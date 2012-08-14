Trending

Friberg and Carey win Breck Epic stage 2

Epic weather curtails second day of racing for some

Amanda Carey (Kenda) leading mid race. She won today's stage.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Nick Truitt (Yeti Pactimo) who finished 4th in today's stage chatting with Jake Wells (NoTubes Elite) who finished 7th while they hide out from the rain at the finish.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Ben Sonntag seconds from finishing stage 2 with Matthys Beukes (Squirt Lube) on his wheel

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Karen Jarchow (Yeti Beti) mid race. She ended up 2nd in solo open women for the stage.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis) hanging on to third before the first aid station. Descending the Middle Fork of the Colorado Trail.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
The start of day 2 of the Breck Epic. With a 30 second count down the rain started falling.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

At the 30 second countdown to the start, the rain that was threatening over the mountain began falling. Today earned the Breck Epic its name in every sense.

Coming in to aid station 1 about 14 miles, Yeti Pactimo Pro XC rider Nick Truitt was in the lead with Sweden's Calle Friberg on his wheel. Rolling through tight pines on loamy dirt that had not yet turned to mud, the two moved in sync, riding smoothly through technical terrain. The leaders had a two-minute gap on Rotam Ishay (Team Jamis) and Squirt Lube rider Matthys Buekes. Yesterday's second place racer, Ben Sonntag was chasing back in fifth, with the race leader after stage one Ben Melt Swanepoel in sixth.

On the initial descent down Colorado trail, Friberg let Summit County local, Truitt, lead the descents. Eventually, Friberg put in a couple of pedal strokes and rode away for the win in a fast 3:11:25. Sonntag and Matthys Buekes moved up to finish second and third respectively, with Buekes only two seconds back. Truitt rolled in fourth at 3:18:00. Jake Wells (NoTubes) had a respectable stage and finished seventh after a bottom bracket issue in yesterday's stage.

Amanda Carey (Kenda) had a comeback day after yesterday's second place finish to win the women's race by a respectable 12 minutes ahead second place Karen Jarchow (Yeti Beti) rolled in. Carey looked strong 17 miles in, smiling as the cameras flashed by. Jarchow had a strong race as well, chasing up to second. Catching the second rider, yesterday's stage winner Yolandi Du Toit (Squirt Lube) on the descents, Jarchow made up for multiple flats and a crash in stage 1.

In the singlespeed race for world champ stripes, men's race leader, Macky Franklin (Oskar Blues/Reeb) finished 23 seconds behind yesterday's second place finisher Brady Kappius (ClifBar), narrowly retaining his lead by just seconds.

In the women's singlespeed race, Jen Wilson and Andrea Wilson stayed in first and second, while Yeti Beti’s Sarah Musick finished third today.

At the finish, racers were imagining hot tubs and warm showers rather than the ice baths of yesterday's dreams. Conditions deteriorated to slippery and treacherous. Glasses became useless just minutes in and fingers became stiff appendages rather than supple machines. At the finish, riders were so covered in mud, they were unrecognizable save for their number plate.

By five hours into the race, finishers were unrecognizable under the mud splatter and most ignored outside stimulus, focused only on making it down to town. Those that made it to aid 2 after five hours in the rain were shuttled to town-hypothermia was too real of a possibility. As race director, Mike McCormack always ensures, a fair time penalty was awarded to those who did not finish due to weather conditions. They will be allowed to keep racing in the coming days.

Holly Wade, the women's three day open race leader, was the last to pass aid 2 to the finish.

Announcers and spectators did not let some summer rain get them down. Announcer Larry Grossman made it out to aid station one with his PA and began announcing racers as they came through with accompanying music, while showing off his YMCA dance moves out in the wilderness.

Full Results

Solo Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calle Friberg3:11:26
2Ben Sonntag0:04:01
3Matthys Beukes0:04:04
4Nick Truitt0:06:35
5Rotem Ishay0:11:24
6Tostado Josh0:15:37
7Jake Wells0:15:40
8Benmelt Swanepoel0:17:14
9Ezekiel Hersh0:19:10
10Ryan Clark0:22:44
11Sloane Anderson0:23:23
12Shawn Bunnin0:28:33
13Nathan Brown0:32:33
14Peter Watson0:32:53
15Mike Blewitt0:34:26
16Vandendaele Thomas0:34:42
17Matt Woodruff0:40:12
18Taylor Lideen0:52:33
19Colby Pearce1:05:00
20Logan Vonbokel1:11:38
21Brent Steinberg1:11:40
22Ross Schnell1:20:15
23Derek Oldfield1:47:38
24Warren Stephenson2:21:37
25Alex Tibwitta2:57:03
26Erik Bakke3:04:25

Solo Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey4:03:39
2Karen Jarchow0:12:34
3Yolandi Du Toit0:16:57
4Ciara Macmanus0:43:38
5Laura Gleason2:08:01
6Cindy Bonhage2:12:14
7Stephanie Wilkinson2:12:29

Solo Singlespeed Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brady Kappius3:35:44
2Macky Franklin0:00:24
3Dax Massey0:03:54
4Dan Durland0:10:15
5Michael Melley0:10:57
6Nate Miller0:17:44
7Vince Anderson0:22:21
8Hayes Charlie0:32:26
9Scott Upton0:36:29
10Montana Miller0:37:46
11Donald Powers0:45:45
12Eric Davis0:48:35
13Aaron Shelmire0:51:50
14Dean Cahow0:53:08
15Ian Palermo0:55:08
16Birtch Dejay1:01:33
17Rob Lochner1:22:53
18Jeremy Palermo1:43:14
19John Odle1:45:51

Solo Singlespeed Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Wilson4:28:30
2Andrea Wilson0:38:06
3Sarah Musick0:59:23
4Melissa Liebling1:28:10

Solo 30+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Meyer3:39:31
2Johannes Huseby0:15:03
3Bradley Schmalzer0:23:12
4Ian Mills0:28:50
5John Heffner0:32:40
6Joshua Roeser0:33:43
7Amit Dutta0:57:06
8Andrew Jauquet1:15:24
9Craig Manthe1:39:03
10Philip Thompson1:56:32
11Wu Jeff2:22:02

Solo 40+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Cospolich4:02:56
2Stephen Ushy0:16:31
3Mike Driver0:18:18
4Ken Thorp0:21:49
5Shawn Lortie0:24:56
6Jason Sumner0:30:57
7Michael Quinn0:31:02
8Charles Gauvin0:33:58
9Lennie Moon0:52:28
10David Mccormick0:53:57
11Chris Mckillican1:01:15
12Tom Boo1:02:26
13Brian Neyt1:15:12
14Chris Castilian1:15:21
15Brad Shield1:15:23
16Craig Mcghee1:32:21
17Ty Garber2:01:21
18Farhy Nolan2:08:44
19Joel Doctor2:12:25
20John Arguello2:28:44
21Moishe Lettvin2:40:44

Solo 50+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius3:45:40
2Frost Jeffery0:25:34
3Mike Kane0:42:10
4Bruce Wilson0:43:10
5Rick Metzger1:14:45
6Stan Mayer1:39:04
7Carl Gable1:41:07
8Mark Halwa2:02:31
9Lindsay Gauld2:05:40
10Michael Bowen2:22:54
11Stephen Ostrander2:49:00
12Brendan Mcmahon3:06:00
13Rick Foutch3:16:00
14Brooks Dean3:28:00

Solo Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kreidl Ken5:03:10
2Richard Szecsy2:02:30

Solo 40+ Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laureen Coffelt4:46:46
2Tina Martinez0:17:25
3Julie Kelly0:17:26
4Lori Halwa0:27:54
5Mindi Hoffmaster1:22:38
6Julie Urlaub1:44:54

Duo Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders3:39:48
2Rich Dillen and Peter Keiller1:31:50

Duo Men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley3:58:50
2Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble0:11:08
3Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson0:20:15
4Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker0:21:11
5Scott Baca & Sean Fay0:27:58

Duo Men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge4:25:40
2David Reed & John Pougiales0:53:09
3Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas1:00:04

Duo Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carthy Chan & Linda Green5:58:21
2Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno0:18:08

Duo Coed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel5:17:57
2John Bliss & Michele Bliss0:31:33
3Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson0:36:30
4Alexa Storoniak & Alexa Storoniak1:33:43

Team Challenge
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11-Speed Willas Wheels4:26:05
2Got Gears Willas Wheels1:21:25

3 Day Men Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gulley3:55:33
2Matt Simmons0:00:02
3Cam Winn0:26:10
4Robert Burnett0:37:33
5Marco Amselem0:44:21
6Wayne Bishop0:46:10
7Perce Steven0:48:46
8David Buchler0:48:48
9Rob Hudson0:59:49
10Jean Paul Desrosiers1:21:15
11Kyle Swenor1:50:19
12Jeff Hallman1:55:31

3 Day Women Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sage Melley5:11:40
2Debbie Preller0:15:54
3Kristi Olson0:32:12
4Jennifer Barbour0:44:58
5Melanie Wong0:44:58
6Holly Wade0:56:31
7Trish Mayer1:10:20
8Gill Smith1:23:00
9Devora Peterson1:40:00
10Lindsey Mockenhaupt1:56:00

3 Day Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Thompson3:56:49
2Brad Newby0:24:54
3Marc Peruzzi0:28:00
4Bill Hade0:28:31
5Chris Quinn0:41:24
6Jason Gaines0:47:24
7Martins Larry0:55:39
8John Arnold1:01:30
9Andrew Black1:14:02
10Kjell Friberg1:16:24
11Chip Waite1:21:56
12Shimoda Tetsuo1:23:27
13Eric Sorenson1:23:51
14Todd Kooy1:30:48
15Kyle Firestone1:38:28
16Boggiano Beto2:13:14
17Joel Roberts2:20:37
18Andrew Newington2:21:03
19Ross Maxwell2:25:52
20Bartley Mark2:37:51
21Richard Flores
22Robert Nolan
23Chris Kim2:54:51
24Richard Lane3:16:52

3 Day Gran Fondo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Pemberton5:23:36

Solo Open Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Sonntag6:29:00
2Nick Truitt0:08:05
3Calle Friberg0:08:05
4Benmelt Swanepoel0:11:05
5Tostado Josh0:14:04
6Rotem Ishay0:14:57
7Matthys Beukes0:24:12
8Ryan Clark0:30:40
9Sloane Anderson0:38:18
10Ezekiel Hersh0:40:03
11Nathan Brown0:51:02
12Shawn Bunnin0:54:41
13Mike Blewitt0:57:56
14Peter Watson0:59:03
15Matt Woodruff1:03:00
16Jake Wells1:12:05
17Vandendaele Thomas1:15:25
18Colby Pearce1:35:17
19Taylor Lideen1:36:52
20Ross Schnell1:39:24
21Brent Steinberg1:48:18
22Logan Vonbokel2:05:05
23Derek Oldfield3:04:29
24Erik Bakke3:41:07
25Warren Stephenson4:00:06
26Alex Tibwitta5:18:44

Solo Open Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey8:07:02
2Yolandi Du Toit0:11:28
3Karen Jarchow0:24:52
4Ciara Macmanus1:11:51
5Stephanie Wilkinson3:18:22
6Laura Gleason3:38:39
7Cindy Bonhage3:40:58

Solo Singlespeed Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Macky Franklin7:01:38
2Brady Kappius0:00:58
3Dax Massey0:08:37
4Michael Melley0:26:21
5Dan Durland0:26:49
6Vince Anderson0:39:48
7Nate Miller0:49:06
8Hayes Charlie0:57:40
9Montana Miller1:12:49
10Eric Davis1:29:38
11Donald Powers1:29:53
12Scott Upton1:35:52
13Dean Cahow1:42:48
14Aaron Shelmire2:00:18
15Birtch Dejay2:03:13
16Ian Palermo2:10:32
17Rob Lochner2:32:48
18John Odle3:00:05
19Jeremy Palermo3:06:43

Solo Singlespeed Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Wilson8:42:17
2Andrea Wilson1:06:37
3Sarah Musick1:41:23
4Melissa Liebling2:09:47

Solo 30+ Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Meyer7:16:43
2Johannes Huseby0:31:03
3Ian Mills0:42:32
4Bradley Schmalzer0:47:27
5Joshua Roeser1:14:08
6John Heffner1:21:08
7Amit Dutta1:46:06
8Andrew Jauquet2:34:36
9Wu Jeff2:59:33
10Craig Manthe3:06:35
11Philip Thompson3:43:34

Solo 40+ Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Cospolich7:48:18
2Mike Driver0:11:23
3Ken Thorp0:22:48
4Stephen Ushy0:34:33
5Jason Sumner1:07:24
6Michael Quinn1:09:36
7Shawn Lortie1:24:25
8Charles Gauvin1:29:33
9Lennie Moon1:38:49
10Tom Boo2:04:09
11Brad Shield2:14:42
12Chris Mckillican2:21:37
13Chris Castilian2:25:37
14Brian Neyt2:49:17
15David Mccormick3:12:08
16Craig Mcghee3:14:19
17Joel Doctor3:47:48
18Farhy Nolan3:56:10
19Ty Garber4:00:09
20John Arguello4:25:49
21Moishe Lettvin4:46:46

Solo 50+ Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius7:24:42
2Frost Jeffery1:05:54
3Bruce Wilson1:15:49
4Mike Kane1:19:51
5Rick Metzger2:20:06
6Carl Gable2:57:03
7Stan Mayer3:26:06
8Mark Halwa4:01:45
9Lindsay Gauld4:02:13
10Michael Bowen4:52:22
11Stephen Ostrander5:21:10
12Brooks Dean5:41:01
13Rick Foutch5:58:25
14Brendan Mcmahon6:01:32

Solo Clydesdale general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kreidl Ken9:27:18
2Richard Szecsy4:44:51

Solo 40+ Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laureen Coffelt9:25:46
2Tina Martinez0:11:29
3Julie Kelly0:19:20
4Lori Halwa1:29:54
5Mindi Hoffmaster2:26:01
6Julie Urlaub2:54:31

Duo Open Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders7:05:19
2Rich Dillen and Peter Keiller3:09:38

Duo Men 80+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley7:47:20
2Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble0:16:49
3Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker0:27:30
4Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson0:43:43
5Scott Baca & Sean Fay1:06:56

Duo Men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge8:43:01
2David Reed & John Pougiales1:38:18
3Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas1:48:37

Duo Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carthy Chan & Linda Green11:48:28
2Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno0:00:08

Duo Coed general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexa Storoniak & Alexa Storoniak6:51:40
2Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel3:05:49
3John Bliss & Michele Bliss4:20:40
4Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson4:28:07

Team Challenge general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11-Speed Willas Wheels8:45:56
2Got Gears Willas Wheels3:01:52

3 Day Men Open general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Simmons7:25:01
2Aaron Gulley0:27:44
3Cam Winn1:14:35
4Wayne Bishop1:51:11
5David Buchler1:51:41
6Robert Burnett1:54:46
7Perce Steven2:02:34
8Marco Amselem2:08:38
9Rob Hudson2:20:37
10Kyle Swenor3:17:10
11Jeff Hallman3:33:04
12Jean Paul Desrosiers3:58:23

3 Day Women Open general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Debbie Preller10:36:11
2Holly Wade0:00:47
3Sage Melley0:07:38
4Kristi Olson0:16:45
5Melanie Wong0:45:18
6Jennifer Barbour0:45:20
7Trish Mayer1:32:22
8Gill Smith1:49:13
9Devora Peterson2:25:28
10Lindsey Mockenhaupt3:03:24

3 Day Men 40+ general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Thompson7:38:52
2Bill Hade0:54:52
3Marc Peruzzi0:59:15
4Brad Newby1:04:20
5Chris Quinn1:26:50
6Jason Gaines1:36:37
7Martins Larry1:49:35
8Andrew Black1:52:37
9Eric Sorenson2:02:56
10John Arnold2:12:03
11Shimoda Tetsuo2:35:38
12Chip Waite2:37:31
13Kjell Friberg2:44:31
14Todd Kooy2:56:07
15Kyle Firestone3:06:55
16Boggiano Beto3:50:44
17Joel Roberts4:06:11
18Ross Maxwell4:32:02
19Andrew Newington4:39:44
20Bartley Mark4:45:56
21Richard Flores5:23:34
22Robert Nolan5:27:53
23Chris Kim5:27:58
24Richard Lane6:17:22

3 Day Gran Fondo general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Pemberton10:24:30

