Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race: Tobias Lund Andresen edges out Matthew Brennan to take the win from small group sprint

Coming off a strong Tour Down Under where he always finished on the podium for the three sprint stages, including a win on stage 1, Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon CMA CGM) edged out Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) to win the 10th edition of the Cadel Evans Road Race in Geelong.

From an elite group of 20 riders, Brennan was the first rider to start his sprint, just inside of 300 metres to go, and as Francesco Busatto (Alpecin-Premier Tech) started to lose his wheel, Lund Andresen went around the Italian, using his slipstream to give a final turn of speed to catch and pass a fading Brennan, who held on for second place.

Brady Gilmore (NSN) got the better of defending champion Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) to take third ahead of the Swiss champion.

More to come....

Results

