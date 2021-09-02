Benelux Tour: Tim Merlier wins stage 4

Image 1 of 1 Tim Merlier wins stage 4 at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed his second stage win of the Benelux Tour in a bunch sprint on stage 4.

The Belgian rider, who triumphed from an echelon on the opening day, proved he was fastest from a full bunch with a gutsy late charge in Ardooie.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) looked on course for victory until Merlier nipped past just shy of the line, while Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) placed third after launching a long-range sprint.

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead, although his 19-second advantage over Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was cut to 15 in the golden kilometre.

