Powers, Mancebo crowned 2012 Cascade Cycling Classic champions

McGrath, Anthony take final stage wins

Image 1 of 36

Riders try to get break going in the men's race.

Riders try to get break going in the men's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 36

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) attacks before the sprint line.

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) attacks before the sprint line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 36

The women's break gets a break from the heat.

The women's break gets a break from the heat.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 36

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) rides tucked into the bunch.

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) rides tucked into the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 36

A break gets off the front of the women's race.

A break gets off the front of the women's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 36

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) puts some pressure on at the front.

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) puts some pressure on at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 36

Things start to split up at the front of the race.

Things start to split up at the front of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 36

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) takes the win today.

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) takes the win today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 36

Competitive Cyclist controls the front.

Competitive Cyclist controls the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 36

The men's brake decides what to do.

The men's brake decides what to do.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 36

Big mountains along today's course.

Big mountains along today's course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 36

Three riders get off the front of the men's field on the climb.

Three riders get off the front of the men's field on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 36

Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist) keeps the front of the race under control.

Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist) keeps the front of the race under control.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 36

The field comes into the final climb.

The field comes into the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 36

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) working in the break.

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) working in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 36

Jesse Anthony (Optum) takes the win on the final stage.

Jesse Anthony (Optum) takes the win on the final stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 36

Today's overall GC podium.

Today's overall GC podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 36

Kathryn Mattis (Vanderkitten) launches a solo attack.

Kathryn Mattis (Vanderkitten) launches a solo attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 36

The men head out onto the last lap.

The men head out onto the last lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 36

Optum riders fought hard for the win today.

Optum riders fought hard for the win today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 36

Riders tackle the Archie Briggs climb.

Riders tackle the Archie Briggs climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 36

The women hit the last KOM.

The women hit the last KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 36

Competitive Cyclist leads through the feed zone.

Competitive Cyclist leads through the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 36

Amanda Miller (TIBCO) working off the front of the field.

Amanda Miller (TIBCO) working off the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 36

The women tackle the big climb before the feed zone.

The women tackle the big climb before the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 36

The women's field heads into the feed zone.

The women's field heads into the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 36

Exergy attacked several times on the last lap.

Exergy attacked several times on the last lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 36

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) at the front on the climb.

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) at the front on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 36

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) leads on the front before her win.

Kristin McGrath (Exergy) leads on the front before her win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 36

The GC leaders have a conversation near the front of the pack.

The GC leaders have a conversation near the front of the pack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 36

Riders get away in the women's race.

Riders get away in the women's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 36

Four riders get a gap on the men's field.

Four riders get a gap on the men's field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 36

Frank Pipp (Bissell) and stage winner Jesse Anthony (Optum) leave the podium.

Frank Pipp (Bissell) and stage winner Jesse Anthony (Optum) leave the podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 36

Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) took the sprint leaders jersey on the last stage.

Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) took the sprint leaders jersey on the last stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 36

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) took home the race win and a handmade trophy.

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) took home the race win and a handmade trophy.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 36

Bontrager-Livestrong takes home the race team prize.

Bontrager-Livestrong takes home the race team prize.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jesse Anthony (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Kristin McGrath (Exergy-TWENTY12) took the stage wins Sunday on the final day of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic, while Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) and Alison Powers (Now & Novartis for MS) held onto their race leads to take the overall wins.

Anthony won a sprint finish in front of Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie) and Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) after Competitive Cyclist brought back the day's major breakaway at the bottom of the Archie Briggs climb on the last lap. McGrath soloed in ahead of teammate Theresa Cliff-Ryan and Powers.

The traditional Awbrey Butte Circuit Race is contested on a 26 km loop that rolls though farmland northwest of Bend and then climbs through a residential neighborhood on the edge of town. The course and its infamous Archie Briggs climb is a familiar favorite for the stage race and has also been used for multiple national championships. The men tackled five laps for 138 kilometers, while the women raced three laps for 78 kilometers.

Organizers reduced the women’s race from four laps to three after the men finished in the women’s caravan last year, and the shorter distance drove up the pace in what usually boils down to a race of attrition. FCS-Rouse rider Rachel Warner was the day's first adventurer, soloing off the front for most of lap two but eventually yielding to the chase behind.

Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies, which started the day with Small four seconds down in second place and Jade Wilcoxson 36 seconds in arrears in fourth, raced aggressively all day, along with Tibco, which had Megan Guarnier in third, 18 seconds off the leader's time.

But Powers' Now & Novartis for MS squad was on its game Sunday and kept all of the Optum and Tibco moves in check. Powers said the team stepped up its performance from the day before, when it was shut out of the podium in the criterium.

"We were sort of riding with our heads in our ass yesterday," Powers said. "So today we pulled them out and it's awesome."

Although Wilcoxson was able to slip off the front for a short time, she was never a real threat to Powers, who relied on her team to help keep the attacks in check.

"[Optum was] trying with Jade and Carmen and Jade and Carmen, but you just have to pick, like, OK let Jade go up the road," Powers said. "Our plan was so well executed, the team was awesome."

Although none of the breakaways stuck, the lead group was down to just 23 riders on the final lap. As the GC contenders marked each other in the front group, McGrath, who won this stage in 2009, attacked on a small roller with about 4 km remaining and set off for the finish on her own.

"We weren't worried about GC," McGrath said of her Exergy-TWENTY12 teammates. "The GC riders were all watching each other, then some people attacked, so I countered and just kept going. I saw my lead was opening, so I just put my head down."

McGrath’s head-down effort paid off the win, as she crossed the line seven seconds ahead of the lead pack containing the overall contenders. Cliff-Ryan brought the 22-rider lead group home with Powers and Small on her wheel. Guarnier rounded out the top five. Small said her team tried hard to break up the race and isolate Powers, but the Now & Novartis for MS squad was too strong, she said, and the course was too short.

"It definitely changed it a lot, making it three laps instead of four," Small said. "It was a lot easier. Our team needs a hard course because we have a lot of depth. But we tried. I was pretty tired by the finish, and I went as hard as I could. I don't think I could have done anything different. It's not like Alison's a nobody. She's a good bike racer, so props to her. She did a good job defending today."

Small walked away with second overall, and Guarnier hung onto third. Optum also earned the Best Young Rider and Mountains jerseys for Lex Albrecht, and Wilcoxson won the sprints competition. Exergy-TWENTY12, which said good-bye to team leader Kristin Armstrong before the Saturday evening criterium, won the team overall competition. Wilcoxson also sealed up the Women’s Prestige Series win.

Anthony wins by a nose, Mancebo gets second Cascade overall win

The men’s race also set out fast and furious on the first lap, with a group of 12 riders forming early but never managing to gain much traction. Competitive Cyclist patrolled the front for Mancebo, but another group of eight riders managed to escape on lap two of five. The breakaway included Bissell's Chris Baldwin and Optum's Tom Zirbel, the two highest placed GC riders in the group, along with Bontrager's Josh Atkins, Kenda/5-Hour Energy's James Stemper, Exergy's Matt Cooke, H&R Block's Rob Britton, and Elbowz riders Eric Marcotte and Christian Helmig.

The breakaway built an advantage of nearly two minutes, putting both Zirbel and Baldwin ahead of Mancebo in virtual GC, but the Competitive Cyclist leader's team put in the yeoman's work to keep the leaders in check. The breakaway split in two on the penultimate lap, with Baldwin, Zirbel, Atkins and Cooke soldiering on before the field pulled them back on the final lap at the bottom of Archie Briggs.

"Everybody attacked, everybody wanted to win today, so the first lap was very, very fast and hard for us," Mancebo said. "I knew Baldwin was in the break, but you can't chase everybody. It was not really good for us, but finally it was okay."

Competitive Cyclist team director Gord Fraser heaped praise on worker bees David Williams, Max Jenkins, Taylor Sheldon and Chad Beyer, and he singled out Mike Ohleiser, who won two masters national championships on the same course.

"I just knew Olheiser was going to be happy as a clam today," Fraser said. "This is his turf. Bend is his turf. When he was talking this morning I had a big grin because he's just applying that talent and strength to a different goal. So it was really fun to hear him, and then to watch him ride today was just unbelievable. I'm just really proud of Competitive Cyclist today. They really rose to the challenge."

With the bunch back together and the overall race seemingly locked up, Kenda's Andy Jacques-Maynes attacked with Cashcall's Devon Dunn as they crested Archie Briggs, but that move was quickly neutralized on the run in off the climb. The attacks continued to fly throughout the final kilometers before Anthony finally pulled away with about 1 km remaining. The Optum rider got a small gap and pushed his effort to the limit.

"There were a few attacks," Anthony said of the run in to the finish. "But I've raced this course before and I know that you have to wait a really long time to make your move, so I waited until inside the last kilometer, and I found a nice little hill to ramp up the speed beforehand and get some momentum. I just launched, and from there it was just head down."

Anthony's initial gap proved enough, but he barely held off a hard charge from Pipp and Magner. And he almost lost it all when he posted a victory salute before the line as Magner, who recently won the U23 national championship criterium in a similar circumstance, threw his bike.

"That same situation happened to me back at nationals," Magner said. "So I gave it all I had to see what happened in the end. It was close, it was close."

But it was not close enough to steal the stage win from Anthony. Mancebo finished with the same time as the leaders to claim his second consecutive Cascade overalll win. Bissell's Carter Jones was second in the overall by 23 seconds, and Bontrager-Livestrong's Lawson Craddock was 31 seconds down for third. Jones also won the jersey for best young rider. Elbowz rider Marcotte won the sprint jersey, and Mannion claimed the mountains competition. His Bontrager-Livestrong squad won the team GC.

 

 

Full women's results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)2:11:30
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:07
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
4Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)
6Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
7Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
8Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)
9Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
10Lorena Vargas Villamil
11Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
12Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
13Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)
14Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
15Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
16Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
17Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
18Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)
19Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
20Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)
21Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus)
22Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
23Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
24Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
25Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team)0:00:16
26Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
27Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
28Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)
29Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:19
30Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)
31Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
32Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
33Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
34Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
35Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO)
36Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:00:27
37Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:31
38Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:45
39Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:06
40Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
41Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:32
42Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:01
43Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:09
44Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
45Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO)
46Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
47Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)
48Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:04:50
49Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
50Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
51Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:06:02
52Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
53Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:06:34
54Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:10:33
55Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)0:11:10
56Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
57Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
58Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:14:31
59Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
60Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio)
61Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)
62Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:14:37
63Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:18:15
64Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
65Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
66Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
67Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
68Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
69Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
70Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
71Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:23:18
72Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:25:13
73Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:27:28
DNFCourteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFOlivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
DNFKelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
DNFZayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFLeah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
DNFMikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)
DNSKerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)3pts
2Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)2
3Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)3pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
3Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)5pts
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)4
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
4Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
5Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)2:11:37
2Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
3Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
4Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)
5Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
6Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
7Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
8Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:00:12
9Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:24
10Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:59
11Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:03:02
12Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)
13Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:43
14Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:06:27
15Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:11:03
16Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
17Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:14:24
18Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)
19Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:14:30
20Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:18:08
21Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
22Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
23Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
24Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:25:06

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NOW and Novartis for MS6:34:51
2Vanderkitten-Focus
3Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo
4Exergy TWENTY120:00:05
5BMC Total Care Racing0:00:09
6Team TIBCO0:00:12
7Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's racing
8Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strateg0:00:24
9FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:00:47
10SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:05:55
11Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:28:57

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)10:03:47
2Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:08
3Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)0:00:22
4Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:52
5Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:18
6Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:01:21
7Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:40
8Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:10
9Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:36
10Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:26
11Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:32
12Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:04:35
13Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:05:28
14Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO)0:05:37
15Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:05:51
16Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:06:01
17Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:06:25
18Lorena Vargas Villamil0:06:30
19Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:06:34
20Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:06:54
21Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:07:35
22Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO)0:07:39
23Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:07:59
24Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:08:10
25Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:08:45
26Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:12:52
27Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)0:14:47
28Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)0:15:37
29Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:16:52
30Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
31Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:18:05
32Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:18:10
33Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:18:15
34Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:18:24
35Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
36Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:18:31
37Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)0:19:14
38Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:19:29
39Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team)0:19:55
40Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:21:02
41Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)0:21:22
42Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:22:33
43Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:22:49
44Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:23:13
45Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:23:24
46Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:23:32
47Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:24:38
48Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:26:29
49Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:28:58
50Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:29:48
51Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:30:05
52Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)0:31:26
53Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:31:31
54Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:32:12
55Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:32:42
56Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:33:18
57Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:35:36
58Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:36:39
59Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:36:42
60Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio)0:37:06
61Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:37:20
62Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:38:38
63Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:39:28
64Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:39:51
65Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:40:03
66Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:44:32
67Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:46:08
68Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:46:23
69Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:47:46
70Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:48:15
71Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:56:24
72Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)1:01:34
73Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)1:05:20

QOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)12pts
2Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)8
3Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)7
4Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)6
5Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
6Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)4
7Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)3
8Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
9Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
10Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)2
11Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)1

Sprint classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)14pts
2Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)12
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)8
4Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)5
5Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)4
6Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
7Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)3
8Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)3
9Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)3
10Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
11Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
12Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
13Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)1
14Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)1

Young rider classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)10:06:57
2Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:03:44
3Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)0:12:27
4Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:14:55
5Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:15:14
6Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:15:21
7Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:16:19
8Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)0:18:12
9Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:19:39
10Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:20:03
11Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:20:14
12Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:21:28
13Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:23:19
14Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:26:38
15Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:29:32
16Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:32:26
17Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:34:10
18Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:35:28
19Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:36:18
20Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:41:22
21Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:42:58
22Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:43:13
23Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:44:36
24Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)1:02:10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY1230:10:58
2Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strateg0:03:18
3Team TIBCO0:04:54
4NOW and Novartis for MS0:10:17
5FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:15:33
6Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's racing0:20:12
7Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo0:25:32
8Vanderkitten-Focus0:32:26
9BMC Total Care Racing0:57:45
10SC Velo - Empower Coaching1:01:09
11Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder1:28:39

Full men's results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3:02:51
2Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
3Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
4Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
5Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:01
6Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:00:02
7Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:03
8Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)
9Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
10Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
11Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
12Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:04
13Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
14Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
15Eder Frayre (Calimax)
16Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
17Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
18Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:05
19Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)
20Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
21Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)
22Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
23Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
24Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
25Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
26Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
27Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
28Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:00:06
29Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
30Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
31Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
32Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
33Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:07
34Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
35Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
36James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
37Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
38Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:08
39Ian Mckissick
40Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
41Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)
42Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:09
43Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
44Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:10
45Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)
46Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:11
47Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
48Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
49Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
50Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
51Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:12
52Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
53Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
54Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
55Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
56Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
57Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
58Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:00:13
59Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:45
60Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)0:01:19
61Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:01:27
62Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:31
63Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:39
64Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:31
65James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:34
66Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
67Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:03:06
68Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home)
69Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:04:13
70Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)0:04:37
71Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)
72Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)
73David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
74Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)
75Stephen Mull (Audi)0:04:38
76Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
77Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:27
78Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:05:40
79Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:06:41
80Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING)0:07:42
81Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:09:12
82Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:11:24
83Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:11:51
84Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:11:52
85David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
86Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
87Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK)0:13:27
88Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
89Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:15:07
90Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:20:31
91Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)0:23:21
92Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:23:50
Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)
DNFThomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
DNFTommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
DNFChad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
DNFFernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFShawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
DNFJames Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
DNFWinston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
DNFShawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
DNFRyan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)
DNFStefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFConnor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFIan Holt (juwi Solar Cycling)
DNFScott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling)
DNFYannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
DNFRicky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
DNFAdam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
DNFDiego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
DNFIan Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFColin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFChris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFKristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK)
DNFMichael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK)
DNFAaron Schooler (Team H& R BLOCK)
DNFMike Sidic (Team H& R BLOCK)
DNFChris Aten (Landis/Trek)
DNFStephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
DNFCraig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)
DNFIsaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNFMarshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)
DNFNic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA)
DNFCortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)
DNFTyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles)
DNFRyan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale)
DNFBen Berden (Raleigh/Clement)
DNFJason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNFAndrew Mccullough
DNFFabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)
DNFHunter Grove (Southern California Velo)
DNFDiego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)
DNFCody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
DNFBailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
DNFSpencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)
DNFLuis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)
DNFKeck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
DNFSean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
DNFAustin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
DNFOrion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)
DNFJoe Dickerson
DNFArthur Rand
DNFMichael Jasinski
DNFCarl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road)
DNSJimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)3pts
2James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)2
3Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)3pts
2Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
3Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)3pts
2Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
3Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)3pts
2Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)2
3Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)3pts
2James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)2
3Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)3pts
2Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
3Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK)1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)4
3Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3
4Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)2
5Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)3:02:51
2Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:00:02
3Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:03
4Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)
5Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
6Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:04
7Eder Frayre (Calimax)
8Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
9Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
10Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:05
11Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)
12Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)
13Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
14Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
15Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
16Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:00:06
17Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:07
18Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
19James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
20Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
21Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:08
22Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:11
23Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
24Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
25Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
26Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
27Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:12
28Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
29Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)0:01:19
30Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:39
31Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:34
32Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:03:06
33Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:04:37
34Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:04:38
35Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:05:40
36Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:06:41
37Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:11:24
38Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:11:51
39David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:11:52
40Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
41Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:15:07
42Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)0:23:21
43Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:23:50

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate9:08:44
2Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:02
3BISSELL Pro Cycling
4Bontrager LIVESTRONG0:00:03
5Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder
6Team Exergy0:00:04
7Jamis Sutter Home
8BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:00:05
9CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team0:00:16
10California Giant / Specialized0:01:39
11CashCall Mortgage0:02:38
12ELBOWZ RACING0:04:47
13Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes0:09:15

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)11:08:57
2Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:23
3Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:31
4Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:37
5Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:39
6Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:55
7Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:56
8Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:15
9Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:18
10Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:21
11Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:24
12Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:26
13Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:27
14Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:47
15Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:48
16James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:02:10
17Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:11
18Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
19Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:02:20
20Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:02:30
21Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:31
22Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:02:36
23Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:01
24Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:03:15
25Ian Mckissick0:03:17
26Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)0:03:19
27Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:03:28
28Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:03:32
29Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:03:50
30Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:04:18
31Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:04:23
32Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)0:04:26
33Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:01
34Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)0:05:14
35Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:05:15
36Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:05:19
37Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:05:36
38Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:05:46
39Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:05:50
40Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:06:00
41Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:06:06
42Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:07:42
43Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:07:48
44James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)0:07:52
45Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:08:10
46Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:08:15
47Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:21
48Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:36
49Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:08:50
50Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)0:09:07
51Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:09:24
52Stephen Mull (Audi)0:09:26
53Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:09:32
54Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:48
55Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)0:10:00
56Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:10:11
57Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:10:39
58Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:11:15
59Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:22
60Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:11:43
61David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:11:56
62Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:12:28
63Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:12:57
64Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:13:03
65Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)0:14:02
66Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:14:36
67Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:14:43
68Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK)0:14:46
69Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:14:57
70Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:15:27
71Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:16:33
72Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:17:06
73Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:17:11
74Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home)0:17:25
75Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)0:20:34
76Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:21:20
77Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:22:20
78Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:23:29
79David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:24:02
80Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING)0:24:15
81Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:25:59
82Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:26:54
83Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:27:03
84Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:27:54
85Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)0:28:49
86Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:29:35
87Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:32:46
88Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:32:47
89Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:33:54
90Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:34:41
91Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:36:29
92Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)0:52:45

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)9pts
2Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)8
3Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)7
4Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)7
5Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)5
6Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)5
7Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)5
8Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)4
9Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)4
10Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)3
11Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)3
12Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)1

Sprint classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)17pts
2Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)10
3Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
4Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)5
5Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5
6Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
7Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)3
8Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)3
9Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)3
10Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)2
11Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
12Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)2
13Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)2
14Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)2
15Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)1
16Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)1
17Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)1
18Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)1
19Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK)1
20Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)1
21Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)11:09:20
2Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:08
3Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:58
4Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:01
5Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:03
6Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:04
7James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:47
8Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:02:07
9Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:38
10Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:04:00
11Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)0:04:51
12Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:52
13Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:04:56
14Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:05:13
15Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:05:23
16Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:05:27
17Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:05:43
18Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:07:19
19Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:07:47
20Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:07:52
21Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:08:27
22Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)0:08:44
23Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:09:01
24Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:09:09
25Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)0:09:37
26Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:10:16
27Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:10:52
28Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:11:20
29Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:12:05
30Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:12:34
31Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:14:20
32Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:16:48
33David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:23:39
34Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:25:36
35Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:26:31
36Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:26:40
37Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:27:31
38Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:32:23
39Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:32:24
40Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:33:31
41Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:34:18
42Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:36:06
43Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)0:52:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bontrager LIVESTRONG33:28:03
2BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:26
3Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:53
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate0:01:06
5CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team0:02:18
6Jamis Sutter Home0:03:51
7Team Exergy0:04:01
8California Giant / Specialized0:07:48
9CashCall Mortgage0:17:41
10ELBOWZ RACING0:17:55
11Hagens Berman Cycling0:22:04
12BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:23:15
13Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes0:38:09

 

