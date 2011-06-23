Hughes on top again in time trial
Whitten, Shaw runners up
Elite Women Time Trial: Toronto, Ontario - Toronto, Ontario
In her first Canadian Championships since her return to competitive cycling, Clara Hughes of Glen Sutton, QC, won the 21.6 kilometre women’s elite race with a time of 30:25, beating Tara Whitten (Edmonton, AB) of Team TIBCO To-The-Top into second place.
Hughes, who returned to cycling this year, was fastest at every intermediate split, and finished 22 seconds clear of former national champion Tara Whitten of Edmonton, with newcomer (and former triathlete) Rhae Shaw, who lives in Seattle, third. Hughes was also racing after a bad crash while training on the time trial course two days earlier.
“It was a good time trial, certainly not my best time trial," Hughes said afterwards. "I crashed earlier this week training on the time trial course. I wasn’t even sure if I was going to race today, but I did a good job at conserving my energy. I didn’t think about it today, and I said to myself ‘just do everything that you can.'
"I'm so happy to win here, in my first national championships since 2003. The time trial is my focus to prepare for the world championships, and this is another step in my return."
Denise Ramsden (Juvaderm - Specialized) was the top Under-23 woman.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Hughes (Equipe Du Quebec)
|0:30:25
|2
|Tara Whitten (Team Tibco/To The Top)
|0:00:21
|3
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Independent)
|0:00:22
|4
|Julie Beveridge (Vienne-Futuroscope)
|0:01:07
|5
|Sue Schlatter (Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery)
|0:01:10
|6
|Anne Samplonius (Now And Novaris For MS)
|0:01:12
|7
|Denise Ramsden (Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:01:21
|8
|Laura Brown (Cycling BC)
|0:01:40
|9
|Erinne Willock (Team Tibco/To The Top)
|0:01:51
|10
|Moriah Macgregor (Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:02:00
|11
|Véronique Labonté (Juvéderm-Specialized)
|0:02:15
|12
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Vienne-Futuroscope)
|0:02:17
|13
|Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
|0:02:18
|14
|Susan Palmer-Komar (P-K Express/ Hnz Strategic.Com)
|0:02:26
|15
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)
|0:02:30
|16
|Leah Kirchmann (Team Manitoba)
|0:02:34
|17
|Annick Dufour (Stevens Racing P/B The Cyclery)
|0:02:37
|18
|Paolina Allan (P-K Express/Hnz Strategic.Com)
|0:02:40
|19
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)
|0:02:41
|20
|Audrey Sarrazin (Dynamiks De Contrecoeur)
|0:02:53
|21
|Stephanie Roorda (Cycling BC)
|22
|Jessica Hannah (Cycling BC)
|0:03:23
|23
|Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems/)
|0:03:32
|24
|Merrill Collins (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|0:03:37
|25
|Sara Byers (Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:03:55
|26
|Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Du Quebec)
|0:04:30
|27
|Julia Garnet (Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosa)
|0:04:38
|28
|Suzie Brown (P-K Express/ Hnz Strategic.Com)
|0:04:55
|29
|Karlee Gendron (Team Manitoba)
|0:05:15
|30
|Veronique Drapeau-Zgoralski (Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:05:19
|31
|Marie-Noel Labrecque (Equipe Du Québec)
|0:05:22
|32
|Adriane Provost (Equipe Du Quebec)
|0:05:26
|33
|Sarah Rasmussen (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)
|0:05:40
|34
|Krista Ruby (Team Ontario)
|0:05:46
|35
|Evelyne Gagnon (Atrium CC2R)
|0:05:49
|36
|Stephanie Bester (Coachchris.Ca/Multisport-Zone)
|0:06:16
|37
|Catherine Harnden (Peterborough Cycling Club)
|0:09:13
|38
|Elodie Gillard (Atrium-CC2R)
|0:09:34
|DNS
|Laura Bietola (3Rox Racing)
|DNS
|Heather Sprenger (Colavita/Forno D'Asolo Pro Cycling)
