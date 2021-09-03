Benelux Tour: Caleb Ewan wins stage 5 sprint
Australian beats Colbrelli on rising finish, Küng takes race lead
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) used his power and sprinting skills to win stage 5 of the Benelux on the rising finish in Bilzen.
Bahrain Victorious lead out the sprint in the twisting final kilometre for Sonny Colbrelli. The Italian national champion hit out early but Ewan came past him in sight of the line to take his first victory since crashing out of the Tour de France.
Colbrelli finished second, with Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) taking third ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).
Stage 2 time trial winner Stefan Bissigger (EF Education-Nippo) was dropped during the final lap and so Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) took the race leader’s blue jersey.
Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) had been expected to take the race lead but the Dane suffered a late mechanical problem and finished 43 seconds behind Ewan.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Benelux Tour: Caleb Ewan wins stage 5 sprintAustralian beats Colbrelli on rising finish, Küng takes race lead
-
Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta: Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 TTMarlen Reusser defends race lead in mountain time trial
-
Merida eSilex+ 600 gravel bike reviewMerida’s eSilex+ 600 gravel bike doesn’t look like a power-assisted bike but does the Mahle motor help or hinder performance and handling?
-
How to watch the 2021 Vuelta a España – live TV and streamingRoglic, Bernal, Mas, Haig, López do battle in Spanish Grand Tour
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.