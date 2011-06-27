Trending

Veilleux claims elite men's criterium title

Naud best in Under23 category

David Veilleux (Europcar) took a closely contested men's Crit title at the Immunity-FX Canadian Road National Cycling Championships. The Criterium championship was contested as a Points race this year, with sprints every five laps [5-3-2-1], and double points for the final sprint. Derrick St-John (Ride with Rendall) took an early lead and managed to keep it for much of the race, but Veilleux was always staying within reach by points.

The 1.1 kilometre circuit was very tight and narrow, and there were a number of crashes, particularly in the large men's field. Keven Lacombe (SpiderTech) went down in the first corner about halfway into the men's race, and hit his face on the pavement, suffering facial injuries. He was taken to hospital, and has lost at least one tooth, with either a fractured or dislocated jaw. National TT and Road Race champion Svein Tuft (SpiderTech) also crashed, and needed stitches to his chin.

The final double point sprint proved to be crucial, with St-John tiring and unable to match Veilleux's speed. Veilleux took second in the final sprint, and it was enough to move him one point ahead of St-John for the title, with 22 points. Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy), by winning the final sprint, jumped into third, at 20 points.

"I knew that I was close to Derrick [St-John], but I wasn't sure how close I was," explained Veilleux. "Even though this is not the usual type of race that I do in Europe, I wanted to finish these championships with a strong performance."

Finish points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)10pts
2David Veilleux (Team Europcar)6
3Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)4
4Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)5pts
2Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)3
3David Veilleux (Team Europcar)2
4Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachary Bell (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)5pts
2Bradley Clifford (Team H&R Block)3
3Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)2
4David Veilleux (Team Europcar)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)5pts
2David Veilleux (Team Europcar)3
3Arnaud Papillon (Equipe Du Quebec)2
4Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)5pts
2Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)3
3Zachery Garland (Team H&R Block)2
4David Veilleux (Team Europcar)1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)5pts
2David Veilleux (Team Europcar)3
3Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)2
4Chris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)1

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachery Garland (Team H&R Block)5pts
2Antoine Duschesne (Equipe Du Quebec)3
3Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)2
4David Veilleux (Team Europcar)1

Sprint 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Veilleux (Team Europcar)5pts
2Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)3
3Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)2
4Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)1

Sprint 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachery Garland (Team H&R Block)5pts
2Zachary Bell (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)3
3Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)2
4Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)1

Total points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Veilleux (Team Europcar)22pts
2Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)21
3Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)20
4Zachery Garland (Team H&R Block)12
5Zachary Bell (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)8
6Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)7
7Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)4
8Bradley Clifford (Team H&R Block)3
9Antoine Duschesne (Equipe Du Quebec)3
10Arnaud Papillon (Equipe Du Quebec)2
11Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)2
12Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)2
13Chris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)1
14Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)1
15Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)1
16Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)1

