Barnes tops Vos to win BeNe Tour stage 1

Briton takes over race lead

Image 1 of 27

Stage winner Alice Barnes (British National Team)

Stage winner Alice Barnes (British National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 27

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) in the blue leader's jersey

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) in the blue leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 27

Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini) drives it over the peloton

Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini) drives it over the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 27

Sanne Cant (Belgium National Team)

Sanne Cant (Belgium National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 27

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) working hard

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) working hard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 27

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling)

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 27

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) sitting in the peloton

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) sitting in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 27

The peloton rolls along during stage 1

The peloton rolls along during stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 27

Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5)

Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 27

Trine Schmidt (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Trine Schmidt (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 27

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) driving the break

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) driving the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 27

Alice Barnes (British National Team)

Alice Barnes (British National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 27

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling)

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 27

Race leader Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)

Race leader Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 27

Alé Cipollini lead the peloton

Alé Cipollini lead the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 27

Daiva Tuslaite (Alé Cipollini)

Daiva Tuslaite (Alé Cipollini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 27

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) in the QOM jersey

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) in the QOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 27

Alice Barnes (British National Team), best young rider

Alice Barnes (British National Team), best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 27

Alice Barnes (British National Team) in the green sprint jersey

Alice Barnes (British National Team) in the green sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 27

New race leader Alice Barnes (British National Team)

New race leader Alice Barnes (British National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 27

More podium time for Alice Barnes (British National Team)

More podium time for Alice Barnes (British National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 27

Alice Barnes (British National Team)

Alice Barnes (British National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 27

Marianne Vos and Alice Barnes

Marianne Vos and Alice Barnes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 27

Kelly Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx)

Kelly Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 27

The riders wait for a train to pass

The riders wait for a train to pass
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 27

Saartje Vandenbroucke (Lares-Waowdeals)

Saartje Vandenbroucke (Lares-Waowdeals)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 27

The road signs let the public know the BeNe Ladies Tour is taking place

The road signs let the public know the BeNe Ladies Tour is taking place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team3:14:22
2Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
3Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:55
4Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
5Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
6Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
7Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
8Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
9Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
10Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
11Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
12Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
13Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
14Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
15Loes Sels (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
16Melissa Lowther (GBr) British National Team
17Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
18Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
19Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian National Team
20Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
21Julia Karlsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
22Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
23Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
24Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Belgian National Team
25Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
26Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
27Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
28Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
29Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
30Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
31Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
32Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
33Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
34Elinor Barker (GBr) British National Team
35Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
36Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
37Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
38Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
39Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
40Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
41Rixt Meijer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
42Elizabeth Holden (GBr) British National Team
43Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
44Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
45Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
46Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
47Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
48Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
49Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
50Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
51Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
52Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Swedish National Team0:01:07
53Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
54Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglass Wetteren0:01:30
55Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:01:36
56Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
57Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren
58Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant0:01:48
59Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:42
60Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:16
61Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
62Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products0:06:08
63Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant
64Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team
65Julie Solvang (Nor) Keukens Redant
66Sara Olsson (Swe) Jos Feron Ladies Force
67Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
68Liisa Ehrberg (Est) Jos Feron Ladies Force
69Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
70Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force
71Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant
72Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
73Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
74Alana Castrique (Bel) Belgian National Team
75Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
76Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
77Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
78Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
79Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant
80Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
81Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
82Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
83Simone De Vries (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
84Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
85Guusje Waalboer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
86Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
87Kirsti Ruud (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren
88Judith Bloem (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
89Carlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini
90Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
91Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) British National Team
92Lucy Shaw (GBr) British National Team
93Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
94Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High50:08:21
95Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:09:24
96Jeanette Arbjörk (Swe) Swedish National Team0:09:38
97Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian National Team
98Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren
99Jinse Peeters (Bel) Belgian National Team
100Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
101Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Belgian National Team
102Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
103Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Swedish National Team
104Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:09:41
105Claire Faber (Lux) Jos Feron Ladies Force
106Estefania Pilz (Arg) Autoglass Wetteren
107Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
108Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:09:45
109Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team0:09:52
110Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:10:11
111Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:10:19
112Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
113Anabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10:20
114Megan Chard (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
115Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:11:48
116Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:13:46
117Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:17:41

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team3:16:51
2Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:31
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:00:50
4Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
5Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:54
6Elinor Barker (GBr) British National Team0:00:56
7Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
9Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
10Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:57
11Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
12Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
13Rixt Meijer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel0:00:58
14Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
15Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
16Melissa Lowther (GBr) British National Team0:00:59
17Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Belgian National Team
18Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:00
19Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini0:01:01
20Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
21Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:02
22Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jos Van Arckel0:01:03
23Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:01:04
24Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian National Team
25Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
26Elizabeth Holden (GBr) British National Team0:01:06
27Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
28Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
29Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:07
30Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
31Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
32Julia Karlsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:01:08
33Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
34Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:01:09
35Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
36Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
37Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
38Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:11
39Loes Sels (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
40Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek0:01:12
41Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek0:01:13
42Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
43Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
44Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:01:14
45Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
46Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
47Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:18
48Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:19
49Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano0:01:20
50Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Swedish National Team0:01:21
51Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek0:01:22
52Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:01:23
53Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglass Wetteren0:01:40
54Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:01:47
55Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:01:49
56Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
57Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant0:02:09
58Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren0:02:10
59Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:50
60Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:21
61Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:05:32
62Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:06:08
63Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:13
64Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:06:15
65Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
66Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling0:06:16
67Judith Bloem (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
68Lucy Shaw (GBr) British National Team0:06:17
69Kirsti Ruud (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren0:06:18
70Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
71Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:06:19
72Alana Castrique (Bel) Belgian National Team
73Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
74Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals0:06:21
75Julie Solvang (Nor) Keukens Redant0:06:22
76Carlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini
77Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant0:06:24
78Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:06:25
79Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant
80Simone De Vries (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
81Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
82Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:26
83Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) British National Team0:06:27
84Sara Olsson (Swe) Jos Feron Ladies Force
85Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team0:06:28
86Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
87Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant
88Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:06:29
89Liisa Ehrberg (Est) Jos Feron Ladies Force
90Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano0:06:30
91Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:06:31
92Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
93Guusje Waalboer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
94Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High50:08:24
95Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:09:44
96Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Swedish National Team0:09:48
97Jeanette Arbjörk (Swe) Swedish National Team
98Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:09:49
99Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren0:09:50
100Claire Faber (Lux) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:09:53
101Jinse Peeters (Bel) Belgian National Team0:09:55
102Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian National Team0:09:56
103Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:09:57
104Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:09:58
105Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Belgian National Team
106Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:10:02
107Estefania Pilz (Arg) Autoglass Wetteren0:10:03
108Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
109Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:10:07
110Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:10:23
111Anabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10:36
112Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:10:38
113Megan Chard (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:10:39
114Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:10:46
115Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:12:01
116Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:13:58
117Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:18:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team23pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling23
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High515
4Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx15
5Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini14
6Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope12
7Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini8
8Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano6
9Elinor Barker (GBr) British National Team4
10Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek3
11Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
12Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team2
13Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies1
14Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM1
15Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx1
16Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High51

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team3:16:51
2Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:57
3Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:58
5Melissa Lowther (GBr) British National Team0:00:59
6Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:02
7Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jos Van Arckel0:01:03
8Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:04
9Elizabeth Holden (GBr) British National Team0:01:06
10Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
11Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:07
12Julia Karlsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:01:08
13Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:09
14Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:11
15Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:13
16Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
17Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:14
18Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
19Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:19
20Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglass Wetteren0:01:40
21Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:01:49
22Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:50
23Lucy Shaw (GBr) British National Team0:06:17
24Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:06:18
25Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:06:19
26Alana Castrique (Bel) Belgian National Team
27Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:06:25
28Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant
29Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
30Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:26
31Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) British National Team0:06:27
32Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:06:28
33Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano0:06:30
34Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:06:31
35Guusje Waalboer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
36Claire Faber (Lux) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:09:53
37Jinse Peeters (Bel) Belgian National Team0:09:55
38Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian National Team0:09:56
39Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Belgian National Team0:09:58
40Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:10:02
41Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team0:10:03
42Anabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10:36
43Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:10:38
44Megan Chard (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:10:39
45Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:13:58
46Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:18:06

