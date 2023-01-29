Marius Mayrhofer sprints to victory at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Image 1 of 14 The winner at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) before the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) and Dries Devenyns (Soudal QuickStep) on the start line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Caleb Ewan (Australian national team) and Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Heading away from the waterfront start and toward the rolling farmland hills with race director Scott Sunderland in the car (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Taco Van Der Hoorn (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The peloton out in the hills (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Through the hills and a reminder of the wildlife (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The drizzle rolled across the race in the hills but it had cleared by the time riders were rolling part Barwon Heads and back towards Geelong (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Along the coast there was some clearing of the drizzle (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The attacks just kept coming on the loops around Geelong, this time Australian champion Lucas Plapp (Australia) behind Dries Devenyns (Soudal QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jonas Rutsch (EF Education Easypost) and Ewen Costiou (Arkea Samsic) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) More breaks, this one lead by Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marius Mayrhofer (Team DSM) has won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, taking his first pro victory by outsprinting Hugo Page (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) in the sprint of a reduced peloton that caught late attackers Sven-Erik Bystrøm (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Mauro Schmid (Soudal Quick Step) on the final kilometre.



The four ascents of Challambra Crescent broke up the race several times, but none of the attacks could gain a large gap, and things came back together on the finishing circuit. On the final lap, a peloton of about 75 riders entered the climb together, but Bystrøm got a gap on the steepest part and was chased by Schmid on the descent. The two joined forces on Melville Avenue, but the peloton reeled them in 350 metres from the line. Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) led out the sprint, and Mayrhofer sped past with 100 metres to go to win.



“I have been dreaming of this victory for so long, I still can’t believe what happened. This means everything to me. The last race I won was in the juniors, and I became a cyclist because I wanted to win races. In the whole U23 I wasn’t able to win, and now I finally take my first win, it means everything to me, everything,” Mayrhofer was in disbelief at his own success.



“My team did an awesome job the whole day, they protected me, I was in the front every time on Challambra, so I saved a lot of energy. They covered the moves so I could stay in the bunch and just save energy the whole day. There’s this little downhill before the finish where I just built up speed, and with 400 metres to go, I thought ‘now it’s victory or nothing’ and just went,” the 22-year-old German thanked his teammates.



“This is such a great victory for us, we were riding so hard in the Tour Down Under but didn’t get the result we wanted. This whole Australia trip was such a great experience for me, such a nice country, to finish it off with a win today is unbelievable. Thanks to my whole team, the staff and everyone did a great job, they really deserved to have a win now,” Mayrhofer finished.



More to follow ...

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)