Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle-Honda) won the opening stage of the Boels Rentals Ladies Tour over Lucy Garner (Liv-Plantur) and Lucinda Brand (Rabobank-Liv) with such seeming ease that not only did she don the first leader's jersey, she put her name up there with the top favourites to win the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia later this month.

The Belgian champion had plenty of time to celebrate after winning the stage by more than a bike length. "I was well positioned at the last corner and then I just did what I always do: go as fast as I can," D'Hoore said to radsport-news.com. "That was enough."

"The final was technical, and I knew I had to come into the last kilometers of the top ten or even five."

The Wiggle-Honda sprinter had three chances to preview the sprint finish on the 13.6km circuit, and took third wheel in the last corner with 500m to go. Alena Amialiusik (Velocio SRAM) tried to get the jump, leading teammate Trixi Worrack, but she ran out of steam on the steep approach to the line. D'Hoore blasted over the top and then handily trounced her competitors.

"I was at the front with 350 meters from the finish, which was a bit early," she said. "But I slowly built up my speed and started going ever faster. Fortunately, it was at the end still enough."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 2:39:23 2 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 7 Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 9 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS 10 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 11 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 12 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:00:04 13 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 14 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team 15 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 0:00:06 16 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italian National Team 17 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team 18 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 19 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 20 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 21 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 22 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 23 Sara Penton (Swe) De Jonge Renner 24 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 25 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 26 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 27 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 28 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 29 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 30 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 31 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 32 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 33 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team 0:00:11 34 Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 35 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 36 Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - AIS 37 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM 38 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - AIS 39 Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team 40 Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 41 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 42 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 43 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 44 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 45 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:17 46 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur 47 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) De Jonge Renner 48 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 49 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 50 Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team 51 Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) Regioteam Noord 52 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 53 Eva Buurman (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 54 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS 55 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 56 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 57 Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 58 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 59 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 60 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 61 Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team 62 Winanda Spoor (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 63 Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team 64 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland 65 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 66 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 67 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 68 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM 69 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italian National Team 70 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 71 Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord 72 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 73 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 74 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:25 75 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:01:01 76 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:16 77 Annet Pit (Ned) Regioteam Noord 0:03:38 78 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 79 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 80 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 81 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italian National Team 82 Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 83 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 84 Mary Maroon (USA) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade 0:04:09 85 Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 0:04:14 86 Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 87 Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland 0:04:17 88 Danique Braam (Ned) Regioteam Noord 0:04:19 89 Judith Bloem (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 90 Minke Slingerland (Ned) De Jonge Renner 91 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 92 Nike Beckeringh (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 93 Melissa Steenhof (Ned) Regioteam Noord 94 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland 95 Ymke Stegink (Ned) De Jonge Renner 96 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 97 Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 98 Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland 99 Veerle Goossens (Ned) De Jonge Renner 100 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 101 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 102 Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade 103 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products 104 Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 105 Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade 106 Tessa Veen (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland 0:13:16 107 Marleen Pardon (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland DNF Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team DNF Pia De Quint (Bel) Belgian National Team DNF Saimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania DNF Gabriele Jankute (Ltu) National Team Lithuania DNF Dyann Veenstra (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade DNF Dani Lissenberg-Bekkering (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade DNS Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel

Sprint 1 - Varsseveld # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 3 pts 2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 2 3 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - 's Heerenberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 3 pts 2 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 2:39:23 2 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:00:04 5 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team 0:00:06 6 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 8 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 9 Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 0:00:11 10 Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - AIS 11 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:00:17 13 Eva Buurman (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 14 Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 15 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 16 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 17 Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord 18 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:16 19 Annet Pit (Ned) Regioteam Noord 0:03:38 20 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 21 Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 22 Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 0:04:14 23 Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 24 Danique Braam (Ned) Regioteam Noord 0:04:19 25 Nike Beckeringh (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 26 Melissa Steenhof (Ned) Regioteam Noord 27 Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 28 Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland 29 Veerle Goossens (Ned) De Jonge Renner 30 Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 31 Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7:58:13 2 Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:07 3 Wiggle Honda 0:00:08 4 Velocio - SRAM 5 Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:13 6 Orica - AIS 7 Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:14 8 Italian National Team 0:00:19 9 USA National Team 10 Lotto Soudal Ladies 11 Belgian National Team 0:00:21 12 Hitec Products 0:00:30 13 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14 Lensworld.eu - Zannata 0:00:35 15 GRC Jan van Arckel 0:00:41 16 Regioteam Noord 0:04:08 17 De Jonge Renner 0:04:38 18 Regioteam Zuid Holland 0:08:49 19 National Team Lithuania 0:12:02 20 NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade 0:12:43

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 2:39:13 2 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:04 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:05 5 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:08 6 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:10 7 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 8 Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS 10 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 11 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 12 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:00:14 13 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 14 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team 15 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 16 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:15 17 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 0:00:16 18 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italian National Team 19 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team 20 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 21 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 22 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 23 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 24 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 25 Sara Penton (Swe) De Jonge Renner 26 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 27 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 28 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 29 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 30 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 31 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 32 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 33 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team 0:00:21 34 Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 35 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 36 Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - AIS 37 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM 38 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - AIS 39 Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team 40 Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 41 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 42 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 43 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 44 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 45 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:27 46 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur 47 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) De Jonge Renner 48 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 49 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 50 Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team 51 Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) Regioteam Noord 52 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 53 Eva Buurman (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 54 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS 55 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 56 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 57 Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 58 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 59 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 60 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 61 Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team 62 Winanda Spoor (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 63 Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team 64 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland 65 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 66 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 67 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 68 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM 69 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italian National Team 70 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 71 Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord 72 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 73 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 74 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:35 75 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:01:11 76 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:26 77 Annet Pit (Ned) Regioteam Noord 0:03:48 78 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 79 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 80 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 81 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italian National Team 82 Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 83 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 84 Mary Maroon (USA) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade 0:04:19 85 Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 0:04:24 86 Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 87 Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland 0:04:27 88 Danique Braam (Ned) Regioteam Noord 0:04:29 89 Judith Bloem (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 90 Minke Slingerland (Ned) De Jonge Renner 91 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 92 Nike Beckeringh (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 93 Melissa Steenhof (Ned) Regioteam Noord 94 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland 95 Ymke Stegink (Ned) De Jonge Renner 96 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 97 Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland 98 Veerle Goossens (Ned) De Jonge Renner 99 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 100 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 101 Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade 102 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products 103 Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 104 Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 25 pts 2 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 20 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 16 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 14 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 12 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 10 7 Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 9 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS 7 10 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 11 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 5 12 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian National Team 4 13 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 14 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team 2 15 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 6 pts 2 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 2 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 1 5 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 2:39:17 2 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:00:10 5 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team 0:00:12 6 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 8 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 9 Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 0:00:17 10 Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - AIS 11 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team 0:00:23 13 Eva Buurman (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 14 Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 15 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 16 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team 17 Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord 18 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:22 19 Annet Pit (Ned) Regioteam Noord 0:03:44 20 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 21 Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 22 Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 0:04:20 23 Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania 24 Danique Braam (Ned) Regioteam Noord 0:04:25 25 Nike Beckeringh (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel 26 Melissa Steenhof (Ned) Regioteam Noord 27 Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland 28 Veerle Goossens (Ned) De Jonge Renner 29 Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 30 Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade