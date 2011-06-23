Image 1 of 8 Jasmin Glaesser was the top U23 rider, although she is still awaiting Canadian citizenship. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 8 Rhae Shaw was the bronze medalist. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 8 The women's podium: Tara Whitten, Clara Hughes and Rhae-Christie Shaw. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 8 The U23 women's podium: Leah Kirchmann, Denise Ramsden and Virginie Gauthier. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 8 Virginie Gauthier was third in the U23 race. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 8 Denise Ramsden was the top U23 rider. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 8 Clara Hughes returns to cycling. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 8 Tara Whitten took the silver medal. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In her first Canadian Championships since her return to competitive cycling, Clara Hughes of Glen Sutton, QC, won the 21.6 kilometre women’s elite race with a time of 30:25, beating Tara Whitten (Edmonton, AB) of Team TIBCO To-The-Top into second place.

Hughes, who returned to cycling this year, was fastest at every intermediate split, and finished 22 seconds clear of former national champion Tara Whitten of Edmonton, with newcomer (and former triathlete) Rhae Shaw, who lives in Seattle, third. Hughes was also racing after a bad crash while training on the time trial course two days earlier.

“It was a good time trial, certainly not my best time trial," Hughes said afterwards. "I crashed earlier this week training on the time trial course. I wasn’t even sure if I was going to race today, but I did a good job at conserving my energy. I didn’t think about it today, and I said to myself ‘just do everything that you can.'

"I'm so happy to win here, in my first national championships since 2003. The time trial is my focus to prepare for the world championships, and this is another step in my return."

Denise Ramsden (Juvaderm - Specialized) was the top Under-23 woman.