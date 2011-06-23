Image 1 of 12 SpiderTech took both the U23 and Elite titles through Hugo Houle and Svein Tuft. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 12 Svein Tuft took his seventh title. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 12 Zach Bell in action during the Canadian championships. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 12 Rob Britton finished 7th. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 12 Europcar pro David Veilleux came back from Europe for the event. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 12 Christian Meier powers to second place. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 12 Andrew Randell clocked the 6th best time. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 12 Matteo Dal-Cin was third in the under 23 race and 9th overall. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 12 Kyle Fry got caught in one of the cloudbursts. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 12 Hugo Houle repeated as U23 champion. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 12 Remi Pelletier-Roy was second in the U23 category. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 12 Christian Meier (United Healthcare Pro Cycling Team), Svein Tuft (Team Spidertech powered by C10) and David Veilleux (Team Europcar) on the podium. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Experience proved to be the key factor at National Cycling Championships in the Elite Time Trial as Svein Tuft (SpiderTech) took his seventh men's title while Hugo Houle (SpiderTech) repeated as the Under-23 men's champion.

The rolling and windy 21.67 kilometre circuit proved to be more difficult than many riders expected, but Tuft was dominant. The course was different from many time trial circuits, in that it was a loop rather than an out-and-back. From the center of the village of Belfountain the riders almost immediately hit the main climb of the circuit. After that, they hit an almost continuous set of rolling climbs and the men had to contend with rolling thunder showers which periodically drenched the course.

Tuft was expected to face a significant challenge from David Veilleux, who has been competing on the European professional circuit this season with the pro continental Europcar squad. At the halfway point, Tuft was only 12 seconds ahead of Veilleux, with Christian Meier (United Healthcare) a further two second in arrears. However, the veteran rider stepped up the pace in the second half of the race while his rivals faded, to finish one minute in front of Meier, with Veilleux a further 13 seconds back.

"I wasn't too worried about the first half of the race," revealed Tuft. "A lot of guys go out too hard, and have nothing left for the second half. I took it a little easier at the start, and was able to really punch it for the last part of the race."

Full Results