Majerus wins 2019 Boels Ladies Tour

Image 1 of 12 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) wins the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance) wins the final stage Boels Ladies Tour stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) wins the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 12 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) wins the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 12 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) Boels Ladies Tour stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) Boels Ladies Tour stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) Boels Ladies Tour stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 12 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) Boels Ladies Tour stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 12 Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance) wins stage 5 at Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 12 Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance) wins stage 5 at Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 12 Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 12 Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) won the overall title at the Boels Ladies Tour upon the conclusion of the final stage 5 in Arnhem. Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance) won the stage sprint ahead of Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).

Majerus finished among the reduced field to secure her title by 26 seconds ahead Wiebes and 30 seconds ahead of Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM).

How it unfolded

The fifth and final stage of the Boels Ladies Tour offered the peloton a reverse of the previous day’s start and finishing cities, with the 154.8km race starting in Nijmegen and ending in Arnhem. The stage included two sprints near the end of the race, the first at the 121.6km mark, which also offered time bonuses, and the second at 128.3km.

Majerus started the day in the overall lead by 30 seconds ahead of Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) and an additional two seconds ahead of Wiebes. With a powerful Boels Dolmans team at her service, it seemed unlikely that any rival could threaten Majerus' chances of securing the overall title.

Still, there were efforts made, and breakaway attempts explored as riders took one final opportunity for the stage victory. Roxane Knetemann was the first to make her move, but it was short-live. The counter-attack, by her Parkhotel Valkenburg teammate Femke Markus, was also futile.

Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar) was the first substantially clear the field with a 35-second gap that flourished to over a minute at the mid-point of the race. She was 10 minutes down in the overall classification, and so posed no threat to Majerus’ lead. Boels Dolmans seemed content to let her go, and the gap opened up to more than three minutes.

As the race approached the first intermediate sprint, for time bonuses of 3, 2, and 1 second, located at the top of a small climb, Jasinska’s hefty lead began to shrink to two minutes. She crossed the line first but looked over her shoulder to see two chasers Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott).

Brand and Van Vleuten, caught and passed Jasinksa, and carried on with a slight lead over a reduced main field inside the last 25km. Brand, who picked up the full points at the next intermediate sprint, made one final attack that left Van Vleuten alone and then reabsorbed into the field.

Brand used her time trial strengths to maintain a small lead that stretched from 10 to 20 seconds, but the field of 30 riders behind was intent on reeling her in and setting up for a sprint.

The field, led by Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans), caught Brand inside seven kilometres, but it only served as a platform for more attacks.

Barbara Guarischi (Virtu) and Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb) were the first to go, followed by Trek-Segafredo teammates Elisa Longo Borghini and Lizzie Deignan, and then Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv).

Van der Breggen led the small field, protecting her teammate Majerus’ overall lead through the final kilometres of the stage. The current world champion proved strong enough on her own to keep all breakaway attempts in check. She sat up only when it was time to let the teams with sprinters among the bunch take their shot at a stage victory.

Sunweb led the field into the sprint but it was Valcar's Consonni who proved fastest, securing the Women's WorldTour stage win. Wiebes crossed the line in second place and Brand, even despite her late-race breakaway attempt, finished third.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 3:56:26 2 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 5 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 7 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 9 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 14 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 15 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 16 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 17 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 18 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 19 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing 20 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 21 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 22 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 23 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 0:00:34 24 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 0:00:58 25 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:03 26 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 27 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 28 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 29 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla 30 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 31 Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands 32 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 33 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 35 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:03 36 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 37 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:45 38 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 39 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 40 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:04:21 41 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 42 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 43 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 44 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 45 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 46 Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv 0:06:49 47 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 48 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 49 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 50 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 51 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 52 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:07:39 53 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 54 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 55 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 56 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 57 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 58 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 59 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 60 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 61 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 62 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 63 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo DNF Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott DNF Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott DNF Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam DNF Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb DNF Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNS Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam DNS Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Mountain 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 3 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountain 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 3 3 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1

Sprint Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 2 3 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 11:49:18 2 CCC - Liv 3 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:03 5 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 6 Canyon-Sram Racing 0:02:45 7 Team Virtu Cycling 0:04:21 8 Trek - Segafredo 0:07:39 9 WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:07:52 10 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:08:42 11 Parkhotel Valkenburg 12 National Team Netherlands 0:09:45 13 Movistar Team Women 0:17:13

Final general classification after stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 17:01:17 2 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:26 3 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:30 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:34 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:35 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:42 7 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 9 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:52 10 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 0:00:54 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:58 12 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:59 13 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:01:01 14 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 0:01:08 15 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:10 16 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:11 17 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 0:01:47 18 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:01:48 19 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:56 20 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:01:57 21 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:05 22 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 0:02:47 23 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:02 24 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 0:04:05 25 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:04:26 26 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:41 27 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:52 28 Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands 0:05:33 29 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:06:13 30 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 0:09:04 31 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:09:46 32 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 0:09:53 33 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:02 34 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:10:11 35 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:41 36 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:10:44 37 Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv 0:10:49 38 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:11:00 39 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:11:28 40 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla 0:11:45 41 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:24 42 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:12:46 43 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:12:47 44 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:12:48 45 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:13:37 46 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:14:58 47 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:15:00 48 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:17:32 49 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 0:17:35 50 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:17:39 51 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:17:51 52 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:18:16 53 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:18:19 54 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:18:29 55 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:18:37 56 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:18:59 57 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:19:15 58 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:19:39 59 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:19:59 60 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:20:53 61 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:13 62 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:26:01 63 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:26:32

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 98 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 67 3 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 65 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 56 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 45 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 40 7 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 37 8 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 31 9 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 28 10 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 28 11 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 25 12 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 24 13 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 14 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 20 15 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 20 16 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 19 17 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 18 18 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 18 19 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 17 20 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 16 21 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 16 22 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 16 23 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 14 24 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 25 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 26 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 7 27 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 5 28 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 5 29 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 2 30 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 2 31 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 1 32 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 1

Mountian classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 3 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 5 4 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 5 5 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 5 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 5 7 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 5 8 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 9 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 3 10 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3 11 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 12 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 13 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1 14 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 15 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1 16 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 1

Sprint classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 12 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 3 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 4 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 6 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 2 7 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 2 8 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 9 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 10 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1 11 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 1 12 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1

Young rider classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 17:01:43 2 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:01:22 3 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:30 4 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:01:31 5 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:39 6 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 0:02:21 7 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:36 8 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:09:20 9 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:09:45 10 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:15 11 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:10:18 12 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:34 13 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:11:58 14 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:17:50 15 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:17:53 16 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:25:35