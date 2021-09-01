Trending

Benelux Tour: Taco van der Hoorn wins stage 3

By

Stefan Bissegger maintains overall race lead in Hoogerheide

Image 1 of 11

HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS SEPTEMBER 01 Taco Van Der Hoorn of Netherlands and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 17th Benelux Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1683km stage from Essen to Hoogerheide BeneluxTour on September 01 2021 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Taco van der Hoorn wins stage 3 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 11

HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS SEPTEMBER 01 Taco Van Der Hoorn of Netherlands and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of LR Mathias Norsgaard Jrgensen of Denmark and Movistar Team and Samuele Battistella of Italy and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 17th Benelux Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1683km stage from Essen to Hoogerheide BeneluxTour on September 01 2021 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Taco van der Hoorn wins stage 3 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 11

HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS SEPTEMBER 01 LR Samuele Battistella of Italy and Team Astana Premier Tech Arjen Livyns of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB White Combativity Jersey and Luke Durbridge of Australia and Team BikeExchange compete in the Breakaway during the 17th Benelux Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1683km stage from Essen to Hoogerheide BeneluxTour on September 01 2021 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Taco van der Hoorn is part of the breakaway on stage 3 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 11

HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS SEPTEMBER 01 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo Blue Leader Jersey competes during the 17th Benelux Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1683km stage from Essen to Hoogerheide BeneluxTour on September 01 2021 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Stefan Bissegger maintains overall race lead after stage 3 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 11

HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS SEPTEMBER 01 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo Blue Leader Jersey competes during the 17th Benelux Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1683km stage from Essen to Hoogerheide BeneluxTour on September 01 2021 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) maintains overall race lead after stage 3 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 11

HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS SEPTEMBER 01 Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal leads The Peloton during the 17th Benelux Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1683km stage from Essen to Hoogerheide BeneluxTour on September 01 2021 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Thomas De Gendt leads the peloton on stage 3 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 11

HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS SEPTEMBER 01 Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Cofidis competes during the 17th Benelux Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1683km stage from Essen to Hoogerheide BeneluxTour on September 01 2021 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Elia Viviani racing stage 3 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS SEPTEMBER 01 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal competes during the 17th Benelux Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1683km stage from Essen to Hoogerheide BeneluxTour on September 01 2021 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Caleb Ewan during stage 3 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS SEPTEMBER 01 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo Blue Leader Jersey competes during the 17th Benelux Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1683km stage from Essen to Hoogerheide BeneluxTour on September 01 2021 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Overall race leader Stefan Bissegger (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS SEPTEMBER 01 Tom Dumoulin of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma competes during the 17th Benelux Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1683km stage from Essen to Hoogerheide BeneluxTour on September 01 2021 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Tom Dumoulin during stage 3 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 11

HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS SEPTEMBER 01 A general view of the peloton during the 17th Benelux Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1683km stage from Essen to Hoogerheide BeneluxTour on September 01 2021 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The peloton racing stage 3 at the Benelux Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The breakaway outfoxed the sprinters on stage 3 of the Benelux Tour to Hoogerheide, with Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) winning the stage as the peloton left it too late.  

The Dutchman was part of a six-rider attack that formed early and they worked well together on the narrow, twisting roads as the sprint teams hesitated and then slowed after Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) suffered mechanical problems in the final 15km. 

The peloton closed a one-minute gap in the final ten kilometres but the breakaway stayed clear, with van der Hoorn leading out and winning the sprint for the line. 

Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar) finished second after making several late attacks, with Luke Durbridge (Team BikeExchange) third. 

The Australian was best placed overall at just 39 seconds and rode hard to ensure the breakaway stayed away. He took the nine bonus seconds offered late in the stage in the Gouden Kilometre sprints and also took four seconds for third place. 

That lifted him up in the top ten but stage 2 time trial winner Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) kept the leader’s blue jersey.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3:40:23
2Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
4Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
5Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
9Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
10Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

Latest on Cyclingnews