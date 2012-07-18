Image 1 of 34 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) takes the win after a last-minute attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 34 Chad Haga (Optum) all set for the start of the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 34 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) leading the chasing field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 34 Amanda Miller (TIBCO) works her way up to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 34 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) drives the women's break up the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 34 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) gets a gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 34 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) goes solo with 2km to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 34 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) takes the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 34 The men weren't too concerned early on about catching the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 34 Heading up into the thick Oregon forests. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 34 Optum spent the first part of the day patrolling the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 34 The break rides into the mist higher on the mountain. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 34 Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist) begins the take some time out of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 34 Thick fog early in the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 34 Competitive Cyclist stayed on the front for a good part of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 34 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager-Livestrong) leading the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 34 The peloton goes through the McKenzie Pass lava fields. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 34 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) bides her time back in the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 34 Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) leading the women's break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 34 The men get ready to roll out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 34 The break puts time on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 34 The field hits the base of the McKenzie Pass climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 34 Riding up into the clouds. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 34 Competitive Cyclist comes to the front on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 34 Jesse Anthony (Optum) launches an attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 34 The men climbing up McKenzie Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 34 The men get strung out through the lava fields. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 34 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) got a little banged up in an earlier crash. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 34 Only two riders left when the break hits the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 34 A large pack still together on the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 34 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) attacks hard with 5km to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 34 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) attacks with 3km to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 34 Rolling out amongst the huge Oregon forests. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 34 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) after his stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy-Twenty12) added to her string of stage victories and her overall advantage Wednesday during stage 1 of the 33rd Annual Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic, while 2011 men's overall winner Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) took the men's stage and earned the familiar yellow leader's jersey.

The stage 1 McKenzie Pass Road Race was back for the third consecutive year, challenging both the men and women with123 kilometers and two significant climbs that started about two-thirds of the way through the stage. The first ascent took riders from about 550 meters to nearly 1,650 in just over 32km on a road that's closed from November through July and which bans large trucks and motor homes because of the tight switchbacks near the top. The stage continued through massive ancient lava flows that run between the Cascade peaks before plunging into the tiny town of Sisters and then climbing to 1,650 meters again for the finish at Three Creeks Snow Park.

The men's race literally started with a bang when a crash early in the stage took down 25-30 riders, including prologue winner and race leader Chad Haga. All of the fallen riders rejoined the race, but Haga suffered a possible hand fracture and struggled throughout the remainder of the stage.

The race's three early escapees didn't need to worry about the crash behind them. Bontrager-Livestrong's Gavin Mannion and Horizon Organics' Austin Allison escaped after a flurry of early attacks and were soon joined by Team Exergy's Sam Johnson. The trio shared the work well and started the 32km climb up McKenzie Pass with a lead of more than three minutes.

With the yellow jersey clearly struggling to stay in the race, Optum abdicated control of the stage to Competitive Cyclist, which took up the chase at the bottom the first climb.

"I figured we'd have a day off from controlling, and then the yellow jersey crashes in the first big crash," said Competitive Cyclist team director Gord Fraser. "I feel really bad for Chad. He's a young guy and this was his first yellow jersey in a race like this. So we had to assume control, and we gave that break too much time because we were waiting for Optum to get going."

The lead trio's advantage began to steadily come down, and the steep pitches on the narrow pass proved too much for Allison, who dropped out of the breakaway about halfway up the climb. Mannion and Johnson soldiered on without him, keeping their gap just above two minutes until they passed through Sisters toward the final climb of the day. Mannion started to struggle on the flat run out of the tiny town, and Johnson began taking the majority of the pulls.

"He was really struggling on that flat, bumpy stuff coming out of Sisters," said Johnson, who is one of the biggest riders in the peloton. "I didn't blame him. I mean how many pounds do I have on him? I probably have 40 pounds on him."

Mannion soon threw in the towel and faded back into the field, while Johnson continued on with a gap that hovered around 25-30 seconds. Competitive Cyclist continued the chase, and the field reeled Johnson back just after the route pitched skyward for the final climb to Three Creeks.

"Once you get over the steep pitch at the bottom, if you don't have anybody to work with, you're in trouble," Johnson said. "Once I got caught I knew I was not going to be able to stick with the guys, but it was a good day."

With the day's breakaway back in the fold with just 7km left to race, the favorites for the overall came to the front and started lighting up the final few kilometers. Optum's Jesse Anthony and Competitive Cyclist's Chad Beyer set out first, but their adventure was short-lived.

Phil Gaimon set out next, ramping up the pace considerably on the slope and eventually bringing along Bontrager-Livestrong's Joe Dombroski and Ian Boswell, along with Bissell Pro Cycling's Chris Baldwin. The quartet slowly pulled away from the rest of the contenders and looked as if they might ride away to the finish, but Mancebo fought back hard, bridging to the leaders with Team Exergy's Matt Cooke and Optum's Andrew Bajadali. Gaimon had hoped to avoid a finale with Mancebo.

"I was just hoping that the guys in my group would see him back there and keep it up enough to keep him away from us," Gaimon said. "There's not a whole lot you can do against that guy, though."

The now-seven-rider-strong lead group lifted the pace again as they approached the finish. Boswell tried his luck with a long sprint, but Mancebo was able to match his effort, pass the 21-year-old hometown rider and then come through the final corner first to take the win. Boswell held on for second and the Best Young Rider jersey. Gaimon grabbed third.

Although their breakaway didn't pay off with a win for their teams, Johnson walked away with the Mountains jersey and Mannion grabbed the green top for best sprinter.

"I got a jersey out of it, so I'm happy," Johnson said of the daylong effort.

Haga finished the stage, but headed for the hospital immediately after the race to get X-Rays. Team director Eric Wohlberg was worried about more than just the young rider's ability to continue the race.

"He's also a concert pianist," Wohlberg said. "So I hope his thumb is good and he can still play the piano. That's all I'm worried about. He's got lots of bike racing left, but I'm worried about his piano playing ability."

Armstrong charges past late breakaway for solo win

A breakaway that formed after the descent off McKenzie Pass and just before the intermediate sprint animated the latter part of the women's race. Recently crowned national road race champion Megan Guarnier (TIBCO to the Top) joined teammate Amanda Miller; Optum's Jade Wilcoxson and Miranda Griffiths; Exergy-Twenty12's Andrea Dvorak and Jackie Crowell; Robin Farina (Now and Novartis for MS) and FCS-Rouse's Anna Sanders in a move that gained a workable advantage over Armstrong and the field.

But when Crowell and Farina dropped from the breakaway, Armstrong lept away from the field and set out after them.

"Our goal was a stage win," Armstrong said. "And Andrea was a great person in the break, but once Jackie fell out of the break we were outnumbered, so I wanted to do everything I could to try and bridge across."

With Armstrong coming up fast on the remaining escapees, Wilcoxson jumped away at the first steep kicker at the bottom of the final climb. Guarnier went with her and Dvorak soon joined them to form a lead group of three. Dvorak initially rotated through with the group but eventually chose to sit on in hopes that Armstrong would make contact.

Griffiths and Miller caught back, increasing the lead group's numbers to five, but it still wasn't enough to hold off Armstrong, who caught them with about 3km to go and flew right past.

"Kristin caught us and passed us all in one breath," Dvorak said. "She didn't give anyone a second to get on her wheel. Megan jumped to try and bridge up to her, and I was on Megan ready to attack if she ever caught Armstrong. But Armstrong is just at another level and was gone."

Guarnier said she knew Armstrong was coming up on them, but the Exergy-Twenty12 leader's pace and immediate attack caught her off guard.

"I wasn't really ready for that," Guarnier said. "I knew she was coming, but I didn't know she was coming so fast. It was hard to get on, and clearly I didn't. I was trying to chase, and I saw that Exergy was on my wheel, and if I had brought another Exergy up it wouldn't have been a good idea. So I waited for Jade [Wilcoxson] and Andrea [Dvorak] to come around and just wait for the finish at that point."

Guarnier's decision to stop the chase paid off with second place on the stage, with the time bonus of six seconds moving her into second overall as well. Dvorak took the final podium spot, while Wilcoxson crossed the line for fourth and the green sprint jersey. Her teammate Lex Albrecht hung onto the Best Young Rider Jersey and added the Mountains jersey as well.

Armstrong now has a 24 second lead in overall over Guarnier. Wilcoxson is third, 57 seconds down, while Dvorak and Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) sit fourth and fifth, respectively.

The race continues Thursday with the 25.8 km Crooked River Time Trial in Prineville. It will be Armstrong's final time trial before she heads to London for the Olympics.

"I'm going to focus on it like it's a one-day," Armstrong said. "Because that's what I need to practice for my time trial in London two weeks from today."

Full results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 2:58:11 2 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 3 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 4 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 5 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 6 Joseph L Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 7 Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 8 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:35 9 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:37 10 Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 11 Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 12 Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 13 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 14 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 15 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 16 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 17 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 18 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 19 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 20 Joshua B Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:49 21 Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home) 22 James H Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 23 Michael Woods (Team H&R BLOCK) 24 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:53 25 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 26 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 27 Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:08 28 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) 29 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:01:11 30 Rob Britton (Team H&R BLOCK) 31 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:15 32 Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 33 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's U25) 34 Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling) 35 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 36 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 37 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 38 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 39 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 40 Gregory L Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 41 Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:01:30 42 Coulton J Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:01:35 43 Nick A Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 44 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road) 45 Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 46 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 47 Trebon Ryan (Clement/Cannondale) 48 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 49 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 50 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 51 Stephen Mull (Audi) 52 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 53 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 54 James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized) 55 Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:01:53 56 Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:02:00 57 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:02 58 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM) 59 Ian C McKissick 0:02:07 60 Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA) 0:02:25 61 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare U25) 62 Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:02:28 63 Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:02:32 64 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 65 Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek) 66 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 67 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:02:35 68 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:43 69 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 70 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 71 Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 72 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 73 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:03:23 74 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles U25) 75 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:03:32 76 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:03:38 77 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:40 78 Arthur Rand 79 Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 80 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 81 Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 82 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 83 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 84 Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 85 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles) 0:03:58 86 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:04:08 87 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:04:10 88 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 89 Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition) 0:04:23 90 Lucas J Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 91 Justin A Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:27 92 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 93 Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:39 94 Juan Enrique Aldapa (Calimax) 95 Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:04:56 96 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 97 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:05:28 98 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:05:34 99 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 100 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:05:58 101 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:06:18 102 Pablo C Cruz 0:06:37 103 Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING) 104 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:07:35 105 Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 106 Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 107 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:08:31 108 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 109 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R BLOCK) 0:09:38 110 Mike Sidic (Team H&R BLOCK) 111 Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 112 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 113 Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING) 114 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 115 Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 116 Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:09:43 117 Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:10:24 118 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 119 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 120 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:12:51 121 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 122 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 123 Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles) 0:13:16 124 Paul Warner (Team Bob's Bikes) 0:13:31 125 Austin R Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 126 Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:13:34 127 Michael F Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachio's U25) 0:13:43 128 Kristofer Dahl (Team H&R BLOCK) 0:13:47 129 Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:14:00 130 Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 131 Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo) 0:14:13 132 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:14:24 133 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 134 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 135 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 136 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 137 Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare U25) 138 Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM) 139 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 140 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 141 Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement) 0:14:27 142 Orion B Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:15:03 143 Dylan Jones (VW Boise) 144 Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:15:40 145 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:16:03 146 Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia) 147 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:16:29 148 Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Southern California Velo) 0:16:31 149 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:17:09 150 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:17:13 151 Joe Dickerson 0:18:09 152 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:18:42 153 Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling) 154 Andrew McCullough (Mt. Borah/Minerva Design/Basso) 155 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:18:50 156 Patrick D Caro (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:19:02 157 Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 158 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:19:08 159 Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized) 0:19:37 160 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 161 Steven C Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 162 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 163 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post) 0:19:53 164 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:20:26 165 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:20:52 166 Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:22:05 167 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:22:18 168 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:22:53 169 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:23:03 170 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:23:05 171 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:23:15 172 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson) 0:24:40 173 Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:24:55 174 Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:25:12 175 Alexander Cataford (Team H&R BLOCK) 176 Nathaniel E Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski) 0:25:31 177 Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25) 0:25:50 178 Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing) 0:26:14 179 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25) 180 Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache) 0:27:36 181 Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:28:04 182 Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 183 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:32:02 184 Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 0:32:36 185 Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) 0:32:57 186 Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:34:43 187 Andrew J Bosco (socalcycling.com) 0:39:47 188 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:40:27 189 Simon Bennett (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:43:51 DNF Ryan P Eastman (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 3 pts 2 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 2 3 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 7 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 5 3 Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 4 4 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 3 5 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 2

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 5 pts 2 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 4 3 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 3 4 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 2 5 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 2:58:11 2 Joseph L Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 3 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:37 4 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 5 Joshua B Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:49 6 James H Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 7 Michael Woods (Team H&R BLOCK) 8 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:53 9 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 10 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:15 11 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's U25) 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 13 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 14 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 15 Gregory L Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 16 Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:01:30 17 Nick A Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:01:35 18 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 19 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 20 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 21 Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:01:53 22 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:02 23 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare U25) 0:02:25 24 Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek) 0:02:32 25 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 26 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:02:35 27 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:43 28 Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 29 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 30 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:03:23 31 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles U25) 32 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:03:32 33 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:40 34 Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 35 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 36 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 37 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles) 0:03:58 38 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:04:08 39 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:04:10 40 Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition) 0:04:23 41 Lucas J Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 42 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:04:27 43 Juan Enrique Aldapa (Calimax) 0:04:39 44 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:06:18 45 Pablo C Cruz 0:06:37 46 Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING) 47 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:07:35 48 Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 49 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:08:31 50 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 51 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:09:38 52 Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:10:24 53 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:12:51 54 Austin R Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:13:31 55 Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:13:34 56 Michael F Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachio's U25) 0:13:43 57 Kristofer Dahl (Team H&R BLOCK) 0:13:47 58 Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo) 0:14:13 59 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:14:24 60 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 61 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 62 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 63 Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare U25) 64 Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM) 65 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 66 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 67 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:16:03 68 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:16:29 69 Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Southern California Velo) 0:16:31 70 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:17:13 71 Joe Dickerson 0:18:09 72 Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:18:42 73 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:18:50 74 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:19:08 75 Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized) 0:19:37 76 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 77 Steven C Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 78 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 79 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post) 0:19:53 80 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:20:26 81 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:20:52 82 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:23:03 83 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:23:05 84 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson) 0:24:40 85 Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:24:55 86 Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:25:12 87 Alexander Cataford (Team H&R BLOCK) 88 Nathaniel E Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski) 0:25:31 89 Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25) 0:25:50 90 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25) 0:26:14 91 Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache) 0:27:36 92 Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:28:04 93 Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 0:32:36 94 Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) 0:32:57 95 Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:34:43 96 Andrew J Bosco (socalcycling.com) 0:39:47 97 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:40:27

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bontrager LIVESTRONG 8:55:22 2 CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team 0:00:25 3 Team Exergy 4 BISSELL Pro Cycling 5 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate 0:00:41 6 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:56 7 Jamis Sutter Home 0:01:12 8 California Giant / Specialized 0:02:54 9 juwi Solar Cycling 0:04:24 10 Athletix Benefiting Globalbike 0:05:22 11 CashCall Mortgage 0:06:12 12 ELBOWZ RACING 0:06:32 13 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:09:03 14 Team H&R BLOCK 0:10:49 15 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:12:09 16 Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes 0:15:20 17 XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO 0:18:26 18 Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear 0:19:44 19 Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood 0:20:54 20 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:27:11 21 Landis/Trek 0:35:15 22 Stage 17 Racing 0:53:17

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) 3:24:42 2 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 0:00:24 3 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 4 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:33 5 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:45 6 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 7 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:49 9 Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:01:04 11 Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:24 12 Indgrid Drexel Clouthier 0:01:52 13 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 15 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 16 Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus) 17 Lorena Vargas Villamil (Unattached) 0:02:29 18 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:36 19 Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:02:42 20 Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:02:47 21 Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO) 22 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:50 23 Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO) 0:03:34 24 Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 25 Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:03:39 26 Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide) 27 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 0:03:44 28 Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:04:18 29 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:06:18 30 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:06:45 31 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:07:13 32 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:07:52 33 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:09:19 34 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:09:51 35 Heather L Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 36 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 37 Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 38 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 39 Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:09:57 40 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:10:29 41 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 42 Brianna R Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima) 0:12:04 43 Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio) 0:13:04 44 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 45 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12) 46 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 47 Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team) 48 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 49 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 50 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 51 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 52 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 53 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 54 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 55 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 56 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 57 Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing) 58 Leah M Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 59 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 60 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:13:36 61 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 62 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:14:08 63 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:14:50 64 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:16:27 65 Jenny S Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team U25) 0:17:41 66 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 67 Hillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing) 68 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 0:17:51 69 Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 70 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:18:48 71 Joy L Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:19:19 72 Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:19:45 73 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 74 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:20:39 75 Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 76 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:20:46 77 Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:23:28 78 Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:24:25 79 Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:25:52 80 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:26:31 81 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:27:21 82 Nicole Mitchell (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:27:24 83 Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics) 0:28:11 84 Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:31:10 85 Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:33:21 86 Kemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team) 0:36:44 87 Kari Studley 0:37:18 88 Mikayla N Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel) 0:38:38 89 Lisa Turnbull (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:40:23 90 Kaytie P Scott 0:41:33 91 Ivy A Audrain (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima U25) 0:45:09 DNF Maura Kinsella DNF Rosalyn J Zylkowski DNS Patricia Dowd (BMC Total Care Racing)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 2 3 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 pts 2 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 5 3 Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 4 4 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 5 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 2

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) 5 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 4 3 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 3 4 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 5 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Indgrid Drexel Clouthier 3:26:34 2 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 0:01:52 4 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:04:26 5 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:07:27 6 Heather L Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:07:59 7 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:08:37 8 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:11:12 9 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 10 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 11 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 12 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 13 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 14 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 15 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 16 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:11:44 17 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:14:35 18 Jenny S Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team U25) 0:15:49 19 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 20 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 0:15:59 21 Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:16:56 23 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:17:53 24 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:18:54 25 Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:22:33 26 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:25:29 27 Mikayla N Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel) 0:36:46 28 Ivy A Audrain (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima U25) 0:43:17

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Exergy TWENTY12 10:15:15 2 Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:58 3 Team TIBCO 0:01:52 4 FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:05:46 5 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:09:01 6 Primal/MapMyRide 0:09:35 7 Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo 0:12:34 8 Vanderkitten-Focus 0:21:41 9 BMC Total Care Racing 0:34:50 10 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:36:35 11 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:40:20

Elite men general classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 3:03:05 2 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:13 3 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:14 4 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:17 5 Joseph L Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:27 6 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:29 7 Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:00:30 8 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:51 9 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 10 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:52 11 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:00:53 12 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 13 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 14 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:54 15 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:00:59 16 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:04 17 Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:01:06 18 Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 19 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:01:11 20 James H Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:13 21 Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:01:14 22 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 23 Joshua B Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:18 24 Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:23 25 Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:27 26 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:28 27 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:29 28 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:01:30 29 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 30 Gregory L Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:31 31 Rob Britton (Team H&R BLOCK) 0:01:32 32 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:01:34 33 Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling) 34 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 35 Michael Woods (Team H&R BLOCK) 0:01:36 36 Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:37 37 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:45 38 Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:01:49 39 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:51 40 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:56 41 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 42 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's U25) 0:01:57 43 Coulton J Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:02:00 44 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:01 45 Stephen Mull (Audi) 0:02:04 46 Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:02:06 47 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 48 James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:11 49 Nick A Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:02:17 50 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:02:19 51 Ian C McKissick 0:02:20 52 Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:02:21 53 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 54 Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:02:22 55 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 56 Trebon Ryan (Clement/Cannondale) 0:02:24 57 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road) 0:02:29 58 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:40 59 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:43 60 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM) 0:02:44 61 Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA) 0:02:48 62 Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:02:49 63 Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek) 0:02:50 64 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:57 65 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:02:58 66 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare U25) 0:02:59 67 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 68 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:07 69 Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:03:08 70 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:13 71 Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 72 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:17 73 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:03:55 74 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:03:57 75 Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:04:01 76 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 0:04:05 77 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:04:06 78 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles U25) 79 Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:04:09 80 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:15 81 Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:04:16 82 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:18 83 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:04:38 84 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:04:39 85 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:04:40 86 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:04:49 87 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:04:50 88 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles) 0:04:51 89 Justin A Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:52 90 Arthur Rand 0:04:55 91 Lucas J Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:05:05 92 Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage) 0:05:10 93 Juan Enrique Aldapa (Calimax) 0:05:19 94 Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:05:20 95 Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition) 0:05:27 96 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:05:47 97 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:05:55 98 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:06:05 99 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:06:17 100 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:06:25 101 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:06:43 102 Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:07:03 103 Pablo C Cruz 0:07:32 104 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:08:05 105 Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 106 Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:08:10 107 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:08:59 108 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:09:06 109 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:09:56 110 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:09:59 111 Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:10:00 112 Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:10:07 113 Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:10:08 114 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R BLOCK) 0:10:16 115 Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:10:40 116 Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:10:50 117 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:10:53 118 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:10:55 119 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:13:11 120 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:13:27 121 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:13:42 122 Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles) 0:14:01 123 Kristofer Dahl (Team H&R BLOCK) 0:14:08 124 Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:14:15 125 Paul Warner (Team Bob's Bikes) 0:14:16 126 Michael F Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachio's U25) 0:14:31 127 Austin R Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:14:34 128 Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare U25) 0:14:52 129 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:14:54 130 Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:14:55 131 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:14:57 132 Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:14:58 133 Mike Sidic (Team H&R BLOCK) 0:14:59 134 Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo) 0:15:01 135 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 136 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:15:07 137 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 138 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 0:15:09 139 Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM) 0:15:12 140 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:15:13 141 Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement) 0:15:18 142 Orion B Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:15:54 143 Dylan Jones (VW Boise) 0:15:59 144 Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:16:06 145 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:16:11 146 Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:17:05 147 Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Southern California Velo) 0:17:09 148 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:17:13 149 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:17:28 150 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:17:58 151 Joe Dickerson 0:18:53 152 Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:19:25 153 Andrew McCullough (Mt. Borah/Minerva Design/Basso) 0:19:26 154 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:19:28 155 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:19:36 156 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:19:42 157 Patrick D Caro (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:19:49 158 Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:19:51 159 Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized) 0:19:57 160 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 0:20:00 161 Steven C Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 0:20:05 162 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:20:09 163 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post) 0:20:28 164 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:20:48 165 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:21:43 166 Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:22:45 167 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:23:11 168 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:23:33 169 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:23:40 170 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:23:55 171 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:24:05 172 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson) 0:25:26 173 Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:25:42 174 Alexander Cataford (Team H&R BLOCK) 0:25:43 175 Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:26:01 176 Nathaniel E Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski) 0:26:36 177 Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing) 0:26:40 178 Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25) 0:26:54 179 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25) 0:27:18 180 Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache) 0:28:13 181 Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:28:54 182 Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:28:58 183 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:32:55 184 Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 0:33:15 185 Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) 0:33:29 186 Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:35:03 187 Andrew J Bosco (socalcycling.com) 0:40:55 188 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:41:28 189 Simon Bennett (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:44:56

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 3 pts 2 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 2 3 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 7 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 5 3 Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 5 4 Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 4 5 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 4 6 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 3 7 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 3 8 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 2 9 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 2 10 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 3:03:19 2 Joseph L Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:13 3 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:39 4 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:50 5 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:57 6 James H Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:59 7 Joshua B Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:04 8 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:15 9 Gregory L Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:17 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:01:20 11 Michael Woods (Team H&R BLOCK) 0:01:22 12 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:31 13 Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:01:35 14 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:42 15 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's U25) 0:01:43 16 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:01:52 17 Nick A Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:02:03 18 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:02:05 19 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:02:07 20 Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:02:08 21 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 22 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:02:26 23 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:29 24 Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek) 0:02:36 25 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:43 26 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:02:44 27 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare U25) 0:02:45 28 Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:02:59 29 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:03 30 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:03:41 31 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:03:43 32 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 0:03:51 33 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles U25) 0:03:52 34 Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:03:55 35 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:01 36 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:04 37 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:04:25 38 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:04:26 39 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:04:36 40 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles) 0:04:37 41 Lucas J Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:04:51 42 Juan Enrique Aldapa (Calimax) 0:05:05 43 Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition) 0:05:13 44 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:06:29 45 Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:06:49 46 Pablo C Cruz 0:07:18 47 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:07:51 48 Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 49 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:08:45 50 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:08:52 51 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:09:45 52 Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:10:36 53 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:13:28 54 Kristofer Dahl (Team H&R BLOCK) 0:13:54 55 Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:14:01 56 Michael F Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachio's U25) 0:14:17 57 Austin R Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:14:20 58 Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare U25) 0:14:38 59 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:14:40 60 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:14:43 61 Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo) 0:14:47 62 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:14:53 63 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 64 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 0:14:55 65 Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM) 0:14:58 66 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:14:59 67 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate) 0:15:57 68 Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Southern California Velo) 0:16:55 69 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:16:59 70 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:17:14 71 Joe Dickerson 0:18:39 72 Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:19:11 73 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:19:22 74 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:19:28 75 Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized) 0:19:43 76 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 0:19:46 77 Steven C Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 0:19:51 78 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:19:55 79 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post) 0:20:14 80 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:20:34 81 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:21:29 82 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:23:26 83 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:23:51 84 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson) 0:25:12 85 Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:25:28 86 Alexander Cataford (Team H&R BLOCK) 0:25:29 87 Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:25:47 88 Nathaniel E Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski) 0:26:22 89 Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25) 0:26:40 90 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25) 0:27:04 91 Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache) 0:27:59 92 Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:28:44 93 Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 0:33:01 94 Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) 0:33:15 95 Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:34:49 96 Andrew J Bosco (socalcycling.com) 0:40:41 97 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:41:14

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bontrager LIVESTRONG 9:10:59 2 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:16 3 Team Exergy 0:00:18 4 CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team 0:00:19 5 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate 0:00:29 6 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:42 7 Jamis Sutter Home 0:01:03 8 California Giant / Specialized 0:03:03 9 juwi Solar Cycling 0:04:36 10 Athletix Benefiting Globalbike 0:05:47 11 CashCall Mortgage 0:06:21 12 ELBOWZ RACING 0:06:41 13 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:09:27 14 Team H&R BLOCK 0:11:07 15 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:12:42 16 Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes 0:16:05 17 XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO 0:19:08 18 Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear 0:20:40 19 Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood 0:21:46 20 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:28:17 21 Landis/Trek 0:35:44 22 Stage 17 Racing 0:54:19

Elite women general classifcation after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) 3:29:56 2 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 0:00:46 3 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:57 4 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:01:01 5 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:06 6 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:10 7 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:01:15 8 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:01:20 9 Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:41 10 Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:11 11 Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:02:12 12 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:24 13 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:02:32 14 Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:35 15 Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:03:11 16 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:12 17 Lorena Vargas Villamil (Unattached) 0:03:27 18 Indgrid Drexel Clouthier 0:03:28 19 Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:03:39 20 Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO) 0:03:50 21 Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:03:51 22 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:00 23 Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:04 24 Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO) 0:04:18 25 Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:04:24 26 Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:04:26 27 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 0:04:29 28 Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:05:38 29 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:07:09 30 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:07:13 31 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:08:18 32 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:08:35 33 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:09:41 34 Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:10:20 35 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:10:40 36 Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:10:49 37 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:10:57 38 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:10:59 39 Heather L Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 40 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:11:49 41 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:11:56 42 Brianna R Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima) 0:12:59 43 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:13:43 44 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:13:46 45 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:13:49 46 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:14:01 47 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 48 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:14:03 49 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:14:07 50 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:14:08 51 Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team) 0:14:09 52 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:14:16 53 Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio) 0:14:17 54 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:14:19 55 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 56 Leah M Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:14:21 57 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:14:27 58 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:14:28 59 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:14:31 60 Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:14:44 61 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:14:51 62 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:15:03 63 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:15:40 64 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:17:23 65 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:18:34 66 Jenny S Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team U25) 0:18:52 67 Hillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:19:03 68 Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:19:07 69 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 0:19:29 70 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:19:50 71 Joy L Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:20:45 72 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:20:55 73 Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:21:07 74 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:21:36 75 Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:21:50 76 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:22:05 77 Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:24:18 78 Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:26:14 79 Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:27:19 80 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:27:42 81 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:28:43 82 Nicole Mitchell (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:29:04 83 Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics) 0:29:34 84 Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:32:13 85 Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:34:48 86 Kemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team) 0:38:22 87 Kari Studley 0:38:35 88 Mikayla N Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel) 0:40:12 89 Lisa Turnbull (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:41:40 90 Kaytie P Scott 0:43:07 91 Ivy A Audrain (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima U25) 0:46:17

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 2 3 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1

QOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 6 3 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 5 4 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) 5 5 Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 4 6 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 7 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 3 8 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 9 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3:32:20 2 Indgrid Drexel Clouthier 0:01:04 3 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 0:02:05 4 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:04:49 5 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:07:17 6 Heather L Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:08:35 7 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:09:25 8 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:11:25 9 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:11:37 10 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 11 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:11:43 12 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:11:44 13 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:11:55 14 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 15 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:12:03 16 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:12:27 17 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:14:59 18 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:16:10 19 Jenny S Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team U25) 0:16:28 20 Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:16:43 21 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 0:17:05 22 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:17:26 23 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:18:31 24 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:19:41 25 Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:23:50 26 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:26:19 27 Mikayla N Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel) 0:37:48 28 Ivy A Audrain (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima U25) 0:43:53