Vos seals overall BeNe Ladies Tour victory
Dutchwoman wins final day sprint
Stage 3: Zelzate - Zelzate
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Energie
|2:49:09
|2
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|3
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|6
|Alicia González (Spa) Lointek
|7
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Lointek
|8
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|9
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Kuota
|10
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|8:50:37
|2
|Alice Barnes (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:00:45
|4
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:54
|5
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|6
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|0:01:02
|7
|Elinor Barker (GBr) British National Team
|0:01:04
|8
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:06
|9
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:13
|10
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:01:15
