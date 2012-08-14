Image 1 of 6 Amanda Carey (Kenda) leading mid race. She won today's stage. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 6 Nick Truitt (Yeti Pactimo) who finished 4th in today's stage chatting with Jake Wells (NoTubes Elite) who finished 7th while they hide out from the rain at the finish. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 3 of 6 Ben Sonntag seconds from finishing stage 2 with Matthys Beukes (Squirt Lube) on his wheel (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 4 of 6 Karen Jarchow (Yeti Beti) mid race. She ended up 2nd in solo open women for the stage. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 5 of 6 Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis) hanging on to third before the first aid station. Descending the Middle Fork of the Colorado Trail. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 6 of 6 The start of day 2 of the Breck Epic. With a 30 second count down the rain started falling. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

At the 30 second countdown to the start, the rain that was threatening over the mountain began falling. Today earned the Breck Epic its name in every sense.

Coming in to aid station 1 about 14 miles, Yeti Pactimo Pro XC rider Nick Truitt was in the lead with Sweden's Calle Friberg on his wheel. Rolling through tight pines on loamy dirt that had not yet turned to mud, the two moved in sync, riding smoothly through technical terrain. The leaders had a two-minute gap on Rotam Ishay (Team Jamis) and Squirt Lube rider Matthys Buekes. Yesterday's second place racer, Ben Sonntag was chasing back in fifth, with the race leader after stage one Ben Melt Swanepoel in sixth.

On the initial descent down Colorado trail, Friberg let Summit County local, Truitt, lead the descents. Eventually, Friberg put in a couple of pedal strokes and rode away for the win in a fast 3:11:25. Sonntag and Matthys Buekes moved up to finish second and third respectively, with Buekes only two seconds back. Truitt rolled in fourth at 3:18:00. Jake Wells (NoTubes) had a respectable stage and finished seventh after a bottom bracket issue in yesterday's stage.

Amanda Carey (Kenda) had a comeback day after yesterday's second place finish to win the women's race by a respectable 12 minutes ahead second place Karen Jarchow (Yeti Beti) rolled in. Carey looked strong 17 miles in, smiling as the cameras flashed by. Jarchow had a strong race as well, chasing up to second. Catching the second rider, yesterday's stage winner Yolandi Du Toit (Squirt Lube) on the descents, Jarchow made up for multiple flats and a crash in stage 1.

In the singlespeed race for world champ stripes, men's race leader, Macky Franklin (Oskar Blues/Reeb) finished 23 seconds behind yesterday's second place finisher Brady Kappius (ClifBar), narrowly retaining his lead by just seconds.

In the women's singlespeed race, Jen Wilson and Andrea Wilson stayed in first and second, while Yeti Beti’s Sarah Musick finished third today.

At the finish, racers were imagining hot tubs and warm showers rather than the ice baths of yesterday's dreams. Conditions deteriorated to slippery and treacherous. Glasses became useless just minutes in and fingers became stiff appendages rather than supple machines. At the finish, riders were so covered in mud, they were unrecognizable save for their number plate.

By five hours into the race, finishers were unrecognizable under the mud splatter and most ignored outside stimulus, focused only on making it down to town. Those that made it to aid 2 after five hours in the rain were shuttled to town-hypothermia was too real of a possibility. As race director, Mike McCormack always ensures, a fair time penalty was awarded to those who did not finish due to weather conditions. They will be allowed to keep racing in the coming days.

Holly Wade, the women's three day open race leader, was the last to pass aid 2 to the finish.

Announcers and spectators did not let some summer rain get them down. Announcer Larry Grossman made it out to aid station one with his PA and began announcing racers as they came through with accompanying music, while showing off his YMCA dance moves out in the wilderness.

Full Results

Solo Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Calle Friberg 3:11:26 2 Ben Sonntag 0:04:01 3 Matthys Beukes 0:04:04 4 Nick Truitt 0:06:35 5 Rotem Ishay 0:11:24 6 Tostado Josh 0:15:37 7 Jake Wells 0:15:40 8 Benmelt Swanepoel 0:17:14 9 Ezekiel Hersh 0:19:10 10 Ryan Clark 0:22:44 11 Sloane Anderson 0:23:23 12 Shawn Bunnin 0:28:33 13 Nathan Brown 0:32:33 14 Peter Watson 0:32:53 15 Mike Blewitt 0:34:26 16 Vandendaele Thomas 0:34:42 17 Matt Woodruff 0:40:12 18 Taylor Lideen 0:52:33 19 Colby Pearce 1:05:00 20 Logan Vonbokel 1:11:38 21 Brent Steinberg 1:11:40 22 Ross Schnell 1:20:15 23 Derek Oldfield 1:47:38 24 Warren Stephenson 2:21:37 25 Alex Tibwitta 2:57:03 26 Erik Bakke 3:04:25

Solo Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey 4:03:39 2 Karen Jarchow 0:12:34 3 Yolandi Du Toit 0:16:57 4 Ciara Macmanus 0:43:38 5 Laura Gleason 2:08:01 6 Cindy Bonhage 2:12:14 7 Stephanie Wilkinson 2:12:29

Solo Singlespeed Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brady Kappius 3:35:44 2 Macky Franklin 0:00:24 3 Dax Massey 0:03:54 4 Dan Durland 0:10:15 5 Michael Melley 0:10:57 6 Nate Miller 0:17:44 7 Vince Anderson 0:22:21 8 Hayes Charlie 0:32:26 9 Scott Upton 0:36:29 10 Montana Miller 0:37:46 11 Donald Powers 0:45:45 12 Eric Davis 0:48:35 13 Aaron Shelmire 0:51:50 14 Dean Cahow 0:53:08 15 Ian Palermo 0:55:08 16 Birtch Dejay 1:01:33 17 Rob Lochner 1:22:53 18 Jeremy Palermo 1:43:14 19 John Odle 1:45:51

Solo Singlespeed Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Wilson 4:28:30 2 Andrea Wilson 0:38:06 3 Sarah Musick 0:59:23 4 Melissa Liebling 1:28:10

Solo 30+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Meyer 3:39:31 2 Johannes Huseby 0:15:03 3 Bradley Schmalzer 0:23:12 4 Ian Mills 0:28:50 5 John Heffner 0:32:40 6 Joshua Roeser 0:33:43 7 Amit Dutta 0:57:06 8 Andrew Jauquet 1:15:24 9 Craig Manthe 1:39:03 10 Philip Thompson 1:56:32 11 Wu Jeff 2:22:02

Solo 40+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Cospolich 4:02:56 2 Stephen Ushy 0:16:31 3 Mike Driver 0:18:18 4 Ken Thorp 0:21:49 5 Shawn Lortie 0:24:56 6 Jason Sumner 0:30:57 7 Michael Quinn 0:31:02 8 Charles Gauvin 0:33:58 9 Lennie Moon 0:52:28 10 David Mccormick 0:53:57 11 Chris Mckillican 1:01:15 12 Tom Boo 1:02:26 13 Brian Neyt 1:15:12 14 Chris Castilian 1:15:21 15 Brad Shield 1:15:23 16 Craig Mcghee 1:32:21 17 Ty Garber 2:01:21 18 Farhy Nolan 2:08:44 19 Joel Doctor 2:12:25 20 John Arguello 2:28:44 21 Moishe Lettvin 2:40:44

Solo 50+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius 3:45:40 2 Frost Jeffery 0:25:34 3 Mike Kane 0:42:10 4 Bruce Wilson 0:43:10 5 Rick Metzger 1:14:45 6 Stan Mayer 1:39:04 7 Carl Gable 1:41:07 8 Mark Halwa 2:02:31 9 Lindsay Gauld 2:05:40 10 Michael Bowen 2:22:54 11 Stephen Ostrander 2:49:00 12 Brendan Mcmahon 3:06:00 13 Rick Foutch 3:16:00 14 Brooks Dean 3:28:00

Solo Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kreidl Ken 5:03:10 2 Richard Szecsy 2:02:30

Solo 40+ Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laureen Coffelt 4:46:46 2 Tina Martinez 0:17:25 3 Julie Kelly 0:17:26 4 Lori Halwa 0:27:54 5 Mindi Hoffmaster 1:22:38 6 Julie Urlaub 1:44:54

Duo Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders 3:39:48 2 Rich Dillen and Peter Keiller 1:31:50

Duo Men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley 3:58:50 2 Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble 0:11:08 3 Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson 0:20:15 4 Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker 0:21:11 5 Scott Baca & Sean Fay 0:27:58

Duo Men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge 4:25:40 2 David Reed & John Pougiales 0:53:09 3 Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas 1:00:04

Duo Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carthy Chan & Linda Green 5:58:21 2 Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno 0:18:08

Duo Coed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel 5:17:57 2 John Bliss & Michele Bliss 0:31:33 3 Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson 0:36:30 4 Alexa Storoniak & Alexa Storoniak 1:33:43

Team Challenge # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 1-Speed Willas Wheels 4:26:05 2 Got Gears Willas Wheels 1:21:25

3 Day Men Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gulley 3:55:33 2 Matt Simmons 0:00:02 3 Cam Winn 0:26:10 4 Robert Burnett 0:37:33 5 Marco Amselem 0:44:21 6 Wayne Bishop 0:46:10 7 Perce Steven 0:48:46 8 David Buchler 0:48:48 9 Rob Hudson 0:59:49 10 Jean Paul Desrosiers 1:21:15 11 Kyle Swenor 1:50:19 12 Jeff Hallman 1:55:31

3 Day Women Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sage Melley 5:11:40 2 Debbie Preller 0:15:54 3 Kristi Olson 0:32:12 4 Jennifer Barbour 0:44:58 5 Melanie Wong 0:44:58 6 Holly Wade 0:56:31 7 Trish Mayer 1:10:20 8 Gill Smith 1:23:00 9 Devora Peterson 1:40:00 10 Lindsey Mockenhaupt 1:56:00

3 Day Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Thompson 3:56:49 2 Brad Newby 0:24:54 3 Marc Peruzzi 0:28:00 4 Bill Hade 0:28:31 5 Chris Quinn 0:41:24 6 Jason Gaines 0:47:24 7 Martins Larry 0:55:39 8 John Arnold 1:01:30 9 Andrew Black 1:14:02 10 Kjell Friberg 1:16:24 11 Chip Waite 1:21:56 12 Shimoda Tetsuo 1:23:27 13 Eric Sorenson 1:23:51 14 Todd Kooy 1:30:48 15 Kyle Firestone 1:38:28 16 Boggiano Beto 2:13:14 17 Joel Roberts 2:20:37 18 Andrew Newington 2:21:03 19 Ross Maxwell 2:25:52 20 Bartley Mark 2:37:51 21 Richard Flores 22 Robert Nolan 23 Chris Kim 2:54:51 24 Richard Lane 3:16:52

3 Day Gran Fondo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Pemberton 5:23:36

Solo Open Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Sonntag 6:29:00 2 Nick Truitt 0:08:05 3 Calle Friberg 0:08:05 4 Benmelt Swanepoel 0:11:05 5 Tostado Josh 0:14:04 6 Rotem Ishay 0:14:57 7 Matthys Beukes 0:24:12 8 Ryan Clark 0:30:40 9 Sloane Anderson 0:38:18 10 Ezekiel Hersh 0:40:03 11 Nathan Brown 0:51:02 12 Shawn Bunnin 0:54:41 13 Mike Blewitt 0:57:56 14 Peter Watson 0:59:03 15 Matt Woodruff 1:03:00 16 Jake Wells 1:12:05 17 Vandendaele Thomas 1:15:25 18 Colby Pearce 1:35:17 19 Taylor Lideen 1:36:52 20 Ross Schnell 1:39:24 21 Brent Steinberg 1:48:18 22 Logan Vonbokel 2:05:05 23 Derek Oldfield 3:04:29 24 Erik Bakke 3:41:07 25 Warren Stephenson 4:00:06 26 Alex Tibwitta 5:18:44

Solo Open Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey 8:07:02 2 Yolandi Du Toit 0:11:28 3 Karen Jarchow 0:24:52 4 Ciara Macmanus 1:11:51 5 Stephanie Wilkinson 3:18:22 6 Laura Gleason 3:38:39 7 Cindy Bonhage 3:40:58

Solo Singlespeed Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Macky Franklin 7:01:38 2 Brady Kappius 0:00:58 3 Dax Massey 0:08:37 4 Michael Melley 0:26:21 5 Dan Durland 0:26:49 6 Vince Anderson 0:39:48 7 Nate Miller 0:49:06 8 Hayes Charlie 0:57:40 9 Montana Miller 1:12:49 10 Eric Davis 1:29:38 11 Donald Powers 1:29:53 12 Scott Upton 1:35:52 13 Dean Cahow 1:42:48 14 Aaron Shelmire 2:00:18 15 Birtch Dejay 2:03:13 16 Ian Palermo 2:10:32 17 Rob Lochner 2:32:48 18 John Odle 3:00:05 19 Jeremy Palermo 3:06:43

Solo Singlespeed Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Wilson 8:42:17 2 Andrea Wilson 1:06:37 3 Sarah Musick 1:41:23 4 Melissa Liebling 2:09:47

Solo 30+ Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Meyer 7:16:43 2 Johannes Huseby 0:31:03 3 Ian Mills 0:42:32 4 Bradley Schmalzer 0:47:27 5 Joshua Roeser 1:14:08 6 John Heffner 1:21:08 7 Amit Dutta 1:46:06 8 Andrew Jauquet 2:34:36 9 Wu Jeff 2:59:33 10 Craig Manthe 3:06:35 11 Philip Thompson 3:43:34

Solo 40+ Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Cospolich 7:48:18 2 Mike Driver 0:11:23 3 Ken Thorp 0:22:48 4 Stephen Ushy 0:34:33 5 Jason Sumner 1:07:24 6 Michael Quinn 1:09:36 7 Shawn Lortie 1:24:25 8 Charles Gauvin 1:29:33 9 Lennie Moon 1:38:49 10 Tom Boo 2:04:09 11 Brad Shield 2:14:42 12 Chris Mckillican 2:21:37 13 Chris Castilian 2:25:37 14 Brian Neyt 2:49:17 15 David Mccormick 3:12:08 16 Craig Mcghee 3:14:19 17 Joel Doctor 3:47:48 18 Farhy Nolan 3:56:10 19 Ty Garber 4:00:09 20 John Arguello 4:25:49 21 Moishe Lettvin 4:46:46

Solo 50+ Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius 7:24:42 2 Frost Jeffery 1:05:54 3 Bruce Wilson 1:15:49 4 Mike Kane 1:19:51 5 Rick Metzger 2:20:06 6 Carl Gable 2:57:03 7 Stan Mayer 3:26:06 8 Mark Halwa 4:01:45 9 Lindsay Gauld 4:02:13 10 Michael Bowen 4:52:22 11 Stephen Ostrander 5:21:10 12 Brooks Dean 5:41:01 13 Rick Foutch 5:58:25 14 Brendan Mcmahon 6:01:32

Solo Clydesdale general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kreidl Ken 9:27:18 2 Richard Szecsy 4:44:51

Solo 40+ Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laureen Coffelt 9:25:46 2 Tina Martinez 0:11:29 3 Julie Kelly 0:19:20 4 Lori Halwa 1:29:54 5 Mindi Hoffmaster 2:26:01 6 Julie Urlaub 2:54:31

Duo Open Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders 7:05:19 2 Rich Dillen and Peter Keiller 3:09:38

Duo Men 80+ general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley 7:47:20 2 Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble 0:16:49 3 Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker 0:27:30 4 Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson 0:43:43 5 Scott Baca & Sean Fay 1:06:56

Duo Men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge 8:43:01 2 David Reed & John Pougiales 1:38:18 3 Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas 1:48:37

Duo Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carthy Chan & Linda Green 11:48:28 2 Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno 0:00:08

Duo Coed general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexa Storoniak & Alexa Storoniak 6:51:40 2 Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel 3:05:49 3 John Bliss & Michele Bliss 4:20:40 4 Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson 4:28:07

Team Challenge general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 1-Speed Willas Wheels 8:45:56 2 Got Gears Willas Wheels 3:01:52

3 Day Men Open general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Simmons 7:25:01 2 Aaron Gulley 0:27:44 3 Cam Winn 1:14:35 4 Wayne Bishop 1:51:11 5 David Buchler 1:51:41 6 Robert Burnett 1:54:46 7 Perce Steven 2:02:34 8 Marco Amselem 2:08:38 9 Rob Hudson 2:20:37 10 Kyle Swenor 3:17:10 11 Jeff Hallman 3:33:04 12 Jean Paul Desrosiers 3:58:23

3 Day Women Open general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Debbie Preller 10:36:11 2 Holly Wade 0:00:47 3 Sage Melley 0:07:38 4 Kristi Olson 0:16:45 5 Melanie Wong 0:45:18 6 Jennifer Barbour 0:45:20 7 Trish Mayer 1:32:22 8 Gill Smith 1:49:13 9 Devora Peterson 2:25:28 10 Lindsey Mockenhaupt 3:03:24

3 Day Men 40+ general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Thompson 7:38:52 2 Bill Hade 0:54:52 3 Marc Peruzzi 0:59:15 4 Brad Newby 1:04:20 5 Chris Quinn 1:26:50 6 Jason Gaines 1:36:37 7 Martins Larry 1:49:35 8 Andrew Black 1:52:37 9 Eric Sorenson 2:02:56 10 John Arnold 2:12:03 11 Shimoda Tetsuo 2:35:38 12 Chip Waite 2:37:31 13 Kjell Friberg 2:44:31 14 Todd Kooy 2:56:07 15 Kyle Firestone 3:06:55 16 Boggiano Beto 3:50:44 17 Joel Roberts 4:06:11 18 Ross Maxwell 4:32:02 19 Andrew Newington 4:39:44 20 Bartley Mark 4:45:56 21 Richard Flores 5:23:34 22 Robert Nolan 5:27:53 23 Chris Kim 5:27:58 24 Richard Lane 6:17:22