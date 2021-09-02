Trending

Benelux Tour: Tim Merlier wins stage 4

By

Bissegger retains the overall lead in Ardooie

Stage 4: Aalter - Ardooie

PREVIOUS STAGE
Image 1 of 1

Belgian Tim Merlier of AlpecinFenix celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage four of the Benelux cycling tour from Aalter to Ardooie 1661 km Thursday 02 September 2021BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Tim Merlier wins stage 4 at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed his second stage win of the Benelux Tour in a bunch sprint on stage 4. 

The Belgian rider, who triumphed from an echelon on the opening day, proved he was fastest from a full bunch with a gutsy late charge in Ardooie. 

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) looked on course for victory until Merlier nipped past just shy of the line, while Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) placed third after launching a long-range sprint. 

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead, although his 19-second advantage over Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was cut to 15 in the golden kilometre. 

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:36:29
2Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
7Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
8Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
10Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

Latest on Cyclingnews