A collective sigh of relief was heard when morning dawned with clear blue skies. After last year’s cold, rainy stage, anything but a drizzly morning felt like a success.

Once again Todd Wells (Specialized), Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale), and Ben Sonntag took control of the race and never let up. Even coming off of a third place finish in Leadville on Saturday, Wells didn’t let any sign of fatigue show. Eight miles into the race he had a 20-second lead over Sonntag, with Grant close behind.

Grant came in to aid station one with a low rear tire, but after a quick pump he was off chasing again. Nearly 20 miles later, Wells and Grant once again came in together, but they just couldn’t shake Sonntag, who was a minute back.

After nearly three hours of racing, Wells came in almost two minutes ahead of Grant, with Sonntag just a minute and a half behind that.

The women’s field was no less tactical, with teammates Sue Haywood and Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes) working together for most of the race. Haywood fell behind with a flat, which was a common occurrence throughout the entire stage. In Haywood’s absence, Belgian Alice Priard stepped up to take second place, while yesterday’s third place finisher, Kate Ardaal, from Calgary, once again took third, just four minutes behind Carey.

The lead in the three-day open men grew a bit today, with Jake Wells coming in strong, finishing fourth overall. David Ross and Ben Welnak rounded out the top three.

In the women’s three-day race Debbie Preller and Duffy Danish traded steps on the podium with Preller reigning supreme, and Annie Fox holding the third place spot.

In the men’s singlespeed race, Dax Massey and Dan Durland made an effort to work together after aid one for a substantial dirt road climb. Massey came into the aid station first, but pedaled softly until Durland was finished with his aid pick up. Massey ended the stage four minutes ahead of Durland.

In the women’s singlespeed race, there are just two competitors, but the overall leader, Andrea Wilson, has the advantage of experience. Wilson was last year’s runner up and stage five winner. This year she has come out strong, taking almost hour leads both days over Susan Sherman from Oregon.

The most notable podium of the day, however, goes to Phil and Gina Kelly from Simi Valley, California. Racing on a pink-accented Ellsworth tandem, the pair came in third in the Coed Duo category, navigating tight switchbacks and rocky climbs together.

In the men’s open duo category, Jeff Kerkove and Yuki Ikeda have dominated, leading by 20 minutes after two days of racing. However, the second place team has hope, as just one flat or mechanical could take Kerkove and Ikeda’s lead down to mere minutes.

In the women’s open duo category, Paula Burks and Shannon Greenhill lead by over an hour.

Finishing out the women’s categories in the 6-day race, Paige Witherington leads Katie Carmichael by 45 minutes, with Cathy Graham rounding out the top three in the 30+ category.

In the women’s 40+ category, Stan's NoTubes Shannon Gibson leads, while Christiane Bouchard leads the women’s 50+ category.

Look for long climbs above 11,000 feet tomorrow for stage 3, with the circumnavigation of Mt Guyot. The long climbs are rewarded with equally long descents that alternate between fast and flowy, and rocky and technical.

Full Results stage 2

6 Day Open Men 1 Todd Wells 2:53:10 2 Alex Grant 0:01:45 3 Ben Sonntag 0:03:25 4 Franc Vanderven 0:17:12 5 Macky Franklin 0:19:42 6 Cary Smith 0:22:46 7 James Meyer 0:25:41 8 Nick Gould 0:26:24 9 Brent Gorman 0:26:27 10 Drew Free 0:26:42 11 Takei Kyosuke 0:26:49 12 Peter Butt 0:31:55 13 Ty Hansen 0:32:15 14 Scott Leonard 0:35:17 15 Jeff Ellis 0:35:28 16 Jason Hilimire 0:39:27 17 Tim Berntson 0:40:25 18 Charlie Rundell 0:42:26 19 Nick Truitt 0:45:25 20 Tim Lutz 0:47:08 21 Ben Truitt 0:49:47 22 Luke Sagur 0:51:31 23 Von Edwards 0:58:07 24 Jasen Thorpe 1:01:27 25 Joey Roa 1:34:10 26 Christopher Farney 1:34:52 27 Phillip Ball 1:41:03 28 Chris Castilian 1:43:34 29 Davis McNeil 1:47:45 30 Tim Kelton 1:50:18 31 Peter Weybright 1:57:40

6 Day Singlespeed Men 1 Dax Massey 3:31:10 2 Dan Durland 0:04:35 3 Carlos Vulgamott 0:06:17 4 Jody Elovitz 0:16:38 5 Robin Dutton 0:30:13 6 Kenny Jones 0:30:31 7 Rich Dillen 0:33:48 8 David Benjes 0:38:12 9 Tim Ahern 0:46:16 10 Christopher Latura 0:48:54 11 Hans Hjelde 0:54:28 12 Kurt Gensheimer 0:55:51 13 Tim Brezsnyak 0:57:37 14 John Odle 1:02:29 15 Vince Anderson 1:15:19

6 Day Men 30+ 1 Raf De Bakker 3:25:40 2 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 0:04:23 3 Michael Danish 0:04:44 4 Jafar Tabaian 0:09:50 5 Nesse Ã˜Ystein 0:10:03 6 Jason Hilgers 0:14:04 7 Felipe Borja 0:15:58 8 Brian Barrett 0:16:50 9 Dominik Hug 0:16:58 10 Garren Watkins 0:22:26 11 Jeremy Trask 0:26:00 12 Daniel Miller 0:34:16 13 Cory Bolen 0:35:00 14 Paul Carmichael 0:43:42 15 Michael Cosgrove 0:46:40 16 Thor Loechell 0:49:07 17 Mark Freda 0:53:20 18 James Prentice 0:53:52 19 Aric Hartley 1:03:42 20 Benjamin Wiegand 1:04:12 21 David Dansby 1:07:48 22 Glenn Harris 1:10:07 23 Mike Reardon 1:14:54 24 Ross McKegney 1:15:55 25 Brett Merrington 1:28:09 26 Andrew Rizzi 1:34:04 27 Philip Thompson 1:42:04 28 Allan Kwok 3:15:50

6 Day Men 40+ 1 Jonathan Davis 3:26:58 2 Curt Wilhelm 0:02:40 3 Mike Naughton 0:09:12 4 Jerry Long 0:09:18 5 Michael Piker 0:09:37 6 Chad Davis 0:11:36 7 Jeff Cospolich 0:12:00 8 Rob Shaver 0:12:42 9 Paul Rapinz 0:19:28 10 Ray Warner 0:19:54 11 Mike Driver 0:23:11 12 Shawn Lortie 0:23:14 13 Peter Knoop 0:25:10 14 Sean Hassinger 0:26:38 15 Trever Bushnell 0:30:10 16 Bob Saffell 0:30:36 17 Brian Sells 0:30:59 18 Yuri Cook 0:34:50 19 Lane Sanders 0:36:56 20 Jason Sumner 0:39:50 21 Brad Newby 0:40:04 22 Michael Berg 0:43:31 23 Chris McKillican 0:44:27 24 Samuel Turney 0:45:55 25 Rich Brown 0:46:18 26 Dean Etienne 0:46:38 27 Johnny Petrosky 0:48:48 28 Carlyle Naylor 0:55:44 29 Jason Potter 0:57:04 30 Nate McHugh 0:57:05 31 Marc Schwartz 0:59:35 32 Marc Peruzzi 1:02:03 33 Lennie Moon 1:02:32 34 David Buchler 1:03:14 35 Matthew Sullivan 1:08:54 36 Mike Riederer 1:10:35 37 Brad Shield 1:10:37 38 Joel Doctor 1:16:29 39 Paul Dellorco 1:17:21 40 Roger Ivey 1:17:58 41 Bill Brazier 1:20:56 42 Scott Liversedge 1:23:35 43 Patrick Morton 1:26:36 44 Gary Hall 1:29:02 45 Menno Jongsma 1:29:29 46 Joel Roberts 1:30:21 47 Milan Skrecek 1:32:30 48 Leslie Handy 1:32:39 49 Patrick Olson 1:35:31 50 Mark Bartley 1:38:11 51 Jeff Dotterweich 1:39:11 52 David Meban 1:41:29 53 Nolan Farhy 1:53:31 54 Sergio Correa 1:54:57 55 Alex Tibwitta 2:03:46 56 Robert Reed 2:12:17 57 Derek Chung 2:44:16 58 Richard Lane 3:18:44

6 Day Men 50+ 1 Charlie Hayes 3:31:21 2 Jeffery Frost 0:10:14 3 Chris Grove 0:30:07 4 Kevin English 0:35:34 5 Ron Sanborn 0:43:38 6 Denis Hall 0:54:18 7 Tetsuo Shimoda 0:54:51 8 Greg McKennis 0:56:07 9 Matt Hanrahan 0:56:27 10 Scott McCallum 0:56:40 11 Rob Piper 0:57:14 12 David Lammerse 0:59:47 13 David Kelnberger 1:06:23 14 Greg Schultejann 1:09:45 15 Eric Lovins 1:11:23 16 Jim Pittacora 1:14:44 17 Dirk Long 1:22:46 18 Steve Cole 1:23:01 19 Mark Halwa 1:24:05 20 Mark Leeper 1:35:39 21 Garry Mcculloch 1:53:11 22 Ty Garber 2:00:55

6 Day Clydesdale 1 Scott Reid 3:39:09 2 Steven Thompson 0:31:08 3 Peter Fobare 0:34:38 4 Ron Hewitson 0:46:47 5 Andrew Mclaren 0:58:18 6 Eric Dejong 1:14:33 7 Alex McPherson 1:57:51 8 Moishe Lettvin 2:15:40

6 Day Open Women 1 Amanda Carey 3:45:44 2 Alice Pirard 0:03:08 3 Kate Aardal 0:04:14 4 Susan Haywood 0:06:22 5 Kristin Aamodt 0:26:06 6 Lydia Tanner 0:26:42 7 Sarka Ruzickova 0:50:02 8 Katherine Knight 1:51:24

6 Day Singlespeed Women 1 Andrea Wilson 4:20:09 2 Susan Sherman 0:56:23

6 Day Women 30+ 1 Paige Witherington 4:34:04 2 Katie Carmichael 0:13:04 3 Cathy Graham 0:29:37

6 Day Women 40+ 1 Shannon Gibson 4:06:52 2 Heather Gilbert 0:42:58 3 Kristin Riley-Lazo 0:45:35 4 Karen Holmes 0:47:53 5 Tricia Davis 0:53:57 6 Gill Smith 1:19:34 7 Lorinda Putter 2:01:43

6 Day Women 50+ 1 Christiane Bouchard 4:43:34 2 Stephanie Landy 0:09:59 3 Lori Halwa 0:21:33

6 Day Duo Open Men 1 Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove 3:19:55 2 Kurtis Averill 0:09:25 3 Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer 0:36:18 4 Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez 0:54:40 5 Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu 1:05:03 6 Jeroen De Mey & Alex Onderwater 3:40:57

6 Day Duo Men 80+ 1 Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff 3:40:16 2 Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow 0:31:52 3 Brian Deason & Rodne Hill 1:20:55 4 Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt 1:22:46

6 Day Duo Men 100+ 1 Eric Davis 3:58:51 2 Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger 0:43:27 3 Ben Engelberts & John Englebert 2:55:13

6 Day Duo Women 1 Paula Burks & Shannon Greenhill 4:28:01 2 Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis 0:35:51 3 Star Affolter & Grace Ragland 1:20:41

6 Day Duo Coed 1 Julie Kelly & Steven Kelly 4:14:46 2 Natalie Raborn & Sean Raborn 0:03:05 3 Phil Kelly & Gina Virzi-Kelly 0:27:44 4 Heather Rizzi & Kurt Mason 0:44:26 5 Michele Bliss & John Bliss 0:51:38 6 Randy Charrette & Jennifer Charretes 1:38:21

6 Day Team Challenge 1 Craft Beer 4:30:47 2 Willas Wheels 0:03:01

6 Day Enduro Open Men 1 Lawrence Johnson 4:12:01 2 Derek Bissett 1:16:28 3 David Kuo 2:03:21

3 Day Open Men 1 Jake Wells 3:07:56 2 David Ross 0:19:39 3 Ben Welnak 0:27:35 4 Peter Basler 0:36:48 5 Tim Mt Pleasant 0:58:30 6 Joel Budacki 1:06:52 7 Jashua Lavietes 1:18:11 8 DJ Singh 1:38:27 9 John Pettit 1:41:55 10 Mike Rice 1:44:05 11 Paul Lottridge 2:01:15 12 Matthew Buonanno 2:27:22 13 Carl Russell 2:28:10 14 Robert Nolan 2:34:17

3 Day Open Women 1 Debbie Preller 4:43:19 2 Duffy Danish 0:07:49 3 Annie Fox 0:13:52 4 Susan Lottridge 0:25:51 5 Donna Miller 0:41:56 6 Minci Hoffmaster 0:46:44 7 Margaret Montfort 0:57:42 8 Elizabeth Morse 1:28:36 9 Alison Jones 1:45:20 10 Margaret Kelnberger 2:18:27

3 Day Men 40+ 1 Henry Fischer 3:43:43 2 Gareth Jones 3 Bill Frielingsdorf 0:05:22 4 Andy Leifer 0:07:54 5 Tom Quinn 0:41:32 6 Kyle Firestone 0:43:12 7 Christian Long 0:45:46 8 Todd Kooy 0:59:20 9 Don Dawson 0:59:38 10 Lonnie Kinkade 1:18:21 11 Richard Flores 1:19:20 12 Jeffrey Sillik 1:19:57 13 Alex Mlawsky 1:26:05 14 Richard Fricke 1:38:09 15 Kevin Lewis 1:39:05 16 Scott Sharp 1:39:27 17 Dave Walsh 1:53:41 18 Scott Bonvallet 1:53:54 19 Thomas Gruver 1:55:07 20 Peter Dunn 1:59:57 21 Greg Hamilton 2:05:41 22 Steve Fannon 2:14:43 23 Mark Seaburg 2:27:05

3 Day Gran Fondo 1 Rick Henderson 5:04:13 2 Rafael Olvera 0:10:07 3 Robert Lee 0:45:24

General classification after stage 2

General Classification - 6 Day Open Men 1 Todd Wells 5:39:45 2 Alex Grant 0:01:47 3 Ben Sonntag 0:05:56 4 Macky Franklin 0:28:19 5 Franc Vanderven 0:34:07 6 Cary Smith 0:38:34 7 Nick Gould 0:47:51 8 Brent Gorman 0:49:26 9 Drew Free 0:52:25 10 James Meyer 0:55:38 11 Ty Hansen 1:02:16 12 Peter Butt 1:03:51 13 Scott Leonard 1:06:20 14 Nick Truitt 1:08:38 15 Jeff Ellis 1:13:01 16 Charlie Rundell 1:15:49 17 Jason Hilimire 1:16:54 18 Tim Berntson 1:24:55 19 Tim Lutz 1:37:43 20 Luke Sagur 1:41:11 21 Takei Kyosuke 1:43:53 22 Ben Truitt 1:52:03 23 Von Edwards 2:00:16 24 Jasen Thorpe 2:24:36 25 Joey Roa 3:04:27 26 Chris Castilian 3:15:31 27 Christopher Farney 3:16:40 28 Phillip Ball 3:17:14 29 Davis McNeil 3:26:29 30 Peter Weybright 3:41:53 31 Tim Kelton 3:54:32

General Classification - 6 Day Singlespeed Men 1 Dax Massey 6:46:06 2 Dan Durland 0:13:16 3 Carlos Vulgamott 0:17:58 4 Jody Elovitz 0:33:52 5 Rich Dillen 1:06:36 6 Kenny Jones 1:06:54 7 Robin Dutton 1:08:37 8 David Benjes 1:17:51 9 Tim Brezsnyak 1:20:46 10 Kurt Gensheimer 1:24:44 11 Vince Anderson 1:33:25 12 Christopher Latura 1:43:17 13 Hans Hjelde 1:45:43 14 John Odle 1:59:54 15 Tim Ahern 2:13:19

General Classification - 6 Day Men 30+ 1 Thor Loechell 4:14:47 2 Raf De Bakker 2:25:48 3 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 2:34:31 4 Jafar Tabaian 2:43:35 5 Nesse Ã˜Ystein 2:50:53 6 Michael Danish 2:52:47 7 Brian Barrett 2:53:34 8 Dominik Hug 2:55:40 9 Jason Hilgers 3:02:03 10 Felipe Borja 3:02:45 11 Garren Watkins 3:10:09 12 Jeremy Trask 3:20:06 13 Daniel Miller 3:35:42 14 Paul Carmichael 3:40:13 15 Cory Bolen 3:41:32 16 Michael Cosgrove 3:58:57 17 James Prentice 4:10:08 18 Mark Freda 4:20:34 19 Benjamin Wiegand 4:30:28 20 Aric Hartley 4:32:37 21 Mike Reardon 4:33:19 22 David Dansby 4:51:21 23 Glenn Harris 4:51:32 24 Brett Merrington 5:09:54 25 Ross McKegney 5:28:18 26 Philip Thompson 5:42:25 27 Andrew Rizzi 6:06:46 28 Allan Kwok 9:17:50

General Classification - 6 Day Men 40+ 1 Jonathan Davis 6:42:07 2 Curt Wilhelm 0:09:29 3 Jeff Cospolich 0:16:22 4 Mike Naughton 0:19:07 5 Michael Piker 0:20:45 6 Jerry Long 0:23:43 7 Chad Davis 0:27:55 8 Rob Shaver 0:33:20 9 Ray Warner 0:41:32 10 Paul Rapinz 0:47:17 11 Shawn Lortie 0:52:54 12 Mike Driver 0:53:37 13 Peter Knoop 0:59:52 14 Sean Hassinger 1:00:14 15 Bob Saffell 1:00:27 16 Brian Sells 1:03:12 17 Trever Bushnell 1:04:16 18 Yuri Cook 1:08:22 19 Brad Newby 1:17:05 20 Lane Sanders 1:17:24 21 Jason Sumner 1:26:25 22 Dean Etienne 1:31:15 23 Marc Peruzzi 1:31:34 24 Chris McKillican 1:34:30 25 Johnny Petrosky 26 Michael Berg 1:34:39 27 Rich Brown 1:39:44 28 Mike Riederer 1:43:19 29 Carlyle Naylor 1:44:29 30 David Buchler 1:50:33 31 Jason Potter 1:52:25 32 Samuel Turney 1:53:21 33 Nate McHugh 2:00:18 34 Lennie Moon 2:07:00 35 Matthew Sullivan 2:08:39 36 Marc Schwartz 2:10:24 37 Menno Jongsma 2:21:55 38 Joel Doctor 2:24:58 39 Brad Shield 2:30:22 40 Bill Brazier 2:37:09 41 Paul Dellorco 2:38:10 42 Scott Liversedge 2:40:18 43 Roger Ivey 2:48:09 44 Gary Hall 2:53:28 45 Leslie Handy 2:56:10 46 Joel Roberts 2:58:20 47 Mark Bartley 3:02:11 48 Patrick Morton 3:06:14 49 David Meban 3:16:46 50 Milan Skrecek 3:23:54 51 Sergio Correa 3:29:46 52 Jeff Dotterweich 3:32:50 53 Nolan Farhy 3:37:51 54 Patrick Olson 3:44:43 55 Alex Tibwitta 4:12:42 56 Robert Reed 5:14:41 57 Derek Chung 6:20:14 58 Richard Lane 6:27:12

General Classification - 6 Day Men 50+ 1 Charlie Hayes 6:52:53 2 Jeffery Frost 0:17:17 3 Chris Grove 0:59:42 4 Kevin English 1:08:17 5 Ron Sanborn 1:31:26 6 Tetsuo Shimoda 1:43:45 7 Greg McKennis 1:52:19 8 Matt Hanrahan 1:54:17 9 Denis Hall 1:54:22 10 Rob Piper 1:54:53 11 David Lammerse 2:01:53 12 Scott McCallum 2:04:08 13 Greg Schultejann 2:09:40 14 David Kelnberger 2:19:23 15 Jim Pittacora 2:22:15 16 Eric Lovins 2:39:07 17 Dirk Long 2:39:35 18 Mark Leeper 2:47:23 19 Mark Halwa 2:51:46 20 Steve Cole 3:05:10 21 Garry Mcculloch 4:11:17 22 Ty Garber 4:11:40

General Classification - 6 Day Clydesdale 1 Scott Reid 7:05:02 2 Steven Thompson 0:59:39 3 Peter Fobare 1:36:07 4 Ron Hewitson 1:47:51 5 Andrew Mclaren 1:53:00 6 Eric Dejong 2:19:25 7 Alex McPherson 3:56:12 8 Moishe Lettvin 4:47:47

General Classification - 6 Day Open Women 1 Amanda Carey 7:21:35 2 Kate Aardal 0:05:31 3 Susan Haywood 0:05:41 4 Alice Pirard 0:11:59 5 Kristin Aamodt 0:35:45 6 Lydia Tanner 1:02:07 7 Sarka Ruzickova 1:38:35 8 Katherine Knight 3:25:19

General Classification - 6 Day Singlespeed Women 1 Andrea Wilson 8:31:05 2 Susan Sherman 1:53:34

General Classification - 6 Day Women 30+ 1 Paige Witherington 8:54:50 2 Katie Carmichael 0:46:37 3 Cathy Graham 1:18:00

General Classification - 6 Day Women 40+ 1 Shannon Gibson 8:01:07 2 Heather Gilbert 1:16:36 3 Kristin Riley-Lazo 1:22:57 4 Karen Holmes 1:27:28 5 Tricia Davis 1:49:09 6 Gill Smith 2:41:24 7 Lorinda Putter 4:05:27

General Classification - 6 Day Women 50+ 1 Christiane Bouchard 9:22:41 2 Stephanie Landy 0:29:38 3 Lori Halwa 0:46:52

General Classification - 6 Day Duo Open Men 1 Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove 6:30:49 2 Kurtis Averill 0:19:50 3 Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer 1:07:35 4 Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez 2:44:58 5 Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu 5:03:32 6 Jeroen De Mey & Alex Onderwater 7:34:50

General Classification - 6 Day Duo Men 80+ 1 Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff 7:03:18 2 Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow 1:06:48 3 Brian Deason & Rodne Hill 2:50:40 4 Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt 2:58:32

General Classification - 6 Day Duo Men 100+ 1 Eric Davis 7:47:32 2 Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger 1:30:32 3 Ben Engelberts & John Englebert 6:11:15

General Classification - 6 Day Duo Women 1 Paula Burks & Shannon Greenhill 8:53:13 2 Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis 1:06:46 3 Star Affolter & Grace Ragland 2:34:53

General Classification - 6 Day Duo Coed 1 Julie Kelly & Steven Kelly 8:23:35 2 Natalie Raborn & Sean Raborn 0:07:00 3 Phil Kelly & Gina Virzi-Kelly 1:01:54 4 Heather Rizzi & Kurt Mason 1:16:56 5 Michele Bliss & John Bliss 1:28:18 6 Randy Charrette & Jennifer Charretes 2:27:50

General Classification - 6 Day Team Challenge 1 Craft Beer 8:53:42 2 Willas Wheels 0:06:11

General Classification - 6 Day Enduro Open Men 1 Lawrence Johnson 8:11:17 2 Derek Bissett 2:01:07 3 David Kuo 4:21:10

General Classification - 3 Day Open Men 1 Jake Wells 6:12:35 2 Ben Welnak 0:51:57 3 David Ross 0:54:10 4 Peter Basler 1:00:03 5 Tim Mt Pleasant 1:42:38 6 Joel Budacki 2:01:26 7 Jashua Lavietes 2:23:57 8 DJ Singh 3:10:02 9 John Pettit 3:21:09 10 Mike Rice 3:23:25 11 Paul Lottridge 4:09:03 12 Carl Russell 4:26:07 13 Matthew Buonanno 4:40:29 14 Robert Nolan 5:12:01

General Classification - 3 Day Open Women 1 Debbie Preller 9:18:00 2 Duffy Danish 0:07:01 3 Annie Fox 0:44:41 4 Susan Lottridge 1:03:35 5 Donna Miller 1:23:14 6 Minci Hoffmaster 1:33:01 7 Margaret Montfort 1:37:19 8 Elizabeth Morse 3:16:03 9 Alison Jones 3:35:21 10 Margaret Kelnberger 4:40:33

General Classification - 3 Day Men 40+ 1 Peter Dunn 5:43:40 2 Henry Fischer 1:26:16 3 Gareth Jones 1:35:12 4 Bill Frielingsdorf 1:55:09 5 Andy Leifer 1:56:41 6 Tom Quinn 2:49:49 7 Kyle Firestone 2:53:39 8 Christian Long 3:05:05 9 Todd Kooy 3:31:35 10 Don Dawson 3:41:38 11 Richard Flores 4:16:37 12 Jeffrey Sillik 4:17:53 13 Lonnie Kinkade 4:23:06 14 Alex Mlawsky 4:30:00 15 Richard Fricke 4:46:03 16 Kevin Lewis 4:46:52 17 Scott Sharp 4:58:43 18 Greg Hamilton 5:40:26 19 Dave Walsh 5:46:21 20 Thomas Gruver 5:46:50 21 Scott Bonvallet 5:46:58 22 Steve Fannon 6:18:28 23 Mark Seaburg 6:37:58