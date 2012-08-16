Trending

Ross Schnell (Trek) with views of the Breckenridge valley.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) chats with fellow racers post-race.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Nick Truitt (Yeti Pactimo Pro XC) climbs B & B trail near the finish.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Ben Melt Swanepoel (Squirt Lube) chases the leader.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Zeke Hersch (HoneyStinger/Trek) rides along the Colorado trail with a fellow racer close behind.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Day four and the Queen stage is upon the racers with climbs up both Heinous and Vomit hills. Although the names are shudder-inspiring, they are accurate. This is the longest stage with the greatest elevation change, and once through the finish line, the bulk of the race is done.

Matthys Beukes (Squirt Lube) finally captured his first stage win, bringing him up to the third spot in the GC. Beukes came out fast from the gate and never let up. Teammate Ben Melt Swanepoel hung on to second place for the first portion, but Ben Sonntag, ever the consistent rider, has finished each stage in second place and wasn't going to let this be any different. He found his speed and passed Swanepoel to retain his overall lead by 13 and a half minutes. Josh Tostado (Bach Builders), finishing the stage in fourth, looked smooth and fast all day.

In the women's race, overall race leader Amanda Carey (Kenda) spent most of the day nearly a minute in front of overall second place rider Yolandi Du Toit (Squirt Lube). However, on the last steep, loose, rocky climb, Du Toit pulled away from Carey to finish the day about a minute in front. Du Toit let the tiniest smile escape after she crossed the finish. Carey retains her overall lead.

The real standout though, was in the men's singleseed competition, where Macky Franklin (Oskar Blues/Reeb) came out smokin' and never let up. In his first singlespeed stage race (which started off with his third ever singlespeed ride in stage one), he finished in fourth overall, almost exactly two minutes ahead of Tostado. After yesterday's cleat debacle, he was primed for a hard effort today. If it weren't for a crash late in the stage, he had a chance at coming in third overall.

In the women's singlespeed competition, Jen Wilson continued her dominating streak, holding on to third behind Carey and Du Toit. She's done some impressive riding this week.

Solo 40+ overall leader, Jeff Cospolich, sprinted the finish with more left in his legs than should be after the hardest stage yet.

Russ Kappius continued his dominance in the solo 50+ race, less than half an hour behind his son, who is the current singlespeed race leader.

In the duo men's 80+ race, Kervin Quinones and Michael Trimble decided today was the day to put in the hard effort, and it landed them a significant win over current overall leaders, Mike Hogan and Thomas Dooley.

Tomorrow's stage 5, the first one to venture to the west side of the valley, traverses Breckenridge Ski Resort, before heading south to the Wheeler trail. Once on the Wheeler trail, racers turn back to the north and over the saddle between Peaks 8 and 9. Dropping off the backside of the ski resort, the trail then heads towards Copper Mountain. After a reprieve on the bike path, it's back to the grind on the Peak's Trail, where fast, technical riders will find their place. One of the most scenic stages, stage five is guaranteed to stir up the solo open GC's once again.

Solo Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthys Beukes3:27:30
2Ben Sonntag0:04:44
3Benmelt Swanepoel0:06:27
4Tostado Josh0:12:22
5Calle Friberg0:13:55
6Jake Wells0:13:56
7Rotem Ishay0:15:32
8Nick Truitt0:19:07
9Ryan Clark0:19:23
10Ezekiel Hersh0:25:01
11Shawn Bunnin0:25:07
12Sloane Anderson0:27:12
13Ross Schnell0:27:50
14Peter Watson0:38:44
15Matt Woodruff0:41:27
16Colby Pearce0:42:45
17Nathan Brown0:42:45
18Vandendaele Thomas0:48:06
19Taylor Lideen0:49:22
20Erik Bakke0:58:46
21Brent Steinberg1:07:41
22Logan Vonbokel1:36:15
23Derek Oldfield2:11:31
24Warren Stephenson2:17:53
25Alex Tibwitta3:07:39

Solo Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolandi Du Toit4:22:31
2Amanda Carey0:01:05
3Laura Gleason1:58:37
4Cindy Bonhage2:04:10
5Stephanie Wilkinson2:07:50

Solo Singlespeed Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Macky Franklin3:37:58
2Brady Kappius0:08:53
3Dax Massey0:20:57
4Michael Melley0:31:23
5Vince Anderson0:34:04
6Nate Miller0:43:23
7Hayes Charlie0:44:34
8Dan Durland0:44:52
9Montana Miller0:57:27
10Scott Upton1:03:04
11Eric Davis1:03:53
12Birtch Dejay1:08:24
13Donald Powers1:09:35
14Dean Cahow1:11:26
15Aaron Shelmire1:16:02
16John Odle1:43:13
17Rob Lochner1:49:19
18Jeremy Palermo1:55:29
19Ian Palermo2:03:22

Solo Singlespeed Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Wilson4:43:09
2Andrea Wilson0:21:52
3Sarah Musick0:38:39
4Melissa Liebling1:38:28

Solo 30 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Meyer4:03:47
2Johannes Huseby0:08:31
3Ian Mills0:15:49
4John Heffner0:27:38
5Amit Dutta0:50:27
6Andrew Jauquet1:28:13
7Wu Jeff1:29:34
8Joshua Roeser1:30:07
9Philip Thompson1:52:06

Solo 40 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Cospolich4:19:11
2Shawn Lortie0:07:08
3Jason Sumner0:11:56
4Mike Driver0:13:12
5Stephen Ushy0:21:13
6Michael Quinn0:28:24
7Charles Gauvin0:37:26
8Ken Thorp0:38:20
9Brian Neyt0:53:06
10Tom Boo0:53:13
11David Mccormick0:53:28
12Chris Mckillican0:55:02
13Brad Shield1:09:11
14Chris Castilian1:20:19
15Lennie Moon1:20:20
16Farhy Nolan1:45:53
17Joel Doctor
18Craig Mcghee1:48:42
19John Arguello1:50:20
20Ty Garber2:13:57
21Moishe Lettvin2:25:32

Solo 50 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius4:12:25
2Frost Jeffery0:12:46
3Bruce Wilson0:22:44
4Mike Kane0:48:29
5Rick Metzger1:06:36
6Carl Gable1:32:32
7Stan Mayer1:48:12
8Mark Halwa1:57:27
9Michael Bowen2:18:04
10Lindsay Gauld2:20:41
11Brooks Dean2:24:12
12Stephen Ostrander2:43:39

Solo Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kreidl Ken5:29:15

Solo 40 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Martinez5:12:17
2Julie Kelly0:02:45
3Laureen Coffelt0:06:35
4Julie Urlaub0:57:22
5Mindi Hoffmaster1:40:10
6Lori Halwa1:43:37

Duo Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders3:56:14
2Rich Dillen & Peter Keiller1:50:03

Duo Men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble4:18:39
2Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley0:04:56
3Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker0:07:57
4Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson0:15:17
5Scott Baca & Sean Fay0:46:19

Duo Men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge4:54:32
2Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas0:45:05
3David Reed & John Pougiales0:52:54

Duo Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carthy Chan & Linda Green6:18:54
2Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno0:20:59

Duo Coed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Bliss & Michele Bliss5:29:44
2Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel0:14:01
3Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson0:37:52

3 Day Gran Fondo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Blewitt4:12:05
2Karen Jarchow1:14:30

Team Challenge
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Got Gears Willas Wheels5:03:49
21-Speed Willas Wheels0:02:14

Solo Open Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Sonntag13:24:18
2Benmelt Swanepoel0:11:20
3Matthys Beukes0:24:01
4Tostado Josh0:28:21
5Calle Friberg0:29:42
6Rotem Ishay0:38:10
7Nick Truitt0:40:23
8Ryan Clark1:07:27
9Ezekiel Hersh1:19:16
10Sloane Anderson1:20:39
11Jake Wells1:39:14
12Shawn Bunnin1:39:22
13Nathan Brown1:57:37
14Peter Watson2:05:05
15Matt Woodruff2:18:59
16Ross Schnell2:37:10
17Vandendaele Thomas2:40:20
18Colby Pearce2:51:21
19Taylor Lideen3:13:55
20Brent Steinberg3:42:09
21Logan Vonbokel4:33:10
22Erik Bakke5:17:57
23Derek Oldfield7:26:35
24Warren Stephenson8:22:40
25Alex Tibwitta11:32:24

Solo Open Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey16:45:58
2Yolandi Du Toit0:10:27
3Laura Gleason7:19:02
4Cindy Bonhage7:49:51
5Stephanie Wilkinson7:54:39

Solo Singlespeed Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Macky Franklin14:23:26
2Brady Kappius0:04:52
3Dax Massey0:36:27
4Michael Melley1:08:53
5Vince Anderson1:28:35
6Dan Durland1:32:27
7Nate Miller1:42:47
8Hayes Charlie2:11:02
9Montana Miller2:59:19
10Eric Davis3:16:14
11Scott Upton3:30:26
12Donald Powers3:31:01
13Dean Cahow3:58:22
14Birtch Dejay4:06:24
15Aaron Shelmire4:29:27
16Ian Palermo5:11:11
17Rob Lochner5:40:07
18John Odle6:08:43
19Jeremy Palermo6:35:04

Solo Singlespeed Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Wilson18:09:43
2Andrea Wilson1:45:58
3Sarah Musick3:53:03
4Melissa Liebling4:58:51

Solo 30 Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Meyer15:01:43
2Johannes Huseby1:02:10
3Ian Mills1:27:05
4John Heffner2:34:33
5Amit Dutta3:41:37
6Joshua Roeser4:36:05
7Andrew Jauquet5:16:23
8Wu Jeff6:02:09
9Philip Thompson7:49:08

Solo 40 Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Cospolich16:21:17
2Mike Driver0:48:08
3Stephen Ushy1:08:42
4Ken Thorp1:09:22
5Shawn Lortie1:46:47
6Jason Sumner1:59:36
7Michael Quinn2:00:38
8Charles Gauvin2:55:43
9Tom Boo3:56:16
10Lennie Moon4:24:49
11Brian Neyt4:27:34
12Brad Shield4:32:23
13Chris Mckillican4:50:58
14Chris Castilian5:00:50
15David Mccormick5:20:42
16Craig Mcghee6:38:38
17Farhy Nolan7:17:56
18Joel Doctor7:24:33
19John Arguello8:08:56
20Ty Garber8:14:09
21Moishe Lettvin9:31:18

Solo 50 Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius15:38:16
2Frost Jeffery1:38:05
3Bruce Wilson2:06:24
4Mike Kane2:52:53
5Rick Metzger5:00:16
6Carl Gable6:04:04
7Stan Mayer7:00:12
8Mark Halwa8:22:30
9Lindsay Gauld8:34:25
10Michael Bowen9:27:52
11Brooks Dean10:13:53
12Stephen Ostrander10:51:29

Solo Clydesdale general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kreidl Ken20:10:48

Solo 40 Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Martinez19:49:43
2Julie Kelly0:14:00
3Laureen Coffelt0:29:38
4Lori Halwa4:47:01
5Julie Urlaub4:47:05
6Mindi Hoffmaster5:29:48

Duo Open Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders14:38:58
2Rich Dillen & Peter Keiller7:06:36

Duo Men 80+ general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley16:24:39
2Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble0:12:06
3Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker0:29:08
4Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson1:09:25
5Scott Baca & Sean Fay2:25:17

Duo Men 100+ general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge18:42:55
2David Reed & John Pougiales3:03:05
3Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas3:16:45

Duo Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carthy Chan & Linda Green24:18:57
2Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno0:19:25

Duo Coed general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel21:12:39
2John Bliss & Michele Bliss1:17:49
3Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson2:20:06

3 Day Gran Fondo general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Blewitt18:13:49
2Karen Jarchow2:30:31

Team Challenge general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11-Speed Willas Wheels18:13:18
2Got Gears Willas Wheels7:09:37

