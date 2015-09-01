D'Hoore wins Boels Rentals Ladies Tour opener
Belgian champion tops Garner, Brand
Stage 1: Zeddam - ‘s Heerenberg
Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle-Honda) won the opening stage of the Boels Rentals Ladies Tour over Lucy Garner (Liv-Plantur) and Lucinda Brand (Rabobank-Liv) with such seeming ease that not only did she don the first leader's jersey, she put her name up there with the top favourites to win the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia later this month.
Related Articles
The Belgian champion had plenty of time to celebrate after winning the stage by more than a bike length. "I was well positioned at the last corner and then I just did what I always do: go as fast as I can," D'Hoore said to radsport-news.com. "That was enough."
"The final was technical, and I knew I had to come into the last kilometers of the top ten or even five."
The Wiggle-Honda sprinter had three chances to preview the sprint finish on the 13.6km circuit, and took third wheel in the last corner with 500m to go. Alena Amialiusik (Velocio SRAM) tried to get the jump, leading teammate Trixi Worrack, but she ran out of steam on the steep approach to the line. D'Hoore blasted over the top and then handily trounced her competitors.
"I was at the front with 350 meters from the finish, which was a bit early," she said. "But I slowly built up my speed and started going ever faster. Fortunately, it was at the end still enough."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|2:39:23
|2
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|7
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS
|10
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|11
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|12
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:00:04
|13
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team
|15
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:06
|16
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|17
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|18
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|19
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|20
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|21
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|22
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|23
|Sara Penton (Swe) De Jonge Renner
|24
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|25
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|26
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|27
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|28
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|29
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|30
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|31
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|32
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|33
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:11
|34
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|35
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|36
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - AIS
|37
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|38
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - AIS
|39
|Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
|40
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|41
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|42
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|43
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|44
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|45
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|46
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|47
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|48
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|49
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|50
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
|51
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|52
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|53
|Eva Buurman (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|54
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS
|55
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|56
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|57
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|59
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|60
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team
|62
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|63
|Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
|64
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
|65
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|66
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|67
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
|69
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italian National Team
|70
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|72
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|73
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|74
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:25
|75
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:01:01
|76
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:16
|77
|Annet Pit (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|0:03:38
|78
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|79
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|80
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|81
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italian National Team
|82
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|83
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|84
|Mary Maroon (USA) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:04:09
|85
|Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|0:04:14
|86
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|87
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
|0:04:17
|88
|Danique Braam (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|0:04:19
|89
|Judith Bloem (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|90
|Minke Slingerland (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|91
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|92
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|93
|Melissa Steenhof (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|94
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
|95
|Ymke Stegink (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|96
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|97
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|98
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
|99
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|100
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|102
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
|103
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products
|104
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|105
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
|106
|Tessa Veen (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
|0:13:16
|107
|Marleen Pardon (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
|DNF
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
|DNF
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Belgian National Team
|DNF
|Saimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|DNF
|Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|DNF
|Dyann Veenstra (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
|DNF
|Dani Lissenberg-Bekkering (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
|DNS
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|3
|pts
|2
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|2
|3
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|3
|pts
|2
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|2:39:23
|2
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:06
|6
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|9
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:00:11
|10
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - AIS
|11
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:00:17
|13
|Eva Buurman (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|14
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|17
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|18
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:16
|19
|Annet Pit (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|0:03:38
|20
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|21
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|22
|Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|0:04:14
|23
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|24
|Danique Braam (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|0:04:19
|25
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|26
|Melissa Steenhof (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|27
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|28
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
|29
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|30
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|31
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7:58:13
|2
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Wiggle Honda
|0:00:08
|4
|Velocio - SRAM
|5
|Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:13
|6
|Orica - AIS
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:14
|8
|Italian National Team
|0:00:19
|9
|USA National Team
|10
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|11
|Belgian National Team
|0:00:21
|12
|Hitec Products
|0:00:30
|13
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|0:00:35
|15
|GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:00:41
|16
|Regioteam Noord
|0:04:08
|17
|De Jonge Renner
|0:04:38
|18
|Regioteam Zuid Holland
|0:08:49
|19
|National Team Lithuania
|0:12:02
|20
|NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:12:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|2:39:13
|2
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:04
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:10
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS
|10
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|11
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|12
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:00:14
|13
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team
|15
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|16
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|17
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:16
|18
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|19
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|20
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|21
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|22
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|23
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|24
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|25
|Sara Penton (Swe) De Jonge Renner
|26
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|27
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|28
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|29
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|30
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|31
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|32
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|33
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:21
|34
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|35
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|36
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - AIS
|37
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|38
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - AIS
|39
|Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
|40
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|41
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|42
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|43
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|44
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|45
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|46
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|47
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|48
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|49
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|50
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
|51
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|52
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|53
|Eva Buurman (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|54
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS
|55
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|56
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|57
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|59
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|60
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team
|62
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|63
|Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
|64
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
|65
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|66
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|67
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
|69
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italian National Team
|70
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|72
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|73
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|74
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:35
|75
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:01:11
|76
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:26
|77
|Annet Pit (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|0:03:48
|78
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|79
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|80
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|81
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italian National Team
|82
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|83
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|84
|Mary Maroon (USA) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:04:19
|85
|Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|0:04:24
|86
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|87
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
|0:04:27
|88
|Danique Braam (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|0:04:29
|89
|Judith Bloem (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|90
|Minke Slingerland (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|91
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|92
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|93
|Melissa Steenhof (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|94
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
|95
|Ymke Stegink (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|96
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|97
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
|98
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|99
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|101
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
|102
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products
|103
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|104
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|25
|pts
|2
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|20
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|14
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|10
|7
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS
|7
|10
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|5
|12
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian National Team
|4
|13
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team
|2
|15
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|6
|pts
|2
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|2
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|5
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|2:39:17
|2
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|9
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:00:17
|10
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - AIS
|11
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:00:23
|13
|Eva Buurman (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|14
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
|17
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|18
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:22
|19
|Annet Pit (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|0:03:44
|20
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|21
|Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|22
|Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|0:04:20
|23
|Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
|24
|Danique Braam (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|0:04:25
|25
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|26
|Melissa Steenhof (Ned) Regioteam Noord
|27
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
|28
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) De Jonge Renner
|29
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|30
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7:58:13
|2
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Wiggle Honda
|0:00:08
|4
|Velocio - SRAM
|5
|Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:13
|6
|Orica - AIS
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:14
|8
|Italian National Team
|0:00:19
|9
|USA National Team
|10
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|11
|Belgian National Team
|0:00:21
|12
|Hitec Products
|0:00:30
|13
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|0:00:35
|15
|GRC Jan van Arckel
|0:00:41
|16
|Regioteam Noord
|0:04:08
|17
|De Jonge Renner
|0:04:38
|18
|Regioteam Zuid Holland
|0:08:49
|19
|National Team Lithuania
|0:12:02
|20
|NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
|0:12:43
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy