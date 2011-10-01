Sir Chris Hoy added another national title to his palmares, breezing through to the final round in the men's sprint before overpowering suprise silver medalist Dave Daniell.

Daniell qualified second fastest in the flying 200, and went on to dispatch Jody Cundy in the first round and Matthew Rotherham in the quarterfinal before heading up against Olympian Jason Kenny in the semifinal.

In the closest match of the night, Daniell managed to beat Kenny 2-1 to move onto the gold medal final against Hoy, where he was unable to match the flying Scotsman.

Hoy gave tribute to Daniell after the race, saying, "I think when you get that morale boost and that confidence boost, it does you a lot of good, it's really good for him, I don't think he was expecting that, he got left out of the Under 23 team for the European Championships a couple of months ago, but that was his big target for the season, and he's bounced back very well from that, I'm really pleased for him, he worked very hard."

Hoy was satisfied with a second title for teh week, and is now looking foward to a careful build up to the London Olympic Games. "You want to win all the time, this is the first of five races between now and the Games, and each one becomes more important the closer you get but I want to start out the way I intend to continue, to win the last two nights has really set me up well for the start of the season and given me confidence going in to the European championships in two weeks time. It's a long time to London still, but also not a long time in the context of things."

In the bronze medal final, Kenny beat Peter Mitchell to take the final podium spot.

Jess Varnish and Victoria Pendleton showed they were in a class of their own to take home the women's team sprint title. City of Edinburgh's Jenny Davis and Kayleigh Brogan took silver overXRT Elmy Cycles' Janet Birkmyre & Cassie Gledhill.

It was the last national championships for Pendleton, who will bow out of the sport following the Olympics in August. Asked how many medals she'd won at National events, she said: "It could be something around 30, I don't actually know, it weighs about 5 kilos in medals, so yeah, it's a reinforced shopping bag, hidden away somewhere at the bottom of the wardrobe."

Lizzie Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) took a narrow victory in the women's scratch race, holding off Dani King and Laura Trott for the gold.

Full Results

Men's sprint qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling) 0:00:10.045 2 David Daniell (Motorpoint Cycling) 0:00:10.212 3 Jason Kenny (Sky Track Cycling) 0:00:10.283 4 Matthew Crampton (Sky Track Cycling) 0:00:10.285 5 Peter Mitchell 0:00:10.321 6 Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC) 0:00:10.350 7 Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad) 0:00:10.351 8 Philip Hindes 0:00:10.540 9 Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com) 0:00:10.599 10 Miles Stovold (Science In Sport.com) 0:00:10.801 11 Jody Cundy (MBE Para-T Paracycling Team) 0:00:10.805 12 Thomas Baker (Team Terminator) 0:00:11.011 13 Kenneth Ayre (City of Edinburgh RC) 0:00:11.113 14 Adam Welch (VC St Raphael) 0:00:11.125 15 Andrew Kelly (Science In Sport.com) 0:00:11.170 16 Lee Povey (Team Terminator) 0:00:11.290 17 Sassan Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC) 0:00:11.532 18 Barnaby Swinnerton (Science In Sport.com) 0:00:11.550 19 Rowan Elliott (VC St Raphael) 0:00:11.644 20 Adrian Dent (Team Terminator) 0:00:11.651 21 John Bagnall (CCC) 0:00:11.757 22 Miles Annon (Team Terminator) 0:00:11.818 23 Stephen Pulford (Bush Healthcare CRT) 0:00:11.893 24 Andrew Stuart (VC St Raphael) 0:00:12.008 25 Jack Webb (CC Cardiff) 0:00:12.038 26 Ian Henderson 0:00:12.049 27 John Coolahan (Team Terminator) 0:00:12.400

Men's sprint round 1 heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling) 2 Thomas Baker (Team Terminator)

Men's sprint round 1 heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 David Daniell (Motorpoint Cycling) 2 Jody Cundy (MBE Para-T Paracycling Team)

Men's sprint round 1 heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (Sky Track Cycling) 2 Miles Stovold (Science In Sport.com)

Men's sprint round 1 heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Crampton (Sky Track Cycling) 2 Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com)

Men's sprint round 1 heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Mitchell 2 Philip Hindes

Men's sprint round 1 heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad) 2 Kian Emadi (Tunstall Whls CC)

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling) 2 Philip Hindes

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 David Daniell (Motorpoint Cycling) 2 Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com )

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (Sky Track Cycling) 2 Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad )

Men's sprint quarterfinal heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Mitchell 2 Matthew Crampton (Sky Track Cycling )

Men's open sprint semi-finals heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling) 2 Peter Mitchell

Men's open sprint semi-finals heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 David Daniell (Motorpoint Cycling) 2 Jason Kenny (Sky Track Cycling )

Men's open sprint final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Hoy (Sky Track Cycling) 2 David Daniell (Motorpoint Cycling ) 3 Jason Kenny (Sky Track Cycling) 4 Peter Mitchell 5 Matthew Crampton (Sky Track Cycling ) 6 Lewis Oliva (Bristol Cycling Development Squad ) 7 Philip Hindes 8 Matthew Rotherham (Science In Sport.com)

Women's team sprint qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton/Jess Varnish (North West Region) 0:00:33.743 2 Kayleigh Brogan/ Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh RC) 0:00:36.653 3 Janet Birkmyre/Cassie Gledhill (XRT Elmy Cycles) 0:00:37.441 4 Victoria Garrad/Eleanor Richardson (Swinnerton Cycles) 0:00:37.489 5 Marianne Britten/Adel Tyson-Bloor (VC St Raphael A) 0:00:39.814 6 Rusine Heald/Eleanor Jones (VC St Raphael B) 0:00:40.108 7 Lisa Daly/Charlotte Lunt (Sport City Velo) 0:00:40.769 8 Heather Bamford/Marianne Britten (VC St Raphael C) 0:00:44.310

Women's team sprint final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Victoria Pendleton/Jess Varnish (North West Region) 0:00:33.541 2 Kayleigh Brogan/ Jenny Davis (City of Edinburgh RC) 0:00:35.300 3 Janet Birkmyre/Cassie Gledhill (XRT Elmy Cycles) 0:00:37.457 4 Marianne Britten/Adel Tyson-Bloor (VC St Raphael A) 0:00:39.782

Women's scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elizabeth Armistead (Garmin Cervélo) 2 Laura Trott (100% ME) 3 Dani King (Horizon Fitness) 4 Harriet Owen (Motorpoint Cycling) 5 Corrine Hall (Team Corridori) 6 Hannah Mayho (100% ME) 7 Ella Hopkins (VC St Raphael) 8 Amy Roberts (For Viored Brookvex) 9 Kayleigh Brogan (City of Edinburgh RC) 10 Lucy Garner (Motorpoint Cycling) 11 Donna Williams (Team Terminator) 12 Lisa Daly (Sport City Velo) 13 Hannah Rich (Horizon Fitness) 14 Hannah Manley (For Viored Brookvex) 15 Caroline Harding (AW Cycles) 16 Hannah Walker (Motorpoint Cycling) 17 Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC)

Men's team pursuit qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scienceinsport.Com 0:04:20.094 Adam Duggleby Alistair Rutherford Adam Yates Gary Adamson 2 Hargroves Cycles 0:04:20.751 Jonathan Dibben Owain Doull Alistair Slater Peter Dibben 3 Cyclepremier.Com 0:04:24.177 Simon Wilson Tony Gibb Matt Rowe Jason White 4 Team Gwr 0:04:28.005 Llewellyn Kinch Douglas Dewey James Hawkins David Sinclair 5 St Raphael A Vc 0:04:31.230 Chris Bush Ben Elliott David Heald Barney Green Jack Storey 6 Agiskoviner Ct 0:04:31.960 James Holland-Leader Jack Kirk John Mcclelland Alex Wise 7 Cottingham Coureurs 0:04:34.360 John Brearley David Brearley Matthew Fenton John Lambert Richard Hooper 8 Planet X 0:04:35.871 Ian Cooper Oliver Davies James Notley Richard Prince 9 Cycles Aw 0:04:38.522 Stephen Bradbury Neil Cooper Nicholas English Rob King Alex Peterson 10 Cycles Junior Aw 0:04:39.256 Harry Strudley William Macke Frazier Carr Cameron Swarbrick 11 Team Tor 2000 0:04:43.629 Joshua Yetman Elliott Davis John Hollier Graeme Lackford 12 Birmingham University Cc 0:04:44.957 Disley B Xavier Mark Brown Andrew Robbins William Rudguard 13 Team Swift 0:04:45.065 Simon Beldon Blair Buss Andrew Jackson Alastair Wareham 14 Raphael B Vc St 0:04:45.076 Jason Streather Simon Winston Alan Peet Neil Withington 15 Welwyn Wheelers 0:04:50.471 Alex Anderson Joshua Maynard George Farrell Sam Gilzean