Boels Rentals Ladies Tour: Brennauer wins stage 5

German rider maintains overall race lead

Image 1 of 11

A happy Lisa Brennauer after winning stage 5 of the Boels Rentals Ladies Tour.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 11

The peloton in action during stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 11

The peloton in action during stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 11

Megan Guarnier gets a mehanical service.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 11

The peloton in action during stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 11

The peloton in action during stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 11

The peloton in action during stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 11

The peloton in action during stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 11

Brennauer wins the sprint for stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 11

Lisa Brennauer after stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 11

Lisa Brennauer on the stage 5 podium

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM3:09:45
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
3Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
7Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
8Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
9Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
10Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais0:00:03
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
12Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
13Eva Buurman (Ned)
14Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
15Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
16Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
17Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
18Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais
19Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
20Alexis Ryan (USA) United States
21Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italy
22Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
23Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
24Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
25Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
26Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - Ais
27Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
28Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
29Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
30Esther Van Veen (Ned)
31Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
32Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
33Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
34Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
35Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
36Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
37Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
38Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
39Sara Penton (Swe)0:00:11
40Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
41Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
42Heather Fischer (USA) United States
43Veerle Goossens (Ned)
44Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium
45Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
46Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
47Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
48Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
49Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
50Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
51Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
52Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
53Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
54Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
55Sofie Van Horik (Ned)
56Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
57Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
58Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
59Annet Pit (Ned)
60Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
61Danique Braam (Ned)
62Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
63Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
64Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
65Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
66Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
67Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
68Melissa Steenhof (Ned)
69Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
70Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
71Simone De Vries (Ned)
72Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
73Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
74Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States
75Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
76Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
77Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
78Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
79Winanda Spoor (Ned)
80Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA)
81Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
82Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais
83Lauren Hall (USA) United States
84Allie Dragoo (USA) United States0:00:25
85Judith Bloem (Ned)
86Minke Van Dongen (Ned)0:00:31
87Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
88Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM0:00:32
89Ingrid Tempert (Ned)0:01:29
90Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
91Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
92Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
93Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned)
DNFRozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNSCarmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNSEma Manikaite (Ltu) Lithuania

General Classification after stage 5

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM11:20:53
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:08
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:15
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:00:22
5Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:30
6Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda0:00:31
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:00:42
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:44
9Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:45
10Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM0:00:46
11Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
12Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:48
13Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais0:00:59
14Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
15Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products0:01:00
16Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
17Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:07
18Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais0:01:11
19Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:14
20Lauren Hall (USA) United States
21Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:16
22Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
23Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:18
24Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais0:01:23
25Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
26Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:24
27Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium0:01:26
28Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
29Coryn Rivera (USA) United States0:01:29
30Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
31Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais0:01:30
32Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
33Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italy0:01:31
34Allie Dragoo (USA) United States0:01:37
35Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
36Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:39
37Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:41
38Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy0:01:43
39Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - Ais0:01:45
40Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:46
41Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
42Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
43Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States0:02:01
44Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
45Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:02
46Monique Van De Ree (Ned)0:02:03
47Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:02:05
48Alexis Ryan (USA) United States0:02:07
49Sara Penton (Swe)
50Eva Buurman (Ned)0:02:10
51Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium0:02:20
52Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)0:02:21
53Winanda Spoor (Ned)0:02:22
54Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy0:02:25
55Esther Van Veen (Ned)0:02:28
56Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais0:02:29
57Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:31
58Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:32
59Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:02:40
60Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:48
61Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:02:52
62Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)0:02:54
63Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM0:03:03
64Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium0:03:15
65Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:03:31
66Simone De Vries (Ned)0:03:41
67Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy0:04:03
68Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:05:28
69Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:05:47
70Heather Fischer (USA) United States0:05:54
71Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:06:28
72Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:06:42
73Nike Beckeringh (Ned)0:06:54
74Annet Pit (Ned)0:06:56
75Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy0:07:00
76Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:07:01
77Minke Van Dongen (Ned)
78Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:07:15
79Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:07:31
80Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:07:33
81Danique Braam (Ned)0:07:54
82Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:08:14
83Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)0:08:15
84Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:08:27
85Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:08:34
86Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:09:13
87Melissa Steenhof (Ned)0:11:56
88Sofie Van Horik (Ned)0:13:02
89Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA)0:13:56
90Judith Bloem (Ned)0:14:20
91Ingrid Tempert (Ned)0:14:27
92Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned)0:14:49
93Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:15:04

