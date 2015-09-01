Trending

D'Hoore wins Boels Rentals Ladies Tour opener

Belgian champion tops Garner, Brand

Image 1 of 10

Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda)

Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson)
Image 2 of 10

D'Hoore holds off the challenge

D'Hoore holds off the challenge
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 10

Claudia Lichtenberg, Lisa Brennauer, and Jolien D'hoore on the final lap

Claudia Lichtenberg, Lisa Brennauer, and Jolien D'hoore on the final lap
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 10

Vera Koedooder leads with two to go

Vera Koedooder leads with two to go
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 10

Sofie de Vuyst

Sofie de Vuyst
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 10

Dani King leads Ellen van Dijk into town for the first time.

Dani King leads Ellen van Dijk into town for the first time.
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 10

Stage 1 of the Boels Rental Ladies Tour

Stage 1 of the Boels Rental Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 10

Stage 1 of the Boels Rental Ladies Tour

Stage 1 of the Boels Rental Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 10

Stage 1 of the Boels Rental Ladies Tour

Stage 1 of the Boels Rental Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 10

Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda)

Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle-Honda) won the opening stage of the Boels Rentals Ladies Tour over Lucy Garner (Liv-Plantur) and Lucinda Brand (Rabobank-Liv) with such seeming ease that not only did she don the first leader's jersey, she put her name up there with the top favourites to win the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia later this month.

The Belgian champion had plenty of time to celebrate after winning the stage by more than a bike length. "I was well positioned at the last corner and then I just did what I always do: go as fast as I can," D'Hoore said to radsport-news.com. "That was enough."

"The final was technical, and I knew I had to come into the last kilometers of the top ten or even five."

The Wiggle-Honda sprinter had three chances to preview the sprint finish on the 13.6km circuit, and took third wheel in the last corner with 500m to go. Alena Amialiusik (Velocio SRAM) tried to get the jump, leading teammate Trixi Worrack, but she ran out of steam on the steep approach to the line. D'Hoore blasted over the top and then handily trounced her competitors.

"I was at the front with 350 meters from the finish, which was a bit early," she said. "But I slowly built up my speed and started going ever faster. Fortunately, it was at the end still enough."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda2:39:23
2Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
7Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
9Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS
10Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
12Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian National Team0:00:04
13Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
14Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team
15Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team0:00:06
16Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italian National Team
17Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
18Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
19Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
20Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
21Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
22Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
23Sara Penton (Swe) De Jonge Renner
24Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
25Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
26Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
27Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
28Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
29Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
30Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
31Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
32Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
33Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:11
34Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
35Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
36Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - AIS
37Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
38Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - AIS
39Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
40Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
41Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
42Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
43Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
44Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
45Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:17
46Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
47Monique Van De Ree (Ned) De Jonge Renner
48Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
49Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
50Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
51Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) Regioteam Noord
52Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
53Eva Buurman (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
54Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS
55Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
56Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
57Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
58Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
59Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
60Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
61Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team
62Winanda Spoor (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
63Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
64Esther Van Veen (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
65Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
66Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
67Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
68Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
69Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italian National Team
70Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
71Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord
72Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
73Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
74Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM0:00:25
75Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS0:01:01
76Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:16
77Annet Pit (Ned) Regioteam Noord0:03:38
78Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
79Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
80Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
81Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italian National Team
82Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
83Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
84Mary Maroon (USA) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade0:04:09
85Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania0:04:14
86Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
87Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland0:04:17
88Danique Braam (Ned) Regioteam Noord0:04:19
89Judith Bloem (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
90Minke Slingerland (Ned) De Jonge Renner
91Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
92Nike Beckeringh (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
93Melissa Steenhof (Ned) Regioteam Noord
94Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
95Ymke Stegink (Ned) De Jonge Renner
96Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
97Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
98Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
99Veerle Goossens (Ned) De Jonge Renner
100Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
101Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
102Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
103Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products
104Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
105Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
106Tessa Veen (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland0:13:16
107Marleen Pardon (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
DNFAnn-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Belgian National Team
DNFPia De Quint (Bel) Belgian National Team
DNFSaimanta Cernikyte (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
DNFGabriele Jankute (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
DNFDyann Veenstra (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
DNFDani Lissenberg-Bekkering (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
DNSRoos Hoogeboom (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel

Sprint 1 - Varsseveld
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur3pts
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS2
3Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - 's Heerenberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur3pts
2Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur2:39:23
2Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
3Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team0:00:04
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:06
6Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
7Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
8Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
9Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel0:00:11
10Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - AIS
11Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
12Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team0:00:17
13Eva Buurman (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
14Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
15Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
16Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
17Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord
18Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:16
19Annet Pit (Ned) Regioteam Noord0:03:38
20Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
21Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
22Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania0:04:14
23Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
24Danique Braam (Ned) Regioteam Noord0:04:19
25Nike Beckeringh (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
26Melissa Steenhof (Ned) Regioteam Noord
27Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
28Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
29Veerle Goossens (Ned) De Jonge Renner
30Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
31Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7:58:13
2Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:07
3Wiggle Honda0:00:08
4Velocio - SRAM
5Team Liv-Plantur0:00:13
6Orica - AIS
7Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:14
8Italian National Team0:00:19
9USA National Team
10Lotto Soudal Ladies
11Belgian National Team0:00:21
12Hitec Products0:00:30
13Bigla Pro Cycling Team
14Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:00:35
15GRC Jan van Arckel0:00:41
16Regioteam Noord0:04:08
17De Jonge Renner0:04:38
18Regioteam Zuid Holland0:08:49
19National Team Lithuania0:12:02
20NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade0:12:43

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda2:39:13
2Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:04
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:05
5Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:08
6Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:00:10
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
8Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS
10Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
12Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian National Team0:00:14
13Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
14Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team
15Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
16Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:15
17Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team0:00:16
18Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Italian National Team
19Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team
20Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
21Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
22Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
23Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
24Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
25Sara Penton (Swe) De Jonge Renner
26Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
27Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
28Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
29Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
30Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
31Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
32Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
33Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:21
34Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
35Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
36Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - AIS
37Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
38Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - AIS
39Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
40Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
41Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
42Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
43Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
44Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
45Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:27
46Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
47Monique Van De Ree (Ned) De Jonge Renner
48Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
49Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
50Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team
51Leonie Lubbinge (Ned) Regioteam Noord
52Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
53Eva Buurman (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
54Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS
55Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
56Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
57Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
58Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
59Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
60Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
61Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team
62Winanda Spoor (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
63Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
64Esther Van Veen (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
65Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
66Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
67Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
68Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
69Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italian National Team
70Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
71Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord
72Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
73Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
74Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM0:00:35
75Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS0:01:11
76Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:26
77Annet Pit (Ned) Regioteam Noord0:03:48
78Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
79Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
80Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
81Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italian National Team
82Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
83Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
84Mary Maroon (USA) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade0:04:19
85Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania0:04:24
86Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
87Ingrid Tempert (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland0:04:27
88Danique Braam (Ned) Regioteam Noord0:04:29
89Judith Bloem (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
90Minke Slingerland (Ned) De Jonge Renner
91Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
92Nike Beckeringh (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
93Melissa Steenhof (Ned) Regioteam Noord
94Sofie Van Horik (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
95Ymke Stegink (Ned) De Jonge Renner
96Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
97Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
98Veerle Goossens (Ned) De Jonge Renner
99Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
100Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
101Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade
102Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products
103Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
104Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda25pts
2Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur20
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team16
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM14
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team12
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur10
7Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team9
8Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8
9Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS7
10Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products5
12Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian National Team4
13Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
14Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team2
15Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur6pts
2Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS2
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1
5Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur2:39:17
2Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:04
3Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:06
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team0:00:10
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italian National Team0:00:12
6Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
7Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
8Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
9Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel0:00:17
10Macey Stewart (Aus) Orica - AIS
11Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
12Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgian National Team0:00:23
13Eva Buurman (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
14Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
15Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
16Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italian National Team
17Simone De Vries (Ned) Regioteam Noord
18Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:22
19Annet Pit (Ned) Regioteam Noord0:03:44
20Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
21Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
22Ema Manikaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania0:04:20
23Silvija Latozaite (Ltu) National Team Lithuania
24Danique Braam (Ned) Regioteam Noord0:04:25
25Nike Beckeringh (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
26Melissa Steenhof (Ned) Regioteam Noord
27Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Regioteam Zuid Holland
28Veerle Goossens (Ned) De Jonge Renner
29Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
30Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7:58:13
2Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:07
3Wiggle Honda0:00:08
4Velocio - SRAM
5Team Liv-Plantur0:00:13
6Orica - AIS
7Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:14
8Italian National Team0:00:19
9USA National Team
10Lotto Soudal Ladies
11Belgian National Team0:00:21
12Hitec Products0:00:30
13Bigla Pro Cycling Team
14Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:00:35
15GRC Jan van Arckel0:00:41
16Regioteam Noord0:04:08
17De Jonge Renner0:04:38
18Regioteam Zuid Holland0:08:49
19National Team Lithuania0:12:02
20NWVG Bathoorn Autoschade0:12:43

 

