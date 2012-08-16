Image 1 of 5 Ross Schnell (Trek) with views of the Breckenridge valley. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 5 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) chats with fellow racers post-race. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 3 of 5 Nick Truitt (Yeti Pactimo Pro XC) climbs B & B trail near the finish. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 4 of 5 Ben Melt Swanepoel (Squirt Lube) chases the leader. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 5 of 5 Zeke Hersch (HoneyStinger/Trek) rides along the Colorado trail with a fellow racer close behind. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Day four and the Queen stage is upon the racers with climbs up both Heinous and Vomit hills. Although the names are shudder-inspiring, they are accurate. This is the longest stage with the greatest elevation change, and once through the finish line, the bulk of the race is done.

Matthys Beukes (Squirt Lube) finally captured his first stage win, bringing him up to the third spot in the GC. Beukes came out fast from the gate and never let up. Teammate Ben Melt Swanepoel hung on to second place for the first portion, but Ben Sonntag, ever the consistent rider, has finished each stage in second place and wasn't going to let this be any different. He found his speed and passed Swanepoel to retain his overall lead by 13 and a half minutes. Josh Tostado (Bach Builders), finishing the stage in fourth, looked smooth and fast all day.

In the women's race, overall race leader Amanda Carey (Kenda) spent most of the day nearly a minute in front of overall second place rider Yolandi Du Toit (Squirt Lube). However, on the last steep, loose, rocky climb, Du Toit pulled away from Carey to finish the day about a minute in front. Du Toit let the tiniest smile escape after she crossed the finish. Carey retains her overall lead.

The real standout though, was in the men's singleseed competition, where Macky Franklin (Oskar Blues/Reeb) came out smokin' and never let up. In his first singlespeed stage race (which started off with his third ever singlespeed ride in stage one), he finished in fourth overall, almost exactly two minutes ahead of Tostado. After yesterday's cleat debacle, he was primed for a hard effort today. If it weren't for a crash late in the stage, he had a chance at coming in third overall.

In the women's singlespeed competition, Jen Wilson continued her dominating streak, holding on to third behind Carey and Du Toit. She's done some impressive riding this week.

Solo 40+ overall leader, Jeff Cospolich, sprinted the finish with more left in his legs than should be after the hardest stage yet.

Russ Kappius continued his dominance in the solo 50+ race, less than half an hour behind his son, who is the current singlespeed race leader.

In the duo men's 80+ race, Kervin Quinones and Michael Trimble decided today was the day to put in the hard effort, and it landed them a significant win over current overall leaders, Mike Hogan and Thomas Dooley.

Tomorrow's stage 5, the first one to venture to the west side of the valley, traverses Breckenridge Ski Resort, before heading south to the Wheeler trail. Once on the Wheeler trail, racers turn back to the north and over the saddle between Peaks 8 and 9. Dropping off the backside of the ski resort, the trail then heads towards Copper Mountain. After a reprieve on the bike path, it's back to the grind on the Peak's Trail, where fast, technical riders will find their place. One of the most scenic stages, stage five is guaranteed to stir up the solo open GC's once again.

Full Results

Solo Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthys Beukes 3:27:30 2 Ben Sonntag 0:04:44 3 Benmelt Swanepoel 0:06:27 4 Tostado Josh 0:12:22 5 Calle Friberg 0:13:55 6 Jake Wells 0:13:56 7 Rotem Ishay 0:15:32 8 Nick Truitt 0:19:07 9 Ryan Clark 0:19:23 10 Ezekiel Hersh 0:25:01 11 Shawn Bunnin 0:25:07 12 Sloane Anderson 0:27:12 13 Ross Schnell 0:27:50 14 Peter Watson 0:38:44 15 Matt Woodruff 0:41:27 16 Colby Pearce 0:42:45 17 Nathan Brown 0:42:45 18 Vandendaele Thomas 0:48:06 19 Taylor Lideen 0:49:22 20 Erik Bakke 0:58:46 21 Brent Steinberg 1:07:41 22 Logan Vonbokel 1:36:15 23 Derek Oldfield 2:11:31 24 Warren Stephenson 2:17:53 25 Alex Tibwitta 3:07:39

Solo Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolandi Du Toit 4:22:31 2 Amanda Carey 0:01:05 3 Laura Gleason 1:58:37 4 Cindy Bonhage 2:04:10 5 Stephanie Wilkinson 2:07:50

Solo Singlespeed Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Macky Franklin 3:37:58 2 Brady Kappius 0:08:53 3 Dax Massey 0:20:57 4 Michael Melley 0:31:23 5 Vince Anderson 0:34:04 6 Nate Miller 0:43:23 7 Hayes Charlie 0:44:34 8 Dan Durland 0:44:52 9 Montana Miller 0:57:27 10 Scott Upton 1:03:04 11 Eric Davis 1:03:53 12 Birtch Dejay 1:08:24 13 Donald Powers 1:09:35 14 Dean Cahow 1:11:26 15 Aaron Shelmire 1:16:02 16 John Odle 1:43:13 17 Rob Lochner 1:49:19 18 Jeremy Palermo 1:55:29 19 Ian Palermo 2:03:22

Solo Singlespeed Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Wilson 4:43:09 2 Andrea Wilson 0:21:52 3 Sarah Musick 0:38:39 4 Melissa Liebling 1:38:28

Solo 30 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Meyer 4:03:47 2 Johannes Huseby 0:08:31 3 Ian Mills 0:15:49 4 John Heffner 0:27:38 5 Amit Dutta 0:50:27 6 Andrew Jauquet 1:28:13 7 Wu Jeff 1:29:34 8 Joshua Roeser 1:30:07 9 Philip Thompson 1:52:06

Solo 40 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Cospolich 4:19:11 2 Shawn Lortie 0:07:08 3 Jason Sumner 0:11:56 4 Mike Driver 0:13:12 5 Stephen Ushy 0:21:13 6 Michael Quinn 0:28:24 7 Charles Gauvin 0:37:26 8 Ken Thorp 0:38:20 9 Brian Neyt 0:53:06 10 Tom Boo 0:53:13 11 David Mccormick 0:53:28 12 Chris Mckillican 0:55:02 13 Brad Shield 1:09:11 14 Chris Castilian 1:20:19 15 Lennie Moon 1:20:20 16 Farhy Nolan 1:45:53 17 Joel Doctor 18 Craig Mcghee 1:48:42 19 John Arguello 1:50:20 20 Ty Garber 2:13:57 21 Moishe Lettvin 2:25:32

Solo 50 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius 4:12:25 2 Frost Jeffery 0:12:46 3 Bruce Wilson 0:22:44 4 Mike Kane 0:48:29 5 Rick Metzger 1:06:36 6 Carl Gable 1:32:32 7 Stan Mayer 1:48:12 8 Mark Halwa 1:57:27 9 Michael Bowen 2:18:04 10 Lindsay Gauld 2:20:41 11 Brooks Dean 2:24:12 12 Stephen Ostrander 2:43:39

Solo Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kreidl Ken 5:29:15

Solo 40 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tina Martinez 5:12:17 2 Julie Kelly 0:02:45 3 Laureen Coffelt 0:06:35 4 Julie Urlaub 0:57:22 5 Mindi Hoffmaster 1:40:10 6 Lori Halwa 1:43:37

Duo Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders 3:56:14 2 Rich Dillen & Peter Keiller 1:50:03

Duo Men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble 4:18:39 2 Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley 0:04:56 3 Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker 0:07:57 4 Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson 0:15:17 5 Scott Baca & Sean Fay 0:46:19

Duo Men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge 4:54:32 2 Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas 0:45:05 3 David Reed & John Pougiales 0:52:54

Duo Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carthy Chan & Linda Green 6:18:54 2 Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno 0:20:59

Duo Coed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Bliss & Michele Bliss 5:29:44 2 Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel 0:14:01 3 Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson 0:37:52

3 Day Gran Fondo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Blewitt 4:12:05 2 Karen Jarchow 1:14:30

Team Challenge # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Got Gears Willas Wheels 5:03:49 2 1-Speed Willas Wheels 0:02:14

Solo Open Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Sonntag 13:24:18 2 Benmelt Swanepoel 0:11:20 3 Matthys Beukes 0:24:01 4 Tostado Josh 0:28:21 5 Calle Friberg 0:29:42 6 Rotem Ishay 0:38:10 7 Nick Truitt 0:40:23 8 Ryan Clark 1:07:27 9 Ezekiel Hersh 1:19:16 10 Sloane Anderson 1:20:39 11 Jake Wells 1:39:14 12 Shawn Bunnin 1:39:22 13 Nathan Brown 1:57:37 14 Peter Watson 2:05:05 15 Matt Woodruff 2:18:59 16 Ross Schnell 2:37:10 17 Vandendaele Thomas 2:40:20 18 Colby Pearce 2:51:21 19 Taylor Lideen 3:13:55 20 Brent Steinberg 3:42:09 21 Logan Vonbokel 4:33:10 22 Erik Bakke 5:17:57 23 Derek Oldfield 7:26:35 24 Warren Stephenson 8:22:40 25 Alex Tibwitta 11:32:24

Solo Open Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey 16:45:58 2 Yolandi Du Toit 0:10:27 3 Laura Gleason 7:19:02 4 Cindy Bonhage 7:49:51 5 Stephanie Wilkinson 7:54:39

Solo Singlespeed Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Macky Franklin 14:23:26 2 Brady Kappius 0:04:52 3 Dax Massey 0:36:27 4 Michael Melley 1:08:53 5 Vince Anderson 1:28:35 6 Dan Durland 1:32:27 7 Nate Miller 1:42:47 8 Hayes Charlie 2:11:02 9 Montana Miller 2:59:19 10 Eric Davis 3:16:14 11 Scott Upton 3:30:26 12 Donald Powers 3:31:01 13 Dean Cahow 3:58:22 14 Birtch Dejay 4:06:24 15 Aaron Shelmire 4:29:27 16 Ian Palermo 5:11:11 17 Rob Lochner 5:40:07 18 John Odle 6:08:43 19 Jeremy Palermo 6:35:04

Solo Singlespeed Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Wilson 18:09:43 2 Andrea Wilson 1:45:58 3 Sarah Musick 3:53:03 4 Melissa Liebling 4:58:51

Solo 30 Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Meyer 15:01:43 2 Johannes Huseby 1:02:10 3 Ian Mills 1:27:05 4 John Heffner 2:34:33 5 Amit Dutta 3:41:37 6 Joshua Roeser 4:36:05 7 Andrew Jauquet 5:16:23 8 Wu Jeff 6:02:09 9 Philip Thompson 7:49:08

Solo 40 Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Cospolich 16:21:17 2 Mike Driver 0:48:08 3 Stephen Ushy 1:08:42 4 Ken Thorp 1:09:22 5 Shawn Lortie 1:46:47 6 Jason Sumner 1:59:36 7 Michael Quinn 2:00:38 8 Charles Gauvin 2:55:43 9 Tom Boo 3:56:16 10 Lennie Moon 4:24:49 11 Brian Neyt 4:27:34 12 Brad Shield 4:32:23 13 Chris Mckillican 4:50:58 14 Chris Castilian 5:00:50 15 David Mccormick 5:20:42 16 Craig Mcghee 6:38:38 17 Farhy Nolan 7:17:56 18 Joel Doctor 7:24:33 19 John Arguello 8:08:56 20 Ty Garber 8:14:09 21 Moishe Lettvin 9:31:18

Solo 50 Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius 15:38:16 2 Frost Jeffery 1:38:05 3 Bruce Wilson 2:06:24 4 Mike Kane 2:52:53 5 Rick Metzger 5:00:16 6 Carl Gable 6:04:04 7 Stan Mayer 7:00:12 8 Mark Halwa 8:22:30 9 Lindsay Gauld 8:34:25 10 Michael Bowen 9:27:52 11 Brooks Dean 10:13:53 12 Stephen Ostrander 10:51:29

Solo Clydesdale general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kreidl Ken 20:10:48

Solo 40 Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tina Martinez 19:49:43 2 Julie Kelly 0:14:00 3 Laureen Coffelt 0:29:38 4 Lori Halwa 4:47:01 5 Julie Urlaub 4:47:05 6 Mindi Hoffmaster 5:29:48

Duo Open Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders 14:38:58 2 Rich Dillen & Peter Keiller 7:06:36

Duo Men 80+ general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley 16:24:39 2 Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble 0:12:06 3 Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker 0:29:08 4 Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson 1:09:25 5 Scott Baca & Sean Fay 2:25:17

Duo Men 100+ general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge 18:42:55 2 David Reed & John Pougiales 3:03:05 3 Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas 3:16:45

Duo Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carthy Chan & Linda Green 24:18:57 2 Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno 0:19:25

Duo Coed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel 21:12:39 2 John Bliss & Michele Bliss 1:17:49 3 Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson 2:20:06

3 Day Gran Fondo general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Blewitt 18:13:49 2 Karen Jarchow 2:30:31