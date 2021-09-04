Benelux Tour: Colbrelli solos to stage 6 victory and leader's jersey
By Issy Ronald
Mohoric makes it a Bahrain Victorious 1-2 on stage and GC
Stage 6: Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve - Houffalize
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) continued his stellar season, winning stage 6 of the Benelux Tour with a long-range solo attack, and taking the leader's jersey in the process.
The Italian champion crossed the line 42 seconds ahead of a small chase group led home by his teammate Matej Mohorič to complete an impressive 1-2 for Bahrain Victorious.
On a long, hilly, Liège–Bastogne–Liège-esque day, Colbrelli attacked on the first ascent of the Côte Bois des Mointes with Mohorič and Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) 50 kilometres from the finish.
As the time gap that this group had built up began to tumble due to a ferocious chase behind, Colbrelli attacked once more with 25km to go and was able to hold off the rest of the peloton.
More to follow
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|4:55:27
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:24
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|5
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|0:01:02
|10
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|20:23:30
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:51
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:00:53
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:07
|5
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:09
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|0:01:13
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:16
|9
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:40
|10
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:42
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Benelux Tour: Colbrelli solos to stage 6 victory and leader's jerseyMohoric makes it a Bahrain Victorious 1-2 on stage and GC
-
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta: Van Vleuten wins stage 3 with 50km solo attackDutchwoman takes race lead after winning by 2:48 in Pereiro de Aguiar
-
How to watch the 2021 Vuelta a España – live TV and streamingRoglic seeks to defend lead on final weekend of Spanish Grand Tour
-
Vuelta a España stage 20 – Live coverageAll the action from the challenging penultimate stage to Mos. Castro de Herville
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.