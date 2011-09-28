Women's 500m time trial:

Jess Varnish posted a lifetime best of 34.500 to take the British 500m time trial title. Varnish was the penultimate rider to go after endurance rider Laura Trott laid down an impressive 500 metre time. Becky James, last to ride failed to depose Varnish, but did enough to comfortably take silver.

Rosie Blount of Derby Mercury set the early marker of 37.449 which stood until Dani King took to the track and recorded a 35.995. A few riders later, Laura Trott dethroned King with a 35.980. Trott's time proved tough to beat, with Sarah Storey, Joanna Rowsell and others failing to depose the World Pursuit Champion. It wasn't until the sprint specialists took to the track that Trott's time was beaten. Prior to the competition, it was announced that Victoria Pendleton had withdrawn from the 500m time trial competition.

Men's individual pursuit:

Steven Burke, riding for Team UK Youth caught his opponent Sam Harrison in the final to claim the national individual pursuit title. Burke was fastest in qualifying by around five seconds ahead of Harrison and made that advantage pay in the final, steadily reeling the Welshman in to achieve the catch with around a lap to go.

Jon Dibben, fresh from the Road Worlds in Copenhagen, took bronze in the ride-off against Doug Dewey of GWR. It was close after one kilometre then Dibben began to apply the pressure and looked like he was going to catch Dewey. However into the final kilometre the gap was pegged, but Dibben's early work was enough to claim bronze. Simon Yates of %100ME was best of the rest recording a time of 4:32.705 to win the 5th-8th ride-off.

Paracycling time trial:

World Champion Jon Allen Butterworth, riding in the C4 category, broke the world record for the kilo on his way to claiming the British title in the Paracycling time trial, which saw riders competing across five disability categories. Aileen McGlynn, riding in the Blind/Visually Impaired category ran Butterworth close taking silver, followed by the tandem pairing of Neil Fachie and Barney Storey in bronze.

Full Results

Women's 500m time trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jess Varnish 0:00:34.500 2 Rebecca James 0:00:35.142 3 Laura Trott 0:00:35.980 4 Dani King 0:00:35.995 5 Joanna Rowsell 0:00:36.342 6 Victoria Williamson 0:00:36.491 7 Sarah Storey 0:00:37.449 8 Rosie Blount 9 Wendy Houvenaghel 0:00:37.492 10 Jessica Crampton 0:00:37.527 11 Jenny Davis 0:00:36.571 12 Alison Chisholm 0:00:37.665 13 Kaleigh Brogan 0:00:37.725 14 Elizabeth Armitstead 0:00:37.756 15 Janet Birkmire 0:00:37.773 16 Hannah Barnes 0:00:37.982 17 Emma Baird 0:00:38.011 18 Victoria Garrad 0:00:38.193 19 Hannah Mayho 0:00:38.311 20 Charlene Joiner 0:00:38.584 21 Donna Williams 0:00:38.649 22 Cassie Gledhill 0:00:38.782 23 Eleanor Richardson 0:00:39.358 24 Lousie Haston 0:00:39.411 25 Katie Colclough 0:00:39.710 26 Nicci Meadows 0:00:41.279 27 Cheryl Owens 0:00:42.932

Men's individual pursuit - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Burke 2 Sam Harrison 3 Jon Dibben 0:04:34.201 4 Doug Dewey 0:04:38.604 5 Simon Yates 0:04:32.705 6 Joe Kelly 0:04:36.935 7 Owain Doull 0:04:41.170 8 Jon Mould 0:04:50.198

Men's individual pursuit - Qualification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Burke 0:04:23.996 2 Sam Harrison 0:04:28.965 3 Jonathan Dibben 0:04:31.875 4 Douglas Dewey 0:04:32.591 5 Owain Doull 0:04:34.669 6 Simon Yates 0:04:35.325 7 Joseph Kelly 0:04:36.403 8 Jon Mould 0:04:36.513 9 Adam Yates 0:04:41.791 10 Alastair Rutherford 0:04:42.192 11 Nino Piccoli 0:04:42.585 12 Llwellyn Kinch 0:04:42.840 13 Arthur Doyle 0:04:43.266 14 Simon Wilson 0:04:44.132 15 Adam Duggleby 0:04:44.319 16 Ben Peacock 0:04:46.022 17 Nicholas English 0:04:46.572 18 Thomas Moses 0:04:47.090 19 Scott Burns 0:04:50.320 20 Joshua Papworth 0:04:50.368 21 Ben Elliot 0:04:51.552 22 Trevor Burke 0:04:54.723 23 Alastair Taylor 0:04:55.194 24 Xavier B Disley 0:04:56.236 25 Alex Wise 0:04:57.033 26 Andrew Stuart 0:04:59.591 27 Howard Heighton 0:05:21.476 28 Mark Brown 0:05:27.720