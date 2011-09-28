Trending

Burke, Varnish take first titles at British nationals

Butterworth sets world mark in para-kilo

Women's 500m time trial:

Jess Varnish posted a lifetime best of 34.500 to take the British 500m time trial title. Varnish was the penultimate rider to go after endurance rider Laura Trott laid down an impressive 500 metre time. Becky James, last to ride failed to depose Varnish, but did enough to comfortably take silver.

Rosie Blount of Derby Mercury set the early marker of 37.449 which stood until Dani King took to the track and recorded a 35.995. A few riders later, Laura Trott dethroned King with a 35.980. Trott's time proved tough to beat, with Sarah Storey, Joanna Rowsell and others failing to depose the World Pursuit Champion. It wasn't until the sprint specialists took to the track that Trott's time was beaten. Prior to the competition, it was announced that Victoria Pendleton had withdrawn from the 500m time trial competition.

Men's individual pursuit:

Steven Burke, riding for Team UK Youth caught his opponent Sam Harrison in the final to claim the national individual pursuit title. Burke was fastest in qualifying by around five seconds ahead of Harrison and made that advantage pay in the final, steadily reeling the Welshman in to achieve the catch with around a lap to go.

Jon Dibben, fresh from the Road Worlds in Copenhagen, took bronze in the ride-off against Doug Dewey of GWR. It was close after one kilometre then Dibben began to apply the pressure and looked like he was going to catch Dewey. However into the final kilometre the gap was pegged, but Dibben's early work was enough to claim bronze. Simon Yates of %100ME was best of the rest recording a time of 4:32.705 to win the 5th-8th ride-off.

Paracycling time trial:

World Champion Jon Allen Butterworth, riding in the C4 category, broke the world record for the kilo on his way to claiming the British title in the Paracycling time trial, which saw riders competing across five disability categories. Aileen McGlynn, riding in the Blind/Visually Impaired category ran Butterworth close taking silver, followed by the tandem pairing of Neil Fachie and Barney Storey in bronze.

Full Results

Women's 500m time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jess Varnish0:00:34.500
2Rebecca James0:00:35.142
3Laura Trott0:00:35.980
4Dani King0:00:35.995
5Joanna Rowsell0:00:36.342
6Victoria Williamson0:00:36.491
7Sarah Storey0:00:37.449
8Rosie Blount
9Wendy Houvenaghel0:00:37.492
10Jessica Crampton0:00:37.527
11Jenny Davis0:00:36.571
12Alison Chisholm0:00:37.665
13Kaleigh Brogan0:00:37.725
14Elizabeth Armitstead0:00:37.756
15Janet Birkmire0:00:37.773
16Hannah Barnes0:00:37.982
17Emma Baird0:00:38.011
18Victoria Garrad0:00:38.193
19Hannah Mayho0:00:38.311
20Charlene Joiner0:00:38.584
21Donna Williams0:00:38.649
22Cassie Gledhill0:00:38.782
23Eleanor Richardson0:00:39.358
24Lousie Haston0:00:39.411
25Katie Colclough0:00:39.710
26Nicci Meadows0:00:41.279
27Cheryl Owens0:00:42.932

Men's individual pursuit - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Burke
2Sam Harrison
3Jon Dibben0:04:34.201
4Doug Dewey0:04:38.604
5Simon Yates0:04:32.705
6Joe Kelly0:04:36.935
7Owain Doull0:04:41.170
8Jon Mould0:04:50.198

Men's individual pursuit - Qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Burke0:04:23.996
2Sam Harrison0:04:28.965
3Jonathan Dibben0:04:31.875
4Douglas Dewey0:04:32.591
5Owain Doull0:04:34.669
6Simon Yates0:04:35.325
7Joseph Kelly0:04:36.403
8Jon Mould0:04:36.513
9Adam Yates0:04:41.791
10Alastair Rutherford0:04:42.192
11Nino Piccoli0:04:42.585
12Llwellyn Kinch0:04:42.840
13Arthur Doyle0:04:43.266
14Simon Wilson0:04:44.132
15Adam Duggleby0:04:44.319
16Ben Peacock0:04:46.022
17Nicholas English0:04:46.572
18Thomas Moses0:04:47.090
19Scott Burns0:04:50.320
20Joshua Papworth0:04:50.368
21Ben Elliot0:04:51.552
22Trevor Burke0:04:54.723
23Alastair Taylor0:04:55.194
24Xavier B Disley0:04:56.236
25Alex Wise0:04:57.033
26Andrew Stuart0:04:59.591
27Howard Heighton0:05:21.476
28Mark Brown0:05:27.720

Para Kilo/500m
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1 (WR)Jon Allen Butterworth0:01:07.459
2Aileen McGlynn / Helen Scott0:01:09.456
3Neil Fachie / Barney Storey0:01:03.289
4Terry Byrne0:01:08.555
5Shaun McKeown0:01:15.043
6Rob Yateman0:01:14.397
7Sophie Thornhill SCV / Jess Anderson0:01:16.898
8Crystal Lane0:00:44.219
DNFMazyar Ossmisaeed

