D'hoore sprints to third Belgian title

Kopecky and De Vuyst complete podium

Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda)

Top favourite Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-Honda) easily grabbed the sprint victory at the Belgian championships in Tervuren on Saturday morning with Lotte Kopecky (Topsport Vlaanderen-ProDuo-Ridley) and Sofie De Vuyst (Lensworld.eu-Zannata) crossing the line in second and third place the podium turned out to be a copy of the 2014 title race.

Only in the final kilometre, in the streets of Tervuren was the 27km long solo move from Jessie Daams (Lotto-Soudal Ladies) neutralized.

"Jessie Daams was very strong today. To me, she deserved the victory because she was the best in the race. It was very hard, without teammates but it’s one of the most beautiful jerseys in the peloton and I wanted to keep it for another year. Now I can head to the Giro in the Belgian tricolor,” D’hoore told Sporza.

In-form D’hoore was runner-up in the Belgian time-trial championship on Friday and recently the 25 year-old finished as runner-up in the Aviva Women’s Tour where she also won a stage.

Daams strongest, D’hoore fastest

The four were joined by 23 other riders and this turned out to be the group that would battle for the title.

Although there were still just over two laps to cover Jessie Daams went all in by launching a solo attack. She gathered more than half a minute on the peloton. At 15km from the finish line Daams’ lead over the peloton was still 37s. Lotte Kopecky realized that without action from the peloton Daams would ride away with the tricolor jersey. Kopeckey tried to close the gap on her own. She came back to twenty seconds but was then caught back at 4km from the finish line. Daams was still leading by 17s at that stage of the race but within the final kilometre she was reeled back in. In the sprint D’hoore was by a huge margin over Kopecky and De Vuyst.

“Ultimately the gap was closed and at 200 metres from the finish line I believed in the victory,” D’hoore said. “I’m a power sprinter so the uphill finish suited me perfectly. I was leading quite early but otherwise I risked being boxed in so it was all or nothing.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda2:55:42
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
3Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
4Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
5Evelyn Arys (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
6Valerie Demey (Bel)
7Sanne Cant (Bel)
8Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
9Loes Sels (Bel)
10Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
11Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
12Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
13Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
14Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
15Jolien Verschueren (Bel)
16Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
17Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
18Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
19Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
20Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:00:05
21Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:00:06
22Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata0:00:09
23Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:00:31
24Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:04:52
25Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
26Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:07:28
27Pia De Quint (Bel)
28Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
29Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
30Terry Fremineur (Bel)
31Sarah Borremans (Bel)
32Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
33Ilse Temmerman (Bel)
34Els Belmans (Bel)
35Mieke Leeman (Bel)
36Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)
37Sara Van Peer (Bel)
38Liesbeth Verbiest (Bel)
39Carolien Haers (Bel)
40Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
41Liliano Leenknegi (Bel)
42Lien Verhaege (Bel)
43Mieke Docx (Bel)
44Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
45Ine Vercammen (Bel)
46Julie Cotteels (Bel)
47Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
48Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
49Céline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
50Evelien Deltombe (Bel)0:11:21
51Jolien Vleugels (Bel)
52Natalie Elst (Bel)
53Sarah Vloemans (Bel)
54Brenda Saeys (Bel)
55An Wellens (Bel)
56Lisa Vermeire (Bel)
57Sandie Verriest (Bel)
DNFFien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFMarieke Blomme (Bel)
DNFNaika Deneef (Bel)
DNFLynn Depuers (Bel)
DNFJessika Timmermans (Bel)
DNFKim Van Den Steen (Bel)
DNFChris Van Dorsselaere (Bel)
DNFSara Vandeput (Bel)
DNFJasmien De Boeck (Bel)
DNFAdeline De Vestele (Bel)
DNFAlicia Helderweirt (Bel)
DNFLana Petit (Bel)
DNFIsabelle Vandewalle (Bel)
DNFEvelien Debboudt (Bel)
DNFSylvia Debboudt (Bel)
DNFJoyce Accoe (Bel)
DNFHerlinde Coudeville (Bel)
DNFSteffi Derveaux (Bel)
DNFEveline Dergent (Bel)
DNFTara Gins (Bel)
DNFAnka Hermans (Bel)
DNFLaura Van Geyt (Bel)
DNFCeline Verreydt (Bel)
DNFFemke Verstichelen (Bel)
DNFKatleen Jacobs (Bel)
DNFEvy Roelen (Bel)
DNFKatrien Thijs (Bel)
DNFMeg De Bruyne (Bel)
DNFNancy Wittock (Bel)
DNFDelphine Brits (Bel)
DNFGoedele Van Den Steen (Bel)
DNFDelphine Couckuyt (Bel)
DNFMaaike De Marez (Bel)
DNFShani Denolf (Bel)
DNFCeline Vanelverdinghe (Bel)

