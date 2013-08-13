Trending

Todd Wells prevails on first day of Breck Epic

Haywood leads women's race

Image 1 of 5

Todd Wells and Ben Sonntag chat before the start of stage one of the six day Breck Epic

Todd Wells and Ben Sonntag chat before the start of stage one of the six day Breck Epic
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 2 of 5

Breck local Nick Truitt leads out the pack

Breck local Nick Truitt leads out the pack
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 3 of 5

Alex Grant and Todd Wells navigate rocky terrain which will be the theme of the day

Alex Grant and Todd Wells navigate rocky terrain which will be the theme of the day
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 4 of 5

A focused Sonntag rides a clean race

A focused Sonntag rides a clean race
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 5 of 5

Fast flowy sections of trail brought out the best in riders

Fast flowy sections of trail brought out the best in riders
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

The air was electric with race day jitters and ecstatic spectators as the minutes ticked down to the start of the 2013 edition of the Breck Epic. Competitors lined up for the three-day or six-day mountain bike stage race which begins every day at 9,600 feet and often tops out over 12,000 feet.

The Epic once again attracted top names such as defending champion Ben Sonntag (American Interbanc/Cannondale), ShoAir/Cannondale’s Alex Grant, repeat competitor Jake Wells and Specialized’s Todd Wells on the men’s side. The women’s field stacked up higher than ever with Stan’s NoTubes team members Amanda Carey, Sue Haywood, and Shannon Gibson, along with Pivot’s Karen Jarchow.

With two minutes to start, race promoter, Mike McCormack, once again read the rules of the Epic: Number one, don’t litter. Number two, don’t be a dick. Number three, there is no number three. And with those words, the gun was off.

After a quick road climb, the race began with the first enduro stage of the race. The enduro segments are new this year, with competitors tracking their times through Strava. The top enduro finisher each day will earn a leader’s jersey.

The opening stage swept down locally revered Aspen Tunnel. Breck local Nick Truitt pulled off the front with Sante Fe Brewing/Pivot’s Macky Franklin in hot pursuit. Once the enduro segment finished, Sonntag, Grant, and Wells made their way to the front, where they would stay the entire day.

Today would see many steep, rocky climbs, with smooth, flowing singletrack descents - a classic Breckenridge ride. Carey, no stranger to the Breck Epic, kept her cool throughout the stage, choosing to ride smooth and smart, knowing there were many days of racing ahead. Her strategy paid off with a solid second place ride, just 40 seconds behind stage winner and teammate Haywood.

The real race was in the pro men six-day race, with Grant and Wells staying together the entire race, and finishing just one second apart, with Sonntag two and a half minutes back.

The singlespeed category started off with Honey Stinger’s Dax Massey out front, finishing nearly nine minutes in front of Dan Durland in second.

Jake Wells finished 23 minutes ahead of second place in the three-day open men category, as well as finishing seventh overall.

Local trails planner and open space director, Scott Reid, used his local knowledge to propel himself to a win in the Clydesdale category.

In the other men’s six-day races, Raf De Bakker leads the men’s 30+ category, with Geir Ottar Kvernstuern in second, and Michael Danish in third, while Jonathan Davis leads the men’s 40+ with Curt Wilhelm, and Mike Naughton in hot pursuit. The men’s 50+ category saw Colorado native Charlie Hayes on the top spot, and Jeff Frost and Chris Grove rounding out the podium.

Tomorrow’s stage 2 brings the classic Colorado Trail descent, which tops most of the best to ride lists.

Full Results (Stage 1 and GC after stage 1)

6 Day Open Men
1Todd Wells2:46:35
2Alex Grant0:00:02
3Ben Sonntag0:02:31
4Macky Franklin0:08:37
5Cary Smith0:15:47
6Franc Vanderven0:16:55
7Nick Gould0:21:27
8Brent Gorman0:22:58
9Nick Truitt0:23:12
10Drew Free0:25:42
11James Meyer0:29:56
12Ty Hansen0:30:01
13Scott Leonard0:31:03
14Peter Butt0:31:56
15Charlie Rundell0:33:22
16Jason Hilimire0:37:26
17Jeff Ellis0:37:32
18Tim Berntson0:44:30
19Luke Sagur0:49:39
20Tim Lutz0:50:34
21Von Edwards1:02:09
22Ben Truitt1:02:15
23Takei Kyosuke1:17:04
24Jasen Thorpe1:23:08
25Joey Roa1:30:17
26Chris Castilian1:31:56
27Phillip Ball1:36:10
28Davis McNeil1:38:44
29Christopher Farney1:41:47
30Peter Weybright1:44:12
31Tim Kelton2:04:14
32Jeff Suffolk3:41:30

6 Day Singlespeed Men
1Dax Massey3:14:55
2Dan Durland0:08:41
3Carlos Vulgamott0:11:41
4Jody Elovitz0:17:14
5Vince Anderson0:18:06
6Tim Brezsnyak0:23:10
7Kurt Gensheimer0:28:54
8Rich Dillen0:32:49
9Kenny Jones0:36:24
10Robin Dutton0:38:24
11David Benjes0:39:40
12Hans Hjelde0:51:16
13Christopher Latura0:54:23
14John Odle0:57:25
15Tim Ahern1:27:03

6 Day Men 30+
1Raf De Bakker3:14:55
2Geir Ottar Kvernstuen0:04:19
3Jafar Tabaian0:07:57
4Brian Barrett0:10:55
5Dominik Hug0:12:53
6Nesse Ã˜Ystein0:15:02
7Felipe Borja0:20:59
8Garren Watkins0:21:54
9Jason Hilgers0:22:11
10Michael Danish0:22:15
11Jeremy Trask0:28:17
12Paul Carmichael0:30:43
13Daniel Miller0:35:38
14Cory Bolen0:40:44
15Michael Cosgrove0:46:29
16James Prentice0:50:27
17Mike Reardon0:52:37
18Benjamin Wiegand1:00:28
19Mark Freda1:01:25
20Aric Hartley1:03:07
21Glenn Harris1:15:36
22Brett Merrington1:15:56
23David Dansby1:17:45
24Robert Spies1:22:22
25Philip Thompson1:34:32
26Ross McKegney1:46:34
27Andrew Rizzi2:06:54
28Allan Kwok3:36:11

6 Day Men 40+
1Jonathan Davis3:15:09
2Jeff Cospolich0:04:21
3Curt Wilhelm0:06:48
4Mike Naughton0:09:55
5Michael Piker0:11:07
6Jerry Long0:14:25
7Chad Davis0:16:19
8Rob Shaver0:20:38
9Ray Warner0:21:38
10Paul Rapinz0:27:48
11Marc Peruzzi0:29:31
12Shawn Lortie0:29:40
13Bob Saffell0:29:51
14Mike Driver0:30:26
15Brian Sells0:32:13
16Mike Riederer0:32:44
17Yuri Cook0:33:31
18Sean Hassinger0:33:36
19Trever Bushnell0:34:06
20Peter Knoop0:34:42
21Brad Newby0:37:01
22Lane Sanders0:40:28
23Dean Etienne0:44:37
24Johnny Petrosky0:45:41
25Jason Sumner0:46:35
26David Buchler0:47:18
27Carlyle Naylor0:48:45
28Chris McKillican0:50:02
29Michael Berg0:51:08
30Menno Jongsma0:52:26
31Rich Brown0:53:26
32Jason Potter0:55:21
33Matthew Sullivan0:59:45
34Nate McHugh1:03:12
35Lennie Moon1:04:28
36Samuel Turney1:07:26
37Joel Doctor1:08:28
38Marc Schwartz1:10:49
39Bill Brazier1:16:12
40Scott Liversedge1:16:42
41Brad Shield1:19:44
42Paul Dellorco1:20:48
43Leslie Handy1:23:31
44Mark Bartley1:24:00
45Gary Hall1:24:25
46Joel Roberts1:27:58
47Roger Ivey1:30:11
48Sergio Correa1:34:49
49David Meban1:35:16
50Patrick Morton1:39:37
51Nolan Farhy1:44:20
52Milan Skrecek1:51:24
53Jeff Dotterweich1:53:38
54Alex Tibwitta2:08:56
55Patrick Olson2:09:11
56Robert Reed3:02:24
57Richard Lane3:08:28
58Derek Chung3:35:58

6 Day Men 50+
1Charlie Hayes3:21:32
2Jeffery Frost0:07:02
3Chris Grove0:29:34
4Kevin English0:32:42
5Ron Sanborn0:47:47
6Tetsuo Shimoda0:48:54
7Greg McKennis0:56:12
8Rob Piper0:57:38
9Matt Hanrahan0:57:50
10Greg Schultejann0:59:55
11Denis Hall1:00:04
12David Lammerse1:02:06
13Scott McCallum1:07:28
14Jim Pittacora1:07:31
15Mark Leeper1:11:43
16David Kelnberger1:12:59
17Dirk Long1:16:48
18Mark Halwa1:27:40
19Eric Lovins1:27:44
20Steve Cole1:42:09
21Ty Garber2:10:45
22Garry Mcculloch2:18:06

6 Day Clydesdale
1Scott Reid3:25:53
2Steven Thompson0:28:30
3Greg Gerloff0:36:10
4Andrew Mclaren0:54:41
5Ron Hewitson1:01:04
6Peter Fobare1:01:29
7Nathaniel Morton1:03:24
8Eric Dejong1:04:51
9Alex McPherson1:58:20
10Moishe Lettvin2:32:06
11Todd Stevenson3:02:14

6 Day Open Women
1Susan Haywood3:35:10
2Amanda Carey0:00:41
3Kate Aardal0:01:58
4Karen Jarchow0:05:39
5Alice Pirard0:09:32
6Kristin Aamodt0:10:20
7Lydia Tanner0:36:05
8Sarka Ruzickova0:49:14
9Katherine Knight1:34:35

6 Day Singlespeed Women
1Andrea Wilson4:10:55
2Susan Sherman0:57:11

6 Day Women 30+
1Paige Witherington4:20:45
2Katie Carmichael0:33:34
3Cathy Graham0:48:24

6 Day Women 40+
1Shannon Gibson3:54:15
2Heather Gilbert0:33:38
3Kristin Riley-Lazo0:37:22
4Karen Holmes0:39:34
5Lauren Costantini0:42:05
6Tricia Davis0:55:11
7Gill Smith1:21:50

6 Day Women 50+
1Christiane Bouchard4:39:07
2Stephanie Landy0:19:39
3Lori Halwa0:25:19

6 Day Duo Open Men
1Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove3:10:54
2Kurtis Averill0:10:24
3Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer0:31:16
4Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez1:50:17
5Jeroen De Mey & Alex Onderwater3:53:53
6Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu3:58:29

6 Day Duo Men 80+
1Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff3:23:01
2Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow0:34:56
3Brian Deason & Rodne Hill1:29:45
4Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt1:35:47
5Tom Geentjens & Wim Dehaes3:01:45

6 Day Duo Men 100+
1Eric Davis3:48:40
2Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger0:47:06
3Ben Engelberts & John Englebert3:16:03

6 Day Duo Women
1Paula Burks & Shannon Greenhill4:25:12
2Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis0:30:54
3Star Affolter & Grace Ragland1:14:11

6 Day Duo Coed
1Julie Kelly & Steven Kelly4:08:49
2Natalie Raborn & Sean Raborn0:03:55
3Heather Rizzi & Kurt Mason0:32:29
4Phil Kelly & Gina Virzi-Kelly0:34:10
5Michele Bliss & John Bliss0:36:40
6Randy Charrette & Jennifer Charretes0:49:29

6 Day Team Challenge
1Craft Beer4:22:55
2Willas Wheels0:03:09

3 Day Open Men
1Jake Wells3:04:39
2Peter Basler0:23:14
3Ben Welnak0:24:22
4David Ross0:34:31
5Tim Mt Pleasant0:44:08
6Joel Budacki0:54:34
7Jashua Lavietes1:05:46
8DJ Singh1:31:34
9John Pettit1:39:13
10Mike Rice1:39:19
11Carl Russell1:57:57
12Paul Lottridge2:07:48
13Matthew Buonanno2:13:06
14Robert Nolan2:37:43

3 Day Open Women
1Duffy Danish4:33:53
2Debbie Preller0:00:48
3Annie Fox0:31:37
4Susan Lottridge0:38:31
5Margaret Montfort0:40:25
6Donna Miller0:42:05
7Minci Hoffmaster0:47:05
8Elizabeth Morse1:48:14
9Alison Jones1:50:49
10Fernanda Gomez2:15:29
11Margaret Kelnberger2:22:54

3 Day Men 40+
1Henry Fischer3:26:13
2Gareth Jones0:08:55
3Andy Leifer0:22:30
4Bill Frielingsdorf0:23:31
5Tom Quinn0:42:01
6Kyle Firestone0:44:11
7Christian Long0:53:02
8Todd Kooy1:05:59
9Chip Waite1:09:04
10Don Dawson1:15:43
11Richard Flores1:31:00
12Jeffrey Sillik1:31:40
13Alex Mlawsky1:37:38
14Lonnie Kinkade1:38:28
15Kevin Lewis1:41:31
16Richard Fricke1:41:37
17Scott Sharp1:53:00
18Greg Hamilton2:08:29
19Thomas Gruver2:25:26
20Dave Walsh2:26:24
21Scott Bonvallet2:26:47
22Todd Haugen2:27:27
23Steve Fannon2:37:29
24Mark Seaburg2:44:36

3 Day Gran Fondo
1Rick Henderson4:54:27
2Rafael Olvera0:06:53
3Robert Lee0:40:14

Latest on Cyclingnews