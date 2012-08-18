Image 1 of 7 Eventual stage winner, Matthys Beukes (Squirt Lube) carries his bike to the summit of Wheeler Trail. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 7 Josh Tostado (Bach Builders) suffers up the Wheeler Trail to a fifth place finish. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 3 of 7 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) smiles, knowing she is done with the hardest section of the course. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 4 of 7 Yolandi Du Toit (Squirt Lube) retained her second place overall standing. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 5 of 7 Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) pedals his singlespeed at 12,000 ft. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 6 of 7 Ben Melt Swanepoel (Squirt Lube) decides pushing is faster than riding at such high altitude. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 7 of 7 Riders descend quickly before climbing once again to the summit of the race. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

With two short stages signaling the end of the Breck Epic, the tight races in the solo men, solo women, singlespeed men and duo men 80+ categories were on the line. This is the closest race in the history of the event, making for an exciting finish. Things only got closer in some categories today.

As racers headed up a technical, tight singletrack just seconds from the start line, Matthys Beukes (Squirt Lube) sprinted the field, ensuring a cross country-like starting effort. Although the stage was short, it was not easy, as racers once again headed up to over 12,000 feet to drop over the saddle between Peaks 8 and 9, many of those miles walking next to the bike because the pitch and elevation are too much for most to handle.

Once over the top, it was a technical, off-camber descent that favored skilled gravity riders, as Ross Schnell (Trek) demonstrated with his third place finish. Beukes and teammate Ben Melt Swanepoel proved their all-around strength with another one-two finish. Overall leader Ben Sonntag had his lowest finish in fourth place and lost five minutes of his 11-minute lead. Swanepoel is now just 5:57 behind Sonntag with Matthys Beukes 17:46 behind Sonntag. Jake Wells (NoTubes) continues to prove he is a strong competitor with consistent top 10 finishes after the first mechanically devastating day.

Tomorrow will be a battleground within the top seven competitors for the top five places, though the exciting finish will be Sonntag against the Squirt Lube teammates. Will teammates work together to position Swanepoel for the overall win?

Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) chose to start hard in what she touts as her favorite stage. She pulled away at the beginning, staying in front and putting a 13-minute gap on second place overall woman, Yolandi Du Toit (Squirt Lube), pushing Carey almost 24 minutes ahead of Du Toit in the GC. Du Toit still has a chance at an overall win, though it will be a fight.

In the men's singlespeed race, Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) started with a vengeance. However, coming in to aid station three Kappius and overall leader Macky Franklin (Oskar Blues/Reeb) were just tenths of a second apart. They ended the stage in the same manner, allowing Franklin to retain his 4:50 lead over Kappius. Don't expect Kappius to give up tomorrow, however. This category will also come to an all-out battle for the distinction of inaugural "Singlespeed Stage Race World Champion".

Singlespeeders are again the surprise of the stage, this time over in the women's race. Andrea Wilson, coming in to stage 5 with an hour and 46 minute deficit to overall leader, Jen Wilson (NoTubes), decided to put forth her ultimate effort. She came through as the second overall woman today, just seven minutes back from Carey, closer than Jen Wilson has been in any stage. Passing all of the women (and most of the men, as the singlespeed women were staged last), Andrea Wilson managed to summit the saddle just behind Carey and never let up. She came in amid cheers and when Jen Wilson came through the finish line, her first stop was next to Andrea to give her a hug accompanied by a genuine smile.

In the men's duo 80+ category, the teams of Mike Hogan/Thomas Dooley (Kappius Singletrack) and Kervin Quinones /Michael Trimble (Rotor Bike Components) have been dueling since stage 3, where they finished only 14 seconds apart. Up until stage 3, Hogan and Dooley had a fairly substantial lead, but since then, Quinones and Trimble have pushed through and won each subsequent stage, whittling the lead to only 11 minutes and 25 seconds coming in to the last stage. Yesterday Quinones and Trimble won by five minutes, but today Hogan and Dooley finished just seven seconds behind. Tomorrow will be a battle to the finish.

Stage 6 will conclude with a 37-mile race that Kenda/Felt's Colin Cares won in 2 hours and 10 minutes in 2011. With a combination of technical singletrack and dirt roads, the course refuses to favor a single strength. The best all-around rider will come out victorious.

Full Results

Solo Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthys Beukes 2:20:53 2 Benmelt Swanepoel 0:00:52 3 Ross Schnell 0:05:50 4 Ben Sonntag 0:06:14 5 Josh tostado 0:07:34 6 Jake Wells 0:09:53 7 Nick Truitt 0:10:18 8 Rotem Ishay 0:11:20 9 Ezekiel Hersh 0:17:20 10 Ryan Clark 0:18:59 11 Peter Watson 0:20:15 12 Shawn Bunnin 0:21:50 13 Sloane Anderson 0:22:05 14 Nathan Brown 0:24:35 15 Calle Friberg 0:25:07 16 Matt Woodruff 0:25:21 17 Erik Bakke 0:29:38 18 Colby Pearce 0:30:42 19 Taylor Lideen 0:32:26 20 Vandendaele Thomas 0:39:46 21 Logan Vonbokel 0:47:28 22 Brent Steinberg 0:48:12 23 Warren Stephenson 1:24:32 24 Derek Oldfield 1:46:38 25 Alex Tibwitta 2:25:20

Solo Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey 3:02:01 2 Yolandi Du Toit 0:13:21 3 Ciara Macmanus 0:42:41 4 Laura Gleason 1:02:14 5 Stephanie Wilkinson 1:14:02 6 Cindy Bonhage 1:28:10

Solo Singlespeed Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brady Kappius 2:34:31 2 Macky Franklin 0:00:01 3 Dax Massey 0:07:07 4 Michael Melley 0:13:32 5 Vince Anderson 0:14:20 6 Dan Durland 0:16:45 7 Scott Upton 0:27:08 8 Donald Powers 0:27:46 9 Hayes Charlie 0:32:19 10 Montana Miller 0:35:14 11 Eric Davis 0:35:37 12 Ian Palermo 0:38:23 13 Dean Cahow 0:41:15 14 Aaron Shelmire 0:57:02 15 Rob Lochner 1:04:03 16 John Odle 1:09:51 17 Jeremy Palermo 1:15:26 18 Nate Miller 1:18:28 19 Birtch Dejay 1:18:31

Solo Singlespeed Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Wilson 3:07:54 2 Jennifer Wilson 0:11:16 3 Sarah Musick 0:49:55 4 Melissa Liebling 1:11:48

Solo 30 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johannes Huseby 2:46:55 2 Ian Mills 0:07:30 3 James Meyer 0:08:43 4 John Heffner 0:23:08 5 Amit Dutta 0:32:39 6 Joshua Roeser 0:38:08 7 Andrew Jauquet 0:45:54 8 Philip Thompson 0:55:31 9 Wu Jeff 1:06:10

Solo 40 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Cospolich 2:56:56 2 Shawn Lortie 0:00:12 3 Ken Thorp 0:03:49 4 Mike Driver 0:11:27 5 Stephen Ushy 0:13:24 6 Michael Quinn 0:18:54 7 Jason Sumner 0:19:00 8 Brian Neyt 0:25:46 9 Chris Mckillican 0:28:20 10 Charles Gauvin 0:30:26 11 David Mccormick 0:40:41 12 Brad Shield 0:49:24 13 Tom Boo 0:49:58 14 Chris Castilian 0:55:35 15 Lennie Moon 1:04:15 16 Joel Doctor 1:12:17 17 John Arguello 1:13:45 18 Moishe Lettvin 1:26:15 19 Craig Mcghee 1:31:56 20 Ty Garber 1:33:02 21 Farhy Nolan 2:04:16

Solo 50 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius 2:54:53 2 Frost Jeffery 0:08:17 3 Bruce Wilson 0:17:54 4 Mike Kane 0:36:32 5 Rick Metzger 1:01:24 6 Stan Mayer 1:08:05 7 Carl Gable 1:09:13 8 Mark Halwa 1:10:38 9 Michael Bowen 1:16:17 10 Brooks Dean 1:27:56 11 Stephen Ostrander 1:34:29 12 Lindsay Gauld 1:49:39

Solo Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kreidl Ken 3:49:29

Solo 40 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tina Martinez 3:32:24 2 Julie Kelly 0:01:32 3 Laureen Coffelt 0:14:02 4 Julie Urlaub 0:41:42 5 Lori Halwa 0:55:11 6 Mindi Hoffmaster 1:15:12

Duo Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders 2:35:06 2 Rich Dillen & Peter Keiller 1:16:55

Duo Men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble 2:56:49 2 Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker 0:00:07 3 Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley 0:00:41 4 Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson 0:05:32 5 Scott Baca & Sean Fay 0:30:25

Duo Men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge 3:24:39 2 David Reed & John Pougiales 0:23:26 3 Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas 0:29:07

Duo Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno 4:26:56 2 Carthy Chan & Linda Green 0:17:29

Duo Coed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Bliss & Michele Bliss 3:48:58 2 Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson 0:17:31 3 Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel 0:24:14

Team Challenge # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 1-Speed Willas Wheels 3:02:04 2 Got Gears Willas Wheels 0:36:26

Gran Fondo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Blewitt 3:03:39 2 Karen Jarchow 3 Bradley Schmalzer 0:09:39 4 Chris Bryce 0:45:25 5 Terrence Gleason 2:28:19 6 Pete Biedenharn 2:55:34 7 Rick Foutch 2:56:16

Solo Open Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Sonntag 15:51:25 2 Benmelt Swanepoel 0:05:58 3 Matthys Beukes 0:17:47 4 Tostado Josh 0:29:41 5 Rotem Ishay 0:43:16 6 Nick Truitt 0:44:27 7 Calle Friberg 0:48:35 8 Ryan Clark 1:20:12 9 Ezekiel Hersh 1:30:22 10 Sloane Anderson 1:36:30 11 Jake Wells 1:42:53 12 Shawn Bunnin 1:54:58 13 Nathan Brown 2:15:58 14 Peter Watson 2:19:06 15 Ross Schnell 2:36:46 16 Matt Woodruff 2:38:06 17 Vandendaele Thomas 3:13:53 18 Colby Pearce 3:15:49 19 Taylor Lideen 3:40:07 20 Brent Steinberg 4:24:07 21 Logan Vonbokel 5:14:24 22 Erik Bakke 5:41:21 23 Derek Oldfield 9:06:59 24 Warren Stephenson 9:40:58 25 Alex Tibwitta 13:51:30

Solo Open Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey 19:47:59 2 Yolandi Du Toit 0:23:48 3 Ciara Macmanus 3:21:09 4 Laura Gleason 8:21:15 5 Stephanie Wilkinson 9:08:41 6 Cindy Bonhage 9:18:01

Solo Singlespeed Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Macky Franklin 16:57:58 2 Brady Kappius 0:04:51 3 Dax Massey 0:43:33 4 Michael Melley 1:22:24 5 Vince Anderson 1:42:54 6 Dan Durland 1:49:11 7 Hayes Charlie 2:48:42 8 Nate Miller 3:01:14 9 Montana Miller 3:34:32 10 Eric Davis 3:51:50 11 Scott Upton 3:57:33 12 Donald Powers 3:58:46 13 Dean Cahow 4:39:36 14 Birtch Dejay 5:24:54 15 Aaron Shelmire 5:26:28 16 Ian Palermo 5:49:33 17 Rob Lochner 6:44:09 18 John Odle 7:18:33 19 Jeremy Palermo 7:50:28

Solo Singlespeed Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Wilson 21:28:53 2 Andrea Wilson 1:34:42 3 Sarah Musick 4:31:41 4 Melissa Liebling 5:59:22

Solo 30 Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Meyer 17:57:21 2 Johannes Huseby 0:53:26 3 Ian Mills 1:25:52 4 John Heffner 2:48:58 5 Amit Dutta 4:05:33 6 Joshua Roeser 5:05:30 7 Andrew Jauquet 5:53:33 8 Wu Jeff 6:59:37 9 Philip Thompson 8:35:56

Solo 40 Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Cospolich 19:18:13 2 Mike Driver 0:59:34 3 Ken Thorp 1:13:11 4 Stephen Ushy 1:22:06 5 Shawn Lortie 1:46:59 6 Jason Sumner 2:18:36 7 Michael Quinn 2:19:32 8 Charles Gauvin 3:26:09 9 Tom Boo 4:46:14 10 Brian Neyt 4:53:20 11 Chris Mckillican 5:19:19 12 Brad Shield 5:21:47 13 Lennie Moon 5:29:05 14 Chris Castilian 5:56:25 15 David Mccormick 6:01:23 16 Craig Mcghee 8:10:34 17 Joel Doctor 8:36:50 18 Farhy Nolan 9:22:13 19 John Arguello 9:22:41 20 Ty Garber 9:47:11 21 Moishe Lettvin 10:57:33

Solo 50 Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius 18:33:09 2 Frost Jeffery 1:46:22 3 Bruce Wilson 2:24:18 4 Mike Kane 3:29:25 5 Rick Metzger 6:01:41 6 Carl Gable 7:13:18 7 Stan Mayer 8:08:18 8 Mark Halwa 9:33:09 9 Lindsay Gauld 10:24:04 10 Michael Bowen 10:44:09 11 Brooks Dean 11:41:49 12 Stephen Ostrander 12:25:58

Solo Clydesdale general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kreidl Ken 24:00:17

Solo 40 Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tina Martinez 23:22:07 2 Julie Kelly 0:15:32 3 Laureen Coffelt 0:43:40 4 Julie Urlaub 5:28:47 5 Lori Halwa 5:42:12 6 Mindi Hoffmaster 6:44:59

Duo Open Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders 17:14:03 2 Rich Dillen & Peter Keiller 8:23:31

Duo Men 80+ general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley 19:22:09 2 Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble 0:11:26 3 Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker 0:28:34 4 Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson 1:14:16 5 Scott Baca & Sean Fay 2:55:01

Duo Men 100+ general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge 22:07:34 2 David Reed & John Pougiales 3:26:32 3 Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas 3:45:52

Duo Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carthy Chan & Linda Green 29:03:22 2 Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno 0:01:56

Duo Coed general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel 25:25:51 2 John Bliss & Michele Bliss 0:53:35 3 Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson 2:13:23