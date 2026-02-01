Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race: Tobias Lund Andresen edges out Matthew Brennan to take the win from small group sprint

Brady Gilmore beat defending champion Mauro Schmid to take third

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Tobias Lund Andresen of Denmark and Team Decathlon CMA CGM celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike, Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team Jayco AlUla and Natnael Tesfatsion of Eritrea and Team Movistar during the 10th Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2026 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 182.3km one day race from Geelong to Geelong / #UCIWT / on February 01, 2026 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon CMA CGM) wins 2026 Cadel Evans Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Coming off a strong Tour Down Under where he always finished on the podium for the three sprint stages, including a win on stage 1, Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon CMA CGM) edged out Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) to win the 10th edition of the Cadel Evans Road Race in Geelong.  

From an elite group of 20 riders, Brennan was the first rider to start his sprint, just inside of 300 metres to go, and as Francesco Busatto (Alpecin-Premier Tech) started to lose his wheel, Lund Andresen went around the Italian, using his slipstream to give a final turn of speed to catch and pass a fading Brennan, who held on for second place.

