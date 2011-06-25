Trending

Fortin wins Canadian nationals

Quebec native adds to impressive multi-sport palmares

Image 1 of 19

The women's RR podium.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 19

Tara Whitten did a lot of work chasing down MacGregor.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 19

Defending champion Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 19

Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To The Top)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 19

Clara Hughes (Equipe du Quebec)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 19

Veronique Fortin (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com) at the front on the climb.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 19

Rhae Shaw (Independent) is a new face to Canadian Cycling,

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 19

Tara Whitten, Jasmin Glaesser, Sue Palmer-Komar.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 19

Tara Whitten and Susan Palmer-Komar (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com) did a lot of work to bring back the break.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 19

Veronique Fortin (P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com) and Joelle Numainville on the climb.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 19

Lex Albrecht (Juvéderm-Specialized) finished 2nd.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 19

Veronique Labontè (Juvederm-Specialized)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 19

Erinne Willock (Team Tibco/To The Top) finished 3rd.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 19

Tara Whitten and Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 19

Moriah Macgregor (Juvederm-Specialized) spent most of the race out front alone.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 19

Clara Hughes (Equipe du Quebec) returns to competitive cycling.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 19

Stephanie Roorda (Cycling BC)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 19

Moriah Macgregor (Juvederm-Specialized) and Steph Roorda (Team BC) were the major break.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 19

Fortin takes the win to become the new Canadian national champion.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Veronique Fortin gave local team P-K Express/HNZ Strategic.com a lot to cheer about when she became the women's national road cycling champion on Friday after breaking clear of an elite group of riders on the final climb of the 103 kilometre race. Fortin finished with a time of three hours, four minutes and nine seconds. Lex Albrecht (Juvederm-Specialized) finished 18 seconds behind to take the silver medal, and Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) won the bronze medal, a further two seconds in arrears.

The 12.9 kilometre circuit, on the outskirts of Burlington, Ontario, which the women covered eight times, was dominated by a steep finishing climb up the Niagara Escarpment. Albrecht's team mate Moriah MacGregor of Whitehorse, Yukon, attacked early in the race, building up a lead of over four minutes, before she was finally caught in the last five kilometres. Fortin, one of the best climbers in the race, upped the tempo on the final climb to the finish line, riding away from the rest of the field to win her first national title.

"We were concerned about [MacGregor]," agreed Fortin, "but my team mate Sue Palmer-Komar did a lot of work for me helping to bring her back, and when I got to the climb I was able to go hard. This course suited me, so I knew that I had a good chance here."
 

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronique Fortin (Can) P-K Express/ HNZ Strategic.Com3:04:09
2Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvéderm-Specialized0:00:18
3Erinne Willock (Can) Team Tibco/To The Top0:00:20
4Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
5Joelle Numainville (Can) Tibco-To The Top
6Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne-Futuroscope0:00:25
7Nik Vogler (Can) West Wood Cycle Cannondale P/0:00:34
8Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Manitoba0:00:36
9Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Independent
10Clara Hughes (Can) Equipe Du Quebec
11Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne-Futuroscope
12Leah Guloien (Can) Missing Link Coaching Systems/0:00:43
13Susan Palmer-Komar (Can) P-K Express/ Hnz Strategic.Com0:00:46
14Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa
15Heather Sprenger (Can) Team Ontario0:00:49
16Mandy Dreyer (Can) Independent
17Stephanie Skoreyko (Can) Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor0:01:00
18Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Cycling Bc
19Anne Samplonius (Can) Now And Novaris For Ms0:01:07
20Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:02:04
21Tara Whitten (Can) Team Tibco/To The Top
22Myriam Gaudreault (Can) Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale0:02:29
23Elisabeth Albert (Can) Rocky Mountain Desjardins Vale0:02:36
24Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Independent
25Suzie Brown (Can) P-K Express/ Hnz Strategic.Com0:02:39
26Laura Bietola (Can) 3Rox Racing0:02:53
27Jessica Hannah (Can) Cycling BC0:03:03
28Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus
29Veronique Labontè (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:04:46
30Laura Brown (Can) Cycling BC0:04:52
31Cara Gillis (Can) Missing Link Coaching Systems/0:05:10
32Joanie Caron (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:06:01
33Shoshauna Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa0:06:06
34Jennifer Stephenson (Can) Reform:Cyclpower
35Anne Guzman (Can) Juvederm-Specialized0:06:09
36Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Can) Veronique Juvederm-Specialized0:06:15
37Carrie Cartmill (Can) Independent
38Florence Laplante-Lamarche (Can) Florence Team Ontario
39Julie Bellerose (Can) Metromint Cycling
40Naomi Cooper (Can) Balance Point Racing0:06:21
41Jenny Lehmann (Can) Cycling BC0:06:25
42Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters CC0:06:27
43Michelle Gauthier (Can) Re:Form/Cyclepower0:06:29
44Marie-Noel Labrecque (Can) Equipe Du Quebec
45Cayley Brooks (Can) Trek Canada0:06:45
46Stephanie Roorda (Can) Cycling BC0:07:02
DNFMerrill Collins (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta
DNFStephanie Bester (Can) Coachchris.Ca/Multisport-Zone
DNFJulia Garnet (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa
DNFAnne-Marie B. Morin (Can) Equipe Du Quebec
DNFArlene Marchildon (Can) Total Sports The Bike Shop
DNFKarlee Gendron (Can) Team Manitoba
DNFLaura Haapamaki (Can) P-K Express/ Hnz Strategic.Com
DNFVirginie Gauthier (Can) Equipe Du Quebec
DNFAllison Lampi (Can) Re:Form/Cyclepower
DNFSara Byers (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
DNFEvelyne Gagnon (Can) Atrium Cc2R
DNFAdriane Provost (Can) Equipe Du Quebec
DNFElodie Gillard (Can) Atrium-Cc2R
DNFKaitlin Kk Michener (Can) Team Ontario
DNFAudrey Sarrazin (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur
DNFSarah Rasmussen (Can) Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor
DNFAlexandria Wilson (Can) Re:Form/Cyclepower
DNFValina Sintal (Can) Lapdogs Cycling Club
DNFKristen Worley (Can) Cycle Solutions/ Angry Johnny
DNFKrista Ruby (Can) Team Ontario
DNSValérie Crête (Can) Juvederm-Specialized
DNSAndrea Elliott (Can) Port Hope Bicycle
DNSCaroline Brunet (Can) Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton

 

