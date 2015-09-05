Boels Rentals Ladies Tour: Brennauer wins stage 5
German rider maintains overall race lead
Stage 5: Gennep - Gennep
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|3:09:45
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|3
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|9
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:00:03
|11
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|12
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|13
|Eva Buurman (Ned)
|14
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
|15
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
|16
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|17
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|18
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais
|19
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|20
|Alexis Ryan (USA) United States
|21
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italy
|22
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
|23
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|24
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|25
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|26
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - Ais
|27
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|28
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|29
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|30
|Esther Van Veen (Ned)
|31
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|32
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|33
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|34
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|35
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|36
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|37
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|38
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|39
|Sara Penton (Swe)
|0:00:11
|40
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|41
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|42
|Heather Fischer (USA) United States
|43
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|44
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium
|45
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|46
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|47
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|48
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|50
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|51
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
|52
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|53
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|54
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|55
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned)
|56
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|57
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|58
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Annet Pit (Ned)
|60
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|61
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|62
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|63
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|64
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|66
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|67
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|68
|Melissa Steenhof (Ned)
|69
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|70
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|71
|Simone De Vries (Ned)
|72
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
|73
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|74
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States
|75
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|76
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
|77
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
|78
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|80
|Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA)
|81
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|82
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais
|83
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States
|84
|Allie Dragoo (USA) United States
|0:00:25
|85
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|86
|Minke Van Dongen (Ned)
|0:00:31
|87
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|88
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:32
|89
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned)
|0:01:29
|90
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|91
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|92
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|93
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned)
|DNF
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNS
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Ema Manikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
General Classification after stage 5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|11:20:53
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:22
|5
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|6
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:31
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:42
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:44
|9
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|10
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:46
|11
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|12
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|13
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:00:59
|14
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:01:00
|16
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|18
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:01:11
|19
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|20
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States
|21
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|22
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|23
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|24
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:01:23
|25
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|26
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:24
|27
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:26
|28
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|29
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|0:01:29
|30
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|31
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:01:30
|32
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|33
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italy
|0:01:31
|34
|Allie Dragoo (USA) United States
|0:01:37
|35
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|36
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:39
|37
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:41
|38
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|0:01:43
|39
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:01:45
|40
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:46
|41
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|42
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|43
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States
|0:02:01
|44
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|45
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|46
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|0:02:03
|47
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:02:05
|48
|Alexis Ryan (USA) United States
|0:02:07
|49
|Sara Penton (Swe)
|50
|Eva Buurman (Ned)
|0:02:10
|51
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:20
|52
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
|0:02:21
|53
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|0:02:22
|54
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
|0:02:25
|55
|Esther Van Veen (Ned)
|0:02:28
|56
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:02:29
|57
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:31
|58
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:32
|59
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:02:40
|60
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:48
|61
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|0:02:52
|62
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
|0:02:54
|63
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|0:03:03
|64
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:15
|65
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:03:31
|66
|Simone De Vries (Ned)
|0:03:41
|67
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
|0:04:03
|68
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:05:28
|69
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:05:47
|70
|Heather Fischer (USA) United States
|0:05:54
|71
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|0:06:28
|72
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|0:06:42
|73
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
|0:06:54
|74
|Annet Pit (Ned)
|0:06:56
|75
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|0:07:00
|76
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:07:01
|77
|Minke Van Dongen (Ned)
|78
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:07:15
|79
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:07:31
|80
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:07:33
|81
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|0:07:54
|82
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:08:14
|83
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned)
|0:08:15
|84
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:08:27
|85
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:08:34
|86
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:09:13
|87
|Melissa Steenhof (Ned)
|0:11:56
|88
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned)
|0:13:02
|89
|Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA)
|0:13:56
|90
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|0:14:20
|91
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned)
|0:14:27
|92
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned)
|0:14:49
|93
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:15:04
