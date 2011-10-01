Hoy tops men's sprint
Pendleton/Varnish win team sprint, Armitstead scratch race
Day 4: Men: Sprint, Team Pursuit; Women: Team Sprint, Scratch Race -
Sir Chris Hoy added another national title to his palmares, breezing through to the final round in the men's sprint before overpowering suprise silver medalist Dave Daniell.
Daniell qualified second fastest in the flying 200, and went on to dispatch Jody Cundy in the first round and Matthew Rotherham in the quarterfinal before heading up against Olympian Jason Kenny in the semifinal.
In the closest match of the night, Daniell managed to beat Kenny 2-1 to move onto the gold medal final against Hoy, where he was unable to match the flying Scotsman.
Hoy gave tribute to Daniell after the race, saying, "I think when you get that morale boost and that confidence boost, it does you a lot of good, it's really good for him, I don't think he was expecting that, he got left out of the Under 23 team for the European Championships a couple of months ago, but that was his big target for the season, and he's bounced back very well from that, I'm really pleased for him, he worked very hard."
Hoy was satisfied with a second title for teh week, and is now looking foward to a careful build up to the London Olympic Games. "You want to win all the time, this is the first of five races between now and the Games, and each one becomes more important the closer you get but I want to start out the way I intend to continue, to win the last two nights has really set me up well for the start of the season and given me confidence going in to the European championships in two weeks time. It's a long time to London still, but also not a long time in the context of things."
In the bronze medal final, Kenny beat Peter Mitchell to take the final podium spot.
Jess Varnish and Victoria Pendleton showed they were in a class of their own to take home the women's team sprint title. City of Edinburgh's Jenny Davis and Kayleigh Brogan took silver overXRT Elmy Cycles' Janet Birkmyre & Cassie Gledhill.
It was the last national championships for Pendleton, who will bow out of the sport following the Olympics in August. Asked how many medals she'd won at National events, she said: "It could be something around 30, I don't actually know, it weighs about 5 kilos in medals, so yeah, it's a reinforced shopping bag, hidden away somewhere at the bottom of the wardrobe."
Lizzie Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) took a narrow victory in the women's scratch race, holding off Dani King and Laura Trott for the gold.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling)
|0:00:10.045
|2
|David Daniell (Motorpoint Cycling)
|0:00:10.212
|3
|Jason Kenny (Sky Track Cycling)
|0:00:10.283
|4
|Matthew Crampton (Sky Track Cycling)
|0:00:10.285
|5
|Peter Mitchell
|0:00:10.321
|6
|Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)
|0:00:10.350
|7
|Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad)
|0:00:10.351
|8
|Philip Hindes
|0:00:10.540
|9
|Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com)
|0:00:10.599
|10
|Miles Stovold (Science In Sport.com)
|0:00:10.801
|11
|Jody Cundy (MBE Para-T Paracycling Team)
|0:00:10.805
|12
|Thomas Baker (Team Terminator)
|0:00:11.011
|13
|Kenneth Ayre (City of Edinburgh RC)
|0:00:11.113
|14
|Adam Welch (VC St Raphael)
|0:00:11.125
|15
|Andrew Kelly (Science In Sport.com)
|0:00:11.170
|16
|Lee Povey (Team Terminator)
|0:00:11.290
|17
|Sassan Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)
|0:00:11.532
|18
|Barnaby Swinnerton (Science In Sport.com)
|0:00:11.550
|19
|Rowan Elliott (VC St Raphael)
|0:00:11.644
|20
|Adrian Dent (Team Terminator)
|0:00:11.651
|21
|John Bagnall (CCC)
|0:00:11.757
|22
|Miles Annon (Team Terminator)
|0:00:11.818
|23
|Stephen Pulford (Bush Healthcare CRT)
|0:00:11.893
|24
|Andrew Stuart (VC St Raphael)
|0:00:12.008
|25
|Jack Webb (CC Cardiff)
|0:00:12.038
|26
|Ian Henderson
|0:00:12.049
|27
|John Coolahan (Team Terminator)
|0:00:12.400
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling)
|2
|Thomas Baker (Team Terminator)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|David Daniell (Motorpoint Cycling)
|2
|Jody Cundy (MBE Para-T Paracycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jason Kenny (Sky Track Cycling)
|2
|Miles Stovold (Science In Sport.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Crampton (Sky Track Cycling)
|2
|Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Mitchell
|2
|Philip Hindes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad)
|2
|Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling)
|2
|Philip Hindes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|David Daniell (Motorpoint Cycling)
|2
|Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com )
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jason Kenny (Sky Track Cycling)
|2
|Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad )
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Mitchell
|2
|Matthew Crampton (Sky Track Cycling )
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling)
|2
|Peter Mitchell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|David Daniell (Motorpoint Cycling)
|2
|Jason Kenny (Sky Track Cycling )
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling)
|2
|David Daniell (Motorpoint Cycling )
|3
|Jason Kenny (Sky Track Cycling)
|4
|Peter Mitchell
|5
|Matthew Crampton (Sky Track Cycling )
|6
|Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad )
|7
|Philip Hindes
|8
|Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victoria Pendleton/Jess Varnish (North West Region)
|0:00:33.743
|2
|Kayleigh Brogan/ Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh RC)
|0:00:36.653
|3
|Janet Birkmyre/Cassie Gledhill (XRT Elmy Cycles)
|0:00:37.441
|4
|Victoria Garrad/Eleanor Richardson (Swinnerton Cycles)
|0:00:37.489
|5
|Marianne Britten/Adel Tyson-Bloor (VC St Raphael A)
|0:00:39.814
|6
|Rusine Heald/Eleanor Jones (VC St Raphael B)
|0:00:40.108
|7
|Lisa Daly/Charlotte Lunt (Sport City Velo)
|0:00:40.769
|8
|Heather Bamford/Marianne Britten (VC St Raphael C)
|0:00:44.310
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victoria Pendleton/Jess Varnish (North West Region)
|0:00:33.541
|2
|Kayleigh Brogan/ Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh RC)
|0:00:35.300
|3
|Janet Birkmyre/Cassie Gledhill (XRT Elmy Cycles)
|0:00:37.457
|4
|Marianne Britten/Adel Tyson-Bloor (VC St Raphael A)
|0:00:39.782
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elizabeth Armistead (Garmin Cervélo)
|2
|Laura Trott (100% ME)
|3
|Dani King (Horizon Fitness)
|4
|Harriet Owen (Motorpoint Cycling)
|5
|Corrine Hall (Team Corridori)
|6
|Hannah Mayho (100% ME)
|7
|Ella Hopkins (VC St Raphael)
|8
|Amy Roberts (For Viored Brookvex)
|9
|Kayleigh Brogan (City of Edinburgh RC)
|10
|Lucy Garner (Motorpoint Cycling)
|11
|Donna Williams (Team Terminator)
|12
|Lisa Daly (Sport City Velo)
|13
|Hannah Rich (Horizon Fitness)
|14
|Hannah Manley (For Viored Brookvex)
|15
|Caroline Harding (AW Cycles)
|16
|Hannah Walker (Motorpoint Cycling)
|17
|Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scienceinsport.Com
|0:04:20.094
|Adam Duggleby
|Alistair Rutherford
|Adam Yates
|Gary Adamson
|2
|Hargroves Cycles
|0:04:20.751
|Jonathan Dibben
|Owain Doull
|Alistair Slater
|Peter Dibben
|3
|Cyclepremier.Com
|0:04:24.177
|Simon Wilson
|Tony Gibb
|Matt Rowe
|Jason White
|4
|Team Gwr
|0:04:28.005
|Llewellyn Kinch
|Douglas Dewey
|James Hawkins
|David Sinclair
|5
|St Raphael A Vc
|0:04:31.230
|Chris Bush
|Ben Elliott
|David Heald
|Barney Green
|Jack Storey
|6
|Agiskoviner Ct
|0:04:31.960
|James Holland-Leader
|Jack Kirk
|John Mcclelland
|Alex Wise
|7
|Cottingham Coureurs
|0:04:34.360
|John Brearley
|David Brearley
|Matthew Fenton
|John Lambert
|Richard Hooper
|8
|Planet X
|0:04:35.871
|Ian Cooper
|Oliver Davies
|James Notley
|Richard Prince
|9
|Cycles Aw
|0:04:38.522
|Stephen Bradbury
|Neil Cooper
|Nicholas English
|Rob King
|Alex Peterson
|10
|Cycles Junior Aw
|0:04:39.256
|Harry Strudley
|William Macke
|Frazier Carr
|Cameron Swarbrick
|11
|Team Tor 2000
|0:04:43.629
|Joshua Yetman
|Elliott Davis
|John Hollier
|Graeme Lackford
|12
|Birmingham University Cc
|0:04:44.957
|Disley B Xavier
|Mark Brown
|Andrew Robbins
|William Rudguard
|13
|Team Swift
|0:04:45.065
|Simon Beldon
|Blair Buss
|Andrew Jackson
|Alastair Wareham
|14
|Raphael B Vc St
|0:04:45.076
|Jason Streather
|Simon Winston
|Alan Peet
|Neil Withington
|15
|Welwyn Wheelers
|0:04:50.471
|Alex Anderson
|Joshua Maynard
|George Farrell
|Sam Gilzean
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scienceinsport.Com
|Adam Duggleby
|Alistair Rutherford
|Adam Yates
|Tim Lawson
|2
|Hargroves Cycles
|Jonathan Dibben
|Owain Doull
|Alistair Slater
|Peter Dibben
|3
|Cyclepremier.Com
|0:04:22.789
|Simon Wilson
|Tony Gibb
|Matt Rowe
|Jason White
|4
|Team Gwr
|0:04:26.999
|Llewellyn Kinch
|Douglas Dewey
|James Hawkins
|David Sinclair
|5
|St Raphael A Vc
|0:04:29.318
|Chris Bush
|Ben Elliott
|David Heald
|Barney Green
|Jack Storey
|6
|Agiskoviner Ct
|0:04:31.057
|James Holland-Leader
|Jack Kirk
|John Mcclelland
|Alex Wise
|7
|Cottingham Coureurs
|0:04:33.624
|John Brearley
|David Brearley
|Matthew Fenton
|John Hooper
|Richard Lambert
|8
|Cycles Junior Aw
|0:04:36.446
|Harry Strudley
|William Macke
|Cameron Swarbrick
|Stephen Bradbury
|9
|Cycles Aw
|0:04:35.387
|Stephen Bradbury
|Neil Cooper
|Nicholas English
|Rob King
|Alex Peterson
|10
|Birmingham University Cc
|0:04:47.407
|Disley B Xavier
|Mark Brown
|Andrew Robbins
|William Rudguard
|11
|Team Tor 2000
|0:04:38.398
|Joshua Yetman
|Elliott Davis
|John Hollier
|Graeme Lackford
|12
|Raphael B Vc St
|0:04:43.021
|Jason Streather
|Simon Winston
|Alan Peet
|Neil Withington
|13
|Team Swift
|0:04:44.128
|Simon Beldon
|Blair Buss
|Andrew Jackson
|Alastair Wareham
|14
|Welwyn Wheelers
|0:04:44.586
|Alex Anderson
|Joshua Maynard
|George Farrell
|Sam Gilzean
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy