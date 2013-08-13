Trending

Amanda Carey pushes hard to keep her lead after dropping the rest of the women's field nearly half way into the stage

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
A classic Colorado ride, according to promoter Mike McCormack, today's stage wove through lush groves of Aspen

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Leader's jerseys adorn cagetory leaders, such as Todd Wells, who is leading the overall race

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Alice Priard pedals to a second place finish today

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Enduro stages peppered into the overall stage created top speed descents with nowhere to rest

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

A collective sigh of relief was heard when morning dawned with clear blue skies. After last year’s cold, rainy stage, anything but a drizzly morning felt like a success.

Once again Todd Wells (Specialized), Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale), and Ben Sonntag took control of the race and never let up. Even coming off of a third place finish in Leadville on Saturday, Wells didn’t let any sign of fatigue show. Eight miles into the race he had a 20-second lead over Sonntag, with Grant close behind.

Grant came in to aid station one with a low rear tire, but after a quick pump he was off chasing again. Nearly 20 miles later, Wells and Grant once again came in together, but they just couldn’t shake Sonntag, who was a minute back.

After nearly three hours of racing, Wells came in almost two minutes ahead of Grant, with Sonntag just a minute and a half behind that.

The women’s field was no less tactical, with teammates Sue Haywood and Amanda Carey  (Stan's NoTubes) working together for most of the race. Haywood fell behind with a flat, which was a common occurrence throughout the entire stage. In Haywood’s absence, Belgian Alice Priard stepped up to take second place, while yesterday’s third place finisher, Kate Ardaal, from Calgary, once again took third, just four minutes behind Carey.

The lead in the three-day open men grew a bit today, with Jake Wells coming in strong, finishing fourth overall. David Ross and Ben Welnak rounded out the top three.

In the women’s three-day race Debbie Preller and Duffy Danish traded steps on the podium with Preller reigning supreme, and Annie Fox holding the third place spot.

In the men’s singlespeed race, Dax Massey and Dan Durland made an effort to work together after aid one for a substantial dirt road climb. Massey came into the aid station first, but pedaled softly until Durland was finished with his aid pick up. Massey ended the stage four minutes ahead of Durland.

In the women’s singlespeed race, there are just two competitors, but the overall leader, Andrea Wilson, has the advantage of experience. Wilson was last year’s runner up and stage five winner. This year she has come out strong, taking almost hour leads both days over Susan Sherman from Oregon.

The most notable podium of the day, however, goes to Phil and Gina Kelly from Simi Valley, California. Racing on a pink-accented Ellsworth tandem, the pair came in third in the Coed Duo category, navigating tight switchbacks and rocky climbs together.

In the men’s open duo category, Jeff Kerkove and Yuki Ikeda have dominated, leading by 20 minutes after two days of racing. However, the second place team has hope, as just one flat or mechanical could take Kerkove and Ikeda’s lead down to mere minutes.

In the women’s open duo category, Paula Burks and Shannon Greenhill lead by over an hour.

Finishing out the women’s categories in the 6-day race, Paige Witherington leads Katie Carmichael by 45 minutes, with Cathy Graham rounding out the top three in the 30+ category.

In the women’s 40+ category, Stan's NoTubes Shannon Gibson leads, while Christiane Bouchard leads the women’s 50+ category.

Look for long climbs above 11,000 feet tomorrow for stage 3, with the circumnavigation of Mt Guyot. The long climbs are rewarded with equally long descents that alternate between fast and flowy, and rocky and technical.

Full Results stage 2

6 Day Open Men
1Todd Wells2:53:10
2Alex Grant0:01:45
3Ben Sonntag0:03:25
4Franc Vanderven0:17:12
5Macky Franklin0:19:42
6Cary Smith0:22:46
7James Meyer0:25:41
8Nick Gould0:26:24
9Brent Gorman0:26:27
10Drew Free0:26:42
11Takei Kyosuke0:26:49
12Peter Butt0:31:55
13Ty Hansen0:32:15
14Scott Leonard0:35:17
15Jeff Ellis0:35:28
16Jason Hilimire0:39:27
17Tim Berntson0:40:25
18Charlie Rundell0:42:26
19Nick Truitt0:45:25
20Tim Lutz0:47:08
21Ben Truitt0:49:47
22Luke Sagur0:51:31
23Von Edwards0:58:07
24Jasen Thorpe1:01:27
25Joey Roa1:34:10
26Christopher Farney1:34:52
27Phillip Ball1:41:03
28Chris Castilian1:43:34
29Davis McNeil1:47:45
30Tim Kelton1:50:18
31Peter Weybright1:57:40

6 Day Singlespeed Men
1Dax Massey3:31:10
2Dan Durland0:04:35
3Carlos Vulgamott0:06:17
4Jody Elovitz0:16:38
5Robin Dutton0:30:13
6Kenny Jones0:30:31
7Rich Dillen0:33:48
8David Benjes0:38:12
9Tim Ahern0:46:16
10Christopher Latura0:48:54
11Hans Hjelde0:54:28
12Kurt Gensheimer0:55:51
13Tim Brezsnyak0:57:37
14John Odle1:02:29
15Vince Anderson1:15:19

6 Day Men 30+
1Raf De Bakker3:25:40
2Geir Ottar Kvernstuen0:04:23
3Michael Danish0:04:44
4Jafar Tabaian0:09:50
5Nesse Ã˜Ystein0:10:03
6Jason Hilgers0:14:04
7Felipe Borja0:15:58
8Brian Barrett0:16:50
9Dominik Hug0:16:58
10Garren Watkins0:22:26
11Jeremy Trask0:26:00
12Daniel Miller0:34:16
13Cory Bolen0:35:00
14Paul Carmichael0:43:42
15Michael Cosgrove0:46:40
16Thor Loechell0:49:07
17Mark Freda0:53:20
18James Prentice0:53:52
19Aric Hartley1:03:42
20Benjamin Wiegand1:04:12
21David Dansby1:07:48
22Glenn Harris1:10:07
23Mike Reardon1:14:54
24Ross McKegney1:15:55
25Brett Merrington1:28:09
26Andrew Rizzi1:34:04
27Philip Thompson1:42:04
28Allan Kwok3:15:50

6 Day Men 40+
1Jonathan Davis3:26:58
2Curt Wilhelm0:02:40
3Mike Naughton0:09:12
4Jerry Long0:09:18
5Michael Piker0:09:37
6Chad Davis0:11:36
7Jeff Cospolich0:12:00
8Rob Shaver0:12:42
9Paul Rapinz0:19:28
10Ray Warner0:19:54
11Mike Driver0:23:11
12Shawn Lortie0:23:14
13Peter Knoop0:25:10
14Sean Hassinger0:26:38
15Trever Bushnell0:30:10
16Bob Saffell0:30:36
17Brian Sells0:30:59
18Yuri Cook0:34:50
19Lane Sanders0:36:56
20Jason Sumner0:39:50
21Brad Newby0:40:04
22Michael Berg0:43:31
23Chris McKillican0:44:27
24Samuel Turney0:45:55
25Rich Brown0:46:18
26Dean Etienne0:46:38
27Johnny Petrosky0:48:48
28Carlyle Naylor0:55:44
29Jason Potter0:57:04
30Nate McHugh0:57:05
31Marc Schwartz0:59:35
32Marc Peruzzi1:02:03
33Lennie Moon1:02:32
34David Buchler1:03:14
35Matthew Sullivan1:08:54
36Mike Riederer1:10:35
37Brad Shield1:10:37
38Joel Doctor1:16:29
39Paul Dellorco1:17:21
40Roger Ivey1:17:58
41Bill Brazier1:20:56
42Scott Liversedge1:23:35
43Patrick Morton1:26:36
44Gary Hall1:29:02
45Menno Jongsma1:29:29
46Joel Roberts1:30:21
47Milan Skrecek1:32:30
48Leslie Handy1:32:39
49Patrick Olson1:35:31
50Mark Bartley1:38:11
51Jeff Dotterweich1:39:11
52David Meban1:41:29
53Nolan Farhy1:53:31
54Sergio Correa1:54:57
55Alex Tibwitta2:03:46
56Robert Reed2:12:17
57Derek Chung2:44:16
58Richard Lane3:18:44

6 Day Men 50+
1Charlie Hayes3:31:21
2Jeffery Frost0:10:14
3Chris Grove0:30:07
4Kevin English0:35:34
5Ron Sanborn0:43:38
6Denis Hall0:54:18
7Tetsuo Shimoda0:54:51
8Greg McKennis0:56:07
9Matt Hanrahan0:56:27
10Scott McCallum0:56:40
11Rob Piper0:57:14
12David Lammerse0:59:47
13David Kelnberger1:06:23
14Greg Schultejann1:09:45
15Eric Lovins1:11:23
16Jim Pittacora1:14:44
17Dirk Long1:22:46
18Steve Cole1:23:01
19Mark Halwa1:24:05
20Mark Leeper1:35:39
21Garry Mcculloch1:53:11
22Ty Garber2:00:55

6 Day Clydesdale
1Scott Reid3:39:09
2Steven Thompson0:31:08
3Peter Fobare0:34:38
4Ron Hewitson0:46:47
5Andrew Mclaren0:58:18
6Eric Dejong1:14:33
7Alex McPherson1:57:51
8Moishe Lettvin2:15:40

6 Day Open Women
1Amanda Carey3:45:44
2Alice Pirard0:03:08
3Kate Aardal0:04:14
4Susan Haywood0:06:22
5Kristin Aamodt0:26:06
6Lydia Tanner0:26:42
7Sarka Ruzickova0:50:02
8Katherine Knight1:51:24

6 Day Singlespeed Women
1Andrea Wilson4:20:09
2Susan Sherman0:56:23

6 Day Women 30+
1Paige Witherington4:34:04
2Katie Carmichael0:13:04
3Cathy Graham0:29:37

6 Day Women 40+
1Shannon Gibson4:06:52
2Heather Gilbert0:42:58
3Kristin Riley-Lazo0:45:35
4Karen Holmes0:47:53
5Tricia Davis0:53:57
6Gill Smith1:19:34
7Lorinda Putter2:01:43

6 Day Women 50+
1Christiane Bouchard4:43:34
2Stephanie Landy0:09:59
3Lori Halwa0:21:33

6 Day Duo Open Men
1Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove3:19:55
2Kurtis Averill0:09:25
3Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer0:36:18
4Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez0:54:40
5Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu1:05:03
6Jeroen De Mey & Alex Onderwater3:40:57

6 Day Duo Men 80+
1Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff3:40:16
2Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow0:31:52
3Brian Deason & Rodne Hill1:20:55
4Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt1:22:46

6 Day Duo Men 100+
1Eric Davis3:58:51
2Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger0:43:27
3Ben Engelberts & John Englebert2:55:13

6 Day Duo Women
1Paula Burks & Shannon Greenhill4:28:01
2Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis0:35:51
3Star Affolter & Grace Ragland1:20:41

6 Day Duo Coed
1Julie Kelly & Steven Kelly4:14:46
2Natalie Raborn & Sean Raborn0:03:05
3Phil Kelly & Gina Virzi-Kelly0:27:44
4Heather Rizzi & Kurt Mason0:44:26
5Michele Bliss & John Bliss0:51:38
6Randy Charrette & Jennifer Charretes1:38:21

6 Day Team Challenge
1Craft Beer4:30:47
2Willas Wheels0:03:01

6 Day Enduro Open Men
1Lawrence Johnson4:12:01
2Derek Bissett1:16:28
3David Kuo2:03:21

3 Day Open Men
1Jake Wells3:07:56
2David Ross0:19:39
3Ben Welnak0:27:35
4Peter Basler0:36:48
5Tim Mt Pleasant0:58:30
6Joel Budacki1:06:52
7Jashua Lavietes1:18:11
8DJ Singh1:38:27
9John Pettit1:41:55
10Mike Rice1:44:05
11Paul Lottridge2:01:15
12Matthew Buonanno2:27:22
13Carl Russell2:28:10
14Robert Nolan2:34:17

3 Day Open Women
1Debbie Preller4:43:19
2Duffy Danish0:07:49
3Annie Fox0:13:52
4Susan Lottridge0:25:51
5Donna Miller0:41:56
6Minci Hoffmaster0:46:44
7Margaret Montfort0:57:42
8Elizabeth Morse1:28:36
9Alison Jones1:45:20
10Margaret Kelnberger2:18:27

3 Day Men 40+
1Henry Fischer3:43:43
2Gareth Jones
3Bill Frielingsdorf0:05:22
4Andy Leifer0:07:54
5Tom Quinn0:41:32
6Kyle Firestone0:43:12
7Christian Long0:45:46
8Todd Kooy0:59:20
9Don Dawson0:59:38
10Lonnie Kinkade1:18:21
11Richard Flores1:19:20
12Jeffrey Sillik1:19:57
13Alex Mlawsky1:26:05
14Richard Fricke1:38:09
15Kevin Lewis1:39:05
16Scott Sharp1:39:27
17Dave Walsh1:53:41
18Scott Bonvallet1:53:54
19Thomas Gruver1:55:07
20Peter Dunn1:59:57
21Greg Hamilton2:05:41
22Steve Fannon2:14:43
23Mark Seaburg2:27:05

3 Day Gran Fondo
1Rick Henderson5:04:13
2Rafael Olvera0:10:07
3Robert Lee0:45:24

General classification after stage 2

General Classification - 6 Day Open Men
1Todd Wells5:39:45
2Alex Grant0:01:47
3Ben Sonntag0:05:56
4Macky Franklin0:28:19
5Franc Vanderven0:34:07
6Cary Smith0:38:34
7Nick Gould0:47:51
8Brent Gorman0:49:26
9Drew Free0:52:25
10James Meyer0:55:38
11Ty Hansen1:02:16
12Peter Butt1:03:51
13Scott Leonard1:06:20
14Nick Truitt1:08:38
15Jeff Ellis1:13:01
16Charlie Rundell1:15:49
17Jason Hilimire1:16:54
18Tim Berntson1:24:55
19Tim Lutz1:37:43
20Luke Sagur1:41:11
21Takei Kyosuke1:43:53
22Ben Truitt1:52:03
23Von Edwards2:00:16
24Jasen Thorpe2:24:36
25Joey Roa3:04:27
26Chris Castilian3:15:31
27Christopher Farney3:16:40
28Phillip Ball3:17:14
29Davis McNeil3:26:29
30Peter Weybright3:41:53
31Tim Kelton3:54:32

General Classification - 6 Day Singlespeed Men
1Dax Massey6:46:06
2Dan Durland0:13:16
3Carlos Vulgamott0:17:58
4Jody Elovitz0:33:52
5Rich Dillen1:06:36
6Kenny Jones1:06:54
7Robin Dutton1:08:37
8David Benjes1:17:51
9Tim Brezsnyak1:20:46
10Kurt Gensheimer1:24:44
11Vince Anderson1:33:25
12Christopher Latura1:43:17
13Hans Hjelde1:45:43
14John Odle1:59:54
15Tim Ahern2:13:19

General Classification - 6 Day Men 30+
1Thor Loechell4:14:47
2Raf De Bakker2:25:48
3Geir Ottar Kvernstuen2:34:31
4Jafar Tabaian2:43:35
5Nesse Ã˜Ystein2:50:53
6Michael Danish2:52:47
7Brian Barrett2:53:34
8Dominik Hug2:55:40
9Jason Hilgers3:02:03
10Felipe Borja3:02:45
11Garren Watkins3:10:09
12Jeremy Trask3:20:06
13Daniel Miller3:35:42
14Paul Carmichael3:40:13
15Cory Bolen3:41:32
16Michael Cosgrove3:58:57
17James Prentice4:10:08
18Mark Freda4:20:34
19Benjamin Wiegand4:30:28
20Aric Hartley4:32:37
21Mike Reardon4:33:19
22David Dansby4:51:21
23Glenn Harris4:51:32
24Brett Merrington5:09:54
25Ross McKegney5:28:18
26Philip Thompson5:42:25
27Andrew Rizzi6:06:46
28Allan Kwok9:17:50

General Classification - 6 Day Men 40+
1Jonathan Davis6:42:07
2Curt Wilhelm0:09:29
3Jeff Cospolich0:16:22
4Mike Naughton0:19:07
5Michael Piker0:20:45
6Jerry Long0:23:43
7Chad Davis0:27:55
8Rob Shaver0:33:20
9Ray Warner0:41:32
10Paul Rapinz0:47:17
11Shawn Lortie0:52:54
12Mike Driver0:53:37
13Peter Knoop0:59:52
14Sean Hassinger1:00:14
15Bob Saffell1:00:27
16Brian Sells1:03:12
17Trever Bushnell1:04:16
18Yuri Cook1:08:22
19Brad Newby1:17:05
20Lane Sanders1:17:24
21Jason Sumner1:26:25
22Dean Etienne1:31:15
23Marc Peruzzi1:31:34
24Chris McKillican1:34:30
25Johnny Petrosky
26Michael Berg1:34:39
27Rich Brown1:39:44
28Mike Riederer1:43:19
29Carlyle Naylor1:44:29
30David Buchler1:50:33
31Jason Potter1:52:25
32Samuel Turney1:53:21
33Nate McHugh2:00:18
34Lennie Moon2:07:00
35Matthew Sullivan2:08:39
36Marc Schwartz2:10:24
37Menno Jongsma2:21:55
38Joel Doctor2:24:58
39Brad Shield2:30:22
40Bill Brazier2:37:09
41Paul Dellorco2:38:10
42Scott Liversedge2:40:18
43Roger Ivey2:48:09
44Gary Hall2:53:28
45Leslie Handy2:56:10
46Joel Roberts2:58:20
47Mark Bartley3:02:11
48Patrick Morton3:06:14
49David Meban3:16:46
50Milan Skrecek3:23:54
51Sergio Correa3:29:46
52Jeff Dotterweich3:32:50
53Nolan Farhy3:37:51
54Patrick Olson3:44:43
55Alex Tibwitta4:12:42
56Robert Reed5:14:41
57Derek Chung6:20:14
58Richard Lane6:27:12

General Classification - 6 Day Men 50+
1Charlie Hayes6:52:53
2Jeffery Frost0:17:17
3Chris Grove0:59:42
4Kevin English1:08:17
5Ron Sanborn1:31:26
6Tetsuo Shimoda1:43:45
7Greg McKennis1:52:19
8Matt Hanrahan1:54:17
9Denis Hall1:54:22
10Rob Piper1:54:53
11David Lammerse2:01:53
12Scott McCallum2:04:08
13Greg Schultejann2:09:40
14David Kelnberger2:19:23
15Jim Pittacora2:22:15
16Eric Lovins2:39:07
17Dirk Long2:39:35
18Mark Leeper2:47:23
19Mark Halwa2:51:46
20Steve Cole3:05:10
21Garry Mcculloch4:11:17
22Ty Garber4:11:40

General Classification - 6 Day Clydesdale
1Scott Reid7:05:02
2Steven Thompson0:59:39
3Peter Fobare1:36:07
4Ron Hewitson1:47:51
5Andrew Mclaren1:53:00
6Eric Dejong2:19:25
7Alex McPherson3:56:12
8Moishe Lettvin4:47:47

General Classification - 6 Day Open Women
1Amanda Carey7:21:35
2Kate Aardal0:05:31
3Susan Haywood0:05:41
4Alice Pirard0:11:59
5Kristin Aamodt0:35:45
6Lydia Tanner1:02:07
7Sarka Ruzickova1:38:35
8Katherine Knight3:25:19

General Classification - 6 Day Singlespeed Women
1Andrea Wilson8:31:05
2Susan Sherman1:53:34

General Classification - 6 Day Women 30+
1Paige Witherington8:54:50
2Katie Carmichael0:46:37
3Cathy Graham1:18:00

General Classification - 6 Day Women 40+
1Shannon Gibson8:01:07
2Heather Gilbert1:16:36
3Kristin Riley-Lazo1:22:57
4Karen Holmes1:27:28
5Tricia Davis1:49:09
6Gill Smith2:41:24
7Lorinda Putter4:05:27

General Classification - 6 Day Women 50+
1Christiane Bouchard9:22:41
2Stephanie Landy0:29:38
3Lori Halwa0:46:52

General Classification - 6 Day Duo Open Men
1Yuki Ikeda & Jeff Kerkove6:30:49
2Kurtis Averill0:19:50
3Paul Fronhofer & Dan Fronhofer1:07:35
4Jose Marie Eyzaguirre & Joaq Rodriguez2:44:58
5Stuart Walsworth & Jeff Wu5:03:32
6Jeroen De Mey & Alex Onderwater7:34:50

General Classification - 6 Day Duo Men 80+
1Todd Meier & Matt Woodruff7:03:18
2Kyle Boschen & Dean Cahow1:06:48
3Brian Deason & Rodne Hill2:50:40
4Jay Averill & Stefan Mundt2:58:32

General Classification - 6 Day Duo Men 100+
1Eric Davis7:47:32
2Rob Herceg & Rick Metzger1:30:32
3Ben Engelberts & John Englebert6:11:15

General Classification - 6 Day Duo Women
1Paula Burks & Shannon Greenhill8:53:13
2Laureen Coffelt & Timari Pruis1:06:46
3Star Affolter & Grace Ragland2:34:53

General Classification - 6 Day Duo Coed
1Julie Kelly & Steven Kelly8:23:35
2Natalie Raborn & Sean Raborn0:07:00
3Phil Kelly & Gina Virzi-Kelly1:01:54
4Heather Rizzi & Kurt Mason1:16:56
5Michele Bliss & John Bliss1:28:18
6Randy Charrette & Jennifer Charretes2:27:50

General Classification - 6 Day Team Challenge
1Craft Beer8:53:42
2Willas Wheels0:06:11

General Classification - 6 Day Enduro Open Men
1Lawrence Johnson8:11:17
2Derek Bissett2:01:07
3David Kuo4:21:10

General Classification - 3 Day Open Men
1Jake Wells6:12:35
2Ben Welnak0:51:57
3David Ross0:54:10
4Peter Basler1:00:03
5Tim Mt Pleasant1:42:38
6Joel Budacki2:01:26
7Jashua Lavietes2:23:57
8DJ Singh3:10:02
9John Pettit3:21:09
10Mike Rice3:23:25
11Paul Lottridge4:09:03
12Carl Russell4:26:07
13Matthew Buonanno4:40:29
14Robert Nolan5:12:01

General Classification - 3 Day Open Women
1Debbie Preller9:18:00
2Duffy Danish0:07:01
3Annie Fox0:44:41
4Susan Lottridge1:03:35
5Donna Miller1:23:14
6Minci Hoffmaster1:33:01
7Margaret Montfort1:37:19
8Elizabeth Morse3:16:03
9Alison Jones3:35:21
10Margaret Kelnberger4:40:33

General Classification - 3 Day Men 40+
1Peter Dunn5:43:40
2Henry Fischer1:26:16
3Gareth Jones1:35:12
4Bill Frielingsdorf1:55:09
5Andy Leifer1:56:41
6Tom Quinn2:49:49
7Kyle Firestone2:53:39
8Christian Long3:05:05
9Todd Kooy3:31:35
10Don Dawson3:41:38
11Richard Flores4:16:37
12Jeffrey Sillik4:17:53
13Lonnie Kinkade4:23:06
14Alex Mlawsky4:30:00
15Richard Fricke4:46:03
16Kevin Lewis4:46:52
17Scott Sharp4:58:43
18Greg Hamilton5:40:26
19Dave Walsh5:46:21
20Thomas Gruver5:46:50
21Scott Bonvallet5:46:58
22Steve Fannon6:18:28
23Mark Seaburg6:37:58

General Classification - 3 Day Gran Fondo
1Rick Henderson9:58:41
2Rafael Olvera0:17:00
3Robert Lee1:25:38

