Benelux Tour: Tim Merlier wins stage 4
By Cyclingnews
Bissegger retains the overall lead in Ardooie
Stage 4: Aalter - Ardooie
Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed his second stage win of the Benelux Tour in a bunch sprint on stage 4.
The Belgian rider, who triumphed from an echelon on the opening day, proved he was fastest from a full bunch with a gutsy late charge in Ardooie.
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) looked on course for victory until Merlier nipped past just shy of the line, while Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) placed third after launching a long-range sprint.
Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead, although his 19-second advantage over Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was cut to 15 in the golden kilometre.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:36:29
|2
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
