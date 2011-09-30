Image 1 of 10 Hoy won it by a head after a late surge (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 10 The Team Sky sprintes get ready for their showdown (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 3 of 10 Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs) hits the line (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 4 of 10 Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs) at speed (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 5 of 10 An unusual view (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 6 of 10 Even national champions have to change their own gears (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 7 of 10 Sir Chris Hoy warms up for the keirin (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 8 of 10 Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC) (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 9 of 10 An artistic view of the men's keirin (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 10 of 10 Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC) (Image credit: British Cycling)

Sir Chris Hoy had to dig deep to produce a world class final sprint to come past his rivals and win the men’s keirin title on Friday night.

The triple Olympic champion seemed too far back with a lap to go but started his sprint early and then flew past his rivals down the back straight and went around the outside to win it at the line. David Daniell hung on to take second ahead of young Philip Hindes who eclipsed a trio of Sky riders to take the bronze medal in what was a world class keirin final.

Jon Mould of the 100% ME development team got some help from his teammates to take the Scratch title after a battle with the Science in Sport-com riders team. Points race champion Pete Kennaugh (Team Sky) was a non-starter despite qualifying and so the race was wide open. Mark Christian, Josh Papworth, Adam Duggleby, Mould and Adam Yates, finally went clear with 50 laps to go and lapped the field within 15 laps. Mould then accelerated down the back straight to win and claim the win from Duggleby and Yates respectively.

Lizzie Armistead made up for a disappointing world championship result on the road in Copenhagen by taking the women’s points race title.

She faced new world junior Road champion Lucy Garner and Laura Trott but was part of the early action and took a lap with Joanna Rowsell, Trott and later King and Corinne Hall, the defending champion did the same. Trott and Armistead emerged as the strongest but the latter had more speed and picked up more points, going to win by eight points.

Rebecca James is the new women’s national sprint champion after winning with an impressive 2 - 0 in the final, beating Jess Varnish. James produced two final laps to beat Varnish - the first after diving below her opponent, the second after leading out from the front.

Victoria Williamson dominated the race off for bronze, proving too strong for Jess Crampton, who James had beaten 2-0 in the semi-finals.





Men's Keirin - Round 1: Heat 1 1 Matt Crampton (Sky Track Cycling) 2 Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC) 3 Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad) 4 Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com) 5 Thomas Baker (Team Terminator) 6 Ross Edgar (Sky Track Cycling) 7 Rowan Elliott (VC St Raphael)

Men's Keirin - Round 1: Heat 2 1 Jason Kenny MBE (Sky Track Cycling) 2 Peter Mitchell 3 Philip Hindes 4 Miles Stovold (Science In Sport.com) 5 Kevin Stewart (Science In Sport.com) 6 Kenneth Ayre (City of Edinburgh RC) DNF Ian Henderson

Men's Keirin - Round 1: Heat 3 1 Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling) 2 David Daniell (Motorpoint Pro Cycling) 3 David Heald (VC St Raphael) 4 Barnaby Swinnerton (Science In Sport.com) 5 Jack Webb (CC Cardiff) 6 Stephen Pulford (Bush Healthcare CRT) 7 Sassan Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 1 1 Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad) 2 Philip Hindes 3 Barnaby Swinnerton (Science In Sport.com) 4 Jack Webb (CC Cardiff)

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 2 1 Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com) 2 Kevin Stewart (Science In Sport.com) 3 David Heald (VC St Raphael) 4 Stephen Pulford (Bush Healthcare CRT) 5 Rowan Elliott (VC St Raphael)

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 3 1 Ross Edgar (Sky Track Cycling) 2 Thomas Baker (Team Terminator) 3 Miles Stovold (Science In Sport.com) 4 Sassan Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC) 5 Kenneth Ayre (City of Edinburgh RC)

Men's Keirin - Semi-Finals: Heat 1 1 Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling) 2 Philip Hindes 3 Matt Crampton (Sky Track Cycling) 4 Peter Mitchell 5 Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com) 6 Thomas Baker (Team Terminator)

Men's Keirin - Semi-Finals: Heat 2 1 Jason Kenny MBE (Sky Track Cycling) 2 David Daniell (Motorpoint Pro Cycling) 3 Ross Edgar (Sky Track Cycling) 4 Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad) 5 Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC) 6 Kevin Stewart (Science In Sport.com)

Men's Keirin Final - 7th-12th 7 Peter Mitchell 8 Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad) 9 Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC) 10 Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com) 11 Thomas Baker (Team Terminator) 12 Kevin Stewart (Science In Sport.com)

Men's Keirin Final - 1st-6th 1 Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling) 2 David Daniell (Motorpoint Pro Cycling) 3 Philip Hindes 4 Jason Kenny MBE (Sky Track Cycling) 5 Matt Crampton (Sky Track Cycling) 6 Ross Edgar (Sky Track Cycling)

Men's Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 1 1 Peter Kennaugh (Sky Racing Team) 2 James Lowsley-Williams (Team UK Youth) 3 Thomas Moses (100% ME) 4 Simon Yates (100% ME) 5 Christopher Latham (Planet X) 6 Adam Duggleby (scienceinsport.com) 7 Jonathan Mould (100% ME) 8 Jonathan Dibben (Hargroves Cycles) 9 Chris Nicholson (Lotto-Predictor) 10 Stephen Bradbury (AW Cycles) 11 Richard Prince (Planet X) 12 Courtney Rowe (Cardiff JIF) 13 Ian Cooper (Planet X) 14 James Rutherford (scienceinsport.com) 15 Anthony Nash (Scunthorpe Poly CC) 16 Iain Cook (VC Londres) 17 Trevor Burke (Finchley RT) 18 Chris Ward (Vulco Vaulx-en-Velin) 19 Symon Lewis (Edwardes)

Men's Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 2 1 Erick Rowsell (100% ME) 2 Tom Murray (Sigma Sport Specialized) 3 Owain Doull (Hargroves Cycles) 4 Joseph Kelly (100% ME) 5 Adam Yates (scienceinsport.com) 6 Joshua Papworth (Cult Racing) 7 Matthew Haase (Cardiff JIF) 8 James Notley (Planet X) 9 Mark Christian (100% ME) 10 Alistair Rutherford (scienceinsport.com) 11 Chris Sherriffs (Team Bglobal) 12 David Martin (TheBicycleWorks.com) 13 Oliver Davies (Planet X) 14 Alastair Taylor (Musselburgh RCC)

Men's Scratch Race Final 1 Jonathan Mould (100% ME) 2 Adam Duggleby (scienceinsport.com) 3 Adam Yates (scienceinsport.com)

Women's Points Race Final 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin - Cervelo Women's Team) 58 pts 2 Laura Trott (Moving Ladies Groenewoud Team R & TC) 50 3 Joanna Rowsell (Horizon Fitness - Prendas Ciclismo) 36 4 Dani King (Horizon Fitness - Prendas Ciclismo) 31 5 Corrine Hall (Team Corridori) 28 6 Lucy Garner (Motorpoint Pro Cycling) 7 7 Eve Dixon (Maxgear RT) 6 8 Harriet Owen (Motorpoint Cycling) 6 9 Amy Roberts (For Viored Brookvex) 4 10 Hannah Rich (Horizon Fitness - Prendas Ciclismo) 3 11 Hannah Walker (Motorpoint Cycling) 2 12 Ella Hopkins (VC St Raphael) 1

Women's Sprint - Qualifying 1 Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC) 0:00:11.221 2 Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC) 0:00:11.231 3 Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs) 0:00:11.552 4 Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh) 0:00:12.015 5 Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo) 0:00:12.126 6 Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh) 0:00:12.517 7 Rosie Blount (Derby Mercury) 0:00:12.567 8 Donna Williams (Team Terminator) 0:00:12.795 9 Cassie Gledhill (XRT Elmy Cycles) 0:00:12.806 10 Lauren Quenby (Newcastle RC) 0:00:13.060 11 Eleanor Richardson (Swinnerton Cycles) 0:00:13.275 12 Lauren Brown (Border City Wheelers) 0:00:13.441 13 Julie Dominguez (West Lothian Clarion) 0:00:13.648

Women's Sprint - Round 1: Heat 1 1 Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC) 2 Lauren Brown (Border City Wheelers)

Women's Sprint - Round 1: Heat 2 1 Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC) 2 Eleanor Richardson (Swinnerton Cycles)

Women's Sprint - Round 1: Heat 3 1 Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs) 2 Lauren Quenby (Newcastle RC)

Women's Sprint - Round 1: Heat 4 1 Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh) 2 Cassie Gledhill (XRT Elmy Cycles)

Women's Sprint - Round 1: Heat 5 1 Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo) 2 Donna Williams (Team Terminator)

Women's Sprint - Round 1: Heat 6 1 Rosie Blount (Derby Mercury) 2 Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh)

Women's Sprint - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 1 1 Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh) 2 Cassie Gledhill (XRT Elmy Cycles) 3 Lauren Brown (Border City Wheelers)

Women's Sprint - Round 1 Repechage: Heat 2 1 Donna Williams (Team Terminator) 2 Eleanor Richardson (Swinnerton Cycles) 3 Lauren Quenby (Newcastle RC)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 1: Race 1 1 Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC) 2 Donna Williams (Team Terminator)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 1: Race 2 1 Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC) 2 Donna Williams (Team Terminator)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 2: Race 1 1 Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC) 2 Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 2: Race 2 1 Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC) 2 Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 3: Race 1 1 Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs) 2 Rosie Blount (Derby Mercury)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 3: Race 2 1 Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs) 2 Rosie Blount (Derby Mercury)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 4: Race 1 1 Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo) 2 Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh)

Women's Sprint - 1/4 Finals Heat 4: Race 2 1 Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo) 2 Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh)

Women's Sprint - 5th-7th place 5 Rosie Blount (Derby Mercury) 6 Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh) 7 Donna Williams (Team Terminator)

Women's Sprint - Semi-Finals Heat 1: Race 1 1 Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC) 2 Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs)

Women's Sprint - Semi-Finals Heat 1: Race 2 1 Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs) 2 Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)

Women's Sprint - Semi-Finals Heat 1: Race 3 1 Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC) 2 Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs)

Women's Sprint - Semi-Finals Heat 2: Race 1 1 Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC) 2 Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo)

Women's Sprint - Semi-Finals Heat 2: Race 2 1 Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC) 2 Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo)

Women's Sprint - Gold Medal Round: Race 1 1 Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC) 2 Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)

Women's Sprint - Gold Medal Round: Race 2 1 Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC) 2 Jessica Varnish (Halesowen A & CC)

Women's Sprint - Bronze Medal Round: Race 1 3 Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs) 4 Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo)

Women's Sprint - Bronze Medal Round: Race 2 3 Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whlrs) 4 Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo)