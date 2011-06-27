Veilleux claims elite men's criterium title
Naud best in Under23 category
Men's Criterium: Toronto, Ontario - Toronto, Ontario
David Veilleux (Europcar) took a closely contested men's Crit title at the Immunity-FX Canadian Road National Cycling Championships. The Criterium championship was contested as a Points race this year, with sprints every five laps [5-3-2-1], and double points for the final sprint. Derrick St-John (Ride with Rendall) took an early lead and managed to keep it for much of the race, but Veilleux was always staying within reach by points.
The 1.1 kilometre circuit was very tight and narrow, and there were a number of crashes, particularly in the large men's field. Keven Lacombe (SpiderTech) went down in the first corner about halfway into the men's race, and hit his face on the pavement, suffering facial injuries. He was taken to hospital, and has lost at least one tooth, with either a fractured or dislocated jaw. National TT and Road Race champion Svein Tuft (SpiderTech) also crashed, and needed stitches to his chin.
The final double point sprint proved to be crucial, with St-John tiring and unable to match Veilleux's speed. Veilleux took second in the final sprint, and it was enough to move him one point ahead of St-John for the title, with 22 points. Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy), by winning the final sprint, jumped into third, at 20 points.
"I knew that I was close to Derrick [St-John], but I wasn't sure how close I was," explained Veilleux. "Even though this is not the usual type of race that I do in Europe, I wanted to finish these championships with a strong performance."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|10
|pts
|2
|David Veilleux (Team Europcar)
|6
|3
|Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)
|4
|4
|Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|5
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|3
|3
|David Veilleux (Team Europcar)
|2
|4
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zachary Bell (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|5
|pts
|2
|Bradley Clifford (Team H&R Block)
|3
|3
|Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)
|2
|4
|David Veilleux (Team Europcar)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)
|5
|pts
|2
|David Veilleux (Team Europcar)
|3
|3
|Arnaud Papillon (Equipe Du Quebec)
|2
|4
|Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|5
|pts
|2
|Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)
|3
|3
|Zachery Garland (Team H&R Block)
|2
|4
|David Veilleux (Team Europcar)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)
|5
|pts
|2
|David Veilleux (Team Europcar)
|3
|3
|Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|2
|4
|Chris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zachery Garland (Team H&R Block)
|5
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duschesne (Equipe Du Quebec)
|3
|3
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|2
|4
|David Veilleux (Team Europcar)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Veilleux (Team Europcar)
|5
|pts
|2
|Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)
|3
|3
|Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
|2
|4
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zachery Garland (Team H&R Block)
|5
|pts
|2
|Zachary Bell (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|3
|3
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|2
|4
|Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Veilleux (Team Europcar)
|22
|pts
|2
|Derrick St. John (Ride With Rendall)
|21
|3
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|20
|4
|Zachery Garland (Team H&R Block)
|12
|5
|Zachary Bell (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|8
|6
|Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|7
|7
|Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale)
|4
|8
|Bradley Clifford (Team H&R Block)
|3
|9
|Antoine Duschesne (Equipe Du Quebec)
|3
|10
|Arnaud Papillon (Equipe Du Quebec)
|2
|11
|Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
|2
|12
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|2
|13
|Chris Gruber (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)
|1
|14
|Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
|1
|15
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)
|1
|16
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy