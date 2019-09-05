Boels Ladies Tour: Wiebes gets a second win on stage 2

Image 1 of 10 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 2 at Boels Ladies Tour and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 10 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 2 at Boels Ladies Tour and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 10 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 2 at Boels Ladies Tour and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 10 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 2 at Boels Ladies Tour and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 10 Annemiek van Vleuten ahead of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 10 World champion Anna van der Breggen leads a breakaway during stage 2 at Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 10 Lizzie Diegnan (Trek-Segafredo) in the breakaway at Boels Ladies Tour stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 10 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wins stage 2 at Boels Ladies Tour and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 10 The peloton during a rainy stage 2 at the Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 10 The peloton stage 2 Boels Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) took her second consecutive stage win at the Boels Ladies Tour, sprinting to the stage 2 victory in Gennep. Well-positioned through the technical final kilometre, Wiebes opened her sprint along the 500-metre straight shot to the finish line beating her Dutch compatriots Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor) and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).

Wiebes’ victory offered her enough time bonuses to move into the overall lead, taking the orange leader’s jersey off the back of Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott). Van Vleuten now trails Wiebes by seven seconds while Brand is in third place at eight seconds back.

How it unfolded

The second stage of the Boels Ladies Tour offered a 113km route in Gennep. The race was held on four laps of a 29km circuit and there were two sprints for points and one time bonus sprint at the end of the second lap (55km).

Van Vleuten, who won the prologue, started the stage wearing the orange leader’s jersey. She held only a slim three-second lead in the general classification over stage 1 winner Wiebes and an additional second to Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo).

Quinty Thon (BiehlerPro) was the first to launch an attack in the opening kilometre, clearing the field and pushing her lead out to nearly a minute inside the first 10km of the stage. With Thon more than a minute down in the overall classification, the peloton initially seemed content to let her have some leeway.

However, Boels Dolmans and Canyon-SRAM moved their riders forward, pulling back the gap to a more manageable 30 seconds. Not satisfied with the gap ahead of a pending sprint for points, the two teams further reduced the gap to 15 seconds and then shut it down completely with 90km to go.

Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor) won the sprint for points ahead of Alison Jackson (Tibco-SVB) at the start of the second lap.The overall classification contenders, not interested in points, were focused on the next intermediate sprint for time bonuses at the start of the third lap. There were 3, 2, and 1 seconds on offer. Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor) picked up the full three seconds ahead of Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans).

Despite a crash at the start of lap third, the peloton remained intact through gusty winds and pouring rain to complete the final two laps. The peloton remained all together as the riders orbited the penultimate lap.

Wild sprinted for the full points at the start of the final lap, once again beating Jackson to the line.

As soon as the peloton entered the final lap, a breakaway formed that included world champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) along with Lizzie Diegnan and Elisa Longo Borghini (both Trek-Segafredo). Van der Breggen was only nine second down in the overall classification and so the peloton did not allow the decisive move to gain a significant gap and they were brought back into the fold with 25km to go.

Mitchelton-Scott’s Gracie Elvin put in one attack within the final 15km, likely to take some pressure off of her teammate and overall leader Van Vleuten, who had crashed the previous day and injured her wrist. The move didn’t last long, however, and she was brought back with 10km to go.

The teams with strong sprinters ensured another a bunch sprint. The peloton intact, the women raced into the final technical kilometre in Gennep, a perfect final for Wiebes to take her second consecutive victory.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:45:09 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 6 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 7 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 8 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 10 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 11 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 12 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 13 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 14 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 15 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 16 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 17 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 19 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 20 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 21 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 22 Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 23 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 24 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 25 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 26 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 27 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 28 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 29 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 30 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing 31 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 32 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla 33 Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 34 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 35 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 36 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 37 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 38 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 39 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 40 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 41 Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv 42 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 43 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 44 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 45 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 46 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 47 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 48 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 49 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla 50 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 51 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 52 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 53 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 54 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 55 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 56 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 57 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 58 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 59 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 60 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 61 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 62 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 63 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 64 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 65 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 66 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 67 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 68 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 69 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 70 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 71 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 72 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 73 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 74 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 75 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 76 Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 77 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 78 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 79 Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 80 Senna Feron (Ned) Netherlands 81 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 82 Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 83 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 84 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 85 Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands 86 Janine Van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 87 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 88 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 89 Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands 90 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:15 91 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:01 DNF Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling DNS Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb DNS Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Netherlands

Mountain Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 5 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 3 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Sprint 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 3 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Sprint 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 3 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 1

Young rider Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:45:09 2 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 3 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 4 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 6 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 8 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 9 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla 10 Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 11 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 12 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 13 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 14 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 15 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 16 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 17 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 18 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 19 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 20 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 21 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 22 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 23 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 25 Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands

Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 8:15:27 2 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 4 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 Movistar Team Women 6 Team Virtu Cycling 7 Biehler Pro Cycling 8 WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 9 Canyon-Sram Racing 10 Trek - Segafredo 11 Parkhotel Valkenburg 12 Mitchelton Scott 13 CCC - Liv 14 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 15 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 16 National Team Netherlands 17 Hitec Products-Birk Sport

General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5:49:08 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:07 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:08 4 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:11 5 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:13 6 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 7 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 8 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:16 9 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:17 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:18 11 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 12 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:19 13 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:20 14 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:22 15 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:23 17 Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 18 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 19 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24 20 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:25 21 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 22 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 23 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:26 24 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 25 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 26 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:29 27 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 0:00:30 28 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 29 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 30 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla 0:00:31 31 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 32 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 33 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 34 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:32 35 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 36 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:33 37 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 38 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 39 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:34 40 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 41 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 42 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:35 43 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 44 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 45 Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 46 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:36 47 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 48 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 49 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:37 50 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 51 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 52 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:38 53 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 54 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:39 55 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 56 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 57 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:40 58 Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv 0:00:43 59 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:44 60 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:46 61 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:47 62 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:55 63 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:57 64 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 65 Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:01:07 66 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:09 67 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:01:10 68 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:12 69 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla 70 Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:13 71 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14 72 Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:01:16 73 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:18 74 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:19 75 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 76 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:22 77 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:25 78 Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:27 79 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:34 80 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:01:36 81 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:37 82 Janine Van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:40 83 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55 84 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:59 85 Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:14 86 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:28 87 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:39 88 Senna Feron (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:58 89 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:11 90 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:21 91 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:39

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 54 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 40 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 39 4 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 35 6 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 30 7 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 25 8 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 19 9 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 17 10 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 14 11 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 13 12 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 12 13 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 12 14 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11 15 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 16 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 9 17 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 6 18 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 19 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 20 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 21 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 5 22 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 4 23 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 2 24 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 2 25 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 26 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1 27 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 1

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 5 2 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 5 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 3 4 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 6 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Sprint classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 6 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 3 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 4 4 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 1

Young rider classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5:49:08 2 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:11 3 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:20 4 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:26 5 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 6 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:29 7 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 0:00:30 8 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:31 9 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:33 10 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:34 11 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:36 12 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:37 13 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:38 14 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:40 15 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:55 16 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:57 17 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 18 Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:01:07 19 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla 0:01:12 20 Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:01:16 21 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:18 22 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 23 Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:14 24 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:39 25 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:39