Hoy takes his third title in the team sprint
James wins the women's sprint title
Day 5: Men: Omnium, Team Sprint; Women: Keirin, Madison, Team Pursuit -
Sir Chris Hoy sealed his third British national title of the week in the team sprint event alongside Jason Kenny and 41 year-old former Olympic Champion, Jason Queally on the final day of action at the National Track Championships in Manchester.
The final saw them pitted against Great Britain squad compatriots Ross Edgar, Pete Mitchell and Dave Daniell, after a breathtaking display of speed and power from both teams. But it was Hoy who had the last say, as he brought the team home in the final lap to take the title and cap an outstanding start to his track season.
"My performances have been better than I expected bearing in mind that none of us are really fresh, we have a couple of weeks to the Europeans where we will be looking to progress and again you would expect the performances to improve so it's a really good starting point. (The Championships) have been at the top end of my expectations. In terms of the overall plan this is right up there with as good as I could have expected," Hoy said.
In other titles decided on the last day of competition, Becky James produced a dominant display in the Women's Keirin race to take gold, making her a double national champion following her victory in the sprint event on Friday. Going into the final two laps, James powered to the front and held off the rest of the field to take the win with ease.
"Friday was awesome, I was so happy with the flying sprint, a personal best on a 250m track and a 11:22,” she said. “All the sprints went how I wanted them too and today I had my head screwed on, I kept my gap and no one wanted to come round so I kept watching and then with a lap and a half to go I just hit it hard and controlled the pace."
In the women’s team pursuit, gold went to the Horizon Fitness team who caught a young Motorpoint outfit after less than 100 seconds of the final, having set off at a scorching pace.
“We are going well at the moment but we've had a week's racing in our legs so I think our times are getting better and better. We went out with a plan and it worked," current team pursuit world champion Dani King said.
Newly crowned junior road race world champion Lucy Garner was on the podium again at the Manchester velodrome as she joined Harriet Owen to win gold in the junior women's madison. The pairing came back from an eight point deficit after two sprints to win three of the next four and catch and overtake the defending champions Hannah Walker and Hannah Barnes. A small but high quality field produced some compelling racing, with Barnes and Walker really going off well only to be pegged back by Garner and Owen who came at them hard in the final four sprints.
Jonathan Mould is the men’s national omnium champion after a very consistent performance across the four events: he won the flying lap and the elimination race, and was second in the scratch and third in the points race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC)
|2
|Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo)
|3
|Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whls CC)
|4
|Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh RC)
|5
|Cassie Gledhill (XRT Elmy Cycles)
|6
|Lauren Quenby (Newcastle RC 2001)
|7
|Jessica Anderson (Maxgear RT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|North West Region A
|0:00:44.262
|Jason Kenny
|Jason Queally
|Chris Hoy
|2
|North West Region B
|0:00:44.678
|Ross Edgar
|Peter Mitchell
|David Daniell
|3
|North West Region C
|0:00:45.019
|Kian Emadi
|Philip Hindes
|Liam Phillips
|4
|Scienceinsport.Com
|0:00:47.113
|Andrew Kelly
|Matthew Rotherham
|Miles Stovold
|5
|City Of Edinburgh Rc
|0:00:47.143
|Kenneth Ayre
|Bruce Croall
|John Paul
|DNS
|Para T Paracycling Team
|Jon-Allan Butterworth
|Terry Byrne
|Jody Cundy
|7
|St Raphael Vc
|0:00:49.588
|Rowan Elliott
|David Heald
|Adam Welch
|DNS
|Team Terminator A
|Miles Annon
|Thomas Baker
|Lee Povey
|9
|Team Terminator B
|0:00:50.957
|John Coolahan
|Adrian Dent
|Le Grys D
|10
|Blazing Saddles Cycles
|0:00:53.096
|Mike Brampton
|Robert Mortlock
|Richard St Pierre
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scienceinsport.Com
|0:00:47.279
|Andrew Kelly
|Matthew Rotherham
|Miles Stovold
|2
|City Of Edinburgh Rc
|0:00:48.019
|Kenneth Ayre
|Bruce Croall
|John Paul
|3
|North West Region C
|0:00:45.181
|Kian Emadi
|Philip Hindes
|Liam Phillips
|4
|Para T Paracycling Team
|0:00:48.880
|Jon-Allan Butterworth
|Terry Byrne
|Jody Cundy
|5
|North West Region B
|0:00:44.888
|Ross Edgar
|Peter Mitchell
|David Daniell
|6
|Team Terminator A
|0:00:49.986
|Miles Annon
|Thomas Baker
|Lee Povey
|7
|North West Region A
|0:00:44.096
|Jason Kenny
|Sir Chris Hoy
|Jason Queally
|8
|St Raphael Vc
|0:00:44.096
|Rowan Elliott
|David Heald
|Adam Welch
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|North West Region A
|0:00:44.372
|Jason Kenny
|Sir Chris Hoy
|Matt Crampton
|2
|North West Region B
|0:00:45.142
|Ross Edgar
|Peter Mitchell
|David Daniell
|3
|North West Region C
|0:00:46.123
|Kian Emadi
|Philip Hindes
|Lewis Oliva
|4
|City Of Edinburgh Rc
|0:00:47.802
|Kenneth Ayre
|Bruce Croall
|John Paul
|5
|Scienceinsport.Com
|0:00:48.673
|Andrew Kelly
|Matthew Rotherham
|Miles Stovold
|6
|Para T Paracycling Team
|0:00:48.711
|Jon-Allan Butterworth
|Terry Byrne
|Jody Cundy
|7
|Team Terminator A
|0:00:48.962
|Miles Annon
|Thomas Baker
|Lee Povey
|8
|St Raphael Vc
|0:00:49.546
|Rowan Elliott
|David Heald
|Adam Welch
|9
|Team Terminator B
|0:00:51.648
|John Coolahan
|Adrian Dent
|Le Grys D
|10
|Blazing Saddles Cycles
|0:00:56.415
|Mike Brampton
|Robert Mortlock
|Richard St Pierre
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Horizon Fitness
|Dani King
|Joanna Rowsell
|Sarah Storey
|OVL
|Motorpoint Cycling
|Hannah Barnes
|Lucy Garner
|Harriet Owen
|3
|For Viored Brookvex
|Amy Roberts
|Rohan Battison
|Hannah Manley
|OVL
|St Raphael A Vc
|Marianne Britten
|Ella Hopkins
|Hannah Layland
|5
|St Raphael B Vc
|0:03:53.829
|Eleanor Jones
|Harriet Whewell
|Adel Tyson-Bloor
|6
|Lichfield City Cc
|0:04:03.440
|Elizabeth Clayton
|Helen Clayton
|Alison Holmes
|7
|Cycles Aw
|0:04:04.665
|Caroline Harding
|Nicci Meadows
|Cheryl Owens
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Horizon Fitness
|0:03:25.235
|Dani King
|Joanna Rowsell
|Sarah Storey
|2
|Motorpoint Cycling
|0:03:42.945
|Hannah Barnes
|Lucy Garner
|Harriet Owen
|3
|For Viored Brookvex
|0:03:49.648
|Amy Roberts
|Rohan Battison
|Hannah Manley
|4
|St Raphael A Vc
|0:03:53.468
|Marianne Britten
|Ella Hopkins
|Hannah Layland
|5
|St Raphael B Vc
|0:03:54.635
|Eleanor Jones
|Harriet Whewell
|Adel Tyson-Bloor
|6
|Lichfield City Cc
|0:04:03.753
|Elizabeth Clayton
|Helen Clayton
|Alison Holmes
|7
|Cycles Aw
|0:04:04.888
|Caroline Harding
|Nicci Meadows
|Cheryl Owens
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simon Yates (100% ME)
|2
|Jonathan Mould (100% ME)
|3
|Joseph Kelly (100% ME)
|4
|Adam Yates (scienceinsport.com)
|5
|Thomas Moses (100% ME)
|6 (-1 lap)
|Alistair Rutherford (scienceinsport.com)
|7
|Chris Nicholson (Lotto-Predictor)
|8
|Richard Prince (Planet X)
|9
|Mark Christian (100% ME)
|10
|Erick Rowsell (100% ME)
|11
|Courtney Rowe (Cardiff JIF)
|12
|Chris Bush (VC St Raphael)
|13
|James Holland-Leader (Agiskoviner CT)
|14
|Symon Lewis (Edwardes)
|15
|John Mcclelland (Agiskoviner CT)
|16
|John Brearley (Cottingham Coureurs)
|17
|James Rutherford (scienceinsport.com)
|18
|Callum Watson (City of Edinburgh RC)
|19
|Adam Duggleby (scienceinsport.com)
|20 (-2 laps)
|Jason Streather (VC St Raphael)
|21
|Andrew Stuart (VC St Raphael)
|22 (-3 laps)
|Iain Cook (VC Londres)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jon Mould (100% ME)
|2
|Alistair Rutherford (Science in Sport.com)
|3
|Adam Duggleby (Science in Sport.com)
|4
|Adam Yates (Science in Sport.com)
|5
|Simon Yates (100% ME)
|6
|Mark Christian (100% ME)
|7
|Joseph Kelly (100% ME)
|8
|Chris Nicholson (LPR)
|9
|Tom Moses (100% Me)
|10
|James Rutherford (Science in Sport.com)
|11
|Erik Rowsell (100% ME)
|12
|Simon Lewis (Edwardes)
|13
|Richard Prince (Planet X)
|14
|John Mcclelland (Agiskoviner)
|15
|Chris Bush (VC St Raphael)
|16
|Iain Cook (VC De Londres)
|17
|Callum Watson (, City of Edinburgh)
|18
|Courtney Rowe (Cardiff Jif)
|19
|John Brearley (Cottingham Couriers)
|20
|Ian Cooper (Planet X)
|21
|Jason Streather (VC St Raphael)
|22
|James Holland-Leader (Agiskoviner)
|23
|Andrew Stuart (VC St Raphael)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (100% ME)
|2
|Alistair Rutherford (Science in Sport.com)
|33
|pts
|3
|Jon Mould (100% ME)
|30
|4
|Adam Yates (Science in Sport.com)
|30
|5
|Joseph Kelly (100% ME)
|29
|6
|Chris Nicholson (LPR)
|22
|7
|Erik Rowsell (100% ME)
|21
|8
|Adam Duggleby (Science in Sport.com)
|20
|9
|Tom Moses (100% Me)
|8
|10
|Mark Christian (100% ME)
|5
|11
|Ian Cooper (Planet X)
|2
|12
|Richard Prince (Planet X)
|2
|13
|Alex Wise (Agiskoviner)
|2
|14
|John Mcclelland (Agiskoviner)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Mould (100% ME)
|2
|Simon Yates (100% ME)
|0:00:14.249
|3
|Richard Prince (Planet X)
|0:00:14.345
|4
|Adam Yates (Science in Sport.com)
|0:00:14.524
|5
|Joseph Kelly (100% ME)
|0:00:14.555
|6
|John Mcclelland (Agiskoviner)
|0:00:14.557
|7
|Adam Duggleby (Science in Sport.com)
|0:00:14.628
|8
|Alistair Rutherford (Science in Sport.com)
|0:00:14.703
|9
|Erik Rowsell (100% ME)
|0:00:14.806
|10
|Simon Lewis (Edwardes)
|0:00:14.852
|11
|Andrew Stuart (VC St Raphael)
|0:00:14.908
|12
|Mark Christian (100% ME)
|0:00:15.044
|13
|Scott Burns (Manchester Wheelers)
|0:00:15.052
|14
|Alex Wise (Agiskoviner)
|0:00:15.055
|15
|Chris Nicholson (LPR)
|0:00:15.243
|16
|Tom Moses (100% ME)
|0:00:15.244
|17
|Callum Watson (, City of Edinburgh)
|0:00:15.342
|18
|Iain Cook (VC De Londres)
|0:00:15.366
|19
|Ian Cooper (Planet X)
|0:00:15.484
|20
|Chris Bush (VC St Raphael)
|0:00:15.529
|21
|Jason Streather (VC St Raphael)
|0:00:15.731
|22
|James Holland-Leader (Agiskoviner)
|0:00:15.749
|23
|John Brearley (Cottingham Couriers)
|0:00:15.809
|24
|Courtney Rowe (Cardiff Jif)
|0:00:15.816
|25
|James Rutherford (Science in Sport.com)
|0:00:15.830
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Mould (100% ME)
|2
|Simon Yates (100% ME)
|7
|pts
|3
|Adam Yates (scienceinsport.com)
|8
|4
|Alistair Rutherford (scienceinsport.com)
|17
|5
|Joseph Kelly (100% ME)
|18
|6
|Richard Prince (Planet X)
|20
|7
|Chris Nicholson (Lotto-Predictor)
|35
|8
|Mark Christian (100% ME)
|36
|9
|Erick Rowsell (100% ME)
|37
|10
|Adam Duggleby (scienceinsport.com)
|37
|11
|Thomas Moses (100% ME)
|37
|12
|John Mcclelland (Agiskoviner CT)
|39
|13
|Symon Lewis (Edwardes)
|48
|14
|Chris Bush (VC St Raphael)
|50
|15
|Courtney Rowe (Cardiff JIF)
|62
|16
|James Rutherford (scienceinsport.com)
|70
|17
|James Holland-Leader (Agiskoviner CT)
|70
|18
|Callum Watson (City of Edinburgh RC)
|73
|19
|Andrew Stuart (VC St Raphael)
|74
|20
|John Brearley (Cottingham Coureurs)
|75
|21
|Iain Cook (VC Londres)
|79
|22
|Jason Streather (VC St Raphael)
|80
