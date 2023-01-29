Marius Mayrhofer sprints to victory at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
Late attack brought back on final kilometre
Marius Mayrhofer (Team DSM) has won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, taking his first pro victory by outsprinting Hugo Page (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) in the sprint of a reduced peloton that caught late attackers Sven-Erik Bystrøm (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Mauro Schmid (Soudal Quick Step) on the final kilometre.
The four ascents of Challambra Crescent broke up the race several times, but none of the attacks could gain a large gap, and things came back together on the finishing circuit. On the final lap, a peloton of about 75 riders entered the climb together, but Bystrøm got a gap on the steepest part and was chased by Schmid on the descent. The two joined forces on Melville Avenue, but the peloton reeled them in 350 metres from the line. Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) led out the sprint, and Mayrhofer sped past with 100 metres to go to win.
“I have been dreaming of this victory for so long, I still can’t believe what happened. This means everything to me. The last race I won was in the juniors, and I became a cyclist because I wanted to win races. In the whole U23 I wasn’t able to win, and now I finally take my first win, it means everything to me, everything,” Mayrhofer was in disbelief at his own success.
“My team did an awesome job the whole day, they protected me, I was in the front every time on Challambra, so I saved a lot of energy. They covered the moves so I could stay in the bunch and just save energy the whole day. There’s this little downhill before the finish where I just built up speed, and with 400 metres to go, I thought ‘now it’s victory or nothing’ and just went,” the 22-year-old German thanked his teammates.
“This is such a great victory for us, we were riding so hard in the Tour Down Under but didn’t get the result we wanted. This whole Australia trip was such a great experience for me, such a nice country, to finish it off with a win today is unbelievable. Thanks to my whole team, the staff and everyone did a great job, they really deserved to have a win now,” Mayrhofer finished.
