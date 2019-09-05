Boels Ladies Tour: Wiebes gets a second win on stage 2
Dutch champion takes race lead
Stage 2: Gennep - Gennep
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) took her second consecutive stage win at the Boels Ladies Tour, sprinting to the stage 2 victory in Gennep. Well-positioned through the technical final kilometre, Wiebes opened her sprint along the 500-metre straight shot to the finish line beating her Dutch compatriots Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor) and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).
Wiebes’ victory offered her enough time bonuses to move into the overall lead, taking the orange leader’s jersey off the back of Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott). Van Vleuten now trails Wiebes by seven seconds while Brand is in third place at eight seconds back.
How it unfolded
The second stage of the Boels Ladies Tour offered a 113km route in Gennep. The race was held on four laps of a 29km circuit and there were two sprints for points and one time bonus sprint at the end of the second lap (55km).
Van Vleuten, who won the prologue, started the stage wearing the orange leader’s jersey. She held only a slim three-second lead in the general classification over stage 1 winner Wiebes and an additional second to Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo).
Quinty Thon (BiehlerPro) was the first to launch an attack in the opening kilometre, clearing the field and pushing her lead out to nearly a minute inside the first 10km of the stage. With Thon more than a minute down in the overall classification, the peloton initially seemed content to let her have some leeway.
However, Boels Dolmans and Canyon-SRAM moved their riders forward, pulling back the gap to a more manageable 30 seconds. Not satisfied with the gap ahead of a pending sprint for points, the two teams further reduced the gap to 15 seconds and then shut it down completely with 90km to go.
Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor) won the sprint for points ahead of Alison Jackson (Tibco-SVB) at the start of the second lap.The overall classification contenders, not interested in points, were focused on the next intermediate sprint for time bonuses at the start of the third lap. There were 3, 2, and 1 seconds on offer. Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor) picked up the full three seconds ahead of Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans).
Despite a crash at the start of lap third, the peloton remained intact through gusty winds and pouring rain to complete the final two laps. The peloton remained all together as the riders orbited the penultimate lap.
Wild sprinted for the full points at the start of the final lap, once again beating Jackson to the line.
As soon as the peloton entered the final lap, a breakaway formed that included world champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) along with Lizzie Diegnan and Elisa Longo Borghini (both Trek-Segafredo). Van der Breggen was only nine second down in the overall classification and so the peloton did not allow the decisive move to gain a significant gap and they were brought back into the fold with 25km to go.
Mitchelton-Scott’s Gracie Elvin put in one attack within the final 15km, likely to take some pressure off of her teammate and overall leader Van Vleuten, who had crashed the previous day and injured her wrist. The move didn’t last long, however, and she was brought back with 10km to go.
The teams with strong sprinters ensured another a bunch sprint. The peloton intact, the women raced into the final technical kilometre in Gennep, a perfect final for Wiebes to take her second consecutive victory.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:45:09
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|6
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|7
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|8
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|11
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|12
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|13
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|14
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|15
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|16
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|17
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|19
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|20
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|21
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|22
|Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|23
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|24
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|26
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|27
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
|28
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|29
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|30
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|31
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
|32
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla
|33
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|34
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|35
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|36
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|37
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|38
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|39
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|40
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
|41
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
|42
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|43
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|44
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|46
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|47
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|49
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla
|50
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|51
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|53
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|54
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|55
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|56
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|57
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|58
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|59
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|60
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|61
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|62
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|63
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|64
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|65
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|66
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|67
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|68
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|69
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|70
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|71
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|72
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|73
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|74
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|75
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|76
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|77
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|79
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|80
|Senna Feron (Ned) Netherlands
|81
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|82
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|83
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|84
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands
|86
|Janine Van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|87
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|88
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|89
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands
|90
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:15
|91
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:01
|DNF
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|DNS
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Netherlands
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|5
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|3
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|3
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|3
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|3
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:45:09
|2
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|3
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|4
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|6
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|8
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla
|10
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|11
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|12
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|13
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|16
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|18
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|19
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|20
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|21
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|22
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|23
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|24
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|25
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|8:15:27
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|4
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Movistar Team Women
|6
|Team Virtu Cycling
|7
|Biehler Pro Cycling
|8
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|12
|Mitchelton Scott
|13
|CCC - Liv
|14
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|National Team Netherlands
|17
|Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5:49:08
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:07
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:08
|4
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:11
|5
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:00:13
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|8
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:16
|9
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:17
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:18
|11
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|12
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:19
|13
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|14
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:00:22
|15
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:23
|17
|Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|18
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|19
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|20
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:00:25
|21
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|22
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|23
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:26
|24
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|25
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|26
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:29
|27
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
|0:00:30
|28
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|29
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|30
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla
|0:00:31
|31
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|32
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|33
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|34
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:32
|35
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|36
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:00:33
|37
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|38
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|39
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:34
|40
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|41
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|42
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:35
|43
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|44
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|45
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|46
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:00:36
|47
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|48
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|49
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:37
|50
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|51
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|52
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|53
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|54
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:39
|55
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|56
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|57
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:40
|58
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
|0:00:43
|59
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:44
|60
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:46
|61
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:47
|62
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:55
|63
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:57
|64
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|65
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|66
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:09
|67
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|0:01:10
|68
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:12
|69
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla
|70
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:13
|71
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:14
|72
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|73
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:18
|74
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:19
|75
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|76
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:22
|77
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:25
|78
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:27
|79
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:34
|80
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:01:36
|81
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:37
|82
|Janine Van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:40
|83
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:55
|84
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:59
|85
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:14
|86
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:28
|87
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:39
|88
|Senna Feron (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:58
|89
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:11
|90
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:21
|91
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:39
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|54
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|40
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|39
|4
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|35
|6
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|30
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|25
|8
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|19
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|17
|10
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|14
|11
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|13
|12
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|12
|13
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|12
|14
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|11
|15
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|16
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|9
|17
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
|6
|18
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|19
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|20
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|21
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|5
|22
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
|4
|23
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|2
|24
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|2
|25
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|26
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|27
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|5
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|5
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|6
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|6
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
|4
|4
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5:49:08
|2
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:11
|3
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|4
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:26
|5
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|6
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:29
|7
|Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
|0:00:30
|8
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:31
|9
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:00:33
|10
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:34
|11
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
|0:00:36
|12
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:37
|13
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:38
|14
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:40
|15
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:55
|16
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:57
|17
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|18
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|19
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla
|0:01:12
|20
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|21
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:18
|22
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|23
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:14
|24
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:39
|25
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:39
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|17:28:15
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:01
|3
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:00:07
|4
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:08
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:13
|6
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|8
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:35
|9
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:36
|10
|CCC - Liv
|0:00:39
|11
|Movistar Team Women
|0:00:48
|12
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:51
|13
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:14
|14
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:28
|15
|Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:01:30
|16
|Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:56
|17
|National Team Netherlands
|0:03:04
