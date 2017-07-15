BeNe Ladies Tour: Vos wins stage 2b time trial
Dutchwoman moves into overall race lead
Stage 2b: Sint-Laureins (ITT) -
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|6:01:43
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:00:30
|4
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|5
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:41
|6
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:48
|7
|Elinor Barker (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:49
|8
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:51
|9
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:01:00
|10
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:02
|11
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|12
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|13
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:01:05
|14
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:07
|15
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
|0:01:18
|16
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|0:01:20
|17
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:22
|18
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:01:25
|19
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:01:32
|20
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:01:35
|21
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|22
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) British National Team
|0:01:36
|23
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:01:38
|24
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:01:39
|25
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:01:40
|26
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:42
|27
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:01:45
|28
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:47
|29
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:01:56
|30
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|31
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:02:00
|32
|Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
|33
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:02:01
|34
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:02:02
|35
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|0:02:08
|36
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:02:09
|37
|Loes Sels (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|38
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:02:15
|39
|Julia Karlsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|40
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:02:16
|41
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:02:18
|42
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|43
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|0:02:24
|44
|Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglass Wetteren
|0:02:28
|45
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:02:34
|46
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:02:35
|47
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:02:36
|48
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|49
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:02:38
|50
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|51
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|0:02:40
|52
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|0:02:50
|53
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:03:26
|54
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:03:33
|55
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant
|0:03:39
|56
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:37
|57
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:06:11
|58
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:06:24
|59
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:06:35
|60
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:06:36
|61
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|0:06:40
|62
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant
|0:06:43
|63
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
|0:06:45
|64
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:06:51
|65
|Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:06:57
|66
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:06:58
|67
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:07:02
|68
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:07:10
|69
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant
|0:07:11
|70
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|0:07:14
|71
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) British National Team
|0:07:16
|72
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|73
|Simone De Vries (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|0:07:19
|74
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:07:20
|75
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Keukens Redant
|0:07:24
|76
|Guusje Waalboer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel
|0:07:34
|77
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant
|0:07:37
|78
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:39
|79
|Kirsti Ruud (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren
|0:07:40
|80
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|0:07:42
|81
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:07:52
|82
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|83
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|0:07:59
|84
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:08:05
|85
|Liisa Ehrberg (Est) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|0:08:08
|86
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:08:19
|87
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) British National Team
|0:08:32
|88
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:08:43
|89
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:08:51
|90
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:10:32
|91
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:10:41
|92
|Jeanette Arbjörk (Swe) Swedish National Team
|93
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren
|0:10:47
|94
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:10:49
|95
|Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:10:52
|96
|Claire Faber (Lux) Jos Feron Ladies Force
|0:11:11
|97
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:11:19
|98
|Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:11:27
|99
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:11:33
|100
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|101
|Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:12:06
|102
|Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:12:22
|103
|Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Belgian National Team
|0:12:46
|104
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:13:03
|105
|Estefania Pilz (Arg) Autoglass Wetteren
|0:13:11
|106
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:17:37
|107
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:17:50
