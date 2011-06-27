Trending

Kirchmann tops women's crit

Numainville, Shaw make up podium

The Immunity-FX Canadian Road National Cycling Championships concluded on Sunday with the Criterium events, with Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba) dominating the women's race. The Criterium championship was contested as a Points race this year, with sprints every five laps [5-3-2-1], and double points for the final sprint.

Kirchmann was easily the strongest in the 30 lap women's race, racking up points in almost every intermediate sprint to finish with 23 points ahead of Joelle Numainville (TIBCO/To the Top) at 15 points and Rhae Shaw (Independent) with 11 points.

"I just decided that it was best to contest as many sprints as I could," explained Kirchmann. "Joelle [Numainville] is a strong sprinter, but this race favours consistency through the race."

Finish points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhae-Christie Shaw (Independent)10pts
2Lex Albrecht (Juvéderm-Specialized)6
3Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)4
4Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top)2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)5pts
2Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top)3
3Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized)2
4Karlee Gendron (Team Manitoba)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)5pts
2Katy Curtis (Cyclemeisters Cc)3
3Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized)2
4Karlee Gendron (Team Manitoba)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top)5pts
2Tara Whitten (Team Tibco/To The Top)3
3Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)2
4Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems/)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)5pts
2Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized)3
3Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top)2
4Rhae-Christie Shaw (Independent)1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (Juvéderm-Specialized)5pts
2Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top)3
3Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)2
4Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized)1

Total points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)23pts
2Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top)15
3Rhae-Christie Shaw (Independent)11
4Lex Albrecht (Juvéderm-Specialized)11
5Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized)8
6Tara Whitten (Team Tibco/To The Top)3
7Katy Curtis (Cyclemeisters Cc)3
8Karlee Gendron (Team Manitoba)2
9Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems/)1

