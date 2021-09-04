Benelux Tour: Colbrelli solos to stage 6 victory and leader's jersey

Image 1 of 11 Sonny Colbrelli on stage 6 at the Belenlux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 Overnight leader Stefan Kung on stage 6 at the Belenlux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 Geraint Thomas on stage 6 at the Belenlux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 11 Matej Mohoric and Sonny Colbrelli on stage 6 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 11 The peloton on stage 6 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 Sonny Colbrelli soes solo on stage 6 at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 Sonny Colbrelli on his way to winning stage 6 at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 Jasper Stuyven leads the chase at stage 6 of Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 Geraint Thomas on stage 6 at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 11 Matej Mohoric leads breakaway on stage 6 at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 Matej Mohoric leads breakaway on stage 6 at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) continued his stellar season, winning stage 6 of the Benelux Tour with a long-range solo attack, and taking the leader's jersey in the process.

The Italian champion crossed the line 42 seconds ahead of a small chase group led home by his teammate Matej Mohorič to complete an impressive 1-2 for Bahrain Victorious.

On a long, hilly, Liège–Bastogne–Liège-esque day, Colbrelli attacked on the first ascent of the Côte Bois des Mointes with Mohorič and Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) 50 kilometres from the finish.

As the time gap that this group had built up began to tumble due to a ferocious chase behind, Colbrelli attacked once more with 25km to go and was able to hold off the rest of the peloton.

More to follow

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 4:55:27 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:24 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:02 10 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix