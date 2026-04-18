Tour du Jura Cycliste: Matthew Riccitello climbs to solo victory atop Mont Poupet as team go 1-2

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Teammate Léo Bisiaux second whilst Jordan Jegat claims third in climbing challenge

A shot of Decathlon CMA CGM&#039;s Matthew Riccitello crossing the line alone, looking neutral, at the finish of a stage of Itzulia Basque Country 2026
Matthew Riccitello pictured earlier in the season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Matthew Riccitello (Decathlon CMA CGM) soloed to victory atop the Mont Poupet, celebrating the sixth victory of his professional career at the Tour du Jura Cycliste.

His teammate Léo Bisiaux out-sprinted Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies) for a Decathlon 1-2.

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"It was good for Nico and Leo to be aggressive at the in the first parts of the climb. And then I knew I had good legs. So, with three and a half K to go after Léo accelerated, I just thought I would attack just go as hard as I could to the finish. I thought if I got a gap, I could hold it. It wasn't easy. Jegat was strong behind, but I had good legs today."

After a rapid start with numerous attacks, a seven-man breakaway finally went clear after almost 50 kilometres. The move included continental riders Antoine Raugel (Van Rysel Roubaix), Théo Delacroix (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93), Victor Jean (Elite Fondations), Hugo Lennartsson (Lucky Sport), Quentin Bezza (SCO Dijon), and Rémi Lelandais (Bourg-en-Bresse Ain).

Having enjoyed a three- to four-minute lead for 100 kilometres, the move finally came apart on the Côte de Thésy with 35km to go, leaving only Jean at the front chased by two attackers from the peloton, Louis Roland (Cofidis) and Mattéo Vercher (TotalEnergies). The three riders joined up with 20km to go, and then Vercher left Roland and Jean behind on an uncategorized climb with 11km to go as the peloton were 50 seconds behind.

Oddly, TotalEnergies led the chase of Prodhomme but only succeeded in nullifying the advantage of their teammate after reeling in the Decathlon rider. With 3km to go to the summit, Matthew Riccitello attacked and opened up a solid gap, with Vercher now turning his focus to chasing for teammate Jordan Jegat, winner of the Classic Grand Besançon Doubs the previous day. On their wheel was Riccitello's teammate Léo Bisiaux.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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