Image 1 of 10

Hoy won it by a head after a late surge

Hoy won it by a head after a late surge
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 2 of 10

The Team Sky sprintes get ready for their showdown

The Team Sky sprintes get ready for their showdown
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 3 of 10

Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs) hits the line

Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs) hits the line
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 4 of 10

Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs) at speed

Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs) at speed
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 5 of 10

An unusual view

An unusual view
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 6 of 10

Even national champions have to change their own gears

Even national champions have to change their own gears
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 7 of 10

Sir Chris Hoy warms up for the keirin

Sir Chris Hoy warms up for the keirin
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 8 of 10

Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)

Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 9 of 10

An artistic view of the men's keirin

An artistic view of the men's keirin
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 10 of 10

Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)

Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)
(Image credit: British Cycling)

Sir Chris Hoy had to dig deep to produce a world class final sprint to come past his rivals and win the men’s keirin title on Friday night.

The triple Olympic champion seemed too far back with a lap to go but started his sprint early and then flew past his rivals down the back straight and went around the outside to win it at the line. David Daniell hung on to take second ahead of young Philip Hindes who eclipsed a trio of Sky riders to take the bronze medal in what was a world class keirin final.

Jon Mould of the 100% ME development team got some help from his teammates to take the Scratch title after a battle with the Science in Sport-com riders team. Points race champion Pete Kennaugh (Team Sky) was a non-starter despite qualifying and so the race was wide open. Mark Christian, Josh Papworth, Adam Duggleby, Mould and Adam Yates, finally went clear with 50 laps to go and lapped the field within 15 laps. Mould then accelerated down the back straight to win and claim the win from Duggleby and Yates respectively.

Lizzie Armistead made up for a disappointing world championship result on the road in Copenhagen by taking the women’s points race title.

She faced new world junior Road champion Lucy Garner and Laura Trott but was part of the early action and took a lap with Joanna Rowsell, Trott and later King and Corinne Hall, the defending champion did the same. Trott and Armistead emerged as the strongest but the latter had more speed and picked up more points, going to win by eight points.

Rebecca James is the new women’s national sprint champion after winning with an impressive 2 - 0 in the final, beating Jess Varnish. James produced two final laps to beat Varnish - the first after diving below her opponent, the second after leading out from the front.
Victoria Williamson dominated the race off for bronze, proving too strong for Jess Crampton, who James had beaten 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Men's Keirin - Round 1: Heat 1
1Matt Crampton (Sky Track Cycling)
2Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)
3Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad)
4Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com)
5Thomas Baker (Team Terminator)
6Ross Edgar (Sky Track Cycling)
7Rowan Elliott (VC St Raphael)

Men's Keirin - Round 1: Heat 2
1Jason Kenny MBE (Sky Track Cycling)
2Peter Mitchell
3Philip Hindes
4Miles Stovold (Science In Sport.com)
5Kevin Stewart (Science In Sport.com)
6Kenneth Ayre (City of Edinburgh RC)
DNFIan Henderson

Men's Keirin - Round 1: Heat 3
1Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling)
2David Daniell (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)
3David Heald (VC St Raphael)
4Barnaby Swinnerton (Science In Sport.com)
5Jack Webb (CC Cardiff)
6Stephen Pulford (Bush Healthcare CRT)
7Sassan Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 1
1Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad)
2Philip Hindes
3Barnaby Swinnerton (Science In Sport.com)
4Jack Webb (CC Cardiff)

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 2
1Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com)
2Kevin Stewart (Science In Sport.com)
3David Heald (VC St Raphael)
4Stephen Pulford (Bush Healthcare CRT)
5Rowan Elliott (VC St Raphael)

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 3
1Ross Edgar (Sky Track Cycling)
2Thomas Baker (Team Terminator)
3Miles Stovold (Science In Sport.com)
4Sassan Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)
5Kenneth Ayre (City of Edinburgh RC)

Men's Keirin - Semi-Finals: Heat 1
1Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling)
2Philip Hindes
3Matt Crampton (Sky Track Cycling)
4Peter Mitchell
5Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com)
6Thomas Baker (Team Terminator)

Men's Keirin - Semi-Finals: Heat 2
1Jason Kenny MBE (Sky Track Cycling)
2David Daniell (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)
3Ross Edgar (Sky Track Cycling)
4Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad)
5Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)
6Kevin Stewart (Science In Sport.com)

Men's Keirin Final - 7th-12th
7Peter Mitchell
8Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad)
9Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)
10Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com)
11Thomas Baker (Team Terminator)
12Kevin Stewart (Science In Sport.com)

Men's Keirin Final - 1st-6th
1Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling)
2David Daniell (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)
3Philip Hindes
4Jason Kenny MBE (Sky Track Cycling)
5Matt Crampton (Sky Track Cycling)
6Ross Edgar (Sky Track Cycling)

Men's Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 1
1Peter Kennaugh (Sky Racing Team)
2James Lowsley-Williams (Team UK Youth)
3Thomas Moses (100% ME)
4Simon Yates (100% ME)
5Christopher Latham (Planet X)
6Adam Duggleby (scienceinsport.com)
7Jonathan Mould (100% ME)
8Jonathan Dibben (Hargroves Cycles)
9Chris Nicholson (Lotto-Predictor)
10Stephen Bradbury (AW Cycles)
11Richard Prince (Planet X)
12Courtney Rowe (Cardiff JIF)
13Ian Cooper (Planet X)
14James Rutherford (scienceinsport.com)
15Anthony Nash (Scunthorpe Poly CC)
16Iain Cook (VC Londres)
17Trevor Burke (Finchley RT)
18Chris Ward (Vulco Vaulx-en-Velin)
19Symon Lewis (Edwardes)

Men's Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 2
1Erick Rowsell (100% ME)
2Tom Murray (Sigma Sport Specialized)
3Owain Doull (Hargroves Cycles)
4Joseph Kelly (100% ME)
5Adam Yates (scienceinsport.com)
6Joshua Papworth (Cult Racing)
7Matthew Haase (Cardiff JIF)
8James Notley (Planet X)
9Mark Christian (100% ME)
10Alistair Rutherford (scienceinsport.com)
11Chris Sherriffs (Team Bglobal)
12David Martin (TheBicycleWorks.com)
13Oliver Davies (Planet X)
14Alastair Taylor (Musselburgh RCC)

Men's Scratch Race Final
1Jonathan Mould (100% ME)
2Adam Duggleby (scienceinsport.com)
3Adam Yates (scienceinsport.com)

Women's Points Race Final
1Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin - Cervelo Women's Team)58pts
2Laura Trott (Moving Ladies Groenewoud Team R & TC)50
3Joanna Rowsell (Horizon Fitness - Prendas Ciclismo)36
4Dani King (Horizon Fitness - Prendas Ciclismo)31
5Corrine Hall (Team Corridori)28
6Lucy Garner (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)7
7Eve Dixon (Maxgear RT)6
8Harriet Owen (Motorpoint Cycling)6
9Amy Roberts (For Viored Brookvex)4
10Hannah Rich (Horizon Fitness - Prendas Ciclismo)3
11Hannah Walker (Motorpoint Cycling)2
12Ella Hopkins (VC St Raphael)1

Women's Sprint - Qualifying
1Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC)0:00:11.221
2Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)0:00:11.231
3Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs)0:00:11.552
4Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh)0:00:12.015
5Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo)0:00:12.126
6Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh)0:00:12.517
7Rosie Blount (Derby Mercury)0:00:12.567
8Donna Williams (Team Terminator)0:00:12.795
9Cassie Gledhill (XRT Elmy Cycles)0:00:12.806
10Lauren Quenby (Newcastle RC)0:00:13.060
11Eleanor Richardson (Swinnerton Cycles)0:00:13.275
12Lauren Brown (Border City Wheelers)0:00:13.441
13Julie Dominguez (West Lothian Clarion)0:00:13.648

Women's Sprint - Round 1: Heat 1
1Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC)
2Lauren Brown (Border City Wheelers)

Women's Sprint - Round 1: Heat 2
1Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)
2Eleanor Richardson (Swinnerton Cycles)

Women's Sprint - Round 1: Heat 3
1Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs)
2Lauren Quenby (Newcastle RC)

Women's Sprint - Round 1: Heat 4
1Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh)
2Cassie Gledhill (XRT Elmy Cycles)

Women's Sprint - Round 1: Heat 5
1Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo)
2Donna Williams (Team Terminator)

Women's Sprint - Round 1: Heat 6
1Rosie Blount (Derby Mercury)
2Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh)

Women's Sprint - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 1
1Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh)
2Cassie Gledhill (XRT Elmy Cycles)
3Lauren Brown (Border City Wheelers)

Women's Sprint - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 2
1Donna Williams (Team Terminator)
2Eleanor Richardson (Swinnerton Cycles)
3Lauren Quenby (Newcastle RC)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 1: Race 1
1Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC)
2Donna Williams (Team Terminator)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 1: Race 2
1Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC)
2Donna Williams (Team Terminator)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 2: Race 1
1Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)
2Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 2: Race 2
1Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)
2Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 3: Race 1
1Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs)
2Rosie Blount (Derby Mercury)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 3: Race 2
1Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs)
2Rosie Blount (Derby Mercury)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 4: Race 1
1Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo)
2Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 4: Race 2
1Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo)
2Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh)

Women's Sprint - 5th-7th place
5Rosie Blount (Derby Mercury)
6Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh)
7Donna Williams (Team Terminator)

Women's Sprint - Semi-Finals Heat 1: Race 1
1Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)
2Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs)

Women's Sprint - Semi-Finals Heat 1: Race 2
1Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs)
2Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)

Women's Sprint - Semi-Finals Heat 1: Race 3
1Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)
2Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs)

Women's Sprint - Semi-Finals Heat 2: Race 1
1Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC)
2Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo)

Women's Sprint - Semi-Finals Heat 2: Race 2
1Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC)
2Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo)

Women's Sprint - Gold Medal Round: Race 1
1Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC)
2Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)

Women's Sprint - Gold Medal Round: Race 2
1Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC)
2Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)

Women's Sprint - Bronze Medal Round: Race 1
3Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs)
4Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo)

Women's Sprint - Bronze Medal Round: Race 2
3Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs)
4Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo)

Paracycling Pursuit
1Aileen McGlynn OBE (Royal Albert CC) & Helen Scott0:03:37.974
2Shaun McKeown (GS Avanti)0:03:39.326
3Lora Turnham & Fiona Duncan0:03:40.657

 

