The thermometer read a chilly 35 degrees (Fahrenheit) as racers rolled up to the start line of the first day of the three- or six-day Breck Epic mountain bike stage race. Soon enough the clock ticked over to 8:30 am, and the day was started. After a road climb to a wicked descent, the race began in earnest.

With a front line consisting of names such as Ross Schnell, Josh Tostado, Ben Melt Swanepoel, Jake Wells, and Colby Pearce, who is doubling up the Leadville 100 and the Breck Epic, the race is stacked.

Breckenridge local Nick Truitt pulled off the front before the first singletrack descent. After about 30 minutes, the top three riders made their move to pass Truitt, where they held off the rest of the field for the duration of the race. For three hard hours of racing over loose babyhead climbs and descents, Swanepoel of Squirt Lube came through the finish line first, but not before missing the very last turn and stopping in the parking lot before finding the course again amidst many cheers.

Ben Sonntag of NoTubes Elite rolled through second, just minutes after Swanepoel. Locals Josh Tostado (Bach Builders) and Nick Truitt (Yeti Pactimo Pro XC) and Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis) rounded out the top five solo open men.

New for this year is the "Singlespeed Stage Race World Championships". Both the men's and women's overall winner will be crowned the Singlespeed Stage Race World Champion, complete with world champ stripes.

First to cross the line in the men's singlespeed category was Macky Franklin of Oskar Blues/Reeb with Brady Kappius (ClifBar) close on his wheel. Dax Massey (HoneyStinger/Trek) was in third. After the race, Franklin in his first race on a singlespeed, commented that he swallowed his pride and hopped off to run through sections he would ride on his geared bike. Kappius went out strong, but Franklin pulled him in on a dirt road midway through the race.

The first men's duo of Blake Harlan and Bryan Alders came in literally on Franklin's wheel, blowing the team category out of the water. Near the end of the race the team took a turn down a dirt jump trail rather than the official singletrack, losing about two minutes. Harlan and Alders are riding to raise donations for the Colorado High School Mountain Bike League as well as the Summit Junior Mountain Bike League. For a $10 suggested donation, entries into a drawing for a 2013 Breck Epic solo entry will be up for grabs.

In the women's solo open category, Squirt Lube's Yolandi Du Toit lead most of the race, with the Breck 100 winner, Amanda Carey (Kenda) about five minutes and a half minutes back in second, and Yeti Beti's Karen Jarchow 12 minutes later in third.

In the three-day men's open Matt Simmons has a convincing 27-minute lead over Aaron Gulley. Cam Winn crossed third.

The men's 40+ open division is no less impressive with local Mark Thompson coming in 26 minutes ahead of Bill Hade in 2nd, and Adam Pemberton in third.

In the women's three-day open Summit county local Holly Wade is leading by 40 minutes over Debbie Preller and Kristi Olson.

Solo Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benmelt Swanepoel 3:11:26 2 Ben Sonntag 0:02:08 3 Josh Tostado 0:04:36 4 Nick Truitt 0:07:39 5 Rotem Ishay 0:09:41 6 Ryan Clark 0:14:06 7 Calle Friberg 0:14:14 8 Sloane Anderson 0:21:04 9 Nathan Brown 0:24:39 10 Ross Schnell 0:25:18 11 Matthys Beukes 0:26:17 12 Ezekiel Hersh 0:27:03 13 Matt Woodruff 0:28:57 14 Mike Blewitt 0:29:39 15 Shawn Bunnin 0:32:18 16 Peter Watson 0:32:20 17 Colby Pearce 0:36:25 18 Brent Steinberg 0:42:47 19 Erik Bakke 0:42:52 20 Vandendaele Thomas 0:46:52 21 Taylor Lideen 0:50:29 22 Logan Vonbokel 0:59:36 23 Jake Wells 1:02:34 24 Derek Oldfield 1:23:01 25 Warren Stephenson 1:44:38 26 Alex Tibwitta 2:27:50

Solo Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolandi Du Toit 3:57:53 2 Amanda Carey 0:05:29 3 Karen Jarchow 0:17:47 4 Ciara Macmanus 0:33:42 5 Stephanie Wilkinson 1:11:22 6 Cindy Bonhage 1:34:14 7 Laura Gleason 1:36:07

Solo Singlespeed Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Macky Franklin 3:25:31 2 Brady Kappius 0:01:22 3 Dax Massey 0:05:07 4 Michael Melley 0:15:48 5 Dan Durland 0:16:57 6 Vince Anderson 0:17:51 7 Hayes Charlie 0:25:38 8 Nate Miller 0:31:45 9 Montana Miller 0:35:26 10 Eric Davis 0:41:27 11 Donald Powers 0:44:32 12 Dean Cahow 0:50:04 13 Scott Upton 0:59:46 14 Birtch Dejay 1:02:03 15 Aaron Shelmire 1:08:51 16 Rob Lochner 1:10:18 17 John Odle 1:14:38 18 Ian Palermo 1:15:48 19 Jeremy Palermo 1:23:53

Solo Singlespeed Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Wilson 4:13:47 2 Andrea Wilson 0:28:31 3 Melissa Liebling 0:41:37 4 Sarah Musick 0:41:59

Solo 30+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Meyer 3:37:12 2 Ian Mills 0:13:41 3 Johannes Huseby 0:16:01 4 Bradley Schmalzer 0:24:15 5 Wu Jeff 0:37:31 6 Joshua Roeser 0:40:24 7 John Heffner 0:48:27 8 Amit Dutta 0:49:00 9 Andrew Jauquet 1:19:12 10 Craig Manthe 1:27:32 11 Philip Thompson 1:47:02

Solo 40+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Driver 3:38:28 2 Jeff Cospolich 0:06:54 3 Ken Thorp 0:07:54 4 Stephen Ushy 0:24:56 5 Jason Sumner 0:43:21 6 Michael Quinn 0:45:28 7 Lennie Moon 0:53:14 8 Charles Gauvin 1:02:29 9 Brad Shield 1:06:13 10 Shawn Lortie 1:06:23 11 Tom Boo 1:08:38 12 Chris Castilian 1:17:10 13 Chris Mckillican 1:27:16 14 Brian Neyt 1:40:59 15 Joel Doctor 1:42:18 16 Craig Mcghee 1:48:52 17 Farhy Nolan 1:54:20 18 John Arguello 2:03:59 19 Ty Garber 2:05:42 20 Moishe Lettvin 2:12:56 21 David Mccormick 2:25:05

Solo 50+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius 3:39:02 2 Bruce Wilson 0:32:39 3 Mike Kane 0:37:41 4 Frost Jeffery 0:40:20 5 Rick Metzger 1:05:21 6 Carl Gable 1:15:55 7 Stan Mayer 1:47:02 8 Lindsay Gauld 1:56:33 9 Mark Halwa 1:59:14 10 Brooks Dean 2:13:01 11 Michael Bowen 2:29:28 12 Stephen Ostrander 2:32:10 13 Rick Foutch 2:42:25 14 Brendan Mcmahon 2:55:32

Solo Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kreidl Ken 4:24:08 2 Richard Szecsy 2:42:21

Solo 40+ Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tina Martinez 4:33:05 2 Laureen Coffelt 0:05:56 3 Julie Kelly 0:07:49 4 Lori Halwa 1:07:55 5 Mindi Hoffmaster 1:09:18 6 Julie Urlaub 1:15:33

Duo Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders 3:25:31 2 Rich Dillen and Peter Keiller 1:37:48

Duo Men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley 3:48:30 2 Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble 0:05:42 3 Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker 0:06:20 4 Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson 0:23:28 5 Scott Baca & Sean Fay 0:38:58

Duo Men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge 4:17:21 2 David Reed & John Pougiales 0:45:08 3 Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas 0:48:33

Duo Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno 5:32:07 2 Carthy Chan & Linda Green 0:18:00

Duo Coed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexa Storoniak & Alexa Storoniak 2 Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel 4:39:32 3 John Bliss & Michele Bliss 5:22:50 4 Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson 5:25:20

Team Challenge # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 1-Speed Willas Wheels 4:19:51 2 Got Gears Willas Wheels 1:40:28

3 Day Men Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Simmons 3:29:26 2 Aaron Gulley 0:27:46 3 Cam Winn 0:48:26 4 David Buchler 1:02:55 5 Wayne Bishop 1:05:02 6 Perce Steven 1:13:50 7 Robert Burnett 1:17:14 8 Rob Hudson 1:20:50 9 Marco Amselem 1:24:19 10 Kyle Swenor 1:26:53 11 Jeff Hallman 1:37:34 12 Jean Paul Desrosiers 2:37:09

3 Day Women Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holly Wade 4:28:46 2 Debbie Preller 0:39:51 3 Kristi Olson 0:40:18 4 Melanie Wong 0:56:04 5 Jennifer Barbour 0:56:07 6 Sage Melley 1:03:23 7 Trish Mayer 1:17:46 8 Gill Smith 1:21:57 9 Devora Peterson 1:41:13 10 Lindsey Mockenhaupt 2:03:09

3 Day Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Thompson 3:42:04 2 Bill Hade 0:26:20 3 Marc Peruzzi 0:31:15 4 Andrew Black 0:38:34 5 Eric Sorenson 0:39:05 6 Brad Newby 0:39:26 7 Chris Quinn 0:45:26 8 Jason Gaines 0:49:14 9 Martins Larry 0:53:56 10 John Arnold 1:10:33 11 Shimoda Tetsuo 1:12:11 12 Chip Waite 1:15:35 13 Todd Kooy 1:25:20 14 Kjell Friberg 1:28:07 15 Kyle Firestone 1:28:27 16 Boggiano Beto 1:37:30 17 Joel Roberts 1:45:34 18 Ross Maxwell 2:06:11 19 Bartley Mark 2:08:05 20 Andrew Newington 2:18:41 21 Chris Kim 2:33:07 22 Richard Flores 2:45:43 23 Robert Nolan 2:50:01 24 Richard Lane 3:00:31