Trending

Majerus wins 2019 Boels Ladies Tour

Consonni takes final stage win in Arnhem

Image 1 of 12

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) wins the Boels Ladies Tour

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) wins the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 12

Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance) wins the final stage Boels Ladies Tour stage 5

Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance) wins the final stage Boels Ladies Tour stage 5
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 12

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) wins the Boels Ladies Tour

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) wins the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 12

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) wins the Boels Ladies Tour

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) wins the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 12

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) Boels Ladies Tour stage 5

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) Boels Ladies Tour stage 5
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 12

Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) Boels Ladies Tour stage 5

Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) Boels Ladies Tour stage 5
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 12

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) Boels Ladies Tour stage 5

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) Boels Ladies Tour stage 5
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 12

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) Boels Ladies Tour stage 5

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) Boels Ladies Tour stage 5
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 12

Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance) wins stage 5 at Boels Ladies Tour

Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance) wins stage 5 at Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 12

Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance) wins stage 5 at Boels Ladies Tour

Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance) wins stage 5 at Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 12

Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar)

Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 12

Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance)

Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) won the overall title at the Boels Ladies Tour upon the conclusion of the final stage 5 in Arnhem. Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance) won the stage sprint ahead of Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).

Majerus finished among the reduced field to secure her title by 26 seconds ahead Wiebes and 30 seconds ahead of Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM).

How it unfolded

The fifth and final stage of the Boels Ladies Tour offered the peloton a reverse of the previous day’s start and finishing cities, with the 154.8km race starting in Nijmegen and ending in Arnhem. The stage included two sprints near the end of the race, the first at the 121.6km mark, which also offered time bonuses, and the second at 128.3km.

Majerus started the day in the overall lead by 30 seconds ahead of Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) and an additional two seconds ahead of Wiebes. With a powerful Boels Dolmans team at her service, it seemed unlikely that any rival could threaten Majerus' chances of securing the overall title.

Still, there were efforts made, and breakaway attempts explored as riders took one final opportunity for the stage victory. Roxane Knetemann was the first to make her move, but it was short-live. The counter-attack, by her Parkhotel Valkenburg teammate Femke Markus, was also futile.

Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar) was the first substantially clear the field with a 35-second gap that flourished to over a minute at the mid-point of the race. She was 10 minutes down in the overall classification, and so posed no threat to Majerus’ lead. Boels Dolmans seemed content to let her go, and the gap opened up to more than three minutes.

As the race approached the first intermediate sprint, for time bonuses of 3, 2, and 1 second, located at the top of a small climb, Jasinska’s hefty lead began to shrink to two minutes. She crossed the line first but looked over her shoulder to see two chasers Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott).

Brand and Van Vleuten, caught and passed Jasinksa, and carried on with a slight lead over a reduced main field inside the last 25km. Brand, who picked up the full points at the next intermediate sprint, made one final attack that left Van Vleuten alone and then reabsorbed into the field.

Brand used her time trial strengths to maintain a small lead that stretched from 10 to 20 seconds, but the field of 30 riders behind was intent on reeling her in and setting up for a sprint.

The field, led by Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans), caught Brand inside seven kilometres, but it only served as a platform for more attacks.

Barbara Guarischi (Virtu) and Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb) were the first to go, followed by Trek-Segafredo teammates Elisa Longo Borghini and Lizzie Deignan, and then Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv).

Van der Breggen led the small field, protecting her teammate Majerus’ overall lead through the final kilometres of the stage. The current world champion proved strong enough on her own to keep all breakaway attempts in check. She sat up only when it was time to let the teams with sprinters among the bunch take their shot at a stage victory.

Sunweb led the field into the sprint but it was Valcar's Consonni who proved fastest, securing the Women's WorldTour stage win. Wiebes crossed the line in second place and Brand, even despite her late-race breakaway attempt, finished third.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 3:56:26
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
5Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
7Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
9Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
11Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
13Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
14Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
15Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
16Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
17Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
18Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
19Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing
20Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
21Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
22Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
23Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 0:00:34
24Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 0:00:58
25Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:03
26Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
27Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
28Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
29Julie Leth (Den) Bigla
30Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
31Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands
32Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
33Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
35Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:03
36Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
37Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:45
38Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
39Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
40Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:04:21
41Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
42Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
43Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
44Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
45Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
46Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv 0:06:49
47Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
48Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
49Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
50Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
51Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
52Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:07:39
53Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
54Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
55Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
56Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
57Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
58Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
59Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
60Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
61Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
62Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
63Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAmanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
DNFMoniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
DNFChantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFPernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
DNFShara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNSJip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNSCharlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Mountain 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 3
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountain 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 5
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 3
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1

Sprint
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 3
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 2
3Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb 11:49:18
2CCC - Liv
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:03
5Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01
6Canyon-Sram Racing 0:02:45
7Team Virtu Cycling 0:04:21
8Trek - Segafredo 0:07:39
9WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:07:52
10FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:08:42
11Parkhotel Valkenburg
12National Team Netherlands 0:09:45
13Movistar Team Women 0:17:13

Final general classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 17:01:17
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:26
3Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:30
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:34
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:35
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:42
7Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:49
9Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:52
10Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 0:00:54
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:58
12Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:59
13Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:01:01
14Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 0:01:08
15Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:10
16Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:11
17Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 0:01:47
18Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:01:48
19Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:56
20Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:01:57
21Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:05
22Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 0:02:47
23Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:02
24Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 0:04:05
25Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:04:26
26Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:41
27Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:52
28Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands 0:05:33
29Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:06:13
30Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 0:09:04
31Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:09:46
32Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 0:09:53
33Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:02
34Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:10:11
35Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:41
36Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:10:44
37Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv 0:10:49
38Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:11:00
39Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:11:28
40Julie Leth (Den) Bigla 0:11:45
41Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:12:24
42Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:12:46
43Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:12:47
44Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:12:48
45Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:13:37
46Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:14:58
47Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:15:00
48Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:17:32
49Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 0:17:35
50Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:17:39
51Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:17:51
52Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:18:16
53Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:18:19
54Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:18:29
55Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:18:37
56Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:18:59
57Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:19:15
58Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:19:39
59Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:19:59
60Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:20:53
61Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:13
62Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:26:01
63Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:26:32

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 98
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 67
3Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 65
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 56
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 45
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 40
7Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 37
8Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 31
9Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 28
10Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 28
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 25
12Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 24
13Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 20
14Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 20
15Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 20
16Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 19
17Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 18
18Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 18
19Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 17
20Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 16
21Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 16
22Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 16
23Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 14
24Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10
25Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8
26Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 7
27Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 5
28Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 5
29Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 2
30Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 2
31Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 1
32Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 1

Mountian classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 8
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6
3Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 5
4Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 5
5Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 5
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 5
7Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 5
8Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 4
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 3
10Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3
11Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3
12Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3
13Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1
15Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1
16Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 1

Sprint classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 12
2Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6
3Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 4
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 3
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 2
7Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 2
8Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1
9Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1
10Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1
11Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 1
12Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 17:01:43
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:01:22
3Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:30
4Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:01:31
5Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:39
6Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 0:02:21
7Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:36
8Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:09:20
9Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:09:45
10Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:15
11Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:10:18
12Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:34
13Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:11:58
14Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:17:50
15Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:17:53
16Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:25:35

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 51:05:38
2CCC - Liv 0:00:49
3Team Sunweb 0:02:04
4Canyon-Sram Racing 0:04:20
5Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:05:59
6Trek - Segafredo 0:12:29
7Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:12:46
8WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:19:28
9FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:20:45
10Team Virtu Cycling 0:23:29
11Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:29:58
12National Team Netherlands 0:36:56
13Movistar Team Women 0:38:03

Latest on Cyclingnews