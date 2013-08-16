Image 1 of 6 Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes) enjoys the descent after a steep, loose climb. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 6 Todd Wells (Specialized) rides alone. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 3 of 6 The high alpine environment is deceivingly steep, but the views are unsurpassed. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 4 of 6 Macky Franklin navigates a switchback near the top of Wheeler Trail (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 5 of 6 Alice Pirard stays focussed and pedals her way to a third place finish. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 6 of 6 Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) grinds up Wheeler Trail (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Stage five is deceivingly hard. With only eight miles between the start and the highest point on the map for the day, it seemed as though the climb may be short and do-able. However, the Wheeler trail does not comply, and most of that mileage is spent walking next to the bike, rather than riding. Topping out over 12,000 feet, stage 5 is steep and furious, though one of the most scenic stages of the race.

Race leader Todd Wells set the pace early and never let up. By the top of the most substantial climb he had a nearly five-minute lead and that never changed. Alex Grant held tight to second, putting nearly four minutes on Ben Sonntag, while Sonntag held off Takei Kyosuke by two minutes.

While last year competitors stayed tight because of a long section of bike path, today was just the opposite. The gaps were large and racers were forced to work alone into the wind. Those who had a partner coming off of the Wheeler trail descent were lucky and made up time, as Macky Franklin and Michiel Van Aelbroeck proved, when they made up a substantial deficit on Nick Truitt, though Truitt held them off through the finish, with Franklin just three seconds back and Van Aelbroeck two minutes behind.

In the women's race, race leader Amanda Carey and Sue Haywood worked together to finish wheel to wheel, with Alice Piriard in third. Kate Aardal wasn't too far behind in fourth.

In the singlespeed category, Dan Durland took the win, with Carlo Vulgamott in second, and Kurt Gensheimer in third. Overall leader, Dax Massey, came through in sixth, nearly 15 minutes back from Durland. When the time gap became too large, announcer Larry Grossman began wondering what could be holding Massey up. As he crossed the finish line, it was obvious he was quite hurt. A crash on the back side of the Wheeler trail took him 40 feet down a steep embankment and straight into a rock with his ribs. With cracked ribs and a partially punctured lung, Massey is out for stage 6.

Once more, Yuki Ikeda and Jeff Kerkove had a substantial lead in the duo open men category. With an eight-minute time gap today to second place, Ikeda and Kerkove have increased their overall lead to almost two hours. Tomorrow they may take a short nap at the top of Boreas Pass to ensure they head into Gold Dust fully recovered.

For the co-ed duo open, the Raborn team won again, bumping their overall ranking and taking the leaders' jerseys for the first time. Julie and Steven Kelly came in 11 minutes back from the Raborns.

In the enduro, Sonntag took third in yesterday's stage, Massey took second, and Nick Truitt lead the stage. The overall changed up again, with Derek Bisset taking the third step, Macky Franklin the second, and Truitt retaining his overall lead. On the women's side, Shannon Gibson was third on the day, Haywood was second, and Aardal took the win, while the overall changed to Pirard in third, Haywood in second, and Aardal retaining the lead once more.

For the final stage, racers will head up Boreas Pass road and down the mining-flume-turned-singletrack Gold Dust trail. The trail swoops and dives through the forest and just the right pitch for the ultimate fun factor. Near the bottom, the flume deepens and riders can imagine what it felt like when water flowed quickly down the trail. A long slog back up Boreas Pass Road is the only obstacle between the rider and the Breck Epic Finisher's belt buckle. Ride on, racers, ride on.

Stage 5 Results

Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells 2:30:53 2 Alex Grant 0:05:21 3 Ben Sonntag 0:09:01 4 Takei Kyosuke 0:11:34 5 Nick Truitt 0:20:02 6 Macky Franklin 0:20:05 7 Franc Vanderven 0:22:58 8 James Meyer 0:23:00 9 Drew Free 0:26:51 10 Nick Gould 0:27:49 11 Peter Butt 0:29:57 12 Ty Hansen 0:31:33 13 Jeff Ellis 0:34:31 14 Brent Gorman 0:35:32 15 Tim Berntson 0:41:21 16 Cary Smith 0:45:23 17 Charlie Rundell 0:45:37 18 Tim Lutz 0:46:21 19 Derek Bissett 0:48:54 20 Jason Hilimire 0:51:28 21 Von Edwards 0:52:32 22 Scott Leonard 0:55:06 23 Jasen Thorpe 1:02:31 24 Luke Sagur 1:06:50 25 Ben Truitt 1:07:09 26 Christopher Farney 1:22:32 27 Chris Castilian 1:33:51 28 Joey Roa 1:38:58 29 Phillip Ball 30 Peter Weybright 1:40:10 31 Tim Kelton 2:04:38

Men singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Durland 3:14:00 2 Carlos Vulgamott 0:06:39 3 Kurt Gensheimer 0:09:11 4 Jody Elovitz 0:12:02 5 Vince Anderson 0:14:17 6 Dax Massey 0:14:27 7 Tim Brezsnyak 0:16:32 8 Kenny Jones 0:23:43 9 Rich Dillen 0:28:58 10 Robin Dutton 0:34:15 11 Hans Hjelde 0:34:40 12 Tim Ahern 0:37:10 13 David Benjes 0:37:13 14 John Odle 0:40:36 15 Christopher Latura 0:49:48

Men 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Danish 3:03:56 2 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 0:01:31 3 Jafar Tabaian 0:05:54 4 Raf De Bakker 0:06:15 5 Dominik Hug 0:14:48 6 Jason Hilgers 0:15:18 7 Brian Barrett 0:18:12 8 Nesse Ã˜Ystein 0:23:05 9 Garren Watkins 0:24:59 10 James Prentice 11 Jeremy Trask 0:26:00 12 Daniel Miller 0:36:49 13 Felipe Borja 0:42:17 14 Cory Bolen 0:45:39 15 Aric Hartley 0:55:56 16 Michael Cosgrove 0:58:39 17 Mike Reardon 1:00:24 18 Benjamin Wiegand 1:01:26 19 Mark Freda 1:09:02 20 Glenn Harris 1:10:21 21 Ross McKegney 1:19:18 22 Brett Merrington 1:33:47 23 Andrew Rizzi 1:33:50 24 Philip Thompson 2:14:25 25 Allan Kwok 3:26:01

Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Davis 3:08:09 2 Curt Wilhelm 0:03:36 3 Jerry Long 0:04:12 4 Michael Piker 0:08:46 5 Jeff Cospolich 0:09:19 6 Chad Davis 0:11:58 7 Shawn Lortie 0:14:11 8 Bob Saffell 0:19:01 9 Rob Shaver 0:20:07 10 Ray Warner 0:20:27 11 Mike Driver 0:25:18 12 Trever Bushnell 0:26:36 13 Sean Hassinger 0:28:00 14 Paul Rapinz 0:29:54 15 Menno Jongsma 0:35:55 16 Brian Sells 0:36:11 17 Lane Sanders 0:36:25 18 Mike Riederer 0:37:28 19 Jason Sumner 0:37:30 20 Brad Newby 0:37:44 21 Dean Etienne 0:42:05 22 Rich Brown 0:43:37 23 Chris McKillican 0:46:35 24 Nate McHugh 0:46:40 25 Johnny Petrosky 0:49:50 26 Michael Berg 0:50:40 27 Jason Potter 0:52:16 28 Peter Knoop 0:52:44 29 Carlyle Naylor 0:58:32 30 Samuel Turney 1:00:22 31 David Buchler 1:01:15 32 Yuri Cook 1:01:42 33 Leslie Handy 1:02:31 34 Matthew Sullivan 1:07:50 35 Joel Doctor 1:11:16 36 Roger Ivey 1:13:20 37 Brad Shield 1:13:56 38 Paul Dellorco 1:17:48 39 Patrick Morton 1:18:43 40 Lennie Moon 1:19:27 41 Milan Skrecek 1:21:35 42 Mark Bartley 1:24:15 43 Scott Liversedge 1:27:10 44 Joel Roberts 1:28:51 45 Bill Brazier 1:30:50 46 Marc Schwartz 1:39:07 47 Sergio Correa 1:45:31 48 David Meban 1:48:37 49 Nolan Farhy 1:53:53 50 Alex Tibwitta 2:13:43 51 Robert Reed 2:43:18 52 Derek Chung 3:01:18 53 Richard Lane 3:07:42

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlie Hayes 3:15:33 2 Jeffery Frost 0:14:47 3 Chris Grove 0:21:50 4 Kevin English 0:28:09 5 Rob Piper 0:33:36 6 Ron Sanborn 0:47:50 7 Greg Schultejann 0:49:20 8 Scott McCallum 0:50:29 9 Tetsuo Shimoda 0:54:08 10 Denis Hall 1:01:14 11 Matt Hanrahan 1:01:22 12 Greg McKennis 1:02:53 13 David Kelnberger 1:03:05 14 Eric Lovins 1:08:10 15 Dirk Long 1:15:56 16 Jim Pittacora 1:16:42 17 Mark Leeper 1:30:00 18 Mark Halwa 1:36:44 20 Garry Mcculloch 2:22:17

Clydesdales # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Reid 3:14:39 2 Peter Fobare 0:41:19 3 Eric Dejong 0:51:27 4 Steven Thompson 0:56:39 5 Andrew Mclaren 1:05:51 6 Alex McPherson 2:15:40 7 Moishe Lettvin 2:16:19

Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Susan Haywood 3:22:10 2 Amanda Carey 0:00:05 3 Kate Aardal 0:06:22 4 Lydia Tanner 0:20:14 5 Kristin Aamodt 0:25:27 6 Shannon Gibson 0:43:33 7 Sarka Ruzickova 0:50:28

Singlespeed women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Wilson 3:53:02 2 Susan Sherman 1:52:08

Women 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paige Witherington 4:28:22 2 Cathy Graham 0:08:23

Women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Gibson 4:05:43 2 Kristin Riley-Lazo 0:18:13 3 Heather Gilbert 0:20:29 4 Karen Holmes 0:22:33 5 Tricia Davis 0:35:01 6 Gill Smith 1:15:51

Women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christiane Bouchard 4:28:49 2 Stephanie Landy 0:31:53 3 Lori Halwa 0:39:40

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove 3:05:09 2 Kurtis Averill 0:08:02 3 Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer 0:43:16 4 Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez 0:57:14

Duo men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff 3:15:40 2 Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu 0:34:10 3 Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow 0:38:01 4 Brian Deason & Rodne Hill 1:01:56 5 Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt 1:10:24

Duo men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Davis 3:45:32 2 Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger 0:35:38

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis 4:49:15 2 Star Affolter & Grace Ragland 1:19:53

Duo co-ed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natalie Raborn & Sean Raborn 3:49:30 2 Julie Kelly & Steven Kelly 0:12:09 3 Heather Rizzi & Kurt Mason 0:35:11 4 Michele Bliss & John Bliss 0:44:55 5 Phil Kelly & Gina Virzi-Kelly 0:57:13

General classification after stage 5

Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells 14:43:56 2 Alex Grant 0:09:08 3 Ben Sonntag 0:26:00 4 Macky Franklin 1:15:18 5 Franc Vanderven 1:38:56 6 Takei Kyosuke 2:13:42 7 Drew Free 2:13:53 8 Nick Truitt 2:14:46 9 Cary Smith 2:16:07 10 Nick Gould 2:16:31 11 James Meyer 2:18:59 12 Brent Gorman 2:40:29 13 Ty Hansen 2:40:45 14 Peter Butt 2:41:46 15 Jeff Ellis 3:04:49 16 Scott Leonard 3:16:34 17 Charlie Rundell 3:31:06 18 Tim Berntson 3:38:34 19 Jason Hilimire 3:41:06 20 Tim Lutz 4:14:37 21 Von Edwards 4:57:03 22 Luke Sagur 5:07:44 23 Ben Truitt 5:18:50 24 Jasen Thorpe 6:33:51 25 Christopher Farney 8:11:41 26 Derek Bissett 8:25:05 27 Joey Roa 8:44:18 28 Phillip Ball 8:49:54 29 Chris Castilian 8:56:46 30 Peter Weybright 9:29:25 31 Tim Kelton 11:45:02

Men singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dax Massey 18:04:19 2 Dan Durland 0:31:59 3 Carlos Vulgamott 0:46:15 4 Jody Elovitz 1:46:06 5 Vince Anderson 2:22:29 6 Kurt Gensheimer 2:22:59 7 Tim Brezsnyak 2:27:43 8 Robin Dutton 2:47:30 9 Rich Dillen 2:47:42 10 Kenny Jones 3:00:21 11 David Benjes 3:19:04 12 Hans Hjelde 3:51:30 13 Tim Ahern 4:36:44 14 John Odle 4:43:43 15 Christopher Latura 5:02:05

Men 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raf De Bakker 17:50:16 2 Michael Danish 0:02:26 3 Jafar Tabaian 0:21:29 4 Nesse Ã˜Ystein 0:50:23 5 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 0:56:50 6 Dominik Hug 1:12:30 7 Jason Hilgers 1:28:04 8 Brian Barrett 1:28:39 9 Jeremy Trask 1:49:23 10 Garren Watkins 1:52:22 11 Felipe Borja 2:01:20 12 Daniel Miller 2:54:10 13 Cory Bolen 3:14:52 14 James Prentice 4:05:29 15 Michael Cosgrove 4:21:31 16 Mike Reardon 4:54:12 17 Mark Freda 5:14:08 18 Aric Hartley 5:18:04 19 Benjamin Wiegand 5:58:48 20 Glenn Harris 6:09:45 21 Ross McKegney 8:06:40 22 Brett Merrington 8:14:20 23 Andrew Rizzi 8:35:47 24 Philip Thompson 9:49:04 25 Allan Kwok 16:58:41

Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Davis 18:02:24 2 Jerry Long 0:21:12 3 Jeff Cospolich 0:24:21 4 Curt Wilhelm 0:32:58 5 Michael Piker 0:33:40 6 Chad Davis 0:47:59 7 Rob Shaver 1:04:41 8 Ray Warner 1:29:05 9 Shawn Lortie 1:34:44 10 Mike Driver 2:01:49 11 Bob Saffell 2:07:07 12 Trever Bushnell 2:14:23 13 Brian Sells 2:23:20 14 Sean Hassinger 2:34:02 15 Paul Rapinz 2:48:32 16 Peter Knoop 3:15:15 17 Jason Sumner 3:23:21 18 Yuri Cook 3:27:21 19 Mike Riederer 3:30:54 20 Brad Newby 3:34:04 21 Chris McKillican 3:40:33 22 Michael Berg 3:51:37 23 Rich Brown 3:53:09 24 Dean Etienne 3:53:46 25 Lane Sanders 3:54:23 26 Johnny Petrosky 3:57:41 27 Carlyle Naylor 4:27:55 28 Nate McHugh 4:35:45 29 Jason Potter 4:36:22 30 Menno Jongsma 5:14:12 31 David Buchler 5:32:15 32 Lennie Moon 5:47:03 33 Samuel Turney 5:57:56 34 Matthew Sullivan 6:03:05 35 Marc Schwartz 6:06:09 36 Brad Shield 6:14:46 37 Joel Doctor 6:34:39 38 Roger Ivey 6:37:12 39 Paul Dellorco 7:00:43 40 Scott Liversedge 7:08:53 41 Mark Bartley 7:14:06 42 Patrick Morton 7:18:02 43 Bill Brazier 7:18:20 44 Joel Roberts 7:18:38 45 Leslie Handy 7:27:30 46 Milan Skrecek 7:53:38 47 David Meban 8:32:23 48 Sergio Correa 8:50:56 49 Nolan Farhy 9:16:56 50 Alex Tibwitta 11:09:50 51 Robert Reed 14:26:32 52 Derek Chung 15:55:19 53 Richard Lane 16:36:42

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlie Hayes 18:16:21 2 Jeffery Frost 0:59:45 3 Chris Grove 2:14:52 4 Kevin English 2:36:38 5 Rob Piper 4:14:50 6 Ron Sanborn 4:18:01 7 Tetsuo Shimoda 4:57:55 8 Scott McCallum 4:58:24 9 Greg McKennis 5:01:39 10 Denis Hall 5:12:22 11 Matt Hanrahan 5:22:44 12 Greg Schultejann 5:23:23 13 David Kelnberger 6:12:03 14 Eric Lovins 6:36:57 15 Jim Pittacora 6:39:49 16 Dirk Long 7:15:32 17 Mark Halwa 7:54:55 18 Mark Leeper 8:19:02 20 Garry Mcculloch 11:56:04

Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Reid 18:39:23 2 Steven Thompson 3:09:23 3 Peter Fobare 5:16:12 4 Andrew Mclaren 5:31:13 5 Eric Dejong 5:36:31 6 Alex McPherson 11:20:28 7 Moishe Lettvin 12:53:31

Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey 19:13:40 2 Kate Aardal 0:11:06 3 Susan Haywood 0:14:23 4 Kristin Aamodt 1:19:40 5 Lydia Tanner 2:45:48 6 Shannon Gibson 2:54:29 7 Sarka Ruzickova 4:34:53

Women singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Wilson 22:20:34 2 Susan Sherman 6:50:33

Women 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paige Witherington 23:43:06 2 Cathy Graham 2:24:56

Women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Gibson 22:11:03 2 Kristin Riley-Lazo 2:18:28 3 Heather Gilbert 2:35:47 4 Karen Holmes 2:49:24 5 Tricia Davis 4:11:18 6 Gill Smith 6:55:31

Women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christiane Bouchard 24:51:07 2 Stephanie Landy 1:44:55 3 Lori Halwa 3:29:14

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove 17:10:54 2 Kurtis Averill 1:47:17 3 Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer 3:12:52 4 Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez 6:45:01

Duo men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff 18:33:27 2 Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow 3:07:17 3 Brian Deason & Rodne Hill 7:12:40 4 Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt 7:15:25 5 Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu 7:16:33

Duo men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Davis 20:52:35 2 Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger 3:44:25

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis 26:13:53 2 Star Affolter & Grace Ragland 5:42:03