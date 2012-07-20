Trending

her ExergyTWENTY16 teammate Jacquelyn Crowell up the road in a breakaway, Alison Tetrick sits at the front of the peloton as a counter-threat, less than 30 seconds from the overall race lead.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Lex Albrecht (Optum) gets congratulations after her big win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) takes charge on the last climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) keeping the gap on whats left of the chasers

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Lex Albrecht (Optum) signals her win in remembrance of her grandfather on his birthday

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The early break that never quite got away from the mens field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
A long rolling day for the mens peloton

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Jamis protecting the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Bissell comes to the front to help bring back the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Heading up through volcano fields and mountains today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The men begin to chase in earnest

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) drilling it on the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The men near the last climb of the day

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Luis Amaran (Jamis) had a hard fight today to try to hold the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Lawson Craddock (Bontrager-Livestrong) bridges up to the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) did everything he could to get away from the chasing field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women's peloton passes one of the glacial lakes heading to Mt. Bachelor

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Skies cleared late in the day for the women

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Veronique Fortin (TIBCO) and Lex Albrecht (Optum) on the way to the last climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
A mountain backdrop for the women's final kilometers

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women's field didn't seem to worried about the break getting up the road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) attacks to blow apart the break away group

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Dark skies saw the riders off from the base of Mt. Bachelor

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
A large break tried to get up the road early in the race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The mens peloton crosses the Little Deschutes River

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women still together early in the day

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The men pass by clear waters and wildflowers along todays route

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Sam Johnson (Exergy) had another day in the mountain jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The Jamis team spent the day trying to hold onto the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The men got away after 70km of racing

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Passing by a glacial lake on the way back to Mt. Bachelor

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Varied terrain along todays route

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The beginning of the attacks from the Bontrager-Livestrong team

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Kenda/5 Hour Energy worked hard to bring back the break near the end

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The final break that made it up the road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) drove the break hard to take over the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The break with 3km left to go

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
An early break tries to get up the road without success

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Only 2 riders left out of the women's break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Bontrager-Livestrong swept the podium Friday during the stage 3 Cascade Lakes Road Race of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic, with Jasper Stuyven taking the win in front of teammates Lawson Craddock and Gavin Mannion. Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) finished in the same lead group as the Bontrager-Livestrong riders and seized back the yellow jersey from Jamis-Sutter Homes' Luis Amaran.

In the women's race, Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Lex Albrecht soloed in for the stage win in front of Exergy-Twenty12's Andrea Dvorak and Now & Novartis for MS rider Beth Newell. Dvorak's teammate Kristin Armstrong finished safely in the bunch and held onto her yellow jersey heading into the Saturday evening downtown criterium.

The traditional Cascade Lakes Road Race course included a slight change this year for the men, who started and finished atop Mt. Bachelor. The men raced 148km, while the women tackled 112km.

The women's race followed a similar pattern as the men's, with constant early attacking driving up the pace but not paying off with any breakaways that could stick. Eventually a lead group of eight riders stretched the elastic to its breaking point about 80km into the race and peeled away from the bunch, setting out on what would end up being the day's winning move.

The final break included Albrecht and teammate Courteney Lowe, Dvorak, Newell, Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse), Veranique Fortin (TIBCO-To the Top), Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten) and Jackie Kurth (Primal-Map My Ride).

The eight escapees initially rotated well together, building a lead of more than four minutes. But the presence of Dvorak, who started the day in eighth place, less than three minutes behind second-place rider Alison Powers (Now & Novartis for MS), ended their cooperation.

"I think at that point a lot of the team cars came up and there wasn't as much cooperation pulling," Dvorak said. "I kept pulling though with maybe one or two other riders, if that. Unfortunately we were on terrain that doesn't really suit my strengths. There were a lot of downhills, and it was flat and windy."

Newell was one of the riders who stopped working, confirming Dvorak's notion that her presence in the group forced her to sit in. "We got about three, four minutes, and Andrea Dvorak would have been ahead of my teammate," Newell said. "Ali Powers was second in GC, and [Dvorak] would have moved up, so a couple of us were sitting on after that."

The gap came down to around 3:30 at the bottom of the final climb to Mt. Bachelor, and then it quickly came down to two minutes before the time splits stopped coming from officials. The break started whittling down on the final climb; as the pace went up riders started popping off the back until there were just three left off the front. Albrecht, Dvorak and Newell maintained their advantage until Newell finally popped out of the group and fought desperately to bridge back up. The track rider wasn't able to make contact and was joined by Warner with less than 1km remaining.

Without time splits since the bottom of the climb, Dvorak thought she and Albrecht still had several minutes advantage, so she drove the pace and eschewed the stage win in hopes of gaining enough time to move into second overall.

"Had I known that the gap was only a minute or two minutes, I might have rode differently and not maybe dragged Lex, who obviously rode very strongly all day, and perhaps played a little more cat and mouse with her to the finish," Dvorak said.

Unlike Dvorak, Albrecht had no confusion about what she was riding for: the stage win. "It was special for me to have the win today because it was my grandfather's birthday, and he passed away in January," she said.

The win provided Albrecht the chance to honor her grandfather with a special salute for her family.

"When he was being treated in the hospital when he was sick, he gave us the A-OK sign," she said. "So I thought it would be pretty cool to cross the line with the A-OK sign. It's going to be pretty special for my family to see those pictures."

Armstrong continues to lead Powers in the overall competition by 2:23 and Optum's Carmen Small by 2:37. Tibco's Megan Guarnier is in fourth, 2:41 down, while Small's teammate Jade Wilcoxson is 2:59 down in fifth.

Mancebo drives, Bontrager sweeps

The men's race began with a long descent off of Mt. Bachelor for the start of the clockwise loops around the mountain and the nearby lakes. Constant attacking early in the race set a high early pace and contributed to the 43 kph average speed for the day. Despite the attacking, none of the short-lived breaks that formed was able to stick until Ryan Wills (Elbowz), Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications) and Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) got away about 74km into the race.

With none of the lead trio a threat to the overall, the field appeared content to let the escapees ride off the front, and they built an ultimate gap of 4:30 with about 30km of racing remaining. That's when the leaders' luck began to change. Jamis-Sutter Home got some help from Bissell in reeling the escapees back, and just four miles later, the break had lost more than a minute of their advantage.

With the lead dwindling, Wills decided to take off, leaving his breakaway comrades behind after he jumped to take the sprint points. "They burnt their matches pretty early on," he said. "So it was pretty easy for me to sit back and then take the sprint and carry on to see if I could hold on."

But with less than 14km remaining, Wills' lead was down to just two minutes on the lower slopes of the final climb, and his day off the front appeared to be doomed. He had a little more than a minute over the compact field with 10km to go, and with less than eight to go attacks on the front of the chase laid waste to his advantage.

"I think if I'd have had another minute at the bottom of the climb, I would have made it over that last little climb to the flat finish," he said.

Kenda/5-Hour Energy's Nate English attacked the compact bunch and was the first rider to reach Wills, quickly dispatching the Elbowz rider and setting off on his own. Bontrager-Livestrong's Craddock moved up next, with Max Jenkins coming along as well. The trio on the front was soon joined by most of the field before Mancebo hit the front and set a pace that blew things wide open.

Within a couple hundred meters, Mancebo's pace had reduced the lead group down to just nine riders, including five from the Bontrager-Livestrong squad. Joining Mancebo in the lead were Stuyven, Craddock, Mannion, Boswell and Joe Dombroksi from Bontrager; Chris Baldwin and Carter Jones from Bissell; and Phil Gaimon from Kenda.

Mancebo sat in the front for the final 3km, driving the pace in an effort to gain enough time on Amaran to win back the jersey he had lost the day before in the time trial. The current National Race Calendar leader tried in vain to coax some of the other riders in the group to share the pace, but no one obliged, choosing instead to let the former Spanish national champion tow them to the finish line.

"It's normal, no," he said of the lack of help in the finale. "Everyone has their own goal. Some guys wanted to win the stage. For me, I did my work to get to the finish and take yellow."

Mancebo got the group close before Jones, the best young rider, attacked and Craddock followed. Just behind, Mannion was setting up a lead out for Stuyven, who overtook Jones and Craddock for his first-ever summit win. His teammates hung on to complete the sweep.

"There were five of us in a group of nine, so it was perfect," Stuyven said. "And I'm quite fast at the finish line. The team did a perfect lead out, and so it was just perfect. I think everyone knew that with five of us it would be hard to beat us."

Gaimon came in next, followed by Baldwin, Jones, Mancebo, Boswell and Dombroski. Jenkins, English and Andy Jacques-Maynes came in about 20 seconds later, while Jamis rider Peter Van Dijk led the field home about 38 seconds in arrears.

Mannion, who now leads the sprint and mountain competitions, said the development team's podium sweep was a bit of a surprise, but it was no accident.

"The goal was to get as many guys in the lead group as possible, but we obviously never expected to put five guys in such a select group," Mannion said. "So when we crested that final climb it was an amazing feeling. We knew what we could do coming into the finish."

Mancebo now leads Jones in the overall competition by 22 seconds and Craddock by 31. Kenda's Gaimon and English now sit fourth and fifth, 35 and 37 seconds down, respectively.

 

Full Women's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)2:53:26
2Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:04
3Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:34
4Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:37
5Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO)0:01:12
6Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:25
7Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)
8Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
9Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
10Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
11Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)
12Lorena Vargas Villamil0:01:28
13Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:01:32
14Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:33
15Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
16Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
17Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
18Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus)
19Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO)
20Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
21Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:40
22Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:48
23Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)
25Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
26Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
27Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
28Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
29Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:02:05
30Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:12
31Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
32Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)0:02:14
33Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:02:26
34Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)
35Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
36Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio)
37Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)
38Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
39Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
40Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
41Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
42Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
43Indgrid Drexel Clouthier0:03:12
44Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
45Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)
46Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
47Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team)
48Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
49Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
50Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)
51Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
52Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:03:16
53Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:03:31
54Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)
55Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:03:44
56Hillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing)
57Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
58Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
59Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)
60Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
61Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)
62Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
63Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
64Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
65Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
66Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)
67Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)0:04:28
68Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
69Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
70Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:45
71Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:04:46
72Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:05:25
73Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
74Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:06:03
75Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
76Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:06:31
77Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
78Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)
79Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
80Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
81Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:07:12
82Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:10:38
83Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
84Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:11:49
85Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics)0:25:06
HDKaytie Scott0:26:47
HDKemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
HDNicole Mitchell (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:35:52
DNSLisa Turnbull (BMC Total Care Racing)
DNSKari Studley

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)3pts
2Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
3Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)4
3Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
4Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)2
5Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)2:53:26
2Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:37
3Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:01:32
4Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:48
5Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)
6Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:12
7Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)0:02:14
8Indgrid Drexel Clouthier0:03:12
9Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
10Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
11Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
12Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
13Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:03:31
14Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)
15Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:03:44
16Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
17Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
18Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)
19Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
20Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
21Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
22Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
23Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)
24Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:04:28
25Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:06:31
26Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
27Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:11:49

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strateg OPT8:43:08
2Exergy TWENTY120:00:12
3NOW and Novartis for MS NOW0:00:42
4FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore FCS0:01:00
5Team TIBCO TIB0:01:20
6Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo STB0:02:49
7Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's r PRI0:02:59
8Vanderkitten-Focus VAN0:03:21
9SC Velo - Empower Coaching SCV0:04:36
10BMC Total Care Racing BMC0:06:07
11Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder TKG0:07:27

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)6:59:27
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:23
3Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:37
4Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)0:02:41
5Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:59
6Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:03:40
7Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)0:03:47
8Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)0:03:54
9Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:05
10Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:05:55
11Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:06:33
12Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:06:51
13Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:06:54
14Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO)0:06:56
15Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO)0:07:44
16Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:07:47
17Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:07:58
18Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:08:15
19Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:08:20
20Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:26
21Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:08:35
22Lorena Vargas Villamil0:08:49
23Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:09:01
24Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:09:23
25Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:09:34
26Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:10:29
27Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:10:55
28Indgrid Drexel Clouthier0:11:39
29Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:12:04
30Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:13:01
31Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:14:34
32Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:15:01
33Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:15:11
34Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:16:09
35Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)0:17:06
36Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:17:26
37Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:17:41
38Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)0:17:56
39Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:18:08
40Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:18:12
41Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:19:51
42Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:20:18
43Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:20:24
44Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:20:31
45Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:20:34
46Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:20:49
47Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:21:23
48Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:21:31
49Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)0:21:45
50Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:21:52
51Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team)0:22:05
52Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:22:25
53Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)0:22:42
54Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:22:45
55Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:22:57
56Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio)0:23:00
57Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:23:08
58Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:23:11
59Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)0:23:41
60Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)0:23:53
61Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:24:02
62Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:24:37
63Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
64Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:25:40
65Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:25:43
66Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:26:52
67Hillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing)0:27:41
68Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:28:43
69Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:28:48
70Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:29:22
71Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:29:23
72Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:30:16
73Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:30:54
74Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:31:39
75Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:31:56
76Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:32:26
77Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:35:01
78Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:35:32
79Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:38:22
80Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:38:41
81Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:38:58
82Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:40:56
83Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:45:45
84Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)0:48:46
85Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics)0:58:28

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)12pts
2Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)7
3Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)6
4Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)5
5Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)5
6Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)4
7Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
8Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
9Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
10Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)2
11Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)3pts
2Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)2
4Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
5Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)1
6Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)7:04:32
2Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:03:56
3Indgrid Drexel Clouthier0:06:34
4Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:06:59
5Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:12:36
6Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)0:12:51
7Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:14:46
8Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:15:13
9Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:15:19
10Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:15:44
11Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:16:26
12Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:16:47
13Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:17:20
14Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:18:03
15Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)0:18:36
16Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:19:32
17Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:20:35
18Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:20:38
19Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:21:47
20Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:23:38
21Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:23:43
22Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:25:11
23Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:26:34
24Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:26:51
25Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:29:56
26Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:35:51
27Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)0:43:41

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY1221:04:50
2Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strateg OPT0:02:59
3Team TIBCO TIB0:04:47
4NOW and Novartis for MS NOW0:10:22
5FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore FCS0:14:51
6Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's r PRI0:20:05
7Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo STB0:25:37
8Vanderkitten-Focus VAN0:32:31
9SC Velo - Empower Coaching SCV0:55:19
10BMC Total Care Racing BMC0:55:40
11Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder TKG0:57:32

Full Men's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Livestrong)3:16:17
2Gregory Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong)
3Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong)
4Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
5Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
6Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
7Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
8Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)
9Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong)
10Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:00:20
11Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
12Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:22
13Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:38
14Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
15Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
16Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
17Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
18Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
19Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
20Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
21Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)
22Eder Frayre (Calimax)
23Joshua Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong)
24Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
25Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
26Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
27Rob Britton (Team H& R Block)
28Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
29Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
30Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
31Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
32James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)
33Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
34Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
35Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
36Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
37Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
38Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale)
39Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
40Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
41Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)
42Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling)
43Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
44Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)
45Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:03
46Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
47Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:01:17
48Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
49Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
50Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
51Michael Woods (Team H& R Block)
52Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:20
53Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
54Stephen Mull (Audi)
55Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)
56Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
57Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
58Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
59Ian Mckissick
60Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:01:40
61Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:01:42
62Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
63Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)0:01:45
64Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling)
65Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)
66Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)
67Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized)
68Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
69David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
70Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
71Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)
72Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)
73James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
74Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
75Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
76Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
77James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)
78Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road)
79Nick Bax (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
80Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)
81Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
82Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
83Ryan Wills (Elbowz Racing)
84Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
85Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
86Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:08
87Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement)
88Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
89Pablo Cruz
90David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
91Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
92Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
93Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles)
94Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)
95Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
96Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
97Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)
98Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling)
99Michael Jasinski
100Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)
101Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
102Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
103Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)
104Arthur Rand
105Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)
106Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
107Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing)
108Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
109Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
110Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
111Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
112Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
113Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
114Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
115Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
116Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:02:32
117Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
118Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:02:34
119Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
120Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
121Alexander Cataford (Team H& R Block)
122Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R Block)
123Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
124Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
125Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
126Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
127Mike Sidic (Team H& R Block)
128Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
129Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
130Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
131Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:02:39
132Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
133Dylan Jones (VW Boise)
134Aaron Schooler (Team H& R Block)
135Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
136Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)
137Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)
138Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling)0:02:46
139Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:02:52
140Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:02:56
141Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia)
142Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
143Sean Barrie (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
144Joe Dickerson
145Andrew Mccullough0:03:08
146Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
147Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
148Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM)0:03:13
149Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:03:29
150Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
151Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
152Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
153Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
154Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
155Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)
156George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:03:42
157Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski)
158Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:04:33
159Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:04:36
160Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:16
161Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
162Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
163Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com)0:06:20
164Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
165Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
166Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
167Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:07:21
168Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)0:08:29
169Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
170Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:09:18
171Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:09:52
172Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home)
173Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
174Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
175Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing)0:10:26
176Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:15:01
177Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
DNFSimon Bennett (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
DNFShane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
DNFJustin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFThomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
DNFColby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
DNFAriel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
DNFAustin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache)
DNFMatt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNFWilly Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNFJuan Aldapa (Enrique Calimax)
DNFPaul Warner (Team Bob's Bikes)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Wills (Elbowz Racing)3pts
2Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)2
3Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Livestrong)5pts
2Gregory Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong)4
3Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong)3
4Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)2
5Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Livestrong)3:16:17
2Gregory Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong)
3Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong)
4Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
5Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)
6Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong)
7Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:38
8Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
9Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
10Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)
11Eder Frayre (Calimax)
12Joshua Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong)
13Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
14Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
15James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)
16Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
17Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
18Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)
19Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling)
20Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)
21Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:03
22Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:01:17
23Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
24Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
25Michael Woods (Team H& R Block)
26Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:20
27Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
28Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:01:40
29Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)0:01:45
30Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)
31Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)
32Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized)
33Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
34Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
35Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)
36Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
37Nick Bax (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
38Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)
39Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
40Ryan Wills (Elbowz Racing)
41Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:02:08
42Pablo Cruz
43David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
44Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
45Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
46Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)
47Michael Jasinski
48Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)
49Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
50Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)
51Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)
52Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
53Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
54Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)
55Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
56Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:02:32
57Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:02:34
58Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
59Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
60Alexander Cataford (Team H& R Block)
61Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R Block)
62Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
63Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
64Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
65Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:02:39
66Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
67Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)
68Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling)0:02:46
69Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:02:56
70Joe Dickerson
71Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM)0:03:13
72Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:03:29
73Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
74Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
75Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)
76George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:03:42
77Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski)
78Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:04:33
79Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:16
80Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
81Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com)0:06:20
82Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
83Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:07:21
84Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:08:29
85Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:09:52
86Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
87Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
88Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:15:01

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bontrager Livestrong9:48:51
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:38
3Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:42
4CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team0:00:58
5Team Exergy0:01:54
6California Giant / Specialized
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate0:02:19
8Jamis Sutter Home0:02:36
9Elbowz Racing0:03:01
10CashCall Mortgage0:03:15
11Horizon Organic/Panache0:03:24
12BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:04:06
13juwi Solar Cycling0:04:08
14Athletix Benefiting Globalbike0:04:26
15Team H& R Block0:04:29
16Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear0:05:20
17Hagens Berman Cycling0:05:22
18Landis/Trek0:05:25
19Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes0:05:35
20XO Communications p/b Cisco0:07:15
21Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood0:08:43
22Stage 17 Racing0:11:31

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)6:52:14
2Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:22
3Gregory Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:31
4Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:35
5Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:37
6Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:50
7Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:51
8Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:52
9Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:11
10Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:15
11Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)0:01:20
12Rob Britton (Team H& R Block)0:01:22
13Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong)0:01:23
14Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:24
15Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Livestrong)0:01:26
16Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:39
17Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:46
18Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:01:54
19Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:02:02
20Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:05
21James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)0:02:06
22Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:02:11
23Joshua Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong)0:02:22
24Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling)0:02:28
25Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:44
26Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:02:47
27Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling)0:02:51
28Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:54
29Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
30Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:56
31Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:03:01
32Ian Mckissick0:03:12
33Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
34Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
35Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)0:03:14
36Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:03:21
37Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:22
38Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
39Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:03:38
40Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:03:48
41James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:04:01
42Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:04:14
43Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:04:19
44Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:47
45Michael Woods (Team H& R Block)0:04:50
46Stephen Mull (Audi)0:04:51
47Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:05:00
48Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:05:06
49Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:05:11
50Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:05:17
51James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)0:05:21
52Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road)0:05:27
53Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale)0:05:28
54Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:05:35
55Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:05:36
56Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:05:37
57Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:05:49
58Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:05:55
59Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:06:06
60Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:06:07
61Nick Bax (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:06:18
62Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)0:06:30
63David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:07:22
64Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:07:28
65Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:07:34
66Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:07:39
67Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:07:43
68Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong)0:08:07
69Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:08:08
70Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:08:12
71Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
72Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:08:42
73Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)0:08:44
74Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)0:09:05
75Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:09:06
76Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:09:07
77Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:09:22
78Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:09:28
79Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling)0:09:31
80Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:09:43
81Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:47
82Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:10:07
83Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage)0:10:11
84Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:10:17
85Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)0:10:20
86Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:10:37
87Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:11:13
88Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:26
89Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:11:29
90Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:11:35
91Ryan Wills (Elbowz Racing)0:11:38
92Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:11:40
93Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:11:52
94Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:11:59
95Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:12:12
96David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:12:13
97Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:12:27
98Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:12:31
99Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:12:54
100Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:13:40
101Arthur Rand0:13:50
102Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)0:14:11
103Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:14:20
104Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home)0:14:22
105Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:14:33
106Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:14:38
107Pablo Cruz0:14:39
108Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:15:10
109Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:15:58
110Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing)0:16:00
111Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:16:32
112Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:16:33
113Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)0:16:36
114Aaron Schooler (Team H& R Block)0:16:59
115Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:17:02
116Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R Block)0:18:17
117Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)0:18:31
118Mike Sidic (Team H& R Block)0:18:38
119Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles)0:18:40
120Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:19:06
121Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:19:07
122Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:19:42
123Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:19:52
124Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)0:19:58
125Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:20:07
126Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:20:27
127Michael Jasinski0:20:36
128Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:20:46
129Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:20:54
130Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:20:59
131Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM)0:21:04
132Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:21:16
133Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:21:22
134Sean Barrie (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:21:36
135Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:21:43
136Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:21:48
137Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)0:21:49
138Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement)0:22:02
139Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:22:17
140Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:22:32
141Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:22:52
142Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:22:55
143Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)0:23:39
144Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:23:44
145Dylan Jones (VW Boise)0:24:07
146Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:24:15
147Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:24:23
148Andrew Mccullough0:24:43
149Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)0:24:53
150Joe Dickerson0:24:56
151Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized)0:25:20
152Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:25:26
153George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:26:06
154Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:26:14
155Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:26:43
156Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:27:11
157Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling)0:27:28
158Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:27:34
159Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:27:43
160Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:29:38
161Alexander Cataford (Team H& R Block)0:31:04
162Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:31:05
163Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:32:26
164Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:32:41
165Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)0:36:15
166Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski)0:36:26
167Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:37:24
168Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:39:30
169Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing)0:39:42
170Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:41:44
171Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:42:04
172Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:42:42
173Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:42:52
174Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:43:11
175Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:43:17
176Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:47:46
177Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com)0:54:27

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong)8pts
2Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)7
3Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)5
4Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Livestrong)5
5Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)5
6Gregory Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong)4
7Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong)4
8Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)4
9Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
10Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)3
11James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)2
12Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong)3pts
2Ryan Wills (Elbowz Racing)3
3Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)2
4Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)2
5Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)1
6Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)6:52:36
2Gregory Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:09
3Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong)0:00:58
4Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong)0:01:01
5Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:02
6Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Livestrong)0:01:04
7James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong)0:01:44
8Joshua Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong)0:02:00
9Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling)0:02:06
10Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:32
11Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:34
12Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:02:39
13Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:03:00
14Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:03:52
15Michael Woods (Team H& R Block)0:04:28
16Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:04:38
17Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:04:44
18Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:49
19Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:04:55
20Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:05:13
21Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:05:14
22Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:05:15
23Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:05:27
24Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:05:44
25Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:05:45
26Nick Bax (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:05:56
27Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong)0:07:45
28Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:07:46
29Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:08:20
30Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)0:08:22
31Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)0:08:43
32Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:08:44
33Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:09:00
34Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:09:45
35Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:09:55
36Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)0:09:58
37Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:10:15
38Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:10:51
39Ryan Wills (Elbowz Racing)0:11:16
40Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:11:18
41Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:11:30
42Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:11:37
43David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:11:51
44Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:12:05
45Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:12:32
46Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:13:18
47Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)0:13:49
48Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:14:16
49Pablo Cruz0:14:17
50Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R Block)0:17:55
51Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:18:44
52Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:18:45
53Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:19:20
54Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:19:30
55Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)0:19:36
56Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:19:45
57Michael Jasinski0:20:14
58Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:20:24
59Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:20:37
60Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM)0:20:42
61Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:20:54
62Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:21:21
63Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)0:21:27
64Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:21:55
65Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:22:30
66Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:22:33
67Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)0:23:17
68Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:23:22
69Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:24:01
70Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)0:24:31
71Joe Dickerson0:24:34
72Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized)0:24:58
73George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:25:44
74Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:25:52
75Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling)0:27:06
76Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:27:21
77Alexander Cataford (Team H& R Block)0:30:42
78Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:30:43
79Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:32:19
80Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski)0:36:04
81Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:37:02
82Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:39:08
83Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:42:20
84Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:42:30
85Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:42:49
86Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:42:55
87Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:47:24
88Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com)0:54:05

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bontrager Livestrong20:37:49
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:27
3Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:53
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate0:01:09
5CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team0:02:05
6Jamis Sutter Home0:03:50
7Team Exergy0:04:00
8California Giant / Specialized0:06:12
9juwi Solar Cycling0:11:35
10Elbowz Racing0:13:11
11Cashcall Mortgage0:15:06
12Athletix Benefiting Globalbike0:15:41
13Team H&R Block0:18:05
14Hagens Berman Cycling0:22:05
15BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:23:13
16Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes0:28:57
17XO Communications p/b Cisco0:34:32
18Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear0:36:29
19Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood0:38:28
20Horizon Organic/Panache0:41:49
21Landis/Trek0:50:45
22Stage 17 Racing1:14:50

 

