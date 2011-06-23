Trending

Jasmin Glaesser was the top U23 rider, although she is still awaiting Canadian citizenship.

Jasmin Glaesser was the top U23 rider, although she is still awaiting Canadian citizenship.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Rhae Shaw was the bronze medalist.

Rhae Shaw was the bronze medalist.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The women's podium: Tara Whitten, Clara Hughes and Rhae-Christie Shaw.

The women's podium: Tara Whitten, Clara Hughes and Rhae-Christie Shaw.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The U23 women's podium: Leah Kirchmann, Denise Ramsden and Virginie Gauthier.

The U23 women's podium: Leah Kirchmann, Denise Ramsden and Virginie Gauthier.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Virginie Gauthier was third in the U23 race.

Virginie Gauthier was third in the U23 race.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Denise Ramsden was the top U23 rider.

Denise Ramsden was the top U23 rider.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Clara Hughes returns to cycling.

Clara Hughes returns to cycling.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Tara Whitten took the silver medal.

Tara Whitten took the silver medal.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In her first Canadian Championships since her return to competitive cycling, Clara Hughes of Glen Sutton, QC, won the 21.6 kilometre women’s elite race with a time of 30:25, beating Tara Whitten (Edmonton, AB) of Team TIBCO To-The-Top into second place.

Hughes, who returned to cycling this year, was fastest at every intermediate split, and finished 22 seconds clear of former national champion Tara Whitten of Edmonton, with newcomer (and former triathlete) Rhae Shaw, who lives in Seattle, third. Hughes was also racing after a bad crash while training on the time trial course two days earlier.

“It was a good time trial, certainly not my best time trial," Hughes said afterwards. "I crashed earlier this week training on the time trial course. I wasn’t even sure if I was going to race today, but I did a good job at conserving my energy. I didn’t think about it today, and I said to myself ‘just do everything that you can.'

"I'm so happy to win here, in my first national championships since 2003. The time trial is my focus to prepare for the world championships, and this is another step in my return."

Denise Ramsden (Juvaderm - Specialized) was the top Under-23 woman.

 

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Equipe Du Quebec)0:30:25
2Tara Whitten (Team Tibco/To The Top)0:00:21
3Rhae-Christie Shaw (Independent)0:00:22
4Julie Beveridge (Vienne-Futuroscope)0:01:07
5Sue Schlatter (Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery)0:01:10
6Anne Samplonius (Now And Novaris For MS)0:01:12
7Denise Ramsden (Juvederm-Specialized)0:01:21
8Laura Brown (Cycling BC)0:01:40
9Erinne Willock (Team Tibco/To The Top)0:01:51
10Moriah Macgregor (Juvederm-Specialized)0:02:00
11Véronique Labonté (Juvéderm-Specialized)0:02:15
12Karol-Ann Canuel (Vienne-Futuroscope)0:02:17
13Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:02:18
14Susan Palmer-Komar (P-K Express/ Hnz Strategic.Com)0:02:26
15Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)0:02:30
16Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)0:02:34
17Annick Dufour (Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery)0:02:37
18Paolina Allan (P-K Express/Hnz Strategic.Com)0:02:40
19Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)0:02:41
20Audrey Sarrazin (Dynamiks De Contrecoeur)0:02:53
21Stephanie Roorda (Cycling BC)
22Jessica Hannah (Cycling BC)0:03:23
23Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems/)0:03:32
24Merrill Collins (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:03:37
25Sara Byers (Juvederm-Specialized)0:03:55
26Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Du Quebec)0:04:30
27Julia Garnet (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)0:04:38
28Suzie Brown (P-K Express/ Hnz Strategic.Com)0:04:55
29Karlee Gendron (Team Manitoba)0:05:15
30Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Juvederm-Specialized)0:05:19
31Marie-Noel Labrecque (Equipe Du Québec)0:05:22
32Adriane Provost (Equipe Du Quebec)0:05:26
33Sarah Rasmussen (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)0:05:40
34Krista Ruby (Team Ontario)0:05:46
35Evelyne Gagnon (Atrium CC2R)0:05:49
36Stephanie Bester (Coachchris.Ca/Multisport-Zone)0:06:16
37Catherine Harnden (Peterborough Cycling Club)0:09:13
38Elodie Gillard (Atrium-CC2R)0:09:34
DNSLaura Bietola (3Rox Racing)
DNSHeather Sprenger (Colavita/Forno D'Asolo Pro Cycling)

 

