Van Hecke wins Belgian road championship
Topsport rider beats Jurgen Roelandts in sprint finish
Men's Road Race: Tervuren - Tervuren
After a spectacular race around Tervuren near Brussels it was 32-year-old Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) who sprinted to the Belgian tricolor jersey. Together with Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal) he survived from the long breakaway in a Gent-Wevelgem-like move and surprisingly beat the former Belgian champion in a two-man sprint. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was a close third.
“This week I was thinking about the win. I knew I was going well but winning is something different. I’m a pro for 12 years with some alright results but this win adds colour to my palmarès,” Van Hecke told Sporza. “It’s not undeserved. I always did my work. So did Jürgen. I was up the road with someone who’s faster than me. We were riding very hard in the last three laps. After such a race, 250km in the attack, it’s the rider with just a little more power who wins. It’ll be a big party tonight.”
Greg Van Avermaet unleashed his move on the Horenberg with Boonen, Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto-Jumbo.nl), Björn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and defending champion Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) marking his move. At the top the gap was down to 15 seconds. The co-operation wasn’t good and several other riders bridged up soon after. Van Avermaet then accelerated three times. On the same false flat section where Devolder attacked one lap earlier he managed to get away. Vanmarcke and Boonen tried to bridge up, without success. The gaps remained the same. At 8km from the finish the two leaders were still 15 seconds ahead of the Boonen-group with Van Avermaet riding in between these two groups. Despite several counter-attacks the situation remained the same until the final kilometre.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5:12:20
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:01
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|6
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:26
|28
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:04
|29
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|33
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|34
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|39
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:07:47
|40
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|41
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|42
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|43
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|47
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|DNF
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon-Kwadro
|DNF
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon-Kwadro
|DNF
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|DNF
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|DNF
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|DNF
|Ben Berden (Bel)
