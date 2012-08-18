Image 1 of 9 Ben Sonntag knows he's won the overall title. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 9 (L-R) Nick Truitt (Yeti Pactimo Pro XC), Ben Melt Swanepoel (Squirt Lube), and Calle Friberg laugh before the race start. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 3 of 9 Matthys Beueks (Squirt Lube) leads racers down Gold Dust trail. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 4 of 9 Nick Truitt (Yeti Pactimo Pro XC), Blake Harlan (Team Jamis), and Bryan Alders (Marin Factory) descend Gold Dust trail. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 5 of 9 Stage winner Yolandi Du Toit (Squirt Lube) shows the guys the way to the trail. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 6 of 9 PBR hand-offs from Grant Prosser at the top of Boreas Pass Road. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 7 of 9 Ben Melt Swanepoel (Squirt Lube) winning the stage. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 8 of 9 Ben Melt Swanepoel (Squirt Lube) and Ben Sonntag congratulate each other. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 9 of 9 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) talks to the press. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

The sixth and final stage of the Breck Epic was a shorter one than other days, offering a respite for weary racers. Those leading the race, however, had no time to rest, as this was an all-out fight to the end. For them, shorter simply meant harder.

In the solo open men's race, it came down to the South African Squirt Lube riders against German Ben Sonntag. With a closely-knit team up front, Sonntag was at a disadvantage. On the ride up to the summit of Boreas Pass Road, a strong tailwind destroyed any chance of real drafting. Ben Melt Swanpoel and Matthys Beukes came through first, as expected.

Two minutes later, Sonntag rolled up with fifth place overall Rotem Ishay (Jamis Factory) leading him out. With a tight race behind third overall, Ishay was making up some serious time. Only a minute later, Swede Calle Friberg and Jake Wells (NoTubes) came up together. Friberg has had a rough Epic, battling a cold the entire race, but today he came out fast and strong. Wells has steadily climbed out of the hour and two minute deficit from day one.

After descending Gold Dust trail, racers came back up to the summit of Boreas Pass Road in to a huge headwind. Surprisingly, Swanepoel came up solo and Sonntag was close to four minutes back. Friberg and Ishay came through soon, with Wells not far off.

Friberg and Ishay both succumbed to unfortunate flats, as Beukes had a bit earlier. Friberg only lost a couple of minutes, finishing fifth in the stage, while Ishay finished up in 10th. Wells took advantage and moved up to third, coming in 45 seconds behind second place Sonntag, who was 3:54 behind Swanepoel. In the overall, Sonntag held on to the final leader's jersey by a mere 2:02

.

In the women's solo open race, Yolandi Du Toit (Squirt Lube) was once again out front, but Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) came in just 55 seconds later and kept her overall lead.

With the "Singlespeed Stage Race World Champ" stripes on the line, the men's singlespeed race came out fast and hard, but Macky Franklin (Oskar Blues/ Reeb) was determined to keep his five-minute lead. He summited Boreas Pass Road the first time in seventh overall and in sixth the second. Wheelie-ing through the finish, he celebrated by holding up his bag of scissors labeled "Macky's Manscaping," which will go down later tonight in the bar.

In the women's singlespeed race, the ladies took it chill and rode together, which seemed to be the theme of the stage. Amanda Wilson took the stage win, just 1.1 seconds over overall leader and new "Singlespeed Stage Race World Champ" Jen Wilson (NoTubes).

In the men's duo 80+ race, the only team with something to prove was the Kappius Singletrack duo of Mike Hogan and Thomas Dooley, who took the stage, while the other three teams treated it as a group ride.

In the women's duo, the team of Mary Davis and Rebecca Bruno closed down a 19-minute gap yesterday to bring them within three minutes of Carthy Chan and Linda Green. Today they brought it home, winning the stage by five minutes, clinching them the final leaders' jerseys.

Full Results

Solo Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benmelt Swanepoel 2:05:20 2 Ben Sonntag 0:03:55 3 Jake Wells 0:04:31 4 Calle Friberg 0:05:25 5 Josh Tostado 0:06:33 6 Nick Truitt 0:10:00 7 Matthys Beukes 0:10:14 8 Nathan Brown 0:11:26 9 Ryan Clark 0:11:28 10 Rotem Ishay 0:12:17 11 Ezekiel Hersh 0:14:17 12 Shawn Bunnin 0:15:07 13 Colby Pearce 0:15:50 14 Sloane Anderson 0:16:21 15 Vandendaele Thomas 0:18:49 16 Taylor Lideen 0:18:59 17 Peter Watson 0:20:20 18 Matt Woodruff 0:23:26 19 Erik Bakke 0:24:40 20 Logan Vonbokel 0:25:17 21 Brent Steinberg 0:38:27 22 Warren Stephenson 1:07:34 23 Derek Oldfield 1:22:56 24 Alex Tibwitta 1:32:06

Solo Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolandi Du Toit 2:33:02 2 Amanda Carey 0:00:55 3 Ciara Macmanus 0:16:06 4 Laura Gleason 0:44:28 5 Stephanie Wilkinson 1:04:40 6 Cindy Bonhage 1:11:38

Solo Singlespeed Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Macky Franklin 2:13:39 2 Dax Massey 0:07:00 3 Brady Kappius 0:07:01 4 Michael Melley 0:14:40 5 Dan Durland 0:16:42 6 Nate Miller 0:17:34 7 Vince Anderson 0:17:57 8 Hayes Charlie 0:24:40 9 Eric Davis 0:29:42 10 Scott Upton 0:29:50 11 Dean Cahow 0:33:38 12 Montana Miller 0:59:48 13 Donald Powers 1:04:34 14 Birtch Dejay 15 Aaron Shelmire 16 Ian Palermo 17 Rob Lochner 18 Jeremy Palermo 19 John Odle 1:04:41

Solo Singlespeed Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Wilson 3:03:57 2 Jennifer Wilson 0:00:01 3 Sarah Musick 0:09:43 4 Melissa Liebling 0:27:48

Solo 30 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johannes Huseby 2:21:26 2 James Meyer 0:04:19 3 Ian Mills 0:06:19 4 Joshua Roeser 0:21:39 5 Philip Thompson 0:26:24 6 Amit Dutta 0:26:26 7 Andrew Jauquet 0:31:26 8 Wu Jeff 0:49:20 9 John Heffner 0:56:47

Solo 40 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Sumner 2:31:54 2 Jeff Cospolich 0:00:02 3 Mike Driver 0:02:10 4 Ken Thorp 0:02:11 5 Shawn Lortie 0:05:22 6 Michael Quinn 0:12:48 7 Stephen Ushy 0:13:20 8 Brian Neyt 0:15:56 9 Chris Mckillican 0:20:53 10 Brad Shield 0:29:56 11 Tom Boo 0:31:18 12 Lennie Moon 0:35:31 13 Charles Gauvin 0:35:58 14 Chris Castilian 0:38:52 15 John Arguello 0:44:11 16 Craig Mcghee 0:44:27 17 David Mccormick 0:46:19 18 Joel Doctor 19 Farhy Nolan 0:49:12 20 Ty Garber 1:03:05 21 Moishe Lettvin 1:16:00

Solo 50 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius 2:30:47 2 Frost Jeffery 0:04:46 3 Bruce Wilson 0:11:53 4 Mike Kane 0:27:18 5 Carl Gable 0:44:17 6 Mark Halwa 0:53:18 7 Stan Mayer 0:55:47 8 Michael Bowen 1:04:52 9 Rick Metzger 1:07:09 10 Brooks Dean 1:14:07 11 Stephen Ostrander 1:15:08 12 Lindsay Gauld 1:31:38

Solo Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kreidl Ken 3:10:46

Solo 40 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julie Kelly 3:07:22 2 Tina Martinez 0:00:01 3 Laureen Coffelt 0:00:02 4 Julie Urlaub 0:15:58 5 Lori Halwa 0:37:52 6 Mindi Hoffmaster 0:37:54

Duo Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders 2:19:18 2 Rich Dillen & Peter Keiller 0:58:55

Duo Men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley 2:31:36 2 Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker 0:15:28 3 Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson 0:15:29 4 Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble 0:15:32 5 Scott Baca & Sean Fay 0:17:10

Duo Men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge 2:52:40 2 David Reed & John Pougiales 0:16:22 3 Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas 0:26:43

Duo Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno 3:29:56 2 Carthy Chan & Linda Green 0:05:05

Duo Coed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Bliss & Michele Bliss 3:03:43 2 Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson 0:01:52 3 Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel 0:12:20

Team Challenge # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 1-Speed Willas Wheels 2:41:56 2 Got Gears Willas Wheels 0:51:19

Gran Fondo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Blewitt 2:24:07 2 Karen Jarchow 0:20:48 3 Chris Bryce 0:28:25 4 Bradley Schmalzer 0:49:20 5 Alexa Storoniak & Alexa Storoniak 1:22:07 6 Rick Foutch 2:17:18 7 Pete Biedenharn 2:58:12

Solo Open Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Sonntag 18:00:40 2 Benmelt Swanepoel 0:02:03 3 Matthys Beukes 0:24:06 4 Josh Tostado 0:32:19 5 Calle Friberg 0:50:05 6 Nick Truitt 0:50:32 7 Rotem Ishay 0:51:38 8 Ryan Clark 1:27:45 9 Ezekiel Hersh 1:40:44 10 Jake Wells 1:43:29 11 Sloane Anderson 1:48:56 12 Shawn Bunnin 2:06:10 13 Nathan Brown 2:23:29 14 Peter Watson 2:35:31 15 Matt Woodruff 2:57:37 16 Colby Pearce 3:27:44 17 Vandendaele Thomas 3:28:46 18 Taylor Lideen 3:55:11 19 Brent Steinberg 4:58:39 20 Logan Vonbokel 5:35:46 21 Erik Bakke 6:02:06 22 Derek Oldfield 10:26:00 23 Warren Stephenson 10:44:37 24 Alex Tibwitta 15:19:41

Solo Open Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey 22:21:56 2 Yolandi Du Toit 0:22:53 3 Ciara Macmanus 3:36:20 4 Laura Gleason 9:04:48 5 Stephanie Wilkinson 10:12:26 6 Cindy Bonhage 10:28:44

Solo Singlespeed Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Macky Franklin 19:11:37 2 Brady Kappius 0:11:52 3 Dax Massey 0:50:33 4 Michael Melley 1:37:04 5 Vince Anderson 2:00:51 6 Dan Durland 2:05:53 7 Hayes Charlie 3:13:22 8 Nate Miller 3:18:48 9 Eric Davis 4:21:32 10 Scott Upton 4:27:23 11 Montana Miller 4:34:20 12 Donald Powers 5:03:19 13 Dean Cahow 5:13:14 14 Birtch Dejay 6:29:28 15 Aaron Shelmire 6:31:02 16 Ian Palermo 6:54:06 17 Rob Lochner 7:48:43 18 John Odle 8:23:14 19 Jeremy Palermo 8:55:02

Solo Singlespeed Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Wilson 24:32:51 2 Andrea Wilson 1:34:41 3 Sarah Musick 4:41:23 4 Melissa Liebling 6:27:09

Solo 30 Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Meyer 20:23:06 2 Johannes Huseby 0:49:07 3 Ian Mills 1:27:52 4 John Heffner 3:41:26 5 Amit Dutta 4:27:40 6 Joshua Roeser 5:22:50 7 Andrew Jauquet 6:20:41 8 Wu Jeff 7:44:38 9 Philip Thompson 8:58:01

Solo 40 Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Cospolich 21:50:09 2 Mike Driver 1:01:43 3 Ken Thorp 1:15:20 4 Stephen Ushy 1:35:24 5 Shawn Lortie 1:52:19 6 Jason Sumner 2:18:34 7 Michael Quinn 2:32:18 8 Charles Gauvin 4:02:05 9 Brian Neyt 5:09:14 10 Tom Boo 5:17:30 11 Chris Mckillican 5:40:10 12 Brad Shield 5:51:41 13 Lennie Moon 6:04:34 14 Chris Castilian 6:35:15 15 David Mccormick 6:47:40 16 Craig Mcghee 8:54:59 17 Joel Doctor 9:23:07 18 John Arguello 10:06:50 19 Farhy Nolan 10:11:23 20 Ty Garber 10:50:14 21 Moishe Lettvin 12:13:31

Solo 50 Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius 21:03:56 2 Frost Jeffery 1:51:08 3 Bruce Wilson 2:36:11 4 Mike Kane 3:56:43 5 Rick Metzger 7:08:50 6 Carl Gable 7:57:35 7 Stan Mayer 9:04:05 8 Mark Halwa 10:26:26 9 Michael Bowen 11:49:01 10 Lindsay Gauld 11:55:42 11 Brooks Dean 12:55:56 12 Stephen Ostrander 13:41:06

Solo Clydesdale final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kreidl Ken 27:11:03

Solo 40 Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tina Martinez 26:29:30 2 Julie Kelly 0:15:31 3 Laureen Coffelt 0:43:41 4 Julie Urlaub 5:44:44 5 Lori Halwa 6:20:03 6 Mindi Hoffmaster 7:22:52

Duo Open Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders 19:33:21 2 Rich Dillen & Peter Keiller 9:22:26

Duo Men 80+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley 21:53:45 2 Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble 0:26:58 3 Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker 0:44:02 4 Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson 1:29:45 5 Scott Baca & Sean Fay 3:12:11

Duo Men 100+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge 25:00:14 2 David Reed & John Pougiales 3:42:54 3 Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas 4:12:35

Duo Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno 32:35:14 2 Carthy Chan & Linda Green 0:03:09

Duo Coed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel 28:41:54 2 John Bliss & Michele Bliss 0:41:15 3 Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson 2:02:55