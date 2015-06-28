Trending

Van Hecke wins Belgian road championship

Topsport rider beats Jurgen Roelandts in sprint finish

Image 1 of 24

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) wins the Belgian road title.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 24

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team).

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 24

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 24

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) wins the Belgian road title.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 24

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) wins the Belgian road title.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 24

Action during the Belgian road race.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 24

Jurgen Roelandts, Preben Van Hecke and Greg Van Avermaet.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 24

Preben Van Hecke wins the Belgian road race.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 24

Preben Van Hecke wins the Belgian road race.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 24

Preben Van Hecke wins the Belgian road race.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 24

Preben Van Hecke wins the Belgian road race.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 24

Pieter Jacobs

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 24

Dries Devenyns.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 24

2015 Belgian road championship

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 24

2015 Belgian road championship

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 24

Tom Boonen.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 24

Tom Boonen.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 24

Pieter Serry.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 24

Wout Van Aert.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 24

David Boucher

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 24

Kris Boeckmans.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 24

Pieter Serry.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 24

Kenny de Ketele

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 24

Jurgen Roelandts, Preben Van Hecke and Greg Van Avermaet.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After a spectacular race around Tervuren near Brussels it was 32-year-old Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) who sprinted to the Belgian tricolor jersey. Together with Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal) he survived from the long breakaway in a Gent-Wevelgem-like move and surprisingly beat the former Belgian champion in a two-man sprint. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was a close third.

“This week I was thinking about the win. I knew I was going well but winning is something different. I’m a pro for 12 years with some alright results but this win adds colour to my palmarès,” Van Hecke told Sporza. “It’s not undeserved. I always did my work. So did Jürgen. I was up the road with someone who’s faster than me. We were riding very hard in the last three laps. After such a race, 250km in the attack, it’s the rider with just a little more power who wins. It’ll be a big party tonight.”

Greg Van Avermaet unleashed his move on the Horenberg with Boonen, Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto-Jumbo.nl), Björn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and defending champion Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) marking his move. At the top the gap was down to 15 seconds. The co-operation wasn’t good and several other riders bridged up soon after. Van Avermaet then accelerated three times. On the same false flat section where Devolder attacked one lap earlier he managed to get away. Vanmarcke and Boonen tried to bridge up, without success. The gaps remained the same. At 8km from the finish the two leaders were still 15 seconds ahead of the Boonen-group with Van Avermaet riding in between these two groups. Despite several counter-attacks the situation remained the same until the final kilometre.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5:12:20
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:01
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:13
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
6Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
22Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:26
28Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:04
29Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
33Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
34Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
37Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
38Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
39Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:07:47
40Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
41Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
42Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
43Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
47Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFStig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFYves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFAmaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFKenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMoreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFBert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFArthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFFrancis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFFrederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJames Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFLoic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFJonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFBert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMaxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFAntoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFTom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFLoic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFGaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFAntoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFThomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFJens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFJoeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFTim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFRob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFJoeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNFOlivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNFJim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
DNFTom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
DNFKevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFDieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFMichael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFKlaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFGianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFWietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
DNFDiether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon-Kwadro
DNFLaurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon-Kwadro
DNFBenjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
DNFDieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFSven Nys (Bel)
DNFSven Vanthourenhout (Bel)
DNFXandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFKevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
DNFBen Berden (Bel)

