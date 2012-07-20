Image 1 of 39 her ExergyTWENTY16 teammate Jacquelyn Crowell up the road in a breakaway, Alison Tetrick sits at the front of the peloton as a counter-threat, less than 30 seconds from the overall race lead.\ (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 39 Lex Albrecht (Optum) gets congratulations after her big win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 39 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) takes charge on the last climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 39 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) keeping the gap on whats left of the chasers (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 39 Lex Albrecht (Optum) signals her win in remembrance of her grandfather on his birthday (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 39 The early break that never quite got away from the mens field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 39 A long rolling day for the mens peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 39 Jamis protecting the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 39 Bissell comes to the front to help bring back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 39 Heading up through volcano fields and mountains today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 39 The men begin to chase in earnest (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 39 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) drilling it on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 39 The men near the last climb of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 39 Luis Amaran (Jamis) had a hard fight today to try to hold the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 39 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager-Livestrong) bridges up to the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 39 Nate English (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) did everything he could to get away from the chasing field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 39 The women's peloton passes one of the glacial lakes heading to Mt. Bachelor (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 39 Skies cleared late in the day for the women (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 39 Veronique Fortin (TIBCO) and Lex Albrecht (Optum) on the way to the last climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 39 A mountain backdrop for the women's final kilometers (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 39 The women's field didn't seem to worried about the break getting up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 39 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) attacks to blow apart the break away group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 39 Dark skies saw the riders off from the base of Mt. Bachelor (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 39 A large break tried to get up the road early in the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 39 The mens peloton crosses the Little Deschutes River (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 39 The women still together early in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 39 The men pass by clear waters and wildflowers along todays route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 39 Sam Johnson (Exergy) had another day in the mountain jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 39 The Jamis team spent the day trying to hold onto the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 39 The men got away after 70km of racing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 39 Passing by a glacial lake on the way back to Mt. Bachelor (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 39 Varied terrain along todays route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 39 The beginning of the attacks from the Bontrager-Livestrong team (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 39 Kenda/5 Hour Energy worked hard to bring back the break near the end (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 39 The final break that made it up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 39 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) drove the break hard to take over the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 37 of 39 The break with 3km left to go (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 38 of 39 An early break tries to get up the road without success (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 39 of 39 Only 2 riders left out of the women's break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Bontrager-Livestrong swept the podium Friday during the stage 3 Cascade Lakes Road Race of the Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic, with Jasper Stuyven taking the win in front of teammates Lawson Craddock and Gavin Mannion. Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) finished in the same lead group as the Bontrager-Livestrong riders and seized back the yellow jersey from Jamis-Sutter Homes' Luis Amaran.

In the women's race, Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Lex Albrecht soloed in for the stage win in front of Exergy-Twenty12's Andrea Dvorak and Now & Novartis for MS rider Beth Newell. Dvorak's teammate Kristin Armstrong finished safely in the bunch and held onto her yellow jersey heading into the Saturday evening downtown criterium.

The traditional Cascade Lakes Road Race course included a slight change this year for the men, who started and finished atop Mt. Bachelor. The men raced 148km, while the women tackled 112km.

The women's race followed a similar pattern as the men's, with constant early attacking driving up the pace but not paying off with any breakaways that could stick. Eventually a lead group of eight riders stretched the elastic to its breaking point about 80km into the race and peeled away from the bunch, setting out on what would end up being the day's winning move.

The final break included Albrecht and teammate Courteney Lowe, Dvorak, Newell, Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse), Veranique Fortin (TIBCO-To the Top), Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten) and Jackie Kurth (Primal-Map My Ride).

The eight escapees initially rotated well together, building a lead of more than four minutes. But the presence of Dvorak, who started the day in eighth place, less than three minutes behind second-place rider Alison Powers (Now & Novartis for MS), ended their cooperation.

"I think at that point a lot of the team cars came up and there wasn't as much cooperation pulling," Dvorak said. "I kept pulling though with maybe one or two other riders, if that. Unfortunately we were on terrain that doesn't really suit my strengths. There were a lot of downhills, and it was flat and windy."

Newell was one of the riders who stopped working, confirming Dvorak's notion that her presence in the group forced her to sit in. "We got about three, four minutes, and Andrea Dvorak would have been ahead of my teammate," Newell said. "Ali Powers was second in GC, and [Dvorak] would have moved up, so a couple of us were sitting on after that."

The gap came down to around 3:30 at the bottom of the final climb to Mt. Bachelor, and then it quickly came down to two minutes before the time splits stopped coming from officials. The break started whittling down on the final climb; as the pace went up riders started popping off the back until there were just three left off the front. Albrecht, Dvorak and Newell maintained their advantage until Newell finally popped out of the group and fought desperately to bridge back up. The track rider wasn't able to make contact and was joined by Warner with less than 1km remaining.

Without time splits since the bottom of the climb, Dvorak thought she and Albrecht still had several minutes advantage, so she drove the pace and eschewed the stage win in hopes of gaining enough time to move into second overall.

"Had I known that the gap was only a minute or two minutes, I might have rode differently and not maybe dragged Lex, who obviously rode very strongly all day, and perhaps played a little more cat and mouse with her to the finish," Dvorak said.

Unlike Dvorak, Albrecht had no confusion about what she was riding for: the stage win. "It was special for me to have the win today because it was my grandfather's birthday, and he passed away in January," she said.

The win provided Albrecht the chance to honor her grandfather with a special salute for her family.

"When he was being treated in the hospital when he was sick, he gave us the A-OK sign," she said. "So I thought it would be pretty cool to cross the line with the A-OK sign. It's going to be pretty special for my family to see those pictures."

Armstrong continues to lead Powers in the overall competition by 2:23 and Optum's Carmen Small by 2:37. Tibco's Megan Guarnier is in fourth, 2:41 down, while Small's teammate Jade Wilcoxson is 2:59 down in fifth.

Mancebo drives, Bontrager sweeps

The men's race began with a long descent off of Mt. Bachelor for the start of the clockwise loops around the mountain and the nearby lakes. Constant attacking early in the race set a high early pace and contributed to the 43 kph average speed for the day. Despite the attacking, none of the short-lived breaks that formed was able to stick until Ryan Wills (Elbowz), Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications) and Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) got away about 74km into the race.

With none of the lead trio a threat to the overall, the field appeared content to let the escapees ride off the front, and they built an ultimate gap of 4:30 with about 30km of racing remaining. That's when the leaders' luck began to change. Jamis-Sutter Home got some help from Bissell in reeling the escapees back, and just four miles later, the break had lost more than a minute of their advantage.

With the lead dwindling, Wills decided to take off, leaving his breakaway comrades behind after he jumped to take the sprint points. "They burnt their matches pretty early on," he said. "So it was pretty easy for me to sit back and then take the sprint and carry on to see if I could hold on."

But with less than 14km remaining, Wills' lead was down to just two minutes on the lower slopes of the final climb, and his day off the front appeared to be doomed. He had a little more than a minute over the compact field with 10km to go, and with less than eight to go attacks on the front of the chase laid waste to his advantage.

"I think if I'd have had another minute at the bottom of the climb, I would have made it over that last little climb to the flat finish," he said.

Kenda/5-Hour Energy's Nate English attacked the compact bunch and was the first rider to reach Wills, quickly dispatching the Elbowz rider and setting off on his own. Bontrager-Livestrong's Craddock moved up next, with Max Jenkins coming along as well. The trio on the front was soon joined by most of the field before Mancebo hit the front and set a pace that blew things wide open.

Within a couple hundred meters, Mancebo's pace had reduced the lead group down to just nine riders, including five from the Bontrager-Livestrong squad. Joining Mancebo in the lead were Stuyven, Craddock, Mannion, Boswell and Joe Dombroksi from Bontrager; Chris Baldwin and Carter Jones from Bissell; and Phil Gaimon from Kenda.

Mancebo sat in the front for the final 3km, driving the pace in an effort to gain enough time on Amaran to win back the jersey he had lost the day before in the time trial. The current National Race Calendar leader tried in vain to coax some of the other riders in the group to share the pace, but no one obliged, choosing instead to let the former Spanish national champion tow them to the finish line.

"It's normal, no," he said of the lack of help in the finale. "Everyone has their own goal. Some guys wanted to win the stage. For me, I did my work to get to the finish and take yellow."

Mancebo got the group close before Jones, the best young rider, attacked and Craddock followed. Just behind, Mannion was setting up a lead out for Stuyven, who overtook Jones and Craddock for his first-ever summit win. His teammates hung on to complete the sweep.

"There were five of us in a group of nine, so it was perfect," Stuyven said. "And I'm quite fast at the finish line. The team did a perfect lead out, and so it was just perfect. I think everyone knew that with five of us it would be hard to beat us."

Gaimon came in next, followed by Baldwin, Jones, Mancebo, Boswell and Dombroski. Jenkins, English and Andy Jacques-Maynes came in about 20 seconds later, while Jamis rider Peter Van Dijk led the field home about 38 seconds in arrears.

Mannion, who now leads the sprint and mountain competitions, said the development team's podium sweep was a bit of a surprise, but it was no accident.

"The goal was to get as many guys in the lead group as possible, but we obviously never expected to put five guys in such a select group," Mannion said. "So when we crested that final climb it was an amazing feeling. We knew what we could do coming into the finish."

Mancebo now leads Jones in the overall competition by 22 seconds and Craddock by 31. Kenda's Gaimon and English now sit fourth and fifth, 35 and 37 seconds down, respectively.

Full Women's Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2:53:26 2 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:04 3 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:34 4 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:37 5 Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO) 0:01:12 6 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:25 7 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 8 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 10 Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 11 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) 12 Lorena Vargas Villamil 0:01:28 13 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:01:32 14 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:33 15 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 16 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 17 Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 18 Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus) 19 Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO) 20 Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 21 Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:40 22 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:48 23 Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 24 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 25 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 26 Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 27 Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 28 Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 29 Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:02:05 30 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:12 31 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 32 Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:02:14 33 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:02:26 34 Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima) 35 Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 36 Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio) 37 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus) 38 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 39 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 40 Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 41 Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 42 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 43 Indgrid Drexel Clouthier 0:03:12 44 Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 45 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 46 Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 47 Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team) 48 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 49 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 50 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 51 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 52 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:03:16 53 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:03:31 54 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 55 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 0:03:44 56 Hillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing) 57 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 58 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 59 Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel) 60 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 61 Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing) 62 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 63 Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 64 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 65 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 66 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 67 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:04:28 68 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 69 Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 70 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:45 71 Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:04:46 72 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:05:25 73 Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 74 Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:06:03 75 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 76 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:06:31 77 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 78 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12) 79 Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 80 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 81 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:07:12 82 Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:10:38 83 Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 84 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:11:49 85 Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics) 0:25:06 HD Kaytie Scott 0:26:47 HD Kemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team) HD Nicole Mitchell (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:35:52 DNS Lisa Turnbull (BMC Total Care Racing) DNS Kari Studley

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 pts 2 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 2 3 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 4 3 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 4 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 2 5 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2:53:26 2 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:37 3 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:01:32 4 Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:48 5 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 6 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:12 7 Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:02:14 8 Indgrid Drexel Clouthier 0:03:12 9 Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 10 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 11 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 12 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 13 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:03:31 14 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 15 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 0:03:44 16 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 17 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 18 Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel) 19 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 20 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 21 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 22 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 23 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 24 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:04:28 25 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:06:31 26 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 27 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:11:49

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strateg OPT 8:43:08 2 Exergy TWENTY12 0:00:12 3 NOW and Novartis for MS NOW 0:00:42 4 FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore FCS 0:01:00 5 Team TIBCO TIB 0:01:20 6 Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo STB 0:02:49 7 Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's r PRI 0:02:59 8 Vanderkitten-Focus VAN 0:03:21 9 SC Velo - Empower Coaching SCV 0:04:36 10 BMC Total Care Racing BMC 0:06:07 11 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder TKG 0:07:27

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) 6:59:27 2 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:23 3 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:37 4 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 0:02:41 5 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:59 6 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:03:40 7 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:03:47 8 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:03:54 9 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:05 10 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:05:55 11 Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:06:33 12 Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:06:51 13 Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:06:54 14 Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO) 0:06:56 15 Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO) 0:07:44 16 Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:07:47 17 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:07:58 18 Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:08:15 19 Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:08:20 20 Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:08:26 21 Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:08:35 22 Lorena Vargas Villamil 0:08:49 23 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 0:09:01 24 Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:09:23 25 Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:09:34 26 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:10:29 27 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:10:55 28 Indgrid Drexel Clouthier 0:11:39 29 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:12:04 30 Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:13:01 31 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:14:34 32 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:15:01 33 Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:15:11 34 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:16:09 35 Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima) 0:17:06 36 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:17:26 37 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:17:41 38 Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:17:56 39 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:18:08 40 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:18:12 41 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:19:51 42 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:20:18 43 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:20:24 44 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:20:31 45 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:20:34 46 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:20:49 47 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:21:23 48 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:21:31 49 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:21:45 50 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:21:52 51 Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team) 0:22:05 52 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:22:25 53 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:22:42 54 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:22:45 55 Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:22:57 56 Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio) 0:23:00 57 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:23:08 58 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:23:11 59 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:23:41 60 Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:23:53 61 Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:24:02 62 Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:24:37 63 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 64 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:25:40 65 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:25:43 66 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:26:52 67 Hillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:27:41 68 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:28:43 69 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:28:48 70 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:29:22 71 Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:29:23 72 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:30:16 73 Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:30:54 74 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 0:31:39 75 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:31:56 76 Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:32:26 77 Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:35:01 78 Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:35:32 79 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:38:22 80 Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:38:41 81 Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:38:58 82 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:40:56 83 Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:45:45 84 Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel) 0:48:46 85 Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics) 0:58:28

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 pts 2 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 7 3 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 6 4 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 5 5 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) 5 6 Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 4 7 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 8 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 9 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 10 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 2 11 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 pts 2 Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 2 4 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 2 5 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1 6 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7:04:32 2 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 0:03:56 3 Indgrid Drexel Clouthier 0:06:34 4 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:06:59 5 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:12:36 6 Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:12:51 7 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:14:46 8 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:15:13 9 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:15:19 10 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:15:44 11 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:16:26 12 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:16:47 13 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:17:20 14 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:18:03 15 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:18:36 16 Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:19:32 17 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:20:35 18 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:20:38 19 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:21:47 20 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:23:38 21 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:23:43 22 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:25:11 23 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 0:26:34 24 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:26:51 25 Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:29:56 26 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:35:51 27 Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel) 0:43:41

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Exergy TWENTY12 21:04:50 2 Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strateg OPT 0:02:59 3 Team TIBCO TIB 0:04:47 4 NOW and Novartis for MS NOW 0:10:22 5 FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore FCS 0:14:51 6 Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's r PRI 0:20:05 7 Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo STB 0:25:37 8 Vanderkitten-Focus VAN 0:32:31 9 SC Velo - Empower Coaching SCV 0:55:19 10 BMC Total Care Racing BMC 0:55:40 11 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder TKG 0:57:32

Full Men's Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Livestrong) 3:16:17 2 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong) 3 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong) 4 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 5 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 8 Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong) 9 Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong) 10 Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:20 11 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 12 Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:22 13 Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:38 14 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 16 Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 17 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 18 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 19 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 20 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 21 Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek) 22 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 23 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong) 24 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 25 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 26 Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 27 Rob Britton (Team H& R Block) 28 Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 29 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 30 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 31 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 32 James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong) 33 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 34 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 35 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 36 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 37 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 38 Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale) 39 Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 40 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 41 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 42 Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling) 43 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 44 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 45 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:03 46 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 47 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:01:17 48 Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 49 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 50 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 51 Michael Woods (Team H& R Block) 52 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:20 53 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 54 Stephen Mull (Audi) 55 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 56 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 57 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 58 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 59 Ian Mckissick 60 Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:01:40 61 Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:01:42 62 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 63 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post) 0:01:45 64 Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling) 65 Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo) 66 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 67 Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized) 68 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 69 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 70 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 71 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM) 72 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles) 73 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 74 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 75 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 76 Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 77 James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized) 78 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road) 79 Nick Bax (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 80 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 81 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 82 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 83 Ryan Wills (Elbowz Racing) 84 Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 85 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 86 Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:08 87 Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement) 88 Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 89 Pablo Cruz 90 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 91 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 92 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 93 Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles) 94 Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo) 95 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 96 Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 97 Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 98 Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling) 99 Michael Jasinski 100 Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition) 101 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 102 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 103 Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 104 Arthur Rand 105 Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache) 106 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 107 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) 108 Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 109 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 110 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 111 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 112 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 113 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 114 Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 115 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 116 Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:02:32 117 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 118 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles) 0:02:34 119 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 120 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 121 Alexander Cataford (Team H& R Block) 122 Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R Block) 123 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 124 Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 125 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 126 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 127 Mike Sidic (Team H& R Block) 128 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 129 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 130 Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 131 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:02:39 132 Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) 133 Dylan Jones (VW Boise) 134 Aaron Schooler (Team H& R Block) 135 Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 136 Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 137 Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange) 138 Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:02:46 139 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:02:52 140 Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:02:56 141 Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia) 142 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing) 143 Sean Barrie (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 144 Joe Dickerson 145 Andrew Mccullough 0:03:08 146 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 147 Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 148 Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM) 0:03:13 149 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:03:29 150 Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 151 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 152 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 153 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 154 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 155 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 156 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:03:42 157 Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski) 158 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:04:33 159 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:04:36 160 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:05:16 161 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 162 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 163 Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com) 0:06:20 164 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 165 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 166 Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 167 Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:07:21 168 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:08:29 169 Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 170 Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:09:18 171 Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 0:09:52 172 Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home) 173 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 174 Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 175 Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing) 0:10:26 176 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:15:01 177 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) DNF Simon Bennett (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) DNF Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) DNF Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) DNF Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) DNF Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) DNF Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) DNF Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache) DNF Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson) DNF Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson) DNF Juan Aldapa (Enrique Calimax) DNF Paul Warner (Team Bob's Bikes)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Wills (Elbowz Racing) 3 pts 2 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 2 3 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Livestrong) 5 pts 2 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong) 4 3 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong) 3 4 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 2 5 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Livestrong) 3:16:17 2 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong) 3 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong) 4 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong) 6 Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong) 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:00:38 8 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 9 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 10 Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek) 11 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 12 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong) 13 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 14 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 15 James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong) 16 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 17 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 18 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 19 Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling) 20 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 21 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:03 22 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:01:17 23 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 24 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 25 Michael Woods (Team H& R Block) 26 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:20 27 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 28 Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:01:40 29 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post) 0:01:45 30 Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo) 31 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 32 Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized) 33 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 34 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 35 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles) 36 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 37 Nick Bax (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 38 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 39 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 40 Ryan Wills (Elbowz Racing) 41 Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:02:08 42 Pablo Cruz 43 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 44 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 45 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 46 Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo) 47 Michael Jasinski 48 Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition) 49 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 50 Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 51 Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache) 52 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 53 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 54 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 55 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 56 Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:02:32 57 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles) 0:02:34 58 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 59 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 60 Alexander Cataford (Team H& R Block) 61 Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R Block) 62 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 63 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 64 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 65 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:02:39 66 Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) 67 Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 68 Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:02:46 69 Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:02:56 70 Joe Dickerson 71 Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM) 0:03:13 72 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:03:29 73 Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 74 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 75 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 76 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:03:42 77 Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski) 78 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:04:33 79 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:05:16 80 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 81 Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com) 0:06:20 82 Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 83 Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:07:21 84 Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:08:29 85 Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 0:09:52 86 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 87 Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 88 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:15:01

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bontrager Livestrong 9:48:51 2 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:38 3 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:42 4 CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team 0:00:58 5 Team Exergy 0:01:54 6 California Giant / Specialized 7 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate 0:02:19 8 Jamis Sutter Home 0:02:36 9 Elbowz Racing 0:03:01 10 CashCall Mortgage 0:03:15 11 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:03:24 12 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:04:06 13 juwi Solar Cycling 0:04:08 14 Athletix Benefiting Globalbike 0:04:26 15 Team H& R Block 0:04:29 16 Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear 0:05:20 17 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:05:22 18 Landis/Trek 0:05:25 19 Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes 0:05:35 20 XO Communications p/b Cisco 0:07:15 21 Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood 0:08:43 22 Stage 17 Racing 0:11:31

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 6:52:14 2 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:22 3 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:00:31 4 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:35 5 Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:37 6 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:50 7 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:51 8 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:52 9 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:11 10 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:15 11 Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:01:20 12 Rob Britton (Team H& R Block) 0:01:22 13 Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:01:23 14 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:24 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:01:26 16 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:39 17 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:46 18 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:01:54 19 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:02:02 20 Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:02:05 21 James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:02:06 22 Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:02:11 23 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:02:22 24 Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:02:28 25 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:44 26 Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:02:47 27 Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:02:51 28 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:02:54 29 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 30 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:56 31 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:03:01 32 Ian Mckissick 0:03:12 33 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 34 Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 35 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:03:14 36 Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:03:21 37 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:22 38 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 39 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:03:38 40 Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:03:48 41 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:01 42 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:14 43 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:04:19 44 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:47 45 Michael Woods (Team H& R Block) 0:04:50 46 Stephen Mull (Audi) 0:04:51 47 Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:05:00 48 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:05:06 49 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:05:11 50 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:05:17 51 James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized) 0:05:21 52 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road) 0:05:27 53 Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale) 0:05:28 54 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:05:35 55 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:05:36 56 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:05:37 57 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:05:49 58 Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:05:55 59 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:06:06 60 Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek) 0:06:07 61 Nick Bax (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:06:18 62 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM) 0:06:30 63 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:07:22 64 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:07:28 65 Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:07:34 66 Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:07:39 67 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:07:43 68 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:08:07 69 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:08:08 70 Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:08:12 71 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 72 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:08:42 73 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 0:08:44 74 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:09:05 75 Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:09:06 76 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:09:07 77 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:09:22 78 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:09:28 79 Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:09:31 80 Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:09:43 81 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:09:47 82 Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:10:07 83 Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage) 0:10:11 84 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:10:17 85 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles) 0:10:20 86 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:10:37 87 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:11:13 88 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:11:26 89 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:11:29 90 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:11:35 91 Ryan Wills (Elbowz Racing) 0:11:38 92 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:11:40 93 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:11:52 94 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles) 0:11:59 95 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:12:12 96 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:12:13 97 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:12:27 98 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:12:31 99 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:12:54 100 Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:13:40 101 Arthur Rand 0:13:50 102 Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition) 0:14:11 103 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:14:20 104 Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:14:22 105 Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:14:33 106 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:14:38 107 Pablo Cruz 0:14:39 108 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:15:10 109 Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:15:58 110 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) 0:16:00 111 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:16:32 112 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:16:33 113 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing) 0:16:36 114 Aaron Schooler (Team H& R Block) 0:16:59 115 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:17:02 116 Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R Block) 0:18:17 117 Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:18:31 118 Mike Sidic (Team H& R Block) 0:18:38 119 Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles) 0:18:40 120 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:19:06 121 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:19:07 122 Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:19:42 123 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:19:52 124 Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo) 0:19:58 125 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:20:07 126 Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:20:27 127 Michael Jasinski 0:20:36 128 Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:20:46 129 Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:20:54 130 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:20:59 131 Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM) 0:21:04 132 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 0:21:16 133 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:21:22 134 Sean Barrie (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:21:36 135 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:21:43 136 Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:21:48 137 Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo) 0:21:49 138 Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement) 0:22:02 139 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:22:17 140 Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:22:32 141 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:22:52 142 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:22:55 143 Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 0:23:39 144 Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:23:44 145 Dylan Jones (VW Boise) 0:24:07 146 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:24:15 147 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 0:24:23 148 Andrew Mccullough 0:24:43 149 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post) 0:24:53 150 Joe Dickerson 0:24:56 151 Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized) 0:25:20 152 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:25:26 153 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:26:06 154 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:26:14 155 Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:26:43 156 Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:27:11 157 Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:27:28 158 Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:27:34 159 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:27:43 160 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:29:38 161 Alexander Cataford (Team H& R Block) 0:31:04 162 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:31:05 163 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:32:26 164 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:32:41 165 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:36:15 166 Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski) 0:36:26 167 Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:37:24 168 Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) 0:39:30 169 Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing) 0:39:42 170 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:41:44 171 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:42:04 172 Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:42:42 173 Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:42:52 174 Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:43:11 175 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:43:17 176 Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 0:47:46 177 Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com) 0:54:27

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong) 8 pts 2 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 7 3 Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 5 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Livestrong) 5 5 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 5 6 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong) 4 7 Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong) 4 8 Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 4 9 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 10 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 3 11 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 2 12 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong) 3 pts 2 Ryan Wills (Elbowz Racing) 3 3 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 2 4 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 2 5 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 1 6 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6:52:36 2 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:00:09 3 Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:00:58 4 Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:01:01 5 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:02 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:01:04 7 James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:01:44 8 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:02:00 9 Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:02:06 10 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:02:32 11 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:34 12 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:02:39 13 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:03:00 14 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:03:52 15 Michael Woods (Team H& R Block) 0:04:28 16 Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:04:38 17 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:04:44 18 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:49 19 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:04:55 20 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:05:13 21 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:05:14 22 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:05:15 23 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:05:27 24 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:05:44 25 Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek) 0:05:45 26 Nick Bax (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:05:56 27 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong) 0:07:45 28 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:07:46 29 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:08:20 30 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 0:08:22 31 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:08:43 32 Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:08:44 33 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:09:00 34 Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:09:45 35 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:09:55 36 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles) 0:09:58 37 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:10:15 38 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:10:51 39 Ryan Wills (Elbowz Racing) 0:11:16 40 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:11:18 41 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:11:30 42 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles) 0:11:37 43 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:11:51 44 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:12:05 45 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:12:32 46 Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:13:18 47 Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition) 0:13:49 48 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:14:16 49 Pablo Cruz 0:14:17 50 Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R Block) 0:17:55 51 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:18:44 52 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:18:45 53 Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:19:20 54 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:19:30 55 Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo) 0:19:36 56 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:19:45 57 Michael Jasinski 0:20:14 58 Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:20:24 59 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:20:37 60 Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM) 0:20:42 61 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 0:20:54 62 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:21:21 63 Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo) 0:21:27 64 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:21:55 65 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:22:30 66 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:22:33 67 Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 0:23:17 68 Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:23:22 69 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 0:24:01 70 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post) 0:24:31 71 Joe Dickerson 0:24:34 72 Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized) 0:24:58 73 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:25:44 74 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:25:52 75 Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:27:06 76 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:27:21 77 Alexander Cataford (Team H& R Block) 0:30:42 78 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:30:43 79 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:32:19 80 Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski) 0:36:04 81 Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:37:02 82 Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) 0:39:08 83 Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:42:20 84 Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:42:30 85 Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:42:49 86 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:42:55 87 Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 0:47:24 88 Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com) 0:54:05