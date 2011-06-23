Trending

Tuft repeats as Canadian time trial champion

Meier, Veilleux podium

Image 1 of 12

SpiderTech took both the U23 and Elite titles through Hugo Houle and Svein Tuft.

SpiderTech took both the U23 and Elite titles through Hugo Houle and Svein Tuft.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 12

Svein Tuft took his seventh title.

Svein Tuft took his seventh title.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 12

Zach Bell in action during the Canadian championships.

Zach Bell in action during the Canadian championships.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 12

Rob Britton finished 7th.

Rob Britton finished 7th.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 12

Europcar pro David Veilleux came back from Europe for the event.

Europcar pro David Veilleux came back from Europe for the event.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 12

Christian Meier powers to second place.

Christian Meier powers to second place.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 12

Andrew Randell clocked the 6th best time.

Andrew Randell clocked the 6th best time.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 12

Matteo Dal-Cin was third in the under 23 race and 9th overall.

Matteo Dal-Cin was third in the under 23 race and 9th overall.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 12

Kyle Fry got caught in one of the cloudbursts.

Kyle Fry got caught in one of the cloudbursts.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 12

Hugo Houle repeated as U23 champion.

Hugo Houle repeated as U23 champion.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 12

Remi Pelletier-Roy was second in the U23 category.

Remi Pelletier-Roy was second in the U23 category.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 12

Christian Meier (United Healthcare Pro Cycling Team), Svein Tuft (Team Spidertech powered by C10) and David Veilleux (Team Europcar) on the podium.

Christian Meier (United Healthcare Pro Cycling Team), Svein Tuft (Team Spidertech powered by C10) and David Veilleux (Team Europcar) on the podium.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Experience proved to be the key factor at National Cycling Championships in the Elite Time Trial as Svein Tuft (SpiderTech) took his seventh men's title while Hugo Houle (SpiderTech) repeated as the Under-23 men's champion.

The rolling and windy 21.67 kilometre circuit proved to be more difficult than many riders expected, but Tuft was dominant. The course was different from many time trial circuits, in that it was a loop rather than an out-and-back. From the center of the village of Belfountain the riders almost immediately hit the main climb of the circuit. After that, they hit an almost continuous set of rolling climbs and the men had to contend with rolling thunder showers which periodically drenched the course.

Tuft was expected to face a significant challenge from David Veilleux, who has been competing on the European professional circuit this season with the pro continental Europcar squad. At the halfway point, Tuft was only 12 seconds ahead of Veilleux, with Christian Meier (United Healthcare) a further two second in arrears. However, the veteran rider stepped up the pace in the second half of the race while his rivals faded, to finish one minute in front of Meier, with Veilleux a further 13 seconds back.

"I wasn't too worried about the first half of the race," revealed Tuft. "A lot of guys go out too hard, and have nothing left for the second half. I took it a little easier at the start, and was able to really punch it for the last part of the race."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Svein Tuft (Team Spidertech powered by C10)0:56:29
2Christian Meier (United Healthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:57
3David Veilleux (Team Europcar)0:01:13
4Zach Bell (Team Spidertech powered by C10)0:01:26
5Hugo Houle (Team Spidertech powered by C10)0:01:32
6Andrew Randell (Team Spidertech powered by C10)0:01:54
7Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:20
8Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Equipe du Quebec)0:02:43
9Matteo Dal-Cin (Jet Fuel/ La Bicicletta)0:02:45
10Jesse Reams (Cycling BC)0:02:50
11Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:03:11
12Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:22
13Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)0:03:23
14Stuart Wight (Atlantic Cycling Centre)0:03:25
15Cameron Mackinnon (Team H&R Block)0:03:27
16Cuylar Conly (Team Saskatchewan)0:03:47
17Charly Vives (Team Spidertech powered by C10)0:03:49
18David Boily (Team Spidertech powered by C10)0:03:58
19Craig Logan (Team Ontario)0:04:04
20Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)0:04:12
21Simon Lambert-Lemay (Team Spidertech powered by C10)0:04:24
22Adrian Huemmer (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)0:04:31
23Zachery Garland (Team H&R Block)0:04:38
24Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:04:48
25Bailey Mcknight (Trek/Red Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:04:52
26Kristofer Dahl (Team H&R Block)0:04:59
27Cody Campbell (Cycling BC)0:05:04
28Matt Degiacomo (Team London)0:05:11
29Antoine Duschesne (Equipe du Quebec)0:05:12
30Luc Dionne (Jean-Coutu/CIBC Wood Gundy)0:05:23
31William Blackburn (Gaspesien/Passion Velo/Mitsubishi Tr)0:05:31
32Jamie Riggs (Team Ontario)0:05:42
33Casey Roth (Ride With Rendall)0:05:57
34Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Domestic Elite)0:06:05
35Osmond Bakker (Jetfuel/La Bicicletta)0:06:06
36Arnaud Papillon (Equipe du Quebec)0:06:10
37Darko Ficko (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:06:12
38Kyle Fry (Team Ontario)0:06:18
39Mason Hanrahan (Ride With Rendall)0:06:34
40Andrew Watson (Independent)0:06:39
41Mike Rothengatter (Cycling BC)0:06:40
42Evan Mundy (Team Ontario)0:06:45
43Brandon Spencer (Kallisto - Wheels of Bloor)0:07:23
44Kevin Massicotte (Nativo/Devinci)0:07:26
45Charles Bryer (Team Ontario)0:07:37
46Robert Nicolas Pratt (Seppshomecardio)0:07:43
47Brian Trafford (Fresh Air Experience/Ottawa Bicycle Club)0:07:44
48Isaac Smith (Darkhorse Flyers)0:07:59
49Bradley Clifford (Team H&R Block)0:08:00
50James Piccoli (Rockland MD presented by Medique)0:08:29
51Joshua Hall (Cycling BC)0:08:39
52Zachary Taylor (Cycling BC)0:09:25
53Philippe Bergeron (Fresh Air Experience/Ottawa Bicycle Club)
54Kiernan Orange (Ride With Rendall)0:10:12
55Brody Pasciullo (Thunder Bay Cycling Club)0:10:40
56Clayton Meisner (Olympia Cycling Club)0:11:17
57Gabriel Charlton (Black Tooth Grin Bike Club)0:11:22
58Timothy Burton (Rideallday.Ca Cc p/b Real Deal Racing)0:11:40
59Logan Cornel (Euro-Sports/ Foodery/Dal-Cin)0:13:33
60Kevin Intini (MBRC.org - Gears)0:17:06
61Jeff Dicks (Midweek Cycling Club)0:21:22

 

Latest on Cyclingnews