Duyck defends Belgian national time trial title
D'Hoore and de Vuyst round out podium
Time trial - Women: Mol-Postel - Mol-Postel
Defending champion Ann-Sophie Duyck (Topsport Vlaanderen – Pro Duo Ridley) managed to extend her TT title on Friday afternoon. On the roads that cut through the green fields surrounding Postel, near Mol, the 27 year-old did more than enough to hold off in-form Jolien D’hoore (Wiggle-Honda) and Sofie De Vuyst (Lensworld.eu-Zannata).
Duck needed 31:34 for the 24.4km long course in Postel, averaging nearly 46 km/h. At the finish line in Postel her advantage on D’hoore was 2:01. De Vuyst needed seven more seconds than D’hoore.
Before the race Duyck was keen on grabbing a second title. “I have one goal and that was extending my title. There’s strong competition. I expect a lot from Sofie De Vuyst and Jolien D’hoore,” said Ann-Sophie Duyck.
Halfway into the time trial she was already 44 seconds faster than D’hoore. Jessie Daams managed the third place at that stage of the race but faded during the second half. De Vuyst was fourth halfway.
While Daams faded the others managed to maintain their pace, putting Duyck well ahead of D’hoore and De Vuyst. Daams finished fifth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:31:54
|2
|Jolien D`Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|0:01:41
|3
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|0:01:48
|4
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:11
|5
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:18
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:02:36
|7
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|0:03:20
|8
|Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|9
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:19
|10
|Mieke Leeman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus CT - Kerksk
|0:04:22
|11
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|0:04:34
|12
|Evy Roelen (Bel) Individueel
|0:04:52
|13
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|0:05:21
|14
|Marieke Blomme (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|15
|Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus CT - Kerksk
|0:05:53
|16
|Joyce Accoe (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus CT - Kerksk
|0:06:03
|17
|Miek Vincke (Bel) Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
|0:07:26
|DNF
|Karolien Liesens (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Team Fietsshop Uitgeest
|DNF
|Sara Verhaest (Bel) Individueel
|DNF
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|DNF
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy