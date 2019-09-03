Trending

Boels Ladies Tour: Van Vleuten wins prologue for third year in a row

World time trial champion first leader, says she will not go for GC

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) won the prologue of the 2019 Boels Ladies Tour, taking the first leader's jersey of the six-day stage race. On a technical 3.8-kilometre prologue in the Tom Dumoulin Bike Park in Sittard, the world time trial champion set a time of 5:04 minutes, beating German time trial champion Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) by six seconds and Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) by seven seconds.

"There's always a bit of uncertainty how you come back from altitude," said Van Vleuten after winning her first race after an altitude training camp. "Especially on this course with many corners, you need to accelerate a lot, and that's not something I trained much in the last four weeks. If you make one mistake on this course, for example, start the steep hill in the wrong gear, you lose. But I could see that my numbers at altitude were really good and had confidence coming here."

Van Vleuten has now won the Boels Ladies Tour prologue three years in a row. In 2017 and 2018, she went on to keep the leader's jersey throughout the race and win the race overall, but Van Vleuten said this will not be the case this year.

"I am not here for the GC at all. When I saw the course, I was a bit disappointed that there is no time trial and no hard, hilly stage. When you come here to prepare for the World Championships, I think they should have at least one or two hard stages. This year it's more a course for the sprinters. That will mean that I'm not going to defend this jersey with my team. We will go for stage wins and have some fun without pressure this year."

How it unfolded

Held in the purpose-built and landscaped Tom Dumoulin Bike Park, the twisty prologue included 16 turns as well as a 350-metre, slightly uphill cobblestone section with a sharp 180-degree turn at the end and a short, punchy climb.

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) set the first benchmark with 5:15 minutes. This time stood for half an hour until Klein took another five seconds off the clock, slotting into the lead. Both former world time trial champion Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor) and Brand could not beat Klein's time, respectively being three seconds and one second slower.

European time trial champion Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) was among the favourites to win the prologue, but she suffered a mechanical in the sharp turn after the cobblestone section, causing her to tumble down the hill. Though she got back up and finished, Van Dijk lost a lot of time and finished 1:48 minutes slower than the eventual winner.

Due to the crash, Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) passed Van Dijk on her way to a time of 5:13 minutes. Van Dijk's teammate Letizia Paternoster beat Van der Breggen's time by less than a second, squeezing in before Brennauer and the road world champion with the third-best time at that moment.

Wearing the number 1 and starting last, Van Vleuten had memorised the course well. The world time trial champion sped through the turns and up the short hill, and her time of 5:04 minutes gave her the stage win and the first leader's jersey.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 0:05:04
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:06
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:07
4Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:09
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
6Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 0:00:10
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:11
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
10Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:12
12Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:13
13Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
14Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:15
15Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
16Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:16
17Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
18Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
19Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:18
20Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv
21Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
22Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
23Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:19
24Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
25Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
26Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
27Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
28Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:20
29Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:21
30Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:22
31Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
32Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 0:00:23
33Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
34Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla
35Julie Leth (Den) Bigla 0:00:24
36Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
37Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing
38Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
39Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
40Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:25
41Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
42Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv
43Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:26
44Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
45Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
46Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:27
47Claudia Koster (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
48Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
49Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
50Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
51Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
52Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:28
53Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
54Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
55Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
56Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla
57Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
58Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
59Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:29
60Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
61Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
62Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
63Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:30
64Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
65Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:31
66Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
67Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:32
68Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
69Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
70Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
71Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 0:00:33
72Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
73Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:34
74Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling
75Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:35
76Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:36
77Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv
78Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:37
79Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
80Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
81Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
82Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla
83Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
84Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:38
85Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:39
86Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:40
87Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
88Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:43
89Janine Van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
90Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands
91Grace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:45
92Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
93Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:47
94Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:49
95Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:52
96Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:53
97Senna Feron (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:55
98Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:08
99Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:18
100Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:48
101Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:04

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 25
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 20
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 16
4Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 12
6Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10
7Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 9
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7
10Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 6
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5
12Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 4
13Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 3
14Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 2
15Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:13
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:04
3Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
4Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:10
5Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
6Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:13
7Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
8Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 0:00:14
9Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:15
10Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:17
11Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:18
12Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
13Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:19
14Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla
15Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:20
16Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:21
17Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:22
18Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:23
19Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:24
20Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:25
21Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27
22Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla 0:00:28
23Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team
24Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:34
25Grace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:36
26Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:40
27Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:05:55

