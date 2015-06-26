Ann Sofie Duyck (Lotto) (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Defending champion Ann-Sophie Duyck (Topsport Vlaanderen – Pro Duo Ridley) managed to extend her TT title on Friday afternoon. On the roads that cut through the green fields surrounding Postel, near Mol, the 27 year-old did more than enough to hold off in-form Jolien D’hoore (Wiggle-Honda) and Sofie De Vuyst (Lensworld.eu-Zannata).

Duck needed 31:34 for the 24.4km long course in Postel, averaging nearly 46 km/h. At the finish line in Postel her advantage on D’hoore was 2:01. De Vuyst needed seven more seconds than D’hoore.

Before the race Duyck was keen on grabbing a second title. “I have one goal and that was extending my title. There’s strong competition. I expect a lot from Sofie De Vuyst and Jolien D’hoore,” said Ann-Sophie Duyck.

Halfway into the time trial she was already 44 seconds faster than D’hoore. Jessie Daams managed the third place at that stage of the race but faded during the second half. De Vuyst was fourth halfway.

While Daams faded the others managed to maintain their pace, putting Duyck well ahead of D’hoore and De Vuyst. Daams finished fifth.

