Roglič on top and Mads the magnificent at the Giro d'Italia - Philippa York analysis

Philippa York casts her eye over the big winners and those who impressed during the Giro's flying visit to Albania

There were a few question marks over Primož Roglič’s decision not to take part in any of the one-day Classics following his emphatic win at the Volta a Catalunya earlier this spring. In Spain, two stage wins plus the overall, points, and mountain classifications showed the form was definitely there.

That he had the measure of young rival Juan Ayuso, who was himself fresh from winning the arguably tougher Tirreno-Adriatico, was an indication that any concerns over age or pressure were perhaps a touch hasty. However, not racing through the whole month of April did seem risky given that the Giro d'Italia's opening stages in Albania were going to be frantic.

