Rotherham powers to kilo victory

Joanna Rowsell runs away with Gold in Individual Pursuit

Image 1 of 8

The elite women were setting some fast times in the individual pursuit.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 2 of 8

The medals ready to be awarded, sitting on top of the national champion's jersey.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 3 of 8

The men's kilo was hotly contested.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 4 of 8

Coming round the final bend...

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 5 of 8

Sprinting out of the saddle in the first lap of the Kilo.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 6 of 8

Gritting the teeth going into the final lap of the kilo.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 7 of 8

Katie Colclough wasn't at her best as she raced to a time of 3:54.20.

(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 8 of 8

(Image credit: British Cycling)

Matt Rotherham (SiS) became the first rider to win both a senior and junior title in the same year as he rode superbly to win the men's 1 kilometre time trial (kilo) on Day 2 of the British National Track Championships in Manchester.

Rotherham became the first rider to achieve the feat as he clocked a time of 1:03.671, just shy of the national record - and it was fast enough to see off the challenge of endurance rider and newly crowned National pursuit champion, Steven Burke, who won the silver medal. Paralympic Champion Jody Cundy rode well to take the bronze medal.

Former World Team Pursuit Champion Joanna Rowsell won the Women's Individual pursuit as she put in a gutsy performance to defeat fellow team Great Britain teammate Laura Trott in a closely fought contest for Gold. Wendy Houvenaghel also narrowly beat Sarah Storey for the Bronze medal but there was consolation for the Para Cycling World Champion in the knowledge she'd broken a world record for the C5 class.

Jon-Allen Butterworth continued his superb form at the event as he broke yet another world record (MC5) to clock a time of 10.897 in the Para Cycling 200m TT and take Gold. The tandem pairing of Aileen McGlynn and Helen Scott secured silver, narrowly missing out on breaking a world record of their own.

Pete Kennaugh won an entertaining points race to cap off the evening's events, fighting off stiff competition from 100% ME riders, Jon Mould and Mark Christian, who secured silver and bronze respectively.

Elite Men Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh85pts
2Jon Mould67
3Mark Christian64
4Simon Yates60

Elite Men Kilo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Rotherham SIS0:01:03.671
2Steven Burke TUK0:01:03.941
3Sam Harrison %ME0:01:04.790
4Bruce Croall CED0:01:05.382
5Jody Cundy PAR0:01:05.846
6Ben Elliott VCR0:01:06.316
7Kenneth Ayre CED0:01:07.334
8Ieuan Williams CCC0:01:08.365
9Scott Burns MAW0:01:08.588
10Dave Heald VCR0:01:08.749
11Rowan Elliot VCR0:01:08.930
12Alex Wise ACT0:01:09.633
13John McClelland AGI0:01:10.141
14Trevor Burke FRT0:01:10.345
15Brice Dyer VCR0:01:10.889
16Andrew Stuart VCR0:01:11.067
17John Coolahan TTR0:01:12.000
18Xavier B Disley BIR0:01:12.230
19Peter Cullen SBC0:01:13.210
20Oliver Lougheed BCS0:01:14.523
21Mark Brown BIR0:01:21.024

Paracycling 200m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
WR*1Jon Allan Butterworth0:00:10.897
WR*2Aileen McGlynn/Helen Scott0:00:11.481
3Neil Fachie Barney Storey0:00:10.332

Elite Women Individual Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanna Rowsell HRF0:03:37.350
2Laura Trott MLG0:03:46.300
3Wendy HouvenaghelBCR0:03:41.070
4Sarah Storey HRF0:03:45.070
5Dani King HFT0:03:40.150
6Elizabeth Armitstead GAR0:03:46.210
7Hannah Mayho %ME0:03:48.580
8Katie Colclough HTC0:03:54.520
9Corrine Hall TCO0:03:58.330
10Amy Roberts FVB0:04:00.500
11Hannah Barnes MPT0:04:08.470
12Ella Hopkins VCR0:04:04.290
13Hannah Walker MPT0:04:14.360
14Kayleigh Brogan CED0:04:09.340
15Louise Haston CEO0:04:08.000
16Rebecca Aicheler CAJ0:04:14.420
17Harriet Whewell VSR0:04:03.043
18Hannah Manley FVB0:04:19.000
19Nicci Meadows AWC0:04:17.080
20Crystal Lane ARC0:04:21.220
21Vicki Wade MAX0:04:36.130
22Cheryl Owens AWC0:04:43.040

Elite Women Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanna Rowsell HRF0:03:30.474
2Laura Trott MLG0:03:33.272
3Wendy Houvenaghel BCR0:03:32.263
4Sarah Storey HRF0:03:33.248
5Dani King HFT0:03:36.640
6Elizabeth Armitstead GAR0:03:39.919
7Hannah Mayho %ME0:03:42.687
8Katie Colclough HTC0:03:44.188

