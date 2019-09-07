Boels Ladies Tour: Koch wins stage 4
Majerus moves into the overall lead
Stage 4: Arnhem - Nijmegen
Franziska Koch (Sunweb) won stage 4 at the Boels Ladies Tour after proving fastest of a three-rider sprint that raced to the finish line in Nijmegen. Koch won the stage ahead of her breakaway companions Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) and Riejanne Markus (CCC-Liv).
Majerus, who started the stage in 10th overall at 23 seconds down, moved into the overall lead thanks to the nearly 30-second gap between the breakaway and the main peloton.
She now leads the overall classification by 30 seconds ahead of Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) and an additional two seconds to Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg).
How it unfolded
The fourth stage of the Boels Ladies Tour offered the peloton an undulating 135.6km course between Arnhem and Nijmegen.Canyon-SRAM’s Lisa Klein started the stage in the overall lead after her stage 3 victory, but it was a slim account at only two seconds to Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and six seconds to Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans).
There were, in fact, only 23 seconds that separated the top-10 in the overall classification, and so any chance at a breakaway could significantly alter the standings.
Also, the intermediate sprint for points and time bonuses - 3, 2, and 1 second - along with the time bonuses on offer at the finish line were closely eyed by the riders within reach of the overall title.
Several breakaway attempts proved unfruitful, and the peloton raced through the first 50km of the stage together. The only separations were due to a crash at the 86km mark where five riders hit the ground, and some forced to abandon.
The aggressive attacks coming from the peloton weren’t enough to allow a breakaway in the field. The crosswinds, however, forced a split mid-stage and a group of some 20 riders detached from the main field.
The gap between the two groups pushed out to 30 seconds, and the front group included many of the top-10 in the overall classification. Trek-Segafredo and WNT-Rotor missed the move, and so the two teams sent riders to the front of the second group and managed to bring the gap down to 10 seconds.
Their efforts were too little too late, however, as four riders launched themselves from the lead group in what turned out to be the winning breakaway of the day.
Franziska Koch (Team Sunweb), Riejanne Markus (CCC-Liv) and Sara Penton (Virtu) were the instigators, and formed what started out as a three-rider breakaway. They were later joined by Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), who at only 23 seconds down in the overall classification, tactfully saw the opportunity to move further ahead.
Their lead grew to two minutes until Canyon-SRAM, working for Lisa Klein, and Mitchelton-Scott, working for Annemiek van Vleuten, initiated a chase from the main field.
They slashed the gap in half before the final 10km and then down to 40 seconds with five to go, but they weren't strong enough to close the gap altogether.
Penton was distanced by her breakaway companions as they entered the final kilometres of the stage. The Virtu rider was forced to watch as the three others carried on while she returned to the main field.
Markus attacked first, but she was caught in the final stretch to the finish line and settled for third. The stronger pair of Koch and Majerus sprinted for the stage victory.
Koch was the fastest of the two and took the stage honours, but it was a win-win for both riders as Majerus moved into the overall lead ahead of the final stage 5 on Sunday.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3:14:33
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|0:00:02
|4
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
|0:00:44
|5
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|7
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|12
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|17
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|19
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|20
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|22
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|23
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|24
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|25
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|26
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|27
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|28
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:52
|29
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:01:27
|30
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|31
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|32
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:29
|33
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|34
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|35
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|36
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|37
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|38
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
|39
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|40
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|41
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|42
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|43
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla
|44
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|45
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|46
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|47
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|48
|Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|49
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|50
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|51
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
|52
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|53
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|54
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|55
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|56
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|57
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands
|58
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|59
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:01:39
|60
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|61
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|62
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:08
|63
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|64
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:29
|65
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:09
|66
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:04:38
|67
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|68
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|69
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:06:50
|DNF
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|2
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|9:45:07
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|CCC - Liv
|0:00:02
|4
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:44
|5
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|6
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:01:29
|7
|Mitchelton Scott
|8
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:02:10
|9
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:14
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Movistar Team Women
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:38
|14
|National Team Netherlands
|0:04:39
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|13:04:51
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:00:30
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:32
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:36
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:40
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:42
|7
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:47
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|9
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:51
|10
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:52
|11
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|0:00:54
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:58
|13
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|14
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:01:01
|15
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:02
|16
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|0:01:08
|17
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:10
|18
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:11
|19
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|0:01:13
|20
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:01:41
|21
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:01:48
|22
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|0:01:49
|23
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:52
|24
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|25
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:56
|26
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|27
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:01:57
|28
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:59
|29
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
|0:03:02
|30
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:36
|31
|Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:40
|32
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:49
|33
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
|0:04:00
|34
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:30
|35
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:05:25
|36
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|0:05:32
|37
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:06:48
|38
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:08:27
|39
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|0:09:04
|40
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:09:56
|41
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:09:57
|42
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10:02
|43
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:10:05
|44
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:10:11
|45
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:10:12
|46
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:10:25
|47
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:10:37
|48
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|49
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:10:39
|50
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla
|0:10:42
|51
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:10:43
|52
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:10:44
|53
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|54
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:10:50
|55
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|56
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:10:51
|57
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10:58
|58
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:11:18
|59
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:20
|60
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
|0:11:21
|61
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:11:25
|62
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:11:30
|63
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:36
|64
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:43
|65
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:12:00
|66
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:12:20
|67
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:14:04
|68
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:34
|69
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
|0:18:22
|70
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:18:53
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|78
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|57
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|56
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|51
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|40
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|39
|7
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|31
|8
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|28
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|25
|10
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|19
|11
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|19
|12
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|17
|13
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|14
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|16
|15
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|16
|16
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|14
|17
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|14
|18
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|14
|19
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
|14
|20
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|13
|21
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|12
|22
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|23
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|11
|24
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|25
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|26
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|27
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|28
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|29
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|5
|30
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|31
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|4
|32
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|2
|33
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|2
|34
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|1
|35
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|5
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|5
|4
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|5
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|9
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|10
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|1
|11
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|12
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|4
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|5
|Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|6
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|8
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|1
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|10
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|13:05:23
|2
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:30
|3
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:01:16
|4
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|0:01:17
|5
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:24
|6
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:01:25
|7
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:27
|8
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:04:53
|9
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:09:25
|10
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:09:39
|11
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:10:05
|12
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:10:12
|13
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:10:19
|14
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:10:46
|15
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:49
|16
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:10:58
|17
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
|0:17:50
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|39:16:20
|2
|CCC - Liv
|0:00:49
|3
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:01:35
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:04
|5
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:50
|7
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:05:12
|8
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:36
|9
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:11:43
|10
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:12:03
|11
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:19:08
|12
|Movistar Team Women
|0:20:50
|13
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:21:16
|14
|National Team Netherlands
|0:27:11
