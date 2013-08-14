Image 1 of 6 Ben Sonntag with Alex Grant and Todd Wells in hot pursuit down the first climb of the stage (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 6 Todd Wells descends the brand new Sidedoor singletrack (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 3 of 6 Descents were smooth and fast (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 4 of 6 Leaders jerseys dot the start line on day 3 (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 5 of 6 Sue Haywood on Little French (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 6 of 6 Amanda Carey nearing the finish (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Spectators lined the sidewalks, chatting amongst themselves and taking pictures of the racer they were out to support while Larry Grossman made wisecracks on the microphone. Soon Grossman began counting down the seconds while cow bells rang along the street. With that, racers were off for their third day of the Breck Epic.

Day three circumnavigated Mt Guyot, dropping racers down to Park County, and then back up Georgia Pass, where they connected to the Colorado trail for singletrack that, according to McCormack, has a Jekyll and Hyde personality. At times it was buttery and smooth and then it punched you in the bread basket with East Coast-style rocks and roots.

True to form, Todd Wells (Specialized), Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale), and Ben Sonntag (American Interbanc/Cannondale) came out fast. At the bottom of the relentless Little French descent, Sonntag turned the corner first, but Grant and Wells were not far behind. Soon, Wells kicked it up a notch and Sonntag decided to forgo the attack to have an enjoyable stage, while Grant held on until the climb up Georgia Pass, where Wells created a 30-second gap. By the end, Wells had a two-minute gap on Grant, and a five-minute gap on Sonntag. Ever the optimist, Sonntag came across the line with a smile and a thank you to those supporting him.

Today, the women's race became a battle royale, according to Stan's NoTubes rider, Sue Haywood. Her teammate Amanda Carey came down Little French first, but Haywood was no more than a few seconds back, with Kate Aardal right on Haywood's wheel. Eventually, Haywood decided to push for the front, where she stayed for the remainder of the stage. Aardal finished just two and a half seconds back, with Carey coming in 57 seconds later. A tight stage for the women means that Carey now leads Aardal by only four minutes and 34 seconds, and Haywood by four minutes and 41 seconds.

The singlespeed men pushed each other hard-second through fifth place finished only six seconds apart. Dax Massey took a convincing win, 22 minutes up on the rest of the field. The top singlespeed woman, Andrea Wilson, kept increasing her lead as well, finishing an hour and half in front of second.

Day three concludes the mini-Epic, and Jake Wells won the overall in just nine hours and 41 minutes, an hour and 20 minutes up on the rest of the field. Duffy Danish took the women's overall, nine minutes ahead of her field. The three day men's 40+ saw the top two finishers (Peter Basler and Henry Fischer) two and a half minutes apart after 11 hours of racing.

Peter Forbare is going for the record number of flats in the race, with five flats in stage 3, yet he still finished third in Clydesdale. Breck local, Scott Reid continued dominating, leading Sante Fe Brewing/Pivot's Steve Thompson by an hour and twenty-seven minutes.

Stans NoTube's Shannon Gibson leads the 6-day women 40+, where she has an hour and 40 minute lead after three days of racing. Grossman joked that she could run to town to deliver newspapers during stage four and retain her lead.

The enduro segments of the Breck Epic are beginning to smooth out, both literally and figuratively, and after stage 2, Breck local Nick Truitt leads the enduro, with Grant and Sonntag on his heels. Look for more exciting racing from those three as well as Macky Franklin in the upcoming days.

Day 4 will be the longest day, but the rocks become smaller and the views continue to impress. Each day at the finish, racers comment how the trails get better every day and stage four will not disappoint.

Stage 3 Results

6-Day Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells 3:08:08 2 Alex Grant 0:02:01 3 Ben Sonntag 0:05:33 4 Macky Franklin 0:11:18 5 Takei Kyosuke 0:15:37 6 Franc Vanderven 0:20:52 7 Nick Truitt 0:22:05 8 Cary Smith 0:28:02 9 Drew Free 0:29:29 10 Peter Butt 0:32:15 11 James Meyer 0:34:13 12 Nick Gould 0:35:09 13 Ty Hansen 0:35:47 14 Scott Leonard 0:43:11 15 Brent Gorman 0:43:32 16 Jeff Ellis 0:45:19 17 Tim Berntson 0:45:50 18 Jason Hilimire 0:47:16 19 Charlie Rundell 0:49:20 20 Tim Lutz 0:52:51 21 Von Edwards 1:06:40 22 Luke Sagur 1:16:49 23 Ben Truitt 1:18:00 24 Christopher Farney 1:54:46 25 Joey Roa 2:02:26 26 Phillip Ball 2:04:20 27 Chris Castilian 2:17:55 28 Peter Weybright 2:19:11 29 Davis McNeil 2:41:00 30 Tim Kelton 3:06:06

6-Day Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Susan Haywood 4:06:14 2 Kate Aardal 0:00:02 3 Amanda Carey 0:00:59 4 Alice Pirard 0:16:05 5 Kristin Aamodt 0:17:17 6 Lydia Tanner 0:44:42 7 Sarka Ruzickova 1:09:46 8 Katherine Knight 2:39:08

6-Day Men singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dax Massey 3:42:52 2 Dan Durland 0:22:06 3 Kurt Gensheimer 0:27:31 4 Vince Anderson 0:27:36 5 Carlos Vulgamott 0:27:37 6 Robin Dutton 0:40:43 7 Rich Dillen 0:41:14 8 Tim Brezsnyak 0:46:08 9 David Benjes 0:54:26 10 Jody Elovitz 0:57:47 11 Kenny Jones 0:59:55 12 Hans Hjelde 1:02:56 13 John Odle 1:12:24 14 Tim Ahern 1:21:40 15 Christopher Latura 1:53:47

6-Day Women singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Wilson 4:56:55 2 Susan Sherman 1:33:09

6-Day Men 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Danish 3:46:54 2 Jafar Tabaian 0:09:48 3 Nesse Ã˜Ystein 0:10:45 4 Raf De Bakker 0:17:33 5 Brian Barrett 0:18:02 6 Jeremy Trask 0:21:10 7 Felipe Borja 0:21:35 8 Paul Carmichael 0:22:19 9 Dominik Hug 0:29:59 10 Garren Watkins 0:34:27 11 Jason Hilgers 0:40:46 12 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 0:43:13 13 Daniel Miller 0:47:49 14 Cory Bolen 0:53:46 15 Mike Reardon 0:54:28 16 Thor Loechell 1:03:52 17 Michael Cosgrove 1:06:38 18 Robert Spies 1:12:59 19 James Prentice 1:14:00 20 Mark Freda 1:19:57 21 David Dansby 1:21:48 22 Glenn Harris 1:22:35 23 Ross McKegney 1:31:02 24 Aric Hartley 1:31:18 25 Benjamin Wiegand 1:47:02 26 Andrew Rizzi 1:59:29 27 Philip Thompson 2:02:55 28 Brett Merrington 2:07:20

6-Day Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Cospolich 3:53:41 2 Jonathan Davis 0:03:12 3 Curt Wilhelm 0:03:46 4 Jerry Long 0:06:08 5 Mike Naughton 0:07:42 6 Michael Piker 0:07:46 7 Chad Davis 0:10:16 8 Rob Shaver 0:10:59 9 Ray Warner 0:13:06 10 Shawn Lortie 0:23:27 11 Mike Driver 0:29:25 12 Trever Bushnell 0:30:27 13 Marc Peruzzi 0:31:01 14 Bob Saffell 0:34:11 15 Brian Sells 0:36:19 16 Sean Hassinger 0:39:26 17 Mike Riederer 0:40:49 18 Peter Knoop 0:40:51 19 Johnny Petrosky 0:49:21 20 Yuri Cook 0:49:44 21 Chris McKillican 0:50:40 22 Michael Berg 0:50:57 23 Rich Brown 0:54:34 24 Brad Newby 0:55:39 25 Carlyle Naylor 0:55:46 26 Jason Sumner 0:57:08 27 Paul Rapinz 0:57:40 28 Nate McHugh 1:00:58 29 Dean Etienne 1:01:46 30 Jason Potter 1:03:37 31 Marc Schwartz 1:10:44 32 Lennie Moon 1:14:14 33 Menno Jongsma 1:14:59 34 David Buchler 1:27:10 35 Roger Ivey 1:27:15 36 Matthew Sullivan 1:27:41 37 Lane Sanders 1:28:02 38 Brad Shield 1:28:11 39 Samuel Turney 1:28:53 40 Joel Roberts 1:33:24 41 Mark Bartley 1:35:48 42 Patrick Morton 1:38:36 43 Joel Doctor 1:40:11 44 Scott Liversedge 1:41:07 45 Paul Dellorco 1:44:18 46 Milan Skrecek 1:48:52 47 David Meban 1:48:53 48 Gary Hall 1:49:54 49 Sergio Correa 1:52:15 50 Bill Brazier 1:53:55 51 Leslie Handy 1:55:19 52 Nolan Farhy 2:09:20 53 Alex Tibwitta 2:20:08 54 Jeff Dotterweich 2:24:26 55 Richard Lane 3:26:08 56 Derek Chung 3:28:51

6-day Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlie Hayes 3:58:35 2 Jeffery Frost 0:12:01 3 Chris Grove 0:27:19 4 Kevin English 0:30:22 5 Rob Piper 0:57:08 6 Tetsuo Shimoda 0:59:52 7 Ron Sanborn 1:00:21 8 Scott McCallum 1:02:19 9 Greg McKennis 1:08:24 10 Greg Schultejann 1:10:23 11 Denis Hall 1:11:01 12 David Kelnberger 1:20:04 13 Jim Pittacora 1:20:37 14 Matt Hanrahan 1:22:04 15 Eric Lovins 1:27:31 16 Mark Halwa 1:38:11 17 Dirk Long 1:38:33 18 Steve Cole 1:39:28 19 Mark Leeper 1:54:14 20 David Lammerse 2:02:03 21 Ty Garber 2:23:25 22 Garry Mcculloch 2:41:35

6-Day Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Reid 4:07:10 2 Steven Thompson 0:28:21 3 Nathaniel Morton 0:54:16 4 Peter Fobare 1:06:37 5 Andrew Mclaren 1:16:05 6 Eric Dejong 1:24:58 7 Ron Hewitson 2:08:15 8 Moishe Lettvin 2:34:38 9 Alex McPherson 2:43:23

6-Day Women 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paige Witherington 5:08:10 2 Katie Carmichael 0:21:18 3 Cathy Graham 0:28:02

6-Day women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Gibson 4:57:58 2 Kristin Riley-Lazo 0:16:46 3 Heather Gilbert 0:31:22 4 Karen Holmes 0:34:24 5 Tricia Davis 0:55:11 6 Gill Smith 1:24:01 7 Lorinda Putter 2:18:30

6-day Women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christiane Bouchard 5:32:04 2 Stephanie Landy 0:06:52 3 Lori Halwa 0:51:32

6-Day Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove 3:41:14 2 Kurtis Averill 0:40:14 3 Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer 0:43:47 4 Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez 1:38:35 5 Jeroen De Mey & Alex Onderwater 3:54:37

6-Day Men duo 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff 4:05:03 2 Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow 0:33:52 3 Tom Geentjens & Wim Dehaes 0:38:16 4 Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu 1:15:07 5 Brian Deason & Rodne Hill 1:28:57 6 Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt 1:33:00

6-Day Men duo 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Davis 4:43:33 2 Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger 0:47:47 3 Ben Engelberts & John Englebert 2:53:48

6-Day women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis 5:39:31 2 Paula Burks & Shannon Greenhill 0:11:38 3 Star Affolter & Grace Ragland 1:16:37

6-Day Co-ed Duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natalie Raborn & Sean Raborn 4:42:57 2 Julie Kelly & Steven Kelly 0:01:27 3 Heather Rizzi & Kurt Mason 0:46:33 4 Phil Kelly & Gina Virzi-Kelly 0:54:04 5 Michele Bliss & John Bliss 1:02:40 DNF Randy Charrette & Jennifer Charretes

6-Day Enduro open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawrence Johnson 4:40:44 2 Derek Bissett 0:34:12 3 David Kuo 2:35:45

3-Day Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Wells 3:28:31 2 David Ross 0:18:22 3 Ben Welnak 0:26:11 4 John Pettit 1:18:08 5 Tim Mt Pleasant 1:23:23 6 Joel Budacki 1:23:43 7 DJ Singh 2:09:10 8 Mike Rice 2:28:15 9 Carl Russell 2:49:37 10 Jashua Lavietes 3:01:35 11 Matthew Buonanno 3:06:08 12 Robert Nolan 3:12:34

3-Day Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Duffy Danish 5:35:07 2 Debbie Preller 0:16:08 3 Annie Fox 0:16:40 4 Susan Lottridge 0:27:36 5 Donna Miller 0:46:18 6 Margaret Montfort 1:02:28 7 Minci Hoffmaster 1:02:43 8 Elizabeth Morse 2:11:07 9 Alison Jones 2:27:19 9 Margaret Kelnberger DNF Fernanda Gomez

3-Day Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Basler 3:55:59 2 Henry Fischer 0:05:17 3 Bill Frielingsdorf 0:10:01 4 Gareth Jones 0:12:10 5 Andy Leifer 0:16:16 6 Kyle Firestone 1:02:21 7 Tom Quinn 1:10:10 8 Christian Long 1:23:36 9 Don Dawson 1:30:34 10 Richard Fricke 1:43:18 11 Scott Sharp 1:44:07 12 Lonnie Kinkade 1:46:12 13 Jeffrey Sillik 1:49:14 14 Todd Kooy 1:55:17 15 Greg Hamilton 1:58:25 16 Alex Mlawsky 2:01:29 17 Paul Lottridge 2:06:45 18 Richard Flores 2:19:20 19 Steve Fannon 2:40:20 20 Thomas Gruver 3:20:20 21 Dave Walsh 3:20:22 22 Scott Bonvallet 3:20:23 23 Kevin Lewis 3:20:24 24 Mark Seaburg 3:33:57

General classification after stage 3

6-Day Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells 8:47:54 2 Alex Grant 0:03:47 3 Ben Sonntag 0:11:29 4 Macky Franklin 0:39:36 5 Franc Vanderven 0:54:59 6 Cary Smith 1:06:36 7 Drew Free 1:21:54 8 Nick Gould 1:23:00 9 James Meyer 1:29:50 10 Nick Truitt 1:30:42 11 Brent Gorman 1:32:57 12 Peter Butt 1:36:06 13 Ty Hansen 1:38:03 14 Scott Leonard 1:49:31 15 Jeff Ellis 1:58:19 16 Takei Kyosuke 1:59:30 17 Jason Hilimire 2:04:09 18 Charlie Rundell 2:05:09 19 Tim Berntson 2:10:45 20 Tim Lutz 2:30:33 21 Luke Sagur 2:58:00 22 Von Edwards 3:06:56 23 Ben Truitt 3:10:03 24 Joey Roa 5:06:52 25 Christopher Farney 5:11:25 26 Phillip Ball 5:21:33 27 Chris Castilian 5:33:26 28 Peter Weybright 6:01:04 29 Davis McNeil 6:07:29 30 Tim Kelton 7:00:38

6-Day Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey 11:28:49 2 Kate Aardal 0:04:34 3 Susan Haywood 0:04:42 4 Alice Pirard 0:27:05 5 Kristin Aamodt 0:52:03 6 Lydia Tanner 1:45:49 7 Sarka Ruzickova 2:47:21 8 Katherine Knight 6:03:27

6-Day Men singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dax Massey 10:28:58 2 Dan Durland 0:35:21 3 Carlos Vulgamott 0:45:35 4 Jody Elovitz 1:31:39 5 Rich Dillen 1:47:50 6 Robin Dutton 1:49:20 7 Kurt Gensheimer 1:52:14 8 Vince Anderson 2:01:01 9 Kenny Jones 2:06:50 10 Tim Brezsnyak 2:06:54 11 David Benjes 2:12:17 12 Hans Hjelde 2:48:39 13 John Odle 3:12:17 14 Tim Ahern 3:34:58 15 Christopher Latura 3:37:03

6-Day Women singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Wilson 13:28:01 2 Susan Sherman 3:26:42

6-Day Men 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raf De Bakker 10:45:04 2 Michael Danish 0:09:25 3 Jafar Tabaian 0:10:01 4 Nesse Ã˜Ystein 0:18:16 5 Brian Barrett 0:28:14 6 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 0:34:22 7 Felipe Borja 0:40:58 8 Dominik Hug 0:42:17 9 Jeremy Trask 0:57:54 10 Jason Hilgers 0:59:27 11 Garren Watkins 1:01:14 12 Paul Carmichael 1:19:10 13 Daniel Miller 1:40:09 14 Cory Bolen 1:51:56 15 Michael Cosgrove 2:22:13 16 James Prentice 2:40:46 17 Mike Reardon 2:44:26 18 Mark Freda 2:57:09 19 Aric Hartley 3:20:34 20 David Dansby 3:29:48 21 Glenn Harris 3:30:44 22 Benjamin Wiegand 3:34:08 23 Ross McKegney 4:15:58 24 Brett Merrington 4:33:52 25 Philip Thompson 5:01:58 26 Thor Loechell 5:13:00 27 Andrew Rizzi 5:22:53

6-Day Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Davis 10:39:00 2 Curt Wilhelm 0:10:02 3 Jeff Cospolich 0:13:10 4 Mike Naughton 0:23:37 5 Michael Piker 0:25:19 6 Jerry Long 0:26:39 7 Chad Davis 0:34:59 8 Rob Shaver 0:41:07 9 Ray Warner 0:51:25 10 Shawn Lortie 1:13:09 11 Mike Driver 1:19:50 12 Bob Saffell 1:31:26 13 Trever Bushnell 1:31:30 14 Brian Sells 1:36:19 15 Sean Hassinger 1:36:27 16 Peter Knoop 1:37:31 17 Paul Rapinz 1:41:45 18 Yuri Cook 1:54:54 19 Marc Peruzzi 1:59:22 20 Brad Newby 2:09:32 21 Jason Sumner 2:20:21 22 Johnny Petrosky 2:20:39 23 Mike Riederer 2:20:56 24 Chris McKillican 2:21:57 25 Michael Berg 2:22:24 26 Dean Etienne 2:29:49 27 Rich Brown 2:31:06 28 Carlyle Naylor 2:37:03 29 Lane Sanders 2:42:14 30 Jason Potter 2:52:51 31 Nate McHugh 2:58:04 32 David Buchler 3:14:31 33 Marc Schwartz 3:17:56 34 Lennie Moon 3:18:02 35 Samuel Turney 3:19:02 36 Matthew Sullivan 3:33:08 37 Menno Jongsma 3:33:42 38 Brad Shield 3:55:20 39 Joel Doctor 4:01:57 40 Roger Ivey 4:12:12 41 Scott Liversedge 4:18:12 42 Paul Dellorco 4:19:16 43 Bill Brazier 4:27:51 44 Joel Roberts 4:28:32 45 Mark Bartley 4:34:47 46 Gary Hall 4:40:09 47 Patrick Morton 4:41:38 48 Leslie Handy 4:48:18 49 David Meban 5:02:26 50 Milan Skrecek 5:09:34 51 Sergio Correa 5:18:50 52 Nolan Farhy 5:43:59 53 Jeff Dotterweich 5:54:04 54 Alex Tibwitta 6:29:38 55 Derek Chung 9:45:53 56 Richard Lane 9:50:08

6-Day Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlie Hayes 10:51:28 2 Jeffery Frost 0:29:18 3 Chris Grove 1:27:00 4 Kevin English 1:38:38 5 Ron Sanborn 2:31:47 6 Tetsuo Shimoda 2:43:37 7 Rob Piper 2:52:01 8 Greg McKennis 3:00:43 9 Denis Hall 3:05:23 10 Scott McCallum 3:06:27 11 Matt Hanrahan 3:16:22 12 Greg Schultejann 3:20:03 13 David Kelnberger 3:39:27 14 Jim Pittacora 3:42:51 15 David Lammerse 4:03:56 16 Eric Lovins 4:06:38 17 Dirk Long 4:18:08 18 Mark Halwa 4:29:57 19 Mark Leeper 4:41:36 20 Steve Cole 4:44:38 21 Ty Garber 6:35:05 22 Garry Mcculloch 6:52:52

6-Day Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Reid 11:12:12 2 Steven Thompson 1:28:00 3 Peter Fobare 2:42:44 4 Andrew Mclaren 3:09:05 5 Eric Dejong 3:44:23 6 Ron Hewitson 3:56:06 7 Alex McPherson 6:39:35 8 Moishe Lettvin 7:22:25

6-Day Women 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paige Witherington 14:03:00 2 Katie Carmichael 1:07:56 3 Cathy Graham 1:46:02

6-Day Women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Gibson 12:59:06 2 Kristin Riley-Lazo 1:39:43 3 Heather Gilbert 1:47:58 4 Karen Holmes 2:01:52 5 Tricia Davis 2:44:20 6 Gill Smith 4:05:25 7 Lorinda Putter 6:23:57

6-Day Women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christiane Bouchard 14:54:45 2 Stephanie Landy 0:36:30 3 Lori Halwa 1:38:25

6-Day Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove 10:12:04 2 Kurtis Averill 1:00:03 3 Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer 1:51:21 4 Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez 4:23:32 5 Jeroen De Mey & Alex Onderwater 11:29:26

6-Day Men duo 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff 11:08:22 2 Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow 1:40:40 3 Brian Deason & Rodne Hill 4:19:37 4 Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt 4:31:32 5 Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu 5:46:10

6-Day Men duo 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Davis 12:31:05 2 Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger 2:18:19 3 Ben Engelberts & John Englebert 9:05:03

6-Day Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paula Burks & Shannon Greenhill 14:44:23 2 Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis 0:55:07 3 Star Affolter & Grace Ragland 3:39:51

6-Day Co-ed Duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julie Kelly & Steven Kelly 13:08:00 2 Natalie Raborn & Sean Raborn 0:05:33 3 Phil Kelly & Gina Virzi-Kelly 1:54:31 4 Heather Rizzi & Kurt Mason 2:02:02 5 Michele Bliss & John Bliss 2:29:31

6-Day Enduro # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawrence Johnson 12:52:01 2 Derek Bissett 2:35:20 3 David Kuo 6:56:55

3-Day Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Wells 9:41:07 2 David Ross 1:12:32 3 Ben Welnak 1:18:07 4 Tim Mt Pleasant 3:06:01 5 Joel Budacki 3:25:08 6 John Pettit 4:39:17 7 DJ Singh 5:19:12 8 Jashua Lavietes 5:25:32 9 Mike Rice 5:51:39 10 Carl Russell 7:15:44 11 Matthew Buonanno 7:46:37 12 Robert Nolan 8:24:34

3-Day women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Duffy Danish 15:00:08 2 Debbie Preller 0:09:08 3 Annie Fox 0:54:20 4 Susan Lottridge 1:24:10 5 Donna Miller 2:02:31 6 Minci Hoffmaster 2:28:43 7 Margaret Montfort 2:32:46 8 Elizabeth Morse 5:20:09 9 Alison Jones 5:55:40 10 Margaret Kelnberger 7:00:52