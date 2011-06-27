David Veilleux (Europcar) took a closely contested men's Crit title at the Immunity-FX Canadian Road National Cycling Championships. The Criterium championship was contested as a Points race this year, with sprints every five laps [5-3-2-1], and double points for the final sprint. Derrick St-John (Ride with Rendall) took an early lead and managed to keep it for much of the race, but Veilleux was always staying within reach by points.

The 1.1 kilometre circuit was very tight and narrow, and there were a number of crashes, particularly in the large men's field. Keven Lacombe (SpiderTech) went down in the first corner about halfway into the men's race, and hit his face on the pavement, suffering facial injuries. He was taken to hospital, and has lost at least one tooth, with either a fractured or dislocated jaw. National TT and Road Race champion Svein Tuft (SpiderTech) also crashed, and needed stitches to his chin.

The final double point sprint proved to be crucial, with St-John tiring and unable to match Veilleux's speed. Veilleux took second in the final sprint, and it was enough to move him one point ahead of St-John for the title, with 22 points. Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy), by winning the final sprint, jumped into third, at 20 points.

"I knew that I was close to Derrick [St-John], but I wasn't sure how close I was," explained Veilleux. "Even though this is not the usual type of race that I do in Europe, I wanted to finish these championships with a strong performance."

Finish points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 10 pts 2 David Veilleux (Team Europcar) 6 3 Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale) 4 4 Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall) 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) 5 pts 2 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 3 3 David Veilleux (Team Europcar) 2 4 Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zachary Bell (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) 5 pts 2 Bradley Clifford (Team H&R Block) 3 3 Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall) 2 4 David Veilleux (Team Europcar) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall) 5 pts 2 David Veilleux (Team Europcar) 3 3 Arnaud Papillon (Equipe Du Quebec) 2 4 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 5 pts 2 Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall) 3 3 Zachery Garland (Team H&R Block) 2 4 David Veilleux (Team Europcar) 1

Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall) 5 pts 2 David Veilleux (Team Europcar) 3 3 Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) 2 4 Chris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor) 1

Sprint 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zachery Garland (Team H&R Block) 5 pts 2 Antoine Duschesne (Equipe Du Quebec) 3 3 Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team) 2 4 David Veilleux (Team Europcar) 1

Sprint 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Veilleux (Team Europcar) 5 pts 2 Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall) 3 3 Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block) 2 4 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) 1

Sprint 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zachery Garland (Team H&R Block) 5 pts 2 Zachary Bell (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) 3 3 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 2 4 Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall) 1