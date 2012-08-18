Trending

Sonntag and Carey win Breck Epic overall

Swanepoel and Du Toit earn final stage victories

Ben Sonntag knows he's won the overall title.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
(L-R) Nick Truitt (Yeti Pactimo Pro XC), Ben Melt Swanepoel (Squirt Lube), and Calle Friberg laugh before the race start.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Matthys Beueks (Squirt Lube) leads racers down Gold Dust trail.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Nick Truitt (Yeti Pactimo Pro XC), Blake Harlan (Team Jamis), and Bryan Alders (Marin Factory) descend Gold Dust trail.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Stage winner Yolandi Du Toit (Squirt Lube) shows the guys the way to the trail.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
PBR hand-offs from Grant Prosser at the top of Boreas Pass Road.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Ben Melt Swanepoel (Squirt Lube) winning the stage.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Ben Melt Swanepoel (Squirt Lube) and Ben Sonntag congratulate each other.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) talks to the press.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

The sixth and final stage of the Breck Epic was a shorter one than other days, offering a respite for weary racers. Those leading the race, however, had no time to rest, as this was an all-out fight to the end. For them, shorter simply meant harder.

In the solo open men's race, it came down to the South African Squirt Lube riders against German Ben Sonntag. With a closely-knit team up front, Sonntag was at a disadvantage. On the ride up to the summit of Boreas Pass Road, a strong tailwind destroyed any chance of real drafting. Ben Melt Swanpoel and Matthys Beukes came through first, as expected.

Two minutes later, Sonntag rolled up with fifth place overall Rotem Ishay (Jamis Factory) leading him out. With a tight race behind third overall, Ishay was making up some serious time. Only a minute later, Swede Calle Friberg and Jake Wells (NoTubes) came up together. Friberg has had a rough Epic, battling a cold the entire race, but today he came out fast and strong. Wells has steadily climbed out of the hour and two minute deficit from day one.

After descending Gold Dust trail, racers came back up to the summit of Boreas Pass Road in to a huge headwind. Surprisingly, Swanepoel came up solo and Sonntag was close to four minutes back. Friberg and Ishay came through soon, with Wells not far off.

Friberg and Ishay both succumbed to unfortunate flats, as Beukes had a bit earlier. Friberg only lost a couple of minutes, finishing fifth in the stage, while Ishay finished up in 10th. Wells took advantage and moved up to third, coming in 45 seconds behind second place Sonntag, who was 3:54 behind Swanepoel. In the overall, Sonntag held on to the final leader's jersey by a mere 2:02
.
In the women's solo open race, Yolandi Du Toit (Squirt Lube) was once again out front, but Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) came in just 55 seconds later and kept her overall lead.

With the "Singlespeed Stage Race World Champ" stripes on the line, the men's singlespeed race came out fast and hard, but Macky Franklin (Oskar Blues/ Reeb) was determined to keep his five-minute lead. He summited Boreas Pass Road the first time in seventh overall and in sixth the second. Wheelie-ing through the finish, he celebrated by holding up his bag of scissors labeled "Macky's Manscaping," which will go down later tonight in the bar.

In the women's singlespeed race, the ladies took it chill and rode together, which seemed to be the theme of the stage. Amanda Wilson took the stage win, just 1.1 seconds over overall leader and new "Singlespeed Stage Race World Champ" Jen Wilson (NoTubes).

In the men's duo 80+ race, the only team with something to prove was the Kappius Singletrack duo of Mike Hogan and Thomas Dooley, who took the stage, while the other three teams treated it as a group ride.

In the women's duo, the team of Mary Davis and Rebecca Bruno closed down a 19-minute gap yesterday to bring them within three minutes of Carthy Chan and Linda Green. Today they brought it home, winning the stage by five minutes, clinching them the final leaders' jerseys.

Full Results

Solo Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benmelt Swanepoel2:05:20
2Ben Sonntag0:03:55
3Jake Wells0:04:31
4Calle Friberg0:05:25
5Josh Tostado0:06:33
6Nick Truitt0:10:00
7Matthys Beukes0:10:14
8Nathan Brown0:11:26
9Ryan Clark0:11:28
10Rotem Ishay0:12:17
11Ezekiel Hersh0:14:17
12Shawn Bunnin0:15:07
13Colby Pearce0:15:50
14Sloane Anderson0:16:21
15Vandendaele Thomas0:18:49
16Taylor Lideen0:18:59
17Peter Watson0:20:20
18Matt Woodruff0:23:26
19Erik Bakke0:24:40
20Logan Vonbokel0:25:17
21Brent Steinberg0:38:27
22Warren Stephenson1:07:34
23Derek Oldfield1:22:56
24Alex Tibwitta1:32:06

Solo Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolandi Du Toit2:33:02
2Amanda Carey0:00:55
3Ciara Macmanus0:16:06
4Laura Gleason0:44:28
5Stephanie Wilkinson1:04:40
6Cindy Bonhage1:11:38

Solo Singlespeed Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Macky Franklin2:13:39
2Dax Massey0:07:00
3Brady Kappius0:07:01
4Michael Melley0:14:40
5Dan Durland0:16:42
6Nate Miller0:17:34
7Vince Anderson0:17:57
8Hayes Charlie0:24:40
9Eric Davis0:29:42
10Scott Upton0:29:50
11Dean Cahow0:33:38
12Montana Miller0:59:48
13Donald Powers1:04:34
14Birtch Dejay
15Aaron Shelmire
16Ian Palermo
17Rob Lochner
18Jeremy Palermo
19John Odle1:04:41

Solo Singlespeed Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Wilson3:03:57
2Jennifer Wilson0:00:01
3Sarah Musick0:09:43
4Melissa Liebling0:27:48

Solo 30 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johannes Huseby2:21:26
2James Meyer0:04:19
3Ian Mills0:06:19
4Joshua Roeser0:21:39
5Philip Thompson0:26:24
6Amit Dutta0:26:26
7Andrew Jauquet0:31:26
8Wu Jeff0:49:20
9John Heffner0:56:47

Solo 40 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Sumner2:31:54
2Jeff Cospolich0:00:02
3Mike Driver0:02:10
4Ken Thorp0:02:11
5Shawn Lortie0:05:22
6Michael Quinn0:12:48
7Stephen Ushy0:13:20
8Brian Neyt0:15:56
9Chris Mckillican0:20:53
10Brad Shield0:29:56
11Tom Boo0:31:18
12Lennie Moon0:35:31
13Charles Gauvin0:35:58
14Chris Castilian0:38:52
15John Arguello0:44:11
16Craig Mcghee0:44:27
17David Mccormick0:46:19
18Joel Doctor
19Farhy Nolan0:49:12
20Ty Garber1:03:05
21Moishe Lettvin1:16:00

Solo 50 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius2:30:47
2Frost Jeffery0:04:46
3Bruce Wilson0:11:53
4Mike Kane0:27:18
5Carl Gable0:44:17
6Mark Halwa0:53:18
7Stan Mayer0:55:47
8Michael Bowen1:04:52
9Rick Metzger1:07:09
10Brooks Dean1:14:07
11Stephen Ostrander1:15:08
12Lindsay Gauld1:31:38

Solo Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kreidl Ken3:10:46

Solo 40 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Kelly3:07:22
2Tina Martinez0:00:01
3Laureen Coffelt0:00:02
4Julie Urlaub0:15:58
5Lori Halwa0:37:52
6Mindi Hoffmaster0:37:54

Duo Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders2:19:18
2Rich Dillen & Peter Keiller0:58:55

Duo Men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley2:31:36
2Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker0:15:28
3Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson0:15:29
4Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble0:15:32
5Scott Baca & Sean Fay0:17:10

Duo Men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge2:52:40
2David Reed & John Pougiales0:16:22
3Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas0:26:43

Duo Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno3:29:56
2Carthy Chan & Linda Green0:05:05

Duo Coed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Bliss & Michele Bliss3:03:43
2Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson0:01:52
3Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel0:12:20

Team Challenge
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11-Speed Willas Wheels2:41:56
2Got Gears Willas Wheels0:51:19

Gran Fondo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Blewitt2:24:07
2Karen Jarchow0:20:48
3Chris Bryce0:28:25
4Bradley Schmalzer0:49:20
5Alexa Storoniak & Alexa Storoniak1:22:07
6Rick Foutch2:17:18
7Pete Biedenharn2:58:12

Solo Open Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Sonntag18:00:40
2Benmelt Swanepoel0:02:03
3Matthys Beukes0:24:06
4Josh Tostado0:32:19
5Calle Friberg0:50:05
6Nick Truitt0:50:32
7Rotem Ishay0:51:38
8Ryan Clark1:27:45
9Ezekiel Hersh1:40:44
10Jake Wells1:43:29
11Sloane Anderson1:48:56
12Shawn Bunnin2:06:10
13Nathan Brown2:23:29
14Peter Watson2:35:31
15Matt Woodruff2:57:37
16Colby Pearce3:27:44
17Vandendaele Thomas3:28:46
18Taylor Lideen3:55:11
19Brent Steinberg4:58:39
20Logan Vonbokel5:35:46
21Erik Bakke6:02:06
22Derek Oldfield10:26:00
23Warren Stephenson10:44:37
24Alex Tibwitta15:19:41

Solo Open Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey22:21:56
2Yolandi Du Toit0:22:53
3Ciara Macmanus3:36:20
4Laura Gleason9:04:48
5Stephanie Wilkinson10:12:26
6Cindy Bonhage10:28:44

Solo Singlespeed Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Macky Franklin19:11:37
2Brady Kappius0:11:52
3Dax Massey0:50:33
4Michael Melley1:37:04
5Vince Anderson2:00:51
6Dan Durland2:05:53
7Hayes Charlie3:13:22
8Nate Miller3:18:48
9Eric Davis4:21:32
10Scott Upton4:27:23
11Montana Miller4:34:20
12Donald Powers5:03:19
13Dean Cahow5:13:14
14Birtch Dejay6:29:28
15Aaron Shelmire6:31:02
16Ian Palermo6:54:06
17Rob Lochner7:48:43
18John Odle8:23:14
19Jeremy Palermo8:55:02

Solo Singlespeed Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Wilson24:32:51
2Andrea Wilson1:34:41
3Sarah Musick4:41:23
4Melissa Liebling6:27:09

Solo 30 Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Meyer20:23:06
2Johannes Huseby0:49:07
3Ian Mills1:27:52
4John Heffner3:41:26
5Amit Dutta4:27:40
6Joshua Roeser5:22:50
7Andrew Jauquet6:20:41
8Wu Jeff7:44:38
9Philip Thompson8:58:01

Solo 40 Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Cospolich21:50:09
2Mike Driver1:01:43
3Ken Thorp1:15:20
4Stephen Ushy1:35:24
5Shawn Lortie1:52:19
6Jason Sumner2:18:34
7Michael Quinn2:32:18
8Charles Gauvin4:02:05
9Brian Neyt5:09:14
10Tom Boo5:17:30
11Chris Mckillican5:40:10
12Brad Shield5:51:41
13Lennie Moon6:04:34
14Chris Castilian6:35:15
15David Mccormick6:47:40
16Craig Mcghee8:54:59
17Joel Doctor9:23:07
18John Arguello10:06:50
19Farhy Nolan10:11:23
20Ty Garber10:50:14
21Moishe Lettvin12:13:31

Solo 50 Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius21:03:56
2Frost Jeffery1:51:08
3Bruce Wilson2:36:11
4Mike Kane3:56:43
5Rick Metzger7:08:50
6Carl Gable7:57:35
7Stan Mayer9:04:05
8Mark Halwa10:26:26
9Michael Bowen11:49:01
10Lindsay Gauld11:55:42
11Brooks Dean12:55:56
12Stephen Ostrander13:41:06

Solo Clydesdale final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kreidl Ken27:11:03

Solo 40 Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Martinez26:29:30
2Julie Kelly0:15:31
3Laureen Coffelt0:43:41
4Julie Urlaub5:44:44
5Lori Halwa6:20:03
6Mindi Hoffmaster7:22:52

Duo Open Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders19:33:21
2Rich Dillen & Peter Keiller9:22:26

Duo Men 80+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley21:53:45
2Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble0:26:58
3Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker0:44:02
4Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson1:29:45
5Scott Baca & Sean Fay3:12:11

Duo Men 100+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge25:00:14
2David Reed & John Pougiales3:42:54
3Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas4:12:35

Duo Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno32:35:14
2Carthy Chan & Linda Green0:03:09

Duo Coed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel28:41:54
2John Bliss & Michele Bliss0:41:15
3Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson2:02:55

Team Challenge final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11-Speed Willas Wheels23:57:18
2Got Gears Willas Wheels8:37:22

