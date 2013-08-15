Image 1 of 6 Todd Wells and Alex Grant climb Discovery Ridge (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 6 Nick Gould of Durango pushes hard for another top ten finish (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 3 of 6 Leaders' jerseys dot the landscape (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 4 of 6 Kate Aardal continues to be the most consistent finisher in the open women (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 5 of 6 Alex Grant, Takei Kyosuke, and Ben Sonntag crest Discovery Ridge (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 6 of 6 Amanda Carey leads out second place finisher Kate Aardal (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Once again, racers made it to the queen stage. With the most vertical over the most amount of miles, stage 4 was a punch in the gut after three hard days of racing. Luckily, much of the trail was fast rolling, giving racers a slight reprieve after days of loose, rocky climbs and descents.

For the first hour, the racing was tight and many were working in packs. Ninety minutes in, Alex Grant led a tight group of Todd Wells, Ben Sonntag, and Takei Kyosuke. Macky Franklin was close behind, followed by Michiel Van Aelbroeck and Nick Truitt. Soon after, the rest of the pack quickly filed in.

After three hours of racing, however, the top four pulled away significantly, and Sonntag led the group by a couple of seconds. Just two miles from the finish, Sonntag looked down to see his crank arm hanging by his left foot and with just a slight tug, his right foot was left holding his right crank arm and spindle. Luckily he came out of the debacle unscathed save for a couple of minutes lost on the lead group.

Alex Grant crossed the line first, to take his first stage win of this year's race.

At the finish line, there was talk of either having a better-than-expected day, or feeling quite flat. Cyldesdale overall leader, Scott Reid pedaled easier than normal through the backside of the race and came through the finish line fast and feeling good, while duo open men's leaders, Yuki Ikeda and Jeff Kerkove had opposite feelings on the state of their legs after the stage.

Women's race leader Amanda Carey came through the finish line solo and fast, but with Kate Aardal close on her wheel, as did singlespeed leader, Dax Massey, though he talked of having run a slightly larger gear than he would have liked. Carlos Vulgamott of Golden Bike Shop rolled through second for singlespeed, with Dan Durland in third.

Feeling good or not, after four days of pushing hard on the pedals, bikes began to feel the pressure. Jonathan Davis came through with a rear flat and a broken rear derailleur, which caused him to run the last six miles. He still finished an impressive third in the men's 40+ category. Gina and Phil Kelly finished their stage on the tandem, but came through with a cracked rear hub and a brake that wouldn't release. A couple of broken collarbones claimed riders, both due to rocky descents and mechanicals.

The racing became tighter in the coed duo category, with Natalie and Sean Raborn taking their second win of the race, and shortening their deficit to only 27 seconds. The pressure is on for Julie and Steven Kelly to hold their lead.

New this year is a second three day race, where competitors will race stages 4-6. Summit County local, Darren Cheek leads Doug Descheneaux by nearly two hours after day one.

On the enduro side, Franklin took the win in stage three by just tenths of a second over Truitt, while singlespeeder Massey took third. Truitt still retains the lead in the enduro segments.

Today was a day of family and friends, with fathers taking pictures with their daughters at the finish line, and friends gathering to chat rather than running off to recover. The camaraderie at the Breck Epic continues to shine each year, with competitors throwing each other chains and tool bags on course, and finish lines feeling more like a backyard barbecue than a race venue. These are the moments that keep people coming back each year.

On tap for stage 5 is a bucket list ride up and over the saddle between Peaks 8 and 9 on the Wheeler Trail. This is the Epic, however, so the stage doesn’t start with an easy spin up the ski area, but traverses across the bottom of Peak 9 to the backside of Peak 10, where racers will meet up with and begin their literal hike up the Wheeler trail, until they reach the summit where the ride becomes truly memorable. This is a stage not to be missed.

Stage 4 Results

Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Grant 3:25:09 2 Todd Wells 0:00:00 3 Takei Kyosuke 0:02:39 4 Ben Sonntag 0:05:31 5 Macky Franklin 0:15:38 6 Franc Vanderven 0:21:00 7 Nick Truitt 0:24:03 8 Cary Smith 0:24:09 9 Drew Free 0:25:08 10 Nick Gould 0:25:42 11 James Meyer 0:26:10 12 Ty Hansen 0:31:09 13 Scott Leonard 0:31:58 14 Jeff Ellis 0:31:59 15 Brent Gorman 0:32:00 16 Peter Butt 0:35:44 17 Charlie Rundell 0:40:20 18 Jason Hilimire 0:45:29 19 Tim Berntson 0:46:29 20 Derek Bissett 0:56:45 21 Von Edwards 0:57:35 22 Tim Lutz 0:57:43 23 Ben Truitt 1:01:38 24 Luke Sagur 1:02:55 25 Jasen Thorpe 1:30:36 26 Christopher Farney 1:37:44 27 Peter Weybright 1:48:12 28 Phillip Ball 1:49:24 29 Chris Castilian 1:49:29 30 Joey Roa 1:58:28 31 Tim Kelton 2:39:46 32 Davis McNeil 3:06:52

Men singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dax Massey 4:06:54 2 Carlos Vulgamott 0:08:28 3 Dan Durland 0:11:05 4 Jody Elovitz 0:16:52 5 Tim Brezsnyak 0:18:44 6 Vince Anderson 0:21:38 7 Kurt Gensheimer 0:36:00 8 Robin Dutton 0:38:22 9 Tim Ahern 0:39:03 10 Hans Hjelde 0:42:38 11 David Benjes 0:44:01 12 Kenny Jones 0:44:15 13 Rich Dillen 0:45:21 14 Christopher Latura 0:49:41 15 John Odle 1:05:17

Men 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Danish 3:54:17 2 Raf De Bakker 0:00:44 3 Jafar Tabaian 0:12:33 4 Nesse Ã˜Ystein 0:16:02 5 Jason Hilgers 0:20:18 6 Dominik Hug 0:22:25 7 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 0:27:56 8 Jeremy Trask 0:32:29 9 Garren Watkins 0:33:08 10 Daniel Miller 0:44:11 11 Cory Bolen 0:44:16 12 Felipe Borja 0:45:04 13 Brian Barrett 0:49:13 14 James Prentice 1:06:43 15 Michael Cosgrove 1:07:38 16 Aric Hartley 1:08:34 17 Mark Freda 1:14:56 18 Mike Reardon 1:16:21 19 Benjamin Wiegand 1:30:13 20 Glenn Harris 1:35:39 21 David Dansby 1:40:34 22 Andrew Rizzi 1:46:03 23 Brett Merrington 2:13:39 24 Ross McKegney 2:38:23 25 Philip Thompson 2:39:40 26 Allan Kwok 3:46:20

Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerry Long 4:05:36 2 Michael Piker 0:09:14 3 Jonathan Davis 0:09:39 4 Chad Davis 0:10:41 5 Jeff Cospolich 0:11:31 6 Rob Shaver 0:13:06 7 Shawn Lortie 0:17:03 8 Brian Sells 0:20:29 9 Trever Bushnell 0:25:56 10 Bob Saffell 0:26:19 11 Mike Driver 0:26:19 12 Ray Warner 0:26:51 13 Curt Wilhelm 0:28:58 14 Jason Sumner 0:35:08 15 Sean Hassinger 0:39:13 16 Yuri Cook 0:40:23 17 Chris McKillican 0:41:39 18 Mike Riederer 0:42:09 19 Lane Sanders 0:45:23 20 Paul Rapinz 0:46:31 21 Rich Brown 0:48:04 22 Michael Berg 0:48:11 23 Dean Etienne 0:51:31 24 Peter Knoop 0:54:39 25 Brad Newby 0:56:27 26 Johnny Petrosky 0:56:51 27 Nate McHugh 1:00:40 28 Jason Potter 1:00:54 29 Carlyle Naylor 1:01:58 30 Menno Jongsma 1:14:13 31 Brad Shield 1:15:09 32 Marc Schwartz 1:18:46 33 Lennie Moon 1:19:13 34 Roger Ivey 1:21:19 35 Mark Bartley 1:24:43 36 David Buchler 1:26:07 37 Patrick Morton 1:27:20 38 Bill Brazier 1:29:18 39 Joel Roberts 1:30:54 40 Joel Doctor 1:31:05 41 Matthew Sullivan 1:31:46 42 Milan Skrecek 1:32:08 43 Scott Liversedge 1:33:10 44 Paul Dellorco 1:33:18 45 Leslie Handy 1:46:20 46 Samuel Turney 1:48:11 47 Nolan Farhy 1:48:43 48 David Meban 1:50:58 49 Sergio Correa 1:56:14 50 Alex Tibwitta 2:36:08 51 Derek Chung 3:17:47 52 Robert Reed 3:25:51 53 Richard Lane 3:48:30

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlie Hayes 4:09:20 2 Jeffery Frost 0:15:39 3 Chris Grove 0:26:01 4 Kevin English 0:29:51 5 Rob Piper 0:49:13 6 Greg McKennis 0:58:03 7 Ron Sanborn 0:58:24 8 Scott McCallum 1:01:28 9 Matt Hanrahan 1:05:00 10 Denis Hall 1:05:45 11 Greg Schultejann 1:14:00 12 Tetsuo Shimoda 1:20:10 13 Eric Lovins 1:22:08 14 David Kelnberger 1:29:31 15 Jim Pittacora 1:40:15 16 Dirk Long 1:41:27 17 Mark Halwa 1:48:14 18 Steve Cole 1:54:21 19 Mark Leeper 2:07:25 20 Ty Garber 2:17:56 21 Garry Mcculloch 2:40:54

Clydesdale men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Reid 4:12:31 2 Steven Thompson 0:44:44 3 Eric Dejong 1:00:42 4 Andrew Mclaren 1:16:17 5 Peter Fobare 1:52:10 6 Alex McPherson 2:25:13 7 Moishe Lettvin 3:14:48

Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey 4:22:36 2 Kate Aardal 0:00:15 3 Kristin Aamodt 0:02:15 4 Susan Haywood 0:09:46 5 Lydia Tanner 0:39:49 6 Sarka Ruzickova 0:57:09 7 Alice Pirard 1:43:57 8 Katherine Knight 2:23:45

Women singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Wilson 4:59:31 2 Susan Sherman 1:31:43

Women 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paige Witherington 5:11:44 2 Cathy Graham 0:30:31

Women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Gibson 5:06:14 2 Kristin Riley-Lazo 0:20:32 3 Karen Holmes 0:24:59 4 Heather Gilbert 0:27:20 5 Tricia Davis 0:51:57 6 Gill Smith 1:34:15

Women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christiane Bouchard 5:27:33 2 Stephanie Landy 0:36:31 3 Lori Halwa 1:11:09

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove 3:53:41 2 Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer 0:38:15 3 Kurtis Averill 0:39:12 4 Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez 1:24:15

Duo men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff 4:09:26 2 Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow 0:48:36 3 Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu 0:56:13 4 Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt 1:33:29 5 Brian Deason & Rodne Hill 1:51:07

Duo men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Davis 4:35:58 2 Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger 0:50:28

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis 5:45:07 2 Star Affolter & Grace Ragland 1:37:27

Duo co-ed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natalie Raborn & Sean Raborn 4:53:46 2 Julie Kelly & Steven Kelly 0:05:06 3 Heather Rizzi & Kurt Mason 0:36:26 4 Michele Bliss & John Bliss 0:51:45 5 Phil Kelly & Gina Virzi-Kelly 1:16:21

General classification after stage 4

Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells 12:13:03 2 Alex Grant 0:03:47 3 Ben Sonntag 0:16:59 4 Macky Franklin 0:55:13 5 Franc Vanderven 1:15:58 6 Cary Smith 1:30:44 7 Drew Free 1:47:02 8 Nick Gould 1:48:42 9 Nick Truitt 1:54:44 10 James Meyer 1:55:59 11 Takei Kyosuke 2:02:08 12 Brent Gorman 2:04:57 13 Ty Hansen 2:09:12 14 Peter Butt 2:11:49 15 Scott Leonard 2:21:28 16 Jeff Ellis 2:30:18 17 Charlie Rundell 2:45:29 18 Jason Hilimire 2:49:38 19 Tim Berntson 2:57:13 20 Tim Lutz 3:28:16 21 Luke Sagur 4:00:54 22 Von Edwards 4:04:31 23 Ben Truitt 4:11:41 24 Jasen Thorpe 5:31:20 25 Christopher Farney 6:49:09 26 Joey Roa 7:05:20 27 Phillip Ball 7:10:56 28 Chris Castilian 7:22:55 29 Derek Bissett 7:36:11 30 Peter Weybright 7:49:15 31 Davis McNeil 9:14:20 32 Tim Kelton 9:40:24

Men singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dax Massey 14:35:52 2 Dan Durland 0:46:26 3 Carlos Vulgamott 0:54:03 4 Jody Elovitz 1:48:31 5 Vince Anderson 2:22:39 6 Tim Brezsnyak 2:25:37 7 Robin Dutton 2:27:42 8 Kurt Gensheimer 2:28:15 9 Rich Dillen 2:33:11 10 Kenny Jones 2:51:05 11 David Benjes 2:56:18 12 Hans Hjelde 3:31:17 13 Tim Ahern 4:14:01 14 John Odle 4:17:34 15 Christopher Latura 4:26:44

Men 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raf De Bakker 14:40:05 2 Michael Danish 0:08:41 3 Jafar Tabaian 0:21:50 4 Nesse Ã˜Ystein 0:33:33 5 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 1:01:34 6 Dominik Hug 1:03:57 7 Brian Barrett 1:16:42 8 Jason Hilgers 1:19:01 9 Felipe Borja 1:25:18 10 Jeremy Trask 1:29:38 11 Garren Watkins 1:33:38 12 Daniel Miller 2:23:36 13 Cory Bolen 2:35:28 14 Michael Cosgrove 3:29:07 15 James Prentice 3:46:45 16 Mike Reardon 4:00:03 17 Mark Freda 4:11:21 18 Aric Hartley 4:28:23 19 Benjamin Wiegand 5:03:37 20 Glenn Harris 5:05:39 21 David Dansby 5:09:37 22 Brett Merrington 6:46:48 23 Ross McKegney 6:53:37 24 Andrew Rizzi 7:08:12 25 Philip Thompson 7:40:54 26 Allan Kwok 13:38:55

Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Davis 14:54:15 2 Jeff Cospolich 0:15:02 3 Jerry Long 0:17:00 4 Michael Piker 0:24:54 5 Curt Wilhelm 0:29:22 6 Chad Davis 0:36:01 7 Rob Shaver 0:44:34 8 Ray Warner 1:08:38 9 Shawn Lortie 1:20:33 10 Mike Driver 1:36:31 11 Brian Sells 1:47:09 12 Trever Bushnell 1:47:47 13 Bob Saffell 1:48:06 14 Sean Hassinger 2:06:02 15 Paul Rapinz 2:18:38 16 Peter Knoop 2:22:31 17 Yuri Cook 2:25:39 18 Jason Sumner 2:45:51 19 Mike Riederer 2:53:26 20 Chris McKillican 2:53:58 21 Brad Newby 2:56:20 22 Michael Berg 3:00:57 23 Johnny Petrosky 3:07:51 24 Rich Brown 3:09:32 25 Dean Etienne 3:11:41 26 Lane Sanders 3:17:58 27 Carlyle Naylor 3:29:23 28 Jason Potter 3:44:06 29 Nate McHugh 3:49:05 30 Marc Schwartz 4:27:03 31 Lennie Moon 4:27:36 32 David Buchler 4:31:00 33 Menno Jongsma 4:38:17 34 Matthew Sullivan 4:55:15 35 Samuel Turney 4:57:34 36 Brad Shield 5:00:51 37 Joel Doctor 5:23:23 38 Roger Ivey 5:23:52 39 Scott Liversedge 5:41:43 40 Paul Dellorco 5:42:55 41 Bill Brazier 5:47:31 42 Joel Roberts 5:49:47 43 Mark Bartley 5:49:52 44 Patrick Morton 5:59:20 45 Leslie Handy 6:24:59 46 Milan Skrecek 6:32:04 47 David Meban 6:43:46 48 Sergio Correa 7:05:25 49 Nolan Farhy 7:23:03 50 Alex Tibwitta 8:56:08 51 Robert Reed 11:43:14 52 Derek Chung 12:54:01 53 Richard Lane 13:29:00

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlie Hayes 15:00:48 2 Jeffery Frost 0:44:58 3 Chris Grove 1:53:02 4 Kevin English 2:08:29 5 Ron Sanborn 3:30:11 6 Rob Piper 3:41:14 7 Greg McKennis 3:58:46 8 Tetsuo Shimoda 4:03:47 9 Scott McCallum 4:07:55 10 Denis Hall 4:11:08 11 Matt Hanrahan 4:21:22 12 Greg Schultejann 4:34:03 13 David Kelnberger 5:08:58 14 Jim Pittacora 5:23:06 15 Eric Lovins 5:28:47 16 Dirk Long 5:59:35 17 Mark Halwa 6:18:10 18 Steve Cole 6:38:59 19 Mark Leeper 6:49:02 20 Ty Garber 8:53:01 21 Garry Mcculloch 9:33:47

Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Reid 15:24:44 2 Steven Thompson 2:12:44 3 Andrew Mclaren 4:25:22 4 Peter Fobare 4:34:53 5 Eric Dejong 4:45:05 6 Alex McPherson 9:04:48 7 Moishe Lettvin 10:37:12

Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey 15:51:25 2 Kate Aardal 0:04:49 3 Susan Haywood 0:14:28 4 Kristin Aamodt 0:54:18 5 Alice Pirard 2:11:01 6 Lydia Tanner 2:25:39 7 Sarka Ruzickova 3:44:30 8 Katherine Knight 8:27:12

Women singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Wilson 18:27:31 2 Susan Sherman 4:58:25

Women 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paige Witherington 19:14:44 2 Cathy Graham 2:16:33

Women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Gibson 18:05:20 2 Kristin Riley-Lazo 2:00:15 3 Heather Gilbert 2:15:18 4 Karen Holmes 2:26:51 5 Tricia Davis 3:36:18 6 Gill Smith 5:39:40

Women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christiane Bouchard 20:22:18 2 Stephanie Landy 1:13:01 3 Lori Halwa 2:49:33

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove 14:05:45 2 Kurtis Averill 1:39:15 3 Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer 2:29:36 4 Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez 5:47:47

Duo men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff 15:17:47 2 Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow 2:29:16 3 Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt 6:05:01 4 Brian Deason & Rodne Hill 6:10:44 5 Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu 6:42:23

Duo men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Davis 17:07:03 2 Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger 3:08:47

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis 21:24:38 2 Star Affolter & Grace Ragland 4:22:10 Julie Kelly & Steven Kelly