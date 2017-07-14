Edmondson wins BeNe Tour prologue
Ensing, Barker roud out top three
Prologue: Vlissingen -
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:02:25
|2
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:04
|3
|Elinor Barker (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|7
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|8
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|9
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|10
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|11
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|12
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|0:00:07
|13
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|14
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|15
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|16
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|17
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:08
|18
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|19
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Belgian National Team
|20
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|21
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|22
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|23
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:10
|24
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
|25
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|26
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:11
|27
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|28
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|29
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:12
|30
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
|31
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|32
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|33
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|34
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:13
|35
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) British National Team
|36
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian National Team
|37
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|38
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:00:14
|39
|Jeanette Arbjörk (Swe) Swedish National Team
|40
|Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglass Wetteren
|41
|Kirsti Ruud (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren
|42
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|43
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:15
|44
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) British National Team
|45
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|46
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|47
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|48
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|49
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|50
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Belgian National Team
|51
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|52
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:16
|53
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|54
|Claire Faber (Lux) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|55
|Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
|56
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren
|57
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|58
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|59
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|60
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|0:00:17
|61
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|62
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|63
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|64
|Julia Karlsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|65
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|66
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:18
|67
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Swedish National Team
|68
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Keukens Redant
|69
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|70
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|71
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|72
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
|73
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:19
|74
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant
|0:00:20
|75
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|76
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|77
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|78
|Loes Sels (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|79
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:00:21
|80
|Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|81
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|82
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant
|83
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|84
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|85
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
|86
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Belgian National Team
|87
|Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|88
|Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian National Team
|89
|Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
|90
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|91
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|92
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|93
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:23
|94
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) British National Team
|95
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|96
|Megan Chard (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|97
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|98
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|99
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
|100
|Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|101
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:00:24
|102
|Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Belgian National Team
|103
|Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|104
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|105
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant
|106
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|107
|Liisa Ehrberg (Est) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|108
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant
|109
|Estefania Pilz (Arg) Autoglass Wetteren
|0:00:26
|110
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
|111
|Fatima Berton (Bel) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|112
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|0:00:27
|113
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|114
|Guusje Waalboer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|115
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|116
|Brenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant
|0:00:29
|117
|Joyce Accoe (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|118
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|119
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|120
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:00:30
|121
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:00:31
|122
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|123
|Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|124
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:00:32
|125
|Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|126
|Naïka Deneef (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren
|0:00:33
|127
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren
|0:00:38
|128
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|129
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:58
