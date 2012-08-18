Sonntag and Carey win Breck Epic overall
Swanepoel and Du Toit earn final stage victories
Stage 6: The Gold Dust Loop: -
The sixth and final stage of the Breck Epic was a shorter one than other days, offering a respite for weary racers. Those leading the race, however, had no time to rest, as this was an all-out fight to the end. For them, shorter simply meant harder.
In the solo open men's race, it came down to the South African Squirt Lube riders against German Ben Sonntag. With a closely-knit team up front, Sonntag was at a disadvantage. On the ride up to the summit of Boreas Pass Road, a strong tailwind destroyed any chance of real drafting. Ben Melt Swanpoel and Matthys Beukes came through first, as expected.
Two minutes later, Sonntag rolled up with fifth place overall Rotem Ishay (Jamis Factory) leading him out. With a tight race behind third overall, Ishay was making up some serious time. Only a minute later, Swede Calle Friberg and Jake Wells (NoTubes) came up together. Friberg has had a rough Epic, battling a cold the entire race, but today he came out fast and strong. Wells has steadily climbed out of the hour and two minute deficit from day one.
After descending Gold Dust trail, racers came back up to the summit of Boreas Pass Road in to a huge headwind. Surprisingly, Swanepoel came up solo and Sonntag was close to four minutes back. Friberg and Ishay came through soon, with Wells not far off.
Friberg and Ishay both succumbed to unfortunate flats, as Beukes had a bit earlier. Friberg only lost a couple of minutes, finishing fifth in the stage, while Ishay finished up in 10th. Wells took advantage and moved up to third, coming in 45 seconds behind second place Sonntag, who was 3:54 behind Swanepoel. In the overall, Sonntag held on to the final leader's jersey by a mere 2:02
.
In the women's solo open race, Yolandi Du Toit (Squirt Lube) was once again out front, but Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) came in just 55 seconds later and kept her overall lead.
With the "Singlespeed Stage Race World Champ" stripes on the line, the men's singlespeed race came out fast and hard, but Macky Franklin (Oskar Blues/ Reeb) was determined to keep his five-minute lead. He summited Boreas Pass Road the first time in seventh overall and in sixth the second. Wheelie-ing through the finish, he celebrated by holding up his bag of scissors labeled "Macky's Manscaping," which will go down later tonight in the bar.
In the women's singlespeed race, the ladies took it chill and rode together, which seemed to be the theme of the stage. Amanda Wilson took the stage win, just 1.1 seconds over overall leader and new "Singlespeed Stage Race World Champ" Jen Wilson (NoTubes).
In the men's duo 80+ race, the only team with something to prove was the Kappius Singletrack duo of Mike Hogan and Thomas Dooley, who took the stage, while the other three teams treated it as a group ride.
In the women's duo, the team of Mary Davis and Rebecca Bruno closed down a 19-minute gap yesterday to bring them within three minutes of Carthy Chan and Linda Green. Today they brought it home, winning the stage by five minutes, clinching them the final leaders' jerseys.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benmelt Swanepoel
|2:05:20
|2
|Ben Sonntag
|0:03:55
|3
|Jake Wells
|0:04:31
|4
|Calle Friberg
|0:05:25
|5
|Josh Tostado
|0:06:33
|6
|Nick Truitt
|0:10:00
|7
|Matthys Beukes
|0:10:14
|8
|Nathan Brown
|0:11:26
|9
|Ryan Clark
|0:11:28
|10
|Rotem Ishay
|0:12:17
|11
|Ezekiel Hersh
|0:14:17
|12
|Shawn Bunnin
|0:15:07
|13
|Colby Pearce
|0:15:50
|14
|Sloane Anderson
|0:16:21
|15
|Vandendaele Thomas
|0:18:49
|16
|Taylor Lideen
|0:18:59
|17
|Peter Watson
|0:20:20
|18
|Matt Woodruff
|0:23:26
|19
|Erik Bakke
|0:24:40
|20
|Logan Vonbokel
|0:25:17
|21
|Brent Steinberg
|0:38:27
|22
|Warren Stephenson
|1:07:34
|23
|Derek Oldfield
|1:22:56
|24
|Alex Tibwitta
|1:32:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolandi Du Toit
|2:33:02
|2
|Amanda Carey
|0:00:55
|3
|Ciara Macmanus
|0:16:06
|4
|Laura Gleason
|0:44:28
|5
|Stephanie Wilkinson
|1:04:40
|6
|Cindy Bonhage
|1:11:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Macky Franklin
|2:13:39
|2
|Dax Massey
|0:07:00
|3
|Brady Kappius
|0:07:01
|4
|Michael Melley
|0:14:40
|5
|Dan Durland
|0:16:42
|6
|Nate Miller
|0:17:34
|7
|Vince Anderson
|0:17:57
|8
|Hayes Charlie
|0:24:40
|9
|Eric Davis
|0:29:42
|10
|Scott Upton
|0:29:50
|11
|Dean Cahow
|0:33:38
|12
|Montana Miller
|0:59:48
|13
|Donald Powers
|1:04:34
|14
|Birtch Dejay
|15
|Aaron Shelmire
|16
|Ian Palermo
|17
|Rob Lochner
|18
|Jeremy Palermo
|19
|John Odle
|1:04:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Wilson
|3:03:57
|2
|Jennifer Wilson
|0:00:01
|3
|Sarah Musick
|0:09:43
|4
|Melissa Liebling
|0:27:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johannes Huseby
|2:21:26
|2
|James Meyer
|0:04:19
|3
|Ian Mills
|0:06:19
|4
|Joshua Roeser
|0:21:39
|5
|Philip Thompson
|0:26:24
|6
|Amit Dutta
|0:26:26
|7
|Andrew Jauquet
|0:31:26
|8
|Wu Jeff
|0:49:20
|9
|John Heffner
|0:56:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Sumner
|2:31:54
|2
|Jeff Cospolich
|0:00:02
|3
|Mike Driver
|0:02:10
|4
|Ken Thorp
|0:02:11
|5
|Shawn Lortie
|0:05:22
|6
|Michael Quinn
|0:12:48
|7
|Stephen Ushy
|0:13:20
|8
|Brian Neyt
|0:15:56
|9
|Chris Mckillican
|0:20:53
|10
|Brad Shield
|0:29:56
|11
|Tom Boo
|0:31:18
|12
|Lennie Moon
|0:35:31
|13
|Charles Gauvin
|0:35:58
|14
|Chris Castilian
|0:38:52
|15
|John Arguello
|0:44:11
|16
|Craig Mcghee
|0:44:27
|17
|David Mccormick
|0:46:19
|18
|Joel Doctor
|19
|Farhy Nolan
|0:49:12
|20
|Ty Garber
|1:03:05
|21
|Moishe Lettvin
|1:16:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Kappius
|2:30:47
|2
|Frost Jeffery
|0:04:46
|3
|Bruce Wilson
|0:11:53
|4
|Mike Kane
|0:27:18
|5
|Carl Gable
|0:44:17
|6
|Mark Halwa
|0:53:18
|7
|Stan Mayer
|0:55:47
|8
|Michael Bowen
|1:04:52
|9
|Rick Metzger
|1:07:09
|10
|Brooks Dean
|1:14:07
|11
|Stephen Ostrander
|1:15:08
|12
|Lindsay Gauld
|1:31:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kreidl Ken
|3:10:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Kelly
|3:07:22
|2
|Tina Martinez
|0:00:01
|3
|Laureen Coffelt
|0:00:02
|4
|Julie Urlaub
|0:15:58
|5
|Lori Halwa
|0:37:52
|6
|Mindi Hoffmaster
|0:37:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders
|2:19:18
|2
|Rich Dillen & Peter Keiller
|0:58:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley
|2:31:36
|2
|Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker
|0:15:28
|3
|Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson
|0:15:29
|4
|Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble
|0:15:32
|5
|Scott Baca & Sean Fay
|0:17:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge
|2:52:40
|2
|David Reed & John Pougiales
|0:16:22
|3
|Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas
|0:26:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno
|3:29:56
|2
|Carthy Chan & Linda Green
|0:05:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Bliss & Michele Bliss
|3:03:43
|2
|Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson
|0:01:52
|3
|Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel
|0:12:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|1-Speed Willas Wheels
|2:41:56
|2
|Got Gears Willas Wheels
|0:51:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Blewitt
|2:24:07
|2
|Karen Jarchow
|0:20:48
|3
|Chris Bryce
|0:28:25
|4
|Bradley Schmalzer
|0:49:20
|5
|Alexa Storoniak & Alexa Storoniak
|1:22:07
|6
|Rick Foutch
|2:17:18
|7
|Pete Biedenharn
|2:58:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Sonntag
|18:00:40
|2
|Benmelt Swanepoel
|0:02:03
|3
|Matthys Beukes
|0:24:06
|4
|Josh Tostado
|0:32:19
|5
|Calle Friberg
|0:50:05
|6
|Nick Truitt
|0:50:32
|7
|Rotem Ishay
|0:51:38
|8
|Ryan Clark
|1:27:45
|9
|Ezekiel Hersh
|1:40:44
|10
|Jake Wells
|1:43:29
|11
|Sloane Anderson
|1:48:56
|12
|Shawn Bunnin
|2:06:10
|13
|Nathan Brown
|2:23:29
|14
|Peter Watson
|2:35:31
|15
|Matt Woodruff
|2:57:37
|16
|Colby Pearce
|3:27:44
|17
|Vandendaele Thomas
|3:28:46
|18
|Taylor Lideen
|3:55:11
|19
|Brent Steinberg
|4:58:39
|20
|Logan Vonbokel
|5:35:46
|21
|Erik Bakke
|6:02:06
|22
|Derek Oldfield
|10:26:00
|23
|Warren Stephenson
|10:44:37
|24
|Alex Tibwitta
|15:19:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Carey
|22:21:56
|2
|Yolandi Du Toit
|0:22:53
|3
|Ciara Macmanus
|3:36:20
|4
|Laura Gleason
|9:04:48
|5
|Stephanie Wilkinson
|10:12:26
|6
|Cindy Bonhage
|10:28:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Macky Franklin
|19:11:37
|2
|Brady Kappius
|0:11:52
|3
|Dax Massey
|0:50:33
|4
|Michael Melley
|1:37:04
|5
|Vince Anderson
|2:00:51
|6
|Dan Durland
|2:05:53
|7
|Hayes Charlie
|3:13:22
|8
|Nate Miller
|3:18:48
|9
|Eric Davis
|4:21:32
|10
|Scott Upton
|4:27:23
|11
|Montana Miller
|4:34:20
|12
|Donald Powers
|5:03:19
|13
|Dean Cahow
|5:13:14
|14
|Birtch Dejay
|6:29:28
|15
|Aaron Shelmire
|6:31:02
|16
|Ian Palermo
|6:54:06
|17
|Rob Lochner
|7:48:43
|18
|John Odle
|8:23:14
|19
|Jeremy Palermo
|8:55:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Wilson
|24:32:51
|2
|Andrea Wilson
|1:34:41
|3
|Sarah Musick
|4:41:23
|4
|Melissa Liebling
|6:27:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Meyer
|20:23:06
|2
|Johannes Huseby
|0:49:07
|3
|Ian Mills
|1:27:52
|4
|John Heffner
|3:41:26
|5
|Amit Dutta
|4:27:40
|6
|Joshua Roeser
|5:22:50
|7
|Andrew Jauquet
|6:20:41
|8
|Wu Jeff
|7:44:38
|9
|Philip Thompson
|8:58:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Cospolich
|21:50:09
|2
|Mike Driver
|1:01:43
|3
|Ken Thorp
|1:15:20
|4
|Stephen Ushy
|1:35:24
|5
|Shawn Lortie
|1:52:19
|6
|Jason Sumner
|2:18:34
|7
|Michael Quinn
|2:32:18
|8
|Charles Gauvin
|4:02:05
|9
|Brian Neyt
|5:09:14
|10
|Tom Boo
|5:17:30
|11
|Chris Mckillican
|5:40:10
|12
|Brad Shield
|5:51:41
|13
|Lennie Moon
|6:04:34
|14
|Chris Castilian
|6:35:15
|15
|David Mccormick
|6:47:40
|16
|Craig Mcghee
|8:54:59
|17
|Joel Doctor
|9:23:07
|18
|John Arguello
|10:06:50
|19
|Farhy Nolan
|10:11:23
|20
|Ty Garber
|10:50:14
|21
|Moishe Lettvin
|12:13:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Kappius
|21:03:56
|2
|Frost Jeffery
|1:51:08
|3
|Bruce Wilson
|2:36:11
|4
|Mike Kane
|3:56:43
|5
|Rick Metzger
|7:08:50
|6
|Carl Gable
|7:57:35
|7
|Stan Mayer
|9:04:05
|8
|Mark Halwa
|10:26:26
|9
|Michael Bowen
|11:49:01
|10
|Lindsay Gauld
|11:55:42
|11
|Brooks Dean
|12:55:56
|12
|Stephen Ostrander
|13:41:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kreidl Ken
|27:11:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tina Martinez
|26:29:30
|2
|Julie Kelly
|0:15:31
|3
|Laureen Coffelt
|0:43:41
|4
|Julie Urlaub
|5:44:44
|5
|Lori Halwa
|6:20:03
|6
|Mindi Hoffmaster
|7:22:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders
|19:33:21
|2
|Rich Dillen & Peter Keiller
|9:22:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley
|21:53:45
|2
|Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble
|0:26:58
|3
|Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker
|0:44:02
|4
|Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson
|1:29:45
|5
|Scott Baca & Sean Fay
|3:12:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge
|25:00:14
|2
|David Reed & John Pougiales
|3:42:54
|3
|Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas
|4:12:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno
|32:35:14
|2
|Carthy Chan & Linda Green
|0:03:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel
|28:41:54
|2
|John Bliss & Michele Bliss
|0:41:15
|3
|Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson
|2:02:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|1-Speed Willas Wheels
|23:57:18
|2
|Got Gears Willas Wheels
|8:37:22
