Benelux Tour: Colbrelli solos to stage 6 victory and leader's jersey

By

Mohoric makes it a Bahrain Victorious 1-2 on stage and GC

HOUFFALIZE BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 04 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious competes in the breakaway during the 17th Benelux Tour 2021 Stage 6 a 2076km stage from OttigniesLouvainlaNeuve to Houffalize BeneluxTour on September 04 2021 in Houffalize Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sonny Colbrelli on stage 6 at the Belenlux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Overnight leader Stefan Kung on stage 6 at the Belenlux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas on stage 6 at the Belenlux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Matej Mohoric and Sonny Colbrelli on stage 6 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton on stage 6 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sonny Colbrelli soes solo on stage 6 at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sonny Colbrelli on his way to winning stage 6 at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jasper Stuyven leads the chase at stage 6 of Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas on stage 6 at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matej Mohoric leads breakaway on stage 6 at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matej Mohoric leads breakaway on stage 6 at Benelux Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) continued his stellar season, winning stage 6 of the Benelux Tour with a long-range solo attack, and taking the leader's jersey in the process. 

The Italian champion crossed the line 42 seconds ahead of a small chase group led home by his teammate Matej Mohorič to complete an impressive 1-2 for Bahrain Victorious. 

On a long, hilly, Liège–Bastogne–Liège-esque day, Colbrelli attacked on the first ascent of the Côte Bois des Mointes with Mohorič and Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) 50 kilometres from the finish. 

As the time gap that this group had built up began to tumble due to a ferocious chase behind, Colbrelli attacked once more with 25km to go and was able to hold off the rest of the peloton.

More to follow

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 4:55:27
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:24
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:02
10Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 20:23:30
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:51
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:53
4Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:07
5Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:09
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:01:13
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:16
9Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:40
10Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:42

