Boels Ladies Tour: Koch wins stage 4

Franziska Koch (Sunweb) won stage 4 at the Boels Ladies Tour after proving fastest of a three-rider sprint that raced to the finish line in Nijmegen. Koch won the stage ahead of her breakaway companions Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) and Riejanne Markus (CCC-Liv).

Majerus, who started the stage in 10th overall at 23 seconds down, moved into the overall lead thanks to the nearly 30-second gap between the breakaway and the main peloton.

She now leads the overall classification by 30 seconds ahead of Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) and an additional two seconds to Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg).

How it unfolded

The fourth stage of the Boels Ladies Tour offered the peloton an undulating 135.6km course between Arnhem and Nijmegen.Canyon-SRAM’s Lisa Klein started the stage in the overall lead after her stage 3 victory, but it was a slim account at only two seconds to Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and six seconds to Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans).

There were, in fact, only 23 seconds that separated the top-10 in the overall classification, and so any chance at a breakaway could significantly alter the standings.

Also, the intermediate sprint for points and time bonuses - 3, 2, and 1 second - along with the time bonuses on offer at the finish line were closely eyed by the riders within reach of the overall title.

Several breakaway attempts proved unfruitful, and the peloton raced through the first 50km of the stage together. The only separations were due to a crash at the 86km mark where five riders hit the ground, and some forced to abandon.

The aggressive attacks coming from the peloton weren’t enough to allow a breakaway in the field. The crosswinds, however, forced a split mid-stage and a group of some 20 riders detached from the main field.

The gap between the two groups pushed out to 30 seconds, and the front group included many of the top-10 in the overall classification. Trek-Segafredo and WNT-Rotor missed the move, and so the two teams sent riders to the front of the second group and managed to bring the gap down to 10 seconds.

Their efforts were too little too late, however, as four riders launched themselves from the lead group in what turned out to be the winning breakaway of the day.

Franziska Koch (Team Sunweb), Riejanne Markus (CCC-Liv) and Sara Penton (Virtu) were the instigators, and formed what started out as a three-rider breakaway. They were later joined by Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), who at only 23 seconds down in the overall classification, tactfully saw the opportunity to move further ahead.

Their lead grew to two minutes until Canyon-SRAM, working for Lisa Klein, and Mitchelton-Scott, working for Annemiek van Vleuten, initiated a chase from the main field.

They slashed the gap in half before the final 10km and then down to 40 seconds with five to go, but they weren't strong enough to close the gap altogether.

Penton was distanced by her breakaway companions as they entered the final kilometres of the stage. The Virtu rider was forced to watch as the three others carried on while she returned to the main field.

Markus attacked first, but she was caught in the final stretch to the finish line and settled for third. The stronger pair of Koch and Majerus sprinted for the stage victory.

Koch was the fastest of the two and took the stage honours, but it was a win-win for both riders as Majerus moved into the overall lead ahead of the final stage 5 on Sunday.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 3:14:33 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 0:00:02 4 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 0:00:44 5 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 6 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 7 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 10 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 12 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 13 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 15 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 17 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 19 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 20 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 21 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 22 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 23 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 24 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 25 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 26 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing 27 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 28 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:52 29 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:01:27 30 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 31 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 32 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:29 33 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 34 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 35 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 36 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 37 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 38 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 39 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 40 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 41 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 42 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 43 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla 44 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 45 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 46 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 47 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 48 Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 49 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 50 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 51 Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv 52 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 53 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 54 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 55 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 56 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 57 Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands 58 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 59 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:39 60 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 61 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 62 Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:08 63 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 64 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:01:29 65 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:09 66 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:04:38 67 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 68 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 69 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 70 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:06:50 DNF Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo DNF Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team DNF Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women DNF Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla

Mountian Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 2 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 3 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 1

Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 9:45:07 2 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 CCC - Liv 0:00:02 4 Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:44 5 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 6 Canyon-Sram Racing 0:01:29 7 Mitchelton Scott 8 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:02:10 9 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:14 10 Parkhotel Valkenburg 11 WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 12 Movistar Team Women 13 Trek - Segafredo 0:04:38 14 National Team Netherlands 0:04:39

General classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 13:04:51 2 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:30 3 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:32 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:36 5 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:40 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:42 7 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 9 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:51 10 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:52 11 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 0:00:54 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:58 13 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:59 14 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:01:01 15 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:02 16 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 0:01:08 17 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:10 18 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:11 19 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 0:01:13 20 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:01:41 21 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:01:48 22 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 0:01:49 23 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:52 24 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 25 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:56 26 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 27 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:01:57 28 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:59 29 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 0:03:02 30 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:36 31 Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:40 32 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:49 33 Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv 0:04:00 34 Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands 0:04:30 35 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:05:25 36 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 0:05:32 37 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:06:48 38 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:08:27 39 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 0:09:04 40 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 0:09:56 41 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:09:57 42 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:02 43 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:10:05 44 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:10:11 45 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:10:12 46 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:10:25 47 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:37 48 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 49 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:10:39 50 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla 0:10:42 51 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:43 52 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:10:44 53 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 54 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:10:50 55 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 56 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:51 57 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:58 58 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:11:18 59 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:20 60 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:11:21 61 Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:11:25 62 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:11:30 63 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:36 64 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:43 65 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:12:00 66 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:12:20 67 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:14:04 68 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:34 69 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:18:22 70 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:18:53

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 78 2 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 57 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 56 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 51 5 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 40 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 39 7 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 31 8 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 28 9 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 25 10 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 19 11 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 19 12 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 17 13 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 16 14 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 16 15 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 16 16 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 14 17 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 14 18 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 14 19 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 14 20 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 13 21 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 12 22 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 23 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 11 24 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 25 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 26 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 27 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 28 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 5 29 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 5 30 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 31 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 4 32 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 2 33 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 2 34 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 1 35 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 1

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 2 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 5 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 5 4 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 5 5 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 5 6 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 7 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3 8 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 9 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 10 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1 11 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 1

Sprint classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 12 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 3 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 4 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 5 Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 6 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 2 7 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 8 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1 9 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 1 10 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1

Young rider classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 13:05:23 2 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:30 3 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:01:16 4 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 0:01:17 5 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:24 6 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:01:25 7 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:27 8 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:04:53 9 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:09:25 10 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:09:39 11 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:05 12 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:10:12 13 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:10:19 14 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:10:46 15 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:49 16 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:10:58 17 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:50