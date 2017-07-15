Trending

BeNe Ladies Tour: Vos wins stage 2b time trial

Dutchwoman moves into overall race lead

Image 1 of 6

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) corners

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) corners
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 6

Race leader Alice Barnes fights to save the blue jersey

Race leader Alice Barnes fights to save the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 6

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) couldn't repeat her prologue win in the time trial

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) couldn't repeat her prologue win in the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 6

Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini)

Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 6

Alie Barnes, best young rider, and Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) in the blue leader's jersey

Alie Barnes, best young rider, and Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) in the blue leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 6

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) riding to the win

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) riding to the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling6:01:43
2Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team0:00:08
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:00:30
4Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:40
5Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:41
6Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini0:00:48
7Elinor Barker (GBr) British National Team0:00:49
8Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:51
9Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:01:00
10Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:02
11Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:03
12Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:04
13Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Belgian National Team0:01:05
14Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:07
15Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini0:01:18
16Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jos Van Arckel0:01:20
17Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:22
18Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products0:01:25
19Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:01:32
20Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian National Team0:01:35
21Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
22Elizabeth Holden (GBr) British National Team0:01:36
23Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:01:38
24Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:39
25Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:01:40
26Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek0:01:42
27Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:45
28Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:47
29Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:56
30Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
31Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:02:00
32Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
33Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:02:01
34Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:02:02
35Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek0:02:08
36Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:02:09
37Loes Sels (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
38Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:02:15
39Julia Karlsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
40Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:02:16
41Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM0:02:18
42Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team0:02:21
43Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek0:02:24
44Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglass Wetteren0:02:28
45Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Swedish National Team0:02:34
46Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:35
47Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:02:36
48Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
49Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano0:02:38
50Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
51Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:02:40
52Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek0:02:50
53Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP0:03:26
54Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:03:33
55Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant0:03:39
56Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:37
57Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:06:11
58Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling0:06:24
59Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:06:35
60Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals0:06:36
61Judith Bloem (Ned) Jos Van Arckel0:06:40
62Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant0:06:43
63Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek0:06:45
64Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano0:06:51
65Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:06:57
66Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:06:58
67Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:07:02
68Alana Castrique (Bel) Belgian National Team0:07:10
69Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant0:07:11
70Carlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini0:07:14
71Lucy Shaw (GBr) British National Team0:07:16
72Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
73Simone De Vries (Ned) Jos Van Arckel0:07:19
74Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:07:20
75Julie Solvang (Nor) Keukens Redant0:07:24
76Guusje Waalboer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel0:07:34
77Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant0:07:37
78Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:39
79Kirsti Ruud (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren0:07:40
80Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:07:42
81Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products0:07:52
82Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:07:53
83Sara Olsson (Swe) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:07:59
84Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:08:05
85Liisa Ehrberg (Est) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:08:08
86Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team0:08:19
87Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) British National Team0:08:32
88Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High50:08:43
89Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:08:51
90Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Swedish National Team0:10:32
91Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:10:41
92Jeanette Arbjörk (Swe) Swedish National Team
93Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren0:10:47
94Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:10:49
95Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian National Team0:10:52
96Claire Faber (Lux) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:11:11
97Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:11:19
98Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:11:27
99Jinse Peeters (Bel) Belgian National Team0:11:33
100Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
101Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:12:06
102Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:12:22
103Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Belgian National Team0:12:46
104Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:13:03
105Estefania Pilz (Arg) Autoglass Wetteren0:13:11
106Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team0:17:37
107Anabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:17:50

General classification after stage 2b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling6:01:43
2Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team0:00:08
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:00:30
4Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:40
5Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:41
6Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini0:00:48
7Elinor Barker (GBr) British National Team0:00:49
8Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:51
9Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:01:00
10Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:02
11Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:03
12Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:01:04
13Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Belgian National Team0:01:05
14Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:07
15Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini0:01:18
16Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Jos Van Arckel0:01:20
17Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:22
18Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products0:01:25
19Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:01:32
20Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian National Team0:01:35
21Lenny Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
22Elizabeth Holden (GBr) British National Team0:01:36
23Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:01:38
24Kelly Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:39
25Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:01:40
26Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek0:01:42
27Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:45
28Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:47
29Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:01:56
30Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
31Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:02:00
32Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
33Demmy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:02:01
34Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:02:02
35Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek0:02:08
36Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:02:09
37Loes Sels (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
38Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM0:02:15
39Julia Karlsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
40Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:02:16
41Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM0:02:18
42Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team0:02:21
43Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek0:02:24
44Margot Dutour (Fra) Autoglass Wetteren0:02:28
45Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Swedish National Team0:02:34
46Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:35
47Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:02:36
48Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
49Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano0:02:38
50Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
51Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:02:40
52Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek0:02:50
53Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP0:03:26
54Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:03:33
55Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant0:03:39
56Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:37
57Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:06:11
58Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling0:06:24
59Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:06:35
60Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals0:06:36
61Judith Bloem (Ned) Jos Van Arckel0:06:40
62Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Keukens Redant0:06:43
63Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek0:06:45
64Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano0:06:51
65Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:06:57
66Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:06:58
67Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:07:02
68Alana Castrique (Bel) Belgian National Team0:07:10
69Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant0:07:11
70Carlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini0:07:14
71Lucy Shaw (GBr) British National Team0:07:16
72Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
73Simone De Vries (Ned) Jos Van Arckel0:07:19
74Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:07:20
75Julie Solvang (Nor) Keukens Redant0:07:24
76Guusje Waalboer (Ned) Jos Van Arckel0:07:34
77Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keukens Redant0:07:37
78Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:39
79Kirsti Ruud (Nor) Autoglass Wetteren0:07:40
80Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:07:42
81Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products0:07:52
82Genevieve Whitson (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:07:53
83Sara Olsson (Swe) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:07:59
84Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:08:05
85Liisa Ehrberg (Est) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:08:08
86Emmy Thelberg (Swe) Swedish National Team0:08:19
87Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) British National Team0:08:32
88Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High50:08:43
89Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:08:51
90Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Swedish National Team0:10:32
91Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:10:41
92Jeanette Arbjörk (Swe) Swedish National Team
93Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren0:10:47
94Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:10:49
95Lotte Rotman (Bel) Belgian National Team0:10:52
96Claire Faber (Lux) Jos Feron Ladies Force0:11:11
97Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:11:19
98Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP0:11:27
99Jinse Peeters (Bel) Belgian National Team0:11:33
100Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
101Emmy Andersson (Swe) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:12:06
102Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:12:22
103Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Belgian National Team0:12:46
104Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:13:03
105Estefania Pilz (Arg) Autoglass Wetteren0:13:11
106Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team0:17:37
107Anabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:17:50

Latest on Cyclingnews