Image 1 of 36 Riders try to get break going in the men's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 36 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) attacks before the sprint line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 36 The women's break gets a break from the heat. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 36 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) rides tucked into the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 36 A break gets off the front of the women's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 36 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) puts some pressure on at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 36 Things start to split up at the front of the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 36 Kristin McGrath (Exergy) takes the win today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 36 Competitive Cyclist controls the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 36 The men's brake decides what to do. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 36 Big mountains along today's course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 36 Three riders get off the front of the men's field on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 36 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist) keeps the front of the race under control. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 36 The field comes into the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 36 Chris Baldwin (Bissell) working in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 36 Jesse Anthony (Optum) takes the win on the final stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 36 Today's overall GC podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 36 Kathryn Mattis (Vanderkitten) launches a solo attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 36 The men head out onto the last lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 36 Optum riders fought hard for the win today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 36 Riders tackle the Archie Briggs climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 36 The women hit the last KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 36 Competitive Cyclist leads through the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 36 Amanda Miller (TIBCO) working off the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 36 The women tackle the big climb before the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 36 The women's field heads into the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 36 Exergy attacked several times on the last lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 36 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) at the front on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 36 Kristin McGrath (Exergy) leads on the front before her win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 36 The GC leaders have a conversation near the front of the pack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 36 Riders get away in the women's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 36 Four riders get a gap on the men's field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 36 Frank Pipp (Bissell) and stage winner Jesse Anthony (Optum) leave the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 36 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) took the sprint leaders jersey on the last stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 36 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) took home the race win and a handmade trophy. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 36 Bontrager-Livestrong takes home the race team prize. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jesse Anthony (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Kristin McGrath (Exergy-TWENTY12) took the stage wins Sunday on the final day of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic, while Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) and Alison Powers (Now & Novartis for MS) held onto their race leads to take the overall wins.

Anthony won a sprint finish in front of Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie) and Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) after Competitive Cyclist brought back the day's major breakaway at the bottom of the Archie Briggs climb on the last lap. McGrath soloed in ahead of teammate Theresa Cliff-Ryan and Powers.

The traditional Awbrey Butte Circuit Race is contested on a 26 km loop that rolls though farmland northwest of Bend and then climbs through a residential neighborhood on the edge of town. The course and its infamous Archie Briggs climb is a familiar favorite for the stage race and has also been used for multiple national championships. The men tackled five laps for 138 kilometers, while the women raced three laps for 78 kilometers.

Organizers reduced the women’s race from four laps to three after the men finished in the women’s caravan last year, and the shorter distance drove up the pace in what usually boils down to a race of attrition. FCS-Rouse rider Rachel Warner was the day's first adventurer, soloing off the front for most of lap two but eventually yielding to the chase behind.

Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies, which started the day with Small four seconds down in second place and Jade Wilcoxson 36 seconds in arrears in fourth, raced aggressively all day, along with Tibco, which had Megan Guarnier in third, 18 seconds off the leader's time.

But Powers' Now & Novartis for MS squad was on its game Sunday and kept all of the Optum and Tibco moves in check. Powers said the team stepped up its performance from the day before, when it was shut out of the podium in the criterium.

"We were sort of riding with our heads in our ass yesterday," Powers said. "So today we pulled them out and it's awesome."

Although Wilcoxson was able to slip off the front for a short time, she was never a real threat to Powers, who relied on her team to help keep the attacks in check.

"[Optum was] trying with Jade and Carmen and Jade and Carmen, but you just have to pick, like, OK let Jade go up the road," Powers said. "Our plan was so well executed, the team was awesome."

Although none of the breakaways stuck, the lead group was down to just 23 riders on the final lap. As the GC contenders marked each other in the front group, McGrath, who won this stage in 2009, attacked on a small roller with about 4 km remaining and set off for the finish on her own.

"We weren't worried about GC," McGrath said of her Exergy-TWENTY12 teammates. "The GC riders were all watching each other, then some people attacked, so I countered and just kept going. I saw my lead was opening, so I just put my head down."

McGrath’s head-down effort paid off the win, as she crossed the line seven seconds ahead of the lead pack containing the overall contenders. Cliff-Ryan brought the 22-rider lead group home with Powers and Small on her wheel. Guarnier rounded out the top five. Small said her team tried hard to break up the race and isolate Powers, but the Now & Novartis for MS squad was too strong, she said, and the course was too short.

"It definitely changed it a lot, making it three laps instead of four," Small said. "It was a lot easier. Our team needs a hard course because we have a lot of depth. But we tried. I was pretty tired by the finish, and I went as hard as I could. I don't think I could have done anything different. It's not like Alison's a nobody. She's a good bike racer, so props to her. She did a good job defending today."

Small walked away with second overall, and Guarnier hung onto third. Optum also earned the Best Young Rider and Mountains jerseys for Lex Albrecht, and Wilcoxson won the sprints competition. Exergy-TWENTY12, which said good-bye to team leader Kristin Armstrong before the Saturday evening criterium, won the team overall competition. Wilcoxson also sealed up the Women’s Prestige Series win.

Anthony wins by a nose, Mancebo gets second Cascade overall win

The men’s race also set out fast and furious on the first lap, with a group of 12 riders forming early but never managing to gain much traction. Competitive Cyclist patrolled the front for Mancebo, but another group of eight riders managed to escape on lap two of five. The breakaway included Bissell's Chris Baldwin and Optum's Tom Zirbel, the two highest placed GC riders in the group, along with Bontrager's Josh Atkins, Kenda/5-Hour Energy's James Stemper, Exergy's Matt Cooke, H&R Block's Rob Britton, and Elbowz riders Eric Marcotte and Christian Helmig.

The breakaway built an advantage of nearly two minutes, putting both Zirbel and Baldwin ahead of Mancebo in virtual GC, but the Competitive Cyclist leader's team put in the yeoman's work to keep the leaders in check. The breakaway split in two on the penultimate lap, with Baldwin, Zirbel, Atkins and Cooke soldiering on before the field pulled them back on the final lap at the bottom of Archie Briggs.

"Everybody attacked, everybody wanted to win today, so the first lap was very, very fast and hard for us," Mancebo said. "I knew Baldwin was in the break, but you can't chase everybody. It was not really good for us, but finally it was okay."

Competitive Cyclist team director Gord Fraser heaped praise on worker bees David Williams, Max Jenkins, Taylor Sheldon and Chad Beyer, and he singled out Mike Ohleiser, who won two masters national championships on the same course.

"I just knew Olheiser was going to be happy as a clam today," Fraser said. "This is his turf. Bend is his turf. When he was talking this morning I had a big grin because he's just applying that talent and strength to a different goal. So it was really fun to hear him, and then to watch him ride today was just unbelievable. I'm just really proud of Competitive Cyclist today. They really rose to the challenge."

With the bunch back together and the overall race seemingly locked up, Kenda's Andy Jacques-Maynes attacked with Cashcall's Devon Dunn as they crested Archie Briggs, but that move was quickly neutralized on the run in off the climb. The attacks continued to fly throughout the final kilometers before Anthony finally pulled away with about 1 km remaining. The Optum rider got a small gap and pushed his effort to the limit.

"There were a few attacks," Anthony said of the run in to the finish. "But I've raced this course before and I know that you have to wait a really long time to make your move, so I waited until inside the last kilometer, and I found a nice little hill to ramp up the speed beforehand and get some momentum. I just launched, and from there it was just head down."

Anthony's initial gap proved enough, but he barely held off a hard charge from Pipp and Magner. And he almost lost it all when he posted a victory salute before the line as Magner, who recently won the U23 national championship criterium in a similar circumstance, threw his bike.

"That same situation happened to me back at nationals," Magner said. "So I gave it all I had to see what happened in the end. It was close, it was close."

But it was not close enough to steal the stage win from Anthony. Mancebo finished with the same time as the leaders to claim his second consecutive Cascade overalll win. Bissell's Carter Jones was second in the overall by 23 seconds, and Bontrager-Livestrong's Lawson Craddock was 31 seconds down for third. Jones also won the jersey for best young rider. Elbowz rider Marcotte won the sprint jersey, and Mannion claimed the mountains competition. His Bontrager-Livestrong squad won the team GC.

Full women's results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 2:11:30 2 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:07 3 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 4 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 6 Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 7 Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 8 Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 9 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 10 Lorena Vargas Villamil 11 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 12 Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 13 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 14 Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 15 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 16 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 17 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 18 Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima) 19 Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 20 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus) 21 Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus) 22 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 23 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 24 Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 25 Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team) 0:00:16 26 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 27 Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 28 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 29 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:19 30 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 31 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 32 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 33 Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 34 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 35 Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO) 36 Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:00:27 37 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:31 38 Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:45 39 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:01:06 40 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 41 Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:32 42 Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:01 43 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:09 44 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 45 Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO) 46 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 47 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 48 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:04:50 49 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 50 Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 51 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:06:02 52 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 53 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:06:34 54 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:10:33 55 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:11:10 56 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 57 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 58 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:14:31 59 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 60 Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio) 61 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 62 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:14:37 63 Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:18:15 64 Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 65 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 66 Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 67 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 68 Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 69 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 70 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 71 Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:23:18 72 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:25:13 73 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:27:28 DNF Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNF Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) DNF Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) DNF Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DNF Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) DNF Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel) DNS Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 3 pts 2 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 2 3 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 3 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 3 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 5 pts 2 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) 4 3 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 4 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 5 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 2:11:37 2 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 3 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 4 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 5 Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 6 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 7 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 8 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 0:00:12 9 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:24 10 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:59 11 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:03:02 12 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 13 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:04:43 14 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:06:27 15 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:11:03 16 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 17 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:14:24 18 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 19 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:14:30 20 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:18:08 21 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 22 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 23 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 24 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:25:06

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 NOW and Novartis for MS 6:34:51 2 Vanderkitten-Focus 3 Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo 4 Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:05 5 BMC Total Care Racing 0:00:09 6 Team TIBCO 0:00:12 7 Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's racing 8 Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strateg 0:00:24 9 FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:00:47 10 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:05:55 11 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:28:57

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 10:03:47 2 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:08 3 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 0:00:22 4 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:52 5 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:01:18 6 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:01:21 7 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:01:40 8 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:10 9 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:36 10 Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:26 11 Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:04:32 12 Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:04:35 13 Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:05:28 14 Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO) 0:05:37 15 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:05:51 16 Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:06:01 17 Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:06:25 18 Lorena Vargas Villamil 0:06:30 19 Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:06:34 20 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 0:06:54 21 Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:07:35 22 Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO) 0:07:39 23 Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:07:59 24 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:08:10 25 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:08:45 26 Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:12:52 27 Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima) 0:14:47 28 Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:15:37 29 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:16:52 30 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 31 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:18:05 32 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:18:10 33 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:18:15 34 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:18:24 35 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 36 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:18:31 37 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:19:14 38 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:19:29 39 Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team) 0:19:55 40 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:21:02 41 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:21:22 42 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:22:33 43 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:22:49 44 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:23:13 45 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:23:24 46 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:23:32 47 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:24:38 48 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:26:29 49 Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:28:58 50 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:29:48 51 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:30:05 52 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:31:26 53 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:31:31 54 Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:32:12 55 Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:32:42 56 Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:33:18 57 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:35:36 58 Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:36:39 59 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:36:42 60 Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio) 0:37:06 61 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:37:20 62 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:38:38 63 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:39:28 64 Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:39:51 65 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:40:03 66 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:44:32 67 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:46:08 68 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:46:23 69 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 0:47:46 70 Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:48:15 71 Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:56:24 72 Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 1:01:34 73 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 1:05:20

QOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 pts 2 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 8 3 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 7 4 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 6 5 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 6 Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 4 7 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 3 8 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 9 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 10 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 2 11 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 1

Sprint classifcation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 pts 2 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 3 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) 8 4 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 5 5 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 4 6 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 7 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 3 8 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 3 9 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 3 10 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 2 11 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 2 12 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 2 13 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 1 14 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 1

Young rider classifcation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10:06:57 2 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 0:03:44 3 Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:12:27 4 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:14:55 5 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:15:14 6 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:15:21 7 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:16:19 8 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:18:12 9 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:19:39 10 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:20:03 11 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:20:14 12 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:21:28 13 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:23:19 14 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:26:38 15 Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:29:32 16 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:32:26 17 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:34:10 18 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:35:28 19 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:36:18 20 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:41:22 21 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:42:58 22 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:43:13 23 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 0:44:36 24 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 1:02:10

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Exergy TWENTY12 30:10:58 2 Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strateg 0:03:18 3 Team TIBCO 0:04:54 4 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:10:17 5 FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:15:33 6 Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's racing 0:20:12 7 Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo 0:25:32 8 Vanderkitten-Focus 0:32:26 9 BMC Total Care Racing 0:57:45 10 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 1:01:09 11 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 1:28:39

Full men's results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3:02:51 2 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 3 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 4 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 5 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:01 6 Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek) 0:00:02 7 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:03 8 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 9 Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 11 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 12 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:04 13 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 14 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 15 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 16 Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 17 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 18 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:05 19 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 20 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 21 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia) 22 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 23 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 24 Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 25 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 26 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 27 Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 28 Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:00:06 29 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 30 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 31 Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 32 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 33 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:07 34 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 35 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 36 James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 37 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 38 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:08 39 Ian Mckissick 40 Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 41 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 42 Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:09 43 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 44 Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:10 45 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) 46 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:11 47 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 48 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 49 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 50 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 51 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 52 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 53 Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 54 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 55 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 56 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 57 Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 58 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:00:13 59 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:45 60 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 0:01:19 61 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 0:01:27 62 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:31 63 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:39 64 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:31 65 James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:34 66 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 67 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:03:06 68 Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home) 69 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:04:13 70 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:04:37 71 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING) 72 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 73 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 74 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 75 Stephen Mull (Audi) 0:04:38 76 Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 77 Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:27 78 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:05:40 79 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:06:41 80 Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:07:42 81 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:09:12 82 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:11:24 83 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:11:51 84 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:11:52 85 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 86 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 87 Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:13:27 88 Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 89 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles) 0:15:07 90 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:20:31 91 Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 0:23:21 92 Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:23:50 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM) DNF Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) DNF Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) DNF Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) DNF Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) DNF Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) DNF James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) DNF Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) DNF Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) DNF Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING) DNF Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) DNF Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage) DNF Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling) DNF Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling) DNF Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) DNF Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) DNF Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) DNF Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) DNF Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK) DNF Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK) DNF Aaron Schooler (Team H& R BLOCK) DNF Mike Sidic (Team H& R BLOCK) DNF Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) DNF Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) DNF Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache) DNF Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) DNF Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition) DNF Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA) DNF Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles) DNF Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles) DNF Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale) DNF Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement) DNF Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) DNF Andrew Mccullough DNF Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post) DNF Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo) DNF Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo) DNF Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) DNF Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) DNF Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia) DNF Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange) DNF Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) DNF Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) DNF Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) DNF Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) DNF Joe Dickerson DNF Arthur Rand DNF Michael Jasinski DNF Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road) DNS Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 3 pts 2 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 2 3 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 3 pts 2 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 2 3 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 3 pts 2 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 2 3 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 3 pts 2 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 2 3 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 3 pts 2 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 2 3 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 3 pts 2 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 3 Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK) 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 4 3 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3 4 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 2 5 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 3:02:51 2 Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek) 0:00:02 3 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:03 4 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 6 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:04 7 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 8 Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 9 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 10 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:05 11 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 12 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia) 13 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 14 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 15 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 16 Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:00:06 17 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:07 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 19 James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 20 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 21 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:08 22 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:11 23 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 24 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 25 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 26 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 27 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:12 28 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 29 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 0:01:19 30 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:39 31 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:34 32 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:03:06 33 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 0:04:37 34 Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:04:38 35 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:05:40 36 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:06:41 37 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:11:24 38 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:11:51 39 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:11:52 40 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 41 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles) 0:15:07 42 Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 0:23:21 43 Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:23:50

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate 9:08:44 2 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:02 3 BISSELL Pro Cycling 4 Bontrager LIVESTRONG 0:00:03 5 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 6 Team Exergy 0:00:04 7 Jamis Sutter Home 8 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:00:05 9 CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team 0:00:16 10 California Giant / Specialized 0:01:39 11 CashCall Mortgage 0:02:38 12 ELBOWZ RACING 0:04:47 13 Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes 0:09:15

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 11:08:57 2 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:23 3 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:31 4 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:37 5 Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:39 6 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:55 7 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:56 8 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:15 9 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:18 10 Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:21 11 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:24 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:26 13 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:27 14 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:47 15 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:48 16 James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:02:10 17 Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:02:11 18 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 19 Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:02:20 20 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:02:30 21 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:31 22 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:02:36 23 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:01 24 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:03:15 25 Ian Mckissick 0:03:17 26 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:03:19 27 Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:03:28 28 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:03:32 29 Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:03:50 30 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 0:04:18 31 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:23 32 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:04:26 33 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:05:01 34 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:05:14 35 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:05:15 36 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:05:19 37 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:05:36 38 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:05:46 39 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:05:50 40 Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:06:00 41 Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek) 0:06:06 42 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:07:42 43 Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:07:48 44 James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized) 0:07:52 45 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:08:10 46 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:08:15 47 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:08:21 48 Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:08:36 49 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:08:50 50 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:09:07 51 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:09:24 52 Stephen Mull (Audi) 0:09:26 53 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:09:32 54 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:09:48 55 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 0:10:00 56 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:10:11 57 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:10:39 58 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:11:15 59 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:11:22 60 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:11:43 61 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:11:56 62 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:12:28 63 Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:12:57 64 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:13:03 65 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:14:02 66 Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:14:36 67 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:14:43 68 Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:14:46 69 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:14:57 70 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:15:27 71 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:16:33 72 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:17:06 73 Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:17:11 74 Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:17:25 75 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:20:34 76 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:21:20 77 Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:22:20 78 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:23:29 79 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:24:02 80 Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:24:15 81 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:25:59 82 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 0:26:54 83 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles) 0:27:03 84 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:27:54 85 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:28:49 86 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:29:35 87 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 0:32:46 88 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:32:47 89 Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:33:54 90 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:34:41 91 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:36:29 92 Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 0:52:45

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 9 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 8 3 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 7 4 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 7 5 Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 5 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 5 7 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 5 8 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 4 9 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 4 10 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 3 11 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 3 12 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 1

Sprint classifcation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 17 pts 2 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 10 3 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6 4 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 5 5 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 5 6 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 3 8 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 3 9 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 3 10 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 2 11 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 12 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 2 13 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 2 14 Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 2 15 Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 1 16 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 1 17 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 1 18 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 1 19 Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK) 1 20 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 1 21 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 11:09:20 2 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:08 3 Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:58 4 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:01 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:03 6 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:04 7 James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:47 8 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:02:07 9 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:38 10 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:00 11 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:04:51 12 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:52 13 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:04:56 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:05:13 15 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:05:23 16 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:05:27 17 Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek) 0:05:43 18 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:07:19 19 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:07:47 20 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:07:52 21 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:08:27 22 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:08:44 23 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:09:01 24 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:09:09 25 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 0:09:37 26 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:10:16 27 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:10:52 28 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:11:20 29 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:12:05 30 Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:12:34 31 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:14:20 32 Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:16:48 33 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:23:39 34 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:25:36 35 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 0:26:31 36 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles) 0:26:40 37 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:27:31 38 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 0:32:23 39 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:32:24 40 Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:33:31 41 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:34:18 42 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:36:06 43 Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 0:52:22