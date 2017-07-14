Barnes tops Vos to win BeNe Tour stage 1
Briton takes over race lead
Stage 1: Vlissingen - Philippine
Image 1 of 27
Image 2 of 27
Image 3 of 27
Image 4 of 27
Image 5 of 27
Image 6 of 27
Image 7 of 27
Image 8 of 27
Image 9 of 27
Image 10 of 27
Image 11 of 27
Image 12 of 27
Image 13 of 27
Image 14 of 27
Image 15 of 27
Image 16 of 27
Image 17 of 27
Image 18 of 27
Image 19 of 27
Image 20 of 27
Image 21 of 27
Image 22 of 27
Image 23 of 27
Image 24 of 27
Image 25 of 27
Image 26 of 27
Image 27 of 27
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
|3:14:22
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|3
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:55
|4
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|5
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|6
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|7
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|8
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|9
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|10
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|11
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|12
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|13
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|14
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|15
|Loes Sels (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|16
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) British National Team
|17
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|18
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|19
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian National Team
|20
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|21
|Julia Karlsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|22
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|23
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|24
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Belgian National Team
|25
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|26
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|27
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|28
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|29
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|30
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|31
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|32
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|33
|Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
|34
|Elinor Barker (GBr) British National Team
|35
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|36
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|37
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|38
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
|39
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
|40
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
|41
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|42
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) British National Team
|43
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|44
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|45
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|46
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|47
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|48
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|49
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|50
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|51
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|52
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:01:07
|53
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|54
|Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglass Wetteren
|0:01:30
|55
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|0:01:36
|56
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|57
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren
|58
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant
|0:01:48
|59
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:02:42
|60
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:16
|61
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|62
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:06:08
|63
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant
|64
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team
|65
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Keukens Redant
|66
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|67
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|68
|Liisa Ehrberg (Est) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|69
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|70
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|71
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant
|72
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|73
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|74
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Belgian National Team
|75
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
|76
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
|77
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|78
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|79
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant
|80
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|81
|Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|82
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|83
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|84
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|85
|Guusje Waalboer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|86
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|87
|Kirsti Ruud (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren
|88
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|89
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|90
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|91
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) British National Team
|92
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) British National Team
|93
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|94
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:08:21
|95
|Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:09:24
|96
|Jeanette Arbjörk (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:09:38
|97
|Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian National Team
|98
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren
|99
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Belgian National Team
|100
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|101
|Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Belgian National Team
|102
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|103
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Swedish National Team
|104
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:09:41
|105
|Claire Faber (Lux) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|106
|Estefania Pilz (Arg) Autoglass Wetteren
|107
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|108
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:09:45
|109
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:09:52
|110
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:10:11
|111
|Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:10:19
|112
|Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|113
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10:20
|114
|Megan Chard (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|115
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:11:48
|116
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:13:46
|117
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:17:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
|3:16:51
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:00:50
|4
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|5
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:54
|6
|Elinor Barker (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:56
|7
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|10
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|11
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|12
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|13
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|0:00:58
|14
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|15
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|16
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:59
|17
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Belgian National Team
|18
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|19
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
|0:01:01
|20
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|21
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:02
|22
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|0:01:03
|23
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:01:04
|24
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian National Team
|25
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|26
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) British National Team
|0:01:06
|27
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|28
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|29
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:01:07
|30
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|31
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|32
|Julia Karlsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:01:08
|33
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|34
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:01:09
|35
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|36
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|37
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
|38
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:01:11
|39
|Loes Sels (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|40
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:12
|41
|Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:13
|42
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|43
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|44
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:01:14
|45
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|46
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
|47
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:18
|48
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:01:19
|49
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:01:20
|50
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:01:21
|51
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:22
|52
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:01:23
|53
|Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglass Wetteren
|0:01:40
|54
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:01:47
|55
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|0:01:49
|56
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|57
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant
|0:02:09
|58
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren
|0:02:10
|59
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:02:50
|60
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:21
|61
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:05:32
|62
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:06:08
|63
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:13
|64
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:06:15
|65
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|66
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:06:16
|67
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|68
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) British National Team
|0:06:17
|69
|Kirsti Ruud (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren
|0:06:18
|70
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|71
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:06:19
|72
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Belgian National Team
|73
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|74
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:06:21
|75
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Keukens Redant
|0:06:22
|76
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|77
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant
|0:06:24
|78
|Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:06:25
|79
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant
|80
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|81
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
|82
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:26
|83
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) British National Team
|0:06:27
|84
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|85
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:06:28
|86
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|87
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant
|88
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|89
|Liisa Ehrberg (Est) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|90
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:06:30
|91
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|0:06:31
|92
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|93
|Guusje Waalboer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|94
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:08:24
|95
|Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:09:44
|96
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:09:48
|97
|Jeanette Arbjörk (Swe) Swedish National Team
|98
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:09:49
|99
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren
|0:09:50
|100
|Claire Faber (Lux) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|0:09:53
|101
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:09:55
|102
|Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:09:56
|103
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:09:57
|104
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:09:58
|105
|Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Belgian National Team
|106
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:10:02
|107
|Estefania Pilz (Arg) Autoglass Wetteren
|0:10:03
|108
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|109
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:10:07
|110
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:10:23
|111
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10:36
|112
|Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:10:38
|113
|Megan Chard (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|114
|Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:10:46
|115
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:12:01
|116
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:13:58
|117
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:18:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
|23
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|23
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|15
|4
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|15
|5
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|14
|6
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|12
|7
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|8
|8
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|6
|9
|Elinor Barker (GBr) British National Team
|4
|10
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|3
|11
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|12
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|2
|13
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|14
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1
|15
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|1
|16
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
|3:16:51
|2
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:00:57
|3
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|5
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:59
|6
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:02
|7
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|0:01:03
|8
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:01:04
|9
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) British National Team
|0:01:06
|10
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|11
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:01:07
|12
|Julia Karlsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:01:08
|13
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:09
|14
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:01:11
|15
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:13
|16
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|17
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:14
|18
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
|19
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:01:19
|20
|Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglass Wetteren
|0:01:40
|21
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|0:01:49
|22
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:02:50
|23
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) British National Team
|0:06:17
|24
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|25
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:06:19
|26
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Belgian National Team
|27
|Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:06:25
|28
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant
|29
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
|30
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:26
|31
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) British National Team
|0:06:27
|32
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:06:28
|33
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:06:30
|34
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|0:06:31
|35
|Guusje Waalboer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|36
|Claire Faber (Lux) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|0:09:53
|37
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:09:55
|38
|Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:09:56
|39
|Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:09:58
|40
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:10:02
|41
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:10:03
|42
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10:36
|43
|Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:10:38
|44
|Megan Chard (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|45
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:13:58
|46
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:18:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: Wild wins women's OmniumMarchant takes Kierin crown
-
Van der Poel predicts a challenging day at European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsDutchman going for third straight title in Italy on Sunday
-
American Kim Geist retires from world-class track racingThe two-time world champion won 32 National Championships across her 23-year career
-
Trek-Segafredo announce complete 2020 men's rosterVincenzo Nibali headlines nine new arrivals on 27-man squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy