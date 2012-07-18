Trending

Image 1 of 20

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) putting in a winning time.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 20

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) will get to show off her new national champion stripes on the road this week.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 20

Luis Amaran (Jamis) during his ride to fifth place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 20

Chris Aten (Landis) rides off into the sunset.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 20

Theresa Clif-Ryan (Exergy) coming to race straight off of her National Championships criterium win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 20

A little bit of clouds start to roll in during the women's race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 20

A storm threatened during the mens prologue.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 20

Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) riding amongst the dark clouds.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 20

Storm clouds in the distance never quite made it to the race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 20

Tom Zirbel (Optum) closes in on the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 20

Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie) gritting it out on one of the little climbs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 20

Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) putting in a fast ride for third place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 20

Lauren Hall (TIBCO) putting in a good ride.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 20

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) getting near the final climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 20

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) on the way to second place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 20

Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) on her first race back from her broken collar bone.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 20

Janel Holcomb (Optum) will be chasing the GC win this week.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 20

Chad Haga (Optum) sets the fastest time on the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 20

Frank Pipp (Bissell) getting around the back side of the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 20

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) on the way to second.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

In her first race back since breaking her collarbone at the Exergy Tour on May 24, Kristin Armstrong (Exergy-Twenty12) proved she's back on top of her game and ready for the London Olympics by taking out the prologue time trial Tuesday at the 33rd Annual Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic in Central Oregon.

In the men's race, first-year pro Chad Haga (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) surprised the field by setting the fastest mark, finishing two seconds ahead of 2011 overall winner Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist).

The six-day Cascade Cycling Classic opened on a brand-new 4.5 km prologue time trial course over the gentle slopes around the Tetherow golf course on the southwest edge of town. The race of truth around the short loop, which was previously used as part of the 20km time trial course for the 2009-2010 elite nationals, set the pecking order for Wednesday's stage 1 McKenzie Pass Road Race.

Armstrong, who will represent the United States in the road race and time trial at the London Games just two weeks from now, finished with a time of 5:24, seven seconds faster than runner-up Alison Powers (Now & Novartis for MS) and 12 seconds faster than teammate Jackie Crowell in third.

"She's fast," said Powers, who has finished second to Armstrong on multiple occasions this season. "It would have been nice to be a little closer. I lost seven seconds in five and a half minutes, so she's fast. She does have London to look forward to, and she's flying. I wish her the best, and I'm super psyched to get second."

Armstrong could have gone even faster, but she said she was playing things conservatively in light of her Olympic test at the end of July.

"I took the corners pretty conservatively," Armstrong said. "There's no need to take any risks just two weeks out from the Olympic games. I really had to push the straightaways and climbs a little bit harder, but my number one goal here is to gain the last piece of fitness before London and to come out safe."

Armstrong won the Cascade Cycling Classic in 2008 – the same year she won gold in the Olympic time trial – by more than six minutes. She said the goal for this year's race is to come away with a win for her team, no matter which rider ends up in yellow.

"Whether it's myself or a teammate, I just want to get that team Exergy-Twenty12 win at this race," she said. "It's one of the last races of my career. I love this race, it's close to home and I couldn't ask for better preparation before London."

Powers' teammate Anne Samplonius, winner of last year's final stage, finished fourth Tuesday, 14 seconds off the winning mark. Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Jade Wilcoxson finished fifth with the same time as Samplonius. Crowell also won the jersey for best young rider.

Both Exergy-Twenty12 and Now & Novartis for MS have two riders in the top five, setting up some big battles for the overall in the days to come. Powers said she's looking forward to the fight.

"With Anne in fourth, that's perfect for us," Powers said. "We work so well together as a team and get along so well together, I'm really looking forward to the next five days. The more battling the better."

Haga's long wait pays off

Haga was just the 10th rider to start the opening time trial out of a 192-man field, and the neo pro wasted little time stamping his mark on the race, covering the 4.5km in 5:02. Then the really hard work began as he spent the next 90 minutes watching rider after rider try to knock him out of the hot seat.

"It's nerve-racking," Haga said as he waited. "I see them coming up the hill and I just cross my fingers."

The finger-crossing seems to have worked, as Haga's mark withstood the entire onslaught from his competitors. Mancebo put in a great effort and fell just short of winning yellow. Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) finished third, three seconds down, while former BMC pro Ian McKissisk (Audi) crossed the line five seconds slower than Haga for fourth. Jamis-Sutter Home's Luis Amaran rounded out the top five with the same time as McKissick. Team Exergy's Serghai Tvetcov also finished with the same time as McKissick for sixth. Haga, meanwhile, was busy soaking up the win after a rough early season.

"This is a new feeling for me, and I'm a fan of it," said Haga, who fell ill during a race in Uruguay and then crashed hard at the Tour de Beauce last month. "It's been a rough year so far between sickness, injury and fatigue, but I'm coming back."

Although many race fans – and even some of his competitors – were surprised by Haga's win over a quality NRC field, his teammate Tom Zirbel was not among them.

"I'm so excited for him," Zirbel said. "He's just now showing everyone else what we knew about him. He had a rough spring. We raced him really hard with a lot of international racing for a first-year guy. He got through it with flying colors, and now he's showing the form that he's worked hard for."

But Mancebo is just two seconds out of the lead and is sitting in a good position to defend his 2011 title. Competitive Cyclist team director Gord Fraser said his star rider put in one of the best time trials of the season and seems to be back in the form that drove him to the top of the NRC standings.

"It's the sharpest I've seen him in a time trial all year," Fraser said. "As soon as I saw him start and the way he was pedaling, my eyes just lit up, you know, he's back. So second place, it's fine. I was really happy with his effort, his focus and his execution. Finally, you can see he's back, so I'm very satisfied."

The riders will tackle the stage 1 Mckenzie Pass Road Race Wednesday with its 32km climb through the lava flows along the Cascade peaks, followed by a descent into Sisters and another daunting climb to the finish at Three Creeks Snow Park. Haga says he's ready to defend his yellow jersey and hopes to head into Thursday's stage 2 time trial with his race lead intact.

"I raced Pikes Peak a few days ago over the weekend," Haga said, "and it didn't go badly, so we'll see how it goes tomorrow. [Mancebo] is always tough. We've got a good team, though, so I'll rely on them a lot, I'm sure."

Zirbel also gave his younger teammate a vote of confidence.

"The guy can climb really well also," Zirbel said. "So we're going to keep him out of trouble. He's going to have a great time trial as well on Thursday, so we want to put him in as good a position as possible."

But the Optum squad will have to get past the McKenzie stage and challenges from Mancebo and the rest of the field if Haga, who also leads the best young rider competition, wants to start the next day in yellow. Fraser said his team will likely go on the attack.

"I think we can afford to be aggressive," Fraser said. "We'll see how it plays out. Sometimes the best defense is a good offense, so we have a lot of different plans."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)0:05:24
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:08
3Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:12
4Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:14
5Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:15
6Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:16
7Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)0:00:19
8Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:19
9Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:20
10Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:20
11Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:22
12Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:24
13Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:26
14Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:29
15Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:30
16Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:31
17Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:33
18Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:33
19Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:33
20Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:34
21Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO)0:00:34
22Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:35
23Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:00:35
24Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:00:36
25Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:36
26Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:37
27Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:39
28Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:40
29Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:00:41
30Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:00:42
31Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:00:42
32Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:43
33Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:43
34Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)0:00:45
35Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:46
36Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:46
37Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:46
38Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:46
39Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:47
40Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:00:47
41Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:47
42Lorena Vargas Villamil0:00:48
43Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:00:49
44Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:00:52
45Rosalyn Zylkowski (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)0:00:52
46Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO)0:00:53
47Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:53
48Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:54
49Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:00:55
50Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:55
51Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team)0:00:56
52Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:00:56
53Ivy Audrain (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)0:00:58
54Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:00:58
55Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:00:59
56Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)0:00:59
57Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:01:00
58Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:00
59Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:01
60Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:01:01
61Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:01
62Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:01:02
63Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:02
64Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:02
65Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio)0:01:04
66Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:05
67Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:06
68Kari Studley0:01:07
69Lisa Turnbull (BMC Total Care Racing)0:01:07
70Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:01:08
71Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:09
72Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:10
73Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:01:10
74Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:10
75Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:01:12
76Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:01:12
77Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:12
78Hillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing)0:01:12
79Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics)0:01:14
80Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing)0:01:14
81Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:17
82Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:17
83Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:01:17
84Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:17
85Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)0:01:24
86Kaytie Scott0:01:24
87Indgrid Drexel Clouthier0:01:26
88Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:01:28
89Kemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)0:01:28
90Nicole Mitchell (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:30
91Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing)0:01:31
92Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)0:01:37
HDJenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:01:39
HDPatricia Dowd (BMC Total Care Racing)0:02:06
DNS403
DNS415

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:05:36
2Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:08
3Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:10
4Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:23
5Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO)0:00:23
6Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing)0:00:29
7Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:31
8Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:33
9Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:34
10Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:00:35
11Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:00:35
12Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:42
13Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:00:43
14Ivy Audrain (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima)0:00:46
15Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing)0:00:47
16Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:49
17Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:00:49
18Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team)0:00:50
19Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:53
20Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:54
21Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:57
22Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:58
23Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:01:00
24Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:00
25Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel)0:01:12
26Indgrid Drexel Clouthier0:01:14
27Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia)0:01:16
28Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing)0:01:25

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Exergy TWENTY120:16:44
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:13
3Optum pb Kelly Benefit0:00:16
4Team TIBCO0:00:41
5FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore0:01:14
6Primal/MapMyrIde Pro0:01:25
7Vanderkitten-Focus0:01:44
8Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo0:01:51
9SC Velo- Empower Coaching0:01:55
10Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:02:14
11BMC Total Care Racing0:02:45

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:03
2Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:00:02
3Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:03
4Ian Mckissick0:00:05
5Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:05
6Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:05
7Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:05
8Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:06
9Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:06
10Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:07
11Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:07
12Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:08
13Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:08
14Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:08
15Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:08
16Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:00:08
17Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:08
18Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:09
19Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:09
20Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:09
21Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:00:10
22Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:10
23Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:00:10
24Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:11
25Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:11
26Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:00:11
27Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:00:11
28Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling)0:00:11
29Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:11
30Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:11
31Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling)0:00:11
32Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:12
33Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:12
34Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:12
35Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:12
36Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:00:12
37Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:12
38Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:12
39Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:12
40David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:00:13
41Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK)0:00:13
42Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK)0:00:13
43James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:13
44Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:13
45Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:14
46Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:14
47Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:14
48Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:14
49Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:00:14
50Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:15
51Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA)0:00:15
52Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:15
53David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:15
54Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:00:16
55James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:16
56Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:00:17
57Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:17
58Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:17
59Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:00:17
60Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)0:00:17
61Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:17
62Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing)0:00:18
63Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:00:18
64Ryan Eastman (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:18
65Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:00:18
66Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:18
67Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:19
68Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:19
69Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:19
70Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:20
71Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:00:20
72Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:00:20
73Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)0:00:20
74Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:20
75Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:00:21
76Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)
77Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:21
78Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:00:21
79Stephen Mull (Audi)0:00:21
80Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:00:21
81Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:00:21
82Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:00:21
83Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:00:21
84Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:21
85Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:00:22
86Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:00:22
87Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:00:22
88Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:22
89Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:22
90Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:00:22
91Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:00:22
92Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:22
93Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:22
94Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:00:22
95Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:23
96Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:23
97Alexander Cataford (Team H& R BLOCK)0:00:23
98Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:00:24
99Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:00:24
100Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:24
101Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:25
102George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:00:25
103Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:25
104Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:26
105Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:00:26
106Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:00:27
107Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:27
108Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)0:00:27
109Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:00:27
110Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:27
111Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:00:28
112Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:28
113Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:28
114James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:28
115Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:00:29
116Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache)0:00:29
117Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:29
118Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)0:00:29
119Aaron Schooler (Team H& R BLOCK)0:00:30
120Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:30
121Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:30
122Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:31
123Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:00:31
124Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:31
125Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling)0:00:32
126Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)0:00:32
127Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:00:32
128Juan Aldapa (Enrique Calimax)0:00:32
129Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:33
130Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:00:33
131Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)0:00:34
132Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:00:34
133Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:00:34
134Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:00:34
135Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:00:35
136Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:35
137Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling)0:00:35
138Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:00:35
139Joe Dickerson0:00:35
140Andrew Mccullough0:00:36
141Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:00:36
142Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:36
143Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:00:37
144Paul Warner (Team Bob's Bikes)0:00:37
145Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles)0:00:37
146Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:37
147Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:38
148Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:00:38
149Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK)0:00:38
150Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:00:39
151Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:39
152Michael Jasinski0:00:39
153Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)0:00:40
154Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM)0:00:40
155Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale)0:00:40
156Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:00:41
157Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:00:41
158Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:00:41
159Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:00:42
160Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:00:42
161Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:00:43
162Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:00:43
163Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:00:43
164Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement)0:00:43
165Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)0:00:44
166Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:00:45
167Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:00:45
168Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road)0:00:45
169Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:00:46
170Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:00:47
171Pablo Cruz0:00:47
172Dylan Jones (VW Boise)0:00:47
173Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange)0:00:49
174Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:00:49
175Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:00:50
176Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:53
177Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:00:53
178Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:00:54
179Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:00:55
180Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:00:56
181Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)0:00:56
182Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:00:56
183Simon Bennett (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:00:57
184Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski)0:00:57
185Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:00:58
186Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:58
187Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com)0:01:00
188Arthur Rand0:01:07
189Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:01:21
190Mike Sidic (Team H& R BLOCK)0:05:13
DNFCory Greenberg (Get Crackin-MS Society)

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:03
2Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:03
3Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:05
4Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:06
5Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:06
6Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:08
7Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:08
8Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:00:10
9Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek)0:00:10
10Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:11
11Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling)0:00:11
12Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:12
13Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:12
14Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:12
15Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:12
16David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team)0:00:13
17Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK)0:00:13
18Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:14
19Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:15
20Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:15
21James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:16
22Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:17
23Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy)0:00:17
24Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:17
25Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:00:18
26Ryan Eastman (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:18
27Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:19
28Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:19
29Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:00:20
30Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:00:20
31Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay)0:00:20
32Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG)0:00:20
33Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:00:21
34Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling)
35Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:00:21
36Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:00:22
37Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:00:22
38Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:00:22
39Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:22
40Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:22
41Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike)0:00:22
42Alexander Cataford (Team H& R BLOCK)0:00:23
43Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:00:24
44Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home)0:00:24
45Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:24
46Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:25
47George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:00:25
48Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:25
49Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:00:26
50Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:00:27
51Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:27
52Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post)0:00:27
53Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:27
54Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:28
55Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache)0:00:29
56Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo)0:00:29
57Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:30
58Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:30
59Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:31
60Juan Aldapa (Enrique Calimax)0:00:32
61Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:33
62Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:00:33
63Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO)0:00:34
64Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis)0:00:34
65Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:00:34
66Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles)0:00:35
67Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:35
68Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling)0:00:35
69Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:00:35
70Joe Dickerson0:00:35
71Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:00:36
72Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:00:36
73Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing)0:00:37
74Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:37
75Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:00:38
76Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK)0:00:38
77Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:39
78Michael Jasinski0:00:39
79Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo)0:00:40
80Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM)0:00:40
81Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:00:41
82Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:00:43
83Eder Frayre (Calimax)0:00:43
84Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:00:43
85Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles)0:00:44
86Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear)0:00:46
87Pablo Cruz0:00:47
88Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:53
89Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:00:54
90Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood)0:00:55
91Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:00:56
92Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition)0:00:56
93Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:00:56
94Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski)0:00:57
95Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)0:00:58
96Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:58
97Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com)0:01:00

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:15:23
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate0:00:02
3BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:05
4Jamis Sutter Home
5Team Exergy0:00:07
6CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team0:00:08
7Bontrager LIVESTRONG0:00:14
8California Giant / Specialized0:00:23
9CashCall Mortgage
10ELBOWZ RACING
11juwi Solar Cycling0:00:26
12Team H&R BLOCK0:00:32
13Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:38
14Athletix Benefiting Globalbike0:00:39
15Landis/Trek0:00:43
16BMC-Hincapie Development Team0:00:47
17XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO0:00:56
18Champion System p/b Stan's No0:00:59
19Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood0:01:06
20Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear0:01:10
21Stage 17 Racing0:01:16
22Horizon Organic/Panache0:01:20

