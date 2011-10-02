Trending

Hoy takes his third title in the team sprint

James wins the women's sprint title

Sir Chris Hoy models the new Sky Kit.

(Image credit: British Cycling)

Sir Chris Hoy sealed his third British national title of the week in the team sprint event alongside Jason Kenny and 41 year-old former Olympic Champion, Jason Queally on the final day of action at the National Track Championships in Manchester.

The final saw them pitted against Great Britain squad compatriots Ross Edgar, Pete Mitchell and Dave Daniell, after a breathtaking display of speed and power from both teams. But it was Hoy who had the last say, as he brought the team home in the final lap to take the title and cap an outstanding start to his track season.

"My performances have been better than I expected bearing in mind that none of us are really fresh, we have a couple of weeks to the Europeans where we will be looking to progress and again you would expect the performances to improve so it's a really good starting point. (The Championships) have been at the top end of my expectations. In terms of the overall plan this is right up there with as good as I could have expected," Hoy said.

In other titles decided on the last day of competition, Becky James produced a dominant display in the Women's Keirin race to take gold, making her a double national champion following her victory in the sprint event on Friday. Going into the final two laps, James powered to the front and held off the rest of the field to take the win with ease.

"Friday was awesome, I was so happy with the flying sprint, a personal best on a 250m track and a 11:22,” she said. “All the sprints went how I wanted them too and today I had my head screwed on, I kept my gap and no one wanted to come round so I kept watching and then with a lap and a half to go I just hit it hard and controlled the pace."

In the women’s team pursuit, gold went to the Horizon Fitness team who caught a young Motorpoint outfit after less than 100 seconds of the final, having set off at a scorching pace.

“We are going well at the moment but we've had a week's racing in our legs so I think our times are getting better and better. We went out with a plan and it worked," current team pursuit world champion Dani King said.

Newly crowned junior road race world champion Lucy Garner was on the podium again at the Manchester velodrome as she joined Harriet Owen to win gold in the junior women's madison. The pairing came back from an eight point deficit after two sprints to win three of the next four and catch and overtake the defending champions Hannah Walker and Hannah Barnes. A small but high quality field produced some compelling racing, with Barnes and Walker really going off well only to be pegged back by Garner and Owen who came at them hard in the final four sprints.

Jonathan Mould is the men’s national omnium champion after a very consistent performance across the four events: he won the flying lap and the elimination race, and was second in the scratch and third in the points race.

Full Results

Women's Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rebecca James (Abergavenny RC)
2Jessica Crampton (Sport City Velo)
3Victoria Williamson (Welwyn Whls CC)
4Emma Baird (City of Edinburgh RC)
5Cassie Gledhill (XRT Elmy Cycles)
6Lauren Quenby (Newcastle RC 2001)
7Jessica Anderson (Maxgear RT)

Men's team sprint final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1North West Region A0:00:44.262
Jason Kenny
Jason Queally
Chris Hoy
2North West Region B0:00:44.678
Ross Edgar
Peter Mitchell
David Daniell
3North West Region C0:00:45.019
Kian Emadi
Philip Hindes
Liam Phillips
4Scienceinsport.Com0:00:47.113
Andrew Kelly
Matthew Rotherham
Miles Stovold
5City Of Edinburgh Rc0:00:47.143
Kenneth Ayre
Bruce Croall
John Paul
DNSPara T Paracycling Team
Jon-Allan Butterworth
Terry Byrne
Jody Cundy
7St Raphael Vc0:00:49.588
Rowan Elliott
David Heald
Adam Welch
DNSTeam Terminator A
Miles Annon
Thomas Baker
Lee Povey
9Team Terminator B0:00:50.957
John Coolahan
Adrian Dent
Le Grys D
10Blazing Saddles Cycles0:00:53.096
Mike Brampton
Robert Mortlock
Richard St Pierre

Team Sprint Semi-Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scienceinsport.Com0:00:47.279
Andrew Kelly
Matthew Rotherham
Miles Stovold
2City Of Edinburgh Rc0:00:48.019
Kenneth Ayre
Bruce Croall
John Paul
3North West Region C0:00:45.181
Kian Emadi
Philip Hindes
Liam Phillips
4Para T Paracycling Team0:00:48.880
Jon-Allan Butterworth
Terry Byrne
Jody Cundy
5North West Region B0:00:44.888
Ross Edgar
Peter Mitchell
David Daniell
6Team Terminator A0:00:49.986
Miles Annon
Thomas Baker
Lee Povey
7North West Region A0:00:44.096
Jason Kenny
Sir Chris Hoy
Jason Queally
8St Raphael Vc0:00:44.096
Rowan Elliott
David Heald
Adam Welch

Team Sprint Qualification Round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1North West Region A0:00:44.372
Jason Kenny
Sir Chris Hoy
Matt Crampton
2North West Region B0:00:45.142
Ross Edgar
Peter Mitchell
David Daniell
3North West Region C0:00:46.123
Kian Emadi
Philip Hindes
Lewis Oliva
4City Of Edinburgh Rc0:00:47.802
Kenneth Ayre
Bruce Croall
John Paul
5Scienceinsport.Com0:00:48.673
Andrew Kelly
Matthew Rotherham
Miles Stovold
6Para T Paracycling Team0:00:48.711
Jon-Allan Butterworth
Terry Byrne
Jody Cundy
7Team Terminator A0:00:48.962
Miles Annon
Thomas Baker
Lee Povey
8St Raphael Vc0:00:49.546
Rowan Elliott
David Heald
Adam Welch
9Team Terminator B0:00:51.648
John Coolahan
Adrian Dent
Le Grys D
10Blazing Saddles Cycles0:00:56.415
Mike Brampton
Robert Mortlock
Richard St Pierre

Women's team pursuit final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Horizon Fitness
Dani King
Joanna Rowsell
Sarah Storey
OVLMotorpoint Cycling
Hannah Barnes
Lucy Garner
Harriet Owen
3For Viored Brookvex
Amy Roberts
Rohan Battison
Hannah Manley
OVLSt Raphael A Vc
Marianne Britten
Ella Hopkins
Hannah Layland
5St Raphael B Vc0:03:53.829
Eleanor Jones
Harriet Whewell
Adel Tyson-Bloor
6Lichfield City Cc0:04:03.440
Elizabeth Clayton
Helen Clayton
Alison Holmes
7Cycles Aw0:04:04.665
Caroline Harding
Nicci Meadows
Cheryl Owens

Women's team pursuit qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Horizon Fitness0:03:25.235
Dani King
Joanna Rowsell
Sarah Storey
2Motorpoint Cycling0:03:42.945
Hannah Barnes
Lucy Garner
Harriet Owen
3For Viored Brookvex0:03:49.648
Amy Roberts
Rohan Battison
Hannah Manley
4St Raphael A Vc0:03:53.468
Marianne Britten
Ella Hopkins
Hannah Layland
5St Raphael B Vc0:03:54.635
Eleanor Jones
Harriet Whewell
Adel Tyson-Bloor
6Lichfield City Cc0:04:03.753
Elizabeth Clayton
Helen Clayton
Alison Holmes
7Cycles Aw0:04:04.888
Caroline Harding
Nicci Meadows
Cheryl Owens

Men's Omnium Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Yates (100% ME)
2Jonathan Mould (100% ME)
3Joseph Kelly (100% ME)
4Adam Yates (scienceinsport.com)
5Thomas Moses (100% ME)
6 (-1 lap)Alistair Rutherford (scienceinsport.com)
7Chris Nicholson (Lotto-Predictor)
8Richard Prince (Planet X)
9Mark Christian (100% ME)
10Erick Rowsell (100% ME)
11Courtney Rowe (Cardiff JIF)
12Chris Bush (VC St Raphael)
13James Holland-Leader (Agiskoviner CT)
14Symon Lewis (Edwardes)
15John Mcclelland (Agiskoviner CT)
16John Brearley (Cottingham Coureurs)
17James Rutherford (scienceinsport.com)
18Callum Watson (City of Edinburgh RC)
19Adam Duggleby (scienceinsport.com)
20 (-2 laps)Jason Streather (VC St Raphael)
21Andrew Stuart (VC St Raphael)
22 (-3 laps)Iain Cook (VC Londres)

Men's Omnium Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jon Mould (100% ME)
2Alistair Rutherford (Science in Sport.com)
3Adam Duggleby (Science in Sport.com)
4Adam Yates (Science in Sport.com)
5Simon Yates (100% ME)
6Mark Christian (100% ME)
7Joseph Kelly (100% ME)
8Chris Nicholson (LPR)
9Tom Moses (100% Me)
10James Rutherford (Science in Sport.com)
11Erik Rowsell (100% ME)
12Simon Lewis (Edwardes)
13Richard Prince (Planet X)
14John Mcclelland (Agiskoviner)
15Chris Bush (VC St Raphael)
16Iain Cook (VC De Londres)
17Callum Watson (, City of Edinburgh)
18Courtney Rowe (Cardiff Jif)
19John Brearley (Cottingham Couriers)
20Ian Cooper (Planet X)
21Jason Streather (VC St Raphael)
22James Holland-Leader (Agiskoviner)
23Andrew Stuart (VC St Raphael)

Men's Omnium Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (100% ME)
2Alistair Rutherford (Science in Sport.com)33pts
3Jon Mould (100% ME)30
4Adam Yates (Science in Sport.com)30
5Joseph Kelly (100% ME)29
6Chris Nicholson (LPR)22
7Erik Rowsell (100% ME)21
8Adam Duggleby (Science in Sport.com)20
9Tom Moses (100% Me)8
10Mark Christian (100% ME)5
11Ian Cooper (Planet X)2
12Richard Prince (Planet X)2
13Alex Wise (Agiskoviner)2
14John Mcclelland (Agiskoviner)1

Men's Omnium 250m Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Mould (100% ME)
2Simon Yates (100% ME)0:00:14.249
3Richard Prince (Planet X)0:00:14.345
4Adam Yates (Science in Sport.com)0:00:14.524
5Joseph Kelly (100% ME)0:00:14.555
6John Mcclelland (Agiskoviner)0:00:14.557
7Adam Duggleby (Science in Sport.com)0:00:14.628
8Alistair Rutherford (Science in Sport.com)0:00:14.703
9Erik Rowsell (100% ME)0:00:14.806
10Simon Lewis (Edwardes)0:00:14.852
11Andrew Stuart (VC St Raphael)0:00:14.908
12Mark Christian (100% ME)0:00:15.044
13Scott Burns (Manchester Wheelers)0:00:15.052
14Alex Wise (Agiskoviner)0:00:15.055
15Chris Nicholson (LPR)0:00:15.243
16Tom Moses (100% ME)0:00:15.244
17Callum Watson (, City of Edinburgh)0:00:15.342
18Iain Cook (VC De Londres)0:00:15.366
19Ian Cooper (Planet X)0:00:15.484
20Chris Bush (VC St Raphael)0:00:15.529
21Jason Streather (VC St Raphael)0:00:15.731
22James Holland-Leader (Agiskoviner)0:00:15.749
23John Brearley (Cottingham Couriers)0:00:15.809
24Courtney Rowe (Cardiff Jif)0:00:15.816
25James Rutherford (Science in Sport.com)0:00:15.830

Men's Omnium - Final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Mould (100% ME)
2Simon Yates (100% ME)7pts
3Adam Yates (scienceinsport.com)8
4Alistair Rutherford (scienceinsport.com)17
5Joseph Kelly (100% ME)18
6Richard Prince (Planet X)20
7Chris Nicholson (Lotto-Predictor)35
8Mark Christian (100% ME)36
9Erick Rowsell (100% ME)37
10Adam Duggleby (scienceinsport.com)37
11Thomas Moses (100% ME)37
12John Mcclelland (Agiskoviner CT)39
13Symon Lewis (Edwardes)48
14Chris Bush (VC St Raphael)50
15Courtney Rowe (Cardiff JIF)62
16James Rutherford (scienceinsport.com)70
17James Holland-Leader (Agiskoviner CT)70
18Callum Watson (City of Edinburgh RC)73
19Andrew Stuart (VC St Raphael)74
20John Brearley (Cottingham Coureurs)75
21Iain Cook (VC Londres)79
22Jason Streather (VC St Raphael)80

