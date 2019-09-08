Majerus wins 2019 Boels Ladies Tour
Consonni takes final stage win in Arnhem
Stage 5: Nijmegen - Arnhem
Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) won the overall title at the Boels Ladies Tour upon the conclusion of the final stage 5 in Arnhem. Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Cylance) won the stage sprint ahead of Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).
Majerus finished among the reduced field to secure her title by 26 seconds ahead Wiebes and 30 seconds ahead of Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM).
How it unfolded
The fifth and final stage of the Boels Ladies Tour offered the peloton a reverse of the previous day’s start and finishing cities, with the 154.8km race starting in Nijmegen and ending in Arnhem. The stage included two sprints near the end of the race, the first at the 121.6km mark, which also offered time bonuses, and the second at 128.3km.
Majerus started the day in the overall lead by 30 seconds ahead of Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) and an additional two seconds ahead of Wiebes. With a powerful Boels Dolmans team at her service, it seemed unlikely that any rival could threaten Majerus' chances of securing the overall title.
Still, there were efforts made, and breakaway attempts explored as riders took one final opportunity for the stage victory. Roxane Knetemann was the first to make her move, but it was short-live. The counter-attack, by her Parkhotel Valkenburg teammate Femke Markus, was also futile.
Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar) was the first substantially clear the field with a 35-second gap that flourished to over a minute at the mid-point of the race. She was 10 minutes down in the overall classification, and so posed no threat to Majerus’ lead. Boels Dolmans seemed content to let her go, and the gap opened up to more than three minutes.
As the race approached the first intermediate sprint, for time bonuses of 3, 2, and 1 second, located at the top of a small climb, Jasinska’s hefty lead began to shrink to two minutes. She crossed the line first but looked over her shoulder to see two chasers Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott).
Brand and Van Vleuten, caught and passed Jasinksa, and carried on with a slight lead over a reduced main field inside the last 25km. Brand, who picked up the full points at the next intermediate sprint, made one final attack that left Van Vleuten alone and then reabsorbed into the field.
Brand used her time trial strengths to maintain a small lead that stretched from 10 to 20 seconds, but the field of 30 riders behind was intent on reeling her in and setting up for a sprint.
The field, led by Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans), caught Brand inside seven kilometres, but it only served as a platform for more attacks.
Barbara Guarischi (Virtu) and Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb) were the first to go, followed by Trek-Segafredo teammates Elisa Longo Borghini and Lizzie Deignan, and then Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv).
Van der Breggen led the small field, protecting her teammate Majerus’ overall lead through the final kilometres of the stage. The current world champion proved strong enough on her own to keep all breakaway attempts in check. She sat up only when it was time to let the teams with sprinters among the bunch take their shot at a stage victory.
Sunweb led the field into the sprint but it was Valcar's Consonni who proved fastest, securing the Women's WorldTour stage win. Wiebes crossed the line in second place and Brand, even despite her late-race breakaway attempt, finished third.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|3:56:26
|2
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|7
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|9
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|11
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|14
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|15
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|16
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|17
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|18
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|20
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|21
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|22
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|23
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|0:00:34
|24
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|0:00:58
|25
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:03
|26
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|27
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
|28
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|29
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla
|30
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|31
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
|33
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|35
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:03
|36
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|37
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:45
|38
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|39
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|40
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:04:21
|41
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|42
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|43
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|44
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|45
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|46
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
|0:06:49
|47
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|48
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|49
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|50
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|51
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|52
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:07:39
|53
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|54
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|55
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|56
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
|57
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|58
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|59
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|60
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|61
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|62
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|63
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|DNF
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|DNF
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNS
|Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNS
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|3
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|3
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|2
|3
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|11:49:18
|2
|CCC - Liv
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:03
|5
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|6
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:02:45
|7
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:04:21
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:07:39
|9
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:52
|10
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:08:42
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|12
|National Team Netherlands
|0:09:45
|13
|Movistar Team Women
|0:17:13
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|17:01:17
|2
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:26
|3
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:00:30
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:34
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:35
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:42
|7
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:47
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|9
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:52
|10
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|0:00:54
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:58
|12
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|13
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:01:01
|14
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|0:01:08
|15
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:10
|16
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:11
|17
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|0:01:47
|18
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:01:48
|19
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:56
|20
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:01:57
|21
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:05
|22
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|0:02:47
|23
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:02
|24
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
|0:04:05
|25
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:04:26
|26
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:41
|27
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:52
|28
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:33
|29
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:06:13
|30
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|0:09:04
|31
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:09:46
|32
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|0:09:53
|33
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10:02
|34
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:10:11
|35
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:10:41
|36
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:10:44
|37
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
|0:10:49
|38
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:11:00
|39
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:11:28
|40
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla
|0:11:45
|41
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
|0:12:24
|42
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:12:46
|43
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:12:47
|44
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:12:48
|45
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:13:37
|46
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:14:58
|47
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:15:00
|48
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:17:32
|49
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:17:35
|50
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:17:39
|51
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:17:51
|52
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:18:16
|53
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:18:19
|54
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:18:29
|55
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:18:37
|56
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:18:59
|57
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:19:15
|58
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:19:39
|59
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:19:59
|60
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:20:53
|61
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:13
|62
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
|0:26:01
|63
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:26:32
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|98
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|67
|3
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|65
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|56
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|45
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|40
|7
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|37
|8
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|31
|9
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|28
|10
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|28
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|25
|12
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|24
|13
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|14
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|20
|15
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|20
|16
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|19
|17
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|18
|18
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|18
|19
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|17
|20
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|21
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|16
|22
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|16
|23
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
|14
|24
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|25
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|26
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|7
|27
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|5
|28
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|29
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|2
|30
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|2
|31
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|1
|32
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|5
|4
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|5
|5
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|5
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|5
|8
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|3
|10
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|12
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|13
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|15
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|1
|16
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|12
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|4
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|6
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|2
|7
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|9
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|10
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|1
|11
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|12
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|17:01:43
|2
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:01:22
|3
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:30
|4
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:01:31
|5
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:39
|6
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|0:02:21
|7
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:36
|8
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:09:20
|9
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:09:45
|10
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:10:15
|11
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:10:18
|12
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:10:34
|13
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
|0:11:58
|14
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:17:50
|15
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:17:53
|16
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
|0:25:35
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|51:05:38
|2
|CCC - Liv
|0:00:49
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:04
|4
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:04:20
|5
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:12:29
|7
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:12:46
|8
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:28
|9
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:20:45
|10
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:23:29
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:29:58
|12
|National Team Netherlands
|0:36:56
|13
|Movistar Team Women
|0:38:03
