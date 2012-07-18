Image 1 of 20 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) putting in a winning time. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 20 Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) will get to show off her new national champion stripes on the road this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 20 Luis Amaran (Jamis) during his ride to fifth place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 20 Chris Aten (Landis) rides off into the sunset. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 20 Theresa Clif-Ryan (Exergy) coming to race straight off of her National Championships criterium win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 20 A little bit of clouds start to roll in during the women's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 20 A storm threatened during the mens prologue. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 20 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist) riding amongst the dark clouds. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 20 Storm clouds in the distance never quite made it to the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 20 Tom Zirbel (Optum) closes in on the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 20 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie) gritting it out on one of the little climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 20 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) putting in a fast ride for third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 20 Lauren Hall (TIBCO) putting in a good ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 20 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) getting near the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 20 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) on the way to second place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 20 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy) on her first race back from her broken collar bone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 20 Janel Holcomb (Optum) will be chasing the GC win this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 20 Chad Haga (Optum) sets the fastest time on the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 20 Frank Pipp (Bissell) getting around the back side of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 20 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) on the way to second. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

In her first race back since breaking her collarbone at the Exergy Tour on May 24, Kristin Armstrong (Exergy-Twenty12) proved she's back on top of her game and ready for the London Olympics by taking out the prologue time trial Tuesday at the 33rd Annual Bend Memorial Clinic Cascade Cycling Classic in Central Oregon.

In the men's race, first-year pro Chad Haga (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) surprised the field by setting the fastest mark, finishing two seconds ahead of 2011 overall winner Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist).

The six-day Cascade Cycling Classic opened on a brand-new 4.5 km prologue time trial course over the gentle slopes around the Tetherow golf course on the southwest edge of town. The race of truth around the short loop, which was previously used as part of the 20km time trial course for the 2009-2010 elite nationals, set the pecking order for Wednesday's stage 1 McKenzie Pass Road Race.

Armstrong, who will represent the United States in the road race and time trial at the London Games just two weeks from now, finished with a time of 5:24, seven seconds faster than runner-up Alison Powers (Now & Novartis for MS) and 12 seconds faster than teammate Jackie Crowell in third.

"She's fast," said Powers, who has finished second to Armstrong on multiple occasions this season. "It would have been nice to be a little closer. I lost seven seconds in five and a half minutes, so she's fast. She does have London to look forward to, and she's flying. I wish her the best, and I'm super psyched to get second."

Armstrong could have gone even faster, but she said she was playing things conservatively in light of her Olympic test at the end of July.

"I took the corners pretty conservatively," Armstrong said. "There's no need to take any risks just two weeks out from the Olympic games. I really had to push the straightaways and climbs a little bit harder, but my number one goal here is to gain the last piece of fitness before London and to come out safe."

Armstrong won the Cascade Cycling Classic in 2008 – the same year she won gold in the Olympic time trial – by more than six minutes. She said the goal for this year's race is to come away with a win for her team, no matter which rider ends up in yellow.

"Whether it's myself or a teammate, I just want to get that team Exergy-Twenty12 win at this race," she said. "It's one of the last races of my career. I love this race, it's close to home and I couldn't ask for better preparation before London."

Powers' teammate Anne Samplonius, winner of last year's final stage, finished fourth Tuesday, 14 seconds off the winning mark. Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Jade Wilcoxson finished fifth with the same time as Samplonius. Crowell also won the jersey for best young rider.

Both Exergy-Twenty12 and Now & Novartis for MS have two riders in the top five, setting up some big battles for the overall in the days to come. Powers said she's looking forward to the fight.

"With Anne in fourth, that's perfect for us," Powers said. "We work so well together as a team and get along so well together, I'm really looking forward to the next five days. The more battling the better."

Haga's long wait pays off

Haga was just the 10th rider to start the opening time trial out of a 192-man field, and the neo pro wasted little time stamping his mark on the race, covering the 4.5km in 5:02. Then the really hard work began as he spent the next 90 minutes watching rider after rider try to knock him out of the hot seat.

"It's nerve-racking," Haga said as he waited. "I see them coming up the hill and I just cross my fingers."

The finger-crossing seems to have worked, as Haga's mark withstood the entire onslaught from his competitors. Mancebo put in a great effort and fell just short of winning yellow. Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) finished third, three seconds down, while former BMC pro Ian McKissisk (Audi) crossed the line five seconds slower than Haga for fourth. Jamis-Sutter Home's Luis Amaran rounded out the top five with the same time as McKissick. Team Exergy's Serghai Tvetcov also finished with the same time as McKissick for sixth. Haga, meanwhile, was busy soaking up the win after a rough early season.

"This is a new feeling for me, and I'm a fan of it," said Haga, who fell ill during a race in Uruguay and then crashed hard at the Tour de Beauce last month. "It's been a rough year so far between sickness, injury and fatigue, but I'm coming back."

Although many race fans – and even some of his competitors – were surprised by Haga's win over a quality NRC field, his teammate Tom Zirbel was not among them.

"I'm so excited for him," Zirbel said. "He's just now showing everyone else what we knew about him. He had a rough spring. We raced him really hard with a lot of international racing for a first-year guy. He got through it with flying colors, and now he's showing the form that he's worked hard for."

But Mancebo is just two seconds out of the lead and is sitting in a good position to defend his 2011 title. Competitive Cyclist team director Gord Fraser said his star rider put in one of the best time trials of the season and seems to be back in the form that drove him to the top of the NRC standings.

"It's the sharpest I've seen him in a time trial all year," Fraser said. "As soon as I saw him start and the way he was pedaling, my eyes just lit up, you know, he's back. So second place, it's fine. I was really happy with his effort, his focus and his execution. Finally, you can see he's back, so I'm very satisfied."

The riders will tackle the stage 1 Mckenzie Pass Road Race Wednesday with its 32km climb through the lava flows along the Cascade peaks, followed by a descent into Sisters and another daunting climb to the finish at Three Creeks Snow Park. Haga says he's ready to defend his yellow jersey and hopes to head into Thursday's stage 2 time trial with his race lead intact.

"I raced Pikes Peak a few days ago over the weekend," Haga said, "and it didn't go badly, so we'll see how it goes tomorrow. [Mancebo] is always tough. We've got a good team, though, so I'll rely on them a lot, I'm sure."

Zirbel also gave his younger teammate a vote of confidence.

"The guy can climb really well also," Zirbel said. "So we're going to keep him out of trouble. He's going to have a great time trial as well on Thursday, so we want to put him in as good a position as possible."

But the Optum squad will have to get past the McKenzie stage and challenges from Mancebo and the rest of the field if Haga, who also leads the best young rider competition, wants to start the next day in yellow. Fraser said his team will likely go on the attack.

"I think we can afford to be aggressive," Fraser said. "We'll see how it plays out. Sometimes the best defense is a good offense, so we have a lot of different plans."

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:05:24 2 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:08 3 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:12 4 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:14 5 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:15 6 Carmen Small (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:16 7 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 0:00:19 8 Anna Barensfeld (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:19 9 Janel Holcomb (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:20 10 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:20 11 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:22 12 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:24 13 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:26 14 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:29 15 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:30 16 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:31 17 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:33 18 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:33 19 Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:33 20 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:34 21 Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO) 0:00:34 22 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:35 23 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 0:00:35 24 Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:00:36 25 Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:36 26 Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:37 27 Amber Gaffney (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:39 28 Bridie O'donnell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:40 29 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:00:41 30 Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:00:42 31 Amy Thornquist (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:00:42 32 Miranda Griffiths (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:43 33 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:43 34 Brianna Walle (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima) 0:00:45 35 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:46 36 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:46 37 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:46 38 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:46 39 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:47 40 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:00:47 41 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:47 42 Lorena Vargas Villamil 0:00:48 43 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:00:49 44 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:00:52 45 Rosalyn Zylkowski (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima) 0:00:52 46 Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO) 0:00:53 47 Melina Bernecker (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:53 48 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:54 49 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:00:55 50 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:55 51 Jessica Chong (Stanley Morgan Cycling Team) 0:00:56 52 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:00:56 53 Ivy Audrain (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima) 0:00:58 54 Flavia Oliveira (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:00:58 55 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:00:59 56 Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:00:59 57 Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:01:00 58 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:00 59 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:01 60 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:01:01 61 Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:01 62 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:01:02 63 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:02 64 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:02 65 Anne Perry (Revolution Cafe Rio) 0:01:04 66 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:05 67 Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:06 68 Kari Studley 0:01:07 69 Lisa Turnbull (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:01:07 70 Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:01:08 71 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:09 72 Katheryn Mattis (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:10 73 Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:01:10 74 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:10 75 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:01:12 76 Kate Finegan (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:01:12 77 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:12 78 Hillary Billington (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:01:12 79 Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedics) 0:01:14 80 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:01:14 81 Joy Mcculloch (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:17 82 Zayda Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:17 83 Beatrice Rodriquez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:01:17 84 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:17 85 Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel) 0:01:24 86 Kaytie Scott 0:01:24 87 Indgrid Drexel Clouthier 0:01:26 88 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 0:01:28 89 Kemille Garvin (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team) 0:01:28 90 Nicole Mitchell (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:30 91 Kerry Martin (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:01:31 92 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:01:37 HD Jenny Rios (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:01:39 HD Patricia Dowd (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:02:06 DNS 403 DNS 415

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:05:36 2 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:08 3 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:10 4 Emma Grant (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:23 5 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO) 0:00:23 6 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyrIde Pro Women's Racing) 0:00:29 7 Emilly Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:31 8 Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:33 9 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:34 10 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12) 0:00:35 11 Jessica Prinner (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:00:35 12 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:42 13 Loren Rowney (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:00:43 14 Ivy Audrain (IRONCLAD p/b Yakima) 0:00:46 15 Heather Fischer (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:00:47 16 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:49 17 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:00:49 18 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing Team) 0:00:50 19 Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:53 20 Courteney Lowe (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:54 21 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:57 22 Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:58 23 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:01:00 24 Amy Dombroski (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:00 25 Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals p/b Penny Sheldon Travel) 0:01:12 26 Indgrid Drexel Clouthier 0:01:14 27 Nury Dudfay Torres Silva (INDERCAS Colombia) 0:01:16 28 Kimberley Turner (BMC Total Care Racing) 0:01:25

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Exergy TWENTY12 0:16:44 2 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:00:13 3 Optum pb Kelly Benefit 0:00:16 4 Team TIBCO 0:00:41 5 FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:14 6 Primal/MapMyrIde Pro 0:01:25 7 Vanderkitten-Focus 0:01:44 8 Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo 0:01:51 9 SC Velo- Empower Coaching 0:01:55 10 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:02:14 11 BMC Total Care Racing 0:02:45

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:03 2 Francisco Mancebo (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:02 3 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:03 4 Ian Mckissick 0:00:05 5 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:05 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:00:05 7 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:05 8 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:06 9 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:06 10 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:07 11 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:07 12 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:08 13 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:08 14 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:08 15 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:08 16 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 0:00:08 17 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:08 18 Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:09 19 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:09 20 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:09 21 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:10 22 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:10 23 Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek) 0:00:10 24 Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:11 25 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:11 26 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:00:11 27 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:00:11 28 Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:00:11 29 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:11 30 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:11 31 Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:00:11 32 Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 33 Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:12 34 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:12 35 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:12 36 Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:12 37 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:12 38 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:12 39 Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:12 40 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:13 41 Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:00:13 42 Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:00:13 43 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:13 44 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:13 45 Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:14 46 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:14 47 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:14 48 Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:14 49 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:00:14 50 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:15 51 Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA) 0:00:15 52 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:15 53 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:15 54 Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:16 55 James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:16 56 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:17 57 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:17 58 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:17 59 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:17 60 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 0:00:17 61 Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:17 62 Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing) 0:00:18 63 Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:18 64 Ryan Eastman (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:18 65 Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:00:18 66 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:18 67 Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:19 68 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:19 69 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:19 70 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:20 71 Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:00:20 72 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:20 73 Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 0:00:20 74 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:20 75 Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:00:21 76 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 77 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:21 78 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:00:21 79 Stephen Mull (Audi) 0:00:21 80 Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:21 81 Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:00:21 82 Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:21 83 Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:21 84 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:21 85 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:22 86 Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:22 87 Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:22 88 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:22 89 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:22 90 Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:22 91 Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:22 92 Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:22 93 Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:22 94 Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:00:22 95 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:23 96 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:23 97 Alexander Cataford (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:00:23 98 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:00:24 99 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:24 100 Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:24 101 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:25 102 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:00:25 103 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:25 104 Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:26 105 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:00:26 106 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:00:27 107 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:27 108 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post) 0:00:27 109 Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:00:27 110 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:27 111 Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:28 112 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:28 113 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:28 114 James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:28 115 Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:00:29 116 Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache) 0:00:29 117 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:29 118 Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo) 0:00:29 119 Aaron Schooler (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:00:30 120 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:30 121 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:30 122 Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:31 123 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:31 124 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:31 125 Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:00:32 126 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:00:32 127 Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:00:32 128 Juan Aldapa (Enrique Calimax) 0:00:32 129 Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:33 130 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:33 131 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM) 0:00:34 132 Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:00:34 133 Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:00:34 134 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:00:34 135 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles) 0:00:35 136 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:35 137 Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:00:35 138 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:35 139 Joe Dickerson 0:00:35 140 Andrew Mccullough 0:00:36 141 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:36 142 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:36 143 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 0:00:37 144 Paul Warner (Team Bob's Bikes) 0:00:37 145 Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles) 0:00:37 146 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:00:37 147 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:38 148 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:00:38 149 Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:00:38 150 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:39 151 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:00:39 152 Michael Jasinski 0:00:39 153 Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo) 0:00:40 154 Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM) 0:00:40 155 Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale) 0:00:40 156 Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:41 157 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:00:41 158 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:00:41 159 Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:00:42 160 Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:00:42 161 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:43 162 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:00:43 163 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:00:43 164 Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement) 0:00:43 165 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles) 0:00:44 166 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:00:45 167 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:45 168 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road) 0:00:45 169 Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:46 170 Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:00:47 171 Pablo Cruz 0:00:47 172 Dylan Jones (VW Boise) 0:00:47 173 Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:00:49 174 Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:49 175 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:00:50 176 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:53 177 Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:00:53 178 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:00:54 179 Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:00:55 180 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:00:56 181 Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition) 0:00:56 182 Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:00:56 183 Simon Bennett (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:57 184 Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski) 0:00:57 185 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:58 186 Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:00:58 187 Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com) 0:01:00 188 Arthur Rand 0:01:07 189 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:01:21 190 Mike Sidic (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:05:13 DNF Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin-MS Society)

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:03 2 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:03 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:00:05 4 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:06 5 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:06 6 Gregory Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:08 7 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:08 8 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:10 9 Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek) 0:00:10 10 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:11 11 Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:00:11 12 Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 13 Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:12 14 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:12 15 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:12 16 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:13 17 Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:00:13 18 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:14 19 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:15 20 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:15 21 James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:16 22 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:17 23 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 0:00:17 24 Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:17 25 Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:18 26 Ryan Eastman (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:18 27 Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:19 28 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:19 29 Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:00:20 30 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:20 31 Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 0:00:20 32 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:20 33 Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:00:21 34 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 35 Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:21 36 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:22 37 Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:22 38 Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:22 39 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:22 40 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:22 41 Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:22 42 Alexander Cataford (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:00:23 43 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:00:24 44 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:24 45 Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:24 46 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:25 47 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:00:25 48 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:25 49 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:00:26 50 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:00:27 51 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:27 52 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post) 0:00:27 53 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:27 54 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:28 55 Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache) 0:00:29 56 Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo) 0:00:29 57 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:30 58 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:30 59 Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:31 60 Juan Aldapa (Enrique Calimax) 0:00:32 61 Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:33 62 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:33 63 Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:00:34 64 Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:00:34 65 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:00:34 66 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles) 0:00:35 67 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:35 68 Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:00:35 69 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:35 70 Joe Dickerson 0:00:35 71 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:36 72 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:36 73 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 0:00:37 74 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:00:37 75 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:00:38 76 Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:00:38 77 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:00:39 78 Michael Jasinski 0:00:39 79 Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo) 0:00:40 80 Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM) 0:00:40 81 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:00:41 82 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:43 83 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:00:43 84 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:00:43 85 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles) 0:00:44 86 Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:46 87 Pablo Cruz 0:00:47 88 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:53 89 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:00:54 90 Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:00:55 91 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:00:56 92 Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition) 0:00:56 93 Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:00:56 94 Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski) 0:00:57 95 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:58 96 Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:00:58 97 Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com) 0:01:00

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:15:23 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate 0:00:02 3 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:05 4 Jamis Sutter Home 5 Team Exergy 0:00:07 6 CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team 0:00:08 7 Bontrager LIVESTRONG 0:00:14 8 California Giant / Specialized 0:00:23 9 CashCall Mortgage 10 ELBOWZ RACING 11 juwi Solar Cycling 0:00:26 12 Team H&R BLOCK 0:00:32 13 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:38 14 Athletix Benefiting Globalbike 0:00:39 15 Landis/Trek 0:00:43 16 BMC-Hincapie Development Team 0:00:47 17 XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO 0:00:56 18 Champion System p/b Stan's No 0:00:59 19 Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood 0:01:06 20 Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear 0:01:10 21 Stage 17 Racing 0:01:16 22 Horizon Organic/Panache 0:01:20

p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:09 20 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:09 21 Taylor Shelden (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:10 22 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:10 23 Travis Mccabe (Landis/Trek) 0:00:10 24 Nate English (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:11 25 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:11 26 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:00:11 27 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:00:11 28 Scott Tietzel (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:00:11 29 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:11 30 Jasper Stuyven (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:11 31 Julian Kyer (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:00:11 32 Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 33 Sam Bassetti (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:12 34 Ian Boswell (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:12 35 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:12 36 Thomas Rabou (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:12 37 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:12 38 Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:12 39 Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:12 40 David Williams (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:13 41 Rob Britton (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:00:13 42 Kristofer Dahl (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:00:13 43 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:13 44 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:13 45 Paul Mach (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:14 46 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:14 47 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:14 48 Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:14 49 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:00:14 50 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:15 51 Nic Hamilton (JELLY BELLY p/b KENDA) 0:00:15 52 Chris Stastny (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:15 53 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:15 54 Michael Olheiser (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:16 55 James Oram (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:16 56 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:17 57 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:17 58 Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:17 59 Erik Slack (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:17 60 Kirk Carlsen (Team Exergy) 0:00:17 61 Ryan Wills (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:17 62 Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing) 0:00:18 63 Shane Braley (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:18 64 Ryan Eastman (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:18 65 Keck Baker (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:00:18 66 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:18 67 Joseph Dombrowski (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:19 68 Carson Miller (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:19 69 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:19 70 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:20 71 Spencer Gaddy (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:00:20 72 Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:20 73 Steven Perezluha (Compass RS-First Green-BikeRay) 0:00:20 74 Joshua Atkins (Bontrager LIVESTRONG) 0:00:20 75 Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:00:21 76 Jeff Perrin (juwi Solar Cycling) 77 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:21 78 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:00:21 79 Stephen Mull (Audi) 0:00:21 80 Jimmy Schurman (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:21 81 Gavi Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:00:21 82 Chad Beyer (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:21 83 Max Jenkins (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:21 84 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:21 85 Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:22 86 Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:22 87 Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:22 88 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:22 89 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:22 90 Tommy Nankervis (CompetitiveCyclist Racing Team) 0:00:22 91 Winston David (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:22 92 Andrew Bajadali (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:22 93 Connor Mccutcheon (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:22 94 Tim Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:00:22 95 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:23 96 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:23 97 Alexander Cataford (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:00:23 98 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:00:24 99 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 0:00:24 100 Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:24 101 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:25 102 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:00:25 103 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:25 104 Peter Van Dijk (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:26 105 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:00:26 106 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:00:27 107 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:27 108 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Quality Post) 0:00:27 109 Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:00:27 110 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:27 111 Shawn Gravois (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:28 112 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:28 113 Stephen Leece (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:28 114 James Mattis (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:28 115 Scott Gray (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:00:29 116 Austin Allison (Horizen Organic/Panache) 0:00:29 117 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:29 118 Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo) 0:00:29 119 Aaron Schooler (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:00:30 120 Torey Philipp (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:30 121 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:30 122 Benny Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:31 123 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:31 124 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:31 125 Ian Holt (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:00:32 126 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:00:32 127 Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:00:32 128 Juan Aldapa (Enrique Calimax) 0:00:32 129 Craig Magee (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:33 130 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:33 131 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM) 0:00:34 132 Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:00:34 133 Lucas Binder (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:00:34 134 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:00:34 135 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles) 0:00:35 136 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:35 137 Colt Peterson (juwi Solar Cycling) 0:00:35 138 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:35 139 Joe Dickerson 0:00:35 140 Andrew Mccullough 0:00:36 141 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:36 142 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:00:36 143 Cory Greenberg (Stage 17 Racing) 0:00:37 144 Paul Warner (Team Bob's Bikes) 0:00:37 145 Tyler Reidesel (Canyon Bicycles) 0:00:37 146 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:00:37 147 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:38 148 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:00:38 149 Michael Woods (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:00:38 150 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:39 151 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:00:39 152 Michael Jasinski 0:00:39 153 Diego Sandoval (Southern California Velo) 0:00:40 154 Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's-WFM) 0:00:40 155 Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale) 0:00:40 156 Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:41 157 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:00:41 158 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:00:41 159 Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:00:42 160 Orion Berryman (SPY/SKLZ-Swamis) 0:00:42 161 Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:43 162 Eder Frayre (Calimax) 0:00:43 163 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:00:43 164 Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement) 0:00:43 165 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles) 0:00:44 166 Carl Hoefer (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:00:45 167 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:45 168 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road) 0:00:45 169 Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:46 170 Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS P/B CISCO) 0:00:47 171 Pablo Cruz 0:00:47 172 Dylan Jones (VW Boise) 0:00:47 173 Luis Zamudio (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:00:49 174 Adam Carr (Full Circle Cycling/ Pure Gear) 0:00:49 175 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:00:50 176 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:53 177 Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:00:53 178 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:00:54 179 Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood) 0:00:55 180 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:00:56 181 Marshall Opel (Hammer Nutrition) 0:00:56 182 Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 0:00:56 183 Simon Bennett (Athletix Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:57 184 Nathaniel Beams (Park Place p/b Sun and Ski) 0:00:57 185 Matt Lipscomb (BMC-Hincapie Development Team) 0:00:58 186 Matt Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:00:58 187 Andrew Bosco (socalcycling.com) 0:01:00 188 Arthur Rand 0:01:07 189 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:01:21 190 Mike Sidic (Team H& R BLOCK) 0:05:13 DNF Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin-MS Society)

