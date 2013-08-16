Trending

Wells and Haywood win stage 5 of the Breck Epic

Wells and Carey extend leads in overall standings

Image 1 of 6

Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes) enjoys the descent after a steep, loose climb.

Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes) enjoys the descent after a steep, loose climb.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 2 of 6

Todd Wells (Specialized) rides alone.

Todd Wells (Specialized) rides alone.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 3 of 6

The high alpine environment is deceivingly steep, but the views are unsurpassed.

The high alpine environment is deceivingly steep, but the views are unsurpassed.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 4 of 6

Macky Franklin navigates a switchback near the top of Wheeler Trail

Macky Franklin navigates a switchback near the top of Wheeler Trail
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 5 of 6

Alice Pirard stays focussed and pedals her way to a third place finish.

Alice Pirard stays focussed and pedals her way to a third place finish.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 6 of 6

Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) grinds up Wheeler Trail

Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) grinds up Wheeler Trail
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Stage five is deceivingly hard. With only eight miles between the start and the highest point on the map for the day, it seemed as though the climb may be short and do-able. However, the Wheeler trail does not comply, and most of that mileage is spent walking next to the bike, rather than riding. Topping out over 12,000 feet, stage 5 is steep and furious, though one of the most scenic stages of the race.

Race leader Todd Wells set the pace early and never let up. By the top of the most substantial climb he had a nearly five-minute lead and that never changed. Alex Grant held tight to second, putting nearly four minutes on Ben Sonntag, while Sonntag held off Takei Kyosuke by two minutes.

While last year competitors stayed tight because of a long section of bike path, today was just the opposite. The gaps were large and racers were forced to work alone into the wind. Those who had a partner coming off of the Wheeler trail descent were lucky and made up time, as Macky Franklin and Michiel Van Aelbroeck proved, when they made up a substantial deficit on Nick Truitt, though Truitt held them off through the finish, with Franklin just three seconds back and Van Aelbroeck two minutes behind.

In the women's race, race leader Amanda Carey and Sue Haywood worked together to finish wheel to wheel, with Alice Piriard in third. Kate Aardal wasn't too far behind in fourth.

In the singlespeed category, Dan Durland took the win, with Carlo Vulgamott in second, and Kurt Gensheimer in third. Overall leader, Dax Massey, came through in sixth, nearly 15 minutes back from Durland. When the time gap became too large, announcer Larry Grossman began wondering what could be holding Massey up. As he crossed the finish line, it was obvious he was quite hurt. A crash on the back side of the Wheeler trail took him 40 feet down a steep embankment and straight into a rock with his ribs. With cracked ribs and a partially punctured lung, Massey is out for stage 6.

Once more, Yuki Ikeda and Jeff Kerkove had a substantial lead in the duo open men category. With an eight-minute time gap today to second place, Ikeda and Kerkove have increased their overall lead to almost two hours. Tomorrow they may take a short nap at the top of Boreas Pass to ensure they head into Gold Dust fully recovered.
For the co-ed duo open, the Raborn team won again, bumping their overall ranking and taking the leaders' jerseys for the first time. Julie and Steven Kelly came in 11 minutes back from the Raborns.

In the enduro, Sonntag took third in yesterday's stage, Massey took second, and Nick Truitt lead the stage. The overall changed up again, with Derek Bisset taking the third step, Macky Franklin the second, and Truitt retaining his overall lead. On the women's side, Shannon Gibson was third on the day, Haywood was second, and Aardal took the win, while the overall changed to Pirard in third, Haywood in second, and Aardal retaining the lead once more.

For the final stage, racers will head up Boreas Pass road and down the mining-flume-turned-singletrack Gold Dust trail. The trail swoops and dives through the forest and just the right pitch for the ultimate fun factor. Near the bottom, the flume deepens and riders can imagine what it felt like when water flowed quickly down the trail. A long slog back up Boreas Pass Road is the only obstacle between the rider and the Breck Epic Finisher's belt buckle. Ride on, racers, ride on.

Stage 5 Results

Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells2:30:53
2Alex Grant0:05:21
3Ben Sonntag0:09:01
4Takei Kyosuke0:11:34
5Nick Truitt0:20:02
6Macky Franklin0:20:05
7Franc Vanderven0:22:58
8James Meyer0:23:00
9Drew Free0:26:51
10Nick Gould0:27:49
11Peter Butt0:29:57
12Ty Hansen0:31:33
13Jeff Ellis0:34:31
14Brent Gorman0:35:32
15Tim Berntson0:41:21
16Cary Smith0:45:23
17Charlie Rundell0:45:37
18Tim Lutz0:46:21
19Derek Bissett0:48:54
20Jason Hilimire0:51:28
21Von Edwards0:52:32
22Scott Leonard0:55:06
23Jasen Thorpe1:02:31
24Luke Sagur1:06:50
25Ben Truitt1:07:09
26Christopher Farney1:22:32
27Chris Castilian1:33:51
28Joey Roa1:38:58
29Phillip Ball
30Peter Weybright1:40:10
31Tim Kelton2:04:38

Men singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Durland3:14:00
2Carlos Vulgamott0:06:39
3Kurt Gensheimer0:09:11
4Jody Elovitz0:12:02
5Vince Anderson0:14:17
6Dax Massey0:14:27
7Tim Brezsnyak0:16:32
8Kenny Jones0:23:43
9Rich Dillen0:28:58
10Robin Dutton0:34:15
11Hans Hjelde0:34:40
12Tim Ahern0:37:10
13David Benjes0:37:13
14John Odle0:40:36
15Christopher Latura0:49:48

Men 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Danish3:03:56
2Geir Ottar Kvernstuen0:01:31
3Jafar Tabaian0:05:54
4Raf De Bakker0:06:15
5Dominik Hug0:14:48
6Jason Hilgers0:15:18
7Brian Barrett0:18:12
8Nesse Ã˜Ystein0:23:05
9Garren Watkins0:24:59
10James Prentice
11Jeremy Trask0:26:00
12Daniel Miller0:36:49
13Felipe Borja0:42:17
14Cory Bolen0:45:39
15Aric Hartley0:55:56
16Michael Cosgrove0:58:39
17Mike Reardon1:00:24
18Benjamin Wiegand1:01:26
19Mark Freda1:09:02
20Glenn Harris1:10:21
21Ross McKegney1:19:18
22Brett Merrington1:33:47
23Andrew Rizzi1:33:50
24Philip Thompson2:14:25
25Allan Kwok3:26:01

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Davis3:08:09
2Curt Wilhelm0:03:36
3Jerry Long0:04:12
4Michael Piker0:08:46
5Jeff Cospolich0:09:19
6Chad Davis0:11:58
7Shawn Lortie0:14:11
8Bob Saffell0:19:01
9Rob Shaver0:20:07
10Ray Warner0:20:27
11Mike Driver0:25:18
12Trever Bushnell0:26:36
13Sean Hassinger0:28:00
14Paul Rapinz0:29:54
15Menno Jongsma0:35:55
16Brian Sells0:36:11
17Lane Sanders0:36:25
18Mike Riederer0:37:28
19Jason Sumner0:37:30
20Brad Newby0:37:44
21Dean Etienne0:42:05
22Rich Brown0:43:37
23Chris McKillican0:46:35
24Nate McHugh0:46:40
25Johnny Petrosky0:49:50
26Michael Berg0:50:40
27Jason Potter0:52:16
28Peter Knoop0:52:44
29Carlyle Naylor0:58:32
30Samuel Turney1:00:22
31David Buchler1:01:15
32Yuri Cook1:01:42
33Leslie Handy1:02:31
34Matthew Sullivan1:07:50
35Joel Doctor1:11:16
36Roger Ivey1:13:20
37Brad Shield1:13:56
38Paul Dellorco1:17:48
39Patrick Morton1:18:43
40Lennie Moon1:19:27
41Milan Skrecek1:21:35
42Mark Bartley1:24:15
43Scott Liversedge1:27:10
44Joel Roberts1:28:51
45Bill Brazier1:30:50
46Marc Schwartz1:39:07
47Sergio Correa1:45:31
48David Meban1:48:37
49Nolan Farhy1:53:53
50Alex Tibwitta2:13:43
51Robert Reed2:43:18
52Derek Chung3:01:18
53Richard Lane3:07:42

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlie Hayes3:15:33
2Jeffery Frost0:14:47
3Chris Grove0:21:50
4Kevin English0:28:09
5Rob Piper0:33:36
6Ron Sanborn0:47:50
7Greg Schultejann0:49:20
8Scott McCallum0:50:29
9Tetsuo Shimoda0:54:08
10Denis Hall1:01:14
11Matt Hanrahan1:01:22
12Greg McKennis1:02:53
13David Kelnberger1:03:05
14Eric Lovins1:08:10
15Dirk Long1:15:56
16Jim Pittacora1:16:42
17Mark Leeper1:30:00
18Mark Halwa1:36:44
20Garry Mcculloch2:22:17

Clydesdales
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Reid3:14:39
2Peter Fobare0:41:19
3Eric Dejong0:51:27
4Steven Thompson0:56:39
5Andrew Mclaren1:05:51
6Alex McPherson2:15:40
7Moishe Lettvin2:16:19

Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Susan Haywood3:22:10
2Amanda Carey0:00:05
3Kate Aardal0:06:22
4Lydia Tanner0:20:14
5Kristin Aamodt0:25:27
6Shannon Gibson0:43:33
7Sarka Ruzickova0:50:28

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Wilson3:53:02
2Susan Sherman1:52:08

Women 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paige Witherington4:28:22
2Cathy Graham0:08:23

Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Gibson4:05:43
2Kristin Riley-Lazo0:18:13
3Heather Gilbert0:20:29
4Karen Holmes0:22:33
5Tricia Davis0:35:01
6Gill Smith1:15:51

Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christiane Bouchard4:28:49
2Stephanie Landy0:31:53
3Lori Halwa0:39:40

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove3:05:09
2Kurtis Averill0:08:02
3Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer0:43:16
4Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez0:57:14

Duo men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff3:15:40
2Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu0:34:10
3Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow0:38:01
4Brian Deason & Rodne Hill1:01:56
5Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt1:10:24

Duo men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Davis3:45:32
2Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger0:35:38

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis4:49:15
2Star Affolter & Grace Ragland1:19:53

Duo co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natalie Raborn & Sean Raborn3:49:30
2Julie Kelly & Steven Kelly0:12:09
3Heather Rizzi & Kurt Mason0:35:11
4Michele Bliss & John Bliss0:44:55
5Phil Kelly & Gina Virzi-Kelly0:57:13

General classification after stage 5

Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells14:43:56
2Alex Grant0:09:08
3Ben Sonntag0:26:00
4Macky Franklin1:15:18
5Franc Vanderven1:38:56
6Takei Kyosuke2:13:42
7Drew Free2:13:53
8Nick Truitt2:14:46
9Cary Smith2:16:07
10Nick Gould2:16:31
11James Meyer2:18:59
12Brent Gorman2:40:29
13Ty Hansen2:40:45
14Peter Butt2:41:46
15Jeff Ellis3:04:49
16Scott Leonard3:16:34
17Charlie Rundell3:31:06
18Tim Berntson3:38:34
19Jason Hilimire3:41:06
20Tim Lutz4:14:37
21Von Edwards4:57:03
22Luke Sagur5:07:44
23Ben Truitt5:18:50
24Jasen Thorpe6:33:51
25Christopher Farney8:11:41
26Derek Bissett8:25:05
27Joey Roa8:44:18
28Phillip Ball8:49:54
29Chris Castilian8:56:46
30Peter Weybright9:29:25
31Tim Kelton11:45:02

Men singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dax Massey18:04:19
2Dan Durland0:31:59
3Carlos Vulgamott0:46:15
4Jody Elovitz1:46:06
5Vince Anderson2:22:29
6Kurt Gensheimer2:22:59
7Tim Brezsnyak2:27:43
8Robin Dutton2:47:30
9Rich Dillen2:47:42
10Kenny Jones3:00:21
11David Benjes3:19:04
12Hans Hjelde3:51:30
13Tim Ahern4:36:44
14John Odle4:43:43
15Christopher Latura5:02:05

Men 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raf De Bakker17:50:16
2Michael Danish0:02:26
3Jafar Tabaian0:21:29
4Nesse Ã˜Ystein0:50:23
5Geir Ottar Kvernstuen0:56:50
6Dominik Hug1:12:30
7Jason Hilgers1:28:04
8Brian Barrett1:28:39
9Jeremy Trask1:49:23
10Garren Watkins1:52:22
11Felipe Borja2:01:20
12Daniel Miller2:54:10
13Cory Bolen3:14:52
14James Prentice4:05:29
15Michael Cosgrove4:21:31
16Mike Reardon4:54:12
17Mark Freda5:14:08
18Aric Hartley5:18:04
19Benjamin Wiegand5:58:48
20Glenn Harris6:09:45
21Ross McKegney8:06:40
22Brett Merrington8:14:20
23Andrew Rizzi8:35:47
24Philip Thompson9:49:04
25Allan Kwok16:58:41

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Davis18:02:24
2Jerry Long0:21:12
3Jeff Cospolich0:24:21
4Curt Wilhelm0:32:58
5Michael Piker0:33:40
6Chad Davis0:47:59
7Rob Shaver1:04:41
8Ray Warner1:29:05
9Shawn Lortie1:34:44
10Mike Driver2:01:49
11Bob Saffell2:07:07
12Trever Bushnell2:14:23
13Brian Sells2:23:20
14Sean Hassinger2:34:02
15Paul Rapinz2:48:32
16Peter Knoop3:15:15
17Jason Sumner3:23:21
18Yuri Cook3:27:21
19Mike Riederer3:30:54
20Brad Newby3:34:04
21Chris McKillican3:40:33
22Michael Berg3:51:37
23Rich Brown3:53:09
24Dean Etienne3:53:46
25Lane Sanders3:54:23
26Johnny Petrosky3:57:41
27Carlyle Naylor4:27:55
28Nate McHugh4:35:45
29Jason Potter4:36:22
30Menno Jongsma5:14:12
31David Buchler5:32:15
32Lennie Moon5:47:03
33Samuel Turney5:57:56
34Matthew Sullivan6:03:05
35Marc Schwartz6:06:09
36Brad Shield6:14:46
37Joel Doctor6:34:39
38Roger Ivey6:37:12
39Paul Dellorco7:00:43
40Scott Liversedge7:08:53
41Mark Bartley7:14:06
42Patrick Morton7:18:02
43Bill Brazier7:18:20
44Joel Roberts7:18:38
45Leslie Handy7:27:30
46Milan Skrecek7:53:38
47David Meban8:32:23
48Sergio Correa8:50:56
49Nolan Farhy9:16:56
50Alex Tibwitta11:09:50
51Robert Reed14:26:32
52Derek Chung15:55:19
53Richard Lane16:36:42

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlie Hayes18:16:21
2Jeffery Frost0:59:45
3Chris Grove2:14:52
4Kevin English2:36:38
5Rob Piper4:14:50
6Ron Sanborn4:18:01
7Tetsuo Shimoda4:57:55
8Scott McCallum4:58:24
9Greg McKennis5:01:39
10Denis Hall5:12:22
11Matt Hanrahan5:22:44
12Greg Schultejann5:23:23
13David Kelnberger6:12:03
14Eric Lovins6:36:57
15Jim Pittacora6:39:49
16Dirk Long7:15:32
17Mark Halwa7:54:55
18Mark Leeper8:19:02
20Garry Mcculloch11:56:04

Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Reid18:39:23
2Steven Thompson3:09:23
3Peter Fobare5:16:12
4Andrew Mclaren5:31:13
5Eric Dejong5:36:31
6Alex McPherson11:20:28
7Moishe Lettvin12:53:31

Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey19:13:40
2Kate Aardal0:11:06
3Susan Haywood0:14:23
4Kristin Aamodt1:19:40
5Lydia Tanner2:45:48
6Shannon Gibson2:54:29
7Sarka Ruzickova4:34:53

Women singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Wilson22:20:34
2Susan Sherman6:50:33

Women 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paige Witherington23:43:06
2Cathy Graham2:24:56

Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Gibson22:11:03
2Kristin Riley-Lazo2:18:28
3Heather Gilbert2:35:47
4Karen Holmes2:49:24
5Tricia Davis4:11:18
6Gill Smith6:55:31

Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christiane Bouchard24:51:07
2Stephanie Landy1:44:55
3Lori Halwa3:29:14

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove17:10:54
2Kurtis Averill1:47:17
3Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer3:12:52
4Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez6:45:01

Duo men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff18:33:27
2Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow3:07:17
3Brian Deason & Rodne Hill7:12:40
4Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt7:15:25
5Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu7:16:33

Duo men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Davis20:52:35
2Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger3:44:25

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis26:13:53
2Star Affolter & Grace Ragland5:42:03

Duo co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natalie Raborn & Sean Raborn21:56:49
2Julie Kelly & Steven Kelly0:11:41
3Heather Rizzi & Kurt Mason3:08:06
4Michele Bliss & John Bliss4:00:37
5Phil Kelly & Gina Virzi-Kelly4:02:32

Latest on Cyclingnews