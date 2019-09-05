Trending

Boels Ladies Tour: Wiebes gets a second win on stage 2

Dutch champion takes race lead

Image 1 of 10

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 2 at Boels Ladies Tour and takes the overall lead

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 2 at Boels Ladies Tour and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 10

Boels Ladies Tour Stage 2

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 2 at Boels Ladies Tour and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 10

Boels Ladies Tour Stage 2

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 2 at Boels Ladies Tour and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 10

Boels Ladies Tour Stage 2

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 2 at Boels Ladies Tour and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 10

Boels Ladies Tour Stage 2

Annemiek van Vleuten ahead of stage 2
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 10

Boels Ladies Tour Stage 2

World champion Anna van der Breggen leads a breakaway during stage 2 at Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 10

Boels Ladies Tour Stage 2

Lizzie Diegnan (Trek-Segafredo) in the breakaway at Boels Ladies Tour stage 2
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 10

Boels Ladies Tour Stage 2

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 2 at Boels Ladies Tour and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 10

Boels Ladies Tour Stage 2

The peloton during a rainy stage 2 at the Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 10

Boels Ladies Tour Stage 2

The peloton stage 2 Boels Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) took her second consecutive stage win at the Boels Ladies Tour, sprinting to the stage 2 victory in Gennep. Well-positioned through the technical final kilometre, Wiebes opened her sprint along the 500-metre straight shot to the finish line beating her Dutch compatriots Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor) and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).

Wiebes’ victory offered her enough time bonuses to move into the overall lead, taking the orange leader’s jersey off the back of Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott). Van Vleuten now trails Wiebes by seven seconds while Brand is in third place at eight seconds back.

How it unfolded

The second stage of the Boels Ladies Tour offered a 113km route in Gennep. The race was held on four laps of a 29km circuit and there were two sprints for points and one time bonus sprint at the end of the second lap (55km).

Van Vleuten, who won the prologue, started the stage wearing the orange leader’s jersey. She held only a slim three-second lead in the general classification over stage 1 winner Wiebes and an additional second to Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo).

Quinty Thon (BiehlerPro) was the first to launch an attack in the opening kilometre, clearing the field and pushing her lead out to nearly a minute inside the first 10km of the stage. With Thon more than a minute down in the overall classification, the peloton initially seemed content to let her have some leeway.

However, Boels Dolmans and Canyon-SRAM moved their riders forward, pulling back the gap to a more manageable 30 seconds. Not satisfied with the gap ahead of a pending sprint for points, the two teams further reduced the gap to 15 seconds and then shut it down completely with 90km to go.

Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor) won the sprint for points ahead of Alison Jackson (Tibco-SVB) at the start of the second lap.The overall classification contenders, not interested in points, were focused on the next intermediate sprint for time bonuses at the start of the third lap. There were 3, 2, and 1 seconds on offer. Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor) picked up the full three seconds ahead of Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans).

Despite a crash at the start of lap third, the peloton remained intact through gusty winds and pouring rain to complete the final two laps. The peloton remained all together as the riders orbited the penultimate lap.

Wild sprinted for the full points at the start of the final lap, once again beating Jackson to the line.

As soon as the peloton entered the final lap, a breakaway formed that included world champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) along with Lizzie Diegnan and Elisa Longo Borghini (both Trek-Segafredo). Van der Breggen was only nine second down in the overall classification and so the peloton did not allow the decisive move to gain a significant gap and they were brought back into the fold with 25km to go.

Mitchelton-Scott’s Gracie Elvin put in one attack within the final 15km, likely to take some pressure off of her teammate and overall leader Van Vleuten, who had crashed the previous day and injured her wrist. The move didn’t last long, however, and she was brought back with 10km to go.

The teams with strong sprinters ensured another a bunch sprint. The peloton intact, the women raced into the final technical kilometre in Gennep, a perfect final for Wiebes to take her second consecutive victory.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:45:09
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
6Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
7Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
8Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
10Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
11Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
12Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing
13Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
14Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
15Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
16Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
17Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
19Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
20Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
21Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
22Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
23Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
24Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
26Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
27Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
28Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
29Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
30Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing
31Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla
32Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla
33Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
34Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
35Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
36Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
37Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
38Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
39Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
40Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
41Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
42Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
43Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
44Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
45Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
46Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
47Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
48Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
49Julie Leth (Den) Bigla
50Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
51Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
52Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
53Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
54Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
55Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
56Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
57Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
58Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
59Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
60Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
61Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
62Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
63Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
64Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
65Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
66Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
67Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
68Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
69Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
70Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
71Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
72Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
73Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
74Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
75Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
76Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
77Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
78Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
79Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
80Senna Feron (Ned) Netherlands
81Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
82Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
83Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
84Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
85Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands
86Janine Van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
87Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
88Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
89Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands
90Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:15
91Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:01
DNFMelanie Klement (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
DNSLeah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
DNSKirsten Peetoom (Ned) Netherlands

Mountain
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 5
2Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3
3Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Sprint 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3
2Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2
3Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Sprint 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3
2Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2
3Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 1

Young rider
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:45:09
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
3Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
4Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
6Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
7Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv
8Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands
9Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla
10Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
11Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
12Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
13Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
14Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
15Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv
16Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
17Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
18Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
19Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
20Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
21Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
22Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
23Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
24Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
25Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands

Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb 8:15:27
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Valcar-Cylance Cycling
4Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Movistar Team Women
6Team Virtu Cycling
7Biehler Pro Cycling
8WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
9Canyon-Sram Racing
10Trek - Segafredo
11Parkhotel Valkenburg
12Mitchelton Scott
13CCC - Liv
14FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
15Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
16National Team Netherlands
17Hitec Products-Birk Sport

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5:49:08
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:07
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:08
4Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:11
5Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:13
6Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:14
8Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:16
9Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:17
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:18
11Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
12Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:19
13Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:20
14Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:22
15Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
16Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:23
17Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
18Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
19Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24
20Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:25
21Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
22Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
23Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:26
24Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
25Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
26Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:29
27Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 0:00:30
28Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
29Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
30Julie Leth (Den) Bigla 0:00:31
31Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
32Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
33Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
34Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:32
35Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
36Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:33
37Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
38Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
39Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:34
40Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
41Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
42Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:35
43Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
44Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
45Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
46Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:36
47Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
48Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
49Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:37
50Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv
51Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
52Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:38
53Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
54Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:39
55Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
56Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
57Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:40
58Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv 0:00:43
59Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:44
60Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:46
61Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:47
62Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:55
63Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:57
64Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:01:02
65Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:01:07
66Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:09
67Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:01:10
68Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:12
69Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla
70Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:13
71Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14
72Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:01:16
73Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:18
74Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:19
75Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
76Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:22
77Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:25
78Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:27
79Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:34
80Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:01:36
81Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:37
82Janine Van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:40
83Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55
84Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:59
85Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:14
86Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:28
87Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:39
88Senna Feron (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:58
89Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:11
90Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:21
91Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:39

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 54
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 40
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 39
4Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 35
6Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 30
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 25
8Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 19
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 17
10Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 14
11Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 13
12Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 12
13Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 12
14Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11
15Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10
16Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 9
17Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 6
18Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 6
19Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5
20Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 5
21Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 5
22Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 4
23Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 2
24Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 2
25Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2
26Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1
27Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 1

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 5
2Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 5
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3
4Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1
6Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Sprint classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 6
2Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6
3Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 4
4Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5:49:08
2Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:11
3Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:20
4Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:26
5Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
6Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:29
7Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 0:00:30
8Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:31
9Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:33
10Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:34
11Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:36
12Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:37
13Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:38
14Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:40
15Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:55
16Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:57
17Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:01:02
18Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:01:07
19Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla 0:01:12
20Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:01:16
21Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:18
22Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:01:19
23Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:14
24Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:39
25Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:39

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb 17:28:15
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:01
3Canyon-Sram Racing 0:00:07
4Mitchelton Scott 0:00:08
5Trek - Segafredo 0:00:13
6WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24
7Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27
8Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:35
9Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:36
10CCC - Liv 0:00:39
11Movistar Team Women 0:00:48
12FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:51
13Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:14
14Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:28
15Biehler Pro Cycling 0:01:30
16Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:56
17National Team Netherlands 0:03:04

Latest on Cyclingnews