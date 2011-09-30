Rotherham powers to kilo victory
Joanna Rowsell runs away with Gold in Individual Pursuit
Day 2: Men: Points Race, Kilo; Women: Individual Pursuit; Para Flying 200m -
Matt Rotherham (SiS) became the first rider to win both a senior and junior title in the same year as he rode superbly to win the men's 1 kilometre time trial (kilo) on Day 2 of the British National Track Championships in Manchester.
Rotherham became the first rider to achieve the feat as he clocked a time of 1:03.671, just shy of the national record - and it was fast enough to see off the challenge of endurance rider and newly crowned National pursuit champion, Steven Burke, who won the silver medal. Paralympic Champion Jody Cundy rode well to take the bronze medal.
Former World Team Pursuit Champion Joanna Rowsell won the Women's Individual pursuit as she put in a gutsy performance to defeat fellow team Great Britain teammate Laura Trott in a closely fought contest for Gold. Wendy Houvenaghel also narrowly beat Sarah Storey for the Bronze medal but there was consolation for the Para Cycling World Champion in the knowledge she'd broken a world record for the C5 class.
Jon-Allen Butterworth continued his superb form at the event as he broke yet another world record (MC5) to clock a time of 10.897 in the Para Cycling 200m TT and take Gold. The tandem pairing of Aileen McGlynn and Helen Scott secured silver, narrowly missing out on breaking a world record of their own.
Pete Kennaugh won an entertaining points race to cap off the evening's events, fighting off stiff competition from 100% ME riders, Jon Mould and Mark Christian, who secured silver and bronze respectively.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh
|85
|pts
|2
|Jon Mould
|67
|3
|Mark Christian
|64
|4
|Simon Yates
|60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Rotherham SIS
|0:01:03.671
|2
|Steven Burke TUK
|0:01:03.941
|3
|Sam Harrison %ME
|0:01:04.790
|4
|Bruce Croall CED
|0:01:05.382
|5
|Jody Cundy PAR
|0:01:05.846
|6
|Ben Elliott VCR
|0:01:06.316
|7
|Kenneth Ayre CED
|0:01:07.334
|8
|Ieuan Williams CCC
|0:01:08.365
|9
|Scott Burns MAW
|0:01:08.588
|10
|Dave Heald VCR
|0:01:08.749
|11
|Rowan Elliot VCR
|0:01:08.930
|12
|Alex Wise ACT
|0:01:09.633
|13
|John McClelland AGI
|0:01:10.141
|14
|Trevor Burke FRT
|0:01:10.345
|15
|Brice Dyer VCR
|0:01:10.889
|16
|Andrew Stuart VCR
|0:01:11.067
|17
|John Coolahan TTR
|0:01:12.000
|18
|Xavier B Disley BIR
|0:01:12.230
|19
|Peter Cullen SBC
|0:01:13.210
|20
|Oliver Lougheed BCS
|0:01:14.523
|21
|Mark Brown BIR
|0:01:21.024
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|WR*1
|Jon Allan Butterworth
|0:00:10.897
|WR*2
|Aileen McGlynn/Helen Scott
|0:00:11.481
|3
|Neil Fachie Barney Storey
|0:00:10.332
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joanna Rowsell HRF
|0:03:37.350
|2
|Laura Trott MLG
|0:03:46.300
|3
|Wendy HouvenaghelBCR
|0:03:41.070
|4
|Sarah Storey HRF
|0:03:45.070
|5
|Dani King HFT
|0:03:40.150
|6
|Elizabeth Armitstead GAR
|0:03:46.210
|7
|Hannah Mayho %ME
|0:03:48.580
|8
|Katie Colclough HTC
|0:03:54.520
|9
|Corrine Hall TCO
|0:03:58.330
|10
|Amy Roberts FVB
|0:04:00.500
|11
|Hannah Barnes MPT
|0:04:08.470
|12
|Ella Hopkins VCR
|0:04:04.290
|13
|Hannah Walker MPT
|0:04:14.360
|14
|Kayleigh Brogan CED
|0:04:09.340
|15
|Louise Haston CEO
|0:04:08.000
|16
|Rebecca Aicheler CAJ
|0:04:14.420
|17
|Harriet Whewell VSR
|0:04:03.043
|18
|Hannah Manley FVB
|0:04:19.000
|19
|Nicci Meadows AWC
|0:04:17.080
|20
|Crystal Lane ARC
|0:04:21.220
|21
|Vicki Wade MAX
|0:04:36.130
|22
|Cheryl Owens AWC
|0:04:43.040
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joanna Rowsell HRF
|0:03:30.474
|2
|Laura Trott MLG
|0:03:33.272
|3
|Wendy Houvenaghel BCR
|0:03:32.263
|4
|Sarah Storey HRF
|0:03:33.248
|5
|Dani King HFT
|0:03:36.640
|6
|Elizabeth Armitstead GAR
|0:03:39.919
|7
|Hannah Mayho %ME
|0:03:42.687
|8
|Katie Colclough HTC
|0:03:44.188
