Wells and Carey win Breck Epic

Kyosuke and Aardal get final stage victories

Todd Wells moments before taking (and asking for) the PBR feed

Todd Wells moments before taking (and asking for) the PBR feed
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Tradition for the final stage of the Epic: a PBR feed

Tradition for the final stage of the Epic: a PBR feed
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Todd Wells finished third on the day, but retained his overall lead

Todd Wells finished third on the day, but retained his overall lead
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Takei Kyosuke was strong and fast on the final stage

Takei Kyosuke was strong and fast on the final stage
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Racers descend the Gold Dust trail, a local favorite

Racers descend the Gold Dust trail, a local favorite
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Kate Aardal pushes hard for a stage win

Kate Aardal pushes hard for a stage win
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Amanda Carey and Kate Aardal after the final stage of the Breck Epic

Amanda Carey and Kate Aardal after the final stage of the Breck Epic
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

The start line of final day of the six-day Breck Epic was full of nervous excitement once again. Competitors just had one last 28-mile day between them and the coveted finishers' belt buckle.

As the seconds were counted down, final rankings were on the line throughout every category. A beer feed waited at the top of Boreas Pass road after a killer descent down locally revered trails. It was a day of glory for most.

Todd Wells had a solid lead on second place and stayed in the pack for most of the stage. Cresting the top of Boreas Pass road for the first time, he sat in with Kyosuke Takei and Alex Grant. Ben Sonntag didn’t have it in his legs for the day, and was a minute or so back, pulling by himself.

The second time over Boreas Pass road, the three again came through together, working to beat the massive headwind as a group. Wells was relaxed enough to reach for the PBR feed and took a long swig before giving it up. Grant was gunning for another stage win, but overshot one of the last corners, giving Kyosuke the opportunity for the win. Kyosuke came across the line just seconds ahead of Grant and Wells, with Sonntag a couple of minutes back on the stage.

In the women's race, Alice Pirard had another third place finish, with Amanda Carey in second, and Kate Aardal taking the stage win.

In the Coed duo category, the teams decided to have a relaxed day and the top three teams crossed the finish line together.

Leslie Handy took it as a costume day and donned a full pink skinsuit, complete with face paint. Some racers stopped completely to take in the incredible views at the top of Boreas Pass road, enjoy a PBR and chat with the volunteers. Some continued to race fiercely. The finish line saw Mike McCormack handing out Breck Epic stickers and high fives. Jimmy Jimenez continued to feed racers after the stage with custom Nutella, marshmallow fluff, and banana sandwiches, complete with racer’s names to identify their favorite combination.

The enduro segment came down to the last stage, with Nick Truitt and Macky Franklin duking it out for the win, and Grant and Sonntag dueling for third overall. The times were close for the final couple of segments and Sonntag found himself in third, with Franklin in second, and Truitt in first. The podium stayed the same for the overall.

The women's enduro podium for stage 6 saw Sue Haywood with the win, and Aardal in second, and Pirard in third. The overall switched up a bit, with Aardal in the lead and Haywood in second.

The stage six and overall awards were held at a local restaurant, where racers from every category mingled and told stories from the week, sometimes with a disco ball atop their head.

Stage 6 Full Results

Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Takei Kyosuke2:05:16
2Alex Grant0:00:00
3Todd Wells0:00:03
4Ben Sonntag0:03:42
5Macky Franklin0:05:42
6Franc Vanderven0:07:19
7Nick Truitt0:07:21
8Cary Smith0:08:12
9Drew Free0:08:20
10Nick Gould0:10:30
11James Meyer0:11:21
12Brent Gorman0:14:06
13Ty Hansen0:14:51
14Scott Leonard0:14:59
15Jeff Ellis0:17:03
16Tim Berntson0:19:55
17Peter Butt0:20:06
18Charlie Rundell0:20:24
19Von Edwards0:20:44
20Luke Sagur0:21:49
21Jason Hilimire0:24:47
22Tim Lutz0:25:11
23Ben Truitt0:28:51
24Jasen Thorpe0:30:05
25Derek Bissett0:39:19
26Christopher Farney0:42:12
27Phillip Ball0:46:12
28Peter Weybright0:55:37
29Chris Castilian0:57:45
30Joey Roa1:02:20
31Tim Kelton1:11:12

Men singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Durland2:26:21
2Carlos Vulgamott0:00:30
3Tim Brezsnyak0:11:17
4Jody Elovitz0:13:13
5Vince Anderson0:15:15
6Kenny Jones0:15:53
7Kurt Gensheimer0:17:11
8David Benjes0:18:24
9Rich Dillen0:20:25
10Robin Dutton0:21:32
11Tim Ahern0:21:50
12Christopher Latura0:23:53
13Hans Hjelde0:26:42
14John Odle0:31:37

Men 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raf De Bakker2:20:44
2Michael Danish
3Geir Ottar Kvernstuen0:02:25
4Jason Hilgers0:04:33
5Brian Barrett0:04:36
6Jafar Tabaian0:09:16
7Garren Watkins0:09:20
8Dominik Hug0:09:37
9Jeremy Trask0:12:39
10Felipe Borja0:15:41
11Cory Bolen0:18:58
12Nesse Ã˜Ystein0:24:09
13Daniel Miller0:25:15
14Mark Freda0:33:05
15James Prentice0:33:21
16Aric Hartley0:34:42
17Benjamin Wiegand0:35:43
18Mike Reardon0:37:25
19Michael Cosgrove0:38:03
20Ross McKegney0:39:36
21Andrew Rizzi0:46:51
22Brett Merrington0:49:00
23Glenn Harris1:06:31
24Philip Thompson1:23:19
25Allan Kwok1:42:01

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Davis2:17:32
2Jerry Long0:05:45
3Jeff Cospolich0:07:48
4Michael Piker0:07:58
5Rob Shaver0:09:27
6Bob Saffell0:13:44
7Chad Davis0:14:14
8Curt Wilhelm0:15:49
9Shawn Lortie0:15:50
10Mike Driver0:15:52
11Paul Rapinz0:17:46
12Ray Warner0:19:12
13Trever Bushnell0:19:30
14Chris McKillican0:21:42
15Brian Sells0:22:06
16Lane Sanders0:23:13
17Mike Riederer0:23:53
18Sean Hassinger0:25:04
19Menno Jongsma0:28:02
20Michael Berg0:29:36
21Yuri Cook0:31:06
22Jason Potter0:32:51
23Johnny Petrosky0:33:23
24Carlyle Naylor0:36:30
25Marc Schwartz0:36:47
26Scott Liversedge0:37:53
27Rich Brown0:37:57
28Brad Newby0:40:16
29David Buchler0:40:27
30Peter Knoop0:40:45
31Leslie Handy0:41:01
32Brad Shield0:43:44
33Samuel Turney0:44:17
34Dean Etienne0:44:18
35Paul Dellorco0:45:00
36Roger Ivey0:48:04
37Bill Brazier0:50:05
38Joel Doctor0:51:10
39Patrick Morton0:51:11
40Lennie Moon0:51:19
41Milan Skrecek0:55:54
42Mark Bartley1:01:02
43Nolan Farhy1:01:47
44Matthew Sullivan1:02:44
45Joel Roberts1:04:04
46David Meban1:07:27
47Sergio Correa1:09:30
48Alex Tibwitta1:11:21
49Derek Chung1:44:16
50Robert Reed1:57:44
51Richard Lane2:09:07

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlie Hayes2:25:28
2Jeffery Frost0:08:33
3Kevin English0:13:44
4Chris Grove0:14:12
5Ron Sanborn0:22:44
6Rob Piper0:28:42
7Denis Hall0:28:56
8Greg McKennis0:29:50
9Greg Schultejann0:33:34
10Matt Hanrahan0:35:04
11Scott McCallum0:36:17
12Tetsuo Shimoda0:37:47
13Jim Pittacora0:46:25
14Eric Lovins0:48:00
15David Kelnberger0:52:58
16Mark Leeper1:02:35
17Mark Halwa1:02:43
18Dirk Long1:02:58
19Ty Garber1:04:03
20Garry Mcculloch1:33:10

Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Reid2:23:55
2Peter Fobare0:17:47
3Eric Dejong0:33:29
4Steven Thompson0:38:32
5Andrew Mclaren0:46:47
6Moishe Lettvin1:10:59
7Alex McPherson1:11:46

Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Aardal2:32:05
2Amanda Carey0:01:15
3Alice Pirard0:04:35
4Susan Haywood0:08:01
5Kristin Aamodt0:12:48
6Lydia Tanner0:27:23
7Sarka Ruzickova0:36:52

Women singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Wilson3:13:35
2Susan Sherman0:38:43

Women 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paige Witherington3:01:02
2Cathy Graham0:17:45

Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Gibson3:03:01
2Karen Holmes0:03:31
3Kristin Riley-Lazo0:04:58
4Heather Gilbert0:08:14
5Tricia Davis0:30:30
6Gill Smith0:56:22

Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christiane Bouchard3:14:12
2Stephanie Landy0:13:50
3Lori Halwa0:22:38

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove2:17:14
2Kurtis Averill0:08:17
3Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer0:22:22
4Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez0:46:16

Duo men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff2:30:55
2Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu0:16:30
3Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow0:18:13
4Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt0:43:36
5Brian Deason & Rodne Hill0:48:22

Duo men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Davis2:41:32
2Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger0:35:14

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis3:27:49
2Star Affolter & Grace Ragland0:39:27

Duo co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natalie Raborn & Sean Raborn3:07:31
2Julie Kelly & Steven Kelly0:00:00
3Heather Rizzi & Kurt Mason0:00:01
4Phil Kelly & Gina Virzi-Kelly0:01:25
5Michele Bliss & John Bliss0:07:27

Final general classification

Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells16:49:16
2Alex Grant0:09:05
3Ben Sonntag0:29:39
4Macky Franklin1:20:58
5Franc Vanderven1:46:12
6Takei Kyosuke2:13:40
7Nick Truitt2:22:04
8Drew Free2:22:09
9Cary Smith2:24:17
10Nick Gould2:26:58
11James Meyer2:30:17
12Brent Gorman2:54:32
13Ty Hansen2:55:33
14Peter Butt3:01:50
15Jeff Ellis3:21:49
16Scott Leonard3:31:30
17Charlie Rundell3:51:27
18Tim Berntson3:58:27
19Jason Hilimire4:05:50
20Tim Lutz4:39:45
21Von Edwards5:17:43
22Luke Sagur5:29:31
23Ben Truitt5:47:38
24Jasen Thorpe7:03:53
25Christopher Farney8:53:50
26Derek Bissett9:04:21
27Phillip Ball9:36:03
28Joey Roa9:46:35
29Chris Castilian9:54:28
30Peter Weybright10:24:59
31Tim Kelton12:56:11

Men singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Durland21:02:39
2Carlos Vulgamott0:14:46
3Jody Elovitz1:27:21
4Vince Anderson2:05:45
5Tim Brezsnyak2:07:01
6Kurt Gensheimer2:08:11
7Rich Dillen2:36:08
8Robin Dutton2:37:04
9Kenny Jones2:44:15
10David Benjes3:05:30
11Hans Hjelde3:46:13
12Tim Ahern4:26:35
13John Odle4:43:22
14Christopher Latura4:54:00

Men 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raf De Bakker20:11:00
2Michael Danish0:02:26
3Jafar Tabaian0:30:45
4Geir Ottar Kvernstuen0:59:15
5Nesse Ã˜Ystein1:14:32
6Dominik Hug1:22:08
7Jason Hilgers1:32:37
8Brian Barrett1:33:16
9Garren Watkins2:01:42
10Jeremy Trask2:02:02
11Felipe Borja2:17:01
12Daniel Miller3:19:25
13Cory Bolen3:33:50
14Michael Cosgrove4:59:34
15James Prentice5:10:49
16Mike Reardon5:31:37
17Mark Freda5:47:13
18Aric Hartley5:52:47
19Benjamin Wiegand6:34:31
20Glenn Harris7:16:16
21Ross McKegney8:46:15
22Brett Merrington9:03:19
23Andrew Rizzi9:22:37
24Philip Thompson11:12:22
25Allan Kwok18:40:42

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Davis20:19:56
2Jerry Long0:26:57
3Jeff Cospolich0:32:09
4Michael Piker0:41:38
5Curt Wilhelm0:48:47
6Chad Davis1:02:13
7Rob Shaver1:14:08
8Ray Warner1:48:18
9Shawn Lortie1:50:34
10Mike Driver2:17:41
11Bob Saffell2:20:51
12Trever Bushnell2:33:54
13Brian Sells2:45:27
14Sean Hassinger2:59:06
15Paul Rapinz3:06:17
16Mike Riederer3:54:47
17Peter Knoop3:56:00
18Yuri Cook3:58:28
19Chris McKillican4:02:15
20Brad Newby4:14:20
21Lane Sanders4:17:36
22Michael Berg4:21:13
23Johnny Petrosky4:31:05
24Rich Brown4:31:06
25Dean Etienne4:38:04
26Carlyle Naylor5:04:25
27Jason Potter5:09:13
28Menno Jongsma5:42:14
29David Buchler6:12:42
30Lennie Moon6:38:23
31Samuel Turney6:42:13
32Marc Schwartz6:42:57
33Brad Shield6:58:31
34Matthew Sullivan7:05:49
35Roger Ivey7:25:17
36Joel Doctor7:25:49
37Paul Dellorco7:45:43
38Scott Liversedge7:46:46
39Bill Brazier8:08:25
40Leslie Handy8:08:32
41Patrick Morton8:09:13
42Mark Bartley8:15:09
43Joel Roberts8:22:43
44Milan Skrecek8:49:32
45David Meban9:39:50
46Sergio Correa10:00:26
47Nolan Farhy10:18:44
48Alex Tibwitta12:21:12
49Robert Reed16:24:17
50Derek Chung17:39:36
51Richard Lane18:45:50

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlie Hayes20:41:49
2Jeffery Frost1:08:17
3Chris Grove2:29:04
4Kevin English2:50:22
5Ron Sanborn4:40:45
6Rob Piper4:43:33
7Greg McKennis5:31:30
8Scott McCallum5:34:42
9Tetsuo Shimoda5:35:42
10Denis Hall5:41:18
11Greg Schultejann5:56:57
12Matt Hanrahan5:57:48
13David Kelnberger7:05:01
14Eric Lovins7:24:57
15Jim Pittacora7:26:13
16Dirk Long8:18:29
17Mark Halwa8:57:37
18Mark Leeper9:21:36
19Ty Garber11:45:28
20Garry Mcculloch13:29:13

Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Reid21:03:17
2Steven Thompson3:47:56
3Peter Fobare5:33:59
4Eric Dejong6:10:01
5Andrew Mclaren6:18:00
6Alex McPherson12:32:15
7Moishe Lettvin14:04:31

Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey21:47:00
2Kate Aardal0:09:50
3Susan Haywood0:21:09
4Kristin Aamodt1:31:13
5Alice Pirard2:17:04
6Lydia Tanner3:11:56
7Sarka Ruzickova5:10:31

Women singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Wilson25:34:08
2Susan Sherman7:29:17

Women 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paige Witherington26:44:08
2Cathy Graham2:42:41

Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Gibson25:14:04
2Kristin Riley-Lazo2:23:26
3Heather Gilbert2:44:01
4Karen Holmes2:52:55
5Tricia Davis4:41:48
6Gill Smith7:51:53

Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christiane Bouchard28:05:19
2Stephanie Landy1:58:44
3Lori Halwa3:51:51

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove19:28:08
2Kurtis Averill1:55:34
3Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer3:35:14
4Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez7:31:17

Duo men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff21:04:22
2Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow3:25:30
3Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu7:33:03
4Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt7:59:01
5Brian Deason & Rodne Hill8:01:03

Duo men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Davis23:34:07
2Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger4:19:38

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis29:41:42
2Star Affolter & Grace Ragland6:21:31

Duo co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natalie Raborn & Sean Raborn25:04:20
2Julie Kelly & Steven Kelly0:11:42
3Heather Rizzi & Kurt Mason3:08:07
4Phil Kelly & Gina Virzi-Kelly4:03:57
5Michele Bliss & John Bliss4:08:05

 

