Image 1 of 7 Todd Wells moments before taking (and asking for) the PBR feed (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 7 Tradition for the final stage of the Epic: a PBR feed (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 3 of 7 Todd Wells finished third on the day, but retained his overall lead (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 4 of 7 Takei Kyosuke was strong and fast on the final stage (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 5 of 7 Racers descend the Gold Dust trail, a local favorite (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 6 of 7 Kate Aardal pushes hard for a stage win (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 7 of 7 Amanda Carey and Kate Aardal after the final stage of the Breck Epic (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

The start line of final day of the six-day Breck Epic was full of nervous excitement once again. Competitors just had one last 28-mile day between them and the coveted finishers' belt buckle.

As the seconds were counted down, final rankings were on the line throughout every category. A beer feed waited at the top of Boreas Pass road after a killer descent down locally revered trails. It was a day of glory for most.

Todd Wells had a solid lead on second place and stayed in the pack for most of the stage. Cresting the top of Boreas Pass road for the first time, he sat in with Kyosuke Takei and Alex Grant. Ben Sonntag didn’t have it in his legs for the day, and was a minute or so back, pulling by himself.

The second time over Boreas Pass road, the three again came through together, working to beat the massive headwind as a group. Wells was relaxed enough to reach for the PBR feed and took a long swig before giving it up. Grant was gunning for another stage win, but overshot one of the last corners, giving Kyosuke the opportunity for the win. Kyosuke came across the line just seconds ahead of Grant and Wells, with Sonntag a couple of minutes back on the stage.

In the women's race, Alice Pirard had another third place finish, with Amanda Carey in second, and Kate Aardal taking the stage win.

In the Coed duo category, the teams decided to have a relaxed day and the top three teams crossed the finish line together.

Leslie Handy took it as a costume day and donned a full pink skinsuit, complete with face paint. Some racers stopped completely to take in the incredible views at the top of Boreas Pass road, enjoy a PBR and chat with the volunteers. Some continued to race fiercely. The finish line saw Mike McCormack handing out Breck Epic stickers and high fives. Jimmy Jimenez continued to feed racers after the stage with custom Nutella, marshmallow fluff, and banana sandwiches, complete with racer’s names to identify their favorite combination.

The enduro segment came down to the last stage, with Nick Truitt and Macky Franklin duking it out for the win, and Grant and Sonntag dueling for third overall. The times were close for the final couple of segments and Sonntag found himself in third, with Franklin in second, and Truitt in first. The podium stayed the same for the overall.

The women's enduro podium for stage 6 saw Sue Haywood with the win, and Aardal in second, and Pirard in third. The overall switched up a bit, with Aardal in the lead and Haywood in second.

The stage six and overall awards were held at a local restaurant, where racers from every category mingled and told stories from the week, sometimes with a disco ball atop their head.

Stage 6 Full Results

Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Takei Kyosuke 2:05:16 2 Alex Grant 0:00:00 3 Todd Wells 0:00:03 4 Ben Sonntag 0:03:42 5 Macky Franklin 0:05:42 6 Franc Vanderven 0:07:19 7 Nick Truitt 0:07:21 8 Cary Smith 0:08:12 9 Drew Free 0:08:20 10 Nick Gould 0:10:30 11 James Meyer 0:11:21 12 Brent Gorman 0:14:06 13 Ty Hansen 0:14:51 14 Scott Leonard 0:14:59 15 Jeff Ellis 0:17:03 16 Tim Berntson 0:19:55 17 Peter Butt 0:20:06 18 Charlie Rundell 0:20:24 19 Von Edwards 0:20:44 20 Luke Sagur 0:21:49 21 Jason Hilimire 0:24:47 22 Tim Lutz 0:25:11 23 Ben Truitt 0:28:51 24 Jasen Thorpe 0:30:05 25 Derek Bissett 0:39:19 26 Christopher Farney 0:42:12 27 Phillip Ball 0:46:12 28 Peter Weybright 0:55:37 29 Chris Castilian 0:57:45 30 Joey Roa 1:02:20 31 Tim Kelton 1:11:12

Men singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Durland 2:26:21 2 Carlos Vulgamott 0:00:30 3 Tim Brezsnyak 0:11:17 4 Jody Elovitz 0:13:13 5 Vince Anderson 0:15:15 6 Kenny Jones 0:15:53 7 Kurt Gensheimer 0:17:11 8 David Benjes 0:18:24 9 Rich Dillen 0:20:25 10 Robin Dutton 0:21:32 11 Tim Ahern 0:21:50 12 Christopher Latura 0:23:53 13 Hans Hjelde 0:26:42 14 John Odle 0:31:37

Men 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raf De Bakker 2:20:44 2 Michael Danish 3 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 0:02:25 4 Jason Hilgers 0:04:33 5 Brian Barrett 0:04:36 6 Jafar Tabaian 0:09:16 7 Garren Watkins 0:09:20 8 Dominik Hug 0:09:37 9 Jeremy Trask 0:12:39 10 Felipe Borja 0:15:41 11 Cory Bolen 0:18:58 12 Nesse Ã˜Ystein 0:24:09 13 Daniel Miller 0:25:15 14 Mark Freda 0:33:05 15 James Prentice 0:33:21 16 Aric Hartley 0:34:42 17 Benjamin Wiegand 0:35:43 18 Mike Reardon 0:37:25 19 Michael Cosgrove 0:38:03 20 Ross McKegney 0:39:36 21 Andrew Rizzi 0:46:51 22 Brett Merrington 0:49:00 23 Glenn Harris 1:06:31 24 Philip Thompson 1:23:19 25 Allan Kwok 1:42:01

Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Davis 2:17:32 2 Jerry Long 0:05:45 3 Jeff Cospolich 0:07:48 4 Michael Piker 0:07:58 5 Rob Shaver 0:09:27 6 Bob Saffell 0:13:44 7 Chad Davis 0:14:14 8 Curt Wilhelm 0:15:49 9 Shawn Lortie 0:15:50 10 Mike Driver 0:15:52 11 Paul Rapinz 0:17:46 12 Ray Warner 0:19:12 13 Trever Bushnell 0:19:30 14 Chris McKillican 0:21:42 15 Brian Sells 0:22:06 16 Lane Sanders 0:23:13 17 Mike Riederer 0:23:53 18 Sean Hassinger 0:25:04 19 Menno Jongsma 0:28:02 20 Michael Berg 0:29:36 21 Yuri Cook 0:31:06 22 Jason Potter 0:32:51 23 Johnny Petrosky 0:33:23 24 Carlyle Naylor 0:36:30 25 Marc Schwartz 0:36:47 26 Scott Liversedge 0:37:53 27 Rich Brown 0:37:57 28 Brad Newby 0:40:16 29 David Buchler 0:40:27 30 Peter Knoop 0:40:45 31 Leslie Handy 0:41:01 32 Brad Shield 0:43:44 33 Samuel Turney 0:44:17 34 Dean Etienne 0:44:18 35 Paul Dellorco 0:45:00 36 Roger Ivey 0:48:04 37 Bill Brazier 0:50:05 38 Joel Doctor 0:51:10 39 Patrick Morton 0:51:11 40 Lennie Moon 0:51:19 41 Milan Skrecek 0:55:54 42 Mark Bartley 1:01:02 43 Nolan Farhy 1:01:47 44 Matthew Sullivan 1:02:44 45 Joel Roberts 1:04:04 46 David Meban 1:07:27 47 Sergio Correa 1:09:30 48 Alex Tibwitta 1:11:21 49 Derek Chung 1:44:16 50 Robert Reed 1:57:44 51 Richard Lane 2:09:07

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlie Hayes 2:25:28 2 Jeffery Frost 0:08:33 3 Kevin English 0:13:44 4 Chris Grove 0:14:12 5 Ron Sanborn 0:22:44 6 Rob Piper 0:28:42 7 Denis Hall 0:28:56 8 Greg McKennis 0:29:50 9 Greg Schultejann 0:33:34 10 Matt Hanrahan 0:35:04 11 Scott McCallum 0:36:17 12 Tetsuo Shimoda 0:37:47 13 Jim Pittacora 0:46:25 14 Eric Lovins 0:48:00 15 David Kelnberger 0:52:58 16 Mark Leeper 1:02:35 17 Mark Halwa 1:02:43 18 Dirk Long 1:02:58 19 Ty Garber 1:04:03 20 Garry Mcculloch 1:33:10

Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Reid 2:23:55 2 Peter Fobare 0:17:47 3 Eric Dejong 0:33:29 4 Steven Thompson 0:38:32 5 Andrew Mclaren 0:46:47 6 Moishe Lettvin 1:10:59 7 Alex McPherson 1:11:46

Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Aardal 2:32:05 2 Amanda Carey 0:01:15 3 Alice Pirard 0:04:35 4 Susan Haywood 0:08:01 5 Kristin Aamodt 0:12:48 6 Lydia Tanner 0:27:23 7 Sarka Ruzickova 0:36:52

Women singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Wilson 3:13:35 2 Susan Sherman 0:38:43

Women 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paige Witherington 3:01:02 2 Cathy Graham 0:17:45

Women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Gibson 3:03:01 2 Karen Holmes 0:03:31 3 Kristin Riley-Lazo 0:04:58 4 Heather Gilbert 0:08:14 5 Tricia Davis 0:30:30 6 Gill Smith 0:56:22

Women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christiane Bouchard 3:14:12 2 Stephanie Landy 0:13:50 3 Lori Halwa 0:22:38

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove 2:17:14 2 Kurtis Averill 0:08:17 3 Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer 0:22:22 4 Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez 0:46:16

Duo men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff 2:30:55 2 Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu 0:16:30 3 Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow 0:18:13 4 Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt 0:43:36 5 Brian Deason & Rodne Hill 0:48:22

Duo men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Davis 2:41:32 2 Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger 0:35:14

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis 3:27:49 2 Star Affolter & Grace Ragland 0:39:27

Duo co-ed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natalie Raborn & Sean Raborn 3:07:31 2 Julie Kelly & Steven Kelly 0:00:00 3 Heather Rizzi & Kurt Mason 0:00:01 4 Phil Kelly & Gina Virzi-Kelly 0:01:25 5 Michele Bliss & John Bliss 0:07:27

Final general classification

Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells 16:49:16 2 Alex Grant 0:09:05 3 Ben Sonntag 0:29:39 4 Macky Franklin 1:20:58 5 Franc Vanderven 1:46:12 6 Takei Kyosuke 2:13:40 7 Nick Truitt 2:22:04 8 Drew Free 2:22:09 9 Cary Smith 2:24:17 10 Nick Gould 2:26:58 11 James Meyer 2:30:17 12 Brent Gorman 2:54:32 13 Ty Hansen 2:55:33 14 Peter Butt 3:01:50 15 Jeff Ellis 3:21:49 16 Scott Leonard 3:31:30 17 Charlie Rundell 3:51:27 18 Tim Berntson 3:58:27 19 Jason Hilimire 4:05:50 20 Tim Lutz 4:39:45 21 Von Edwards 5:17:43 22 Luke Sagur 5:29:31 23 Ben Truitt 5:47:38 24 Jasen Thorpe 7:03:53 25 Christopher Farney 8:53:50 26 Derek Bissett 9:04:21 27 Phillip Ball 9:36:03 28 Joey Roa 9:46:35 29 Chris Castilian 9:54:28 30 Peter Weybright 10:24:59 31 Tim Kelton 12:56:11

Men singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Durland 21:02:39 2 Carlos Vulgamott 0:14:46 3 Jody Elovitz 1:27:21 4 Vince Anderson 2:05:45 5 Tim Brezsnyak 2:07:01 6 Kurt Gensheimer 2:08:11 7 Rich Dillen 2:36:08 8 Robin Dutton 2:37:04 9 Kenny Jones 2:44:15 10 David Benjes 3:05:30 11 Hans Hjelde 3:46:13 12 Tim Ahern 4:26:35 13 John Odle 4:43:22 14 Christopher Latura 4:54:00

Men 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raf De Bakker 20:11:00 2 Michael Danish 0:02:26 3 Jafar Tabaian 0:30:45 4 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 0:59:15 5 Nesse Ã˜Ystein 1:14:32 6 Dominik Hug 1:22:08 7 Jason Hilgers 1:32:37 8 Brian Barrett 1:33:16 9 Garren Watkins 2:01:42 10 Jeremy Trask 2:02:02 11 Felipe Borja 2:17:01 12 Daniel Miller 3:19:25 13 Cory Bolen 3:33:50 14 Michael Cosgrove 4:59:34 15 James Prentice 5:10:49 16 Mike Reardon 5:31:37 17 Mark Freda 5:47:13 18 Aric Hartley 5:52:47 19 Benjamin Wiegand 6:34:31 20 Glenn Harris 7:16:16 21 Ross McKegney 8:46:15 22 Brett Merrington 9:03:19 23 Andrew Rizzi 9:22:37 24 Philip Thompson 11:12:22 25 Allan Kwok 18:40:42

Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Davis 20:19:56 2 Jerry Long 0:26:57 3 Jeff Cospolich 0:32:09 4 Michael Piker 0:41:38 5 Curt Wilhelm 0:48:47 6 Chad Davis 1:02:13 7 Rob Shaver 1:14:08 8 Ray Warner 1:48:18 9 Shawn Lortie 1:50:34 10 Mike Driver 2:17:41 11 Bob Saffell 2:20:51 12 Trever Bushnell 2:33:54 13 Brian Sells 2:45:27 14 Sean Hassinger 2:59:06 15 Paul Rapinz 3:06:17 16 Mike Riederer 3:54:47 17 Peter Knoop 3:56:00 18 Yuri Cook 3:58:28 19 Chris McKillican 4:02:15 20 Brad Newby 4:14:20 21 Lane Sanders 4:17:36 22 Michael Berg 4:21:13 23 Johnny Petrosky 4:31:05 24 Rich Brown 4:31:06 25 Dean Etienne 4:38:04 26 Carlyle Naylor 5:04:25 27 Jason Potter 5:09:13 28 Menno Jongsma 5:42:14 29 David Buchler 6:12:42 30 Lennie Moon 6:38:23 31 Samuel Turney 6:42:13 32 Marc Schwartz 6:42:57 33 Brad Shield 6:58:31 34 Matthew Sullivan 7:05:49 35 Roger Ivey 7:25:17 36 Joel Doctor 7:25:49 37 Paul Dellorco 7:45:43 38 Scott Liversedge 7:46:46 39 Bill Brazier 8:08:25 40 Leslie Handy 8:08:32 41 Patrick Morton 8:09:13 42 Mark Bartley 8:15:09 43 Joel Roberts 8:22:43 44 Milan Skrecek 8:49:32 45 David Meban 9:39:50 46 Sergio Correa 10:00:26 47 Nolan Farhy 10:18:44 48 Alex Tibwitta 12:21:12 49 Robert Reed 16:24:17 50 Derek Chung 17:39:36 51 Richard Lane 18:45:50

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlie Hayes 20:41:49 2 Jeffery Frost 1:08:17 3 Chris Grove 2:29:04 4 Kevin English 2:50:22 5 Ron Sanborn 4:40:45 6 Rob Piper 4:43:33 7 Greg McKennis 5:31:30 8 Scott McCallum 5:34:42 9 Tetsuo Shimoda 5:35:42 10 Denis Hall 5:41:18 11 Greg Schultejann 5:56:57 12 Matt Hanrahan 5:57:48 13 David Kelnberger 7:05:01 14 Eric Lovins 7:24:57 15 Jim Pittacora 7:26:13 16 Dirk Long 8:18:29 17 Mark Halwa 8:57:37 18 Mark Leeper 9:21:36 19 Ty Garber 11:45:28 20 Garry Mcculloch 13:29:13

Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Reid 21:03:17 2 Steven Thompson 3:47:56 3 Peter Fobare 5:33:59 4 Eric Dejong 6:10:01 5 Andrew Mclaren 6:18:00 6 Alex McPherson 12:32:15 7 Moishe Lettvin 14:04:31

Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey 21:47:00 2 Kate Aardal 0:09:50 3 Susan Haywood 0:21:09 4 Kristin Aamodt 1:31:13 5 Alice Pirard 2:17:04 6 Lydia Tanner 3:11:56 7 Sarka Ruzickova 5:10:31

Women singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Wilson 25:34:08 2 Susan Sherman 7:29:17

Women 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paige Witherington 26:44:08 2 Cathy Graham 2:42:41

Women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Gibson 25:14:04 2 Kristin Riley-Lazo 2:23:26 3 Heather Gilbert 2:44:01 4 Karen Holmes 2:52:55 5 Tricia Davis 4:41:48 6 Gill Smith 7:51:53

Women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christiane Bouchard 28:05:19 2 Stephanie Landy 1:58:44 3 Lori Halwa 3:51:51

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove 19:28:08 2 Kurtis Averill 1:55:34 3 Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer 3:35:14 4 Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez 7:31:17

Duo men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff 21:04:22 2 Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow 3:25:30 3 Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu 7:33:03 4 Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt 7:59:01 5 Brian Deason & Rodne Hill 8:01:03

Duo men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Davis 23:34:07 2 Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger 4:19:38

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis 29:41:42 2 Star Affolter & Grace Ragland 6:21:31