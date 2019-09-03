Boels Ladies Tour: Van Vleuten wins prologue for third year in a row

Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 20 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) won the prologue of the 2019 Boels Ladies Tour, taking the first leader's jersey of the six-day stage race. On a technical 3.8-kilometre prologue in the Tom Dumoulin Bike Park in Sittard, the world time trial champion set a time of 5:04 minutes, beating German time trial champion Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) by six seconds and Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) by seven seconds.

"There's always a bit of uncertainty how you come back from altitude," said Van Vleuten after winning her first race after an altitude training camp. "Especially on this course with many corners, you need to accelerate a lot, and that's not something I trained much in the last four weeks. If you make one mistake on this course, for example, start the steep hill in the wrong gear, you lose. But I could see that my numbers at altitude were really good and had confidence coming here."

Van Vleuten has now won the Boels Ladies Tour prologue three years in a row. In 2017 and 2018, she went on to keep the leader's jersey throughout the race and win the race overall, but Van Vleuten said this will not be the case this year.

"I am not here for the GC at all. When I saw the course, I was a bit disappointed that there is no time trial and no hard, hilly stage. When you come here to prepare for the World Championships, I think they should have at least one or two hard stages. This year it's more a course for the sprinters. That will mean that I'm not going to defend this jersey with my team. We will go for stage wins and have some fun without pressure this year."

How it unfolded

Held in the purpose-built and landscaped Tom Dumoulin Bike Park, the twisty prologue included 16 turns as well as a 350-metre, slightly uphill cobblestone section with a sharp 180-degree turn at the end and a short, punchy climb.

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) set the first benchmark with 5:15 minutes. This time stood for half an hour until Klein took another five seconds off the clock, slotting into the lead. Both former world time trial champion Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor) and Brand could not beat Klein's time, respectively being three seconds and one second slower.

European time trial champion Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) was among the favourites to win the prologue, but she suffered a mechanical in the sharp turn after the cobblestone section, causing her to tumble down the hill. Though she got back up and finished, Van Dijk lost a lot of time and finished 1:48 minutes slower than the eventual winner.

Due to the crash, Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) passed Van Dijk on her way to a time of 5:13 minutes. Van Dijk's teammate Letizia Paternoster beat Van der Breggen's time by less than a second, squeezing in before Brennauer and the road world champion with the third-best time at that moment.

Wearing the number 1 and starting last, Van Vleuten had memorised the course well. The world time trial champion sped through the turns and up the short hill, and her time of 5:04 minutes gave her the stage win and the first leader's jersey.

Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 0:05:04 2 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:06 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:07 4 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:09 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 6 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:11 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 11 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:12 12 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:13 13 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 14 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:15 15 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:16 17 Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 18 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 19 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:18 20 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 21 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 22 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 23 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 24 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 25 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 26 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 27 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 28 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:20 29 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:21 30 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:22 31 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 32 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 0:00:23 33 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 34 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 35 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla 0:00:24 36 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 37 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 38 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 39 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 40 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:25 41 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 42 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 43 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:26 44 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 45 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 46 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:27 47 Claudia Koster (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 48 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 49 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 50 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 51 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 52 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:28 53 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 54 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 55 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 56 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla 57 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 58 Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 59 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:29 60 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 61 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 62 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 63 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:30 64 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 65 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:31 66 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 67 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:32 68 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 69 Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 70 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 71 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 0:00:33 72 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 73 Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:34 74 Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 75 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:35 76 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:36 77 Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv 78 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:37 79 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 80 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 81 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 82 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla 83 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 84 Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:38 85 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:39 86 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:40 87 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 88 Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:43 89 Janine Van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 90 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 91 Grace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:45 92 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 93 Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:47 94 Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:49 95 Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:52 96 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:53 97 Senna Feron (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:55 98 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:08 99 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:18 100 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:48 101 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:04

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 0:05:04 2 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:06 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:07 4 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:09 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 6 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:11 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 11 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:12 12 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:13 13 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 14 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:15 15 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:16 17 Jip Van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 18 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 19 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:18 20 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Ccc-Liv 21 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 22 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 23 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 24 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 25 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 26 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 27 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 28 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:20 29 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:21 30 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:22 31 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 32 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla 0:00:23 33 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 34 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Bigla 35 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla 0:00:24 36 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 37 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 38 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 39 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 40 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:25 41 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 42 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Ccc-Liv 43 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:26 44 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 45 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 46 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:27 47 Claudia Koster (Ned) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 48 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 49 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 50 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 51 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 52 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 0:00:28 53 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 54 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott 55 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 56 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla 57 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 58 Shara Gillow (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 59 Marta Lach (Pol) Ccc-Liv 0:00:29 60 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 61 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 62 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 63 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:30 64 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 65 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:31 66 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 67 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:32 68 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 69 Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 70 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 71 Ashleigh Moolman-pasio (RSA) Ccc-Liv 0:00:33 72 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 73 Coralie Demay (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:34 74 Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 75 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:35 76 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:36 77 Valerie Demey (Bel) Ccc-Liv 78 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:37 79 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 80 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 81 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 82 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla 83 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 84 Mareille Meijering (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:38 85 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:39 86 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:40 87 Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 88 Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:43 89 Janine Van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 90 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Netherlands 91 Grace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:45 92 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 93 Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler pro Cycling 0:00:47 94 Floor Weerink (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:49 95 Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:52 96 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:53 97 Senna Feron (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:55 98 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:08 99 Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:18 100 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:48 101 Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:04

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 25 2 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon / /Sram Racing 20 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 4 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wnt Rotor pro Cycling Team 12 6 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 7 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 9 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 10 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla 6 11 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 12 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 4 13 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 14 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon / /Sram Racing 2 15 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1