Trending

Edmondson wins BeNe Tour prologue

Ensing, Barker roud out top three

Image 1 of 3

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle-High5)

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 3

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle-High5)

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle-High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 3

Karlijn Swinkels in the best young rider's jersey

Karlijn Swinkels in the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:02:25
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini0:00:04
3Elinor Barker (GBr) British National Team0:00:05
4Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
5Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
6Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
7Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
8Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:06
9Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
10Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
11Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
12Rixt Meijer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel0:00:07
13Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
14Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
15Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
16Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
17Melissa Lowther (GBr) British National Team0:00:08
18Danique Braam (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
19Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Belgian National Team
20Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:09
21Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
22Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
23Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:10
24Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
25Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
26Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:11
27Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
28Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
29Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:12
30Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
31Judith Bloem (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
32Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
33Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
34Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:13
35Lucy Shaw (GBr) British National Team
36Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian National Team
37Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
38Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:14
39Jeanette Arbjörk (Swe) Swedish National Team
40Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglass Wetteren
41Kirsti Ruud (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren
42Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
43Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:15
44Elizabeth Holden (GBr) British National Team
45Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
46Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
47Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
48Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
49Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
50Alana Castrique (Bel) Belgian National Team
51Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
52Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:16
53Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
54Claire Faber (Lux) Jos Feron Ladies Force
55Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
56Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren
57Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
58Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
59Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
60Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:00:17
61Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
62Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
63Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
64Julia Karlsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
65Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
66Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:18
67Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Swedish National Team
68Julie Solvang (Nor) Keukens Redant
69Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
70Carlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini
71Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
72Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
73Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:19
74Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant0:00:20
75Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
76Anabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
77Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
78Loes Sels (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
79Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:00:21
80Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
81Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
82Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant
83Simone De Vries (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
84Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
85Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
86Jinse Peeters (Bel) Belgian National Team
87Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:22
88Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian National Team
89Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
90Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
91Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
92Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
93Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:23
94Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) British National Team
95Sara Olsson (Swe) Jos Feron Ladies Force
96Megan Chard (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
97Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
98Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
99Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
100Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
101Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:24
102Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Belgian National Team
103Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
104Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
105Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant
106Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:25
107Liisa Ehrberg (Est) Jos Feron Ladies Force
108Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant
109Estefania Pilz (Arg) Autoglass Wetteren0:00:26
110Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
111Fatima Berton (Bel) Jos Feron Ladies Force
112Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:00:27
113Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
114Guusje Waalboer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
115Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
116Brenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant0:00:29
117Joyce Accoe (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
118Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
119Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
120Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:00:30
121Soline Lamboley (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:00:31
122Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
123Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
124Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:00:32
125Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
126Naïka Deneef (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren0:00:33
127Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren0:00:38
128Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:46
129Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:58

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:02:25
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini0:00:04
3Elinor Barker (GBr) British National Team0:00:05
4Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
5Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
6Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
7Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
8Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:06
9Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
10Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
11Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
12Rixt Meijer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel0:00:07
13Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
14Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
15Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
16Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
17Melissa Lowther (GBr) British National Team0:00:08
18Danique Braam (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
19Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Belgian National Team
20Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:09
21Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
22Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
23Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:10
24Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
25Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
26Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:11
27Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
28Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
29Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:12
30Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
31Judith Bloem (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
32Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
33Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
34Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:13
35Lucy Shaw (GBr) British National Team
36Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian National Team
37Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
38Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:14
39Jeanette Arbjörk (Swe) Swedish National Team
40Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglass Wetteren
41Kirsti Ruud (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren
42Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
43Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:15
44Elizabeth Holden (GBr) British National Team
45Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
46Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
47Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
48Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
49Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
50Alana Castrique (Bel) Belgian National Team
51Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
52Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:16
53Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
54Claire Faber (Lux) Jos Feron Ladies Force
55Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
56Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren
57Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
58Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
59Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
60Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:00:17
61Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
62Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
63Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
64Julia Karlsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
65Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
66Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:18
67Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Swedish National Team
68Julie Solvang (Nor) Keukens Redant
69Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
70Carlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini
71Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
72Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
73Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:19
74Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant0:00:20
75Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
76Anabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
77Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
78Loes Sels (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
79Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:00:21
80Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
81Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
82Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant
83Simone De Vries (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
84Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
85Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
86Jinse Peeters (Bel) Belgian National Team
87Kelly Kalm (Est) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:22
88Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian National Team
89Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
90Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
91Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
92Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
93Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:23
94Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) British National Team
95Sara Olsson (Swe) Jos Feron Ladies Force
96Megan Chard (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
97Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
98Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
99Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
100Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
101Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team0:00:24
102Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Belgian National Team
103Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
104Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
105Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant
106Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:25
107Liisa Ehrberg (Est) Jos Feron Ladies Force
108Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant
109Estefania Pilz (Arg) Autoglass Wetteren0:00:26
110Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
111Fatima Berton (Bel) Jos Feron Ladies Force
112Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:00:27
113Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
114Guusje Waalboer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
115Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
116Brenda Goessens (Bel) Keukens Redant0:00:29
117Joyce Accoe (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
118Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
119Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
120Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:00:30
121Soline Lamboley (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:00:31
122Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
123Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
124Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:00:32
125Malin Berlin (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
126Naïka Deneef (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren0:00:33
127Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren0:00:38
128Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:46
129Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:58

Latest on Cyclingnews