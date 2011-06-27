The Immunity-FX Canadian Road National Cycling Championships concluded on Sunday with the Criterium events, with Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba) dominating the women's race. The Criterium championship was contested as a Points race this year, with sprints every five laps [5-3-2-1], and double points for the final sprint.

Kirchmann was easily the strongest in the 30 lap women's race, racking up points in almost every intermediate sprint to finish with 23 points ahead of Joelle Numainville (TIBCO/To the Top) at 15 points and Rhae Shaw (Independent) with 11 points.

"I just decided that it was best to contest as many sprints as I could," explained Kirchmann. "Joelle [Numainville] is a strong sprinter, but this race favours consistency through the race."

Finish points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Independent) 10 pts 2 Lex Albrecht (Juvéderm-Specialized) 6 3 Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba) 4 4 Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top) 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba) 5 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top) 3 3 Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized) 2 4 Karlee Gendron (Team Manitoba) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba) 5 pts 2 Katy Curtis (Cyclemeisters Cc) 3 3 Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized) 2 4 Karlee Gendron (Team Manitoba) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top) 5 pts 2 Tara Whitten (Team Tibco/To The Top) 3 3 Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba) 2 4 Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems/) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba) 5 pts 2 Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized) 3 3 Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top) 2 4 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Independent) 1

Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lex Albrecht (Juvéderm-Specialized) 5 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top) 3 3 Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba) 2 4 Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized) 1