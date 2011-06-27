Kirchmann tops women's crit
Numainville, Shaw make up podium
Women's Criterium: Toronto, Ontario - Toronto, Ontario
The Immunity-FX Canadian Road National Cycling Championships concluded on Sunday with the Criterium events, with Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba) dominating the women's race. The Criterium championship was contested as a Points race this year, with sprints every five laps [5-3-2-1], and double points for the final sprint.
Kirchmann was easily the strongest in the 30 lap women's race, racking up points in almost every intermediate sprint to finish with 23 points ahead of Joelle Numainville (TIBCO/To the Top) at 15 points and Rhae Shaw (Independent) with 11 points.
"I just decided that it was best to contest as many sprints as I could," explained Kirchmann. "Joelle [Numainville] is a strong sprinter, but this race favours consistency through the race."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Independent)
|10
|pts
|2
|Lex Albrecht (Juvéderm-Specialized)
|6
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)
|4
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)
|5
|pts
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top)
|3
|3
|Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized)
|2
|4
|Karlee Gendron (Team Manitoba)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)
|5
|pts
|2
|Katy Curtis (Cyclemeisters Cc)
|3
|3
|Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized)
|2
|4
|Karlee Gendron (Team Manitoba)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top)
|5
|pts
|2
|Tara Whitten (Team Tibco/To The Top)
|3
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)
|2
|4
|Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems/)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)
|5
|pts
|2
|Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized)
|3
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top)
|2
|4
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Independent)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lex Albrecht (Juvéderm-Specialized)
|5
|pts
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top)
|3
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)
|2
|4
|Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)
|23
|pts
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Tibco-To The Top)
|15
|3
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Independent)
|11
|4
|Lex Albrecht (Juvéderm-Specialized)
|11
|5
|Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized)
|8
|6
|Tara Whitten (Team Tibco/To The Top)
|3
|7
|Katy Curtis (Cyclemeisters Cc)
|3
|8
|Karlee Gendron (Team Manitoba)
|2
|9
|Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems/)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy