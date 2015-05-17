Trending

Bayern Rundfahrt: Dowsett secures overall title in Nürnberg

Degenkolb wins finale stage 5 sprint

Image 1 of 58

Rudiger Selig (Team Katusha)

Rudiger Selig (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 58

The riders ready to start the final stage

The riders ready to start the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 58

The final stage of the race gets under

The final stage of the race gets under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 58

The peloton rolls out for the final stage

The peloton rolls out for the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 58

Movistar was all smiles after securing the victory

Movistar was all smiles after securing the victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 58

John Degenkolb looking relaxed pre-stage

John Degenkolb looking relaxed pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) waves to the crowd

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 58

Fans try and get a good look at the riders

Fans try and get a good look at the riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 58

The breakaway riding along

The breakaway riding along
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 58

Bray Ramirez Chacon (Colombia) leading the break

Bray Ramirez Chacon (Colombia) leading the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 58

Christian Mager (Cult Energy Pro Cycling)

Christian Mager (Cult Energy Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 58

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 58

Movistar and Katusha lead the peloton

Movistar and Katusha lead the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 58

Movistar protected Alex Dowsett's overall lead today

Movistar protected Alex Dowsett's overall lead today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 58

The final stage of the race

The final stage of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 58

Rudiger Selig (Team Katusha) celebrates his second place

Rudiger Selig (Team Katusha) celebrates his second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 58

Rudiger Selig (Team Katusha)

Rudiger Selig (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 58

Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 58

Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 58

Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha) leading the break

Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha) leading the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 58

Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 58

The six man breakaway

The six man breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 58

Movistar riding on the front of the peloton

Movistar riding on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 58

The peloton comes into a corner

The peloton comes into a corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 58

Another beautiful day for bike racing

Another beautiful day for bike racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 58

Fans cheers on the riders

Fans cheers on the riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 58

The Bavarian landscape

The Bavarian landscape
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 58

Blue skies for today

Blue skies for today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 58

The final stage of the 2015 Bayern Rundfahrt

The final stage of the 2015 Bayern Rundfahrt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 58

Rudiger Selig (Katusha), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18)

Rudiger Selig (Katusha), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 58

The top three from the stage, Rudiger Selig (Katusha), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18)

The top three from the stage, Rudiger Selig (Katusha), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) was the fastest man today

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) was the fastest man today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) waves from the podium

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) waves from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) gets the win in Nürnberg

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) gets the win in Nürnberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates his second win of the race

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates his second win of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 58

The sprint for the stage honours

The sprint for the stage honours
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 58

Lots of fans for the stage today

Lots of fans for the stage today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 58

Movistar controlled the race today

Movistar controlled the race today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 58

Alex Dowsett in the yellow jersey

Alex Dowsett in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 58

Movistar looking after Alex Dowsett's yellow jersey

Movistar looking after Alex Dowsett's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 58

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) also won the points classificaton

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) also won the points classificaton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 58

Tiago Machado (Katusha) had to settle for second overall

Tiago Machado (Katusha) had to settle for second overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 58

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) enjoying his moment on the podium after winning the overall

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) enjoying his moment on the podium after winning the overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 58

Alex Dowsett in the yellow jersey

Alex Dowsett in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 58

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 58

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) sitting safely

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) sitting safely
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 58

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 58

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 58

The peloton leaves Hassfurt

The peloton leaves Hassfurt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 58

Hassfurt turned out the crowds for the final stage

Hassfurt turned out the crowds for the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 58

The jersey wearers on the start line

The jersey wearers on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 58

Race lader Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

Race lader Alex Dowsett (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 58

Points leader Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18)

Points leader Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 58

Podium beers for the top three

Podium beers for the top three
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 58

Alex Dowsett celebrates his first GC victory

Alex Dowsett celebrates his first GC victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 58

The final stage of the race

The final stage of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) took his second stage win at the Bayern Rundfahrt during the stage 5 finale sprint on Sunday in Nürnberg. The German strong man won the bunch sprint to the finish line ahead of Rudiger Selig (Team Katusha) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon18).

"It was a perfect day, everything went according to plan and I am very happy with this victory," Degenkolb said.

"The finale was hectic but the team did well. We stayed together and they guys laid down another good lead-out for me. From 200 meters I started the sprint and won."

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) secured the overall title upon the conclusion of the five-stage race. He moved into the overall race lead after winning the stage 4 individual time trial on Saturday. He finished with the top spot in the overall standings ahead of Tiago Machado (Team Katusha) and Jan Barta (Bora-Argon18). 

"I’m really good on losing yellow jerseys, so keeping this one makes me really happy!" Dowsett said. "It was amazing to have the whole team working for me. Everyone committed at 100%, more or less from kilometre zero. We had a good plan for today by the team directors, plus Javi (Moreno) made some good calls on the road, took some good sort of decisions on how to ride so everything could go right. Really all of the guys gave their best - It was so fantastic that even inside three kilometers to go, the Movistar Team was still sending guys to the front to make sure the bunch came all together. When I crossed the finish… it was phenomenal. I barely did anything today."

The Bayern Rundfahrt concluded with a 197km stage from Hassfurt to Nürnberg where a breakaway of six riders made their way off the front of the peloton during the early kilometres. CULT Energy Pro Cycling’s Christian Mager was in that move, and with 20km to go, he attacked his breakaway companions in an attempt to make it to the finish line alone. 

Unfortunately for Mager, Movistar were looking to hold the race together for their leader Dowsett and the sprinters' teams were hungry for a bunch sprint. He was reeled back into the fold in the closing kilometres.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4:40:38
2Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
5Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
6Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
7Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling
9Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
12Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
14Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
15Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
16Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
17Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
18Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
19Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
20Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
21Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
22Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
23Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
24Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
25Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
26Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
27Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
28Valencia Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia
29Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
30Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat
31Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM-Cycling
32Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
33Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
34Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
35Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
36Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
37Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
38Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
39Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
41Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
42Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert
43Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
44Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
47Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
48Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:07
49Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
50Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat
51Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
52Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM-Cycling
53Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM-Cycling
54Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
55Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
56Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
57Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
58Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
59Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling
60Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:11
61Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat
63Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
64Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast
65Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
66Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
67Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
68Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
69Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
70Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
71Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
72Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
73Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
74Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM-Cycling
75Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
76Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast
77Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting
78Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
79Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
80Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
81Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
82Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
83Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
84Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
85Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
86Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
87Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
88Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
89Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
90Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
91Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
92Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
93Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
94Leon Rohde (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
95Carl Soballa (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:00:26
96Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
97Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:39
98Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:41
99Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:00:43
100Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
101Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM-Cycling
102Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
103Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
104Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
105Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:36
106Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid
108Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
109Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:42
110Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:57
111Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:01
113Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
114Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid
115Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:03
116Franz Schiewer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:02:33
117Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia0:03:10
118Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:29

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka2
3Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia2
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia2
3Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5pts
2Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha4
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 183
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton2
5Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert3pts
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka2
3Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert2pts
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert2pts
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert2pts
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert2pts
2Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert2pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CULT Energy Pro Cycling14:01:54
2Bora-Argon 18
3Movistar Team
4Team Katusha
5Bike Aid
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
7Team Stolting
8MTN - Qhubeka
9IAM Cycling0:00:07
10Team Giant-Alpecin
11Team Heizomat
12Southeast0:00:11
13Cofidis, Solution CrΘdit
14Rad-net-Rose Team
15Team Stuttgart
16Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17Colombia0:00:18
18Team Brandenburg
19Team Roompot0:00:22

Final general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team20:07:29
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:02
3Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:00:18
4Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:22
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:31
6Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:33
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:46
8Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM-Cycling0:00:47
9Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:52
10Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:53
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert0:01:01
12Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:03
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting0:01:06
14Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:16
15Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:18
16Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:22
17Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:26
18Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert0:01:27
19Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:44
20Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:46
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
22Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM-Cycling0:01:53
23Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:59
24Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:02
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
26Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:02:03
27John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:10
28Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Leon Rohde (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:02:11
30Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:02:16
31Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM-Cycling0:02:17
32Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:26
33Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia0:02:29
34Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM-Cycling0:02:31
35Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert0:02:33
36Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert0:02:35
37Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
38Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:37
39Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:38
41Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:40
42Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast0:02:45
43Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
44Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:49
45Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:02:55
46Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling0:02:57
47Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM-Cycling0:02:59
48Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
49Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:03:04
50Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
51Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:03:05
52Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:03:11
53Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:03:15
54Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:03:24
55Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting0:03:25
56Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:03:28
57Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:03:29
58Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast0:03:34
59Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat0:03:42
60Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:03:52
62Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid0:03:53
63Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:03:55
64Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:59
65Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:01
66Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:04:13
67Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid0:04:26
68Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat0:04:46
69Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:04:59
70Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast0:05:01
71Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia0:05:49
72Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:05:54
73Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid0:06:10
74Valencia Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia0:06:11
75Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:06:12
76Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia0:06:18
77Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:06:23
78Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:06:24
79Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling0:06:32
80Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid0:06:43
81Carl Soballa (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:06:51
82Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:06:59
83Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:07:02
84Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:21
85Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:07:48
86Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:08:00
87Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:08:17
88Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:38
89Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:48
90Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:10:57
91Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting0:11:52
92Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:13:23
93Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka0:13:58
94Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat0:14:44
95Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:15:28
96Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:53
97Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:16:16
98Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:16:21
99Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:28
100Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:17:04
101Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat0:17:35
102Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert0:17:36
103Franz Schiewer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:18:00
104Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat0:18:15
105Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat0:19:18
106Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting0:19:21
107Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting0:19:24
108Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:40
109Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:21:15
110Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:24:55
111Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:26:00
112Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:26:23
113Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:26:38
114Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast0:27:25
115Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid0:30:24
116Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:32:29
117Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid0:37:19
118Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid0:52:38

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin16pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha16
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1815
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
5Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team8
6Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team5
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin4
8Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert4
9Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling4
10Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin4
11Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia4
12Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha4
13Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3
14Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton3
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
16Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team2
17Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
19Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton2
20WEBER, Marcel2
21Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka2
22Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert2
23Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting2
24Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team2
25Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1
26Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg1
27Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling1
28Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton1
29Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1
30Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1
31Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert13pts
2Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert9
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka9
4Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert6
5Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat5
6Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha4
7Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton3
8Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka2
9Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting2
10Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling1
11Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1
12Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg1
13Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2Movistar Team
3Team Katusha
4Bora-Argon 18
5IAM Cycling
6Cult Energy Pro Cycling
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Team Stolting
9MTN - Qhubeka
10Team Roompot
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Southeast
13Team Brandenburg
14Colombia
15Team Giant-Alpecin
16Bike Aid
17Team Heizomat
18Team Struttgart
19Rad-Net-Rose

 

