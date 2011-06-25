Fortin wins Canadian nationals
Quebec native adds to impressive multi-sport palmares
Elite Women Road Race: Toronto, Ontario - Toronto, Ontario
Veronique Fortin gave local team P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com a lot to cheer about when she became the women's national road cycling champion on Friday after breaking clear of an elite group of riders on the final climb of the 103 kilometre race. Fortin finished with a time of three hours, four minutes and nine seconds. Lex Albrecht (Juvederm-Specialized) finished 18 seconds behind to take the silver medal, and Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) won the bronze medal, a further two seconds in arrears.
The 12.9 kilometre circuit, on the outskirts of Burlington, Ontario, which the women covered eight times, was dominated by a steep finishing climb up the Niagara Escarpment. Albrecht's team mate Moriah MacGregor of Whitehorse, Yukon, attacked early in the race, building up a lead of over four minutes, before she was finally caught in the last five kilometres. Fortin, one of the best climbers in the race, upped the tempo on the final climb to the finish line, riding away from the rest of the field to win her first national title.
"We were concerned about [MacGregor]," agreed Fortin, "but my team mate Sue Palmer-Komar did a lot of work for me helping to bring her back, and when I got to the climb I was able to go hard. This course suited me, so I knew that I had a good chance here."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veronique Fortin (Can) P-K Express/ HNZ Strategic.Com
|3:04:09
|2
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvéderm-Specialized
|0:00:18
|3
|Erinne Willock (Can) Team Tibco/To The Top
|0:00:20
|4
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|5
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Tibco-To The Top
|6
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne-Futuroscope
|0:00:25
|7
|Nik Vogler (Can) West Wood Cycle Cannondale P/
|0:00:34
|8
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Manitoba
|0:00:36
|9
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Independent
|10
|Clara Hughes (Can) Equipe Du Quebec
|11
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne-Futuroscope
|12
|Leah Guloien (Can) Missing Link Coaching Systems/
|0:00:43
|13
|Susan Palmer-Komar (Can) P-K Express/ Hnz Strategic.Com
|0:00:46
|14
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa
|15
|Heather Sprenger (Can) Team Ontario
|0:00:49
|16
|Mandy Dreyer (Can) Independent
|17
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Can) Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor
|0:01:00
|18
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Cycling Bc
|19
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Now And Novaris For Ms
|0:01:07
|20
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:02:04
|21
|Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco/To The Top
|22
|Myriam Gaudreault (Can) Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale
|0:02:29
|23
|Elisabeth Albert (Can) Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale
|0:02:36
|24
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Independent
|25
|Suzie Brown (Can) P-K Express/ Hnz Strategic.Com
|0:02:39
|26
|Laura Bietola (Can) 3Rox Racing
|0:02:53
|27
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Cycling BC
|0:03:03
|28
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus
|29
|Veronique Labontè (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:04:46
|30
|Laura Brown (Can) Cycling BC
|0:04:52
|31
|Cara Gillis (Can) Missing Link Coaching Systems/
|0:05:10
|32
|Joanie Caron (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:06:01
|33
|Shoshauna Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa
|0:06:06
|34
|Jennifer Stephenson (Can) Reform:Cyclpower
|35
|Anne Guzman (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|0:06:09
|36
|Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Veronique Juvederm-Specialized
|0:06:15
|37
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) Independent
|38
|Florence Laplante-Lamarche (Can) Florence Team Ontario
|39
|Julie Bellerose (Can) Metromint Cycling
|40
|Naomi Cooper (Can) Balance Point Racing
|0:06:21
|41
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Cycling BC
|0:06:25
|42
|Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters CC
|0:06:27
|43
|Michelle Gauthier (Can) Re:Form/Cyclepower
|0:06:29
|44
|Marie-Noel Labrecque (Can) Equipe Du Quebec
|45
|Cayley Brooks (Can) Trek Canada
|0:06:45
|46
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Cycling BC
|0:07:02
|DNF
|Merrill Collins (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta
|DNF
|Stephanie Bester (Can) Coachchris.Ca/Multisport-Zone
|DNF
|Julia Garnet (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa
|DNF
|Anne-Marie B. Morin (Can) Equipe Du Quebec
|DNF
|Arlene Marchildon (Can) Total Sports The Bike Shop
|DNF
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Team Manitoba
|DNF
|Laura Haapamaki (Can) P-K Express/ Hnz Strategic.Com
|DNF
|Virginie Gauthier (Can) Equipe Du Quebec
|DNF
|Allison Lampi (Can) Re:Form/Cyclepower
|DNF
|Sara Byers (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|DNF
|Evelyne Gagnon (Can) Atrium Cc2R
|DNF
|Adriane Provost (Can) Equipe Du Quebec
|DNF
|Elodie Gillard (Can) Atrium-Cc2R
|DNF
|Kaitlin Kk Michener (Can) Team Ontario
|DNF
|Audrey Sarrazin (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur
|DNF
|Sarah Rasmussen (Can) Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor
|DNF
|Alexandria Wilson (Can) Re:Form/Cyclepower
|DNF
|Valina Sintal (Can) Lapdogs Cycling Club
|DNF
|Kristen Worley (Can) Cycle Solutions/ Angry Johnny
|DNF
|Krista Ruby (Can) Team Ontario
|DNS
|Valérie Crête (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
|DNS
|Andrea Elliott (Can) Port Hope Bicycle
|DNS
|Caroline Brunet (Can) Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy