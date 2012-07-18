Trending

Image 1 of 34

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) takes the win after a last-minute attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) takes the win after a last-minute attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 34

Chad Haga (Optum) all set for the start of the stage.

Chad Haga (Optum) all set for the start of the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 34

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) leading the chasing field.

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) leading the chasing field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 34

Amanda Miller (TIBCO) works her way up to the break.

Amanda Miller (TIBCO) works her way up to the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 34

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) drives the women's break up the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) drives the women's break up the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 34

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) gets a gap on the field.

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) gets a gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 34

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) goes solo with 2km to go.

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) goes solo with 2km to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 34

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) takes the win.

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) takes the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 34

The men weren't too concerned early on about catching the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The men weren't too concerned early on about catching the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 34

Heading up into the thick Oregon forests.

Heading up into the thick Oregon forests.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 34

Optum spent the first part of the day patrolling the front.

Optum spent the first part of the day patrolling the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 34

The break rides into the mist higher on the mountain.

The break rides into the mist higher on the mountain.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 34

Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist) begins the take some time out of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist) begins the take some time out of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 34

Thick fog early in the day.

Thick fog early in the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 34

Competitive Cyclist stayed on the front for a good part of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Competitive Cyclist stayed on the front for a good part of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 34

Gavin Mannion (Bontrager-Livestrong) leading the break.

Gavin Mannion (Bontrager-Livestrong) leading the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 34

The peloton goes through the McKenzie Pass lava fields.

The peloton goes through the McKenzie Pass lava fields.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 34

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) bides her time back in the field.

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) bides her time back in the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 34

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) leading the women's break.

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) leading the women's break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 34

The men get ready to roll out.

The men get ready to roll out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 34

The break puts time on the field.

The break puts time on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 34

The field hits the base of the McKenzie Pass climb.

The field hits the base of the McKenzie Pass climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 34

Riding up into the clouds.

Riding up into the clouds.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 34

Competitive Cyclist comes to the front on the climb.

Competitive Cyclist comes to the front on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 34

Jesse Anthony (Optum) launches an attack.

Jesse Anthony (Optum) launches an attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 34

The men climbing up McKenzie Pass.

The men climbing up McKenzie Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 34

The men get strung out through the lava fields.

The men get strung out through the lava fields.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 34

Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) got a little banged up in an earlier crash.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) got a little banged up in an earlier crash.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 34

Only two riders left when the break hits the last climb.

Only two riders left when the break hits the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 34

A large pack still together on the last climb.

A large pack still together on the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 34

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) attacks hard with 5km to go.

Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) attacks hard with 5km to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 34

Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) attacks with 3km to go.

Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) attacks with 3km to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 34

Rolling out amongst the huge Oregon forests.

Rolling out amongst the huge Oregon forests.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 34

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) after his stage win.

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) after his stage win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy-Twenty12) added to her string of stage victories and her overall advantage Wednesday during stage 1 of the 33rd Annual Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic, while 2011 men's overall winner Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) took the men's stage and earned the familiar yellow leader's jersey.

The stage 1 McKenzie Pass Road Race was back for the third consecutive year, challenging both the men and women with123 kilometers and two significant climbs that started about two-thirds of the way through the stage. The first ascent took riders from about 550 meters to nearly 1,650 in just over 32km on a road that's closed from November through July and which bans large trucks and motor homes because of the tight switchbacks near the top. The stage continued through massive ancient lava flows that run between the Cascade peaks before plunging into the tiny town of Sisters and then climbing to 1,650 meters again for the finish at Three Creeks Snow Park.

The men's race literally started with a bang when a crash early in the stage took down 25-30 riders, including prologue winner and race leader Chad Haga. All of the fallen riders rejoined the race, but Haga suffered a possible hand fracture and struggled throughout the remainder of the stage.

The race's three early escapees didn't need to worry about the crash behind them. Bontrager-Livestrong's Gavin Mannion and Horizon Organics' Austin Allison escaped after a flurry of early attacks and were soon joined by Team Exergy's Sam Johnson. The trio shared the work well and started the 32km climb up McKenzie Pass with a lead of more than three minutes.

With the yellow jersey clearly struggling to stay in the race, Optum abdicated control of the stage to Competitive Cyclist, which took up the chase at the bottom the first climb.

"I figured we'd have a day off from controlling, and then the yellow jersey crashes in the first big crash," said Competitive Cyclist team director Gord Fraser. "I feel really bad for Chad. He's a young guy and this was his first yellow jersey in a race like this. So we had to assume control, and we gave that break too much time because we were waiting for Optum to get going."

The lead trio's advantage began to steadily come down, and the steep pitches on the narrow pass proved too much for Allison, who dropped out of the breakaway about halfway up the climb. Mannion and Johnson soldiered on without him, keeping their gap just above two minutes until they passed through Sisters toward the final climb of the day. Mannion started to struggle on the flat run out of the tiny town, and Johnson began taking the majority of the pulls.

"He was really struggling on that flat, bumpy stuff coming out of Sisters," said Johnson, who is one of the biggest riders in the peloton. "I didn't blame him. I mean how many pounds do I have on him? I probably have 40 pounds on him."

Mannion soon threw in the towel and faded back into the field, while Johnson continued on with a gap that hovered around 25-30 seconds. Competitive Cyclist continued the chase, and the field reeled Johnson back just after the route pitched skyward for the final climb to Three Creeks.

"Once you get over the steep pitch at the bottom, if you don't have anybody to work with, you're in trouble," Johnson said. "Once I got caught I knew I was not going to be able to stick with the guys, but it was a good day."

With the day's breakaway back in the fold with just 7km left to race, the favorites for the overall came to the front and started lighting up the final few kilometers. Optum's Jesse Anthony and Competitive Cyclist's Chad Beyer set out first, but their adventure was short-lived.

Phil Gaimon set out next, ramping up the pace considerably on the slope and eventually bringing along Bontrager-Livestrong's Joe Dombroski and Ian Boswell, along with Bissell Pro Cycling's Chris Baldwin. The quartet slowly pulled away from the rest of the contenders and looked as if they might ride away to the finish, but Mancebo fought back hard, bridging to the leaders with Team Exergy's Matt Cooke and Optum's Andrew Bajadali. Gaimon had hoped to avoid a finale with Mancebo.

"I was just hoping that the guys in my group would see him back there and keep it up enough to keep him away from us," Gaimon said. "There's not a whole lot you can do against that guy, though."

The now-seven-rider-strong lead group lifted the pace again as they approached the finish. Boswell tried his luck with a long sprint, but Mancebo was able to match his effort, pass the 21-year-old hometown rider and then come through the final corner first to take the win. Boswell held on for second and the Best Young Rider jersey. Gaimon grabbed third.

Although their breakaway didn't pay off with a win for their teams, Johnson walked away with the Mountains jersey and Mannion grabbed the green top for best sprinter.

"I got a jersey out of it, so I'm happy," Johnson said of the daylong effort.

Haga finished the stage, but headed for the hospital immediately after the race to get X-Rays. Team director Eric Wohlberg was worried about more than just the young rider's ability to continue the race.

"He's also a concert pianist," Wohlberg said. "So I hope his thumb is good and he can still play the piano. That's all I'm worried about. He's got lots of bike racing left, but I'm worried about his piano playing ability."

Armstrong charges past late breakaway for solo win

A breakaway that formed after the descent off McKenzie Pass and just before the intermediate sprint animated the latter part of the women's race. Recently crowned national road race champion Megan Guarnier (TIBCO to the Top) joined teammate Amanda Miller; Optum's Jade Wilcoxson and Miranda Griffiths; Exergy-Twenty12's Andrea Dvorak and Jackie Crowell; Robin Farina (Now and Novartis for MS) and FCS-Rouse's Anna Sanders in a move that gained a workable advantage over Armstrong and the field.

But when Crowell and Farina dropped from the breakaway, Armstrong lept away from the field and set out after them.

"Our goal was a stage win," Armstrong said. "And Andrea was a great person in the break, but once Jackie fell out of the break we were outnumbered, so I wanted to do everything I could to try and bridge across."

With Armstrong coming up fast on the remaining escapees, Wilcoxson jumped away at the first steep kicker at the bottom of the final climb. Guarnier went with her and Dvorak soon joined them to form a lead group of three. Dvorak initially rotated through with the group but eventually chose to sit on in hopes that Armstrong would make contact.

Griffiths and Miller caught back, increasing the lead group's numbers to five, but it still wasn't enough to hold off Armstrong, who caught them with about 3km to go and flew right past.

"Kristin caught us and passed us all in one breath," Dvorak said. "She didn't give anyone a second to get on her wheel. Megan jumped to try and bridge up to her, and I was on Megan ready to attack if she ever caught Armstrong. But Armstrong is just at another level and was gone."

Guarnier said she knew Armstrong was coming up on them, but the Exergy-Twenty12 leader's pace and immediate attack caught her off guard.

"I wasn't really ready for that," Guarnier said. "I knew she was coming, but I didn't know she was coming so fast. It was hard to get on, and clearly I didn't. I was trying to chase, and I saw that Exergy was on my wheel, and if I had brought another Exergy up it wouldn't have been a good idea. So I waited for Jade [Wilcoxson] and Andrea [Dvorak] to come around and just wait for the finish at that point."

Guarnier's decision to stop the chase paid off with second place on the stage, with the time bonus of six seconds moving her into second overall as well. Dvorak took the final podium spot, while Wilcoxson crossed the line for fourth and the green sprint jersey. Her teammate Lex Albrecht hung onto the Best Young Rider Jersey and added the Mountains jersey as well.

Armstrong now has a 24 second lead in overall over Guarnier. Wilcoxson is third, 57 seconds down, while Dvorak and Alison Powers (Now and Novartis for MS) sit fourth and fifth, respectively.

The race continues Thursday with the 25.8 km Crooked River Time Trial in Prineville. It will be Armstrong's final time trial before she heads to London for the Olympics.

"I'm going to focus on it like it's a one-day," Armstrong said. "Because that's what I need to practice for my time trial in London two weeks from today."

 

Full results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)2:58:11
2Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
3Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
4Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
5Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
6Joseph L Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
7Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
8Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:35
9Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:37
10Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
11Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
12Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
13Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
14Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
15Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
16Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
17Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)
18Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
19Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
20Joshua B Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:49
21Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home)
22James H Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
23Michael Woods (Team H&R BLOCK)
24Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:53
25Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
26Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
27Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:08
28Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)
29Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:01:11
30Rob Britton (Team H&R BLOCK)
31Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:15
32Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
33Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's U25)
34Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling)
35Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
36Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
37Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
38Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
39Eder Frayre (Calimax)
40Gregory L Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
41Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling)0:01:30
42Coulton J Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:01:35
43Nick A Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
44Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road)
45Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
46James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
47Trebon Ryan (Clement/Cannondale)
48Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
49Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
50Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
51Stephen Mull (Audi)
52Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
53Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
54James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)
55Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:01:53
56Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:02:00
57Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:02
58Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)
59Ian C McKissick0:02:07
60Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA)0:02:25
61Oscar Clark (United Healthcare U25)
62Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling)0:02:28
63Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:32
64Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
65Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)
66Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
67Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)0:02:35
68David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:43
69Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
70Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
71Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
72Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
73Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:03:23
74Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles U25)
75Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:03:32
76Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)0:03:38
77Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:40
78Arthur Rand
79Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
80Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)
81Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
82Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
83Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
84Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
85Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)0:03:58
86Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:04:08
87Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:04:10
88Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)
89Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)0:04:23
90Lucas J Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)
91Justin A Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:27
92Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
93Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:39
94Juan Enrique Aldapa (Calimax)
95Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:04:56
96Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
97Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:05:28
98Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:05:34
99Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
100Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:05:58
101Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:06:18
102Pablo C Cruz0:06:37
103Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)
104Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:07:35
105Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
106Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
107Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:08:31
108Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
109Aaron Schooler (Team H&R BLOCK)0:09:38
110Mike Sidic (Team H&R BLOCK)
111Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
112Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
113Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING)
114David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
115Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
116Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)0:09:43
117Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:10:24
118Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
119Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
120Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:12:51
121Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)
122Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)
123Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles)0:13:16
124Paul Warner (Team Bob's Bikes)0:13:31
125Austin R Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)
126Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:13:34
127Michael F Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachio's U25)0:13:43
128Kristofer Dahl (Team H&R BLOCK)0:13:47
129Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:14:00
130Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
131Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)0:14:13
132Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:14:24
133Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
134Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
135Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
136Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)
137Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare U25)
138Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM)
139Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
140Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
141Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement)0:14:27
142Orion B Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:15:03
143Dylan Jones (VW Boise)
144Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:15:40
145Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:16:03
146Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia)
147Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:16:29
148Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Southern California Velo)0:16:31
149Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:17:09
150Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:17:13
151Joe Dickerson0:18:09
152Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)0:18:42
153Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling)
154Andrew McCullough (Mt. Borah/Minerva Design/Basso)
155Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:18:50
156Patrick D Caro (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:19:02
157Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)
158George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:19:08
159Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized)0:19:37
160Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
161Steven C Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)
162Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
163Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)0:19:53
164Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:20:26
165Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:20:52
166Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:22:05
167Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:22:18
168Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)0:22:53
169Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:23:03
170Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:23:05
171Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:23:15
172Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson)0:24:40
173Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:24:55
174Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:25:12
175Alexander Cataford (Team H&R BLOCK)
176Nathaniel E Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski)0:25:31
177Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25)0:25:50
178Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing)0:26:14
179Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25)
180Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache)0:27:36
181Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:28:04
182Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
183Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:32:02
184Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:32:36
185Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:32:57
186Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:34:43
187Andrew J Bosco (socalcycling.com)0:39:47
188Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:40:27
189Simon Bennett (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:43:51
DNFRyan P Eastman (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)3pts
2Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)2
3Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)7pts
2Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)5
3Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)4
4Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)3
5James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)5pts
2Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)4
3Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)3
4Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
5Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)2:58:11
2Joseph L Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
3Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:37
4Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
5Joshua B Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:49
6James H Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
7Michael Woods (Team H&R BLOCK)
8Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:53
9Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
10Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:15
11Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's U25)
12Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
13Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
14Eder Frayre (Calimax)
15Gregory L Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
16Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling)0:01:30
17Nick A Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:01:35
18Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
19Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
20Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
21Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:01:53
22Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:02
23Oscar Clark (United Healthcare U25)0:02:25
24Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)0:02:32
25Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
26Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)0:02:35
27Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:43
28Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
29Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
30Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:03:23
31Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles U25)
32Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:03:32
33Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:40
34Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)
35Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)
36Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
37Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)0:03:58
38Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:04:08
39Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)0:04:10
40Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)0:04:23
41Lucas J Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)
42Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:04:27
43Juan Enrique Aldapa (Calimax)0:04:39
44Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:06:18
45Pablo C Cruz0:06:37
46Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)
47Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:07:35
48Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
49Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:08:31
50Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
51David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:09:38
52Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:10:24
53Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:12:51
54Austin R Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:13:31
55Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:13:34
56Michael F Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachio's U25)0:13:43
57Kristofer Dahl (Team H&R BLOCK)0:13:47
58Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)0:14:13
59Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:14:24
60Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
61Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
62Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)
63Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare U25)
64Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM)
65Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
66Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
67Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:16:03
68Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:16:29
69Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Southern California Velo)0:16:31
70Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:17:13
71Joe Dickerson0:18:09
72Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling)0:18:42
73Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:18:50
74George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:19:08
75Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized)0:19:37
76Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)
77Steven C Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)
78Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
79Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)0:19:53
80Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:20:26
81Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:20:52
82Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:23:03
83Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:23:05
84Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson)0:24:40
85Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:24:55
86Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:25:12
87Alexander Cataford (Team H&R BLOCK)
88Nathaniel E Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski)0:25:31
89Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25)0:25:50
90Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25)0:26:14
91Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache)0:27:36
92Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:28:04
93Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:32:36
94Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:32:57
95Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:34:43
96Andrew J Bosco (socalcycling.com)0:39:47
97Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:40:27

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bontrager LIVESTRONG8:55:22
2CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team0:00:25
3Team Exergy
4BISSELL Pro Cycling
5Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate0:00:41
6Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:56
7Jamis Sutter Home0:01:12
8California Giant / Specialized0:02:54
9juwi Solar Cycling0:04:24
10Athletix Benefiting Globalbike0:05:22
11CashCall Mortgage0:06:12
12ELBOWZ RACING0:06:32
13Hagens Berman Cycling0:09:03
14Team H&R BLOCK0:10:49
15BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:12:09
16Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes0:15:20
17XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO0:18:26
18Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear0:19:44
19Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood0:20:54
20Horizon Organic/Panache0:27:11
21Landis/Trek0:35:15
22Stage 17 Racing0:53:17

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)3:24:42
2Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)0:00:24
3Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
4Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:33
5Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:45
6Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
7Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
8Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:49
9Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:01:04
11Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:24
12Indgrid Drexel Clouthier0:01:52
13Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
15Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
16Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus)
17Lorena Vargas Villamil (Unattached)0:02:29
18Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:36
19Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:02:42
20Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide)0:02:47
21Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO)
22Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:50
23Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO)0:03:34
24Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
25Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:03:39
26Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide)
27Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:03:44
28Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide)0:04:18
29Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:06:18
30Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:06:45
31Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:07:13
32Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:52
33Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:09:19
34Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:09:51
35Heather L Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)
36Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
37Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
38Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
39Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:09:57
40Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:10:29
41Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
42Brianna R Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)0:12:04
43Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio)0:13:04
44Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
45Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)
46Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
47Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team)
48Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
49Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
50Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
51Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)
52Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
53Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)
54Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)
55Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
56Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
57Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)
58Leah M Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)
59Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)
60Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)0:13:36
61Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)
62Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:14:08
63Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide)0:14:50
64Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:16:27
65Jenny S Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team U25)0:17:41
66Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
67Hillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing)
68Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:17:51
69Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
70Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide)0:18:48
71Joy L Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:19:19
72Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:19:45
73Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
74Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:20:39
75Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
76Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:20:46
77Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:23:28
78Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:24:25
79Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:25:52
80Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:26:31
81Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:27:21
82Nicole Mitchell (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:27:24
83Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics)0:28:11
84Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:31:10
85Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:33:21
86Kemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)0:36:44
87Kari Studley0:37:18
88Mikayla N Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)0:38:38
89Lisa Turnbull (BMC Total Care Racing)0:40:23
90Kaytie P Scott0:41:33
91Ivy A Audrain (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima U25)0:45:09
DNFMaura Kinsella
DNFRosalyn J Zylkowski
DNSPatricia Dowd (BMC Total Care Racing)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)3pts
2Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)2
3Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)7pts
2Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)5
3Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)4
4Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
5Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)2

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)5pts
2Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)4
3Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)3
4Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
5Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Indgrid Drexel Clouthier3:26:34
2Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:01:52
4Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:04:26
5Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:07:27
6Heather L Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)0:07:59
7Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:08:37
8Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:12
9Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
10Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
11Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
12Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)
13Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
14Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)
15Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
16Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:11:44
17Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:14:35
18Jenny S Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team U25)0:15:49
19Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
20Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:15:59
21Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide)0:16:56
23Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:17:53
24Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:18:54
25Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:22:33
26Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:25:29
27Mikayla N Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)0:36:46
28Ivy A Audrain (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima U25)0:43:17

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY1210:15:15
2Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:58
3Team TIBCO0:01:52
4FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:05:46
5NOW and Novartis for MS0:09:01
6Primal/MapMyRide0:09:35
7Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo0:12:34
8Vanderkitten-Focus0:21:41
9BMC Total Care Racing0:34:50
10Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:36:35
11SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:40:20

Elite men general classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)3:03:05
2Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:13
3Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:14
4Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:17
5Joseph L Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:27
6Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:29
7Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:00:30
8Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:51
9Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)
10Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:52
11Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:00:53
12Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
13Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
14Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:54
15Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:00:59
16Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:04
17Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:01:06
18Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)
19Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:01:11
20James H Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:13
21Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:01:14
22Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
23Joshua B Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:18
24Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:23
25Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:27
26Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:28
27Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:29
28Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)0:01:30
29Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)
30Gregory L Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:31
31Rob Britton (Team H&R BLOCK)0:01:32
32Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:01:34
33Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling)
34Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)
35Michael Woods (Team H&R BLOCK)0:01:36
36Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:37
37Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:45
38Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling)0:01:49
39Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:51
40Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:56
41James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
42Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's U25)0:01:57
43Coulton J Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:02:00
44Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:01
45Stephen Mull (Audi)0:02:04
46Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:02:06
47Eder Frayre (Calimax)
48James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:11
49Nick A Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:02:17
50Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:02:19
51Ian C McKissick0:02:20
52Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:02:21
53Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
54Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:02:22
55Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
56Trebon Ryan (Clement/Cannondale)0:02:24
57Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road)0:02:29
58Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:40
59Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:02:43
60Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)0:02:44
61Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA)0:02:48
62Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:49
63Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)0:02:50
64Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:57
65Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)0:02:58
66Oscar Clark (United Healthcare U25)0:02:59
67Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
68David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:07
69Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling)0:03:08
70Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:13
71Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)
72Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:17
73Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:03:55
74Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:03:57
75Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:04:01
76Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)0:04:05
77Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)0:04:06
78Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles U25)
79Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:04:09
80Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:15
81Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:04:16
82Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:18
83Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:04:38
84Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)0:04:39
85Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:04:40
86Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:04:49
87Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:04:50
88Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)0:04:51
89Justin A Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:52
90Arthur Rand0:04:55
91Lucas J Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:05:05
92Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage)0:05:10
93Juan Enrique Aldapa (Calimax)0:05:19
94Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:05:20
95Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)0:05:27
96Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:05:47
97Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:05:55
98Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:06:05
99Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:06:17
100Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:06:25
101Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:06:43
102Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)0:07:03
103Pablo C Cruz0:07:32
104Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:08:05
105Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
106Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:08:10
107Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:08:59
108Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:09:06
109Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:09:56
110David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:09:59
111Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING)0:10:00
112Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:10:07
113Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:10:08
114Aaron Schooler (Team H&R BLOCK)0:10:16
115Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)0:10:40
116Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:10:50
117Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:10:53
118Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:10:55
119Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)0:13:11
120Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:13:27
121Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:13:42
122Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles)0:14:01
123Kristofer Dahl (Team H&R BLOCK)0:14:08
124Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:14:15
125Paul Warner (Team Bob's Bikes)0:14:16
126Michael F Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachio's U25)0:14:31
127Austin R Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:14:34
128Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare U25)0:14:52
129Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:14:54
130Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:14:55
131Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:14:57
132Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:14:58
133Mike Sidic (Team H&R BLOCK)0:14:59
134Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)0:15:01
135Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
136Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:15:07
137Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
138Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:15:09
139Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM)0:15:12
140Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:15:13
141Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement)0:15:18
142Orion B Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:15:54
143Dylan Jones (VW Boise)0:15:59
144Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:16:06
145Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:16:11
146Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:17:05
147Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Southern California Velo)0:17:09
148Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:17:13
149Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:17:28
150Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:17:58
151Joe Dickerson0:18:53
152Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling)0:19:25
153Andrew McCullough (Mt. Borah/Minerva Design/Basso)0:19:26
154Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)0:19:28
155Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:19:36
156George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:19:42
157Patrick D Caro (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:19:49
158Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:19:51
159Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized)0:19:57
160Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:20:00
161Steven C Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)0:20:05
162Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:20:09
163Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)0:20:28
164Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:20:48
165Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:21:43
166Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:22:45
167Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:23:11
168Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)0:23:33
169Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:23:40
170Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:23:55
171Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:24:05
172Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson)0:25:26
173Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:25:42
174Alexander Cataford (Team H&R BLOCK)0:25:43
175Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:26:01
176Nathaniel E Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski)0:26:36
177Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing)0:26:40
178Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25)0:26:54
179Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25)0:27:18
180Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache)0:28:13
181Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:28:54
182Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:28:58
183Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:32:55
184Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:33:15
185Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:33:29
186Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:35:03
187Andrew J Bosco (socalcycling.com)0:40:55
188Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:41:28
189Simon Bennett (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:44:56

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)3pts
2Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)2
3Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)7pts
2Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)5
3Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)5
4Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)4
5Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)4
6Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)3
7Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)3
8James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)2
9Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
10Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)3:03:19
2Joseph L Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:13
3Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:39
4Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:50
5Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:00:57
6James H Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:59
7Joshua B Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:04
8Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:15
9Gregory L Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:17
10Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:01:20
11Michael Woods (Team H&R BLOCK)0:01:22
12Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:31
13Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling)0:01:35
14Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:42
15Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachio's U25)0:01:43
16Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:01:52
17Nick A Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:02:03
18Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:02:05
19Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:02:07
20Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:02:08
21Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
22Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:02:26
23Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:02:29
24Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek)0:02:36
25Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:43
26Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)0:02:44
27Oscar Clark (United Healthcare U25)0:02:45
28Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:02:59
29Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:03
30Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:03:41
31Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:03:43
32Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)0:03:51
33Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles U25)0:03:52
34Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:03:55
35Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:01
36Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:04
37Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)0:04:25
38Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:04:26
39Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:04:36
40Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)0:04:37
41Lucas J Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:04:51
42Juan Enrique Aldapa (Calimax)0:05:05
43Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)0:05:13
44Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:06:29
45Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)0:06:49
46Pablo C Cruz0:07:18
47Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:07:51
48Bailey V Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)
49Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:08:45
50Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:08:52
51David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:09:45
52Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:10:36
53Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:13:28
54Kristofer Dahl (Team H&R BLOCK)0:13:54
55Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:14:01
56Michael F Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachio's U25)0:14:17
57Austin R Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:14:20
58Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare U25)0:14:38
59Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:14:40
60Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:14:43
61Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)0:14:47
62Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:14:53
63Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
64Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:14:55
65Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM)0:14:58
66Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:14:59
67Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate)0:15:57
68Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Southern California Velo)0:16:55
69Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:16:59
70Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:17:14
71Joe Dickerson0:18:39
72Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling)0:19:11
73Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:19:22
74George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:19:28
75Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized)0:19:43
76Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:19:46
77Steven C Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)0:19:51
78Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:19:55
79Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)0:20:14
80Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:20:34
81Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:21:29
82Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:23:26
83Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:23:51
84Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley Davidson)0:25:12
85Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:25:28
86Alexander Cataford (Team H&R BLOCK)0:25:29
87Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:25:47
88Nathaniel E Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski)0:26:22
89Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25)0:26:40
90Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta U25)0:27:04
91Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache)0:27:59
92Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:28:44
93Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:33:01
94Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:33:15
95Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:34:49
96Andrew J Bosco (socalcycling.com)0:40:41
97Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:41:14

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bontrager LIVESTRONG9:10:59
2BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:16
3Team Exergy0:00:18
4CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team0:00:19
5Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate0:00:29
6Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:42
7Jamis Sutter Home0:01:03
8California Giant / Specialized0:03:03
9juwi Solar Cycling0:04:36
10Athletix Benefiting Globalbike0:05:47
11CashCall Mortgage0:06:21
12ELBOWZ RACING0:06:41
13Hagens Berman Cycling0:09:27
14Team H&R BLOCK0:11:07
15BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:12:42
16Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes0:16:05
17XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO0:19:08
18Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear0:20:40
19Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood0:21:46
20Horizon Organic/Panache0:28:17
21Landis/Trek0:35:44
22Stage 17 Racing0:54:19

Elite women general classifcation after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)3:29:56
2Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)0:00:46
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:57
4Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:01
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:06
6Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:10
7Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:15
8Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:01:20
9Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:41
10Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:11
11Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:02:12
12Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:24
13Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:02:32
14Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:35
15Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:03:11
16Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:12
17Lorena Vargas Villamil (Unattached)0:03:27
18Indgrid Drexel Clouthier0:03:28
19Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide)0:03:39
20Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO)0:03:50
21Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:03:51
22Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:00
23Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:04
24Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO)0:04:18
25Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide)0:04:24
26Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:04:26
27Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:04:29
28Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide)0:05:38
29Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:09
30Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:07:13
31Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:08:18
32Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:08:35
33Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:09:41
34Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:10:20
35Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:10:40
36Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:10:49
37Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)0:10:57
38Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:10:59
39Heather L Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)
40Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:11:49
41Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:11:56
42Brianna R Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)0:12:59
43Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)0:13:43
44Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:13:46
45Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:13:49
46Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:14:01
47Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
48Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)0:14:03
49Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:14:07
50Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:14:08
51Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team)0:14:09
52Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:14:16
53Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio)0:14:17
54Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:14:19
55Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)
56Leah M Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:14:21
57Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:14:27
58Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:14:28
59Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)0:14:31
60Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)0:14:44
61Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)0:14:51
62Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:15:03
63Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide)0:15:40
64Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:17:23
65Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:18:34
66Jenny S Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team U25)0:18:52
67Hillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing)0:19:03
68Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:19:07
69Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:19:29
70Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide)0:19:50
71Joy L Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:20:45
72Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:20:55
73Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:21:07
74Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:21:36
75Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:21:50
76Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:22:05
77Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:24:18
78Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:26:14
79Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:27:19
80Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:27:42
81Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:28:43
82Nicole Mitchell (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:29:04
83Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics)0:29:34
84Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:32:13
85Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:34:48
86Kemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)0:38:22
87Kari Studley0:38:35
88Mikayla N Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)0:40:12
89Lisa Turnbull (BMC Total Care Racing)0:41:40
90Kaytie P Scott0:43:07
91Ivy A Audrain (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima U25)0:46:17

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)3pts
2Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)2
3Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

QOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)7pts
2Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)6
3Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)5
4Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)5
5Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)4
6Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
7Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)3
8Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
9Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)3:32:20
2Indgrid Drexel Clouthier0:01:04
3Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:02:05
4Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:04:49
5Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:07:17
6Heather L Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)0:08:35
7Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:09:25
8Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:25
9Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:11:37
10Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
11Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:11:43
12Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:11:44
13Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:11:55
14Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)
15Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:12:03
16Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)0:12:27
17Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:14:59
18Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:16:10
19Jenny S Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team U25)0:16:28
20Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:16:43
21Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:17:05
22Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide)0:17:26
23Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:18:31
24Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:19:41
25Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:23:50
26Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:26:19
27Mikayla N Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)0:37:48
28Ivy A Audrain (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima U25)0:43:53

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY1210:31:59
2Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:14
3Team TIBCO0:02:33
4FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:07:01
5NOW and Novartis for MS0:09:16
6Primal/MapMyRide0:11:00
7Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo0:14:25
8Vanderkitten-Focus0:23:25
9BMC Total Care Racing0:37:35
10Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:38:49
11SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:42:15

