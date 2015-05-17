Image 1 of 58 Rudiger Selig (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 58 The riders ready to start the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 58 The final stage of the race gets under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 58 The peloton rolls out for the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 58 Movistar was all smiles after securing the victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 58 John Degenkolb looking relaxed pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 58 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 58 Fans try and get a good look at the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 58 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 58 The John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) took his second stage win at the Bayern Rundfahrt during the stage 5 finale sprint on Sunday in Nürnberg. The German strong man won the bunch sprint to the finish line ahead of Rudiger Selig (Team Katusha) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon18).

"It was a perfect day, everything went according to plan and I am very happy with this victory," Degenkolb said.

"The finale was hectic but the team did well. We stayed together and they guys laid down another good lead-out for me. From 200 meters I started the sprint and won."

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) secured the overall title upon the conclusion of the five-stage race. He moved into the overall race lead after winning the stage 4 individual time trial on Saturday. He finished with the top spot in the overall standings ahead of Tiago Machado (Team Katusha) and Jan Barta (Bora-Argon18).

"I’m really good on losing yellow jerseys, so keeping this one makes me really happy!" Dowsett said. "It was amazing to have the whole team working for me. Everyone committed at 100%, more or less from kilometre zero. We had a good plan for today by the team directors, plus Javi (Moreno) made some good calls on the road, took some good sort of decisions on how to ride so everything could go right. Really all of the guys gave their best - It was so fantastic that even inside three kilometers to go, the Movistar Team was still sending guys to the front to make sure the bunch came all together. When I crossed the finish… it was phenomenal. I barely did anything today."

The Bayern Rundfahrt concluded with a 197km stage from Hassfurt to Nürnberg where a breakaway of six riders made their way off the front of the peloton during the early kilometres. CULT Energy Pro Cycling’s Christian Mager was in that move, and with 20km to go, he attacked his breakaway companions in an attempt to make it to the finish line alone.

Unfortunately for Mager, Movistar were looking to hold the race together for their leader Dowsett and the sprinters' teams were hungry for a bunch sprint. He was reeled back into the fold in the closing kilometres.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:40:38 2 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 5 Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 6 Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 7 Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast 8 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling 9 Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 12 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 14 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid 15 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 17 Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart 18 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 19 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 20 Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 21 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting 22 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 23 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 24 Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat 25 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 26 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast 27 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 28 Valencia Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia 29 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 30 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat 31 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM-Cycling 32 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid 33 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 34 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 35 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 36 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 37 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting 38 Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 41 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 42 Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert 43 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 44 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 47 Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart 48 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:07 49 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 50 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat 51 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat 52 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM-Cycling 53 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM-Cycling 54 Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 55 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 56 Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 57 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 59 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling 60 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:11 61 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat 63 Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart 64 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast 65 Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 66 Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 67 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 68 Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart 69 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 70 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 71 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 72 Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 73 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM-Cycling 75 Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting 76 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast 77 Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting 78 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 79 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka 80 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast 81 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 82 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 83 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid 84 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 85 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 86 Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 87 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 88 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert 89 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert 90 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart 91 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 93 Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat 94 Leon Rohde (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 95 Carl Soballa (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 0:00:26 96 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 97 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:39 98 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:41 99 Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:43 100 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 101 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM-Cycling 102 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 103 Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart 104 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid 105 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:36 106 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid 108 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 109 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:42 110 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:57 111 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 112 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:01 113 Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 114 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid 115 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:03 116 Franz Schiewer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 0:02:33 117 Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 0:03:10 118 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:29

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 2 3 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 2 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 2 3 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 pts 2 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 4 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 3 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 2 5 Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 2 3 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert 2 pts 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert 2 pts 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert 2 pts 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert 2 pts 2 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert 2 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 CULT Energy Pro Cycling 14:01:54 2 Bora-Argon 18 3 Movistar Team 4 Team Katusha 5 Bike Aid 6 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 Team Stolting 8 MTN - Qhubeka 9 IAM Cycling 0:00:07 10 Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Team Heizomat 12 Southeast 0:00:11 13 Cofidis, Solution CrΘdit 14 Rad-net-Rose Team 15 Team Stuttgart 16 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 Colombia 0:00:18 18 Team Brandenburg 19 Team Roompot 0:00:22

Final general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 20:07:29 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:02 3 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:18 4 Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:22 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:31 6 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:33 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:46 8 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM-Cycling 0:00:47 9 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:52 10 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:53 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 0:01:01 12 Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:03 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting 0:01:06 14 Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:16 15 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:18 16 Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:22 17 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:26 18 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert 0:01:27 19 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:44 20 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:46 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 22 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM-Cycling 0:01:53 23 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:59 24 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:02:02 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 26 Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 0:02:03 27 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:10 28 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Leon Rohde (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 0:02:11 30 Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:16 31 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM-Cycling 0:02:17 32 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:26 33 Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 0:02:29 34 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM-Cycling 0:02:31 35 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert 0:02:33 36 Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert 0:02:35 37 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 38 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:37 39 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast 40 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:38 41 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:40 42 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast 0:02:45 43 Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 44 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:49 45 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:02:55 46 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling 0:02:57 47 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM-Cycling 0:02:59 48 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 49 Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:04 50 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 51 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:03:05 52 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:03:11 53 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:03:15 54 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:03:24 55 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting 0:03:25 56 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:03:28 57 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:03:29 58 Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast 0:03:34 59 Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:03:42 60 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:03:52 62 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid 0:03:53 63 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:03:55 64 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:59 65 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:01 66 Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:04:13 67 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:04:26 68 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:04:46 69 Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:04:59 70 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast 0:05:01 71 Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 0:05:49 72 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:05:54 73 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid 0:06:10 74 Valencia Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia 0:06:11 75 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:12 76 Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 0:06:18 77 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:06:23 78 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:06:24 79 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling 0:06:32 80 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid 0:06:43 81 Carl Soballa (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 0:06:51 82 Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:06:59 83 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:07:02 84 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:21 85 Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 0:07:48 86 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:08:00 87 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:08:17 88 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:38 89 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:48 90 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:10:57 91 Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting 0:11:52 92 Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:13:23 93 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:13:58 94 Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:14:44 95 Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:15:28 96 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:53 97 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:16:16 98 Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:16:21 99 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:28 100 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:17:04 101 Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:17:35 102 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 0:17:36 103 Franz Schiewer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 0:18:00 104 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:18:15 105 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:19:18 106 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 0:19:21 107 Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting 0:19:24 108 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:40 109 Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:21:15 110 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:24:55 111 Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 0:26:00 112 Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:26:23 113 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:38 114 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast 0:27:25 115 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid 0:30:24 116 Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:32:29 117 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid 0:37:19 118 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid 0:52:38

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 15 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 5 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 8 6 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 4 8 Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert 4 9 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling 4 10 Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 4 11 Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 4 12 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 4 13 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3 14 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 16 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 2 17 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 19 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 2 20 WEBER, Marcel 2 21 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka 2 22 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 2 23 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 2 24 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 2 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1 26 Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 1 27 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling 1 28 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 1 29 Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1 30 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1 31 Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert 13 pts 2 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 9 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 9 4 Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert 6 5 Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat 5 6 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 7 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 8 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka 2 9 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 2 10 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling 1 11 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1 12 Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 1 13 Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 1