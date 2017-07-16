Trending

Vos seals overall BeNe Ladies Tour victory

Dutchwoman wins final day sprint

Image 1 of 16

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5), Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) and Alice Barnes (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 16

The peloton starts to split

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 16

Nina Kessler (Hitec Products) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 16

Abigail Van Twisk (Great Britain) picks herself up after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 16

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 16

Lenny Druyts (Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'or)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 16

Jinse Peeters (Belgium National Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 16

Elinor Barker in the Great Britain colours

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 16

Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini) in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 16

The fans watch the final day racing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 16

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) in the middle of the overall podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 16

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) also won the QOM jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 16

Stage victory for Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) helped seal the overall victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 16

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) celebrates the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 16

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) throws her bike at the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 16

Marianne Vos (WM3 Pro Cycling) gets on the radio

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Energie2:49:09
2Monique van de Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
3Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
5Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
6Alicia González (Spa) Lointek
7Alba Teruel (Spa) Lointek
8Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
9Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Kuota
10Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling8:50:37
2Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team0:00:23
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:00:45
4Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:54
5Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:55
6Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini0:01:02
7Elinor Barker (GBr) British National Team0:01:04
8Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:06
9Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:13
10Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:01:15

