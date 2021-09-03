Benelux Tour: Caleb Ewan wins stage 5 sprint

Image 1 of 1 Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) used his power and sprinting skills to win stage 5 of the Benelux on the rising finish in Bilzen.

Bahrain Victorious lead out the sprint in the twisting final kilometre for Sonny Colbrelli. The Italian national champion hit out early but Ewan came past him in sight of the line to take his first victory since crashing out of the Tour de France.

Colbrelli finished second, with Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) taking third ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).

Stage 2 time trial winner Stefan Bissigger (EF Education-Nippo) was dropped during the final lap and so Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) took the race leader’s blue jersey.

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) had been expected to take the race lead but the Dane suffered a late mechanical problem and finished 43 seconds behind Ewan.