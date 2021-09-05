Image 1 of 15 Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 The large breakaway early in the race on stage 7 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 Victor Campenaerts on stage 7 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 Kasper Asgreen and Sonny Cobrelli in a chase group on stage 7 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Victor Campenaerts leads the group on stage 7 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 Matej Mohoric wins on stage 7 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 Matej Mohoric wins stage 7 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Matej Mohoric goes solo to win on stage 7 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 Sonny Cobrelli takes second on the stage and wins the overall title on stage 7 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka NextHash) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 Sonny Colbrelli wins the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Arjen Livyns (Team Bingoal WB) celebrates winning the white combativity jersey on the podium ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Peter Sagan on stage 7 at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Sonny Colbrelli and Matej Mohoric first and second in the overall classification with Victor Campenaerts third overall at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Sonny Colbrelli and Matej Mohoric first and second in the overall classification with Victor Campenaerts third overall at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) took a solo victory on stage 7 on the slopes of the Muur van Geraardsbergen at the Benelux Tour.

Bahrain Victorious put their stamp on the stage as Sonny Colbrelli finished second and sealed the overall victory of the seven-day event. Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) finished third on the day.

"We knew that together we are a good unit," Mohoric said. "We played our cards a little bit differently. We didn't want just to defend Sonny's lead by setting tempo and bringing back breaks, we wanted to provoke others to attack and for me to follow, so that the other riders would need to pace Sonny back to my wheel.

"We executed the plan perfectly, and it worked like a dream. We can't be anything else but happy today."

Colbrelli took the overall race lead on the previous day's stage 6, and the only real threat to his lead came from his own teammate and breakaway rider Mohoric throughout stage 7. In the end, Colbrelli secured the overall title while Mohoric finished second overall and Victor Campenaerts (Qhebeka NextHash) in third.

How it unfolded

The final stage of the Benelux Tour offered the field a 177.9km race between Namur and Geraardsbergen. The route included two intermediate sprints and nine climbs. The climbs were routed over the Muur van Geraardsbergen (1.2km at 6.8 per cent), Bosberg (0.5km at 7.6 per cent), and Denderoordberg (0.7km at 5.3 per cent), which were positioned along the final circuit that the peloton tackled three times, with one final half-climb of the Muur van Geraardsbergen to the finish line.

Eleven riders formed a breakaway early in the race that included Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix), Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Hugo Houle (Astana-Premier Tech), Daniel Oss (Bora-hansgrohe), Jenthe Biermans (Israel Start-Up Nation), Barnabás Peák (Team BikeExchange), Casper Pedersen (Team DSM), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Team Qhubeka NextHash) and Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo). On the first entrance of the circuits the break held a gap of one minute.

Along the circuits over the punchy Muur van Geraardsbergen, and with attacks coming out of the peloton, a new group of four emerged to include Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), Victor Campenaerts ( Qhubeka NextHash) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates).

With 40km to go, and one full circuit remaining, the four leaders gained just under a minute on the main field led by Lotto Soudal and Jumbo-Visma. Mohoric went into the day second place on GC at 51 seconds behind his teammate Sonny Colbrelli, and he anticipated a chase group to form behind with Colbrelli in it.

McNulty was distanced from the breakaway as Asgreen, Campenaerts and Mohoric accelerated over the the ascents, and the American rider was reeled back into the main field ahead of the last circuit.

Mohoric made a solo attack at the base of the second last climb up the Muur van Geraardsbergen, to start the final lap, and just behind a chase group included Asgreen along with Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Mohoric’s teammate and overall leader Colbrelli, making for a perfect scenario for Bahrain Victorious. Mohoric pushed his lead out to 20 seconds, and with Wellens dropped from the chase, it was only Asgreen pulling with Colbrelli sitting on his wheel.

A larger second chase group formed at 30 seconds back with Wellens and Campenaerts, Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Fenix), Fred Wright (also Bahrain Victorious), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Aime De Gendt (Intermarche), and Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM).

Mohoric continued to push is lead out from 35 to 45 seconds with 10km to go, and as Colbrelli and Asgreen were reeled back into the next larger and reshuffling chase group, Mohoric briefly moved into a position to take the overall title for Bahrain Victorious.

Over the Denderoordberg, however, Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) jumped out of what was left of the main field with Colbrelli glued to his wheel. Morhoric lost half of his gap as Dumoullin committed to the chase, and the overall classification once again moved back in favour of Colbrelli, with Bahrain Victorious playing their tactics to perfection.

Mohoric hit the base of the cobbled Muur van Geraardsbergen with 20 seconds in hand, and while he did not take the GC, he took a hard-fought win on the finale stage 7 in Geraardsbergen. His teammate Colbrelli powered over the line in second place, ahead of Dumoulin, and sealed his win in the overall classification at the Benelux Tour.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 3:50:56 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:11 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:15 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:22 5 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:24 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe