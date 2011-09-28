Burke, Varnish take first titles at British nationals
Butterworth sets world mark in para-kilo
Day 1: Men: Individual Pursuit; Women: 500m TT; Para 500/Kilo -
Women's 500m time trial:
Jess Varnish posted a lifetime best of 34.500 to take the British 500m time trial title. Varnish was the penultimate rider to go after endurance rider Laura Trott laid down an impressive 500 metre time. Becky James, last to ride failed to depose Varnish, but did enough to comfortably take silver.
Rosie Blount of Derby Mercury set the early marker of 37.449 which stood until Dani King took to the track and recorded a 35.995. A few riders later, Laura Trott dethroned King with a 35.980. Trott's time proved tough to beat, with Sarah Storey, Joanna Rowsell and others failing to depose the World Pursuit Champion. It wasn't until the sprint specialists took to the track that Trott's time was beaten. Prior to the competition, it was announced that Victoria Pendleton had withdrawn from the 500m time trial competition.
Men's individual pursuit:
Steven Burke, riding for Team UK Youth caught his opponent Sam Harrison in the final to claim the national individual pursuit title. Burke was fastest in qualifying by around five seconds ahead of Harrison and made that advantage pay in the final, steadily reeling the Welshman in to achieve the catch with around a lap to go.
Jon Dibben, fresh from the Road Worlds in Copenhagen, took bronze in the ride-off against Doug Dewey of GWR. It was close after one kilometre then Dibben began to apply the pressure and looked like he was going to catch Dewey. However into the final kilometre the gap was pegged, but Dibben's early work was enough to claim bronze. Simon Yates of %100ME was best of the rest recording a time of 4:32.705 to win the 5th-8th ride-off.
Paracycling time trial:
World Champion Jon Allen Butterworth, riding in the C4 category, broke the world record for the kilo on his way to claiming the British title in the Paracycling time trial, which saw riders competing across five disability categories. Aileen McGlynn, riding in the Blind/Visually Impaired category ran Butterworth close taking silver, followed by the tandem pairing of Neil Fachie and Barney Storey in bronze.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jess Varnish
|0:00:34.500
|2
|Rebecca James
|0:00:35.142
|3
|Laura Trott
|0:00:35.980
|4
|Dani King
|0:00:35.995
|5
|Joanna Rowsell
|0:00:36.342
|6
|Victoria Williamson
|0:00:36.491
|7
|Sarah Storey
|0:00:37.449
|8
|Rosie Blount
|9
|Wendy Houvenaghel
|0:00:37.492
|10
|Jessica Crampton
|0:00:37.527
|11
|Jenny Davis
|0:00:36.571
|12
|Alison Chisholm
|0:00:37.665
|13
|Kaleigh Brogan
|0:00:37.725
|14
|Elizabeth Armitstead
|0:00:37.756
|15
|Janet Birkmire
|0:00:37.773
|16
|Hannah Barnes
|0:00:37.982
|17
|Emma Baird
|0:00:38.011
|18
|Victoria Garrad
|0:00:38.193
|19
|Hannah Mayho
|0:00:38.311
|20
|Charlene Joiner
|0:00:38.584
|21
|Donna Williams
|0:00:38.649
|22
|Cassie Gledhill
|0:00:38.782
|23
|Eleanor Richardson
|0:00:39.358
|24
|Lousie Haston
|0:00:39.411
|25
|Katie Colclough
|0:00:39.710
|26
|Nicci Meadows
|0:00:41.279
|27
|Cheryl Owens
|0:00:42.932
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Burke
|2
|Sam Harrison
|3
|Jon Dibben
|0:04:34.201
|4
|Doug Dewey
|0:04:38.604
|5
|Simon Yates
|0:04:32.705
|6
|Joe Kelly
|0:04:36.935
|7
|Owain Doull
|0:04:41.170
|8
|Jon Mould
|0:04:50.198
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Burke
|0:04:23.996
|2
|Sam Harrison
|0:04:28.965
|3
|Jonathan Dibben
|0:04:31.875
|4
|Douglas Dewey
|0:04:32.591
|5
|Owain Doull
|0:04:34.669
|6
|Simon Yates
|0:04:35.325
|7
|Joseph Kelly
|0:04:36.403
|8
|Jon Mould
|0:04:36.513
|9
|Adam Yates
|0:04:41.791
|10
|Alastair Rutherford
|0:04:42.192
|11
|Nino Piccoli
|0:04:42.585
|12
|Llwellyn Kinch
|0:04:42.840
|13
|Arthur Doyle
|0:04:43.266
|14
|Simon Wilson
|0:04:44.132
|15
|Adam Duggleby
|0:04:44.319
|16
|Ben Peacock
|0:04:46.022
|17
|Nicholas English
|0:04:46.572
|18
|Thomas Moses
|0:04:47.090
|19
|Scott Burns
|0:04:50.320
|20
|Joshua Papworth
|0:04:50.368
|21
|Ben Elliot
|0:04:51.552
|22
|Trevor Burke
|0:04:54.723
|23
|Alastair Taylor
|0:04:55.194
|24
|Xavier B Disley
|0:04:56.236
|25
|Alex Wise
|0:04:57.033
|26
|Andrew Stuart
|0:04:59.591
|27
|Howard Heighton
|0:05:21.476
|28
|Mark Brown
|0:05:27.720
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1 (WR)
|Jon Allen Butterworth
|0:01:07.459
|2
|Aileen McGlynn / Helen Scott
|0:01:09.456
|3
|Neil Fachie / Barney Storey
|0:01:03.289
|4
|Terry Byrne
|0:01:08.555
|5
|Shaun McKeown
|0:01:15.043
|6
|Rob Yateman
|0:01:14.397
|7
|Sophie Thornhill SCV / Jess Anderson
|0:01:16.898
|8
|Crystal Lane
|0:00:44.219
|DNF
|Mazyar Ossmisaeed
