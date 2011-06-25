Image 1 of 19 The women's RR podium. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 19 Tara Whitten did a lot of work chasing down MacGregor. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 19 Defending champion Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 19 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To The Top) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 19 Clara Hughes (Equipe du Quebec) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 19 Veronique Fortin (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com) at the front on the climb. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 19 Rhae Shaw (Independent) is a new face to Canadian Cycling, (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 19 Tara Whitten, Jasmin Glaesser, Sue Palmer-Komar. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 19 Tara Whitten and Susan Palmer-Komar (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com) did a lot of work to bring back the break. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 19 Veronique Fortin (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com) and Joelle Numainville on the climb. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 19 Lex Albrecht (Juvéderm-Specialized) finished 2nd. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 19 Veronique Labontè (Juvederm-Specialized) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 19 Erinne Willock (Team Tibco/To The Top) finished 3rd. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 19 Tara Whitten and Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 19 Moriah Macgregor (Juvederm-Specialized) spent most of the race out front alone. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 19 Clara Hughes (Equipe du Quebec) returns to competitive cycling. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 19 Stephanie Roorda (Cycling BC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 19 Moriah Macgregor (Juvederm-Specialized) and Steph Roorda (Team BC) were the major break. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 19 Fortin takes the win to become the new Canadian national champion. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Veronique Fortin gave local team P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com a lot to cheer about when she became the women's national road cycling champion on Friday after breaking clear of an elite group of riders on the final climb of the 103 kilometre race. Fortin finished with a time of three hours, four minutes and nine seconds. Lex Albrecht (Juvederm-Specialized) finished 18 seconds behind to take the silver medal, and Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) won the bronze medal, a further two seconds in arrears.

The 12.9 kilometre circuit, on the outskirts of Burlington, Ontario, which the women covered eight times, was dominated by a steep finishing climb up the Niagara Escarpment. Albrecht's team mate Moriah MacGregor of Whitehorse, Yukon, attacked early in the race, building up a lead of over four minutes, before she was finally caught in the last five kilometres. Fortin, one of the best climbers in the race, upped the tempo on the final climb to the finish line, riding away from the rest of the field to win her first national title.

"We were concerned about [MacGregor]," agreed Fortin, "but my team mate Sue Palmer-Komar did a lot of work for me helping to bring her back, and when I got to the climb I was able to go hard. This course suited me, so I knew that I had a good chance here."

