Trending

Duyck defends Belgian national time trial title

D'Hoore and de Vuyst round out podium

Ann Sofie Duyck (Lotto)

Ann Sofie Duyck (Lotto)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Defending champion Ann-Sophie Duyck (Topsport Vlaanderen – Pro Duo Ridley) managed to extend her TT title on Friday afternoon. On the roads that cut through the green fields surrounding Postel, near Mol, the 27 year-old did more than enough to hold off in-form Jolien D’hoore (Wiggle-Honda) and Sofie De Vuyst (Lensworld.eu-Zannata).

Duck needed 31:34 for the 24.4km long course in Postel, averaging nearly 46 km/h. At the finish line in Postel her advantage on D’hoore was 2:01. De Vuyst needed seven more seconds than D’hoore.

Before the race Duyck was keen on grabbing a second title. “I have one goal and that was extending my title. There’s strong competition. I expect a lot from Sofie De Vuyst and Jolien D’hoore,” said Ann-Sophie Duyck.

Halfway into the time trial she was already 44 seconds faster than D’hoore. Jessie Daams managed the third place at that stage of the race but faded during the second half. De Vuyst was fourth halfway.

While Daams faded the others managed to maintain their pace, putting Duyck well ahead of D’hoore and De Vuyst. Daams finished fifth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:31:54
2Jolien D`Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda0:01:41
3Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:01:48
4Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:11
5Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:18
6Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:02:36
7Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:03:20
8Carolien Haers (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:03:51
9Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:19
10Mieke Leeman (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus CT - Kerksk0:04:22
11Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:04:34
12Evy Roelen (Bel) Individueel0:04:52
13Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:05:21
14Marieke Blomme (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:05:32
15Evelien Deltombe (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus CT - Kerksk0:05:53
16Joyce Accoe (Bel) Napoleon Games - St Martinus CT - Kerksk0:06:03
17Miek Vincke (Bel) Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare0:07:26
DNFKarolien Liesens (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFKristien Nelen (Bel) Team Fietsshop Uitgeest
DNFSara Verhaest (Bel) Individueel
DNFAnnelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
DNFAnisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies

Latest on Cyclingnews