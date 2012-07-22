Alzate wins the Downtown Bend sprint
Small takes out the women's race
Stage 4: Downtown Bend Twilight Criterium -
Team Exergy's Carlos Alzate timed his sprint to perfection and powered past Alex Candelario (Optum-Kelly Benefit Stratgies) and stage 3 winner Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager-Livestrong) to take the win on Saturday evening during the stage 4 downtown criterium of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:40:24
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)
|3
|Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|4
|Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)
|6
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|7
|Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO)
|8
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)
|9
|Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|10
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|11
|Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|12
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|13
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|14
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|15
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|16
|Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)
|17
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|18
|Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)
|19
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|20
|Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|21
|Lorena Vargas Villamil
|22
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|23
|Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|24
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
|25
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|26
|Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|27
|Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)
|28
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|29
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|30
|Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|31
|Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|32
|Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|33
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|34
|Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|35
|Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)
|36
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|37
|Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|38
|Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
|39
|Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|40
|Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|41
|Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|42
|Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team)
|43
|Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|44
|Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|45
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|46
|Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|47
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|48
|Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|49
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|50
|Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|51
|Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO)
|52
|Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|53
|Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:01:30
|54
|Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|55
|Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|56
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|57
|Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|58
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)
|59
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|60
|Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|61
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
|62
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|63
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
|64
|Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:27
|65
|Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:31
|66
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|0:00:39
|67
|Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:01:37
|68
|Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)
|0:02:01
|69
|Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|70
|Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio)
|71
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|72
|Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|73
|Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:02:15
|74
|Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)
|0:02:31
|75
|Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)
|76
|Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|77
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|0:03:22
|78
|Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|79
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:04:02
|80
|Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)
|DNS
|Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)
|DNS
|Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|DNS
|Hillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing)
|DNS
|Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics)
|DNS
|Indgrid Drexel Clouthier
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|2
|3
|Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|pts
|2
|Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|3
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|pts
|2
|Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|3
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
|4
|3
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|4
|Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|2
|5
|Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:40:24
|2
|Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|3
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|4
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|5
|Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)
|6
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|7
|Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)
|8
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|9
|Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|10
|Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|11
|Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)
|12
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|13
|Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|14
|Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|15
|Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:01:30
|16
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)
|17
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
|18
|Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:31
|19
|Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:01:37
|20
|Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:01
|21
|Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|22
|Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)
|0:02:31
|23
|Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:22
|25
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:04:02
|26
|Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team TIBCO
|2:01:12
|2
|Exergy TWENTY12
|3
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|4
|Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strateg
|0:00:00
|5
|Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo
|6
|Vanderkitten-Focus
|7
|SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|8
|FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|9
|Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's r
|10
|BMC Total Care Racing
|0:02:01
|11
|Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|7:42:14
|2
|Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:04
|3
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:18
|4
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:36
|5
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|0:01:17
|6
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:01:24
|7
|Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:01:31
|8
|Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:42
|9
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:03:32
|10
|Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:10
|11
|Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:04:28
|12
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:04:31
|13
|Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO)
|0:04:33
|14
|Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO)
|0:05:21
|15
|Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:05:24
|16
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
|0:05:35
|17
|Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:05:52
|18
|Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|0:05:57
|19
|Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:06:12
|20
|Lorena Vargas Villamil
|0:06:26
|21
|Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:06:30
|22
|Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)
|0:06:38
|23
|Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|0:07:00
|24
|Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:07:11
|25
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:08:06
|26
|Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:08:32
|27
|Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:11:42
|28
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:12:11
|29
|Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:12:38
|30
|Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:12:48
|31
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:13:46
|32
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|0:14:00
|33
|Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)
|0:14:43
|34
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:15:03
|35
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:15:18
|36
|Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)
|0:15:33
|37
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|0:15:49
|38
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:17:28
|39
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|0:17:46
|40
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:18:01
|41
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|0:18:08
|42
|Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:18:11
|43
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:18:26
|44
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:19:00
|45
|Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:19:08
|46
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:19:16
|47
|Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:19:25
|48
|Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team)
|0:19:42
|49
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:20:19
|50
|Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:20:26
|51
|Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|0:20:34
|52
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|0:21:01
|53
|Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:21:16
|54
|Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)
|0:21:18
|55
|Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:21:32
|56
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:21:39
|57
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:22:14
|58
|Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio)
|0:22:38
|59
|Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|0:23:17
|60
|Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)
|0:23:19
|61
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|0:23:20
|62
|Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)
|0:23:31
|63
|Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:24:29
|64
|Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:25:36
|65
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|0:26:20
|66
|Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:26:25
|67
|Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:26:59
|68
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:27:00
|69
|Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:28:31
|70
|Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:30:03
|71
|Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:31:34
|72
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:31:55
|73
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:32:38
|74
|Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:33:09
|75
|Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)
|0:33:18
|76
|Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:36:35
|77
|Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:38:33
|78
|Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:40:10
|79
|Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:43:22
|80
|Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)
|0:48:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|12
|pts
|2
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
|7
|3
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)
|6
|4
|Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
|5
|5
|Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)
|5
|6
|Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|4
|7
|Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|8
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|9
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|10
|Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|2
|11
|Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|12
|pts
|2
|Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|3
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)
|4
|4
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)
|3
|5
|Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|3
|6
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|3
|7
|Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|8
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|2
|9
|Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|2
|10
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|2
|11
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|7:44:56
|2
|Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)
|0:03:56
|3
|Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:09:00
|4
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:12:36
|5
|Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)
|0:12:51
|6
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:14:46
|7
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:15:19
|8
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:15:44
|9
|Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:16:26
|10
|Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|0:16:43
|11
|Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:17:44
|12
|Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:18:34
|13
|Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)
|0:18:36
|14
|Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:18:50
|15
|Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
|0:20:35
|16
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
|0:20:38
|17
|Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:21:47
|18
|Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:22:54
|19
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|0:23:38
|20
|Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:23:43
|21
|Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:28:52
|22
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:29:13
|23
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:29:56
|24
|Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)
|0:30:36
|25
|Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:37:28
|26
|Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)
|0:46:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Exergy TWENTY12
|23:06:02
|2
|Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strateg
|0:02:59
|3
|Team TIBCO
|0:04:47
|4
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:10:22
|5
|FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|0:14:51
|6
|Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's r
|0:20:05
|7
|Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo
|0:25:37
|8
|Vanderkitten-Focus
|0:32:31
|9
|SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:55:19
|10
|BMC Total Care Racing
|0:57:41
|11
|Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:59:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|1:13:49
|2
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|4
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|5
|Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|6
|Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|7
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|8
|Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|9
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|10
|Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK)
|11
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|12
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|13
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|14
|Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|15
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|16
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|17
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)
|18
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
|19
|Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
|20
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|21
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)
|22
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|23
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)
|25
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)
|26
|Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)
|27
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|28
|Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|29
|Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)
|30
|Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|31
|James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|32
|David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|33
|Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|34
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|35
|Ian Mckissick
|36
|Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|37
|Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|38
|Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
|39
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|40
|Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|41
|James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|42
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|43
|Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road)
|44
|Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)
|45
|Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
|46
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|47
|Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
|48
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|49
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|50
|Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
|51
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)
|52
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|53
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|54
|Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
|55
|Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK)
|56
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|57
|Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|58
|Eder Frayre (Calimax)
|59
|Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
|60
|Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|61
|Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home)
|62
|Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home)
|63
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|64
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|65
|Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING)
|66
|Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)
|67
|Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|68
|Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|69
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|70
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
|71
|Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)
|72
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|73
|Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|74
|Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale)
|75
|Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|76
|Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)
|77
|Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|78
|Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK)
|79
|Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage)
|80
|Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles)
|81
|Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement)
|82
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|83
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)
|84
|Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)
|85
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
|86
|Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
|87
|Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)
|88
|Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)
|89
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|90
|Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|91
|Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA)
|92
|Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
|93
|Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|94
|Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|95
|Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|96
|Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling)
|97
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
|98
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|99
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|100
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|101
|Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
|102
|Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
|103
|Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|104
|Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|105
|James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)
|106
|Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)
|107
|Stephen Mull (Audi)
|108
|Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
|109
|Andrew Mccullough
|110
|Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|111
|Mike Sidic (Team H& R BLOCK)
|0:00:41
|112
|Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:22
|113
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:03:07
|114
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)
|0:04:42
|115
|Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|116
|Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|117
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|118
|Joe Dickerson
|0:06:18
|119
|Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
|120
|Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
|121
|Arthur Rand
|122
|Aaron Schooler (Team H& R BLOCK)
|123
|Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)
|124
|Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
|125
|Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)
|126
|Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|127
|Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:06:56
|128
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:07:41
|129
|Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)
|130
|Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:09:14
|131
|Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:09:59
|132
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:10:29
|133
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|134
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:11:18
|135
|Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
|136
|Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:12:03
|137
|Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
|0:12:39
|138
|Michael Jasinski
|0:14:09
|139
|Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|140
|Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:17:14
|141
|Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|0:17:58
|142
|Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
|143
|Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|144
|Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
|0:18:26
|145
|Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:19:56
|DNF
|Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM)
|DNF
|Pablo Cruz
|DNF
|Dylan Jones (VW Boise)
|DNS
|Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|3
|pts
|2
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)
|2
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)
|3
|pts
|2
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|2
|3
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)
|3
|pts
|2
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|2
|3
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|5
|pts
|2
|Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|4
|3
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|3
|4
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|2
|5
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|1:13:49
|2
|Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|3
|Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|4
|Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK)
|5
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|6
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)
|7
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|8
|Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)
|9
|Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)
|10
|James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|11
|David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|12
|Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|13
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|14
|Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|15
|Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
|16
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|17
|Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|18
|Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)
|19
|Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
|20
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|21
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|22
|Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
|23
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|24
|Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK)
|25
|Eder Frayre (Calimax)
|26
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|27
|Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)
|28
|Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|29
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
|30
|Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)
|31
|Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|32
|Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)
|33
|Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|34
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|35
|Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)
|36
|Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)
|37
|Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)
|38
|Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|39
|Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|40
|Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|41
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
|42
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|43
|Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
|44
|Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|45
|Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|46
|Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
|47
|Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|48
|Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:04:42
|49
|Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|50
|Joe Dickerson
|0:06:18
|51
|Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
|52
|Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
|53
|Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)
|54
|Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
|55
|Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)
|56
|Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:06:56
|57
|Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)
|0:07:41
|58
|Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:09:14
|59
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:10:29
|60
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|61
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:11:18
|62
|Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
|63
|Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:12:03
|64
|Michael Jasinski
|0:14:09
|65
|Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|66
|Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:17:14
|67
|Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|0:17:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Exergy
|3:41:27
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate
|3
|Bontrager LIVESTRONG
|4
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|5
|Jamis Sutter Home
|6
|Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder
|7
|ELBOWZ RACING
|8
|CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team
|9
|California Giant / Specialized
|10
|CashCall Mortgage
|11
|Team H&R BLOCK
|12
|Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear
|13
|BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|14
|Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes
|15
|XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO
|16
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|17
|Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:09:14
|18
|Athletix Benefiting Globalbike
|0:11:18
|19
|Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood
|0:18:57
|20
|juwi Solar Cycling
|0:19:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|8:06:03
|2
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:22
|3
|Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|0:00:31
|4
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:35
|5
|Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:37
|6
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:50
|7
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:51
|8
|Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:52
|9
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:11
|10
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:01:15
|11
|Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|0:01:20
|12
|Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK)
|0:01:22
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|14
|Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|0:01:23
|15
|Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:01:24
|16
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:39
|17
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:01:46
|18
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:01:54
|19
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|0:02:02
|20
|Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:02:05
|21
|James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|0:02:06
|22
|Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|0:02:11
|23
|Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|0:02:22
|24
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:44
|25
|Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:02:54
|26
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|27
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:02:56
|28
|Ian Mckissick
|0:03:12
|29
|Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
|30
|Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|31
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:03:14
|32
|Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:03:21
|33
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:03:22
|34
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|35
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:03:38
|36
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
|0:03:48
|37
|James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:04:01
|38
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:04:14
|39
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:04:19
|40
|Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:04:47
|41
|Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK)
|0:04:50
|42
|Stephen Mull (Audi)
|0:04:51
|43
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:05:06
|44
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:05:11
|45
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:05:17
|46
|James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:05:21
|47
|Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road)
|0:05:27
|48
|Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale)
|0:05:28
|49
|Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|0:05:36
|50
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:05:37
|51
|Eder Frayre (Calimax)
|0:05:49
|52
|Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
|0:05:55
|53
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:06:06
|54
|Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)
|0:06:07
|55
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:07:22
|56
|Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA)
|0:07:28
|57
|Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|0:07:39
|58
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:07:43
|59
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|0:08:07
|60
|Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
|0:08:08
|61
|Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|0:08:12
|62
|Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|63
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:08:42
|64
|Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)
|0:08:44
|65
|Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:08:56
|66
|Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:09:05
|67
|Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
|0:09:06
|68
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:09:07
|69
|Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:09:22
|70
|Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:09:28
|71
|Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:09:31
|72
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:09:47
|73
|Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)
|0:10:07
|74
|Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:10:11
|75
|Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:10:37
|76
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)
|0:11:12
|77
|Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:11:13
|78
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:11:20
|79
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:11:35
|80
|Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:11:38
|81
|Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:11:40
|82
|Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:11:52
|83
|Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:11:59
|84
|David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|0:12:13
|85
|Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:12:27
|86
|Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
|0:12:36
|87
|Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
|0:12:54
|88
|Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:13:40
|89
|Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
|0:14:20
|90
|Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:14:22
|91
|Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
|0:14:33
|92
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:14:38
|93
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:15:00
|94
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:15:19
|95
|Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|0:15:58
|96
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:16:00
|97
|Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
|0:16:18
|98
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:16:33
|99
|Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:16:36
|100
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:16:53
|101
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
|0:17:02
|102
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:17:13
|103
|Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:17:47
|104
|Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK)
|0:18:17
|105
|Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:18:40
|106
|Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
|0:19:06
|107
|Mike Sidic (Team H& R BLOCK)
|0:19:19
|108
|Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)
|0:19:58
|109
|Arthur Rand
|0:20:08
|110
|Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
|0:20:27
|111
|Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|0:20:45
|112
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:20:46
|113
|Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|0:20:59
|114
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:21:22
|115
|Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
|0:21:36
|116
|Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)
|0:21:48
|117
|Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)
|0:21:52
|118
|Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement)
|0:22:02
|119
|Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:22:17
|120
|Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:22:23
|121
|Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:22:47
|122
|Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:22:52
|123
|Aaron Schooler (Team H& R BLOCK)
|0:23:17
|124
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:24:13
|125
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:24:15
|126
|Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:24:23
|127
|Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:24:24
|128
|Andrew Mccullough
|0:24:43
|129
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)
|0:24:53
|130
|Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
|0:27:17
|131
|Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:27:37
|132
|Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
|0:27:41
|133
|Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)
|0:28:07
|134
|Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:28:12
|135
|Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:28:30
|136
|Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)
|0:29:57
|137
|Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:30:00
|138
|Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
|0:30:02
|139
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:30:21
|140
|Joe Dickerson
|0:31:14
|141
|Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
|0:33:33
|142
|Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:34:16
|143
|Michael Jasinski
|0:34:45
|144
|Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:36:21
|145
|Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
|0:40:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|8
|pts
|2
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|7
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|5
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|5
|5
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|5
|6
|Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|4
|7
|Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|4
|8
|Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|4
|9
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3
|10
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)
|3
|11
|James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|2
|12
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|8
|pts
|2
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)
|8
|3
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|3
|5
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|3
|6
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|3
|7
|Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)
|3
|8
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|2
|9
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|2
|10
|Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
|2
|11
|Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|1
|12
|Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|1
|13
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|14
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|1
|15
|Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|8:06:25
|2
|Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|0:00:09
|3
|Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|0:00:58
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|0:01:00
|5
|Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|0:01:01
|6
|Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:01:02
|7
|James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|0:01:44
|8
|Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|0:02:00
|9
|Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:02:32
|10
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:02:34
|11
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:03:00
|12
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:03:52
|13
|Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK)
|0:04:28
|14
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:04:44
|15
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:04:49
|16
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:04:55
|17
|Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|0:05:14
|18
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:05:15
|19
|Eder Frayre (Calimax)
|0:05:27
|20
|Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:05:44
|21
|Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)
|0:05:45
|22
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
|0:07:45
|23
|Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
|0:07:46
|24
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:08:20
|25
|Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)
|0:08:22
|26
|Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:08:43
|27
|Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
|0:08:44
|28
|Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:09:00
|29
|Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)
|0:09:45
|30
|Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:10:15
|31
|Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:10:51
|32
|Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)
|0:11:16
|33
|Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:11:18
|34
|Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:11:30
|35
|Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:11:37
|36
|David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|0:11:51
|37
|Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:12:05
|38
|Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
|0:12:14
|39
|Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
|0:12:32
|40
|Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:13:18
|41
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:14:16
|42
|Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
|0:15:56
|43
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:16:31
|44
|Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK)
|0:17:55
|45
|Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
|0:18:44
|46
|Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)
|0:19:36
|47
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
|0:20:24
|48
|Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
|0:20:37
|49
|Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)
|0:21:30
|50
|Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:21:55
|51
|Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:22:01
|52
|Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:22:30
|53
|Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:24:01
|54
|Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:24:02
|55
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)
|0:24:31
|56
|Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
|0:26:55
|57
|Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:27:15
|58
|Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)
|0:27:45
|59
|Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:27:50
|60
|Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)
|0:29:35
|61
|Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:29:38
|62
|Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
|0:29:40
|63
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:29:59
|64
|Joe Dickerson
|0:30:52
|65
|Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:33:54
|66
|Michael Jasinski
|0:34:23
|67
|Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|0:35:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bontrager LIVESTRONG
|24:19:16
|2
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|3
|Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:53
|4
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate
|0:01:09
|5
|CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team
|0:02:05
|6
|Jamis Sutter Home
|0:03:50
|7
|Team Exergy
|0:04:00
|8
|California Giant / Specialized
|0:06:12
|9
|ELBOWZ RACING
|0:13:11
|10
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:15:06
|11
|Team H&R BLOCK
|0:18:05
|12
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:22:05
|13
|BMC-Hincapie Development Team
|0:23:13
|14
|Athletix Benefiting Globalbike
|0:26:59
|15
|Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes
|0:28:57
|16
|juwi Solar Cycling
|0:31:31
|17
|XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO
|0:34:32
|18
|Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear
|0:37:29
|19
|Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:51:03
|20
|Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood
|1:02:07
