Women's solo six-day race leader, Amanda Carey (Kenda)

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Overall first and second place women, Amanda Carey (Kenda) and Yolandi Du Toit (Squirt Lube) embrace after riding the stage together.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
One of the most technically gifted racers, Trek rider Ross Schnell, on B

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis) with Calle Friberg in the Aspens close behind.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Squirt Lube teammates Matthys Buekes and Ben Melt Swanepoel in the lead at the opening of the race.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Start of stage three.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Women's second place finisher, Yolandi Du Toit (Squirt Lube)

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Local judge, Mark Thompson, finishing up the three-day Epic with a convincing lead.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Stage 3 took racers up the rarely used French Pass, circumnavigated Mt. Guyot, and eventually flowed over to one of the least ridden, but most thrilling sections of the Colorado Trail. Rock strewn and root filled, Ross Schnell (Trek), arguably one of the most talented technical riders in the country, described the descent as World Cup downhill worthy. Women's solo six-day leader Amanda Carey (Kenda) compared it to riding in Pisgah National Forest - technical but ridable, challenging and punishing, yet incredibly rewarding.

The top two solo women, Carey and Yolandi Du Toit (Squirt Lube) stayed wheel to wheel for the duration of the race. After yesterday's miserable stage, Carey had an 11-minute lead over Du Toit, which she maintained today. Yesterday’s second place finisher and third woman overall, Karen Jarchow (Yeti Beti), fell ill with a stomach bug and had to pull out early. She will be back in tomorrow.

Mid-race, Jen Wilson, women's overall singlespeed leader had a substantial gap on second place, and was the third woman on trail behind Carey and Du Toit.

In the men's singlespeed race, Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) had also opened a gap on current overall leader, Macky Franklin (Oskar Blues/Reeb) by mid-race. Franklin's cleat had pulled out of his shoe near aid station one, so he spent his day descending with one foot on his pedals. Dax Massey (HoneyStinger/Trek) kept his third place standing.

With a strong solo men’s field in the six-day race, the leaders changed it up again. Twelve miles in, Matthys Beukes (Squirt Lube) and Ben Melt Swanepoel (Squirt Lube) railed a rocky, loose descent wheel-to-wheel, with overall race leader, Ben Sonntag, close behind. After a small gap behind Sonntag, Josh Tostato (Bach Builders) and Jake Wells (NoTubes) came through with Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis) and Calle Friberg close by.

Yesterday's early race leader, Nick Truitt (Yeti Pactimo Pro XC) came through a short time later with a slashed cable. The Shimano Sprinter van was on site at aid station one. Its mechanics Ryan Gaul, Jamie Bissell, and local mechanic Tim Assor had his bike fixed in under four minutes. When Ross Schnell came through with a loose brake rotor just minutes later, the guys worked like a race car pit crew to get him back on trail.

Tostado had a strong race, finishing a close fourth, after yesterday's stage filled with mechanicals. Wells is also steadily climbing back up the GC after having a devastating first stage and another flat today.

The finish line was a much different scene than yesterday, with the guys chatting about the incredible views French Pass held, boasting about riding the entire trail at 12,000 ft, and stealing bowls of post-race food for a snack in the dirt. With sunshine and warm temps, it felt more like a summer barbeque than a race finish, which is what the Breck Epic is about. Nightly racer meetings have a friendly feel with racer promoter Mike McCormack holding everyone's attention with promises of trails transforming riders in to Jedi-like machines and enthralling descriptions of some of the most awe-inspiring singletrack in the country.

The three-day Epic concluded today. In the men's open, Matt Simmons narrowly held his lead, finishing alongside second place overall man, Aaron Gulley. Holly Wade had a 45-second deficit in the women's open coming in to the stage, after a flat and coming near to hypothermia yesterday. Today, she increased her lead and took the overall. Mark Thompson held his lead on his home turf in the men's 40+ category.

Tomorrow, riders are in for their longest day, paired with the most elevation. This stage uses pieces of days one, two, and three (though all run in the opposite direction) with the addition of a couple unique trails, truly initiating riders into the diversity and scope of the Summit county trail system.

Full Results

Solo Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benmelt Swanepoel3:21:36
2Ben Sonntag0:01:28
3Matthys Beukes0:06:01
4Tostado Josh0:08:07
5Rotem Ishay0:13:53
6Calle Friberg0:13:54
7Nick Truitt0:19:24
8Jake Wells0:19:25
9Ezekiel Hersh0:20:24
10Sloane Anderson0:21:21
11Ryan Clark0:23:36
12Shawn Bunnin0:25:45
13Nathan Brown0:30:02
14Peter Watson0:33:30
15Ross Schnell0:36:08
16Colby Pearce0:39:32
17Matt Woodruff0:40:44
18Vandendaele Thomas0:43:02
19Erik Bakke0:44:15
20Brent Steinberg0:52:23
21Taylor Lideen0:53:54
22Logan Vonbokel0:58:02
23Warren Stephenson2:10:53
24Derek Oldfield2:16:47
25Alex Tibwitta3:12:13

Solo Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey4:15:20
2Yolandi Du Toit0:00:04
3Ciara Macmanus0:42:04
4Laura Gleason1:42:51
5Cindy Bonhage2:05:48
6Stephanie Wilkinson2:29:32

Solo Singlespeed Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brady Kappius3:38:49
2Macky Franklin0:05:00
3Dax Massey0:11:53
4Nate Miller0:15:19
5Michael Melley0:16:09
6Vince Anderson0:19:43
7Dan Durland0:25:47
8Charlie Hayes0:33:47
9Eric Davis0:47:42
10Montana Miller0:54:03
11Scott Upton0:56:30
12Donald Powers0:56:32
13Dejay Birtch0:59:47
14Ian Palermo1:02:16
15Dean Cahow1:09:08
16Aaron Shelmire1:18:08
17Rob Lochner1:23:00
18John Odle1:30:25
19Jeremy Palermo1:37:51

Solo Singlespeed Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Wilson4:44:17
2Andrea Wilson0:17:29
3Melissa Liebling1:10:35
4Sarah Musick1:33:01

Solo 30+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Meyer3:41:14
2Johannes Huseby0:22:35
3Bradley Schmalzer0:27:25
4Ian Mills0:28:44
5John Heffner0:45:48
6Amit Dutta1:05:04
7Andrew Jauquet1:13:33
8Wu Jeff1:33:02
9Joshua Roeser1:51:51
10Philip Thompson2:13:28
11Craig Manthe2:14:46

Solo 40+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Cospolich4:13:48
2Ken Thorp0:08:13
3Stephen Ushy0:12:55
4Shawn Lortie0:15:14
5Michael Quinn0:22:39
6Mike Driver0:23:32
7Jason Sumner0:40:16
8Chris Bryce0:43:37
9Brian Neyt0:45:11
10Charles Gauvin0:48:44
11Tom Boo0:58:53
12Brad Shield1:08:30
13Chris Castilian1:14:54
14David Mccormick1:15:07
15Lennie Moon1:25:41
16Chris Mckillican1:34:20
17Craig Mcghee1:35:37
18Joel Doctor1:50:52
19Farhy Nolan1:50:53
20John Arguello1:52:47
21Ty Garber2:00:03
22Moishe Lettvin2:19:00

Solo 50+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius4:01:09
2Frost Jeffery0:19:25
3Bruce Wilson0:27:51
4Mike Kane0:44:33
5Rick Metzger1:33:34
6Carl Gable1:34:29
7Stan Mayer1:45:55
8Brooks Dean2:08:41
9Lindsay Gauld2:11:31
10Michael Bowen2:17:26
11Brendan Mcmahon2:21:25
12Mark Halwa2:23:18
13Stephen Ostrander2:46:40
14Rick Foutch3:50:10

Solo Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kreidl Ken5:14:15
2Richard Szecsy0:05:45

Solo 40+ Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Martinez5:00:11
2Julie Kelly0:03:24
3Laureen Coffelt0:34:32
4Julie Urlaub1:06:41
5Mindi Hoffmaster1:35:06
6Lori Halwa1:44:59

Duo Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders3:37:24
2Rich Dillen & Peter Keiller2:06:55

Duo Men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker4:12:21
2Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley0:01:23
3Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble0:01:37
4Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson0:16:44
5Scott Baca & Sean Fay0:38:21

Duo Men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge5:05:22
2David Reed & John Pougiales0:31:54
3Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas0:43:02

Duo Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno6:09:53
2Carthy Chan & Linda Green0:01:42

Duo Coed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel5:31:26
2John Bliss & Michele Bliss0:16:58
3Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson0:33:58

Team Challenge
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11-Speed Willas Wheels4:21:19
2Got Gears Willas Wheels4:09:59

3 Day Men Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gulley3:56:48
2Matt Simmons0:00:02
3Cam Winn0:34:28
4Marco Amselem0:50:29
5Perce Steven1:05:17
6David Buchler1:11:51
7Rob Hudson1:25:01
8Robert Burnett1:38:49
9Kyle Swenor1:49:32
10Jeff Hallman2:11:04
11Jean Paul Desrosiers2:24:00

3 Day Women Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Wade5:07:55
2Debbie Preller0:22:58
3Kristi Olson0:39:15
4Melanie Wong1:05:53
5Gill Smith1:13:13
6Trish Mayer1:19:11
7Devora Peterson1:42:50
8Sage Melley1:47:05
9Sandie Cheung
10Lindsey Mockenhaupt2:40:05

3 Day Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Thompson4:03:49
2Brad Newby0:25:12
3Bill Hade0:29:25
4Chris Quinn0:43:00
5Marc Peruzzi0:43:25
6Jason Gaines0:59:47
7John Arnold1:05:18
8Andrew Black1:10:13
9Martins Larry1:16:06
10Todd Kooy1:27:07
11Chip Waite1:31:02
12Shimoda Tetsuo1:37:26
13Bartley Mark1:53:30
14Kyle Firestone1:54:47
15Joel Roberts1:55:16
16Boggiano Beto2:15:24
17Richard Flores2:23:53
18Ross Maxwell2:27:01
19Robert Nolan2:33:30
20Richard Lane3:10:49
21Andrew Newington3:11:11

3 Day Gran Fondo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cary Myers4:33:56
2Mike Blewitt2:00:52
3Karen Jarchow2:11:55
4Adam Pemberton2:17:24

Solo Open Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Sonntag9:52:05
2Benmelt Swanepoel0:09:37
3Calle Friberg0:20:31
4Tostado Josh0:20:42
5Nick Truitt0:26:00
6Rotem Ishay0:27:21
7Matthys Beukes0:28:45
8Ryan Clark0:52:48
9Sloane Anderson0:58:10
10Ezekiel Hersh0:58:59
11Shawn Bunnin1:18:58
12Nathan Brown1:19:35
13Jake Wells1:30:02
14Peter Watson1:31:04
15Matt Woodruff1:42:15
16Vandendaele Thomas1:56:58
17Colby Pearce2:13:20
18Ross Schnell2:14:04
19Taylor Lideen2:29:17
20Brent Steinberg2:39:12
21Logan Vonbokel3:01:38
22Erik Bakke4:23:54
23Derek Oldfield5:19:48
24Warren Stephenson6:09:30
25Alex Tibwitta8:29:29

Solo Open Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey12:22:21
2Yolandi Du Toit0:11:33
3Ciara Macmanus1:53:55
4Laura Gleason5:21:30
5Cindy Bonhage5:46:46
6Stephanie Wilkinson5:47:54

Solo Singlespeed Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brady Kappius10:41:26
2Macky Franklin0:04:01
3Dax Massey0:19:32
4Michael Melley0:41:31
5Dan Durland0:51:37
6Vince Anderson0:58:32
7Nate Miller1:03:26
8Charlie Hayes1:30:29
9Montana Miller2:05:53
10Eric Davis2:16:22
11Donald Powers2:25:27
12Scott Upton2:31:23
13Dean Cahow2:50:57
14Dejay Birtch3:02:01
15Ian Palermo3:11:50
16Aaron Shelmire3:17:27
17Rob Lochner3:54:50
18John Odle4:29:32
19Jeremy Palermo4:43:36

Solo Singlespeed Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Wilson13:26:34
2Andrea Wilson1:24:06
3Sarah Musick3:14:23
4Melissa Liebling3:20:22

Solo 30+ Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Meyer10:57:56
2Johannes Huseby0:53:38
3Ian Mills1:11:16
4Bradley Schmalzer1:14:51
5John Heffner2:06:55
6Amit Dutta2:51:10
7Joshua Roeser3:05:58
8Andrew Jauquet3:48:09
9Wu Jeff4:32:35
10Craig Manthe5:21:21
11Philip Thompson5:57:02

Solo 40+ Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Cospolich12:02:06
2Ken Thorp0:31:01
3Mike Driver0:34:56
4Stephen Ushy0:47:28
5Michael Quinn1:32:14
6Shawn Lortie1:39:39
7Jason Sumner1:47:40
8Charles Gauvin2:18:17
9Tom Boo3:03:02
10Lennie Moon3:04:30
11Brad Shield3:23:12
12Brian Neyt3:34:28
13Chris Castilian3:40:32
14Chris Mckillican3:55:57
15David Mccormick4:27:14
16Craig Mcghee4:49:56
17Chris Bryce4:54:00
18Farhy Nolan5:32:04
19Joel Doctor5:38:40
20Ty Garber6:00:12
21John Arguello6:18:36
22Moishe Lettvin7:05:45

Solo 50+ Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius11:25:51
2Frost Jeffery1:25:19
3Bruce Wilson1:43:40
4Mike Kane2:04:24
5Rick Metzger3:53:40
6Carl Gable4:31:32
7Stan Mayer5:12:01
8Lindsay Gauld6:13:44
9Mark Halwa6:25:03
10Michael Bowen7:09:48
11Brooks Dean7:49:41
12Stephen Ostrander8:07:50
13Brendan Mcmahon8:22:57
14Rick Foutch9:48:35

Solo Clydesdale general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kreidl Ken14:41:33
2Richard Szecsy4:50:36

Solo 40+ Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Martinez14:37:26
2Julie Kelly0:11:15
3Laureen Coffelt0:23:03
4Lori Halwa3:03:24
5Mindi Hoffmaster3:49:38
6Julie Urlaub3:49:43

Duo Open Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders10:42:44
2Rich Dillen & Peter Keiller5:16:33

Duo Men 80+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley12:01:04
2Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble0:17:03
3Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker0:26:07
4Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson0:59:04
5Scott Baca & Sean Fay1:43:54

Duo Men 100+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge13:48:23
2David Reed & John Pougiales2:10:12
3Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas2:31:39

Duo Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno17:58:29
2Carthy Chan & Linda Green0:01:34

Duo Coed general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel15:28:54
2John Bliss & Michele Bliss1:31:49
3Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson1:56:15

Team Challenge general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11-Speed Willas Wheels13:07:15
2Got Gears Willas Wheels7:11:52

3 Day Men Open final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Simmons11:21:50
2Aaron Gulley0:27:42
3Cam Winn1:49:01
4Marco Amselem2:59:05
5David Buchler3:03:30
6Perce Steven3:07:49
7Robert Burnett3:33:33
8Rob Hudson3:45:36
9Kyle Swenor5:06:41
10Jeff Hallman5:44:06
11Jean Paul Desrosiers6:22:21

3 Day Women Open final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Wade15:44:53
2Debbie Preller0:22:12
3Kristi Olson0:55:13
4Melanie Wong1:50:24
5Sage Melley1:53:56
6Trish Mayer2:50:45
7Gill Smith3:01:38
8Devora Peterson4:07:31
9Sandie Cheung4:48:47
10Lindsey Mockenhaupt5:42:43

3 Day Men 40+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Thompson11:42:41
2Bill Hade1:24:17
3Brad Newby1:29:32
4Marc Peruzzi1:42:40
5Chris Quinn2:09:51
6Jason Gaines2:36:25
7Andrew Black3:02:49
8Martins Larry3:05:41
9John Arnold3:17:21
10Chip Waite4:08:32
11Shimoda Tetsuo4:13:03
12Todd Kooy4:23:14
13Kyle Firestone5:01:42
14Joel Roberts6:01:26
15Boggiano Beto6:06:08
16Bartley Mark6:39:26
17Ross Maxwell6:59:03
18Richard Flores7:47:27
19Andrew Newington7:50:55
20Robert Nolan8:01:22
21Richard Lane9:28:11

3 Day Gran Fondo final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cary Myers4:33:56
2Mike Blewitt9:27:48
3Karen Jarchow10:43:49
4Adam Pemberton12:41:55

