Trending

Swanepoel opens Breck Epic with stage victory

Du Toit leads women's race

Image 1 of 7

Race leader Ben Melt Swanepoel smiling after getting back on course at the finish.

Race leader Ben Melt Swanepoel smiling after getting back on course at the finish.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 2 of 7

Yeti Pactimo XC rider Nick Truitt coming down final switchbacks.

Yeti Pactimo XC rider Nick Truitt coming down final switchbacks.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 3 of 7

Yeti Pactimo XC rider Nick Truitt and Bach Builders rider Josh Tostado fist bump at start.

Yeti Pactimo XC rider Nick Truitt and Bach Builders rider Josh Tostado fist bump at start.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 4 of 7

Leader Ben Melt Swanepoel and teammate

Leader Ben Melt Swanepoel and teammate
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 5 of 7

Women's open race leader Yolandi Du Toit

Women's open race leader Yolandi Du Toit
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 6 of 7

Josh Tostado

Josh Tostado
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 7 of 7

Summit County local Jeff Cosplich

Summit County local Jeff Cosplich
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

The thermometer read a chilly 35 degrees (Fahrenheit) as racers rolled up to the start line of the first day of the three- or six-day Breck Epic mountain bike stage race. Soon enough the clock ticked over to 8:30 am, and the day was started. After a road climb to a wicked descent, the race began in earnest.

With a front line consisting of names such as Ross Schnell, Josh Tostado, Ben Melt Swanepoel, Jake Wells, and Colby Pearce, who is doubling up the Leadville 100 and the Breck Epic, the race is stacked.

Breckenridge local Nick Truitt pulled off the front before the first singletrack descent. After about 30 minutes, the top three riders made their move to pass Truitt, where they held off the rest of the field for the duration of the race. For three hard hours of racing over loose babyhead climbs and descents, Swanepoel of Squirt Lube came through the finish line first, but not before missing the very last turn and stopping in the parking lot before finding the course again amidst many cheers.

Ben Sonntag of NoTubes Elite rolled through second, just minutes after Swanepoel. Locals Josh Tostado (Bach Builders) and Nick Truitt (Yeti Pactimo Pro XC) and Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis) rounded out the top five solo open men.

New for this year is the "Singlespeed Stage Race World Championships". Both the men's and women's overall winner will be crowned the Singlespeed Stage Race World Champion, complete with world champ stripes.

First to cross the line in the men's singlespeed category was Macky Franklin of Oskar Blues/Reeb with Brady Kappius (ClifBar) close on his wheel. Dax Massey (HoneyStinger/Trek) was in third. After the race, Franklin in his first race on a singlespeed, commented that he swallowed his pride and hopped off to run through sections he would ride on his geared bike. Kappius went out strong, but Franklin pulled him in on a dirt road midway through the race.

The first men's duo of Blake Harlan and Bryan Alders came in literally on Franklin's wheel, blowing the team category out of the water. Near the end of the race the team took a turn down a dirt jump trail rather than the official singletrack, losing about two minutes. Harlan and Alders are riding to raise donations for the Colorado High School Mountain Bike League as well as the Summit Junior Mountain Bike League. For a $10 suggested donation, entries into a drawing for a 2013 Breck Epic solo entry will be up for grabs.

In the women's solo open category, Squirt Lube's Yolandi Du Toit lead most of the race, with the Breck 100 winner, Amanda Carey (Kenda) about five minutes and a half minutes back in second, and Yeti Beti's Karen Jarchow 12 minutes later in third.

In the three-day men's open Matt Simmons has a convincing 27-minute lead over Aaron Gulley. Cam Winn crossed third.

The men's 40+ open division is no less impressive with local Mark Thompson coming in 26 minutes ahead of Bill Hade in 2nd, and Adam Pemberton in third.

In the women's three-day open Summit county local Holly Wade is leading by 40 minutes over Debbie Preller and Kristi Olson.

Full Results (for stage 1 and general classification after stage 1)

Solo Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benmelt Swanepoel3:11:26
2Ben Sonntag0:02:08
3Josh Tostado0:04:36
4Nick Truitt0:07:39
5Rotem Ishay0:09:41
6Ryan Clark0:14:06
7Calle Friberg0:14:14
8Sloane Anderson0:21:04
9Nathan Brown0:24:39
10Ross Schnell0:25:18
11Matthys Beukes0:26:17
12Ezekiel Hersh0:27:03
13Matt Woodruff0:28:57
14Mike Blewitt0:29:39
15Shawn Bunnin0:32:18
16Peter Watson0:32:20
17Colby Pearce0:36:25
18Brent Steinberg0:42:47
19Erik Bakke0:42:52
20Vandendaele Thomas0:46:52
21Taylor Lideen0:50:29
22Logan Vonbokel0:59:36
23Jake Wells1:02:34
24Derek Oldfield1:23:01
25Warren Stephenson1:44:38
26Alex Tibwitta2:27:50

Solo Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolandi Du Toit3:57:53
2Amanda Carey0:05:29
3Karen Jarchow0:17:47
4Ciara Macmanus0:33:42
5Stephanie Wilkinson1:11:22
6Cindy Bonhage1:34:14
7Laura Gleason1:36:07

Solo Singlespeed Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Macky Franklin3:25:31
2Brady Kappius0:01:22
3Dax Massey0:05:07
4Michael Melley0:15:48
5Dan Durland0:16:57
6Vince Anderson0:17:51
7Hayes Charlie0:25:38
8Nate Miller0:31:45
9Montana Miller0:35:26
10Eric Davis0:41:27
11Donald Powers0:44:32
12Dean Cahow0:50:04
13Scott Upton0:59:46
14Birtch Dejay1:02:03
15Aaron Shelmire1:08:51
16Rob Lochner1:10:18
17John Odle1:14:38
18Ian Palermo1:15:48
19Jeremy Palermo1:23:53

Solo Singlespeed Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Wilson4:13:47
2Andrea Wilson0:28:31
3Melissa Liebling0:41:37
4Sarah Musick0:41:59

Solo 30+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Meyer3:37:12
2Ian Mills0:13:41
3Johannes Huseby0:16:01
4Bradley Schmalzer0:24:15
5Wu Jeff0:37:31
6Joshua Roeser0:40:24
7John Heffner0:48:27
8Amit Dutta0:49:00
9Andrew Jauquet1:19:12
10Craig Manthe1:27:32
11Philip Thompson1:47:02

Solo 40+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Driver3:38:28
2Jeff Cospolich0:06:54
3Ken Thorp0:07:54
4Stephen Ushy0:24:56
5Jason Sumner0:43:21
6Michael Quinn0:45:28
7Lennie Moon0:53:14
8Charles Gauvin1:02:29
9Brad Shield1:06:13
10Shawn Lortie1:06:23
11Tom Boo1:08:38
12Chris Castilian1:17:10
13Chris Mckillican1:27:16
14Brian Neyt1:40:59
15Joel Doctor1:42:18
16Craig Mcghee1:48:52
17Farhy Nolan1:54:20
18John Arguello2:03:59
19Ty Garber2:05:42
20Moishe Lettvin2:12:56
21David Mccormick2:25:05

Solo 50+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius3:39:02
2Bruce Wilson0:32:39
3Mike Kane0:37:41
4Frost Jeffery0:40:20
5Rick Metzger1:05:21
6Carl Gable1:15:55
7Stan Mayer1:47:02
8Lindsay Gauld1:56:33
9Mark Halwa1:59:14
10Brooks Dean2:13:01
11Michael Bowen2:29:28
12Stephen Ostrander2:32:10
13Rick Foutch2:42:25
14Brendan Mcmahon2:55:32

Solo Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kreidl Ken4:24:08
2Richard Szecsy2:42:21

Solo 40+ Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Martinez4:33:05
2Laureen Coffelt0:05:56
3Julie Kelly0:07:49
4Lori Halwa1:07:55
5Mindi Hoffmaster1:09:18
6Julie Urlaub1:15:33

Duo Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blake Harlan & Bryan Alders3:25:31
2Rich Dillen and Peter Keiller1:37:48

Duo Men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Hogan & Thomas Dooley3:48:30
2Kervin Quinones & Michael Trimble0:05:42
3Tim Brezsnyak & Michael Piker0:06:20
4Jason Morgan & Russell Henderson0:23:28
5Scott Baca & Sean Fay0:38:58

Duo Men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russ Asleson & Mark Gourge4:17:21
2David Reed & John Pougiales0:45:08
3Joso Dias Da Chunha & Jorg Damas0:48:33

Duo Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Davis & Rebecca Bruno5:32:07
2Carthy Chan & Linda Green0:18:00

Duo Coed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexa Storoniak & Alexa Storoniak
2Karen Rishel & Alan Rishel4:39:32
3John Bliss & Michele Bliss5:22:50
4Elden Nelson & Lisa Nelson5:25:20

Team Challenge
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11-Speed Willas Wheels4:19:51
2Got Gears Willas Wheels1:40:28

3 Day Men Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Simmons3:29:26
2Aaron Gulley0:27:46
3Cam Winn0:48:26
4David Buchler1:02:55
5Wayne Bishop1:05:02
6Perce Steven1:13:50
7Robert Burnett1:17:14
8Rob Hudson1:20:50
9Marco Amselem1:24:19
10Kyle Swenor1:26:53
11Jeff Hallman1:37:34
12Jean Paul Desrosiers2:37:09

3 Day Women Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Wade4:28:46
2Debbie Preller0:39:51
3Kristi Olson0:40:18
4Melanie Wong0:56:04
5Jennifer Barbour0:56:07
6Sage Melley1:03:23
7Trish Mayer1:17:46
8Gill Smith1:21:57
9Devora Peterson1:41:13
10Lindsey Mockenhaupt2:03:09

3 Day Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Thompson3:42:04
2Bill Hade0:26:20
3Marc Peruzzi0:31:15
4Andrew Black0:38:34
5Eric Sorenson0:39:05
6Brad Newby0:39:26
7Chris Quinn0:45:26
8Jason Gaines0:49:14
9Martins Larry0:53:56
10John Arnold1:10:33
11Shimoda Tetsuo1:12:11
12Chip Waite1:15:35
13Todd Kooy1:25:20
14Kjell Friberg1:28:07
15Kyle Firestone1:28:27
16Boggiano Beto1:37:30
17Joel Roberts1:45:34
18Ross Maxwell2:06:11
19Bartley Mark2:08:05
20Andrew Newington2:18:41
21Chris Kim2:33:07
22Richard Flores2:45:43
23Robert Nolan2:50:01
24Richard Lane3:00:31

3 Day Gran Fondo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Pemberton5:00:54

Latest on Cyclingnews