Bayern Rundfahrt: Dowsett secures overall title in Nürnberg
Degenkolb wins finale stage 5 sprint
Stage 5: Haßfurt - Nürnberg
John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) took his second stage win at the Bayern Rundfahrt during the stage 5 finale sprint on Sunday in Nürnberg. The German strong man won the bunch sprint to the finish line ahead of Rudiger Selig (Team Katusha) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon18).
"It was a perfect day, everything went according to plan and I am very happy with this victory," Degenkolb said.
"The finale was hectic but the team did well. We stayed together and they guys laid down another good lead-out for me. From 200 meters I started the sprint and won."
Alex Dowsett (Movistar) secured the overall title upon the conclusion of the five-stage race. He moved into the overall race lead after winning the stage 4 individual time trial on Saturday. He finished with the top spot in the overall standings ahead of Tiago Machado (Team Katusha) and Jan Barta (Bora-Argon18).
"I’m really good on losing yellow jerseys, so keeping this one makes me really happy!" Dowsett said. "It was amazing to have the whole team working for me. Everyone committed at 100%, more or less from kilometre zero. We had a good plan for today by the team directors, plus Javi (Moreno) made some good calls on the road, took some good sort of decisions on how to ride so everything could go right. Really all of the guys gave their best - It was so fantastic that even inside three kilometers to go, the Movistar Team was still sending guys to the front to make sure the bunch came all together. When I crossed the finish… it was phenomenal. I barely did anything today."
The Bayern Rundfahrt concluded with a 197km stage from Hassfurt to Nürnberg where a breakaway of six riders made their way off the front of the peloton during the early kilometres. CULT Energy Pro Cycling’s Christian Mager was in that move, and with 20km to go, he attacked his breakaway companions in an attempt to make it to the finish line alone.
Unfortunately for Mager, Movistar were looking to hold the race together for their leader Dowsett and the sprinters' teams were hungry for a bunch sprint. He was reeled back into the fold in the closing kilometres.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:40:38
|2
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|5
|Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|6
|Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|7
|Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling
|9
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|12
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|14
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|15
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|17
|Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|18
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|19
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|20
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|21
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
|22
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|23
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|24
|Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|25
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|26
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
|27
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|28
|Valencia Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia
|29
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|30
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat
|31
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM-Cycling
|32
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
|33
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|34
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|35
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|36
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|37
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
|38
|Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|41
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|43
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|44
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|47
|Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|48
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:07
|49
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|50
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat
|51
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
|52
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|53
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|54
|Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|55
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|56
|Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|57
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|59
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|60
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:11
|61
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat
|63
|Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|64
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast
|65
|Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|66
|Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|67
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|68
|Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|69
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|70
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|71
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|72
|Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|73
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM-Cycling
|75
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
|76
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast
|77
|Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting
|78
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|79
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
|80
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|81
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|82
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|83
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
|84
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|85
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|86
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|87
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|88
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|89
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|90
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|91
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|93
|Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|94
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|95
|Carl Soballa (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:00:26
|96
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|97
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:39
|98
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:41
|99
|Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|100
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|101
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM-Cycling
|102
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|103
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|104
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|105
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:36
|106
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid
|108
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|109
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:42
|110
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:57
|111
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|112
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:01
|113
|Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|114
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid
|115
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|116
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:02:33
|117
|Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|0:03:10
|118
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|pts
|2
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|4
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|2
|5
|Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|2
|pts
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|2
|pts
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|2
|pts
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|2
|pts
|2
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|2
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CULT Energy Pro Cycling
|14:01:54
|2
|Bora-Argon 18
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|Bike Aid
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Team Stolting
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:07
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Team Heizomat
|12
|Southeast
|0:00:11
|13
|Cofidis, Solution CrΘdit
|14
|Rad-net-Rose Team
|15
|Team Stuttgart
|16
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|Colombia
|0:00:18
|18
|Team Brandenburg
|19
|Team Roompot
|0:00:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|20:07:29
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|3
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:18
|4
|Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:22
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:31
|6
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:33
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:46
|8
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM-Cycling
|0:00:47
|9
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|10
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|0:01:01
|12
|Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:03
|13
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:01:06
|14
|Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:16
|15
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|16
|Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|17
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|18
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|0:01:27
|19
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|20
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:46
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM-Cycling
|0:01:53
|23
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:59
|24
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:02:02
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|26
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:02:03
|27
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:10
|28
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:02:11
|30
|Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:16
|31
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|0:02:17
|32
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:26
|33
|Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|0:02:29
|34
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|0:02:31
|35
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|0:02:33
|36
|Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|0:02:35
|37
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|38
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:37
|39
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast
|40
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:38
|41
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|42
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:45
|43
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|44
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:49
|45
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:02:55
|46
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling
|0:02:57
|47
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM-Cycling
|0:02:59
|48
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|49
|Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:04
|50
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|51
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|52
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:03:11
|53
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:03:15
|54
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:03:24
|55
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:03:25
|56
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:03:28
|57
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:03:29
|58
|Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast
|0:03:34
|59
|Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:03:42
|60
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:03:52
|62
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
|0:03:53
|63
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:03:55
|64
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:59
|65
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:01
|66
|Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:04:13
|67
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:04:26
|68
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:04:46
|69
|Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:04:59
|70
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast
|0:05:01
|71
|Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|0:05:49
|72
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:05:54
|73
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:06:10
|74
|Valencia Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia
|0:06:11
|75
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:12
|76
|Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|0:06:18
|77
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:06:23
|78
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:06:24
|79
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|0:06:32
|80
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:06:43
|81
|Carl Soballa (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:06:51
|82
|Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:06:59
|83
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:07:02
|84
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:21
|85
|Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:07:48
|86
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:08:00
|87
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:08:17
|88
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:38
|89
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:48
|90
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:10:57
|91
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:11:52
|92
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:13:23
|93
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:58
|94
|Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:14:44
|95
|Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:15:28
|96
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:53
|97
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:16:16
|98
|Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:16:21
|99
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:28
|100
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:17:04
|101
|Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:17:35
|102
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|0:17:36
|103
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:18:00
|104
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:18:15
|105
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:19:18
|106
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:19:21
|107
|Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:19:24
|108
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:40
|109
|Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:21:15
|110
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:24:55
|111
|Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:26:00
|112
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:26:23
|113
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:38
|114
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
|0:27:25
|115
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:30:24
|116
|Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:32:29
|117
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:37:19
|118
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:52:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|5
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|8
|6
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|4
|8
|Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|4
|9
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|4
|10
|Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|4
|11
|Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|4
|12
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|16
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|2
|17
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|19
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|2
|20
|WEBER, Marcel
|2
|21
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|22
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|2
|23
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|2
|24
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|2
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1
|26
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|1
|27
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling
|1
|28
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|1
|29
|Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|30
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|31
|Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|13
|pts
|2
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|9
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|4
|Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|6
|5
|Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|5
|6
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|7
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|8
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|9
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|2
|10
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|1
|11
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|12
|Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|1
|13
|Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Team Stolting
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Team Roompot
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Southeast
|13
|Team Brandenburg
|14
|Colombia
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Bike Aid
|17
|Team Heizomat
|18
|Team Struttgart
|19
|Rad-Net-Rose
