Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race: Tobias Lund Andresen edges out Matthew Brennan to take the win from small group sprint
Brady Gilmore beat defending champion Mauro Schmid to take third
Coming off a strong Tour Down Under where he always finished on the podium for the three sprint stages, including a win on stage 1, Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon CMA CGM) edged out Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) to win the 10th edition of the Cadel Evans Road Race in Geelong.
From an elite group of 20 riders, Brennan was the first rider to start his sprint, just inside of 300 metres to go, and as Francesco Busatto (Alpecin-Premier Tech) started to lose his wheel, Lund Andresen went around the Italian, using his slipstream to give a final turn of speed to catch and pass a fading Brennan, who held on for second place.
Brady Gilmore (NSN) got the better of defending champion Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) to take third ahead of the Swiss champion.
More to come....
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
- Simone GiulianiAustralia Editor
