Boels Ladies Tour: Koch wins stage 4

Majerus moves into the overall lead

Image 1 of 10

Sara Penton (Virtu) and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) in the breakaway

Sara Penton (Virtu) and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 10

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) leads the winning breakaway stage 4 Boels Ladies Tour

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) leads the winning breakaway stage 4 Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 10

Franziska Koch (Sunweb) wins stage 4 Boels Ladies Tour

Franziska Koch (Sunweb) wins stage 4 Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 10

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) leads the winning breakaway stage 4 Boels Ladies Tour

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) leads the winning breakaway stage 4 Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 10

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) leads the mountain classification

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) leads the mountain classification
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 10

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) moves into the overall lead at Boels Ladies Tour

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) moves into the overall lead at Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 10

Riejanna Markus (CCC-Liv) leads the breakaway stage 4

Riejanna Markus (CCC-Liv) leads the breakaway stage 4
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 10

Franziska Koch (Sunweb) beats Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) to win stage 4 Boels Ladies Tour

Franziska Koch (Sunweb) beats Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) to win stage 4 Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 10

Franziska Koch (Sunweb) wins stage 4 Boels Ladies Tour

Franziska Koch (Sunweb) wins stage 4 Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 10

The peloton racing stage 4 Boels Ladies Tour

The peloton racing stage 4 Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Franziska Koch (Sunweb) won stage 4 at the Boels Ladies Tour after proving fastest of a three-rider sprint that raced to the finish line in Nijmegen. Koch won the stage ahead of her breakaway companions Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) and Riejanne Markus (CCC-Liv).

Majerus, who started the stage in 10th overall at 23 seconds down, moved into the overall lead thanks to the nearly 30-second gap between the breakaway and the main peloton.

She now leads the overall classification by 30 seconds ahead of Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) and an additional two seconds to Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg).

How it unfolded

The fourth stage of the Boels Ladies Tour offered the peloton an undulating 135.6km course between Arnhem and Nijmegen.Canyon-SRAM’s Lisa Klein started the stage in the overall lead after her stage 3 victory, but it was a slim account at only two seconds to Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and six seconds to Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans).

There were, in fact, only 23 seconds that separated the top-10 in the overall classification, and so any chance at a breakaway could significantly alter the standings.

Also, the intermediate sprint for points and time bonuses - 3, 2, and 1 second - along with the time bonuses on offer at the finish line were closely eyed by the riders within reach of the overall title.

Several breakaway attempts proved unfruitful, and the peloton raced through the first 50km of the stage together. The only separations were due to a crash at the 86km mark where five riders hit the ground, and some forced to abandon.

The aggressive attacks coming from the peloton weren’t enough to allow a breakaway in the field. The crosswinds, however, forced a split mid-stage and a group of some 20 riders detached from the main field.

The gap between the two groups pushed out to 30 seconds, and the front group included many of the top-10 in the overall classification. Trek-Segafredo and WNT-Rotor missed the move, and so the two teams sent riders to the front of the second group and managed to bring the gap down to 10 seconds.

Their efforts were too little too late, however, as four riders launched themselves from the lead group in what turned out to be the winning breakaway of the day.

Franziska Koch (Team Sunweb), Riejanne Markus (CCC-Liv) and Sara Penton (Virtu) were the instigators, and formed what started out as a three-rider breakaway. They were later joined by Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), who at only 23 seconds down in the overall classification, tactfully saw the opportunity to move further ahead.

Their lead grew to two minutes until Canyon-SRAM, working for Lisa Klein, and Mitchelton-Scott, working for Annemiek van Vleuten, initiated a chase from the main field. 

They slashed the gap in half before the final 10km and then down to 40 seconds with five to go, but they weren't strong enough to close the gap altogether.

Penton was distanced by her breakaway companions as they entered the final kilometres of the stage. The Virtu rider was forced to watch as the three others carried on while she returned to the main field.

Markus attacked first, but she was caught in the final stretch to the finish line and settled for third. The stronger pair of Koch and Majerus sprinted for the stage victory.

Koch was the fastest of the two and took the stage honours, but it was a win-win for both riders as Majerus moved into the overall lead ahead of the final stage 5 on Sunday.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:14:33
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 0:00:02
4Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 0:00:44
5Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
6Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
7Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
8Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
9Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
11Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
12Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
14Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
15Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
17Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
18Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
19Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
20Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
21Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
22Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
23Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
24Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
25Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
26Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing
27Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
28Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:52
29Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:01:27
30Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
31Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
32Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:29
33Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
34Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
35Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
36Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
37Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
38Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
39Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
40Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
41Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
42Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
43Julie Leth (Den) Bigla
44Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
45Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
46Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
47Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
48Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
49Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
50Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
51Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
52Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
53Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
54Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
55Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
56Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
57Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands
58Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
59Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:39
60Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
61Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
62Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:08
63Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
64Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:01:29
65Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:09
66Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:04:38
67Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
68Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
69Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
70Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:06:50
DNFLetizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFEllen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJanneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
DNFSheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFLauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFEmily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFMartina Alzini (Ita) Bigla

Mountian
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3
2Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 2
3Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 1

Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb 9:45:07
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3CCC - Liv 0:00:02
4Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:44
5Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27
6Canyon-Sram Racing 0:01:29
7Mitchelton Scott
8Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:02:10
9FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:14
10Parkhotel Valkenburg
11WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
12Movistar Team Women
13Trek - Segafredo 0:04:38
14National Team Netherlands 0:04:39

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 13:04:51
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:30
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:32
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:36
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:40
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:42
7Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:49
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:51
10Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:52
11Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 0:00:54
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:58
13Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:59
14Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:01:01
15Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:02
16Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 0:01:08
17Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:10
18Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:11
19Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 0:01:13
20Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:01:41
21Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:01:48
22Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 0:01:49
23Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:52
24Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
25Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:56
26Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
27Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:01:57
28Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:59
29Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 0:03:02
30Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:36
31Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:40
32Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:49
33Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv 0:04:00
34Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands 0:04:30
35Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:05:25
36Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 0:05:32
37Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:06:48
38Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:08:27
39Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 0:09:04
40Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 0:09:56
41Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:09:57
42Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:02
43Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:10:05
44Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:10:11
45Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:10:12
46Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:10:25
47Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:37
48Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
49Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:10:39
50Julie Leth (Den) Bigla 0:10:42
51Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:43
52Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:10:44
53Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
54Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:10:50
55Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
56Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:51
57Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:58
58Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:11:18
59Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:20
60Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:11:21
61Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:11:25
62Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:11:30
63Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:36
64Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:43
65Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:12:00
66Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:12:20
67Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:14:04
68Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:34
69Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:18:22
70Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:18:53

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 78
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 57
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 56
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 51
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 40
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 39
7Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 31
8Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 28
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 25
10Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 19
11Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 19
12Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 17
13Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 16
14Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 16
15Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 16
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 14
17Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 14
18Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 14
19Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 14
20Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 13
21Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 12
22Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 11
23Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 11
24Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10
25Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8
26Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5
27Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5
28Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 5
29Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 5
30Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4
31Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 4
32Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 2
33Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 2
34Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 1
35Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 1

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6
2Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 5
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 5
4Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 5
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 5
6Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 4
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3
8Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3
9Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3
10Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1
11Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 1

Sprint classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 12
2Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6
3Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 4
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3
5Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2
6Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 2
7Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1
8Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 1
10Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 13:05:23
2Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:30
3Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:01:16
4Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 0:01:17
5Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:24
6Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:01:25
7Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:27
8Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:04:53
9Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:09:25
10Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:09:39
11Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:05
12Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:10:12
13Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:19
14Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:10:46
15Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:49
16Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:10:58
17Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:50

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 39:16:20
2CCC - Liv 0:00:49
3Canyon-Sram Racing 0:01:35
4Team Sunweb 0:02:04
5Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:58
6Trek - Segafredo 0:04:50
7Mitchelton Scott 0:05:12
8WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:11:36
9Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:11:43
10FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:12:03
11Team Virtu Cycling 0:19:08
12Movistar Team Women 0:20:50
13Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:21:16
14National Team Netherlands 0:27:11

