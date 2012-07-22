Trending

Alzate wins the Downtown Bend sprint

Small takes out the women's race

The Bontrager-Livestrong boys seem to be pretty happy with there performance so far this week.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Crowds line the final turn of the course.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) comes out of the final turn.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Another big day of racing for the fans in downtown Bend.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Jamis did a lot of work on the front tonight to keep things together.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Carlos Alzate (Exergy) takes the stage 4 win.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The mens podium for tonights crit race.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Fans were well prepared for a night of racing.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The womens field gets strung out through the fourth turn.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Crowds watch the women come through the final turn

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) has one more day of racing to keep the overall lead.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Eric Young (Bissell) at the start of his last crit before having to defend the stars and stripes jersey next week.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The men get strung out along the back side of the course.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The Bontrager-Livestrong team takes home another KOM jersey

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The women get one more day to defend the jerseys.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The mens jersey leaders get called to the line.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Thick crowds at the start of the mens race.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Wall to wall racing in downtown Bend.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The break gets away in the mens race.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Carmen Small (Optum) on the far right takes a close sprint finish.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Team Exergy's Carlos Alzate timed his sprint to perfection and powered past Alex Candelario (Optum-Kelly Benefit Stratgies) and stage 3 winner Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager-Livestrong) to take the win on Saturday evening during the stage 4 downtown criterium of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic.

Results

Full women's results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:40:24
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)
3Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
4Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
5Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)
6Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO)
8Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)
9Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
10Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
11Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
12Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
13Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
14Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
15Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
16Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)
17Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
18Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)
19Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
20Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
21Lorena Vargas Villamil
22Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
23Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
24Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
25Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
26Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
27Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)
28Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
29Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
30Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
31Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus)
32Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
33Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
34Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
35Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)
36Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
37Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
38Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
39Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
40Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
41Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
42Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team)
43Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
44Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
45Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
46Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
47Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
48Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)
49Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
50Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
51Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO)
52Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
53Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:30
54Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
55Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
56Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
57Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
58Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)
59Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
60Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
61Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
62Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
63Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
64Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:27
65Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:31
66Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:00:39
67Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:01:37
68Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)0:02:01
69Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
70Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio)
71Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
72Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
73Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:15
74Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:02:31
75Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)
76Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
77Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:03:22
78Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
79Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:02
80Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)
DNSKristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)
DNSCara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNSHillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing)
DNSAnne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics)
DNSIndgrid Drexel Clouthier

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)3pts
2Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)2
3Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)3pts
2Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
3Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

Spint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)3pts
2Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
3Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)4
3Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
4Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)2
5Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:40:24
2Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
3Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
4Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
5Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)
6Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
7Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)
8Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
9Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
10Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
11Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)
12Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
13Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
15Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:30
16Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)
17Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
18Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:31
19Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:01:37
20Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:01
21Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
22Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)0:02:31
23Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:22
25Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:02
26Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO2:01:12
2Exergy TWENTY12
3NOW and Novartis for MS
4Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strateg0:00:00
5Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo
6Vanderkitten-Focus
7SC Velo - Empower Coaching
8FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
9Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's r
10BMC Total Care Racing0:02:01
11Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:02:15

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)7:42:14
2Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:04
3Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)0:00:18
4Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:36
5Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:01:17
6Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:24
7Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:31
8Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:42
9Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:32
10Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:10
11Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:28
12Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:04:31
13Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO)0:04:33
14Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO)0:05:21
15Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:05:24
16Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:05:35
17Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:52
18Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:05:57
19Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:06:12
20Lorena Vargas Villamil0:06:26
21Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:06:30
22Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:06:38
23Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:07:00
24Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:07:11
25Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:08:06
26Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:08:32
27Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:11:42
28Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:12:11
29Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:12:38
30Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:12:48
31Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:13:46
32Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:14:00
33Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)0:14:43
34Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:15:03
35Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:15:18
36Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)0:15:33
37Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:15:49
38Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:17:28
39Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:17:46
40Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:18:01
41Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:18:08
42Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:18:11
43Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:18:26
44Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:19:00
45Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:19:08
46Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)0:19:16
47Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:19:25
48Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team)0:19:42
49Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)0:20:19
50Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:20:26
51Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:20:34
52Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:21:01
53Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:21:16
54Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)0:21:18
55Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:21:32
56Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:21:39
57Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:22:14
58Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio)0:22:38
59Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:23:17
60Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:23:19
61Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:23:20
62Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)0:23:31
63Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:24:29
64Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:25:36
65Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:26:20
66Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:26:25
67Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:26:59
68Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:27:00
69Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:28:31
70Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:30:03
71Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:31:34
72Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:31:55
73Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:32:38
74Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:33:09
75Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:33:18
76Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:36:35
77Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:38:33
78Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:40:10
79Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:43:22
80Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)0:48:54

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)12pts
2Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)7
3Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)6
4Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)5
5Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)5
6Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)4
7Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
8Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
9Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
10Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)2
11Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)12pts
2Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)4
4Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)3
5Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)3
6Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)3
7Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
8Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
9Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
10Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
11Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)7:44:56
2Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:03:56
3Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:09:00
4Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:12:36
5Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)0:12:51
6Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:14:46
7Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:15:19
8Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:15:44
9Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:16:26
10Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:16:43
11Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:17:44
12Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:18:34
13Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)0:18:36
14Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:18:50
15Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:20:35
16Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:20:38
17Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:21:47
18Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:22:54
19Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:23:38
20Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:23:43
21Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:28:52
22Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:29:13
23Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:29:56
24Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:30:36
25Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:37:28
26Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)0:46:12

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY1223:06:02
2Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strateg0:02:59
3Team TIBCO0:04:47
4NOW and Novartis for MS0:10:22
5FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:14:51
6Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's r0:20:05
7Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo0:25:37
8Vanderkitten-Focus0:32:31
9SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:55:19
10BMC Total Care Racing0:57:41
11Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:59:47

Full men's results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)1:13:49
2Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
5Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
6Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
8Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
9Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
10Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK)
11Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
12Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
13Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
14Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
15Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
16Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
17Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)
18Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
19Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
20Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
21Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)
22Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
23Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)
25Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)
26Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)
27Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
28Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
29Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)
30Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
31James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
32David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
33Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
34Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
35Ian Mckissick
36Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
37Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
38Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
39Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
40Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
41James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
42Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
43Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road)
44Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)
45Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
46Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
47Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
48Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
49Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
50Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
51Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)
52Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
53Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
54Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
55Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK)
56David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
57Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
58Eder Frayre (Calimax)
59Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
60Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
61Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home)
62Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home)
63Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
64Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
65Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING)
66Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)
67Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
68Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
69Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
70Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
71Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)
72Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
73Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
74Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale)
75Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
76Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)
77Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
78Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK)
79Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage)
80Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles)
81Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement)
82Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
83Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)
84Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)
85Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
86Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
87Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)
88Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)
89Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
90Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)
91Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA)
92Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
93Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
94Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
95Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
96Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling)
97Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
98Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
99Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
100Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
101Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
102Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
103Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
104Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
105James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)
106Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)
107Stephen Mull (Audi)
108Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
109Andrew Mccullough
110Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
111Mike Sidic (Team H& R BLOCK)0:00:41
112Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:22
113Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:03:07
114Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)0:04:42
115Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)
116Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
117Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
118Joe Dickerson0:06:18
119Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
120Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
121Arthur Rand
122Aaron Schooler (Team H& R BLOCK)
123Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)
124Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
125Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)
126Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
127Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:06:56
128Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:07:41
129Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)
130Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:09:14
131Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)0:09:59
132Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:10:29
133Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
134Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:11:18
135Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
136Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)0:12:03
137Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:12:39
138Michael Jasinski0:14:09
139Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
140Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:17:14
141Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:17:58
142Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
143Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
144Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:18:26
145Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling)0:19:56
DNFEric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
DNFTucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM)
DNFPablo Cruz
DNFDylan Jones (VW Boise)
DNSJulian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)3pts
2Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)2
3Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)3pts
2Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
3Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)3pts
2Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)2
3Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)5pts
2Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)4
3Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)3
4Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)2
5Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)1:13:49
2Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
3Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
4Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK)
5Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
6Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)
7Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
8Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)
9Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)
10James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
11David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
12Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
13Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
14Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
15Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
16Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
17Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
18Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)
19Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
20Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
21Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
22Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
23Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
24Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK)
25Eder Frayre (Calimax)
26Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
27Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)
28Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
29Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
30Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)
31Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
32Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)
33Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
34Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
35Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)
36Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)
37Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)
38Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)
39Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
40Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
41Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
42Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
43Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
44Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
45Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
46Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
47Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
48Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:04:42
49Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
50Joe Dickerson0:06:18
51Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
52Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
53Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)
54Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
55Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)
56Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:06:56
57Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)0:07:41
58Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:09:14
59Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:10:29
60Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
61Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:11:18
62Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
63Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)0:12:03
64Michael Jasinski0:14:09
65Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
66Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:17:14
67Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:17:58

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Exergy3:41:27
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate
3Bontrager LIVESTRONG
4BISSELL Pro Cycling
5Jamis Sutter Home
6Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder
7ELBOWZ RACING
8CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team
9California Giant / Specialized
10CashCall Mortgage
11Team H&R BLOCK
12Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear
13BMC-Hincapie Development Team
14Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes
15XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO
16Hagens Berman Cycling
17Horizon Organic/Panache0:09:14
18Athletix Benefiting Globalbike0:11:18
19Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood0:18:57
20juwi Solar Cycling0:19:56

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)8:06:03
2Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:22
3Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:31
4Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:35
5Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:37
6Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:50
7Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:51
8Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:52
9Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:11
10Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:15
11Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:20
12Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK)0:01:22
13Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
14Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:23
15Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:24
16Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:39
17Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:46
18Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:01:54
19Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:02:02
20Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:05
21James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:02:06
22Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:02:11
23Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:02:22
24Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:44
25Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:54
26Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
27Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:56
28Ian Mckissick0:03:12
29Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
30Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
31Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)0:03:14
32Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:03:21
33Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:22
34Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
35Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:03:38
36Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:03:48
37James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:04:01
38Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:04:14
39Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)0:04:19
40Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:47
41Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK)0:04:50
42Stephen Mull (Audi)0:04:51
43Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)0:05:06
44Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:05:11
45Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:05:17
46James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)0:05:21
47Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road)0:05:27
48Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale)0:05:28
49Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:05:36
50Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:05:37
51Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:05:49
52Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:05:55
53Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:06:06
54Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:06:07
55David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:07:22
56Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA)0:07:28
57Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:07:39
58Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:07:43
59Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:08:07
60Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:08:08
61Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:08:12
62Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
63Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:08:42
64Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)0:08:44
65Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:56
66Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)0:09:05
67Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:09:06
68Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:09:07
69Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:09:22
70Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)0:09:28
71Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling)0:09:31
72Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:47
73Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:10:07
74Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage)0:10:11
75Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:10:37
76Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)0:11:12
77Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:11:13
78Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:20
79Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:11:35
80Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)0:11:38
81Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:11:40
82Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:11:52
83Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:11:59
84David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:12:13
85Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:12:27
86Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:12:36
87Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:12:54
88Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:13:40
89Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:14:20
90Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home)0:14:22
91Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:14:33
92Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:14:38
93Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:15:00
94Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:15:19
95Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:15:58
96Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)0:16:00
97Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:16:18
98Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:16:33
99Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING)0:16:36
100Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:16:53
101Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:17:02
102Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:17:13
103Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:17:47
104Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK)0:18:17
105Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles)0:18:40
106Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:19:06
107Mike Sidic (Team H& R BLOCK)0:19:19
108Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)0:19:58
109Arthur Rand0:20:08
110Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:20:27
111Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:20:45
112Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:20:46
113Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:20:59
114Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:21:22
115Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:21:36
116Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:21:48
117Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)0:21:52
118Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement)0:22:02
119Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:22:17
120Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)0:22:23
121Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling)0:22:47
122Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:22:52
123Aaron Schooler (Team H& R BLOCK)0:23:17
124Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:24:13
125Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)0:24:15
126Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:24:23
127Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:24:24
128Andrew Mccullough0:24:43
129Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)0:24:53
130Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:27:17
131Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:27:37
132Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:27:41
133Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)0:28:07
134Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:28:12
135Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)0:28:30
136Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)0:29:57
137Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:30:00
138Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:30:02
139Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:30:21
140Joe Dickerson0:31:14
141Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:33:33
142Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:34:16
143Michael Jasinski0:34:45
144Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:36:21
145Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:40:58

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)8pts
2Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)7
3Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)5
4Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)5
5Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)5
6Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)4
7Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)4
8Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)4
9Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3
10Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)3
11James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)2
12Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)8pts
2Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)8
3Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
4Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)3
5Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)3
6Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)3
7Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)3
8Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)2
9Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)2
10Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)2
11Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)1
12Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)1
13Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
14Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)1
15Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)8:06:25
2Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:09
3Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:58
4Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:00
5Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:01
6Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:02
7James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:44
8Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:02:00
9Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:32
10Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:34
11Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:00
12Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:03:52
13Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK)0:04:28
14Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)0:04:44
15Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:49
16Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:04:55
17Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:05:14
18Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:05:15
19Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:05:27
20Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:05:44
21Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:05:45
22Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:07:45
23Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:07:46
24Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:08:20
25Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)0:08:22
26Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)0:08:43
27Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:08:44
28Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:09:00
29Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:09:45
30Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:10:15
31Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:10:51
32Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)0:11:16
33Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:11:18
34Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:11:30
35Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:11:37
36David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:11:51
37Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:12:05
38Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:12:14
39Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:12:32
40Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:13:18
41Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:14:16
42Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:15:56
43Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:16:31
44Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK)0:17:55
45Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:18:44
46Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)0:19:36
47Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:20:24
48Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:20:37
49Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)0:21:30
50Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:21:55
51Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)0:22:01
52Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:22:30
53Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:24:01
54Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:24:02
55Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)0:24:31
56Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:26:55
57Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:27:15
58Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)0:27:45
59Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:27:50
60Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)0:29:35
61Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:29:38
62Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:29:40
63Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:29:59
64Joe Dickerson0:30:52
65Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:33:54
66Michael Jasinski0:34:23
67Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:35:59

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bontrager LIVESTRONG24:19:16
2BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:27
3Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:53
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate0:01:09
5CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team0:02:05
6Jamis Sutter Home0:03:50
7Team Exergy0:04:00
8California Giant / Specialized0:06:12
9ELBOWZ RACING0:13:11
10CashCall Mortgage0:15:06
11Team H&R BLOCK0:18:05
12Hagens Berman Cycling0:22:05
13BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:23:13
14Athletix Benefiting Globalbike0:26:59
15Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes0:28:57
16juwi Solar Cycling0:31:31
17XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO0:34:32
18Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear0:37:29
19Horizon Organic/Panache0:51:03
20Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood1:02:07

 

