Trending

Hoy tops men's sprint

Pendleton/Varnish win team sprint, Armitstead scratch race

Sir Chris Hoy added another national title to his palmares, breezing through to the final round in the men's sprint before overpowering suprise silver medalist Dave Daniell.

Daniell qualified second fastest in the flying 200, and went on to dispatch Jody Cundy in the first round and Matthew Rotherham in the quarterfinal before heading up against Olympian Jason Kenny in the semifinal.

In the closest match of the night, Daniell managed to beat Kenny 2-1 to move onto the gold medal final against Hoy, where he was unable to match the flying Scotsman.

Hoy gave tribute to Daniell after the race, saying, "I think when you get that morale boost and that confidence boost, it does you a lot of good, it's really good for him, I don't think he was expecting that, he got left out of the Under 23 team for the European Championships a couple of months ago, but that was his big target for the season, and he's bounced back very well from that, I'm really pleased for him, he worked very hard."

Hoy was satisfied with a second title for teh week, and is now looking foward to a careful build up to the London Olympic Games. "You want to win all the time, this is the first of five races between now and the Games, and each one becomes more important the closer you get but I want to start out the way I intend to continue, to win the last two nights has really set me up well for the start of the season and given me confidence going in to the European championships in two weeks time. It's a long time to London still, but also not a long time in the context of things."

In the bronze medal final, Kenny beat Peter Mitchell to take the final podium spot.

Jess Varnish and Victoria Pendleton showed they were in a class of their own to take home the women's team sprint title. City of Edinburgh's Jenny Davis and Kayleigh Brogan took silver overXRT Elmy Cycles' Janet Birkmyre & Cassie Gledhill.

It was the last national championships for Pendleton, who will bow out of the sport following the Olympics in August. Asked how many medals she'd won at National events, she said: "It could be something around 30, I don't actually know, it weighs about 5 kilos in medals, so yeah, it's a reinforced shopping bag, hidden away somewhere at the bottom of the wardrobe."

Lizzie Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) took a narrow victory in the women's scratch race, holding off Dani King and Laura Trott for the gold.

Full Results

Men's sprint qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling)0:00:10.045
2David Daniell (Motorpoint Cycling)0:00:10.212
3Jason Kenny (Sky Track Cycling)0:00:10.283
4Matthew Crampton (Sky Track Cycling)0:00:10.285
5Peter Mitchell0:00:10.321
6Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)0:00:10.350
7Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad)0:00:10.351
8Philip Hindes0:00:10.540
9Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com)0:00:10.599
10Miles Stovold (Science In Sport.com)0:00:10.801
11Jody Cundy (MBE Para-T Paracycling Team)0:00:10.805
12Thomas Baker (Team Terminator)0:00:11.011
13Kenneth Ayre (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:11.113
14Adam Welch (VC St Raphael)0:00:11.125
15Andrew Kelly (Science In Sport.com)0:00:11.170
16Lee Povey (Team Terminator)0:00:11.290
17Sassan Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)0:00:11.532
18Barnaby Swinnerton (Science In Sport.com)0:00:11.550
19Rowan Elliott (VC St Raphael)0:00:11.644
20Adrian Dent (Team Terminator)0:00:11.651
21John Bagnall (CCC)0:00:11.757
22Miles Annon (Team Terminator)0:00:11.818
23Stephen Pulford (Bush Healthcare CRT)0:00:11.893
24Andrew Stuart (VC St Raphael)0:00:12.008
25Jack Webb (CC Cardiff)0:00:12.038
26Ian Henderson0:00:12.049
27John Coolahan (Team Terminator)0:00:12.400

Men's sprint round 1 heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling)
2Thomas Baker (Team Terminator)

Men's sprint round 1 heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Daniell (Motorpoint Cycling)
2Jody Cundy (MBE Para-T Paracycling Team)

Men's sprint round 1 heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Kenny (Sky Track Cycling)
2Miles Stovold (Science In Sport.com)

Men's sprint round 1 heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Crampton (Sky Track Cycling)
2Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com)

Men's sprint round 1 heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Mitchell
2Philip Hindes

Men's sprint round 1 heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad)
2Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling)
2Philip Hindes

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Daniell (Motorpoint Cycling)
2Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com )

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Kenny (Sky Track Cycling)
2Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad )

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Mitchell
2Matthew Crampton (Sky Track Cycling )

Men's open sprint semi-finals heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling)
2Peter Mitchell

Men's open sprint semi-finals heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Daniell (Motorpoint Cycling)
2Jason Kenny (Sky Track Cycling )

Men's open sprint final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling)
2David Daniell (Motorpoint Cycling )
3Jason Kenny (Sky Track Cycling)
4Peter Mitchell
5Matthew Crampton (Sky Track Cycling )
6Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad )
7Philip Hindes
8Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com)

Women's team sprint qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton/Jess Varnish (North West Region)0:00:33.743
2Kayleigh Brogan/ Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:36.653
3Janet Birkmyre/Cassie Gledhill (XRT Elmy Cycles)0:00:37.441
4Victoria Garrad/Eleanor Richardson (Swinnerton Cycles)0:00:37.489
5Marianne Britten/Adel Tyson-Bloor (VC St Raphael A)0:00:39.814
6Rusine Heald/Eleanor Jones (VC St Raphael B)0:00:40.108
7Lisa Daly/Charlotte Lunt (Sport City Velo)0:00:40.769
8Heather Bamford/Marianne Britten (VC St Raphael C)0:00:44.310

Women's team sprint final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton/Jess Varnish (North West Region)0:00:33.541
2Kayleigh Brogan/ Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh RC)0:00:35.300
3Janet Birkmyre/Cassie Gledhill (XRT Elmy Cycles)0:00:37.457
4Marianne Britten/Adel Tyson-Bloor (VC St Raphael A)0:00:39.782

Women's scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elizabeth Armistead (Garmin Cervélo)
2Laura Trott (100% ME)
3Dani King (Horizon Fitness)
4Harriet Owen (Motorpoint Cycling)
5Corrine Hall (Team Corridori)
6Hannah Mayho (100% ME)
7Ella Hopkins (VC St Raphael)
8Amy Roberts (For Viored Brookvex)
9Kayleigh Brogan (City of Edinburgh RC)
10Lucy Garner (Motorpoint Cycling)
11Donna Williams (Team Terminator)
12Lisa Daly (Sport City Velo)
13Hannah Rich (Horizon Fitness)
14Hannah Manley (For Viored Brookvex)
15Caroline Harding (AW Cycles)
16Hannah Walker (Motorpoint Cycling)
17Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)

Men's team pursuit qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scienceinsport.Com0:04:20.094
Adam Duggleby
Alistair Rutherford
Adam Yates
Gary Adamson
2Hargroves Cycles0:04:20.751
Jonathan Dibben
Owain Doull
Alistair Slater
Peter Dibben
3Cyclepremier.Com0:04:24.177
Simon Wilson
Tony Gibb
Matt Rowe
Jason White
4Team Gwr0:04:28.005
Llewellyn Kinch
Douglas Dewey
James Hawkins
David Sinclair
5St Raphael A Vc0:04:31.230
Chris Bush
Ben Elliott
David Heald
Barney Green
Jack Storey
6Agiskoviner Ct0:04:31.960
James Holland-Leader
Jack Kirk
John Mcclelland
Alex Wise
7Cottingham Coureurs0:04:34.360
John Brearley
David Brearley
Matthew Fenton
John Lambert
Richard Hooper
8Planet X0:04:35.871
Ian Cooper
Oliver Davies
James Notley
Richard Prince
9Cycles Aw0:04:38.522
Stephen Bradbury
Neil Cooper
Nicholas English
Rob King
Alex Peterson
10Cycles Junior Aw0:04:39.256
Harry Strudley
William Macke
Frazier Carr
Cameron Swarbrick
11Team Tor 20000:04:43.629
Joshua Yetman
Elliott Davis
John Hollier
Graeme Lackford
12Birmingham University Cc0:04:44.957
Disley B Xavier
Mark Brown
Andrew Robbins
William Rudguard
13Team Swift0:04:45.065
Simon Beldon
Blair Buss
Andrew Jackson
Alastair Wareham
14Raphael B Vc St0:04:45.076
Jason Streather
Simon Winston
Alan Peet
Neil Withington
15Welwyn Wheelers0:04:50.471
Alex Anderson
Joshua Maynard
George Farrell
Sam Gilzean

Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scienceinsport.Com
Adam Duggleby
Alistair Rutherford
Adam Yates
Tim Lawson
2Hargroves Cycles
Jonathan Dibben
Owain Doull
Alistair Slater
Peter Dibben
3Cyclepremier.Com0:04:22.789
Simon Wilson
Tony Gibb
Matt Rowe
Jason White
4Team Gwr0:04:26.999
Llewellyn Kinch
Douglas Dewey
James Hawkins
David Sinclair
5St Raphael A Vc0:04:29.318
Chris Bush
Ben Elliott
David Heald
Barney Green
Jack Storey
6Agiskoviner Ct0:04:31.057
James Holland-Leader
Jack Kirk
John Mcclelland
Alex Wise
7Cottingham Coureurs0:04:33.624
John Brearley
David Brearley
Matthew Fenton
John Hooper
Richard Lambert
8Cycles Junior Aw0:04:36.446
Harry Strudley
William Macke
Cameron Swarbrick
Stephen Bradbury
9Cycles Aw0:04:35.387
Stephen Bradbury
Neil Cooper
Nicholas English
Rob King
Alex Peterson
10Birmingham University Cc0:04:47.407
Disley B Xavier
Mark Brown
Andrew Robbins
William Rudguard
11Team Tor 20000:04:38.398
Joshua Yetman
Elliott Davis
John Hollier
Graeme Lackford
12Raphael B Vc St0:04:43.021
Jason Streather
Simon Winston
Alan Peet
Neil Withington
13Team Swift0:04:44.128
Simon Beldon
Blair Buss
Andrew Jackson
Alastair Wareham
14Welwyn Wheelers0:04:44.586
Alex Anderson
Joshua Maynard
George Farrell
Sam Gilzean

 

Latest on Cyclingnews