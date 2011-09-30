Image 1 of 8 The elite women were setting some fast times in the individual pursuit. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 8 The medals ready to be awarded, sitting on top of the national champion's jersey. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 3 of 8 The men's kilo was hotly contested. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 4 of 8 Coming round the final bend... (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 5 of 8 Sprinting out of the saddle in the first lap of the Kilo. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 6 of 8 Gritting the teeth going into the final lap of the kilo. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 7 of 8 Katie Colclough wasn't at her best as she raced to a time of 3:54.20. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: British Cycling)

Matt Rotherham (SiS) became the first rider to win both a senior and junior title in the same year as he rode superbly to win the men's 1 kilometre time trial (kilo) on Day 2 of the British National Track Championships in Manchester.

Rotherham became the first rider to achieve the feat as he clocked a time of 1:03.671, just shy of the national record - and it was fast enough to see off the challenge of endurance rider and newly crowned National pursuit champion, Steven Burke, who won the silver medal. Paralympic Champion Jody Cundy rode well to take the bronze medal.

Former World Team Pursuit Champion Joanna Rowsell won the Women's Individual pursuit as she put in a gutsy performance to defeat fellow team Great Britain teammate Laura Trott in a closely fought contest for Gold. Wendy Houvenaghel also narrowly beat Sarah Storey for the Bronze medal but there was consolation for the Para Cycling World Champion in the knowledge she'd broken a world record for the C5 class.

Jon-Allen Butterworth continued his superb form at the event as he broke yet another world record (MC5) to clock a time of 10.897 in the Para Cycling 200m TT and take Gold. The tandem pairing of Aileen McGlynn and Helen Scott secured silver, narrowly missing out on breaking a world record of their own.

Pete Kennaugh won an entertaining points race to cap off the evening's events, fighting off stiff competition from 100% ME riders, Jon Mould and Mark Christian, who secured silver and bronze respectively.

Elite Men Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh 85 pts 2 Jon Mould 67 3 Mark Christian 64 4 Simon Yates 60

Elite Men Kilo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Rotherham SIS 0:01:03.671 2 Steven Burke TUK 0:01:03.941 3 Sam Harrison %ME 0:01:04.790 4 Bruce Croall CED 0:01:05.382 5 Jody Cundy PAR 0:01:05.846 6 Ben Elliott VCR 0:01:06.316 7 Kenneth Ayre CED 0:01:07.334 8 Ieuan Williams CCC 0:01:08.365 9 Scott Burns MAW 0:01:08.588 10 Dave Heald VCR 0:01:08.749 11 Rowan Elliot VCR 0:01:08.930 12 Alex Wise ACT 0:01:09.633 13 John McClelland AGI 0:01:10.141 14 Trevor Burke FRT 0:01:10.345 15 Brice Dyer VCR 0:01:10.889 16 Andrew Stuart VCR 0:01:11.067 17 John Coolahan TTR 0:01:12.000 18 Xavier B Disley BIR 0:01:12.230 19 Peter Cullen SBC 0:01:13.210 20 Oliver Lougheed BCS 0:01:14.523 21 Mark Brown BIR 0:01:21.024

Paracycling 200m # Rider Name (Country) Team Result WR*1 Jon Allan Butterworth 0:00:10.897 WR*2 Aileen McGlynn/Helen Scott 0:00:11.481 3 Neil Fachie Barney Storey 0:00:10.332

Elite Women Individual Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanna Rowsell HRF 0:03:37.350 2 Laura Trott MLG 0:03:46.300 3 Wendy HouvenaghelBCR 0:03:41.070 4 Sarah Storey HRF 0:03:45.070 5 Dani King HFT 0:03:40.150 6 Elizabeth Armitstead GAR 0:03:46.210 7 Hannah Mayho %ME 0:03:48.580 8 Katie Colclough HTC 0:03:54.520 9 Corrine Hall TCO 0:03:58.330 10 Amy Roberts FVB 0:04:00.500 11 Hannah Barnes MPT 0:04:08.470 12 Ella Hopkins VCR 0:04:04.290 13 Hannah Walker MPT 0:04:14.360 14 Kayleigh Brogan CED 0:04:09.340 15 Louise Haston CEO 0:04:08.000 16 Rebecca Aicheler CAJ 0:04:14.420 17 Harriet Whewell VSR 0:04:03.043 18 Hannah Manley FVB 0:04:19.000 19 Nicci Meadows AWC 0:04:17.080 20 Crystal Lane ARC 0:04:21.220 21 Vicki Wade MAX 0:04:36.130 22 Cheryl Owens AWC 0:04:43.040